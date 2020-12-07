Maxwell summary after Round Two

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1991 of 2157 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.30%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.87 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.66
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|9-0
|109.54
|1
|Lee County
|10-1
|94.16
|2
|Grayson
|11-0
|100.66
|2
|Buford
|10-1
|90.14
|3
|Lowndes
|9-1
|97.95
|3
|Valdosta
|7-3
|89.41
|4
|Norcross
|12-0
|90.68
|4
|Westlake
|10-1
|89.08
|5
|Collins Hill
|10-2
|87.42
|5
|Hughes
|11-1
|84.84
|6
|North Cobb
|10-2
|87.10
|6
|Allatoona
|11-0
|83.76
|7
|Milton
|10-1
|85.88
|7
|Carrollton
|8-2
|80.44
|8
|North Gwinnett
|8-4
|83.51
|8
|River Ridge
|11-0
|77.42
|9
|Parkview
|8-3
|81.61
|9
|Lovejoy
|8-3
|77.27
|10
|Brookwood
|8-3
|81.32
|10
|Richmond Hill
|9-3
|77.16
|11
|Cherokee
|8-3
|80.13
|11
|Houston County
|5-6
|74.91
|12
|Archer
|7-5
|79.89
|12
|Dacula
|7-4
|73.93
|13
|Mill Creek
|5-6
|78.44
|13
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-7
|73.20
|14
|Roswell
|8-3
|78.34
|14
|Rome
|8-4
|72.85
|15
|West Forsyth
|9-3
|77.83
|15
|Sprayberry
|6-5
|71.56
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|9-2
|92.34
|1
|Jefferson
|10-0
|87.66
|2
|Ware County
|10-1
|88.55
|2
|Marist
|10-0
|81.12
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|8-0
|88.40
|3
|Bainbridge
|9-3
|75.40
|4
|Cartersville
|10-1
|85.22
|4
|Cedartown
|7-2
|72.34
|5
|Coffee
|9-2
|84.70
|5
|Benedictine
|8-2
|71.88
|6
|Calhoun
|9-3
|76.67
|6
|Flowery Branch
|9-3
|67.19
|7
|Veterans
|4-6
|73.51
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|10-0
|64.00
|8
|Jones County
|9-3
|72.52
|8
|Cairo
|5-5
|62.96
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-2
|70.84
|9
|Perry
|8-4
|60.88
|10
|Starr's Mill
|9-2
|70.17
|10
|Hapeville Charter
|5-4
|60.78
|11
|Ola
|9-2
|68.87
|11
|Riverdale
|8-2
|59.19
|12
|Creekside
|7-3
|67.84
|12
|North Oconee
|5-6
|57.84
|13
|Wayne County
|3-8
|67.54
|13
|Baldwin
|5-2
|57.22
|14
|Eastside
|10-2
|67.10
|14
|Stephenson
|4-3
|55.98
|15
|Clarke Central
|8-3
|66.54
|15
|Islands
|7-2
|55.26
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|7-0
|88.91
|1
|Fitzgerald
|11-0
|80.97
|2
|Oconee County
|10-0
|82.91
|2
|Rabun County
|11-1
|75.50
|3
|Pierce County
|10-1
|79.74
|3
|Thomasville
|8-4
|71.53
|4
|Crisp County
|10-1
|79.44
|4
|Callaway
|8-1
|65.08
|5
|Peach County
|9-1
|79.10
|5
|Fannin County
|10-0
|62.94
|6
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|10-1
|76.13
|6
|Jefferson County
|9-2
|61.85
|7
|Appling County
|9-1
|75.63
|7
|Bleckley County
|8-3
|61.78
|8
|Rockmart
|9-2
|73.09
|8
|Dodge County
|6-4
|59.97
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-5
|68.02
|9
|Lovett
|7-3
|58.86
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-4
|65.20
|10
|Northeast
|8-3
|58.56
|11
|White County
|7-3
|65.09
|11
|Haralson County
|7-3
|58.29
|12
|Monroe Area
|8-3
|62.96
|12
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|57.32
|13
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|60.80
|13
|Bremen
|8-4
|57.32
|14
|Thomson
|9-3
|60.77
|14
|Early County
|7-3
|57.25
|15
|Hart County
|3-6
|58.68
|15
|Washington County
|6-5
|55.13
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|11-1
|73.10
|1
|Fellowship Christian
|10-0
|80.10
|2
|Irwin County
|9-3
|68.98
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|10-1
|76.92
|3
|Metter
|12-0
|68.71
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|8-3
|69.32
|4
|Commerce
|11-1
|61.20
|4
|Athens Academy
|9-2
|68.06
|5
|Washington-Wilkes
|9-1
|60.54
|5
|George Walton Academy
|9-2
|63.41
|6
|Clinch County
|8-3
|59.68
|6
|Christian Heritage
|8-2
|62.34
|7
|Dublin
|10-2
|59.25
|7
|Savannah Christian
|10-1
|59.16
|8
|Turner County
|6-5
|56.21
|8
|North Cobb Christian
|8-3
|59.08
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-3
|54.50
|9
|Wesleyan
|10-2
|59.00
|10
|Macon County
|9-2
|52.07
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|9-2
|58.55
|11
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-4
|51.76
|11
|Calvary Day
|7-4
|53.09
|12
|Lincoln County
|7-4
|50.81
|12
|Holy Innocents
|4-6
|51.52
|13
|Pelham
|6-2
|50.52
|13
|Stratford Academy
|8-3
|51.02
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|8-2
|49.88
|14
|Darlington
|7-5
|50.25
|15
|Warren County
|9-2
|47.03
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-5
|49.68
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|72.46
|1
|Gatewood School
|11-1
|45.65
|2
|Frederica Academy
|8-3
|42.80
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-2
|40.18
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|7-4
|41.36
|3
|Terrell Academy
|7-4
|30.69
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|7-3
|39.88
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-4
|29.78
|5
|Westfield School
|7-3-1
|39.27
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|6-5-1
|26.99
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|109.54
|75.52
|16 [12]
|41.60
|-20.75
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|11-0
|100.66
|75.97
|12 [9]
|37.21
|-16.26
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|97.95
|81.89
|3 [2]
|37.46
|-13.30
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|10-1
|94.16
|65.37
|55 [13]
|33.99
|-12.99
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|9-2
|92.34
|75.78
|14 [1]
|34.87
|-10.29
|6 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|12-0
|90.68
|59.89
|90 [38]
|35.21
|-8.28
|7 [2]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|10-1
|90.14
|65.62
|54 [12]
|32.65
|-10.30
|8 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|89.41
|83.50
|1 [1]
|33.02
|-9.21
|9 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|10-1
|89.08
|66.51
|47 [10]
|34.29
|-7.61
|10 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|7-0
|88.91
|66.38
|48 [2]
|30.29
|-11.44
|11 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|10-1
|88.55
|71.65
|29 [4]
|33.23
|-8.13
|12 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|8-0
|88.40
|59.48
|97 [12]
|34.60
|-6.62
|13 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|10-0
|87.66
|52.48
|172 [21]
|29.51
|-10.97
|14 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|87.42
|74.88
|20 [15]
|31.98
|-8.25
|15 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|10-2
|87.10
|74.10
|23 [18]
|30.79
|-9.12
|16 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|10-1
|85.88
|70.11
|32 [24]
|30.25
|-8.45
|17 [4]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|10-1
|85.22
|61.05
|83 [8]
|29.24
|-8.78
|18 [5]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|11-1
|84.84
|61.19
|82 [29]
|29.75
|-7.91
|19 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|9-2
|84.70
|66.37
|49 [5]
|30.31
|-7.20
