Maxwell summary after Round Two

High School Sports Blog | 25 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1991 of 2157 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.30%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.73 points and all game margins within 12.87 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter.

Home Advantage: 1.66

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County9-0109.541Lee County10-194.16
2Grayson11-0100.662Buford10-190.14
3Lowndes9-197.953Valdosta7-389.41
4Norcross12-090.684Westlake10-189.08
5Collins Hill10-287.425Hughes11-184.84
6North Cobb10-287.106Allatoona11-083.76
7Milton10-185.887Carrollton8-280.44
8North Gwinnett8-483.518River Ridge11-077.42
9Parkview8-381.619Lovejoy8-377.27
10Brookwood8-381.3210Richmond Hill9-377.16
11Cherokee8-380.1311Houston County5-674.91
12Archer7-579.8912Dacula7-473.93
13Mill Creek5-678.4413Northside (Warner Robins)4-773.20
14Roswell8-378.3414Rome8-472.85
15West Forsyth9-377.8315Sprayberry6-571.56



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins9-292.341Jefferson10-087.66
2Ware County10-188.552Marist10-081.12
3Blessed Trinity8-088.403Bainbridge9-375.40
4Cartersville10-185.224Cedartown7-272.34
5Coffee9-284.705Benedictine8-271.88
6Calhoun9-376.676Flowery Branch9-367.19
7Veterans4-673.517Carver (Columbus)10-064.00
8Jones County9-372.528Cairo5-562.96
9St. Pius X9-270.849Perry8-460.88
10Starr's Mill9-270.1710Hapeville Charter5-460.78
11Ola9-268.8711Riverdale8-259.19
12Creekside7-367.8412North Oconee5-657.84
13Wayne County3-867.5413Baldwin5-257.22
14Eastside10-267.1014Stephenson4-355.98
15Clarke Central8-366.5415Islands7-255.26



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove7-088.911Fitzgerald11-080.97
2Oconee County10-082.912Rabun County11-175.50
3Pierce County10-179.743Thomasville8-471.53
4Crisp County10-179.444Callaway8-165.08
5Peach County9-179.105Fannin County10-062.94
6Greater Atlanta Christian10-176.136Jefferson County9-261.85
7Appling County9-175.637Bleckley County8-361.78
8Rockmart9-273.098Dodge County6-459.97
9Carver (Atlanta)5-568.029Lovett7-358.86
10Westminster (Atlanta)4-465.2010Northeast8-358.56
11White County7-365.0911Haralson County7-358.29
12Monroe Area8-362.9612Jeff Davis9-257.32
13Sandy Creek2-460.8013Bremen8-457.32
14Thomson9-360.7714Early County7-357.25
15Hart County3-658.6815Washington County6-555.13



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County11-173.101Fellowship Christian10-080.10
2Irwin County9-368.982Prince Avenue Christian10-176.92
3Metter12-068.713Eagle's Landing Christian8-369.32
4Commerce11-161.204Athens Academy9-268.06
5Washington-Wilkes9-160.545George Walton Academy9-263.41
6Clinch County8-359.686Christian Heritage8-262.34
7Dublin10-259.257Savannah Christian10-159.16
8Turner County6-556.218North Cobb Christian8-359.08
9Wilcox County9-354.509Wesleyan10-259.00
10Macon County9-252.0710Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)9-258.55
11McIntosh County Academy6-451.7611Calvary Day7-453.09
12Lincoln County7-450.8112Holy Innocents4-651.52
13Pelham6-250.5213Stratford Academy8-351.02
14Chattahoochee County8-249.8814Darlington7-550.25
15Warren County9-247.0315Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-549.68



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-072.461Gatewood School11-145.65
2Frederica Academy8-342.802Brentwood School9-240.18
3Pinewood Christian7-441.363Terrell Academy7-430.69
4Bulloch Academy7-339.884Southwest Georgia Academy8-429.78
5Westfield School7-3-139.275Briarwood Academy6-5-126.99



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA9-0109.5475.5216 [12]41.60-20.75
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA11-0100.6675.9712 [9]37.21-16.26
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA9-197.9581.893 [2]37.46-13.30
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA10-194.1665.3755 [13]33.99-12.99
5 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA9-292.3475.7814 [1]34.87-10.29
6 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA12-090.6859.8990 [38]35.21-8.28
7 [2]Buford8 - AAAAAA10-190.1465.6254 [12]32.65-10.30
8 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA7-389.4183.501 [1]33.02-9.21
9 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA10-189.0866.5147 [10]34.29-7.61
10 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA7-088.9166.3848 [2]30.29-11.44
11 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA10-188.5571.6529 [4]33.23-8.13
12 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA8-088.4059.4897 [12]34.60-6.62
13 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA10-087.6652.48172 [21]29.51-10.97
14 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA10-287.4274.8820 [15]31.98-8.25
15 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA10-287.1074.1023 [18]30.79-9.12
16 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA10-185.8870.1132 [24]30.25-8.45
17 [4]Cartersville7 - AAAAA10-185.2261.0583 [8]29.24-8.78
18 [5]Hughes4 - AAAAAA11-184.8461.1982 [29]29.75-7.91
19 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA9-284.7066.3749 [5]30.31-7.20
20 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA11-083.7654.27142 [45]25.73-10.85
