Maxwell summary after the Quarterfinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2013 of 2190 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.92%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.93 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.74

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County9-1102.041Lee County11-194.32
2Grayson12-0101.342Buford11-192.93
3Lowndes10-197.503Valdosta8-390.85
4Norcross13-096.894Westlake11-189.59
5Collins Hill11-288.125Hughes11-283.52
6North Cobb10-287.616Allatoona11-183.25
7Milton10-285.767Carrollton8-379.24
8North Gwinnett8-484.108River Ridge11-178.43
9Parkview8-481.589Lovejoy8-377.47
10Brookwood8-381.4110Richmond Hill9-377.32
11Archer7-581.1511Houston County5-675.83
12Cherokee8-380.6912Dacula7-474.28
13Roswell8-379.3113Northside (Warner Robins)4-773.17
14Mill Creek5-679.2714Rome8-472.86
15West Forsyth9-478.6015Sprayberry6-571.49



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins10-293.771Jefferson11-084.63
2Cartersville11-188.042Marist11-082.14
3Ware County10-287.543Bainbridge10-377.49
4Coffee10-286.154Benedictine9-272.94
5Blessed Trinity8-185.985Cedartown7-370.27
6Calhoun9-475.796Flowery Branch9-366.96
7Veterans4-674.287Carver (Columbus)10-166.48
8Jones County10-374.058Cairo5-563.71
9St. Pius X9-271.119Perry8-560.90
10Starr's Mill9-270.7010Hapeville Charter5-460.74
11Ola9-269.7411Riverdale8-358.05
12Wayne County3-867.9612Baldwin5-257.81
13Creekside7-367.8913North Oconee5-657.76
14Clarke Central8-366.3214Islands7-256.27
15Eastside10-366.0515Stephenson4-355.89



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove7-186.681Fitzgerald12-082.49
2Oconee County11-085.542Rabun County12-174.23
3Crisp County11-183.013Thomasville8-570.70
4Pierce County11-180.684Callaway9-168.05
5Greater Atlanta Christian11-178.325Jefferson County10-265.00
6Peach County9-277.766Bleckley County8-462.58
7Appling County9-273.757Fannin County10-162.35
8Rockmart9-272.058Dodge County6-460.43
9Carver (Atlanta)5-668.079Lovett7-359.70
10Westminster (Atlanta)4-465.7810Northeast8-359.14
11White County7-365.0411Haralson County7-358.45
12Monroe Area8-363.1312Jeff Davis9-258.20
13Thomson9-361.3213Early County7-357.92
14Sandy Creek2-461.0814Bremen8-556.56
15Richmond Academy10-259.0315Washington County6-555.68



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County12-175.021Prince Avenue Christian11-179.44
2Irwin County10-370.482Fellowship Christian10-171.14
3Metter13-069.423Eagle's Landing Christian8-468.69
4Clinch County9-361.674Athens Academy9-267.08
5Commerce11-260.235Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)10-262.48
6Dublin10-260.096Wesleyan11-260.55
7Washington-Wilkes9-259.417Christian Heritage8-260.49
8Turner County6-557.478George Walton Academy9-360.44
9Wilcox County9-355.279Savannah Christian10-258.75
10McIntosh County Academy6-452.7010North Cobb Christian8-358.74
11Macon County9-252.4011Calvary Day8-456.00
12Pelham6-251.2412Stratford Academy8-351.65
13Chattahoochee County8-249.9413Holy Innocents4-650.89
14Lincoln County7-549.5514Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-550.12
15Atkinson County5-548.1015Darlington7-549.92



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy11-075.261Gatewood School12-148.09
2Frederica Academy8-444.042Brentwood School9-339.75
3Pinewood Christian7-442.523Terrell Academy7-431.69
4Bulloch Academy7-341.094Southwest Georgia Academy8-430.78
5Westfield School7-3-140.275Briarwood Academy6-5-127.59



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA9-1102.0478.187 [5]36.38-18.19
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA12-0101.3476.7314 [10]37.47-16.40
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA10-197.5082.063 [2]36.81-13.22
4 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA13-096.8963.6470 [36]37.36-12.06
5 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA11-194.3266.8052 [12]34.81-12.05
6 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA10-293.7777.0512 [1]35.24-11.07
7 [2]Buford8 - AAAAAA11-192.9367.3048 [11]34.40-11.06
8 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA8-390.8582.781 [1]33.47-9.92
9 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA11-189.5967.9746 [10]34.98-7.14
10 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA11-288.1275.6917 [12]31.64-9.01
11 [2]Cartersville7 - AAAAA11-188.0463.2573 [8]31.30-9.27
12 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA10-287.6174.5524 [19]30.84-9.30
13 [3]Ware County1 - AAAAA10-287.5473.8326 [4]33.19-6.88
14 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA7-186.6868.6540 [2]29.53-9.69
15 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA10-286.1567.5847 [5]30.52-8.16
16 [5]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA8-185.9862.9674 [9]33.35-5.16
17 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA10-285.7672.5830 [23]29.57-8.72
18 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA11-085.5460.2595 [8]28.33-9.75
19 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA11-084.6353.63160 [18]28.94-8.22
20 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA8-484.1076.4615 [11]28.00-8.63