|20 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|11-0
|83.76
|54.27
|142 [45]
|25.73
|-10.85
|21 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-4
|83.51
|75.85
|13 [10]
|27.68
|-8.65
|22 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|10-0
|82.91
|58.51
|108 [9]
|26.86
|-8.87
|23 [9]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.61
|73.64
|25 [19]
|29.49
|-4.93
|24 [10]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.32
|77.62
|9 [6]
|31.82
|-2.31
|25 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|10-0
|81.12
|51.60
|184 [24]
|24.60
|-9.33
|26 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|11-0
|80.97
|55.81
|123 [2]
|27.87
|-5.91
|27 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-2
|80.44
|66.17
|51 [11]
|29.00
|-4.25
|28 [11]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.13
|72.13
|28 [22]
|28.58
|-4.37
|29 [1]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|10-0
|80.10
|41.21
|292 [24]
|29.11
|-3.81
|30 [12]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-5
|79.89
|67.75
|42 [29]
|25.61
|-7.10
|31 [3]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|10-1
|79.74
|51.41
|186 [18]
|26.71
|-5.85
|32 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|10-1
|79.44
|58.69
|106 [8]
|25.04
|-7.21
|33 [5]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|9-1
|79.10
|52.52
|169 [16]
|26.26
|-5.65
|34 [13]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|78.44
|78.62
|5 [4]
|25.77
|-5.49
|35 [14]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|78.34
|67.85
|40 [27]
|27.81
|-3.34
|36 [15]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|9-3
|77.83
|69.13
|35 [26]
|25.54
|-5.10
|37 [8]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|11-0
|77.42
|57.29
|118 [39]
|28.63
|-1.60
|38 [9]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|77.27
|64.29
|63 [19]
|24.45
|-5.64
|39 [10]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|77.16
|59.61
|94 [34]
|27.36
|-2.61
|40 [16]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|77.06
|66.26
|50 [33]
|27.24
|-2.63
|41 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|10-1
|76.92
|51.91
|180 [5]
|29.75
|0.02
|42 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|9-3
|76.67
|60.44
|89 [9]
|26.98
|-2.50
|43 [6]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|10-1
|76.13
|58.78
|105 [7]
|25.46
|-3.48
|44 [17]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-6
|75.80
|75.45
|17 [13]
|25.43
|-3.18
|45 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|9-1
|75.63
|49.46
|210 [24]
|25.95
|-2.50
|46 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|11-1
|75.50
|50.24
|203 [15]
|28.89
|0.57
|47 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|9-3
|75.40
|61.74
|77 [4]
|24.81
|-3.40
|48 [18]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|74.92
|78.00
|7 [5]
|23.66
|-4.08
|49 [11]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|74.91
|77.95
|8 [3]
|22.99
|-4.74
|50 [19]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|74.63
|83.16
|2 [1]
|24.26
|-3.18
|51 [12]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|73.93
|68.29
|38 [7]
|25.78
|-0.97
|52 [20]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|73.65
|59.88
|91 [39]
|27.10
|0.64
|53 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-6
|73.51
|75.20
|18 [2]
|23.17
|-3.16
|54 [13]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|73.20
|78.31
|6 [2]
|22.17
|-3.85
|55 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|11-1
|73.10
|53.97
|150 [1]
|24.68
|-1.24
|56 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|9-2
|73.09
|50.23
|204 [22]
|27.78
|1.88
|57 [14]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|72.85
|69.21
|34 [5]
|22.59
|-3.08
|58 [21]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.68
|67.82
|41 [28]
|21.67
|-3.82
|59 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|9-3
|72.52
|62.80
|70 [7]
|26.23
|0.89
|60 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|10-0
|72.46
|36.10
|367 [3]
|23.17
|-2.11
|61 [4]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|7-2
|72.34
|54.94
|133 [14]
|20.54
|-4.62
|62 [22]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.21
|76.68
|11 [8]
|24.98
|-0.04
|63 [5]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|8-2
|71.88
|59.48
|98 [6]
|27.89
|3.20
|64 [23]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|71.66
|76.83
|10 [7]
|20.98
|-3.49
|65 [15]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|71.56
|60.59
|86 [31]
|25.62
|1.25
|66 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|8-4
|71.53
|59.50
|96 [1]
|23.76
|-0.58
|67 [24]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|71.22
|65.67
|53 [35]
|26.21
|2.17
|68 [25]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|70.95
|74.90
|19 [14]
|22.10
|-1.67
|69 [26]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|70.86
|66.70
|46 [32]
|22.89
|-0.79
|70 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|9-2
|70.84
|54.54
|140 [23]
|24.33
|0.67
|71 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|70.39
|70.71
|31 [23]
|21.01
|-2.19
|72 [16]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|70.31
|64.10
|67 [21]
|20.11
|-3.02
|73 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|9-2
|70.17
|55.23
|129 [20]
|19.06
|-3.92
|74 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|69.87
|64.52
|61 [17]
|19.15
|-3.53
|75 [18]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|69.46
|64.70
|60 [16]
|23.01
|0.74
|76 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|8-3
|69.32
|54.60
|139 [2]
|21.33
|-0.80
|77 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|9-3
|68.98
|52.36
|175 [3]
|20.10
|-1.70
|78 [19]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|68.98
|58.29
|109 [36]
|22.02
|0.23
|79 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|68.95
|81.31
|4 [3]
|21.75
|-0.01
|80 [11]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|9-2
|68.87
|54.01
|148 [26]
|23.38
|1.69
|81 [29]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|68.82
|66.11
|52 [34]
|20.58
|-1.06
|82 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|12-0
|68.71
|36.24
|365 [32]
|20.21
|-1.32
|83 [30]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.53
|73.48
|26 [20]
|21.87
|0.52
|84 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-8
|68.15
|72.94
|27 [21]
|25.49
|4.53
|85 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-2
|68.06
|52.03
|178 [4]
|22.54
|1.66
|86 [20]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-4
|68.06
|56.87
|119 [40]
|19.61
|-1.26
|87 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|5-5
|68.02
|68.66
|36 [1]
|22.66
|1.82
|88 [12]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|67.84
|59.59
|95 [11]
|22.76
|2.11
|89 [21]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|67.72
|58.68
|107 [35]
|24.37