21 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA8-483.5175.8513 [10]27.68-8.65
22 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA10-082.9158.51108 [9]26.86-8.87
23 [9]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA8-381.6173.6425 [19]29.49-4.93
24 [10]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA8-381.3277.629 [6]31.82-2.31
25 [2]Marist6 - AAAA10-081.1251.60184 [24]24.60-9.33
26 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA11-080.9755.81123 [2]27.87-5.91
27 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA8-280.4466.1751 [11]29.00-4.25
28 [11]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-380.1372.1328 [22]28.58-4.37
29 [1]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private10-080.1041.21292 [24]29.11-3.81
30 [12]Archer7 - AAAAAAA7-579.8967.7542 [29]25.61-7.10
31 [3]Pierce County1 - AAA10-179.7451.41186 [18]26.71-5.85
32 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA10-179.4458.69106 [8]25.04-7.21
33 [5]Peach County2 - AAA9-179.1052.52169 [16]26.26-5.65
34 [13]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA5-678.4478.625 [4]25.77-5.49
35 [14]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA8-378.3467.8540 [27]27.81-3.34
36 [15]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA9-377.8369.1335 [26]25.54-5.10
37 [8]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA11-077.4257.29118 [39]28.63-1.60
38 [9]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA8-377.2764.2963 [19]24.45-5.64
39 [10]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA9-377.1659.6194 [34]27.36-2.61
40 [16]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA9-277.0666.2650 [33]27.24-2.63
41 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private10-176.9251.91180 [5]29.750.02
42 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA9-376.6760.4489 [9]26.98-2.50
43 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA10-176.1358.78105 [7]25.46-3.48
44 [17]Walton3 - AAAAAAA6-675.8075.4517 [13]25.43-3.18
45 [7]Appling County1 - AAA9-175.6349.46210 [24]25.95-2.50
46 [2]Rabun County8 - AA11-175.5050.24203 [15]28.890.57
47 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA9-375.4061.7477 [4]24.81-3.40
48 [18]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA4-674.9278.007 [5]23.66-4.08
49 [11]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-674.9177.958 [3]22.99-4.74
50 [19]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-674.6383.162 [1]24.26-3.18
51 [12]Dacula8 - AAAAAA7-473.9368.2938 [7]25.78-0.97
52 [20]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-273.6559.8891 [39]27.100.64
53 [7]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-673.5175.2018 [2]23.17-3.16
54 [13]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-773.2078.316 [2]22.17-3.85
55 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public11-173.1053.97150 [1]24.68-1.24
56 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA9-273.0950.23204 [22]27.781.88
57 [14]Rome5 - AAAAAA8-472.8569.2134 [5]22.59-3.08
58 [21]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA6-572.6867.8241 [28]21.67-3.82
59 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA9-372.5262.8070 [7]26.230.89
60 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA10-072.4636.10367 [3]23.17-2.11
61 [4]Cedartown7 - AAAA7-272.3454.94133 [14]20.54-4.62
62 [22]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-572.2176.6811 [8]24.98-0.04
63 [5]Benedictine3 - AAAA8-271.8859.4898 [6]27.893.20
64 [23]Newton4 - AAAAAAA4-671.6676.8310 [7]20.98-3.49
65 [15]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA6-571.5660.5986 [31]25.621.25
66 [3]Thomasville1 - AA8-471.5359.5096 [1]23.76-0.58
67 [24]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-471.2265.6753 [35]26.212.17
68 [25]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-670.9574.9019 [14]22.10-1.67
69 [26]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA6-570.8666.7046 [32]22.89-0.79
70 [9]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA9-270.8454.54140 [23]24.330.67
71 [27]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-570.3970.7131 [23]21.01-2.19
72 [16]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-470.3164.1067 [21]20.11-3.02
73 [10]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA9-270.1755.23129 [20]19.06-3.92
74 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA7-369.8764.5261 [17]19.15-3.53
75 [18]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-469.4664.7060 [16]23.010.74
76 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private8-369.3254.60139 [2]21.33-0.80
77 [2]Irwin County2 - A Public9-368.9852.36175 [3]20.10-1.70
78 [19]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA8-468.9858.29109 [36]22.020.23
79 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-768.9581.314 [3]21.75-0.01
80 [11]Ola4 - AAAAA9-268.8754.01148 [26]23.381.69
81 [29]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-468.8266.1152 [34]20.58-1.06
82 [3]Metter3 - A Public12-068.7136.24365 [32]20.21-1.32
83 [30]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA4-668.5373.4826 [20]21.870.52
84 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA3-868.1572.9427 [21]25.494.53