21 [5]Hughes4 - AAAAAA11-283.5263.6969 [23]29.23-6.82
22 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA11-183.2557.19121 [40]26.07-9.71
23 [3]Crisp County2 - AAA11-183.0161.2789 [7]26.10-9.45
24 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA12-082.4957.16122 [2]28.48-6.54
25 [2]Marist6 - AAAA11-082.1452.33180 [22]25.49-9.18
26 [9]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA8-481.5875.1620 [15]28.76-5.36
27 [10]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA8-381.4177.2911 [8]31.75-2.20
28 [11]Archer7 - AAAAAAA7-581.1568.5541 [28]26.38-7.30
29 [12]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-380.6972.6529 [22]28.66-4.57
30 [4]Pierce County1 - AAA11-180.6853.12168 [17]27.52-5.69
31 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private11-179.4453.16167 [3]30.99-0.98
32 [13]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA8-379.3168.6839 [27]28.37-3.47
33 [14]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA5-679.2779.655 [4]26.14-5.66
34 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA8-379.2468.4243 [8]28.17-3.60
35 [15]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA9-478.6072.2931 [24]25.61-5.52
36 [8]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA11-178.4360.4793 [32]29.85-1.11
37 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA11-178.3260.1198 [9]26.25-4.61
38 [16]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA9-277.7667.0051 [33]27.86-2.44
39 [6]Peach County2 - AAA9-277.7656.14129 [10]26.09-4.20
40 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA10-377.4962.8375 [2]25.78-4.25
41 [9]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA8-377.4764.4664 [19]24.19-5.81
42 [10]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA9-377.3259.75101 [35]27.09-2.77
43 [17]Walton3 - AAAAAAA6-676.0975.1321 [16]25.50-3.13
44 [11]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-675.8378.846 [2]23.18-5.18
45 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA9-475.7962.3181 [10]26.00-2.32
46 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA11-075.2637.46361 [3]25.13-2.66
47 [18]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA4-675.1078.168 [6]23.53-4.10
48 [19]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-675.0982.762 [1]24.65-2.97
49 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public12-175.0255.26142 [1]25.50-2.05
50 [12]Dacula8 - AAAAAA7-474.2868.7338 [7]25.73-1.09
51 [7]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-674.2875.9916 [2]23.32-3.50
52 [2]Rabun County8 - AA12-174.2351.03203 [14]27.430.67
53 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA10-374.0563.5971 [7]26.52-0.07
54 [20]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-273.8960.1496 [39]27.080.65
55 [7]Appling County1 - AAA9-273.7552.55176 [19]24.73-1.56
56 [21]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA6-573.5068.5342 [29]21.96-4.07
57 [13]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-773.1777.859 [3]22.15-3.55
58 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA9-272.9459.43104 [7]27.912.44
59 [14]Rome5 - AAAAAA8-472.8669.1936 [5]22.40-2.99
60 [22]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-572.7777.7110 [7]25.26-0.04
61 [23]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-472.3366.7753 [34]26.882.02
62 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA9-272.0549.70211 [25]26.852.27
63 [24]Newton4 - AAAAAAA4-671.9777.0313 [9]21.11-3.39
64 [15]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA6-571.4960.5192 [31]25.481.45
65 [25]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA6-571.4867.2949 [31]23.04-0.97
66 [26]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-671.3475.3419 [14]22.32-1.55
67 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private10-171.1443.03275 [22]25.161.49
68 [9]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA9-271.1154.74144 [24]24.270.63
69 [27]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-570.9271.5932 [25]21.20-2.26
70 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA9-270.7055.66133 [20]19.12-4.12
71 [3]Thomasville1 - AA8-570.7061.2090 [1]23.380.15
72 [2]Irwin County2 - A Public10-370.4854.00155 [3]20.89-2.12
73 [16]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-470.4464.2565 [20]19.98-3.00
74 [5]Cedartown7 - AAAA7-370.2756.80125 [11]19.69-3.11
75 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA7-370.1464.7762 [17]19.04-3.63
76 [11]Ola4 - AAAAA9-269.7454.64145 [25]23.831.56
77 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-769.7181.224 [3]21.88-0.37
78 [18]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA8-469.5358.69112 [36]22.150.09
79 [19]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-469.5264.8061 [16]22.890.83
80 [3]Metter3 - A Public13-069.4237.73356 [28]20.32-1.63
81 [29]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-469.3466.6156 [35]20.68-1.20
82 [30]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA4-668.8573.7727 [20]21.850.47
83 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private8-468.6957.57119 [1]20.09-1.13
84 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA3-868.4673.2428 [21]25.504.51
