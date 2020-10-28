Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 9

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|108.91
|1,000,000
|4.57
|951,105
|879,103
|762,774
|560,647
|0.78
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.44
|1,000,000
|4.24
|889,792
|774,003
|622,107
|274,750
|2.64
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|98.44
|999,927
|3.86
|873,264
|765,385
|275,796
|111,910
|7.94
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|91.55
|1,000,000
|2.87
|712,525
|137,000
|69,946
|17,060
|57.62
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|87.67
|999,538
|3.04
|749,135
|382,486
|80,446
|12,576
|78.52
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|88.02
|991,222
|2.59
|519,847
|326,280
|62,653
|9,998
|99.02
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|84.65
|999,992
|2.43
|468,674
|58,897
|22,553
|2,786
|357.94
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|84.46
|998,997
|2.21
|373,504
|57,115
|18,908
|2,259
|441.67
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.47
|998,544
|2.20
|385,362
|64,507
|18,204
|2,160
|461.96
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|83.79
|994,999
|2.02
|102,362
|49,259
|16,133
|1,700
|587.24
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|82.07
|999,333
|2.17
|430,429
|129,621
|15,846
|1,574
|634.32
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.08
|999,848
|1.94
|170,513
|74,990
|8,045
|647
|1,544.60
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.99
|988,043
|1.79
|266,503
|51,780
|5,511
|527
|1,896.53
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|79.89
|999,433
|1.91
|159,749
|69,431
|7,119
|493
|2,027.40
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.09
|995,650
|1.39
|119,744
|48,123
|5,599
|404
|2,474.25
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|79.52
|987,095
|1.58
|171,640
|24,734
|2,202
|201
|4,974.12
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|77.92
|871,516
|1.41
|56,664
|20,321
|1,908
|153
|6,534.95
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|76.13
|940,903
|1.55
|36,280
|10,503
|1,331
|77
|12,986.01
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|73.64
|999,892
|1.50
|41,982
|12,034
|728
|28
|35,713.29
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|71.27
|767,937
|1.34
|100,061
|12,749
|499
|15
|66,665.67
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|69.28
|963,703
|1.78
|128,028
|13,164
|406
|10
|99,999.00
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|71.84
|1,000,000
|1.14
|30,779
|7,007
|263
|8
|124,999.00
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|69.63
|623,204
|0.94
|46,109
|5,436
|185
|4
|249,999.00
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.51
|596,553
|0.88
|43,139
|5,642
|219
|3
|333,332.33
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|71.12
|717,393
|0.76
|8,750
|1,647
|81
|3
|333,332.33
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.62
|902,651
|1.09
|54,794
|6,355
|189
|2
|499,999.00
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.82
|1,000,000
|1.10
|20,737
|3,956
|108
|2
|499,999.00
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.67
|738,310
|0.95
|13,498
|2,200
|79
|2
|499,999.00
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|67.36
|766,312
|1.19
|54,835
|5,051
|133
|1
|999,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|65.32
|320,469
|0.38
|3,295
|429
|9
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|64.78
|719,488
|0.79
|7,715
|312
|9
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.00
|273,605
|0.32
|4,120
|262
|7
|-
|-
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|65.24
|295,808
|0.30
|478
|47
|2
|-
|-
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|62.94
|133,803
|0.15
|928
|85
|1
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-6
|56.40
|103,021
|0.11
|553
|18
|1
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|51.75
|962,062
|1.05
|2,177
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|56.64
|885,100
|0.93
|233
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|56.89
|8,744
|0.01
|53
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|56.19
|294,546
|0.30
|337
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|44.83
|809,680
|0.84
|272
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.25
|204,970
|0.21
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|56.32
|8,686
|0.01
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|41.42
|115,727
|0.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|26.14
|23,115
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|23.54
|181
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|612,725
|383,543
|3,582
|150
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|386,584
|598,838
|13,780
|798
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|428
|11,390
|502,286
|485,896
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|263
|6,229
|480,352
|513,156
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|443,085
|350,023
|205,511
|1,229
|999,848
|152
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|401,232
|372,791
|206,738
|18,672
|999,433
|567
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|154,956
|272,555
|507,513
|64,868
|999,892
|108
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|721
|4,563
|79,213
|800,603
|885,100
|114,900
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|6
|68
|1,025
|114,628
|115,727
|884,273
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|612,287
|243,608
|109,124
|29,980
|994,999
|5,001
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|239,507
|416,681
|196,095
