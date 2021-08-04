ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Iron Women

Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Sports
By AJC sports
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Wednesday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Thursday.

For Subscribers: In Wednesday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Iron Women
Caption
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Iron Women (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

