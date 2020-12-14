Maxwell summary after the Quarterfinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2013 of 2190 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.92%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.93 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.74
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|9-1
|102.04
|1
|Lee County
|11-1
|94.32
|2
|Grayson
|12-0
|101.34
|2
|Buford
|11-1
|92.93
|3
|Lowndes
|10-1
|97.50
|3
|Valdosta
|8-3
|90.85
|4
|Norcross
|13-0
|96.89
|4
|Westlake
|11-1
|89.59
|5
|Collins Hill
|11-2
|88.12
|5
|Hughes
|11-2
|83.52
|6
|North Cobb
|10-2
|87.61
|6
|Allatoona
|11-1
|83.25
|7
|Milton
|10-2
|85.76
|7
|Carrollton
|8-3
|79.24
|8
|North Gwinnett
|8-4
|84.10
|8
|River Ridge
|11-1
|78.43
|9
|Parkview
|8-4
|81.58
|9
|Lovejoy
|8-3
|77.47
|10
|Brookwood
|8-3
|81.41
|10
|Richmond Hill
|9-3
|77.32
|11
|Archer
|7-5
|81.15
|11
|Houston County
|5-6
|75.83
|12
|Cherokee
|8-3
|80.69
|12
|Dacula
|7-4
|74.28
|13
|Roswell
|8-3
|79.31
|13
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-7
|73.17
|14
|Mill Creek
|5-6
|79.27
|14
|Rome
|8-4
|72.86
|15
|West Forsyth
|9-4
|78.60
|15
|Sprayberry
|6-5
|71.49
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|10-2
|93.77
|1
|Jefferson
|11-0
|84.63
|2
|Cartersville
|11-1
|88.04
|2
|Marist
|11-0
|82.14
|3
|Ware County
|10-2
|87.54
|3
|Bainbridge
|10-3
|77.49
|4
|Coffee
|10-2
|86.15
|4
|Benedictine
|9-2
|72.94
|5
|Blessed Trinity
|8-1
|85.98
|5
|Cedartown
|7-3
|70.27
|6
|Calhoun
|9-4
|75.79
|6
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|66.96
|7
|Veterans
|4-6
|74.28
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|10-1
|66.48
|8
|Jones County
|10-3
|74.05
|8
|Cairo
|5-5
|63.71
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-2
|71.11
|9
|Perry
|8-5
|60.90
|10
|Starr's Mill
|9-2
|70.70
|10
|Hapeville Charter
|5-4
|60.74
|11
|Ola
|9-2
|69.74
|11
|Riverdale
|8-3
|58.05
|12
|Wayne County
|3-8
|67.96
|12
|Baldwin
|5-2
|57.81
|13
|Creekside
|7-3
|67.89
|13
|North Oconee
|5-6
|57.76
|14
|Clarke Central
|8-3
|66.32
|14
|Islands
|7-2
|56.27
|15
|Eastside
|10-3
|66.05
|15
|Stephenson
|4-3
|55.89
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|7-1
|86.68
|1
|Fitzgerald
|12-0
|82.49
|2
|Oconee County
|11-0
|85.54
|2
|Rabun County
|12-1
|74.23
|3
|Crisp County
|11-1
|83.01
|3
|Thomasville
|8-5
|70.70
|4
|Pierce County
|11-1
|80.68
|4
|Callaway
|9-1
|68.05
|5
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|11-1
|78.32
|5
|Jefferson County
|10-2
|65.00
|6
|Peach County
|9-2
|77.76
|6
|Bleckley County
|8-4
|62.58
|7
|Appling County
|9-2
|73.75
|7
|Fannin County
|10-1
|62.35
|8
|Rockmart
|9-2
|72.05
|8
|Dodge County
|6-4
|60.43
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-6
|68.07
|9
|Lovett
|7-3
|59.70
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-4
|65.78
|10
|Northeast
|8-3
|59.14
|11
|White County
|7-3
|65.04
|11
|Haralson County
|7-3
|58.45
|12
|Monroe Area
|8-3
|63.13
|12
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|58.20
|13
|Thomson
|9-3
|61.32
|13
|Early County
|7-3
|57.92
|14
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|61.08
|14
|Bremen
|8-5
|56.56
|15
|Richmond Academy
|10-2
|59.03
|15
|Washington County
|6-5
|55.68
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|12-1
|75.02
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-1
|79.44
|2
|Irwin County
|10-3
|70.48
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|10-1
|71.14
|3
|Metter
|13-0
|69.42
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|8-4
|68.69
|4
|Clinch County
|9-3
|61.67
|4
|Athens Academy
|9-2
|67.08
|5
|Commerce
|11-2
|60.23
|5
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|10-2
|62.48
|6
|Dublin
|10-2
|60.09
|6
|Wesleyan
|11-2
|60.55
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|9-2
|59.41
|7
|Christian Heritage
|8-2
|60.49
|8
|Turner County
|6-5
|57.47
|8
|George Walton Academy
|9-3
|60.44
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-3
|55.27
|9
|Savannah Christian
|10-2
|58.75
|10
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-4
|52.70
|10
|North Cobb Christian
|8-3
|58.74
|11
|Macon County
|9-2
|52.40
|11
|Calvary Day
|8-4
|56.00
|12
|Pelham
|6-2
|51.24
|12
|Stratford Academy
|8-3
|51.65
|13
|Chattahoochee County
|8-2
|49.94
|13
|Holy Innocents
|4-6
|50.89
|14
|Lincoln County
|7-5
|49.55
|14
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-5
|50.12
|15
|Atkinson County
|5-5
|48.10
|15
|Darlington
|7-5
|49.92
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|11-0
|75.26
|1
|Gatewood School
|12-1
|48.09
|2
|Frederica Academy
|8-4
|44.04
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-3
|39.75
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|7-4
|42.52
|3
|Terrell Academy
|7-4
|31.69
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|7-3
|41.09
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-4
|30.78
|5
|Westfield School
|7-3-1
|40.27
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|6-5-1
|27.59
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|102.04
|78.18
|7 [5]
|36.38
|-18.19
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|12-0
|101.34
|76.73
|14 [10]
|37.47
|-16.40
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|10-1
|97.50
|82.06
|3 [2]
|36.81
|-13.22
|4 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|13-0
|96.89
|63.64
|70 [36]
|37.36
|-12.06
|5 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|94.32
|66.80
|52 [12]
|34.81
|-12.05
|6 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|10-2
|93.77
|77.05
|12 [1]
|35.24
|-11.07
|7 [2]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|92.93
|67.30
|48 [11]
|34.40
|-11.06
|8 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|90.85
|82.78
|1 [1]
|33.47
|-9.92
|9 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|89.59
|67.97
|46 [10]
|34.98
|-7.14
|10 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|11-2
|88.12
|75.69
|17 [12]
|31.64
|-9.01
|11 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|11-1
|88.04
|63.25
|73 [8]
|31.30
|-9.27
|12 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|87.61
|74.55
|24 [19]
|30.84
|-9.30
|13 [3]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|10-2
|87.54
|73.83
|26 [4]
|33.19
|-6.88
|14 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|7-1
|86.68
|68.65
|40 [2]
|29.53
|-9.69
|15 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|10-2
|86.15
|67.58
|47 [5]
|30.52
|-8.16
|16 [5]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|8-1
|85.98
|62.96
|74 [9]
|33.35
|-5.16
|17 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|85.76
|72.58
|30 [23]
|29.57
|-8.72
|18 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|11-0
|85.54
|60.25
|95 [8]
|28.33
|-9.75
|19 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|11-0