85 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private9-268.0652.03178 [4]22.541.66
86 [20]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA8-468.0656.87119 [40]19.61-1.26
87 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA5-568.0268.6636 [1]22.661.82
88 [12]Creekside3 - AAAAA7-367.8459.5995 [11]22.762.11
89 [21]Kell6 - AAAAAA6-467.7258.68107 [35]24.373.83
90 [13]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-867.5473.7824 [3]19.48-0.88
91 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA9-367.1955.52126 [12]23.643.63
92 [14]Eastside8 - AAAAA10-267.1049.48209 [38]20.120.20
93 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-566.8471.3030 [4]21.451.80
94 [15]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA8-366.5459.02102 [14]22.272.92
95 [23]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA6-666.4865.2257 [14]20.791.50
96 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-465.6566.7144 [31]21.072.60
97 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-465.2065.2158 [4]17.49-0.52
98 [11]White County7 - AAA7-365.0947.28236 [30]23.045.13
99 [4]Callaway5 - AA8-165.0853.93151 [4]19.591.69
100 [33]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-865.0274.5222 [17]21.483.64
101 [7]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA10-064.0034.55386 [53]19.332.51
102 [24]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-563.9566.7045 [9]18.421.65
103 [5]George Walton Academy8 - A Private9-263.4148.07223 [8]19.993.76
104 [25]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-463.3561.5278 [26]19.122.96
105 [12]Monroe Area8 - AAA8-362.9654.25143 [12]18.072.29
106 [8]Cairo1 - AAAA5-562.9660.5888 [5]18.042.27
107 [5]Fannin County7 - AA10-062.9436.93355 [38]19.994.23
108 [16]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-562.8958.27110 [16]15.68-0.03
109 [6]Christian Heritage7 - A Private8-262.3445.58249 [15]20.255.10
110 [34]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-561.9660.8585 [37]21.606.82
111 [6]Jefferson County4 - AA9-261.8538.82333 [35]19.795.13
112 [7]Bleckley County3 - AA8-361.7851.27190 [11]19.875.27
113 [26]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-561.7265.1159 [15]17.593.06
114 [17]Griffin2 - AAAAA7-561.7158.86104 [15]18.103.58
115 [27]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA6-561.6661.2680 [27]19.955.48
116 [18]Decatur5 - AAAAA7-261.6352.53168 [31]18.864.41
117 [35]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-561.2358.89103 [41]17.753.71
118 [4]Commerce8 - A Public11-161.2038.88332 [24]19.125.10
119 [36]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-761.0969.9033 [25]19.635.73
120 [9]Perry4 - AAAA8-460.8853.02159 [18]17.013.32
121 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-560.8567.7243 [30]19.866.19
122 [13]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-460.8064.2564 [5]15.832.21
123 [10]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA5-460.7862.9169 [1]16.322.73
124 [14]Thomson4 - AAA9-360.7748.61219 [27]19.596.00
125 [5]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public9-160.5439.12327 [22]17.914.56
126 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-560.2460.9984 [30]16.813.75
127 [8]Dodge County3 - AA6-459.9752.49171 [8]18.245.45
128 [29]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA4-659.9562.1575 [24]17.895.12
129 [19]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA7-559.7453.86152 [27]17.825.26
130 [6]Clinch County2 - A Public8-359.6851.35188 [4]16.033.54
131 [30]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA5-659.4762.0276 [25]17.405.11
132 [7]Dublin4 - A Public10-259.2540.18309 [16]18.706.63
133 [11]Riverdale5 - AAAA8-259.1939.12328 [41]17.405.39
134 [7]Savannah Christian3 - A Private10-159.1642.04279 [21]18.686.71
135 [8]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private8-359.0845.51251 [16]16.985.08
136 [9]Wesleyan5 - A Private10-259.0047.01240 [12]15.033.22
137 [31]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-758.9068.5437 [6]17.786.06
138 [9]Lovett6 - AA7-358.8643.28269 [25]15.223.54
139 [15]Hart County8 - AAA3-658.6862.5972 [6]18.056.56
140 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-958.6075.5415 [11]18.907.49
141 [10]Northeast3 - AA8-358.5648.96217 [17]17.846.47
142 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private9-258.5544.96256 [17]15.644.27
143 [16]Richmond Academy4 - AAA10-258.3840.54301 [42]15.264.06
144 [11]Haralson County5 - AA7-358.2950.71201 [14]16.845.74
145 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA6-558.0054.92135 [22]16.846.02
146 [12]North Oconee8 - AAAA5-657.8457.39117 [10]19.839.17
147 [32]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA4-557.8454.94134 [43]15.454.80
148 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA1-957.8174.5221 [16]13.062.44
149 [17]Stephens County8 - AAA5-357.3751.00196 [20]16.656.46
150 [12]Jeff Davis2 - AA9-257.3242.59274 [26]17.367.22
151 [13]Bremen5 - AA8-457.3250.95197 [13]16.146.00
152 [21]Cass7 - AAAAA6-457.3159.38100 [13]14.804.68
153 [22]Loganville8 - AAAAA5-657.2754.10145 [25]15.085.00
154 [14]Early County1 - AA7-357.2551.21192 [12]18.068.00