85 [20]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA8-468.3057.11124 [41]19.57-1.26
86 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA5-668.0770.1335 [1]22.902.31
87 [4]Callaway5 - AA9-168.0556.00130 [3]21.220.64
88 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-867.9674.1925 [3]19.64-0.85
89 [13]Creekside3 - AAAAA7-367.8959.88100 [11]22.512.08
90 [21]Kell6 - AAAAAA6-467.4458.38114 [37]23.933.96
91 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private9-267.0851.62192 [5]21.692.07
92 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA9-366.9655.34141 [15]23.223.72
93 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-566.6871.2033 [4]21.222.01
94 [23]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA6-666.6165.4859 [15]20.651.50
95 [7]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA10-166.4839.95319 [40]20.861.85
96 [14]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA8-366.3259.22106 [14]22.123.27
97 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-466.0967.1750 [32]21.192.56
98 [15]Eastside8 - AAAAA10-366.0551.26199 [36]19.090.51
99 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-465.7865.5658 [4]17.49-0.81
100 [33]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-865.3574.8723 [18]21.473.58
101 [11]White County7 - AAA7-365.0447.16241 [30]22.915.34
102 [5]Jefferson County4 - AA10-265.0040.75307 [33]20.853.32
103 [24]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-564.0666.7555 [13]18.321.73
104 [8]Cairo1 - AAAA5-563.7161.3486 [5]18.262.02
105 [16]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-563.4958.68113 [18]15.84-0.18
106 [25]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-463.1661.3188 [29]18.903.21
107 [12]Monroe Area8 - AAA8-363.1354.29150 [14]17.902.24
108 [6]Bleckley County3 - AA8-462.5853.67159 [5]19.964.85
109 [34]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-562.5261.3387 [38]21.776.73
110 [5]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private10-262.4847.58235 [13]18.153.13
111 [7]Fannin County7 - AA10-162.3540.93301 [31]19.814.93
112 [17]Griffin2 - AAAAA7-562.0959.10107 [15]18.213.59
113 [26]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-562.0765.7557 [14]17.582.98
114 [27]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA6-561.8861.6184 [27]19.955.53
115 [4]Clinch County2 - A Public9-361.6752.14183 [5]16.972.77
116 [18]Decatur5 - AAAAA7-261.3952.22182 [32]18.554.63
117 [13]Thomson4 - AAA9-361.3249.02218 [27]19.665.81
118 [35]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-761.2670.1934 [26]19.615.82
119 [36]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-561.2158.94108 [41]17.623.88
120 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-561.1968.0645 [30]19.936.22
121 [14]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-461.0864.8560 [5]15.752.13
122 [9]Perry4 - AAAA8-560.9055.78132 [13]17.183.74
123 [10]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA5-460.7462.6676 [3]16.072.81
124 [6]Wesleyan5 - A Private11-260.5548.07227 [10]15.522.43
125 [7]Christian Heritage7 - A Private8-260.4944.33262 [18]18.995.96
126 [8]George Walton Academy8 - A Private9-360.4448.68220 [7]18.305.33
127 [8]Dodge County3 - AA6-460.4353.03169 [9]18.305.34
128 [5]Commerce8 - A Public11-260.2341.00299 [15]18.755.99
129 [6]Dublin4 - A Public10-260.0940.92302 [17]19.026.40
130 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-560.0860.8091 [30]16.613.99
131 [29]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA4-660.0562.3880 [24]17.785.20
132 [19]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA7-559.8054.06153 [26]17.795.46
133 [9]Lovett6 - AA7-359.7043.76266 [25]15.313.07
134 [30]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA5-659.5162.2182 [25]17.335.28
135 [7]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public9-259.4142.19281 [13]17.175.23
136 [31]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-759.2669.1637 [6]17.816.02
137 [10]Northeast3 - AA8-359.1449.48213 [17]18.036.36
138 [15]Richmond Academy4 - AAA10-259.0341.20297 [41]15.423.85
139 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-958.9475.5918 [13]18.927.45
140 [16]Hart County8 - AAA3-658.7662.5977 [6]17.886.59
141 [9]Savannah Christian3 - A Private10-258.7544.72259 [17]18.066.78
142 [10]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private8-358.7445.02257 [16]16.535.25
143 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA6-558.6855.60135 [22]17.065.84
144 [11]Haralson County5 - AA7-358.4550.76205 [15]16.785.81
145 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA1-958.2175.0022 [17]13.072.33
146 [12]Jeff Davis2 - AA9-258.2043.32273 [26]17.696.96
147 [11]Riverdale5 - AAAA8-358.0542.13284 [36]16.455.87
148 [13]Early County1 - AA7-357.9251.87188 [12]18.257.80
149 [32]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA4-557.8855.23143 [44]15.324.90
150 [12]Baldwin4 - AAAA5-257.8149.19217 [27]16.005.67
151 [13]North Oconee8 - AAAA5-657.7657.54120 [9]19.719.43
152 [21]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-557.4855.41139 [23]15.115.09
153 [8]Turner County2 - A Public6-557.4754.31149 [2]16.416.41
154 [17]Stephens County8 - AAA5-357.3950.99204 [22]16.516.59