|84.63
|53.63
|160 [18]
|28.94
|-8.22
|20 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|84.10
|76.46
|15 [11]
|28.00
|-8.63
|21 [5]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-2
|83.52
|63.69
|69 [23]
|29.23
|-6.82
|22 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|83.25
|57.19
|121 [40]
|26.07
|-9.71
|23 [3]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|11-1
|83.01
|61.27
|89 [7]
|26.10
|-9.45
|24 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|12-0
|82.49
|57.16
|122 [2]
|28.48
|-6.54
|25 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|11-0
|82.14
|52.33
|180 [22]
|25.49
|-9.18
|26 [9]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|81.58
|75.16
|20 [15]
|28.76
|-5.36
|27 [10]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.41
|77.29
|11 [8]
|31.75
|-2.20
|28 [11]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-5
|81.15
|68.55
|41 [28]
|26.38
|-7.30
|29 [12]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.69
|72.65
|29 [22]
|28.66
|-4.57
|30 [4]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|11-1
|80.68
|53.12
|168 [17]
|27.52
|-5.69
|31 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|11-1
|79.44
|53.16
|167 [3]
|30.99
|-0.98
|32 [13]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|79.31
|68.68
|39 [27]
|28.37
|-3.47
|33 [14]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|79.27
|79.65
|5 [4]
|26.14
|-5.66
|34 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|79.24
|68.42
|43 [8]
|28.17
|-3.60
|35 [15]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|9-4
|78.60
|72.29
|31 [24]
|25.61
|-5.52
|36 [8]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|78.43
|60.47
|93 [32]
|29.85
|-1.11
|37 [5]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|11-1
|78.32
|60.11
|98 [9]
|26.25
|-4.61
|38 [16]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|77.76
|67.00
|51 [33]
|27.86
|-2.44
|39 [6]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|9-2
|77.76
|56.14
|129 [10]
|26.09
|-4.20
|40 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|10-3
|77.49
|62.83
|75 [2]
|25.78
|-4.25
|41 [9]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|77.47
|64.46
|64 [19]
|24.19
|-5.81
|42 [10]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|77.32
|59.75
|101 [35]
|27.09
|-2.77
|43 [17]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-6
|76.09
|75.13
|21 [16]
|25.50
|-3.13
|44 [11]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|75.83
|78.84
|6 [2]
|23.18
|-5.18
|45 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|9-4
|75.79
|62.31
|81 [10]
|26.00
|-2.32
|46 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|11-0
|75.26
|37.46
|361 [3]
|25.13
|-2.66
|47 [18]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|75.10
|78.16
|8 [6]
|23.53
|-4.10
|48 [19]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|75.09
|82.76
|2 [1]
|24.65
|-2.97
|49 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|12-1
|75.02
|55.26
|142 [1]
|25.50
|-2.05
|50 [12]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|74.28
|68.73
|38 [7]
|25.73
|-1.09
|51 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-6
|74.28
|75.99
|16 [2]
|23.32
|-3.50
|52 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|12-1
|74.23
|51.03
|203 [14]
|27.43
|0.67
|53 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|10-3
|74.05
|63.59
|71 [7]
|26.52
|-0.07
|54 [20]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|73.89
|60.14
|96 [39]
|27.08
|0.65
|55 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|9-2
|73.75
|52.55
|176 [19]
|24.73
|-1.56
|56 [21]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|73.50
|68.53
|42 [29]
|21.96
|-4.07
|57 [13]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|73.17
|77.85
|9 [3]
|22.15
|-3.55
|58 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|9-2
|72.94
|59.43
|104 [7]
|27.91
|2.44
|59 [14]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|72.86
|69.19
|36 [5]
|22.40
|-2.99
|60 [22]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.77
|77.71
|10 [7]
|25.26
|-0.04
|61 [23]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|72.33
|66.77
|53 [34]
|26.88
|2.02
|62 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|9-2
|72.05
|49.70
|211 [25]
|26.85
|2.27
|63 [24]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|71.97
|77.03
|13 [9]
|21.11
|-3.39
|64 [15]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|71.49
|60.51
|92 [31]
|25.48
|1.45
|65 [25]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.48
|67.29
|49 [31]
|23.04
|-0.97
|66 [26]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|71.34
|75.34
|19 [14]
|22.32
|-1.55
|67 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|10-1
|71.14
|43.03
|275 [22]
|25.16
|1.49
|68 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|9-2
|71.11
|54.74
|144 [24]
|24.27
|0.63
|69 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|70.92
|71.59
|32 [25]
|21.20
|-2.26
|70 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|9-2
|70.70
|55.66
|133 [20]
|19.12
|-4.12
|71 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|8-5
|70.70
|61.20
|90 [1]
|23.38
|0.15
|72 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|10-3
|70.48
|54.00
|155 [3]
|20.89
|-2.12
|73 [16]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|70.44
|64.25
|65 [20]
|19.98
|-3.00
|74 [5]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|7-3
|70.27
|56.80
|125 [11]
|19.69
|-3.11
|75 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|70.14
|64.77
|62 [17]
|19.04
|-3.63
|76 [11]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|9-2
|69.74
|54.64
|145 [25]
|23.83
|1.56
|77 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|69.71
|81.22
|4 [3]
|21.88
|-0.37
|78 [18]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|69.53
|58.69
|112 [36]
|22.15
|0.09
|79 [19]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|69.52
|64.80
|61 [16]
|22.89
|0.83
|80 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|13-0
|69.42
|37.73
|356 [28]
|20.32
|-1.63
|81 [29]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|69.34
|66.61
|56 [35]
|20.68
|-1.20
|82 [30]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.85
|73.77
|27 [20]
|21.85
|0.47
|83 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|8-4
|68.69
|57.57
|119 [1]
|20.09
|-1.13
|84 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-8
|68.46
|73.24
|28 [21]
|25.50
|4.51
|85 [20]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|68.30
|57.11
|124 [41]
|19.57
|-1.26
|86 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|5-6
|68.07
|70.13
|35 [1]
|22.90
|2.31
|87 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|9-1
|68.05
|56.00
|130 [3]
|21.22
|0.64
|88 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-8
|67.96
|74.19
|25 [3]
|19.64
|-0.85
|89 [13]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|67.89