|88,620
|940,903
|59,097
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|108,592
|179,838
|377,862
|205,224
|871,516
|128,484
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|35,736
|115,262
|204,148
|383,164
|738,310
|261,690
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|2,478
|34,571
|82,995
|200,425
|320,469
|679,531
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|1,400
|10,040
|29,776
|92,587
|133,803
|866,197
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|737,642
|231,875
|29,327
|1,083
|999,927
|73
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|224,412
|522,841
|199,055
|44,914
|991,222
|8,778
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|37,085
|207,319
|604,004
|147,242
|995,650
|4,350
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|646
|35,033
|156,569
|525,145
|717,393
|282,607
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|215
|2,932
|11,045
|281,616
|295,808
|704,192
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|476,815
|394,521
|103,583
|24,078
|998,997
|1,003
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|434,299
|323,787
|227,119
|13,339
|998,544
|1,456
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|83,021
|252,156
|462,751
|190,115
|988,043
|11,957
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|5,859
|29,264
|194,939
|672,589
|902,651
|97,349
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|6
|188
|809
|7,741
|8,744
|991,256
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|84
|10,799
|92,138
|103,021
|896,979
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|445,720
|245,478
|176,568
|95,937
|963,703
|36,297
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|245,873
|200,258
|177,137
|144,669
|767,937
|232,063
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|169,988
|196,787
|208,253
|191,284
|766,312
|233,688
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|89,445
|153,048
|189,306
|191,405
|623,204
|376,796
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|44,541
|170,489
|167,899
|213,624
|596,553
|403,447
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|4,433
|33,602
|79,102
|156,468
|273,605
|726,395
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|-
|338
|1,735
|6,613
|8,686
|991,314
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|731,259
|268,427
|313
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|268,713
|729,460
|1,813
|6
|999,992
|8
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|27
|1,481
|24,121
|784,051
|809,680
|190,320
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|1
|623
|96,448
|107,898
|204,970
|795,030
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|9
|875,051
|87,002
|962,062
|37,938
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|2,254
|20,861
|23,115
|976,885
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|181
|181
|999,819
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|707,883
|272,921
|11,361
|7,373
|999,538
|462
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|273,034
|443,913
|235,397
|46,989
|999,333
|667
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|11,796
|255,875
|615,895
|103,529
|987,095
|12,905
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|7,209
|26,347
|120,571
|565,361
|719,488
|280,512
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|78
|944
|16,776
|276,748
|294,546
|705,454
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|96.41
|1,000,000
|4.57
|950,169
|884,255
|767,036
|530,304
|0.89
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|93.25
|1,000,000
|4.28
|901,271
|802,787
|642,174
|326,601
|2.06
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|83.13
|1,000,000
|3.17
|624,549
|412,721
|139,699
|39,557
|24.28
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|82.96
|999,800
|3.02
|700,528
|362,559
|119,556
|34,735
|27.79
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|82.57
|999,036
|2.67
|520,274
|362,188
|98,324
|29,559
|32.83
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.87
|999,496
|2.64
|624,083
|148,804
|54,593
|10,288
|96.20
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|77.86
|999,530
|2.54
|530,562
|225,595
|44,893
|9,223
|107.42
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|78.83
|1,000,000
|2.12
|326,670
|182,295
|43,996
|8,718
|113.71
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|74.36
|984,942
|1.94
|332,953
|64,777
|14,112
|2,195
|454.58
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|74.22
|994,695
|1.71
|202,781
|95,001
|14,320
|2,174
|458.98
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|72.79
|998,678
|2.21
|308,996
|105,277
|13,911
|1,857
|537.50
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|71.72
|999,299
|2.23
|366,308
|38,894
|11,847
|1,470
|679.27
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|71.54
|944,403
|1.61
|223,114
|36,506
|6,548
|797
|1,253.71
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|70.22
|996,408
|1.90
|206,236
|45,589
|5,245
|507
|1,971.39
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|69.69
|921,714
|1.39
|149,953
|24,825
|3,327
|344
|2,905.98
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.32
|999,822
|2.26
|218,747
|62,940
|4,407
|326
|3,066.48
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|70.20
|1,000,000
|1.43
|118,838
|38,594
|3,415
|323
|3,094.98
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|69.34
|996,176
|1.18
|57,027
|19,745
|3,130
|288
|3,471.22
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|69.41
|960,487
|1.40
|134,765
|21,648
|2,734
|256
|3,905.25
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|68.63
|985,253
|1.70
|158,777
|20,029
|2,808
|239
|4,183.10
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|66.52