|3.83
|90 [13]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-8
|67.54
|73.78
|24 [3]
|19.48
|-0.88
|91 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|9-3
|67.19
|55.52
|126 [12]
|23.64
|3.63
|92 [14]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|10-2
|67.10
|49.48
|209 [38]
|20.12
|0.20
|93 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|66.84
|71.30
|30 [4]
|21.45
|1.80
|94 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|8-3
|66.54
|59.02
|102 [14]
|22.27
|2.92
|95 [23]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-6
|66.48
|65.22
|57 [14]
|20.79
|1.50
|96 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.65
|66.71
|44 [31]
|21.07
|2.60
|97 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-4
|65.20
|65.21
|58 [4]
|17.49
|-0.52
|98 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|7-3
|65.09
|47.28
|236 [30]
|23.04
|5.13
|99 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|8-1
|65.08
|53.93
|151 [4]
|19.59
|1.69
|100 [33]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|65.02
|74.52
|22 [17]
|21.48
|3.64
|101 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|10-0
|64.00
|34.55
|386 [53]
|19.33
|2.51
|102 [24]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|63.95
|66.70
|45 [9]
|18.42
|1.65
|103 [5]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-2
|63.41
|48.07
|223 [8]
|19.99
|3.76
|104 [25]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|63.35
|61.52
|78 [26]
|19.12
|2.96
|105 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|8-3
|62.96
|54.25
|143 [12]
|18.07
|2.29
|106 [8]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|5-5
|62.96
|60.58
|88 [5]
|18.04
|2.27
|107 [5]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|10-0
|62.94
|36.93
|355 [38]
|19.99
|4.23
|108 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|62.89
|58.27
|110 [16]
|15.68
|-0.03
|109 [6]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|8-2
|62.34
|45.58
|249 [15]
|20.25
|5.10
|110 [34]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|61.96
|60.85
|85 [37]
|21.60
|6.82
|111 [6]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|9-2
|61.85
|38.82
|333 [35]
|19.79
|5.13
|112 [7]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|8-3
|61.78
|51.27
|190 [11]
|19.87
|5.27
|113 [26]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|61.72
|65.11
|59 [15]
|17.59
|3.06
|114 [17]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|7-5
|61.71
|58.86
|104 [15]
|18.10
|3.58
|115 [27]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|61.66
|61.26
|80 [27]
|19.95
|5.48
|116 [18]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|7-2
|61.63
|52.53
|168 [31]
|18.86
|4.41
|117 [35]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|61.23
|58.89
|103 [41]
|17.75
|3.71
|118 [4]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|11-1
|61.20
|38.88
|332 [24]
|19.12
|5.10
|119 [36]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.09
|69.90
|33 [25]
|19.63
|5.73
|120 [9]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|8-4
|60.88
|53.02
|159 [18]
|17.01
|3.32
|121 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|60.85
|67.72
|43 [30]
|19.86
|6.19
|122 [13]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|60.80
|64.25
|64 [5]
|15.83
|2.21
|123 [10]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|5-4
|60.78
|62.91
|69 [1]
|16.32
|2.73
|124 [14]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|9-3
|60.77
|48.61
|219 [27]
|19.59
|6.00
|125 [5]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|9-1
|60.54
|39.12
|327 [22]
|17.91
|4.56
|126 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|60.24
|60.99
|84 [30]
|16.81
|3.75
|127 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|6-4
|59.97
|52.49
|171 [8]
|18.24
|5.45
|128 [29]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|59.95
|62.15
|75 [24]
|17.89
|5.12
|129 [19]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|7-5
|59.74
|53.86
|152 [27]
|17.82
|5.26
|130 [6]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|8-3
|59.68
|51.35
|188 [4]
|16.03
|3.54
|131 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.47
|62.02
|76 [25]
|17.40
|5.11
|132 [7]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|10-2
|59.25
|40.18
|309 [16]
|18.70
|6.63
|133 [11]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|8-2
|59.19
|39.12
|328 [41]
|17.40
|5.39
|134 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|10-1
|59.16
|42.04
|279 [21]
|18.68
|6.71
|135 [8]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|8-3
|59.08
|45.51
|251 [16]
|16.98
|5.08
|136 [9]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|10-2
|59.00
|47.01
|240 [12]
|15.03
|3.22
|137 [31]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|58.90
|68.54
|37 [6]
|17.78
|6.06
|138 [9]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|7-3
|58.86
|43.28
|269 [25]
|15.22
|3.54
|139 [15]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-6
|58.68
|62.59
|72 [6]
|18.05
|6.56
|140 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|58.60
|75.54
|15 [11]
|18.90
|7.49
|141 [10]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|8-3
|58.56
|48.96
|217 [17]
|17.84
|6.47
|142 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|9-2
|58.55
|44.96
|256 [17]
|15.64
|4.27
|143 [16]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|10-2
|58.38
|40.54
|301 [42]
|15.26
|4.06
|144 [11]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-3
|58.29
|50.71
|201 [14]
|16.84
|5.74
|145 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|58.00
|54.92
|135 [22]
|16.84
|6.02
|146 [12]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|5-6
|57.84
|57.39
|117 [10]
|19.83
|9.17
|147 [32]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|57.84
|54.94
|134 [43]
|15.45
|4.80
|148 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|57.81
|74.52
|21 [16]
|13.06
|2.44
|149 [17]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|5-3
|57.37
|51.00
|196 [20]
|16.65
|6.46
|150 [12]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|9-2
|57.32
|42.59
|274 [26]
|17.36
|7.22
|151 [13]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|8-4
|57.32
|50.95
|197 [13]
|16.14
|6.00
|152 [21]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|57.31
|59.38
|100 [13]
|14.80
|4.68
|153 [22]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|5-6
|57.27
|54.10
|145 [25]
|15.08
|5.00
|154 [14]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|7-3
|57.25
|51.21
|192 [12]
|18.06
|8.00
|155 [13]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|5-2
|57.22
|48.50
|221 [28]
|15.94
|5.90
|156 [23]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-5
|57.09
|55.02
|132 [21]
|15.06
|5.16
|157 [33]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|9-3
|56.69
|44.44
|259 [53]
|15.81
|6.30
|158 [34]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|56.55
