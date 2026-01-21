Dream to open regular season vs. Lynx; here’s the rest of the schedule

Atlanta Dream players gather moments before the WNBA basketball first-round playoff game against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Dream are looking to build on last season’s success, which included winning a franchise-record 30 games. The season ended with a first-round loss in the playoffs, but there’s optimism heading into this season.

The countdown is on for what could be the most anticipated season in Atlanta Dream history.

The regular-season schedule opens with a road matchup May 10 against the Minnesota Lynx, who led the WNBA with 34 regular-season wins last season. The Dream follow with a game at the Dallas Wings on May 12.

The home opener will be a marquee matchup against the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces on May 17. That’s the first of a three-game home stand, with another game against the Wings on May 22 and then against the Phoenix Mercury, the WNBA runners-up, on May 24 at Gateway Center Arena.

The Dream’s turnaround season has created excitement and anticipation for this year.

“One of the most rewarding parts of last season was the connection between our team and our fans,” coach Karl Smesko said in a team statement. “There’s nothing like playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA, and we can’t wait to be back competing for them every night in 2026.”