155 [22]Cass7 - AAAAA6-457.2159.25105 [13]14.594.84
156 [23]Loganville8 - AAAAA5-657.1253.98156 [27]14.945.29
157 [33]Evans3 - AAAAAA9-356.9644.82258 [53]15.796.30
158 [14]Bremen5 - AA8-556.5652.11184 [11]15.516.42
159 [34]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-756.3964.0366 [21]15.536.60
160 [14]Islands3 - AAAA7-256.2738.04348 [48]14.065.25
161 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA7-356.1351.62191 [20]15.086.42
162 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private8-456.0051.14200 [6]14.556.01
163 [15]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-355.8954.12151 [17]12.343.91
164 [19]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA10-255.8932.67400 [57]14.295.86
165 [15]Washington County3 - AA6-555.6850.14208 [16]15.367.15
166 [35]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA4-655.6554.05154 [47]17.359.17
167 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA4-455.4853.02171 [30]13.055.04
168 [16]Vidalia2 - AA7-355.3547.83229 [19]15.537.65
169 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public9-355.2740.04317 [18]14.907.09
170 [17]Cook1 - AA5-555.2753.40163 [7]15.437.63
171 [36]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-554.9960.4694 [33]12.895.38
172 [16]West Laurens4 - AAAA5-554.9452.83173 [20]13.956.48
173 [25]New Manchester6 - AAAAA6-454.8952.01187 [33]14.727.31
174 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-454.5854.39146 [45]14.757.64
175 [18]Heard County5 - AA7-554.3953.90157 [4]15.608.68
176 [17]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-453.8852.47178 [21]16.229.81
177 [19]Pace Academy6 - AA6-353.6739.16334 [35]12.856.65
178 [18]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA4-653.3456.21128 [12]16.4210.55
179 [20]Toombs County2 - AA7-453.3446.80243 [22]14.678.80
180 [20]Morgan County4 - AAA6-553.3145.78250 [32]11.565.72
181 [21]Temple5 - AA5-553.3152.25181 [10]13.437.59
182 [21]Dawson County7 - AAA6-653.1349.31215 [26]17.3811.71
183 [19]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-453.1138.94339 [45]13.838.19
184 [10]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public6-452.7046.27248 [9]14.449.21
185 [26]Whitewater2 - AAAAA5-652.5753.02170 [29]12.657.55
186 [20]Troup2 - AAAA6-552.4542.21280 [35]13.798.81
187 [22]Windsor Forest3 - AAA6-252.4337.33363 [52]8.843.88
188 [11]Macon County5 - A Public9-252.4038.41344 [24]14.919.98
189 [23]Upson-Lee2 - AAA6-651.9552.83172 [18]14.229.74
190 [21]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA8-351.9042.66278 [34]16.0611.62
191 [24]Franklin County8 - AAA7-351.8042.15282 [38]13.519.18
192 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA6-251.7633.14398 [54]14.5810.29
193 [12]Stratford Academy1 - A Private8-351.6544.02264 [19]13.259.07
194 [12]Pelham1 - A Public6-251.2437.53358 [29]12.708.93
195 [27]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA3-751.2258.07115 [19]13.9710.22
196 [28]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA7-350.9843.46269 [49]10.006.49
197 [13]Holy Innocents5 - A Private4-650.8952.60175 [4]12.098.67
198 [29]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-450.6946.38247 [47]13.7210.49
199 [25]North Hall7 - AAA7-550.5245.71251 [33]14.4511.39
200 [30]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-450.3743.69267 [48]14.3311.44
201 [38]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-750.2461.9483 [26]12.609.82
202 [31]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-650.2259.45103 [12]11.408.64
203 [32]Northgate2 - AAAAA4-650.1653.19166 [28]12.7210.02
204 [14]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-550.1246.65244 [14]14.0511.40
205 [13]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-249.9434.30389 [39]10.778.30
206 [15]Darlington7 - A Private7-549.9243.65268 [20]12.9110.46
207 [16]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private6-549.8748.43225 [9]12.379.97
208 [40]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA6-449.7845.23255 [45]13.8111.49
209 [26]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-549.7349.79209 [23]12.5310.26
210 [14]Lincoln County8 - A Public7-549.5543.42270 [10]10.418.33
211 [22]Pepperell7 - AA5-549.4947.64234 [20]13.2711.24
212 [23]Putnam County4 - AA9-249.4432.95399 [46]11.769.79
213 [27]Burke County4 - AAA3-649.3054.33148 [13]15.2113.38
214 [39]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-749.2255.38140 [43]13.7311.98
215 [40]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-749.0160.0999 [34]14.1812.64
216 [41]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-748.9062.5478 [37]16.5615.12
217 [23]LaGrange2 - AAAA8-448.8039.46328 [42]12.2510.92
218 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-548.8049.00219 [41]12.6711.34
219 [24]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-648.6351.45195 [26]12.5011.34
220 [25]Westover1 - AAAA1-548.5558.71111 [8]9.808.72
221 [26]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA2-748.5162.4079 [4]8.887.84
222 [28]Jackson2 - AAA4-548.4855.43137 [12]13.0212.01
223 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-1048.4163.8568 [6]12.6811.74