|64.33
|62 [18]
|15.71
|6.34
|159 [8]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-5
|56.21
|53.16
|157 [2]
|15.94
|6.92
|160 [14]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-3
|55.98
|54.09
|146 [16]
|12.55
|3.75
|161 [18]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|10-2
|55.97
|32.72
|396 [57]
|14.55
|5.76
|162 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.75
|54.06
|147 [47]
|17.56
|8.99
|163 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|4-4
|55.70
|53.17
|156 [28]
|13.21
|4.70
|164 [19]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|7-3
|55.68
|50.92
|198 [21]
|15.01
|6.52
|165 [25]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|6-4
|55.44
|52.42
|174 [33]
|15.09
|6.83
|166 [15]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|7-2
|55.26
|37.20
|353 [46]
|13.71
|5.64
|167 [15]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|6-5
|55.13
|49.58
|208 [16]
|15.21
|7.26
|168 [36]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.10
|60.58
|87 [32]
|13.09
|5.17
|169 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|54.69
|54.65
|138 [44]
|14.88
|7.38
|170 [16]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|7-3
|54.67
|47.14
|238 [21]
|15.28
|7.80
|171 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|9-3
|54.50
|39.32
|321 [19]
|14.67
|7.36
|172 [17]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|7-5
|54.48
|53.98
|149 [3]
|15.81
|8.51
|173 [16]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|5-5
|54.43
|52.33
|176 [22]
|13.82
|6.58
|174 [18]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-5
|54.14
|52.60
|166 [7]
|14.97
|8.02
|175 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|54.09
|52.65
|165 [19]
|16.49
|9.59
|176 [19]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|6-3
|53.77
|39.16
|326 [34]
|13.12
|6.53
|177 [20]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|53.14
|52.14
|177 [9]
|13.55
|7.59
|178 [20]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|6-6
|53.13
|49.09
|216 [26]
|17.50
|11.55
|179 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|7-4
|53.09
|49.38
|212 [6]
|13.36
|7.45
|180 [21]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|6-5
|52.94
|45.55
|250 [32]
|11.46
|5.71
|181 [21]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|7-4
|52.71
|46.18
|244 [22]
|14.51
|8.99
|182 [18]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|4-6
|52.69
|55.46
|127 [13]
|16.17
|10.67
|183 [19]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|8-3
|52.37
|43.12
|270 [34]
|16.43
|11.25
|184 [26]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|5-6
|52.33
|52.75
|163 [30]
|12.70
|7.55
|185 [10]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|9-2
|52.07
|38.02
|341 [25]
|14.87
|9.98
|186 [20]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-4
|51.77
|37.69
|344 [44]
|13.35
|8.77
|187 [11]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|6-4
|51.76
|45.50
|252 [9]
|14.12
|9.55
|188 [22]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-3
|51.70
|41.95
|282 [39]
|13.55
|9.04
|189 [23]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|6-2
|51.65
|36.34
|364 [52]
|8.72
|4.26
|190 [24]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|6-6
|51.62
|52.50
|170 [17]
|14.19
|9.76
|191 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|4-6
|51.52
|52.66
|164 [3]
|12.54
|8.21
|192 [21]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-5
|51.11
|40.96
|295 [37]
|13.31
|9.38
|193 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|8-3
|51.02
|43.50
|266 [19]
|13.03
|9.19
|194 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|51.02
|32.47
|398 [54]
|14.31
|10.48
|195 [27]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|50.84
|43.36
|268 [49]
|10.08
|6.43
|196 [12]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|7-4
|50.81
|41.87
|283 [11]
|10.98
|7.36
|197 [28]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|50.69
|57.47
|116 [18]
|13.81
|10.30
|198 [29]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-4
|50.57
|43.84
|262 [48]
|14.57
|11.18
|199 [25]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|7-5
|50.57
|45.60
|248 [31]
|14.55
|11.17
|200 [13]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|6-2
|50.52
|36.76
|360 [31]
|12.51
|9.17
|201 [38]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|50.46
|62.15
|74 [23]
|12.87
|9.60
|202 [30]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|50.27
|59.63
|93 [10]
|11.56
|8.48
|203 [14]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|7-5
|50.25
|43.70
|264 [18]
|13.11
|10.04
|204 [31]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|50.11
|45.86
|247 [47]
|13.54
|10.61
|205 [14]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-2
|49.88
|34.10
|389 [39]
|10.91
|8.22
|206 [32]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|4-6
|49.82
|52.82
|161 [29]
|12.67
|10.04
|207 [15]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-5
|49.68
|46.34
|243 [13]
|13.98
|11.49
|208 [40]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|49.65
|44.34
|260 [45]
|13.98
|11.51
|209 [22]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-5
|49.55
|47.73
|228 [20]
|13.42
|11.06
|210 [26]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|49.44
|49.31
|213 [25]
|12.54
|10.29
|211 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-5
|49.02
|49.29
|214 [40]
|12.91
|11.08
|212 [39]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|49.01
|55.27
|128 [42]
|13.77
|11.94
|213 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|48.96
|59.86
|92 [33]
|14.30
|12.53
|214 [23]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|2-7
|48.79
|62.63
|71 [2]
|9.14
|7.53
|215 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-10
|48.76
|64.10
|66 [6]
|13.03
|11.46
|216 [27]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-6
|48.74
|53.56
|154 [14]
|15.05
|13.49
|217 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|9-2
|48.73
|32.47
|397 [46]
|11.50
|9.96
|218 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|6-5
|48.69
|47.53
|231 [11]
|12.06
|10.55
|219 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.63
|61.45
|79 [36]
|16.52
|15.08
|220 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|48.28
|53.41
|155 [17]
|11.60
|10.51
|221 [25]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-6
|48.26
|51.13
|195 [26]
|12.48
|11.40
|222 [28]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|48.12
|54.82
|136 [11]
|13.00
|12.07
|223 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-5
|48.09
|57.95
|113 [8]
|9.79
|8.89
|224 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|4-7
|48.02
|54.46
|141 [24]
|13.33
|12.50
|225 [29]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|47.92
|43.61
|265 [36]
|11.98
|11.25
|226 [27]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|8-4