|59.88
|100 [11]
|22.51
|2.08
|90 [21]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|67.44
|58.38
|114 [37]
|23.93
|3.96
|91 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-2
|67.08
|51.62
|192 [5]
|21.69
|2.07
|92 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|9-3
|66.96
|55.34
|141 [15]
|23.22
|3.72
|93 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|66.68
|71.20
|33 [4]
|21.22
|2.01
|94 [23]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-6
|66.61
|65.48
|59 [15]
|20.65
|1.50
|95 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|10-1
|66.48
|39.95
|319 [40]
|20.86
|1.85
|96 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|8-3
|66.32
|59.22
|106 [14]
|22.12
|3.27
|97 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|66.09
|67.17
|50 [32]
|21.19
|2.56
|98 [15]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|10-3
|66.05
|51.26
|199 [36]
|19.09
|0.51
|99 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-4
|65.78
|65.56
|58 [4]
|17.49
|-0.81
|100 [33]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|65.35
|74.87
|23 [18]
|21.47
|3.58
|101 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|7-3
|65.04
|47.16
|241 [30]
|22.91
|5.34
|102 [5]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|10-2
|65.00
|40.75
|307 [33]
|20.85
|3.32
|103 [24]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|64.06
|66.75
|55 [13]
|18.32
|1.73
|104 [8]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|5-5
|63.71
|61.34
|86 [5]
|18.26
|2.02
|105 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|63.49
|58.68
|113 [18]
|15.84
|-0.18
|106 [25]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|63.16
|61.31
|88 [29]
|18.90
|3.21
|107 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|8-3
|63.13
|54.29
|150 [14]
|17.90
|2.24
|108 [6]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|8-4
|62.58
|53.67
|159 [5]
|19.96
|4.85
|109 [34]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|62.52
|61.33
|87 [38]
|21.77
|6.73
|110 [5]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|10-2
|62.48
|47.58
|235 [13]
|18.15
|3.13
|111 [7]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|10-1
|62.35
|40.93
|301 [31]
|19.81
|4.93
|112 [17]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|7-5
|62.09
|59.10
|107 [15]
|18.21
|3.59
|113 [26]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|62.07
|65.75
|57 [14]
|17.58
|2.98
|114 [27]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|61.88
|61.61
|84 [27]
|19.95
|5.53
|115 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|9-3
|61.67
|52.14
|183 [5]
|16.97
|2.77
|116 [18]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|7-2
|61.39
|52.22
|182 [32]
|18.55
|4.63
|117 [13]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|9-3
|61.32
|49.02
|218 [27]
|19.66
|5.81
|118 [35]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.26
|70.19
|34 [26]
|19.61
|5.82
|119 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|61.21
|58.94
|108 [41]
|17.62
|3.88
|120 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|61.19
|68.06
|45 [30]
|19.93
|6.22
|121 [14]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|61.08
|64.85
|60 [5]
|15.75
|2.13
|122 [9]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|8-5
|60.90
|55.78
|132 [13]
|17.18
|3.74
|123 [10]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|5-4
|60.74
|62.66
|76 [3]
|16.07
|2.81
|124 [6]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|11-2
|60.55
|48.07
|227 [10]
|15.52
|2.43
|125 [7]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|8-2
|60.49
|44.33
|262 [18]
|18.99
|5.96
|126 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-3
|60.44
|48.68
|220 [7]
|18.30
|5.33
|127 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|6-4
|60.43
|53.03
|169 [9]
|18.30
|5.34
|128 [5]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|11-2
|60.23
|41.00
|299 [15]
|18.75
|5.99
|129 [6]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|10-2
|60.09
|40.92
|302 [17]
|19.02
|6.40
|130 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|60.08
|60.80
|91 [30]
|16.61
|3.99
|131 [29]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|60.05
|62.38
|80 [24]
|17.78
|5.20
|132 [19]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|7-5
|59.80
|54.06
|153 [26]
|17.79
|5.46
|133 [9]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|7-3
|59.70
|43.76
|266 [25]
|15.31
|3.07
|134 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.51
|62.21
|82 [25]
|17.33
|5.28
|135 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|9-2
|59.41
|42.19
|281 [13]
|17.17
|5.23
|136 [31]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|59.26
|69.16
|37 [6]
|17.81
|6.02
|137 [10]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|8-3
|59.14
|49.48
|213 [17]
|18.03
|6.36
|138 [15]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|10-2
|59.03
|41.20
|297 [41]
|15.42
|3.85
|139 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|58.94
|75.59
|18 [13]
|18.92
|7.45
|140 [16]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-6
|58.76
|62.59
|77 [6]
|17.88
|6.59
|141 [9]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|10-2
|58.75
|44.72
|259 [17]
|18.06
|6.78
|142 [10]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|8-3
|58.74
|45.02
|257 [16]
|16.53
|5.25
|143 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|58.68
|55.60
|135 [22]
|17.06
|5.84
|144 [11]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-3
|58.45
|50.76
|205 [15]
|16.78
|5.81
|145 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|58.21
|75.00
|22 [17]
|13.07
|2.33
|146 [12]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|9-2
|58.20
|43.32
|273 [26]
|17.69
|6.96
|147 [11]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|8-3
|58.05
|42.13
|284 [36]
|16.45
|5.87
|148 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|7-3
|57.92
|51.87
|188 [12]
|18.25
|7.80
|149 [32]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|57.88
|55.23
|143 [44]
|15.32
|4.90
|150 [12]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|5-2
|57.81
|49.19
|217 [27]
|16.00
|5.67
|151 [13]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|5-6
|57.76
|57.54
|120 [9]
|19.71
|9.43
|152 [21]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-5
|57.48
|55.41
|139 [23]
|15.11
|5.09
|153 [8]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-5
|57.47
|54.31
|149 [2]
|16.41
|6.41
|154 [17]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|5-3
|57.39
|50.99
|204 [22]
|16.51
|6.59
|155 [22]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|57.21
|59.25
|105 [13]
|14.59
|4.84
|156 [23]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|5-6
|57.12
|53.98
|156 [27]
|14.94
|5.29
|157 [33]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.96
|44.82
|258 [53]
|15.79
|6.30