155 [13]Baldwin4 - AAAA5-257.2248.50221 [28]15.945.90
156 [23]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-557.0955.02132 [21]15.065.16
157 [33]Evans3 - AAAAAA9-356.6944.44259 [53]15.816.30
158 [34]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-756.5564.3362 [18]15.716.34
159 [8]Turner County2 - A Public6-556.2153.16157 [2]15.946.92
160 [14]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-355.9854.09146 [16]12.553.75
161 [18]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA10-255.9732.72396 [57]14.555.76
162 [35]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA4-655.7554.06147 [47]17.568.99
163 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA4-455.7053.17156 [28]13.214.70
164 [19]Central (Macon)2 - AAA7-355.6850.92198 [21]15.016.52
165 [25]New Manchester6 - AAAAA6-455.4452.42174 [33]15.096.83
166 [15]Islands3 - AAAA7-255.2637.20353 [46]13.715.64
167 [15]Washington County3 - AA6-555.1349.58208 [16]15.217.26
168 [36]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-555.1060.5887 [32]13.095.17
169 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-454.6954.65138 [44]14.887.38
170 [16]Vidalia2 - AA7-354.6747.14238 [21]15.287.80
171 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public9-354.5039.32321 [19]14.677.36
172 [17]Heard County5 - AA7-554.4853.98149 [3]15.818.51
173 [16]West Laurens4 - AAAA5-554.4352.33176 [22]13.826.58
174 [18]Cook1 - AA5-554.1452.60166 [7]14.978.02
175 [17]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-454.0952.65165 [19]16.499.59
176 [19]Pace Academy6 - AA6-353.7739.16326 [34]13.126.53
177 [20]Temple5 - AA5-553.1452.14177 [9]13.557.59
178 [20]Dawson County7 - AAA6-653.1349.09216 [26]17.5011.55
179 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private7-453.0949.38212 [6]13.367.45
180 [21]Morgan County4 - AAA6-552.9445.55250 [32]11.465.71
181 [21]Toombs County2 - AA7-452.7146.18244 [22]14.518.99
182 [18]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA4-652.6955.46127 [13]16.1710.67
183 [19]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA8-352.3743.12270 [34]16.4311.25
184 [26]Whitewater2 - AAAAA5-652.3352.75163 [30]12.707.55
185 [10]Macon County5 - A Public9-252.0738.02341 [25]14.879.98
186 [20]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-451.7737.69344 [44]13.358.77
187 [11]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public6-451.7645.50252 [9]14.129.55
188 [22]Franklin County8 - AAA7-351.7041.95282 [39]13.559.04
189 [23]Windsor Forest3 - AAA6-251.6536.34364 [52]8.724.26
190 [24]Upson-Lee2 - AAA6-651.6252.50170 [17]14.199.76
191 [12]Holy Innocents5 - A Private4-651.5252.66164 [3]12.548.21
192 [21]Troup2 - AAAA6-551.1140.96295 [37]13.319.38
193 [13]Stratford Academy1 - A Private8-351.0243.50266 [19]13.039.19
194 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA6-251.0232.47398 [54]14.3110.48
195 [27]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA7-350.8443.36268 [49]10.086.43
196 [12]Lincoln County8 - A Public7-450.8141.87283 [11]10.987.36
197 [28]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA3-750.6957.47116 [18]13.8110.30
198 [29]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-450.5743.84262 [48]14.5711.18
199 [25]North Hall7 - AAA7-550.5745.60248 [31]14.5511.17
200 [13]Pelham1 - A Public6-250.5236.76360 [31]12.519.17
201 [38]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-750.4662.1574 [23]12.879.60
202 [30]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-650.2759.6393 [10]11.568.48
203 [14]Darlington7 - A Private7-550.2543.70264 [18]13.1110.04
204 [31]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-450.1145.86247 [47]13.5410.61
205 [14]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-249.8834.10389 [39]10.918.22
206 [32]Northgate2 - AAAAA4-649.8252.82161 [29]12.6710.04
207 [15]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-549.6846.34243 [13]13.9811.49
208 [40]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA6-449.6544.34260 [45]13.9811.51
209 [22]Pepperell7 - AA5-549.5547.73228 [20]13.4211.06
210 [26]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-549.4449.31213 [25]12.5410.29
211 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-549.0249.29214 [40]12.9111.08
212 [39]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-749.0155.27128 [42]13.7711.94
213 [40]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-748.9659.8692 [33]14.3012.53
214 [23]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA2-748.7962.6371 [2]9.147.53
215 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-1048.7664.1066 [6]13.0311.46
216 [27]Burke County4 - AAA3-648.7453.56154 [14]15.0513.49
217 [23]Putnam County4 - AA9-248.7332.47397 [46]11.509.96
218 [16]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private6-548.6947.53231 [11]12.0610.55
219 [41]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-748.6361.4579 [36]16.5215.08
220 [24]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA3-448.2853.41155 [17]11.6010.51
221 [25]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-648.2651.13195 [26]12.4811.40
222 [28]Jackson2 - AAA4-548.1254.82136 [11]13.0012.07
223 [26]Westover1 - AAAA1-548.0957.95113 [8]9.798.89