|47.86
|38.50
|335 [42]
|11.97
|11.30
|227 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|47.72
|68.06
|39 [8]
|11.70
|11.16
|228 [30]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|47.70
|65.24
|56 [3]
|10.40
|9.88
|229 [17]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-4
|47.38
|40.93
|296 [26]
|13.53
|13.34
|230 [42]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.35
|57.62
|115 [38]
|13.58
|13.42
|231 [28]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-5
|47.26
|46.89
|241 [30]
|8.96
|8.88
|232 [31]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|47.23
|42.05
|278 [38]
|13.67
|13.63
|233 [15]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|9-2
|47.03
|27.46
|419 [51]
|9.71
|9.86
|234 [16]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|5-5
|46.95
|50.23
|205 [6]
|12.39
|12.63
|235 [24]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-7
|46.84
|52.76
|162 [6]
|8.35
|8.70
|236 [29]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-7
|46.83
|55.52
|125 [11]
|12.66
|13.02
|237 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|7-5
|46.78
|38.23
|338 [32]
|9.71
|10.12
|238 [30]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|46.74
|51.75
|181 [23]
|11.03
|11.47
|239 [17]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|10-2
|46.68
|30.38
|409 [48]
|10.77
|11.28
|240 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-7
|46.03
|55.05
|131 [1]
|10.56
|11.72
|241 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|5-4
|45.89
|41.85
|284 [12]
|14.18
|15.48
|242 [25]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|3-6
|45.72
|51.65
|183 [10]
|10.66
|12.12
|243 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|11-1
|45.65
|26.02
|423 [3]
|7.48
|9.02
|244 [26]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|45.55
|52.87
|160 [5]
|12.22
|13.86
|245 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-7
|45.51
|56.73
|120 [42]
|10.45
|12.12
|246 [36]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-4
|45.42
|51.40
|187 [35]
|7.42
|9.19
|247 [31]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-7
|45.38
|54.69
|137 [15]
|8.93
|10.73
|248 [32]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-3
|45.36
|36.04
|369 [49]
|8.29
|10.12
|249 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|7-5
|45.21
|39.88
|315 [17]
|11.17
|13.14
|250 [27]
|Model
|7 - AA
|7-5
|45.13
|41.96
|281 [28]
|7.68
|9.73
|251 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|3-2
|45.09
|39.01
|330 [55]
|9.23
|11.33
|252 [37]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|44.89
|48.47
|222 [42]
|10.13
|12.42
|253 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|44.73
|55.55
|124 [19]
|9.30
|11.75
|254 [33]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|4-4
|44.67
|35.28
|379 [52]
|10.12
|12.64
|255 [20]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-3
|44.63
|32.20
|399 [42]
|11.92
|14.48
|256 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-5
|44.51
|41.59
|287 [23]
|11.49
|14.17
|257 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|44.36
|48.51
|220 [27]
|6.09
|8.92
|258 [28]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|7-4
|44.34
|42.06
|277 [27]
|8.11
|10.96
|259 [21]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|7-4
|44.13
|36.48
|363 [35]
|8.50
|11.56
|260 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.09
|54.13
|144 [46]
|8.87
|11.96
|261 [39]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|4-6
|43.77
|47.09
|239 [46]
|7.54
|10.96
|262 [21]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|8-3
|43.22
|34.19
|387 [38]
|8.11
|12.08
|263 [22]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|43.07
|42.84
|272 [10]
|7.77
|11.89
|264 [23]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|7-1
|42.98
|22.14
|430 [56]
|9.93
|14.13
|265 [40]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.89
|52.47
|173 [32]
|8.02
|12.32
|266 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|8-3
|42.80
|28.57
|417 [11]
|6.97
|11.35
|267 [41]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|42.78
|40.80
|298 [54]
|7.11
|11.52
|268 [42]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|42.57
|51.92
|179 [34]
|8.58
|13.20
|269 [43]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-7
|42.55
|50.49
|202 [36]
|9.86
|14.49
|270 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|6-4
|42.26
|38.20
|339 [49]
|8.40
|13.32
|271 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|42.02
|59.40
|99 [40]
|6.71
|11.87
|272 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|41.76
|40.55
|300 [41]
|9.16
|14.59
|273 [29]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|4-6
|41.75
|46.02
|245 [23]
|7.84
|13.28
|274 [30]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|41.39
|37.23
|352 [37]
|7.90
|13.69
|275 [24]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-6
|41.38
|46.35
|242 [8]
|10.01
|15.81
|276 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-4
|41.36
|32.12
|400 [8]
|8.14
|13.96
|277 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-8
|41.30
|49.65
|206 [37]
|9.38
|15.26
|278 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|3-6
|41.23
|51.23
|191 [5]
|7.66
|13.62
|279 [31]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-6
|41.17
|41.51
|290 [30]
|6.83
|12.85
|280 [45]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.14
|56.61
|121 [41]
|6.40
|12.44
|281 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|40.97
|41.39
|291 [40]
|10.52
|16.74
|282 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-6
|40.93
|47.63
|230 [10]
|9.98
|16.23
|283 [32]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|7-3
|40.88
|26.51
|422 [51]
|9.73
|16.03
|284 [45]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-7
|40.38
|48.00
|225 [43]
|4.96
|11.76
|285 [46]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-5
|40.37
|39.69
|316 [56]
|9.89
|16.71
|286 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|9-2
|40.18
|18.73
|437 [9]
|10.07
|17.08
|287 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|39.88
|25.15
|426 [12]
|8.70
|16.00
|288 [33]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|6-5
|39.82
|33.76
|390 [45]
|6.45
|13.82
|289 [35]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-5
|39.70
|40.40
|305 [38]
|5.69
|13.18
|290 [26]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-6
|39.41
|47.40
|234 [7]
|6.66
|14.43
|291 [5]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|7-3-1
|39.27
|34.14
|388 [4]
|9.79
|17.71
|292 [36]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|39.16
|62.40
|73 [3]
|6.88
|14.91
|293 [23]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-6
|39.09
|41.79
|285 [22]
|10.22
|18.32
|294 [47]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|38.77
|40.90
|297 [53]
|9.10
|17.51
|295 [27]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-7