|158 [14]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|8-5
|56.56
|52.11
|184 [11]
|15.51
|6.42
|159 [34]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|56.39
|64.03
|66 [21]
|15.53
|6.60
|160 [14]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|7-2
|56.27
|38.04
|348 [48]
|14.06
|5.25
|161 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|7-3
|56.13
|51.62
|191 [20]
|15.08
|6.42
|162 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|8-4
|56.00
|51.14
|200 [6]
|14.55
|6.01
|163 [15]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-3
|55.89
|54.12
|151 [17]
|12.34
|3.91
|164 [19]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|10-2
|55.89
|32.67
|400 [57]
|14.29
|5.86
|165 [15]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|6-5
|55.68
|50.14
|208 [16]
|15.36
|7.15
|166 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.65
|54.05
|154 [47]
|17.35
|9.17
|167 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|4-4
|55.48
|53.02
|171 [30]
|13.05
|5.04
|168 [16]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|7-3
|55.35
|47.83
|229 [19]
|15.53
|7.65
|169 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|9-3
|55.27
|40.04
|317 [18]
|14.90
|7.09
|170 [17]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-5
|55.27
|53.40
|163 [7]
|15.43
|7.63
|171 [36]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.99
|60.46
|94 [33]
|12.89
|5.38
|172 [16]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|5-5
|54.94
|52.83
|173 [20]
|13.95
|6.48
|173 [25]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|6-4
|54.89
|52.01
|187 [33]
|14.72
|7.31
|174 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|54.58
|54.39
|146 [45]
|14.75
|7.64
|175 [18]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|7-5
|54.39
|53.90
|157 [4]
|15.60
|8.68
|176 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|53.88
|52.47
|178 [21]
|16.22
|9.81
|177 [19]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|6-3
|53.67
|39.16
|334 [35]
|12.85
|6.65
|178 [18]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|4-6
|53.34
|56.21
|128 [12]
|16.42
|10.55
|179 [20]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|7-4
|53.34
|46.80
|243 [22]
|14.67
|8.80
|180 [20]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|6-5
|53.31
|45.78
|250 [32]
|11.56
|5.72
|181 [21]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|53.31
|52.25
|181 [10]
|13.43
|7.59
|182 [21]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|6-6
|53.13
|49.31
|215 [26]
|17.38
|11.71
|183 [19]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-4
|53.11
|38.94
|339 [45]
|13.83
|8.19
|184 [10]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|6-4
|52.70
|46.27
|248 [9]
|14.44
|9.21
|185 [26]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|5-6
|52.57
|53.02
|170 [29]
|12.65
|7.55
|186 [20]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-5
|52.45
|42.21
|280 [35]
|13.79
|8.81
|187 [22]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|6-2
|52.43
|37.33
|363 [52]
|8.84
|3.88
|188 [11]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|9-2
|52.40
|38.41
|344 [24]
|14.91
|9.98
|189 [23]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|6-6
|51.95
|52.83
|172 [18]
|14.22
|9.74
|190 [21]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|8-3
|51.90
|42.66
|278 [34]
|16.06
|11.62
|191 [24]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-3
|51.80
|42.15
|282 [38]
|13.51
|9.18
|192 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|51.76
|33.14
|398 [54]
|14.58
|10.29
|193 [12]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|8-3
|51.65
|44.02
|264 [19]
|13.25
|9.07
|194 [12]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|6-2
|51.24
|37.53
|358 [29]
|12.70
|8.93
|195 [27]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|51.22
|58.07
|115 [19]
|13.97
|10.22
|196 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|50.98
|43.46
|269 [49]
|10.00
|6.49
|197 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|4-6
|50.89
|52.60
|175 [4]
|12.09
|8.67
|198 [29]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|50.69
|46.38
|247 [47]
|13.72
|10.49
|199 [25]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|7-5
|50.52
|45.71
|251 [33]
|14.45
|11.39
|200 [30]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-4
|50.37
|43.69
|267 [48]
|14.33
|11.44
|201 [38]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|50.24
|61.94
|83 [26]
|12.60
|9.82
|202 [31]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|50.22
|59.45
|103 [12]
|11.40
|8.64
|203 [32]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|4-6
|50.16
|53.19
|166 [28]
|12.72
|10.02
|204 [14]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-5
|50.12
|46.65
|244 [14]
|14.05
|11.40
|205 [13]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-2
|49.94
|34.30
|389 [39]
|10.77
|8.30
|206 [15]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|7-5
|49.92
|43.65
|268 [20]
|12.91
|10.46
|207 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|6-5
|49.87
|48.43
|225 [9]
|12.37
|9.97
|208 [40]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|49.78
|45.23
|255 [45]
|13.81
|11.49
|209 [26]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|49.73
|49.79
|209 [23]
|12.53
|10.26
|210 [14]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|7-5
|49.55
|43.42
|270 [10]
|10.41
|8.33
|211 [22]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-5
|49.49
|47.64
|234 [20]
|13.27
|11.24
|212 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|9-2
|49.44
|32.95
|399 [46]
|11.76
|9.79
|213 [27]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-6
|49.30
|54.33
|148 [13]
|15.21
|13.38
|214 [39]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|49.22
|55.38
|140 [43]
|13.73
|11.98
|215 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|49.01
|60.09
|99 [34]
|14.18
|12.64
|216 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.90
|62.54
|78 [37]
|16.56
|15.12
|217 [23]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|8-4
|48.80
|39.46
|328 [42]
|12.25
|10.92
|218 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-5
|48.80
|49.00
|219 [41]
|12.67
|11.34
|219 [24]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-6
|48.63
|51.45
|195 [26]
|12.50
|11.34
|220 [25]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-5
|48.55
|58.71
|111 [8]
|9.80
|8.72
|221 [26]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|2-7
|48.51
|62.40
|79 [4]
|8.88
|7.84
|222 [28]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|48.48
|55.43
|137 [12]
|13.02
|12.01
|223 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-10
|48.41
|63.85
|68 [6]
|12.68
|11.74
|224 [17]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-4
|48.36
|41.66
|291 [24]
|13.97
|13.08
|225 [27]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|48.20
|53.48
|162 [19]
|11.43
|10.70