|992,807
|1.67
|128,935
|20,488
|1,710
|135
|7,406.41
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|64.30
|986,073
|1.52
|95,101
|7,591
|792
|40
|24,999.00
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|64.69
|983,692
|1.07
|25,278
|6,190
|697
|33
|30,302.03
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|61.91
|980,886
|1.86
|33,870
|6,451
|558
|26
|38,460.54
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.75
|467,990
|0.57
|10,468
|1,102
|36
|3
|333,332.33
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|55.60
|844,280
|1.43
|10,468
|1,083
|60
|1
|999,999.00
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|58.50
|572,582
|0.65
|13,872
|564
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|52.78
|1,000,000
|1.45
|9,381
|939
|32
|-
|-
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|56.21
|330,974
|0.38
|3,927
|248
|6
|-
|-
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.77
|789,402
|0.89
|6,194
|131
|6
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|59.05
|87,917
|0.10
|1,249
|68
|2
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|50.96
|241,290
|0.25
|1,228
|16
|2
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|52.57
|103,386
|0.11
|467
|25
|1
|-
|-
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|57.66
|14,623
|0.02
|138
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|54.28
|68,677
|0.07
|468
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.07
|127,013
|0.14
|556
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|49.76
|133,963
|0.14
|497
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|51.11
|67,893
|0.07
|314
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|39.64
|1,000,000
|1.07
|280
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|39.82
|96,821
|0.12
|80
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|41.59
|64,340
|0.08
|57
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|32.20
|1,000,000
|1.01
|30
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.48
|18,724
|0.02
|24
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|45.15
|215,461
|0.23
|291
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|38.42
|1,000,000
|1.05
|202
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|55.90
|2,683
|0.00
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|45.25
|7,217
|0.01
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|37.49
|13,851
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|36.29
|7,677
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|22.52
|26
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|37.87
|12
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|36.46
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|48.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|28.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|17.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|628,647
|318,357
|46,172
|6,824
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|336,699
|524,035
|123,700
|15,566
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|31,116
|139,229
|619,644
|210,011
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|3,538
|18,379
|210,484
|767,599
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|868,256
|118,531
|13,204
|9
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|113,438
|839,450
|45,824
|1,110
|999,822
|178
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|18,306
|39,699
|605,777
|317,104
|980,886
|19,114
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|-
|374
|321,679
|522,227
|844,280
|155,720
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|-
|1,130
|12,066
|83,625
|96,821
|903,179
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|816
|1,449
|62,075
|64,340
|935,660
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|1
|13,850
|13,851
|986,149
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|795,397
|173,708
|27,511
|3,384
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|101,887
|391,211
|308,887
|198,015
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|99,331
|289,935
|339,392
|271,342
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|3,385
|145,146
|324,210
|527,259
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|625,285
|286,024
|68,520
|19,207
|999,036
|964
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|306,586
|494,668
|143,299
|50,142
|994,695
|5,305
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|35,381
|120,822
|508,070
|331,903
|996,176
|3,824
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|32,743
|98,318
|279,127
|573,504
|983,692
|16,308
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|5
|166
|505
|18,048
|18,724
|981,276
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|2
|479
|7,196
|7,677
|992,323
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|725,958
|208,236
|47,385
|17,917
|999,496
|504
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|140,127
|344,234
|266,545
|193,497
|944,403
|55,597
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|105,816
|164,754
|285,870
|365,274
|921,714
|78,286
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|28,086
|277,946
|374,125
|280,330
|960,487
|39,513
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|13
|4,705
|13,779
|50,180
|68,677
|931,323
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|125
|12,121
|75,671
|87,917
|912,083
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|98
|14,525
|14,623
|985,377
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|77
|2,606
|2,683
|997,317
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|547,455
|313,008
|110,712
|27,503
|998,678
|1,322
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|236,824
|367,857
