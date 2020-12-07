Maxwell summary after Round Two

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1991 of 2157 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.30%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.87 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.66

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 96.15 87.77 2 1 - AAAAAA 4 87.56 82.92 3 4 - AAAAAAA 5 87.25 81.13 4 1 - AAAAA 5 85.90 81.33 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 79.62 73.76 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 77.85 73.87 7 5 - AAAAAAA 6 77.43 72.37 8 7 - AAAAA 6 75.69 66.96 9 6 - AAAAAAA 7 72.83 69.86 10 4 - AAAAAA 6 71.91 67.62 11 8 - AAAAAA 7 71.57 64.79 12 2 - AAAAAAA 5 70.22 64.50 13 5 - AAAAAA 8 70.15 65.46 14 5 - AAA 7 68.33 62.88 15 7 - AAAAAA 8 66.17 60.37 16 8 - AAA 6 64.97 56.75 17 1 - AA 6 64.79 56.45 18 7 - AAAAAAA 7 64.18 51.67 19 8 - A Private 5 63.79 54.47 20 8 - AAAA 7 62.88 52.71 21 2 - AAA 8 62.57 53.93 22 6 - AAAAAA 9 62.02 51.99 23 3 - AAAA 4 61.61 55.71 24 2 - A Public 7 61.36 55.10 25 4 - AAAAA 8 61.26 54.90 26 2 - AAAAAA 7 61.16 52.15 27 5 - AA 5 59.94 57.66 28 1 - AAAA 6 59.74 52.81 29 6 - AAAA 7 59.51 50.30 30 2 - AAAAA 7 57.65 51.03 31 1 - AAA 5 57.51 42.57 32 2 - A Private 3 56.61 47.69 33 8 - AA 4 56.56 46.50 34 8 - AAAAA 8 54.88 46.41 35 3 - AA 7 54.04 47.43 36 3 - A Private 4 53.70 50.14 37 7 - AAAA 7 53.13 44.42 38 7 - A Private 5 52.75 44.82 39 4 - AAAA 7 52.24 46.68 40 3 - AAAAA 8 52.02 44.14 41 6 - A Private 5 51.47 38.94 42 2 - AA 6 51.43 46.67 43 5 - AAAAA 7 51.20 49.59 44 4 - AAA 7 51.20 43.29 45 5 - A Private 5 51.15 45.06 46 7 - AAA 7 50.35 40.26 47 GISA 4 - AAA 4 49.77 38.12 48 6 - AAA 9 48.38 40.54 49 8 - A Public 6 48.25 37.88 50 4 - A Private 4 46.70 39.65 51 7 - AA 7 45.88 38.87 52 6 - AAAAA 7 45.83 39.32 53 3 - AAAAAA 4 45.29 42.12 54 3 - A Public 8 44.57 34.62 55 2 - AAAA 9 43.92 34.18 56 4 - A Public 9 43.36 36.45 57 5 - A Public 8 42.66 35.02 58 1 - A Private 6 42.49 38.10 59 6 - AA 9 42.12 33.55 60 5 - AAAA 7 41.79 34.31 61 GISA 1 - AA 3 41.46 36.06 62 4 - AA 8 39.32 29.46 63 6 - A Public 6 38.57 33.13 64 3 - AAA 7 36.12 27.43 65 GISA 2 - AAA 5 35.42 26.34 66 GISA 3 - AAA 4 33.88 30.90 67 1 - A Public 7 31.09 27.49 68 7 - A Public 6 23.86 21.73 69 GISA 2 - AA 4 21.98 11.73 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 21.66 15.70

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 10/02 Lincoln County Harlem 27 - 42 17.00 89.0% 0.146 10/02 Westlake Hillgrove 21 - 42 15.22 86.7% 0.152 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 45.42 99.6% 0.164 10/09 Clinch County Charlton County 14 - 18 19.95 92.1% 0.201 11/27 Dublin Terrell County 14 - 12 27.50 96.7% 0.219 09/17 Denmark Shiloh 0 - 7 15.43 87.0% 0.229 10/30 Lowndes Tift County 17 - 13 30.65 97.7% 0.234 09/25 Denmark Lanier 27 - 38 12.61 82.5% 0.241 09/18 Vidalia Emanuel County Institute 8 - 14 15.28 86.7% 0.243 11/13 Tiftarea Academy Southland Academy 20 - 44 9.84 77.0% 0.244 11/27 River Ridge Kennesaw Mountain 35 - 34 23.32 94.6% 0.246 09/25 Central (Macon) Howard 20 - 37 10.60 78.6% 0.247 10/16 Douglas County Paulding County 20 - 22 18.20 90.4% 0.257 10/16 West Forsyth North Forsyth 10 - 24 10.66 78.8% 0.259 10/02 Jefferson County Butler 22 - 14 39.44 99.2% 0.265

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 100.12 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes 40 - 10 13.25 83.6% 96.01 09/25 Lowndes Lee County 38 - 13 5.44 66.1% 94.19 12/11 Colquitt County Norcross - 17.20 89.2% 93.71 10/09 Lee County Warner Robins 27 - 7 3.48 60.5% 93.13 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta 33 - 21 6.88 70.0% 91.66 09/04 Warner Robins Valdosta 25 - 28 1.27 53.9% 91.42 11/13 Lee County Valdosta 41 - 7 6.41 68.7% 91.04 12/11 Warner Robins Blessed Trinity - 2.28 57.0% 91.00 12/04 Lowndes North Cobb 21 - 13 9.19 75.6% 90.81 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 21.78 93.6% 90.39 10/30 Warner Robins Ware County 22 - 19 5.45 66.2% 89.80 12/11 Lowndes Milton - 10.41 78.2% 89.48 09/18 Grayson Collins Hill 28 - 7 14.90 86.2% 89.38 09/11 Buford North Cobb 14 - 28 1.38 54.2% 88.17 10/02 Cedar Grove Milton 14 - 7 1.37 54.2%