|226 [15]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|5-5
|48.10
|51.39
|197 [6]
|12.80
|12.17
|227 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|12-1
|48.09
|27.95
|420 [3]
|8.41
|7.78
|228 [29]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|47.98
|66.75
|54 [3]
|10.35
|9.84
|229 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|47.97
|68.35
|44 [9]
|11.68
|11.18
|230 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|7-5
|47.93
|39.22
|332 [31]
|10.15
|9.69
|231 [30]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|47.71
|43.35
|271 [36]
|11.73
|11.49
|232 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|47.62
|58.78
|110 [17]
|12.93
|12.78
|233 [42]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.54
|57.84
|116 [38]
|13.61
|13.53
|234 [24]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-7
|47.46
|53.37
|164 [8]
|8.52
|8.53
|235 [16]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|9-3
|47.30
|31.04
|408 [47]
|9.61
|9.79
|236 [31]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|47.02
|41.75
|289 [40]
|13.42
|13.87
|237 [28]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|47.01
|52.01
|186 [24]
|10.99
|11.44
|238 [29]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-5
|46.88
|46.52
|245 [30]
|8.65
|9.24
|239 [30]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-7
|46.75
|55.42
|138 [14]
|12.48
|13.20
|240 [17]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|5-4
|46.48
|42.63
|279 [12]
|14.33
|15.33
|241 [18]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|10-2
|46.44
|30.22
|416 [50]
|10.47
|11.50
|242 [25]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|46.25
|53.54
|161 [6]
|12.46
|13.67
|243 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-7
|46.02
|55.50
|136 [2]
|10.45
|11.90
|244 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-7
|45.70
|57.62
|118 [42]
|10.35
|12.12
|245 [26]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|3-6
|45.32
|51.12
|201 [13]
|10.33
|12.48
|246 [31]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-7
|45.28
|54.33
|147 [16]
|8.74
|10.94
|247 [32]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|4-4
|45.22
|36.16
|373 [51]
|10.28
|12.52
|248 [33]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-3
|45.21
|36.00
|376 [52]
|8.12
|10.38
|249 [36]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-4
|45.17
|51.36
|198 [35]
|7.20
|9.50
|250 [20]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|7-4
|45.15
|37.24
|364 [34]
|8.78
|11.10
|251 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|3-2
|45.10
|39.19
|333 [55]
|9.10
|11.47
|252 [27]
|Model
|7 - AA
|7-5
|45.02
|41.72
|290 [29]
|7.47
|9.92
|253 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|7-5
|44.95
|39.75
|325 [23]
|10.93
|13.45
|254 [37]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|44.81
|48.42
|226 [42]
|9.95
|12.61
|255 [20]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-3
|44.69
|32.29
|402 [43]
|11.80
|14.58
|256 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|44.49
|55.63
|134 [21]
|9.05
|12.03
|257 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|44.31
|48.54
|224 [28]
|5.91
|9.07
|258 [28]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|7-4
|44.27
|42.09
|285 [27]
|7.96
|11.16
|259 [21]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-5
|44.26
|40.76
|306 [26]
|11.13
|14.34
|260 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|8-4
|44.04
|33.48
|396 [8]
|7.47
|10.90
|261 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.02
|54.11
|152 [46]
|8.69
|12.14
|262 [21]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|8-3
|43.87
|34.80
|388 [38]
|8.29
|11.89
|263 [39]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|4-6
|43.59
|46.87
|242 [46]
|7.32
|11.20
|264 [22]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|43.23
|43.32
|272 [11]
|7.69
|11.93
|265 [40]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|43.07
|52.51
|177 [31]
|8.68
|13.08
|266 [41]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.90
|51.57
|194 [34]
|7.88
|12.46
|267 [42]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|42.75
|40.83
|304 [54]
|6.96
|11.68
|268 [43]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-7
|42.63
|50.58
|206 [37]
|9.75
|14.59
|269 [23]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|7-1
|42.54
|22.14
|430 [56]
|9.52
|14.45
|270 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-4
|42.52
|33.34
|397 [9]
|8.53
|13.48
|271 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|6-4
|42.40
|38.36
|346 [50]
|8.35
|13.42
|272 [24]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-6
|42.39
|47.57
|236 [8]
|10.41
|15.48
|273 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|3-6
|42.15
|52.47
|179 [4]
|7.97
|13.28
|274 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|42.15
|59.67
|102 [40]
|6.61
|11.94
|275 [29]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|42.11
|37.95
|351 [37]
|8.12
|13.48
|276 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-6
|41.93
|48.63
|223 [8]
|10.38
|15.92
|277 [30]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-6
|41.66
|41.99
|286 [28]
|6.94
|12.75
|278 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|41.52
|40.24
|314 [44]
|8.89
|14.83
|279 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|41.42
|41.79
|288 [39]
|10.61
|16.66
|280 [31]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|4-6
|41.40
|45.55
|253 [23]
|7.50
|13.57
|281 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-8
|41.16
|49.45
|214 [39]
|9.15
|15.47
|282 [45]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.14
|56.64
|126 [42]
|6.24
|12.58
|283 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|41.09
|26.29
|424 [12]
|9.16
|15.54
|284 [32]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|7-3
|40.86
|26.65
|422 [51]
|9.59
|16.20
|285 [26]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-6
|40.53
|48.65
|222 [7]
|7.03
|13.97
|286 [5]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|7-3-1
|40.27
|35.37
|383 [4]
|10.28
|17.48
|287 [45]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-5
|40.26
|39.61
|326 [56]
|9.67
|16.87
|288 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-7
|40.18
|47.75
|230 [43]
|4.75
|12.03
|289 [33]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|6-5
|39.99
|34.01
|391 [45]
|6.37
|13.85
|290 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|9-3
|39.75
|22.06
|431 [5]
|9.97
|17.69
|291 [35]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-5
|39.67
|40.40
|310 [39]
|5.57
|13.37
|292 [47]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.38
|41.49
|293 [52]
|9.27
|17.36
|293 [36]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|39.06
|63.42
|72 [1]
|6.69
|15.09
|294 [23]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-6
|38.97
|41.88
|287 [23]
|9.90