|38.62
|41.18
|293 [13]
|5.49
|14.05
|296 [37]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-5
|38.55
|59.07
|101 [7]
|7.70
|16.33
|297 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|38.49
|64.22
|65 [20]
|7.60
|16.30
|298 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|38.40
|55.11
|130 [10]
|5.24
|14.03
|299 [36]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|38.37
|40.11
|312 [46]
|9.07
|17.89
|300 [37]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-4
|37.81
|40.17
|310 [45]
|4.14
|13.51
|301 [28]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|37.73
|39.23
|323 [20]
|4.65
|14.11
|302 [24]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|6-5
|37.60
|42.50
|275 [20]
|7.02
|16.60
|303 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|5-6
|37.53
|38.30
|337 [31]
|6.58
|16.23
|304 [48]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|37.23
|25.97
|424 [57]
|5.52
|15.47
|305 [38]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|37.13
|40.53
|303 [44]
|7.94
|17.99
|306 [49]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|3-7
|37.13
|47.20
|237 [45]
|1.02
|11.07
|307 [47]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|36.81
|61.20
|81 [28]
|5.26
|15.63
|308 [29]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|36.71
|36.84
|357 [29]
|5.61
|16.08
|309 [26]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|36.64
|48.76
|218 [7]
|3.69
|14.24
|310 [48]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.63
|51.15
|194 [49]
|4.07
|14.63
|311 [6]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|6-5
|36.36
|36.75
|361 [2]
|6.44
|17.27
|312 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|8-3
|36.35
|29.74
|413 [9]
|7.40
|18.24
|313 [30]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|36.17
|39.65
|317 [18]
|3.41
|14.43
|314 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|36.11
|47.99
|226 [29]
|5.52
|16.60
|315 [39]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-4
|36.04
|39.22
|324 [40]
|7.62
|18.77
|316 [31]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-5
|35.69
|31.55
|405 [45]
|5.58
|17.07
|317 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-8
|35.46
|47.30
|235 [29]
|6.71
|18.43
|318 [40]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-6
|35.25
|44.87
|257 [31]
|4.25
|16.18
|319 [41]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|35.21
|57.83
|114 [9]
|6.03
|18.00
|320 [27]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-7
|34.87
|37.47
|348 [34]
|4.57
|16.89
|321 [32]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-7
|34.78
|40.21
|307 [14]
|3.01
|15.41
|322 [34]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-3
|34.48
|30.45
|408 [49]
|2.70
|15.40
|323 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|34.36
|50.92
|199 [50]
|3.45
|16.28
|324 [40]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-6
|34.34
|35.77
|372 [54]
|4.30
|17.15
|325 [50]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-7
|33.84
|49.27
|215 [41]
|6.59
|19.93
|326 [50]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|33.68
|58.03
|112 [37]
|7.20
|20.70
|327 [33]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|8-3
|33.54
|26.84
|420 [52]
|6.49
|20.14
|328 [51]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-10
|33.51
|58.24
|111 [17]
|2.67
|16.34
|329 [34]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|33.41
|28.78
|416 [50]
|2.47
|16.25
|330 [41]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|33.37
|53.82
|153 [13]
|5.88
|19.70
|331 [42]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-9
|33.16
|51.18
|193 [25]
|4.79
|18.82
|332 [42]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-5
|32.86
|38.64
|334 [48]
|4.77
|19.09
|333 [35]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|32.77
|38.90
|331 [23]
|3.30
|17.72
|334 [51]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|32.60
|63.72
|68 [22]
|2.87
|17.46
|335 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-8
|32.50
|41.51
|289 [29]
|4.04
|18.72
|336 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|32.43
|35.17
|380 [36]
|4.75
|19.50
|337 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|4-6
|31.79
|35.87
|371 [51]
|6.28
|21.67
|338 [36]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-6
|31.38
|36.88
|356 [28]
|1.74
|17.54
|339 [43]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|31.31
|51.33
|189 [19]
|3.53
|19.40
|340 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-4
|31.00
|34.71
|384 [44]
|3.36
|19.55
|341 [37]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-5
|30.77
|31.76
|402 [48]
|-1.13
|15.29
|342 [37]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|4-7
|30.74
|40.20
|308 [15]
|6.46
|22.90
|343 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-4
|30.69
|25.08
|428 [4]
|1.05
|17.55
|344 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|30.65
|30.37
|410 [37]
|2.60
|19.14
|345 [38]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|30.37
|37.44
|349 [26]
|2.60
|19.42
|346 [52]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|30.09
|45.07
|255 [52]
|1.13
|18.22
|347 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-5
|30.00
|40.09
|313 [28]
|-0.39
|16.79
|348 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|29.98
|42.08
|276 [51]
|4.96
|22.17
|349 [44]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|29.96
|35.54
|377 [55]
|-0.01
|17.21
|350 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|8-4
|29.78
|19.87
|432 [5]
|5.18
|22.59
|351 [38]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-7
|29.76
|40.12
|311 [32]
|2.60
|20.02
|352 [39]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-5
|29.76
|37.29
|351 [27]
|0.04
|17.47
|353 [45]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|29.63
|49.59
|207 [23]
|3.91
|21.47
|354 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-4
|29.36
|32.95
|394 [6]
|2.54
|20.37
|355 [39]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|29.30
|47.98
|227 [19]
|4.55
|22.44
|356 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|29.29
|37.99
|342 [50]
|3.18
|21.07
|357 [40]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-8
|29.28
|44.81
|258 [24]
|2.07
|19.98
|358 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-7
|28.59
|36.77
|359 [48]
|-0.66
|17.93
|359 [53]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|28.42
|51.53
|185 [48]
|1.37
|20.13
|360 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|28.06
|42.83
|273 [50]
|-0.87
|18.25
|361 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|28.06
|56.37
|122 [43]
|-2.00
|17.12
|362 [41]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|27.36
|32.08
|401 [47]
|-0.08
|19.75
|363 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-10
|27.32
|49.38
|211 [39]
|3.53
|23.40
|364 [40]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|27.30