|346,352
|45,375
|996,408
|3,592
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|207,634
|289,979
|411,894
|83,300
|992,807
|7,193
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|8,087
|29,150
|120,905
|631,260
|789,402
|210,598
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|6
|9,271
|206,184
|215,461
|784,539
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|-
|866
|6,351
|7,217
|992,783
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|26
|26
|999,974
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|722,737
|198,330
|69,662
|8,570
|999,299
|701
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|181,709
|270,359
|434,051
|99,954
|986,073
|13,927
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|92,069
|500,127
|311,338
|81,719
|985,253
|14,747
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|3,406
|11,189
|83,781
|232,598
|330,974
|669,026
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|68
|18,492
|83,778
|365,652
|467,990
|532,010
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|9
|334
|4,349
|98,694
|103,386
|896,614
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|2
|1,168
|13,039
|112,804
|127,013
|872,987
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|1
|2
|9
|12
|999,988
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|584,228
|276,387
|132,456
|6,729
|999,800
|200
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|325,051
|550,390
|121,585
|2,504
|999,530
|470
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|90,013
|161,881
|611,767
|121,281
|984,942
|15,058
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|704
|10,988
|85,941
|474,949
|572,582
|427,418
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|4
|230
|16,615
|117,114
|133,963
|866,037
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|113
|31,425
|209,752
|241,290
|758,710
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|11
|211
|67,671
|67,893
|932,107
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|4-2
|92.92
|993,008
|4.27
|946,913
|723,971
|635,970
|424,013
|1.36
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|6-0
|90.16
|994,011
|4.11
|926,748
|670,511
|558,643
|293,768
|2.40
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|87.33
|999,964
|3.71
|954,140
|421,014
|338,917
|167,376
|4.97
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|6-1
|80.79
|999,889
|3.31
|852,565
|306,502
|166,001
|49,352
|19.26
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|5-2
|81.54
|884,812
|2.71
|578,454
|426,742
|128,259
|41,112
|23.32
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|5-2
|73.50
|996,565
|2.93
|691,114
|264,699
|43,334
|7,185
|138.18
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|5-1
|70.78
|999,872
|2.43
|318,771
|175,791
|26,850
|3,586
|277.86
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|6-0
|71.51
|999,474
|1.86
|266,942
|187,612
|23,064
|3,517
|283.33
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-4
|71.59
|862,490
|1.81
|301,156
|188,388
|21,356
|3,120
|319.51
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-3
|74.88
|265,679
|0.64
|121,729
|81,605
|13,313
|2,710
|368.00
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|3-3
|70.31
|999,383
|1.65
|203,277
|130,997
|15,165
|2,054
|485.85
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|5-1
|67.90
|999,994
|2.17
|208,870
|33,048
|8,540
|772
|1,294.34
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|65.11
|1,000,000
|2.35
|347,693
|88,153
|8,167
|608
|1,643.74
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-1
|62.90
|934,831
|2.25
|464,171
|114,009
|4,406
|325
|3,075.92
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|4-2
|64.12
|981,085
|1.90
|129,452
|69,910
|3,395
|246
|4,064.04
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|3-3
|65.19
|929,188
|1.08
|46,341
|13,656
|1,457
|123
|8,129.08
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|2-3
|61.56
|998,224
|1.69
|49,781
|12,046
|1,082
|56
|17,856.14
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|57.82
|966,365
|1.86
|207,542
|38,000
|806
|35
|28,570.43
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|4-3
|58.55
|965,632
|1.57
|47,218
|16,604
|480
|19
|52,630.58
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|58.63
|923,417
|1.37
|28,176
|7,985
|317
|12
|83,332.33
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|2-2
|54.69
|980,418
|1.59
|56,737
|6,137
|127
|5
|199,999.00
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|2-4
|49.77
|997,153
|1.20
|54,876
|5,038
|56
|2
|499,999.00
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|5-2
|50.34
|982,617
|1.14
|39,029
|3,633
|38
|2
|499,999.00
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-4
|55.87
|619,852
|0.88
|8,681
|1,322
|46
|1
|999,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|5-1
|56.66
|595,392
|0.61
|4,633
|432
|45
|1
|999,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|4-0
|53.91
|931,001
|1.24
|12,937
|2,690
|61
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|5-1
|50.22
|755,895
|1.08
|33,943
|2,733
|29
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|3-3
|51.78
|968,482
|1.07
|22,216
|1,956
|28
|-
|-
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|3-0
|49.06
|890,501
|1.21
|30,245
|2,052
|18
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|47.69
|624,937
|0.76
|15,609
|911
|7
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-0
|49.11
|789,615
|0.92
|3,857
|587
|7
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-4
|56.13
|216,289
|0.22
|1,074
|37
|6
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-3
|46.13
|601,169
|0.74
|9,005
|488
|4
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|3-4
|50.05
|430,126
|0.54
|2,054