|18.40
|295 [37]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-5
|38.90
|60.11
|97 [6]
|7.74
|16.31
|296 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|38.86
|55.84
|131 [11]
|5.32
|13.92
|297 [27]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-7
|38.85
|41.30
|295 [14]
|5.47
|14.09
|298 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|38.49
|64.57
|63 [18]
|7.50
|16.47
|299 [24]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|6-5
|38.39
|43.29
|274 [21]
|7.30
|16.38
|300 [28]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|38.29
|39.80
|323 [21]
|4.83
|14.00
|301 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|5-6
|38.19
|39.22
|331 [30]
|6.75
|16.03
|302 [36]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|38.18
|39.92
|320 [46]
|8.85
|18.14
|303 [37]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-4
|37.85
|40.31
|312 [42]
|4.02
|13.64
|304 [6]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|6-5
|37.41
|37.84
|352 [2]
|6.83
|16.89
|305 [29]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|37.32
|37.48
|360 [31]
|5.78
|15.92
|306 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|8-3
|37.25
|30.65
|410 [10]
|7.72
|17.94
|307 [48]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|37.13
|26.13
|427 [57]
|5.34
|15.68
|308 [49]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|3-7
|37.10
|47.28
|239 [44]
|0.89
|11.26
|309 [47]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|36.90
|61.37
|85 [28]
|5.14
|15.70
|310 [38]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|36.90
|40.26
|313 [43]
|7.68
|18.25
|311 [48]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.75
|51.44
|196 [49]
|4.01
|14.73
|312 [26]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|36.75
|47.69
|233 [12]
|3.65
|14.37
|313 [30]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|36.44
|40.01
|318 [19]
|3.42
|14.45
|314 [31]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-5
|36.37
|32.21
|403 [44]
|5.77
|16.88
|315 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|36.16
|47.71
|232 [29]
|5.42
|16.72
|316 [39]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-4
|35.94
|39.10
|336 [44]
|7.43
|18.96
|317 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-8
|35.89
|47.56
|237 [29]
|6.80
|18.38
|318 [27]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-7
|35.83
|38.57
|342 [33]
|4.86
|16.49
|319 [32]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-7
|35.48
|40.94
|300 [16]
|3.21
|15.20
|320 [40]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-6
|34.95
|44.41
|260 [31]
|3.98
|16.50
|321 [41]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|34.93
|57.15
|123 [10]
|5.76
|18.29
|322 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|34.48
|51.10
|202 [50]
|3.36
|16.35
|323 [34]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-3
|34.44
|30.55
|413 [50]
|2.52
|15.55
|324 [40]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-6
|34.17
|35.69
|380 [54]
|4.08
|17.38
|325 [33]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|34.01
|29.39
|418 [51]
|2.63
|16.09
|326 [50]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-10
|33.93
|58.83
|109 [16]
|2.69
|16.23
|327 [51]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-7
|33.79
|49.26
|216 [40]
|6.41
|20.10
|328 [50]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|33.57
|57.77
|117 [39]
|7.01
|20.90
|329 [42]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-9
|33.57
|51.62
|190 [25]
|4.87
|18.77
|330 [34]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|8-3
|33.55
|26.92
|421 [52]
|6.36
|20.28
|331 [41]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-5
|33.45
|39.05
|338 [48]
|4.93
|18.95
|332 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|33.33
|36.12
|375 [36]
|5.07
|19.21
|333 [42]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|33.11
|53.89
|158 [15]
|5.58
|19.94
|334 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|4-6
|32.78
|37.00
|365 [50]
|6.67
|21.36
|335 [35]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|32.65
|37.83
|353 [27]
|3.09
|17.90
|336 [51]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|32.64
|63.98
|67 [22]
|2.77
|17.60
|337 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-8
|32.32
|41.28
|296 [30]
|3.78
|18.93
|338 [36]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-6
|32.00
|37.52
|359 [30]
|1.92
|17.39
|339 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-4
|31.69
|26.13
|426 [4]
|1.38
|17.15
|340 [43]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|31.17
|51.58
|193 [21]
|3.32
|19.61
|341 [37]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|31.03
|37.96
|350 [26]
|2.79
|19.22
|342 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-4
|30.95
|34.81
|387 [44]
|3.20
|19.72
|343 [37]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-5
|30.86
|32.12
|404 [47]
|-1.25
|15.36
|344 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|8-4
|30.78
|20.87
|433 [6]
|5.59
|22.28
|345 [38]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|4-7
|30.67
|39.75
|324 [22]
|6.21
|23.00
|346 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|30.60
|30.33
|415 [37]
|2.43
|19.30
|347 [39]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-5
|30.40
|37.98
|349 [25]
|0.22
|17.29
|348 [52]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|30.17
|45.20
|256 [52]
|1.02
|18.32
|349 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-5
|30.10
|38.80
|340 [32]
|-0.36
|17.00
|350 [38]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|30.08
|48.68
|221 [18]
|4.81
|22.20
|351 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|30.08
|42.15
|283 [51]
|4.82
|22.20
|352 [44]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|29.99
|49.77
|210 [24]
|3.96
|21.43
|353 [39]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-8
|29.79
|45.35
|254 [24]
|2.17
|19.84
|354 [45]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|29.78
|35.40
|382 [56]
|-0.24
|17.45
|355 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-4
|29.73
|33.99
|392 [6]
|2.57
|20.31
|356 [40]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-7
|29.58
|39.90
|321 [34]
|2.37
|20.26
|357 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-7
|29.51
|37.81
|355 [49]
|-0.36
|17.59
|358 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|29.09
|37.71
|357 [51]
|2.94
|21.32
|359 [53]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|28.49
|51.72
|189 [48]
|1.27
|20.25
|360 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|28.11
|42.73
|276 [50]
|-0.94
|18.41
|361 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|28.11
|56.24
|127 [43]
|-2.07
|17.28
|362 [40]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|27.93
|31.36
|407 [46]
|3.41
|22.95
|363 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-7
|27.64
|33.88
|394 [40]
|1.07
