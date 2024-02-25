Sports Daily: Spring training has arrived

Quick links: Braves still a top team | UGA hoops falls apart | Westminster coach missing

PICK ME, PICK ME!

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

When I want the latest on the Braves, I read AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano.

Or better yet, I reach out and ask if he can answer a few questions for me and the rest of his adoring fans. Which is what I did this week, to get ready for today’s first spring training workout.

And our boy came through as always.

🧐 So Justin, what’s the storyline you’re watching most closely this spring?

“I want to see if the Braves add anyone during camp. Their lone major league addition this winter was Jurickson Profar, which surprised me. I thought Alex Anthopoulos would add to the rotation, the bullpen or both. I still think he could. I don’t have questions or concerns about the offense, so long as those guys make it to opening day healthy. The Braves are still a super talented roster, but I thought they needed to do more this winter. Maybe Anthopoulos will line up a deal or a trade during camp.”

🤩 Is there one prospect (or otherwise overlooked player) you think is most likely to impress or surprise some folks?

“I think Dylan Lee will start to get the attention he deserves. The Braves lost A.J. Minter, their high-leverage lefty. They’re also without Joe Jiménez as his rehab from knee surgery will take most of the season. If they don’t bring in anyone else, they need guys to step up. I like Lee’s composure and his stuff. I think he’ll take a nice jump. He’ll have to pitch in bigger spots, I’d assume, but I think he’s ready for it.”

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

🤔 The team’s obviously said Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider won’t be ready to go for opening day. I’m assuming we’re all still guessing on potential timetables — but what do you expect their respective spring trainings to look like?

“Spencer Strider should have a relatively normal spring, per Anthopoulos. Obviously, Strider won’t be on the opening day roster, but as of a couple weeks ago, he’d already thrown a handful of bullpen sessions as he begins building up at the end of his elbow surgery rehab. I don’t think he’ll be out too deep into the regular season, but that’s just my gut feeling based on the initial timetable and how he’s progressed.

“I don’t think we’ll see Acuña at a full go for a little bit, as I believe the Braves will be extra cautious with him. But he’s been running and working out, and looks good (at least on social media). I think we’ll see Acuña eventually take batting practice, but I don’t know that he’d appear in any spring games. I think the Braves will be very careful.”

🤪 Who has the most fun during spring training — as in, who’s the biggest kid out there, just happy to be playing baseball again?

“I would say it’s Orlando Arcia, Ozzie Albies or Acuña. Maybe all three! They always yell at one another and joke around during batting practice and the workouts. On camera, Arcia is quiet, reserved and humble. But he’s got a great personality and he’s funny. Albies is always messing with teammates — anyone from Acuña to Matt Olson. And Acuña is always laughing with Albies and Arcia. Those three are still like children at the ballpark, which is refreshing.”

🤤 Any food, drink or other recs for fans who might be headed down to North Point at some point? What’s your favorite spot?

“I’m big on Irma’s Tacos. It’s right next to the ballpark. They’ve got a big menu and the food is pretty good. I like that it’s so close to the facility because it’s easy to swing by before or after a game. I would also recommend anyone visiting go to downtown Venice, walk the little strip and find any restaurant or bar there. They have a ton of stuff, and when you’re done, you can head down to the beach for a nice sunset walk!”

TV TURMOIL

Yesterday I wrote about how to watch the Braves on TV this season (including the first-ever option to subscribe directly to a FanDuel Sports app). Y’all had thoughts! Here’s a sampling:

🗣️ Roger: “Since I have watched the Braves for free since the 1970s, I don’t want to subscribe to a betting organization to see the Braves.”

🗣️ Justin: “The only reason I haven’t cut the cord and still have my AT&T U-verse is it’s the cheapest way to watch the Braves!”

🗣️ Larry: “Last year, as a Spectrum subscriber, I began to lose interest as more games moved to streaming services. I didn’t subscribe and found I didn’t really miss anything.”

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 18.2

Credit: AP Credit: AP

That was Georgia basketball’s second-half shooting percentage against No. 8 Texas A&M on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs didn’t make a single shot for the first 12 minutes of the second half — and they only play 20!

A pretty simple explanation for how a 9-point halftime lead turns into a 69-53 loss. And another setback in their quest to make the NCAA tournament.

“Now, we’re really, really young,” head coach Mike White said, “and our poise and our attention to detail defensively and on the defensive glass let up a little bit when we had some of those empty (offensive) possessions.”

📅 Up next: No. 21 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Athens. Watch on SEC Network.

ON TAP TONIGHT

🏀 The Hawks attempt to take a four-game winning streak into the All-Star break when they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast).

🏀 Georgia Tech men’s basketball hosts Stanford in an ACC contest. Which remains weird. (7 p.m. on ACC Network).

TRAGEDY STRIKES

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are now calling their search for Westminster Schools track and field coach Gary Jones a “recovery mission.”

Authorities found the body of Jones’ wife, Spelman College professor Jocelyn Nicole Wilson, in Lake Oconee on Sunday, after witnesses reported seeing an unmanned boat on the water.

MORE TO EXPLORE

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show considers itself the “second oldest continuously held sporting event” in the U.S.

The “sporting event” part feels like a bit of a stretch — but don’t tell that to elite athletes like Monty the giant schnauzer, seen here making the rounds with owner Katie Bernardin before claiming the Best in Show crown on Tuesday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

He always tries so hard, and we're just proud of him. - Bernardin, sounding like a youth sports mom after all.

Until next time.