224 [17]Aquinas3 - A Private7-448.3641.66291 [24]13.9713.08
225 [27]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA3-448.2053.48162 [19]11.4310.70
226 [15]Atkinson County2 - A Public5-548.1051.39197 [6]12.8012.17
227 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA12-148.0927.95420 [3]8.417.78
228 [29]Douglass5 - AAA0-547.9866.7554 [3]10.359.84
229 [41]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-947.9768.3544 [9]11.6811.18
230 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private7-547.9339.22332 [31]10.159.69
231 [30]Adairsville6 - AAA6-447.7143.35271 [36]11.7311.49
232 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA3-747.6258.78110 [17]12.9312.78
233 [42]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-747.5457.84116 [38]13.6113.53
234 [24]Swainsboro2 - AA4-747.4653.37164 [8]8.528.53
235 [16]Warren County7 - A Public9-347.3031.04408 [47]9.619.79
236 [31]North Murray6 - AAA6-447.0241.75289 [40]13.4213.87
237 [28]Howard4 - AAAA3-447.0152.01186 [24]10.9911.44
238 [29]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-546.8846.52245 [30]8.659.24
239 [30]Mays6 - AAAA3-746.7555.42138 [14]12.4813.20
240 [17]Mitchell County1 - A Public5-446.4842.63279 [12]14.3315.33
241 [18]Gordon Lee6 - A Public10-246.4430.22416 [50]10.4711.50
242 [25]Worth County1 - AA4-646.2553.54161 [6]12.4613.67
243 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-746.0255.50136 [2]10.4511.90
244 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA4-745.7057.62118 [42]10.3512.12
245 [26]Elbert County8 - AA3-645.3251.12201 [13]10.3312.48
246 [31]Madison County8 - AAAA3-745.2854.33147 [16]8.7410.94
247 [32]Jenkins3 - AAAA4-445.2236.16373 [51]10.2812.52
248 [33]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-345.2136.00376 [52]8.1210.38
249 [36]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-445.1751.36198 [35]7.209.50
250 [20]Pacelli4 - A Private7-445.1537.24364 [34]8.7811.10
251 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †3-245.1039.19333 [55]9.1011.47
252 [27]Model7 - AA7-545.0241.72290 [29]7.479.92
253 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public7-544.9539.75325 [23]10.9313.45
254 [37]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-444.8148.42226 [42]9.9512.61
255 [20]Taylor County5 - A Public6-344.6932.29402 [43]11.8014.58
256 [38]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA3-744.4955.63134 [21]9.0512.03
257 [34]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-544.3148.54224 [28]5.919.07
258 [28]South Atlanta6 - AA7-444.2742.09285 [27]7.9611.16
259 [21]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private6-544.2640.76306 [26]11.1314.34
260 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA8-444.0433.48396 [8]7.4710.90
261 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-644.0254.11152 [46]8.6912.14
262 [21]Johnson County4 - A Public8-343.8734.80388 [38]8.2911.89
263 [39]Jackson County8 - AAAAA4-643.5946.87242 [46]7.3211.20
264 [22]Marion County5 - A Public3-443.2343.32272 [11]7.6911.93
265 [40]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-743.0752.51177 [31]8.6813.08
266 [41]Banneker3 - AAAAA3-542.9051.57194 [34]7.8812.46
267 [42]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-542.7540.83304 [54]6.9611.68
268 [43]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-742.6350.58206 [37]9.7514.59
269 [23]Hancock Central7 - A Public7-142.5422.14430 [56]9.5214.45
270 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA7-442.5233.34397 [9]8.5313.48
271 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA6-442.4038.36346 [50]8.3513.42
272 [24]Charlton County2 - A Public4-642.3947.57236 [8]10.4115.48
273 [25]Claxton3 - A Public3-642.1552.47179 [4]7.9713.28
274 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-842.1559.67102 [40]6.6111.94
275 [29]Bacon County2 - AA5-542.1137.95351 [37]8.1213.48
276 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-641.9348.63223 [8]10.3815.92
277 [30]Lamar County3 - AA4-641.6641.99286 [28]6.9412.75
278 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA5-541.5240.24314 [44]8.8914.83
279 [34]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-541.4241.79288 [39]10.6116.66
280 [31]Union County8 - AA4-641.4045.55253 [23]7.5013.57
281 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-841.1649.45214 [39]9.1515.47
282 [45]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-841.1456.64126 [42]6.2412.58
283 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-341.0926.29424 [12]9.1615.54
284 [32]Washington6 - AA7-340.8626.65422 [51]9.5916.20
285 [26]Lanier County2 - A Public3-640.5348.65222 [7]7.0313.97
286 [5]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA7-3-140.2735.37383 [4]10.2817.48
287 [45]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-540.2639.61326 [56]9.6716.87
288 [46]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-740.1847.75230 [43]4.7512.03
289 [33]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA6-539.9934.01391 [45]6.3713.85
290 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA9-339.7522.06431 [5]9.9717.69
291 [35]Luella5 - AAAA6-539.6740.40310 [39]5.5713.37