|20.90
|364 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|6-5-1
|27.59
|19.92
|435 [8]
|0.83
|20.70
|365 [41]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-6
|27.57
|35.92
|377 [42]
|1.56
|21.45
|366 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-10
|27.54
|49.65
|212 [38]
|3.52
|23.44
|367 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|3-7
|27.33
|44.27
|263 [32]
|0.59
|20.73
|368 [42]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|27.21
|31.93
|405 [48]
|-0.28
|19.97
|369 [47]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|2-9
|27.08
|45.65
|252 [34]
|2.51
|22.89
|370 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-7
|27.05
|38.69
|341 [1]
|3.45
|23.86
|371 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-8
|26.70
|40.21
|316 [29]
|0.98
|21.75
|372 [48]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-8
|26.65
|53.26
|165 [16]
|4.87
|25.69
|373 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|26.50
|40.77
|305 [32]
|1.89
|22.85
|374 [46]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|26.44
|43.80
|265 [33]
|-0.10
|20.92
|375 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-7
|26.32
|31.47
|406 [45]
|2.10
|23.25
|376 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-8
|26.11
|40.22
|315 [45]
|-1.81
|19.55
|377 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-10
|25.95
|52.11
|185 [23]
|4.28
|25.79
|378 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-8
|25.81
|33.98
|393 [7]
|-1.87
|19.79
|379 [32]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-9
|25.55
|46.39
|246 [15]
|-0.39
|21.53
|380 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|9-3
|25.41
|12.87
|441 [11]
|-2.29
|19.77
|381 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-6
|25.15
|40.67
|308 [27]
|-1.16
|21.16
|382 [44]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-8
|24.74
|39.14
|335 [36]
|1.99
|24.72
|383 [45]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-5
|24.20
|25.73
|428 [52]
|-2.76
|20.50
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|23.55
|42.69
|277 [37]
|1.95
|25.86
|385 [46]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|23.21
|37.81
|354 [38]
|0.03
|24.29
|386 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|23.14
|39.41
|329 [54]
|-0.13
|24.20
|387 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-4
|22.85
|20.12
|434 [7]
|0.81
|25.43
|388 [47]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-9
|22.78
|47.37
|238 [21]
|-4.21
|20.48
|389 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-8
|22.17
|36.16
|374 [41]
|-3.32
|21.98
|390 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-7
|22.12
|32.32
|401 [42]
|-2.47
|22.87
|391 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-9
|21.28
|46.23
|249 [31]
|-3.51
|22.68
|392 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-9
|20.53
|41.61
|292 [37]
|-4.65
|22.29
|393 [44]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|6-5
|20.26
|23.85
|429 [55]
|-2.98
|24.23
|394 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|19.27
|34.98
|384 [36]
|-0.52
|27.68
|395 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|19.24
|52.60
|174 [44]
|-1.48
|26.74
|396 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-10
|19.17
|47.95
|228 [11]
|-0.46
|27.84
|397 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|19.07
|38.26
|347 [47]
|-2.07
|26.33
|398 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-10
|18.82
|40.32
|311 [28]
|-3.54
|25.11
|399 [52]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|2-5
|18.56
|35.64
|381 [55]
|-4.21
|24.69
|400 [46]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|18.44
|33.53
|395 [41]
|-6.36
|22.67
|401 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-7
|18.06
|19.69
|437 [9]
|-3.95
|25.45
|402 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|17.95
|26.64
|423 [53]
|-5.24
|24.27
|403 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-9
|16.02
|40.84
|303 [25]
|-6.29
|25.16
|404 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.41
|50.57
|207 [51]
|-6.12
|25.94
|405 [48]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-9
|15.34
|36.83
|368 [33]
|-4.07
|28.06
|406 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|14.59
|41.39
|294 [38]
|-5.68
|27.20
|407 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|14.33
|35.76
|379 [53]
|-4.40
|28.74
|408 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-6
|14.30
|30.59
|411 [49]
|-7.87
|25.30
|409 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-6
|14.30
|36.73
|369 [39]
|-9.74
|23.43
|410 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|2-7
|12.45
|30.58
|412 [49]
|-6.78
|28.24
|411 [52]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|12.44
|38.55
|343 [46]
|-8.92
|26.11
|412 [53]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-9
|12.26
|39.23
|330 [43]
|-6.84
|28.37
|413 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-8
|11.88
|30.22
|417 [11]
|-4.32
|31.26
|414 [53]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-10
|11.08
|44.38
|261 [35]
|-7.60
|28.79
|415 [54]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-6
|10.97
|36.73
|370 [53]
|-8.75
|27.74
|416 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|10.48
|41.06
|298 [53]
|-6.33
|30.66
|417 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-8
|9.94
|37.34
|362 [56]
|-8.65
|28.88
|418 [50]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|9.70
|30.88
|409 [48]
|-7.23
|30.54
|419 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-8
|9.61
|36.95
|367 [35]
|-4.44
|33.42
|420 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-10
|9.39
|40.58
|309 [55]
|-4.24
|33.84
|421 [51]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|8.86
|36.27
|371 [34]
|-9.09
|29.52
|422 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|8.60
|26.29
|425 [54]
|-6.80
|32.07
|423 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|7.97
|30.47
|414 [1]
|-7.78
|31.72
|424 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-8
|6.33
|34.94
|385 [37]
|-11.25
|29.89
|425 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|6.03
|47.74
|231 [28]
|-12.00
|29.44
|426 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|5.36
|15.04
|439 [13]
|-18.21
|23.89
|427 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|4.46
|39.82
|322 [20]
|-7.60
|35.41
|428 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|4.20
|47.16
|240 [45]
|-9.00
|34.28
|429 [55]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|5-5
|3.84
|1.58
|444 [61]
|-12.99
|30.63
|430 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|3.67
|39.50
|327 [41]
|-8.50
|35.30
|431 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-9
|3.65
|34.09
|390 [5]
|-6.93
|36.89
|432 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|0.99
|34.84
|386 [43]
|-12.09
|34.39
|433 [56]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|0.80
