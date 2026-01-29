Kennesaw State comes back late to knock off Western Kentucky

Kennesaw State head coach Antoine Pettway celebrates the Owls’ 72-69 win over Western Kentucky with forward Trey Simpson (2) during a Conference USA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The Owls trailed the Hilltoppers by 10 points, 63-53, with 6:30 remaining in the game. But a 14-2 run over the next 3:30 vaulted Kennesaw State back in front, 67-65.

RJ Johnson scored 19 points, and Kennesaw State used a furious second-half rally to defeat Western Kentucky on Wednesday, 72-69.

And with the score tied at 67 with 2:29 to go, Johnson hit a 3-pointer to put the Owls in front to stay. Freshman Trey Simpson sealed the Owls’ victory with a block in the final seconds.

Johnson also contributed three blocks for the Owls (13-8, 5-5 Conference USA). Braedan Lue scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

The Hilltoppers (11-10, 4-6) were led by Grant Newell, who recorded 15 points and two blocks. Ryan Myers added 12 points and LJ Hackman had 10 points for Western Kentucky.

Lue scored 14 points in the first half for Kennesaw State, who led 37-36 at halftime.