|30.71
|406 [46]
|3.22
|23.11
|365 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|3-7
|27.25
|43.79
|263 [32]
|0.73
|20.66
|366 [42]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-6
|27.09
|35.34
|378 [42]
|1.47
|21.57
|367 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|6-5-1
|26.99
|19.26
|434 [7]
|0.77
|20.97
|368 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-7
|26.97
|33.18
|392 [41]
|0.86
|21.07
|369 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-8
|26.87
|53.13
|158 [15]
|5.10
|25.42
|370 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-7
|26.41
|31.57
|404 [44]
|2.28
|23.06
|371 [48]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|2-9
|26.36
|45.17
|254 [34]
|2.28
|23.11
|372 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-8
|26.29
|40.53
|302 [43]
|-1.58
|19.32
|373 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|26.12
|40.28
|306 [31]
|1.83
|22.90
|374 [46]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|26.08
|43.43
|267 [33]
|-0.13
|20.98
|375 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-10
|26.07
|52.55
|167 [20]
|4.46
|25.58
|376 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-7
|26.06
|37.66
|346 [1]
|3.10
|24.23
|377 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-8
|25.90
|39.52
|318 [30]
|0.71
|22.00
|378 [32]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-9
|25.07
|45.98
|246 [14]
|-0.46
|21.65
|379 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|9-3
|24.90
|12.36
|441 [11]
|-2.44
|19.85
|380 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-8
|24.86
|32.88
|395 [7]
|-2.18
|20.15
|381 [44]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-8
|24.86
|39.32
|322 [33]
|2.20
|24.53
|382 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-6
|24.85
|40.69
|299 [27]
|-1.20
|21.13
|383 [45]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-5
|24.07
|25.13
|427 [52]
|-2.70
|20.42
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|23.75
|43.01
|271 [37]
|2.18
|25.61
|385 [46]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|23.25
|37.67
|345 [36]
|0.18
|24.12
|386 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|23.21
|39.41
|319 [54]
|0.05
|24.02
|387 [47]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-9
|23.02
|48.01
|224 [18]
|-3.96
|20.20
|388 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-4
|22.35
|19.36
|433 [6]
|0.83
|25.66
|389 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-8
|21.99
|35.60
|376 [41]
|-3.28
|21.92
|390 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-7
|21.52
|31.65
|403 [43]
|-2.63
|23.03
|391 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-9
|20.61
|45.43
|253 [33]
|-3.68
|22.90
|392 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-9
|20.42
|41.59
|286 [35]
|-4.57
|22.19
|393 [44]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|6-5
|20.06
|23.71
|429 [55]
|-2.95
|24.18
|394 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|19.28
|51.72
|182 [44]
|-1.29
|26.62
|395 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-10
|19.06
|47.65
|229 [9]
|-0.38
|27.74
|396 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|18.86
|34.68
|385 [37]
|-0.62
|27.70
|397 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-10
|18.38
|39.91
|314 [29]
|-3.57
|25.24
|398 [46]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|18.23
|33.21
|391 [40]
|-6.35
|22.61
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|18.13
|37.07
|354 [47]
|-2.42
|26.63
|400 [52]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|2-5
|18.05
|34.98
|382 [56]
|-4.32
|24.81
|401 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|17.86
|26.79
|421 [53]
|-5.15
|24.18
|402 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-7
|17.36
|18.95
|436 [8]
|-4.15
|25.68
|403 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-9
|15.79
|41.06
|294 [25]
|-6.26
|25.13
|404 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.50
|50.72
|200 [51]
|-5.90
|25.78
|405 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|14.77
|41.52
|288 [36]
|-5.46
|26.96
|406 [48]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-9
|14.69
|36.11
|366 [33]
|-4.26
|28.24
|407 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|14.43
|35.99
|370 [50]
|-4.20
|28.56
|408 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-6
|14.35
|36.66
|362 [39]
|-9.57
|23.27
|409 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-6
|14.18
|30.69
|407 [47]
|-7.84
|25.17
|410 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|2-7
|12.35
|30.01
|412 [50]
|-6.67
|28.17
|411 [52]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-9
|12.13
|39.36
|320 [39]
|-6.76
|28.30
|412 [53]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|11.56
|37.52
|347 [45]
|-9.20
|26.42
|413 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-8
|11.37
|29.39
|415 [10]
|-4.43
|31.38
|414 [53]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-10
|10.49
|43.86
|261 [35]
|-7.77
|28.93
|415 [54]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-6
|10.49
|36.06
|368 [53]
|-8.84
|27.86
|416 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-8
|9.90
|37.39
|350 [56]
|-8.56
|28.72
|417 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-8
|9.58
|41.99
|280 [52]
|-6.63
|30.98
|418 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-8
|9.44
|38.02
|340 [33]
|-4.38
|33.37
|419 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-10
|9.37
|40.51
|304 [55]
|-4.11
|33.70
|420 [50]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|9.27
|30.22
|411 [49]
|-7.29
|30.62
|421 [51]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|8.27
|25.91
|425 [54]
|-6.84
|32.08
|422 [52]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|8.27
|35.61
|374 [34]
|-9.24
|29.67
|423 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|7.18
|29.56
|414 [1]
|-8.06
|31.95
|424 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-8
|6.14
|35.10
|381 [36]
|-11.24
|29.80
|425 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|5.78
|47.42
|232 [28]
|-11.97
|29.43
|426 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|4.68
|14.14
|439 [13]
|-18.39
|24.11
|427 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|4.36
|47.42
|233 [44]
|-8.78
|34.05
|428 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|4.09
|39.22
|325 [21]
|-7.64
|35.45
|429 [55]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|5-5
|3.36
|1.11
|444 [61]
|-13.08
|30.74
|430 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-9
|2.98
|33.13
|393 [5]
|-7.11
|37.09
|431 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|2.80
|38.41
|336 [43]
|-8.78
|35.60
|432 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|1.03
|34.90
|383 [43]
|-11.94
|34.22
|433 [56]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|0.42
|21.40
|431 [57]
|-13.12
|33.65