|189
|2
|-
|-
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-4
|55.98
|220,369
|0.23
|1,270
|65
|2
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|2-4
|49.91
|390,528
|0.47
|2,682
|129
|1
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-4
|39.50
|106,650
|0.11
|253
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-7
|43.63
|62,366
|0.08
|3,669
|140
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|43.80
|271,784
|0.31
|1,872
|73
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-3
|41.52
|397,368
|0.45
|2,660
|69
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|45.18
|271,689
|0.29
|451
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|3-4
|40.50
|671,444
|0.68
|788
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|2-4
|40.55
|71,260
|0.07
|38
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-1
|39.15
|6,385
|0.01
|154
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-6
|38.74
|367,554
|0.37
|165
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-3
|48.26
|39,801
|0.04
|44
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-4
|34.39
|14,782
|0.02
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-6
|34.72
|14,259
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-3
|38.79
|3,413
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-6
|28.28
|12,750
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|28.82
|132
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-6
|40.03
|104
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-7
|28.43
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-6
|10.25
|12
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|2-1
|29.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-6
|4.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-7
|3.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|-39.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|562,530
|313,479
|92,897
|24,102
|993,008
|6,992
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|394,257
|492,978
|86,757
|20,019
|994,011
|5,989
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|24,190
|110,283
|531,928
|218,411
|884,812
|115,188
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|14,878
|56,307
|206,626
|584,679
|862,490
|137,510
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|4,145
|26,953
|81,792
|152,789
|265,679
|734,321
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|871,075
|99,332
|26,449
|3,016
|999,872
|128
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|88,462
|300,681
|387,027
|189,462
|965,632
|34,368
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|37,860
|547,024
|326,704
|69,497
|981,085
|18,915
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|2,546
|16,977
|68,169
|342,434
|430,126
|569,874
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|55
|35,942
|190,683
|393,172
|619,852
|380,148
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|2
|44
|968
|2,399
|3,413
|996,587
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|20
|20
|999,980
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|568,792
|251,805
|135,025
|42,602
|998,224
|1,776
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|191,385
|309,946
|252,757
|169,329
|923,417
|76,583
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|169,898
|272,315
|291,801
|196,987
|931,001
|68,999
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|69,813
|153,334
|242,526
|323,942
|789,615
|210,385
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|77
|10,301
|62,734
|198,577
|271,689
|728,311
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|20
|188
|2,095
|12,479
|14,782
|985,218
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|15
|2,111
|13,062
|56,072
|71,260
|928,740
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|12
|12
|999,988
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|539,958
|410,959
|45,952
|2,605
|999,474
|526
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|422,174
|342,333
|199,240
|35,636
|999,383
|617
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|35,626
|204,861
|495,418
|193,283
|929,188
|70,812
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2,028
|33,030
|195,911
|364,423
|595,392
|404,608
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|198
|8,351
|43,444
|168,376
|220,369
|779,631
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|16
|447
|6,334
|33,004
|39,801
|960,199
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|19
|13,699
|202,571
|216,289
|783,711
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|2
|102
|104
|999,896
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|950,083
|43,688
|4,132
|2,091
|999,994
|6
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|33,015
|250,054
|367,873
|239,559
|890,501
|109,499
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|10,035
|41,864
|222,540
|350,498
|624,937
|375,063
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|6,747
|617,550
|283,001
|73,120
|980,418
|19,582
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|120
|46,805
|111,818
|238,625
|397,368
|602,632
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|39
|10,634
|95,977
|106,650
|893,350
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|2
|130
|132
|999,868
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|553,503
|286,493
|115,800
|41,357
|997,153
|2,847
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|326,735
|329,569
|256,391
|69,922
|982,617
|17,383
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|102,358
|313,030
|397,328
|155,766
|968,482
|31,518
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|17,216
|54,498
|156,352
|443,378
|671,444
|328,556
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|159