224 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA4-748.0254.46141 [24]13.3312.50
225 [29]Adairsville6 - AAA6-447.9243.61265 [36]11.9811.25
226 [27]LaGrange2 - AAAA8-447.8638.50335 [42]11.9711.30
227 [41]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-947.7268.0639 [8]11.7011.16
228 [30]Douglass5 - AAA0-547.7065.2456 [3]10.409.88
229 [17]Aquinas3 - A Private7-447.3840.93296 [26]13.5313.34
230 [42]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-747.3557.62115 [38]13.5813.42
231 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-547.2646.89241 [30]8.968.88
232 [31]North Murray6 - AAA6-447.2342.05278 [38]13.6713.63
233 [15]Warren County7 - A Public9-247.0327.46419 [51]9.719.86
234 [16]Atkinson County2 - A Public5-546.9550.23205 [6]12.3912.63
235 [24]Swainsboro2 - AA4-746.8452.76162 [6]8.358.70
236 [29]Mays6 - AAAA3-746.8355.52125 [11]12.6613.02
237 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private7-546.7838.23338 [32]9.7110.12
238 [30]Howard4 - AAAA3-446.7451.75181 [23]11.0311.47
239 [17]Gordon Lee6 - A Public10-246.6830.38409 [48]10.7711.28
240 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-746.0355.05131 [1]10.5611.72
241 [18]Mitchell County1 - A Public5-445.8941.85284 [12]14.1815.48
242 [25]Elbert County8 - AA3-645.7251.65183 [10]10.6612.12
243 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA11-145.6526.02423 [3]7.489.02
244 [26]Worth County1 - AA4-645.5552.87160 [5]12.2213.86
245 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA4-745.5156.73120 [42]10.4512.12
246 [36]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-445.4251.40187 [35]7.429.19
247 [31]Madison County8 - AAAA3-745.3854.69137 [15]8.9310.73
248 [32]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-345.3636.04369 [49]8.2910.12
249 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public7-545.2139.88315 [17]11.1713.14
250 [27]Model7 - AA7-545.1341.96281 [28]7.689.73
251 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †3-245.0939.01330 [55]9.2311.33
252 [37]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-444.8948.47222 [42]10.1312.42
253 [38]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA3-744.7355.55124 [19]9.3011.75
254 [33]Jenkins3 - AAAA4-444.6735.28379 [52]10.1212.64
255 [20]Taylor County5 - A Public6-344.6332.20399 [42]11.9214.48
256 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private6-544.5141.59287 [23]11.4914.17
257 [34]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-544.3648.51220 [27]6.098.92
258 [28]South Atlanta6 - AA7-444.3442.06277 [27]8.1110.96
259 [21]Pacelli4 - A Private7-444.1336.48363 [35]8.5011.56
260 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-644.0954.13144 [46]8.8711.96
261 [39]Jackson County8 - AAAAA4-643.7747.09239 [46]7.5410.96
262 [21]Johnson County4 - A Public8-343.2234.19387 [38]8.1112.08
263 [22]Marion County5 - A Public3-443.0742.84272 [10]7.7711.89
264 [23]Hancock Central7 - A Public7-142.9822.14430 [56]9.9314.13
265 [40]Banneker3 - AAAAA3-542.8952.47173 [32]8.0212.32
266 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA8-342.8028.57417 [11]6.9711.35
267 [41]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-542.7840.80298 [54]7.1111.52
268 [42]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-742.5751.92179 [34]8.5813.20
269 [43]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-742.5550.49202 [36]9.8614.49
270 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA6-442.2638.20339 [49]8.4013.32
271 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-842.0259.4099 [40]6.7111.87
272 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA5-541.7640.55300 [41]9.1614.59
273 [29]Union County8 - AA4-641.7546.02245 [23]7.8413.28
274 [30]Bacon County2 - AA5-541.3937.23352 [37]7.9013.69
275 [24]Charlton County2 - A Public4-641.3846.35242 [8]10.0115.81
276 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA7-441.3632.12400 [8]8.1413.96
277 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-841.3049.65206 [37]9.3815.26
278 [25]Claxton3 - A Public3-641.2351.23191 [5]7.6613.62
279 [31]Lamar County3 - AA4-641.1741.51290 [30]6.8312.85
280 [45]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-841.1456.61121 [41]6.4012.44
281 [34]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-540.9741.39291 [40]10.5216.74
282 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-640.9347.63230 [10]9.9816.23
283 [32]Washington6 - AA7-340.8826.51422 [51]9.7316.03
284 [45]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-740.3848.00225 [43]4.9611.76
285 [46]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-540.3739.69316 [56]9.8916.71
286 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA9-240.1818.73437 [9]10.0717.08
287 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-339.8825.15426 [12]8.7016.00
288 [33]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA6-539.8233.76390 [45]6.4513.82
289 [35]Luella5 - AAAA6-539.7040.40305 [38]5.6913.18
290 [26]Lanier County2 - A Public3-639.4147.40234 [7]6.6614.43
291 [5]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA7-3-139.2734.14388 [4]9.7917.71
292 [36]Monroe1 - AAAA0-439.1662.4073 [3]6.8814.91