|21.94
|432 [57]
|-13.07
|33.60
|434 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-7
|-0.60
|38.38
|345 [49]
|-13.33
|34.74
|435 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-1.55
|14.12
|440 [59]
|-11.47
|37.55
|436 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-2.90
|36.99
|366 [32]
|-14.33
|36.03
|437 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-7
|-3.63
|19.77
|436 [58]
|-14.30
|36.79
|438 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-9
|-3.88
|36.26
|372 [40]
|-14.61
|36.74
|439 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-9
|-5.92
|17.61
|438 [10]
|-15.39
|38.00
|440 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-10
|-6.00
|35.82
|378 [35]
|-13.23
|40.24
|441 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-10
|-7.18
|39.07
|337 [47]
|-15.26
|39.38
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-9
|-20.02
|29.23
|419 [2]
|-12.10
|55.39
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-22.29
|3.84
|443 [58]
|-17.75
|52.01
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-37.41
|6.71
|442 [60]
|-32.31
|52.57
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|93.07
|86.08
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|88.22
|83.55
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|87.61
|81.44
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.61
|81.94
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|80.21
|74.32
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.26
|74.23
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.83
|72.76
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.52
|66.77
|9
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|73.64
|70.55
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|72.65
|65.42
|11
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|71.79
|67.48
|12
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|70.59
|64.77
|13
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|69.82
|65.24
|14
|5 - AAA
|7
|68.30
|63.00
|15
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|66.64
|60.58
|16
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|66.28
|52.83
|17
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.90
|57.21
|18
|1 - AA
|6
|65.46
|57.12
|19
|8 - A Private
|5
|63.84
|54.22
|20
|2 - AAA
|8
|63.37
|54.49
|21
|2 - A Public
|7
|62.91
|56.52
|22
|3 - AAAA
|4
|62.46
|56.55
|23
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|62.10
|55.61
|24
|8 - AAAA
|7
|61.78
|52.15
|25
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.74
|51.84
|26
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|61.40
|52.36
|27
|5 - AA
|5
|61.06
|58.15
|28
|1 - AAAA
|6
|60.79
|53.51
|29
|6 - AAAA
|7
|59.75
|50.37
|30
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|58.07
|51.42
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|57.48
|42.77
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.70
|48.03
|33
|8 - AA
|4
|55.70
|45.93
|34
|3 - A Private
|4
|54.70
|51.26
|35
|3 - AA
|7
|54.61
|47.97
|36
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|54.52
|46.12
|37
|4 - AAAA
|7
|52.57
|47.04
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|52.27
|43.88
|39
|2 - AA
|6
|52.14
|47.34
|40
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|52.06
|44.18
|41
|7 - A Private
|5
|52.01
|44.38
|42
|4 - AAA
|7
|51.70
|43.76
|43
|5 - A Private
|5
|51.67
|45.35
|44
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|51.41
|39.29
|45
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|51.18
|49.55
|46
|7 - AAA
|7
|50.29
|40.19
|47
|4 - A Private
|4
|48.90
|41.16
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|47.93
|40.24
|49
|6 - A Private
|5
|47.85
|37.14
|50
|8 - A Public
|6
|47.45
|37.36
|51
|7 - AA
|7
|45.63
|38.67
|52
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|45.57
|39.23
|53
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|45.44
|42.29
|54
|2 - AAAA
|9
|45.32
|35.37
|55
|3 - A Public
|8
|45.30
|35.30
|56
|4 - A Public
|9
|44.07
|37.14
|57
|1 - A Private
|6
|43.35
|38.97
|58
|5 - A Public
|8
|42.86
|35.24
|59
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|42.70
|36.90
|60
|6 - AA
|9
|42.26
|33.60
|61
|5 - AAAA
|7
|41.44
|34.17
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|40.32
|30.03
|63
|6 - A Public
|6
|38.41
|33.04
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|36.57
|27.87
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|36.52
|27.33
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|34.86
|31.88
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|31.68
|28.05
|68
|7 - A Public
|6
|23.99
|21.85
|69
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|22.92
|12.61
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|22.24
|16.29
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/02
|Westlake
|Hillgrove
|21 - 42
|15.09
|86.5%
|0.153
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|45.27
|99.6%
|0.164
|10/02
|Lincoln County
|Harlem
|27 - 42
|15.40
|87.0%
|0.168
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|21.01
|93.0%
|0.186
|11/27
|Dublin
|Terrell County
|14 - 12
|27.82
|96.9%
|0.215
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|15.98
|87.8%
|0.219
|09/25
|Denmark
|Lanier
|27 - 38
|13.16
|83.5%
|0.230
|11/27
|River Ridge
|Kennesaw Mountain
|35 - 34
|24.52
|95.4%
|0.231
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|42.54
|99.5%
|0.239
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|10.85
|79.2%
|0.240
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|15.31
|86.9%
|0.242
|11/13
|Tiftarea Academy
|Southland Academy
|20 - 44
|9.86
|77.1%
|0.243
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|29.52
|97.5%
|0.245
|10/16
|West Forsyth
|North Forsyth
|10 - 24
|10.99
|79.5%
|0.251
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|18.46
|90.7%
|0.252
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.98
|12/11
|Colquitt County
|Norcross
|7 - 17
|3.42
|60.4%
|99.76
|12/18
|Grayson
|Norcross
|-
|2.71
|58.3%
|99.48
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|6.28
|68.5%
|96.06
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|4.91
|64.7%
|94.76
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|2.29
|57.0%
|94.32
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|4.90
|64.7%
|93.14
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|1.18
|53.6%
|93.03
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|12.92
|83.1%
|92.65
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|5.21
|65.5%
|92.32
|12/18
|Buford
|Valdosta
|-
|3.81
|61.5%
|92.00
|12/18
|Lowndes
|Collins Hill
|-
|7.63
|72.0%
|91.60
|12/18
|Lee County
|Westlake
|-
|6.47
|69.0%
|91.53
|12/04
|Lowndes
|North Cobb
|21 - 13
|8.15
|73.2%
|90.75
|09/11
|Buford
|North Cobb
|14 - 28
|3.58
|60.9%
|90.16
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|14.95
|86.4%