|434 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-7
|-1.09
|37.71
|343 [51]
|-13.44
|34.83
|435 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-1.99
|13.62
|440 [59]
|-11.56
|37.61
|436 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-3.17
|36.81
|358 [30]
|-14.30
|36.06
|437 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-9
|-3.88
|35.69
|373 [40]
|-14.43
|36.64
|438 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-7
|-4.17
|19.17
|435 [58]
|-14.45
|36.90
|439 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-10
|-6.22
|35.61
|375 [35]
|-13.19
|40.21
|440 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-9
|-6.45
|17.27
|438 [10]
|-15.52
|38.11
|441 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-10
|-7.27
|39.11
|329 [47]
|-15.22
|39.23
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-9
|-20.71
|28.39
|418 [2]
|-12.30
|55.59
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-22.67
|3.36
|443 [58]
|-17.82
|52.04
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-38.00
|6.18
|442 [60]
|-32.44
|52.74
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|96.15
|87.77
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|87.56
|82.92
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|87.25
|81.13
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|85.90
|81.33
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|79.62
|73.76
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.85
|73.87
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.43
|72.37
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.69
|66.96
|9
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|72.83
|69.86
|10
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|71.91
|67.62
|11
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|71.57
|64.79
|12
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|70.22
|64.50
|13
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|70.15
|65.46
|14
|5 - AAA
|7
|68.33
|62.88
|15
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|66.17
|60.37
|16
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.97
|56.75
|17
|1 - AA
|6
|64.79
|56.45
|18
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|64.18
|51.67
|19
|8 - A Private
|5
|63.79
|54.47
|20
|8 - AAAA
|7
|62.88
|52.71
|21
|2 - AAA
|8
|62.57
|53.93
|22
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|62.02
|51.99
|23
|3 - AAAA
|4
|61.61
|55.71
|24
|2 - A Public
|7
|61.36
|55.10
|25
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|61.26
|54.90
|26
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|61.16
|52.15
|27
|5 - AA
|5
|59.94
|57.66
|28
|1 - AAAA
|6
|59.74
|52.81
|29
|6 - AAAA
|7
|59.51
|50.30
|30
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|57.65
|51.03
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|57.51
|42.57
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.61
|47.69
|33
|8 - AA
|4
|56.56
|46.50
|34
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|54.88
|46.41
|35
|3 - AA
|7
|54.04
|47.43
|36
|3 - A Private
|4
|53.70
|50.14
|37
|7 - AAAA
|7
|53.13
|44.42
|38
|7 - A Private
|5
|52.75
|44.82
|39
|4 - AAAA
|7
|52.24
|46.68
|40
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|52.02
|44.14
|41
|6 - A Private
|5
|51.47
|38.94
|42
|2 - AA
|6
|51.43
|46.67
|43
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|51.20
|49.59
|44
|4 - AAA
|7
|51.20
|43.29
|45
|5 - A Private
|5
|51.15
|45.06
|46
|7 - AAA
|7
|50.35
|40.26
|47
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|49.77
|38.12
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|48.38
|40.54
|49
|8 - A Public
|6
|48.25
|37.88
|50
|4 - A Private
|4
|46.70
|39.65
|51
|7 - AA
|7
|45.88
|38.87
|52
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|45.83
|39.32
|53
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|45.29
|42.12
|54
|3 - A Public
|8
|44.57
|34.62
|55
|2 - AAAA
|9
|43.92
|34.18
|56
|4 - A Public
|9
|43.36
|36.45
|57
|5 - A Public
|8
|42.66
|35.02
|58
|1 - A Private
|6
|42.49
|38.10
|59
|6 - AA
|9
|42.12
|33.55
|60
|5 - AAAA
|7
|41.79
|34.31
|61
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|41.46
|36.06
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|39.32
|29.46
|63
|6 - A Public
|6
|38.57
|33.13
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|36.12
|27.43
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|35.42
|26.34
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|33.88
|30.90
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|31.09
|27.49
|68
|7 - A Public
|6
|23.86
|21.73
|69
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|21.98
|11.73
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|21.66
|15.70
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/02
|Lincoln County
|Harlem
|27 - 42
|17.00
|89.0%
|0.146
|10/02
|Westlake
|Hillgrove
|21 - 42
|15.22
|86.7%
|0.152
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|45.42
|99.6%
|0.164
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|19.95
|92.1%
|0.201
|11/27
|Dublin
|Terrell County
|14 - 12
|27.50
|96.7%
|0.219
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|15.43
|87.0%
|0.229
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|30.65
|97.7%
|0.234
|09/25
|Denmark
|Lanier
|27 - 38
|12.61
|82.5%
|0.241
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|15.28
|86.7%
|0.243
|11/13
|Tiftarea Academy
|Southland Academy
|20 - 44
|9.84
|77.0%
|0.244
|11/27
|River Ridge
|Kennesaw Mountain
|35 - 34
|23.32
|94.6%
|0.246
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|10.60
|78.6%
|0.247
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|18.20
|90.4%
|0.257
|10/16
|West Forsyth
|North Forsyth
|10 - 24
|10.66
|78.8%
|0.259
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|39.44
|99.2%
|0.265
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.12
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|13.25
|83.6%
|96.01
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|5.44
|66.1%
|94.19
|12/11
|Colquitt County
|Norcross
|-
|17.20
|89.2%
|93.71
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|3.48
|60.5%
|93.13
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|6.88
|70.0%
|91.66
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|1.27
|53.9%
|91.42
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|6.41
|68.7%
|91.04
|12/11
|Warner Robins
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|2.28
|57.0%
|91.00
|12/04
|Lowndes
|North Cobb
|21 - 13
|9.19
|75.6%
|90.81
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|21.78
|93.6%
|90.39
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|22 - 19
|5.45
|66.2%
|89.80
|12/11
|Lowndes
|Milton
|-
|10.41
|78.2%
|89.48
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|14.90
|86.2%
|89.38
|09/11
|Buford
|North Cobb
|14 - 28
|1.38
|54.2%
|88.17
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|1.37
|54.2%
About the Author