293 [23]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-639.0941.79285 [22]10.2218.32
294 [47]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-538.7740.90297 [53]9.1017.51
295 [27]Manchester5 - A Public4-738.6241.18293 [13]5.4914.05
296 [37]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-538.5559.07101 [7]7.7016.33
297 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-838.4964.2265 [20]7.6016.30
298 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-738.4055.11130 [10]5.2414.03
299 [36]LaFayette6 - AAA4-638.3740.11312 [46]9.0717.89
300 [37]Liberty County3 - AAA2-437.8140.17310 [45]4.1413.51
301 [28]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-537.7339.23323 [20]4.6514.11
302 [24]Mount de Sales1 - A Private6-537.6042.50275 [20]7.0216.60
303 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private5-637.5338.30337 [31]6.5816.23
304 [48]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-137.2325.97424 [57]5.5215.47
305 [38]Sonoraville6 - AAA5-537.1340.53303 [44]7.9417.99
306 [49]Drew3 - AAAAA3-737.1347.20237 [45]1.0211.07
307 [47]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA1-936.8161.2081 [28]5.2615.63
308 [29]Telfair County4 - A Public5-536.7136.84357 [29]5.6116.08
309 [26]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private1-736.6448.76218 [7]3.6914.24
310 [48]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-736.6351.15194 [49]4.0714.63
311 [6]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA6-536.3636.75361 [2]6.4417.27
312 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA8-336.3529.74413 [9]7.4018.24
313 [30]Schley County5 - A Public4-536.1739.65317 [18]3.4114.43
314 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA2-636.1147.99226 [29]5.5216.60
315 [39]East Hall8 - AAAA4-436.0439.22324 [40]7.6218.77
316 [31]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-535.6931.55405 [45]5.5817.07
317 [39]Harlem4 - AAA2-835.4647.30235 [29]6.7118.43
318 [40]Pickens7 - AAAA3-635.2544.87257 [31]4.2516.18
319 [41]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-735.2157.83114 [9]6.0318.00
320 [27]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-734.8737.47348 [34]4.5716.89
321 [32]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-734.7840.21307 [14]3.0115.41
322 [34]Columbia6 - AA3-334.4830.45408 [49]2.7015.40
323 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-934.3650.92199 [50]3.4516.28
324 [40]West Hall7 - AAA4-634.3435.77372 [54]4.3017.15
325 [50]Northview5 - AAAAA2-733.8449.27215 [41]6.5919.93
326 [50]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-933.6858.03112 [37]7.2020.70
327 [33]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public8-333.5426.84420 [52]6.4920.14
328 [51]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-1033.5158.24111 [17]2.6716.34
329 [34]Terrell County1 - A Public4-533.4128.78416 [50]2.4716.25
330 [41]Redan5 - AAA2-433.3753.82153 [13]5.8819.70
331 [42]Spalding4 - AAAA1-933.1651.18193 [25]4.7918.82
332 [42]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-532.8638.64334 [48]4.7719.09
333 [35]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-632.7738.90331 [23]3.3017.72
334 [51]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-732.6063.7268 [22]2.8717.46
335 [35]Chattooga7 - AA3-832.5041.51289 [29]4.0418.72
336 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-632.4335.17380 [36]4.7519.50
337 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA4-631.7935.87371 [51]6.2821.67
338 [36]Miller County1 - A Public3-631.3836.88356 [28]1.7417.54
339 [43]Salem5 - AAA †1-431.3151.33189 [19]3.5319.40
340 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-431.0034.71384 [44]3.3619.55
341 [37]Laney4 - AA4-530.7731.76402 [48]-1.1315.29
342 [37]Social Circle8 - A Public4-730.7440.20308 [15]6.4622.90
343 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-430.6925.08428 [4]1.0517.55
344 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private5-430.6530.37410 [37]2.6019.14
345 [38]Screven County3 - A Public4-630.3737.44349 [26]2.6019.42
346 [52]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-930.0945.07255 [52]1.1318.22
347 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-530.0040.09313 [28]-0.3916.79
348 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA2-629.9842.08276 [51]4.9622.17
349 [44]Gilmer7 - AAA3-629.9635.54377 [55]-0.0117.21
350 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA8-429.7819.87432 [5]5.1822.59
351 [38]Gordon Central7 - AA3-729.7640.12311 [32]2.6020.02
352 [39]Dooly County4 - A Public3-529.7637.29351 [27]0.0417.47
353 [45]Pike County2 - AAA1-729.6349.59207 [23]3.9121.47
354 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA5-429.3632.95394 [6]2.5420.37
355 [39]Berrien1 - AA2-829.3047.98227 [19]4.5522.44
356 [46]Murray County6 - AAA4-629.2937.99342 [50]3.1821.07
357 [40]Monticello3 - AA2-829.2844.81258 [24]2.0719.98
358 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-728.5936.77359 [48]-0.6617.93
359 [53]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-828.4251.53185 [48]1.3720.13
360 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-928.0642.83273 [50]-0.8718.25
361 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-728.0656.37122 [43]-2.0017.12