292 [47]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-539.3841.49293 [52]9.2717.36
293 [36]Monroe1 - AAAA0-439.0663.4272 [1]6.6915.09
294 [23]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-638.9741.88287 [23]9.9018.40
295 [37]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-538.9060.1197 [6]7.7416.31
296 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-738.8655.84131 [11]5.3213.92
297 [27]Manchester5 - A Public4-738.8541.30295 [14]5.4714.09
298 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-838.4964.5763 [18]7.5016.47
299 [24]Mount de Sales1 - A Private6-538.3943.29274 [21]7.3016.38
300 [28]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-538.2939.80323 [21]4.8314.00
301 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private5-638.1939.22331 [30]6.7516.03
302 [36]LaFayette6 - AAA4-638.1839.92320 [46]8.8518.14
303 [37]Liberty County3 - AAA2-437.8540.31312 [42]4.0213.64
304 [6]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA6-537.4137.84352 [2]6.8316.89
305 [29]Telfair County4 - A Public5-537.3237.48360 [31]5.7815.92
306 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA8-337.2530.65410 [10]7.7217.94
307 [48]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-137.1326.13427 [57]5.3415.68
308 [49]Drew3 - AAAAA3-737.1047.28239 [44]0.8911.26
309 [47]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA1-936.9061.3785 [28]5.1415.70
310 [38]Sonoraville6 - AAA5-536.9040.26313 [43]7.6818.25
311 [48]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-736.7551.44196 [49]4.0114.73
312 [26]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private1-736.7547.69233 [12]3.6514.37
313 [30]Schley County5 - A Public4-536.4440.01318 [19]3.4214.45
314 [31]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-536.3732.21403 [44]5.7716.88
315 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA2-636.1647.71232 [29]5.4216.72
316 [39]East Hall8 - AAAA4-435.9439.10336 [44]7.4318.96
317 [39]Harlem4 - AAA2-835.8947.56237 [29]6.8018.38
318 [27]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-735.8338.57342 [33]4.8616.49
319 [32]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-735.4840.94300 [16]3.2115.20
320 [40]Pickens7 - AAAA3-634.9544.41260 [31]3.9816.50
321 [41]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-734.9357.15123 [10]5.7618.29
322 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-934.4851.10202 [50]3.3616.35
323 [34]Columbia6 - AA3-334.4430.55413 [50]2.5215.55
324 [40]West Hall7 - AAA4-634.1735.69380 [54]4.0817.38
325 [33]Terrell County1 - A Public4-534.0129.39418 [51]2.6316.09
326 [50]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-1033.9358.83109 [16]2.6916.23
327 [51]Northview5 - AAAAA2-733.7949.26216 [40]6.4120.10
328 [50]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-933.5757.77117 [39]7.0120.90
329 [42]Spalding4 - AAAA1-933.5751.62190 [25]4.8718.77
330 [34]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public8-333.5526.92421 [52]6.3620.28
331 [41]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-533.4539.05338 [48]4.9318.95
332 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-633.3336.12375 [36]5.0719.21
333 [42]Redan5 - AAA2-433.1153.89158 [15]5.5819.94
334 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA4-632.7837.00365 [50]6.6721.36
335 [35]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-632.6537.83353 [27]3.0917.90
336 [51]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-732.6463.9867 [22]2.7717.60
337 [35]Chattooga7 - AA3-832.3241.28296 [30]3.7818.93
338 [36]Miller County1 - A Public3-632.0037.52359 [30]1.9217.39
339 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-431.6926.13426 [4]1.3817.15
340 [43]Salem5 - AAA †1-431.1751.58193 [21]3.3219.61
341 [37]Screven County3 - A Public4-631.0337.96350 [26]2.7919.22
342 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-430.9534.81387 [44]3.2019.72
343 [37]Laney4 - AA4-530.8632.12404 [47]-1.2515.36
344 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA8-430.7820.87433 [6]5.5922.28
345 [38]Social Circle8 - A Public4-730.6739.75324 [22]6.2123.00
346 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private5-430.6030.33415 [37]2.4319.30
347 [39]Dooly County4 - A Public3-530.4037.98349 [25]0.2217.29
348 [52]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-930.1745.20256 [52]1.0218.32
349 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-530.1038.80340 [32]-0.3617.00
350 [38]Berrien1 - AA2-830.0848.68221 [18]4.8122.20
351 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA2-630.0842.15283 [51]4.8222.20
352 [44]Pike County2 - AAA1-729.9949.77210 [24]3.9621.43
353 [39]Monticello3 - AA2-829.7945.35254 [24]2.1719.84
354 [45]Gilmer7 - AAA3-629.7835.40382 [56]-0.2417.45
355 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA5-429.7333.99392 [6]2.5720.31
356 [40]Gordon Central7 - AA3-729.5839.90321 [34]2.3720.26
357 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-729.5137.81355 [49]-0.3617.59
358 [46]Murray County6 - AAA4-629.0937.71357 [51]2.9421.32
359 [53]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-828.4951.72189 [48]1.2720.25
360 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-928.1142.73276 [50]-0.9418.41