362 [41]Coosa7 - AA4-427.3632.08401 [47]-0.0819.75
363 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-1027.3249.38211 [39]3.5323.40
364 [40]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-527.3030.71406 [46]3.2223.11
365 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA3-727.2543.79263 [32]0.7320.66
366 [42]East Laurens2 - AA3-627.0935.34378 [42]1.4721.57
367 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA6-5-126.9919.26434 [7]0.7720.97
368 [41]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-726.9733.18392 [41]0.8621.07
369 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-826.8753.13158 [15]5.1025.42
370 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-726.4131.57404 [44]2.2823.06
371 [48]Tattnall County1 - AAA2-926.3645.17254 [34]2.2823.11
372 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-826.2940.53302 [43]-1.5819.32
373 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-526.1240.28306 [31]1.8322.90
374 [46]Rutland4 - AAAA1-726.0843.43267 [33]-0.1320.98
375 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-1026.0752.55167 [20]4.4625.58
376 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-726.0637.66346 [1]3.1024.23
377 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-825.9039.52318 [30]0.7122.00
378 [32]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-925.0745.98246 [14]-0.4621.65
379 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA9-324.9012.36441 [11]-2.4419.85
380 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-824.8632.88395 [7]-2.1820.15
381 [44]Dade County7 - AA2-824.8639.32322 [33]2.2024.53
382 [33]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-624.8540.69299 [27]-1.2021.13
383 [45]Butler4 - AA4-524.0725.13427 [52]-2.7020.42
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-823.7543.01271 [37]2.1825.61
385 [46]Therrell6 - AA2-623.2537.67345 [36]0.1824.12
386 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-523.2139.41319 [54]0.0524.02
387 [47]Banks County8 - AA1-923.0248.01224 [18]-3.9620.20
388 [7]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-422.3519.36433 [6]0.8325.66
389 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-821.9935.60376 [41]-3.2821.92
390 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-721.5231.65403 [43]-2.6323.03
391 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-920.6145.43253 [33]-3.6822.90
392 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-920.4241.59286 [35]-4.5722.19
393 [44]Georgia Military College7 - A Public6-520.0623.71429 [55]-2.9524.18
394 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-719.2851.72182 [44]-1.2926.62
395 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-1019.0647.65229 [9]-0.3827.74
396 [45]Greenville5 - A Public2-718.8634.68385 [37]-0.6227.70
397 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-1018.3839.91314 [29]-3.5725.24
398 [46]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-718.2333.21391 [40]-6.3522.61
399 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-718.1337.07354 [47]-2.4226.63
400 [52]Beach3 - AAA2-518.0534.98382 [56]-4.3224.81
401 [47]Towns County8 - A Public3-617.8626.79421 [53]-5.1524.18
402 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-717.3618.95436 [8]-4.1525.68
403 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-915.7941.06294 [25]-6.2625.13
404 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-915.5050.72200 [51]-5.9025.78
405 [50]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-314.7741.52288 [36]-5.4626.96
406 [48]Treutlen4 - A Public1-914.6936.11366 [33]-4.2628.24
407 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-714.4335.99370 [50]-4.2028.56
408 [49]Towers6 - AA1-614.3536.66362 [39]-9.5723.27
409 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-614.1830.69407 [47]-7.8425.17
410 [50]Josey4 - AA2-712.3530.01412 [50]-6.6728.17
411 [52]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-912.1339.36320 [39]-6.7628.30
412 [53]Spencer2 - AAAA1-911.5637.52347 [45]-9.2026.42
413 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-811.3729.39415 [10]-4.4331.38
414 [53]Long County1 - AAA0-1010.4943.86261 [35]-7.7728.93
415 [54]Savannah3 - AAA1-610.4936.06368 [53]-8.8427.86
416 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-89.9037.39350 [56]-8.5628.72
417 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-89.5841.99280 [52]-6.6330.98
418 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-89.4438.02340 [33]-4.3833.37
419 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-109.3740.51304 [55]-4.1133.70
420 [50]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-79.2730.22411 [49]-7.2930.62
421 [51]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-78.2725.91425 [54]-6.8432.08
422 [52]Portal3 - A Public0-78.2735.61374 [34]-9.2429.67
423 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-77.1829.56414 [1]-8.0631.95
424 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-86.1435.10381 [36]-11.2429.80
425 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-105.7847.42232 [28]-11.9729.43
426 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-14.6814.14439 [13]-18.3924.11