361 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-728.1156.24127 [43]-2.0717.28
362 [40]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-527.9331.36407 [46]3.4122.95
363 [41]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-727.6433.88394 [40]1.0720.90
364 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA6-5-127.5919.92435 [8]0.8320.70
365 [41]East Laurens2 - AA3-627.5735.92377 [42]1.5621.45
366 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-1027.5449.65212 [38]3.5223.44
367 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA3-727.3344.27263 [32]0.5920.73
368 [42]Coosa7 - AA4-427.2131.93405 [48]-0.2819.97
369 [47]Tattnall County1 - AAA2-927.0845.65252 [34]2.5122.89
370 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-727.0538.69341 [1]3.4523.86
371 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-826.7040.21316 [29]0.9821.75
372 [48]East Jackson8 - AAA1-826.6553.26165 [16]4.8725.69
373 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-526.5040.77305 [32]1.8922.85
374 [46]Rutland4 - AAAA1-726.4443.80265 [33]-0.1020.92
375 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-726.3231.47406 [45]2.1023.25
376 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-826.1140.22315 [45]-1.8119.55
377 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-1025.9552.11185 [23]4.2825.79
378 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-825.8133.98393 [7]-1.8719.79
379 [32]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-925.5546.39246 [15]-0.3921.53
380 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA9-325.4112.87441 [11]-2.2919.77
381 [33]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-625.1540.67308 [27]-1.1621.16
382 [44]Dade County7 - AA2-824.7439.14335 [36]1.9924.72
383 [45]Butler4 - AA4-524.2025.73428 [52]-2.7620.50
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-823.5542.69277 [37]1.9525.86
385 [46]Therrell6 - AA2-623.2137.81354 [38]0.0324.29
386 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-523.1439.41329 [54]-0.1324.20
387 [7]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-422.8520.12434 [7]0.8125.43
388 [47]Banks County8 - AA1-922.7847.37238 [21]-4.2120.48
389 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-822.1736.16374 [41]-3.3221.98
390 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-722.1232.32401 [42]-2.4722.87
391 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-921.2846.23249 [31]-3.5122.68
392 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-920.5341.61292 [37]-4.6522.29
393 [44]Georgia Military College7 - A Public6-520.2623.85429 [55]-2.9824.23
394 [45]Greenville5 - A Public2-719.2734.98384 [36]-0.5227.68
395 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-719.2452.60174 [44]-1.4826.74
396 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-1019.1747.95228 [11]-0.4627.84
397 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-719.0738.26347 [47]-2.0726.33
398 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-1018.8240.32311 [28]-3.5425.11
399 [52]Beach3 - AAA2-518.5635.64381 [55]-4.2124.69
400 [46]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-718.4433.53395 [41]-6.3622.67
401 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-718.0619.69437 [9]-3.9525.45
402 [47]Towns County8 - A Public3-617.9526.64423 [53]-5.2424.27
403 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-916.0240.84303 [25]-6.2925.16
404 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-915.4150.57207 [51]-6.1225.94
405 [48]Treutlen4 - A Public1-915.3436.83368 [33]-4.0728.06
406 [50]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-314.5941.39294 [38]-5.6827.20
407 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-714.3335.76379 [53]-4.4028.74
408 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-614.3030.59411 [49]-7.8725.30
409 [49]Towers6 - AA1-614.3036.73369 [39]-9.7423.43
410 [50]Josey4 - AA2-712.4530.58412 [49]-6.7828.24
411 [52]Spencer2 - AAAA1-912.4438.55343 [46]-8.9226.11
412 [53]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-912.2639.23330 [43]-6.8428.37
413 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-811.8830.22417 [11]-4.3231.26
414 [53]Long County1 - AAA0-1011.0844.38261 [35]-7.6028.79
415 [54]Savannah3 - AAA1-610.9736.73370 [53]-8.7527.74
416 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-710.4841.06298 [53]-6.3330.66
417 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-89.9437.34362 [56]-8.6528.88
418 [50]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-79.7030.88409 [48]-7.2330.54
419 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-89.6136.95367 [35]-4.4433.42
420 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-109.3940.58309 [55]-4.2433.84
421 [51]Portal3 - A Public0-78.8636.27371 [34]-9.0929.52
422 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-78.6026.29425 [54]-6.8032.07
423 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-77.9730.47414 [1]-7.7831.72
424 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-86.3334.94385 [37]-11.2529.89
425 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-106.0347.74231 [28]-12.0029.44