427 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-94.3647.42233 [44]-8.7834.05
428 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-74.0939.22325 [21]-7.6435.45
429 [55]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †5-53.361.11444 [61]-13.0830.74
430 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-92.9833.13393 [5]-7.1137.09
431 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-92.8038.41336 [43]-8.7835.60
432 [51]McNair6 - AA0-51.0334.90383 [43]-11.9434.22
433 [56]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-30.4221.40431 [57]-13.1233.65
434 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-7-1.0937.71343 [51]-13.4434.83
435 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-1.9913.62440 [59]-11.5637.61
436 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-3.1736.81358 [30]-14.3036.06
437 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-9-3.8835.69373 [40]-14.4336.64
438 [59]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-7-4.1719.17435 [58]-14.4536.90
439 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-10-6.2235.61375 [35]-13.1940.21
440 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-9-6.4517.27438 [10]-15.5238.11
441 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-10-7.2739.11329 [47]-15.2239.23
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-9-20.7128.39418 [2]-12.3055.59
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-22.673.36443 [58]-17.8252.04
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-38.006.18442 [60]-32.4452.74



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA496.1587.77
21 - AAAAAA487.5682.92
34 - AAAAAAA587.2581.13
41 - AAAAA585.9081.33
58 - AAAAAAA579.6273.76
63 - AAAAAAA677.8573.87
75 - AAAAAAA677.4372.37
87 - AAAAA675.6966.96
96 - AAAAAAA772.8369.86
104 - AAAAAA671.9167.62
118 - AAAAAA771.5764.79
122 - AAAAAAA570.2264.50
135 - AAAAAA870.1565.46
145 - AAA768.3362.88
157 - AAAAAA866.1760.37
168 - AAA664.9756.75
171 - AA664.7956.45
187 - AAAAAAA764.1851.67
198 - A Private563.7954.47
208 - AAAA762.8852.71
212 - AAA862.5753.93
226 - AAAAAA962.0251.99
233 - AAAA461.6155.71
242 - A Public761.3655.10
254 - AAAAA861.2654.90
262 - AAAAAA761.1652.15
275 - AA559.9457.66
281 - AAAA659.7452.81
296 - AAAA759.5150.30
302 - AAAAA757.6551.03
311 - AAA557.5142.57
322 - A Private356.6147.69
338 - AA456.5646.50
348 - AAAAA854.8846.41
353 - AA754.0447.43
363 - A Private453.7050.14
377 - AAAA753.1344.42
387 - A Private552.7544.82
394 - AAAA752.2446.68
403 - AAAAA852.0244.14
416 - A Private551.4738.94
422 - AA651.4346.67
435 - AAAAA751.2049.59
444 - AAA751.2043.29
455 - A Private551.1545.06
467 - AAA750.3540.26
47GISA 4 - AAA449.7738.12
486 - AAA948.3840.54
498 - A Public648.2537.88
504 - A Private446.7039.65
517 - AA745.8838.87
526 - AAAAA745.8339.32
533 - AAAAAA445.2942.12
543 - A Public844.5734.62
552 - AAAA943.9234.18
564 - A Public943.3636.45
575 - A Public842.6635.02
581 - A Private642.4938.10
596 - AA942.1233.55
605 - AAAA741.7934.31
61GISA 1 - AA341.4636.06
624 - AA839.3229.46
636 - A Public638.5733.13
643 - AAA736.1227.43
65GISA 2 - AAA535.4226.34
66GISA 3 - AAA433.8830.90
671 - A Public731.0927.49
687 - A Public623.8621.73
69GISA 2 - AA421.9811.73
70GISA 4 - AA421.6615.70

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/02Lincoln CountyHarlem27 - 4217.0089.0%0.146
10/02WestlakeHillgrove21 - 4215.2286.7%0.152
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 645.4299.6%0.164
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1819.9592.1%0.201
11/27DublinTerrell County14 - 1227.5096.7%0.219
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 715.4387.0%0.229
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1330.6597.7%0.234
09/25DenmarkLanier27 - 3812.6182.5%0.241
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1415.2886.7%0.243
11/13Tiftarea AcademySouthland Academy20 - 449.8477.0%0.244
11/27River RidgeKennesaw Mountain35 - 3423.3294.6%0.246
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 3710.6078.6%0.247
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2218.2090.4%0.257
10/16West ForsythNorth Forsyth10 - 2410.6678.8%0.259
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1439.4499.2%0.265

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.1211/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 1013.2583.6%
96.0109/25LowndesLee County38 - 135.4466.1%
94.1912/11Colquitt CountyNorcross - 17.2089.2%
93.7110/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 73.4860.5%
93.1310/09LowndesValdosta33 - 216.8870.0%
91.6609/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 281.2753.9%
91.4211/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 76.4168.7%
91.0412/11Warner RobinsBlessed Trinity - 2.2857.0%
91.0012/04LowndesNorth Cobb21 - 139.1975.6%
90.8109/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1021.7893.6%
90.3910/30Warner RobinsWare County22 - 195.4566.2%
89.8012/11LowndesMilton - 10.4178.2%
89.4809/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 714.9086.2%
89.3809/11BufordNorth Cobb14 - 281.3854.2%
88.1710/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 71.3754.2%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