426 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-15.3615.04439 [13]-18.2123.89
427 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-74.4639.82322 [20]-7.6035.41
428 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-94.2047.16240 [45]-9.0034.28
429 [55]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †5-53.841.58444 [61]-12.9930.63
430 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-93.6739.50327 [41]-8.5035.30
431 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-93.6534.09390 [5]-6.9336.89
432 [51]McNair6 - AA0-50.9934.84386 [43]-12.0934.39
433 [56]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-30.8021.94432 [57]-13.0733.60
434 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-7-0.6038.38345 [49]-13.3334.74
435 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-1.5514.12440 [59]-11.4737.55
436 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-2.9036.99366 [32]-14.3336.03
437 [59]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-7-3.6319.77436 [58]-14.3036.79
438 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-9-3.8836.26372 [40]-14.6136.74
439 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-9-5.9217.61438 [10]-15.3938.00
440 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-10-6.0035.82378 [35]-13.2340.24
441 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-10-7.1839.07337 [47]-15.2639.38
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-9-20.0229.23419 [2]-12.1055.39
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-22.293.84443 [58]-17.7552.01
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-37.416.71442 [60]-32.3152.57



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA493.0786.08
21 - AAAAAA488.2283.55
34 - AAAAAAA587.6181.44
41 - AAAAA586.6181.94
58 - AAAAAAA580.2174.32
63 - AAAAAAA678.2674.23
75 - AAAAAAA677.8372.76
87 - AAAAA675.5266.77
96 - AAAAAAA773.6470.55
108 - AAAAAA772.6565.42
114 - AAAAAA671.7967.48
122 - AAAAAAA570.5964.77
135 - AAAAAA869.8265.24
145 - AAA768.3063.00
157 - AAAAAA866.6460.58
167 - AAAAAAA766.2852.83
178 - AAA665.9057.21
181 - AA665.4657.12
198 - A Private563.8454.22
202 - AAA863.3754.49
212 - A Public762.9156.52
223 - AAAA462.4656.55
234 - AAAAA862.1055.61
248 - AAAA761.7852.15
256 - AAAAAA961.7451.84
262 - AAAAAA761.4052.36
275 - AA561.0658.15
281 - AAAA660.7953.51
296 - AAAA759.7550.37
302 - AAAAA758.0751.42
311 - AAA557.4842.77
322 - A Private356.7048.03
338 - AA455.7045.93
343 - A Private454.7051.26
353 - AA754.6147.97
368 - AAAAA854.5246.12
374 - AAAA752.5747.04
387 - AAAA752.2743.88
392 - AA652.1447.34
403 - AAAAA852.0644.18
417 - A Private552.0144.38
424 - AAA751.7043.76
435 - A Private551.6745.35
44GISA 4 - AAA451.4139.29
455 - AAAAA751.1849.55
467 - AAA750.2940.19
474 - A Private448.9041.16
486 - AAA947.9340.24
496 - A Private547.8537.14
508 - A Public647.4537.36
517 - AA745.6338.67
526 - AAAAA745.5739.23
533 - AAAAAA445.4442.29
542 - AAAA945.3235.37
553 - A Public845.3035.30
564 - A Public944.0737.14
571 - A Private643.3538.97
585 - A Public842.8635.24
59GISA 1 - AA342.7036.90
606 - AA942.2633.60
615 - AAAA741.4434.17
624 - AA840.3230.03
636 - A Public638.4133.04
643 - AAA736.5727.87
65GISA 2 - AAA536.5227.33
66GISA 3 - AAA434.8631.88
671 - A Public731.6828.05
687 - A Public623.9921.85
69GISA 2 - AA422.9212.61
70GISA 4 - AA422.2416.29

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/02WestlakeHillgrove21 - 4215.0986.5%0.153
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 645.2799.6%0.164
10/02Lincoln CountyHarlem27 - 4215.4087.0%0.168
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1821.0193.0%0.186
11/27DublinTerrell County14 - 1227.8296.9%0.215
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 715.9887.8%0.219
09/25DenmarkLanier27 - 3813.1683.5%0.230
11/27River RidgeKennesaw Mountain35 - 3424.5295.4%0.231
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1442.5499.5%0.239
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 3710.8579.2%0.240
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1415.3186.9%0.242
11/13Tiftarea AcademySouthland Academy20 - 449.8677.1%0.243
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1329.5297.5%0.245
10/16West ForsythNorth Forsyth10 - 2410.9979.5%0.251
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2218.4690.7%0.252

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.9812/11Colquitt CountyNorcross7 - 173.4260.4%
99.7612/18GraysonNorcross - 2.7158.3%
99.4811/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 106.2868.5%
96.0609/25LowndesLee County38 - 134.9164.7%
94.7610/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 72.2957.0%
94.3210/09LowndesValdosta33 - 214.9064.7%
93.1409/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 281.1853.6%
93.0309/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1012.9283.1%
92.6511/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 75.2165.5%
92.3212/18BufordValdosta - 3.8161.5%
92.0012/18LowndesCollins Hill - 7.6372.0%
91.6012/18Lee CountyWestlake - 6.4769.0%
91.5312/04LowndesNorth Cobb21 - 138.1573.2%
90.7509/11BufordNorth Cobb14 - 283.5860.9%
90.1609/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 714.9586.4%