|16,067
|72,047
|279,281
|367,554
|632,446
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|29
|343
|2,082
|10,296
|12,750
|987,250
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|678,174
|298,519
|19,309
|3,962
|999,964
|36
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|303,858
|497,362
|196,467
|2,202
|999,889
|111
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|15,885
|198,764
|586,140
|195,776
|996,565
|3,435
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|2,083
|5,314
|197,064
|730,370
|934,831
|65,169
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|17
|471
|61,878
|62,366
|937,634
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|24
|549
|5,812
|6,385
|993,615
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|946,673
|41,898
|7,302
|4,127
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|41,317
|197,616
|329,944
|187,018
|755,895
|244,105
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|11,074
|624,311
|253,421
|77,559
|966,365
|33,635
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|540
|99,192
|218,917
|282,520
|601,169
|398,831
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|396
|7,944
|110,557
|271,631
|390,528
|609,472
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|29,030
|78,579
|164,175
|271,784
|728,216
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|9
|1,280
|12,970
|14,259
|985,741
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|6-0
|86.71
|1,000,000
|4.57
|941,079
|905,223
|729,999
|527,572
|0.90
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|4-0
|81.86
|999,990
|4.27
|850,193
|797,154
|637,391
|289,335
|2.46
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-2
|76.53
|1,000,000
|3.83
|861,018
|768,507
|228,155
|104,939
|8.53
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|3-3
|73.31
|999,904
|3.46
|766,314
|590,032
|216,220
|54,788
|17.25
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|66.14
|998,539
|2.84
|674,260
|277,572
|62,431
|8,470
|117.06
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|4-2
|67.04
|992,479
|2.33
|218,475
|127,997
|45,954
|6,667
|148.99
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|5-0
|62.93
|999,874
|2.35
|489,102
|54,813
|14,804
|1,982
|503.54
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|63.29
|989,203
|2.12
|311,167
|73,913
|9,444
|1,477
|676.05
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|3-0
|61.11
|996,153
|2.25
|442,665
|54,705
|15,784
|1,396
|715.33
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|62.40
|991,770
|2.09
|285,499
|71,113
|10,877
|1,384
|721.54
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|5-1
|58.48
|996,415
|1.99
|305,459
|27,706
|5,196
|420
|2,379.95
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-3
|59.12
|987,271
|1.63
|164,646
|27,345
|3,429
|324
|3,085.42
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|2-4
|58.31
|918,630
|1.62
|205,420
|26,642
|4,529
|311
|3,214.43
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|1-4
|58.93
|992,428
|1.67
|157,095
|21,372
|2,458
|252
|3,967.25
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-3
|57.82
|994,427
|1.67
|146,946
|34,103
|3,476
|247
|4,047.58
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|56.18
|938,238
|1.33
|88,425
|16,277
|1,377
|85
|11,763.71
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|2-5
|54.43
|899,230
|1.76
|191,927
|24,657
|1,467
|77
|12,986.01
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-4
|54.52
|788,212
|1.53
|148,681
|21,864
|1,598
|73
|13,697.63
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|54.51
|869,254
|1.27
|103,385
|16,165
|1,291
|71
|14,083.51
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|53.76
|1,000,000
|1.64
|102,455
|19,207
|1,556
|46
|21,738.13
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|54.18
|1,000,000
|1.56
|106,707
|13,957
|1,237
|43
|23,254.81
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|4-3
|50.24
|999,788
|1.31
|43,452
|5,553
|307
|7
|142,856.14
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|51.16
|787,783
|0.98
|51,558
|4,034
|190
|7
|142,856.14
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|2-2
|51.53
|1,000,000
|1.32
|67,161
|2,245
|211
|6
|166,665.67
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|49.11
|773,934
|0.96
|35,801
|1,269
|94
|5
|199,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-2
|47.35
|887,253
|1.08
|46,057
|3,701
|133
|4
|249,999.00
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|5-2
|45.88
|999,971
|1.37
|57,216
|3,277
|87
|4
|249,999.00
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|4-3
|48.52
|607,066
|0.75
|36,324
|2,897
|107
|3
|333,332.33
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|50.66
|131,457
|0.15
|4,464
|766
|38
|2
|499,999.00
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|45.81
|949,002
|1.18
|28,688
|2,062
|58
|1
|999,999.00
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|5-1
|44.06
|993,688
|1.24
|30,723
|1,685
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|4-2
|45.28
|999,204
|1.12
|10,857
|1,088
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|47.32
|122,019
|0.16
|10,131
|609
|6
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.47
|543,558
|0.57
|4,324
|164
|4
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-1
|40.70
|303,750
|0.42
|9,094
|276
|2
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|36.89
|9,765
|0.01
|149
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|36.28
|53,772
|0.06
|177
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|40.91
|185,535
|0.20
|1,743
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.11
|15,108
|0.02
|507
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|39.30
|27,062
|0.03
|92
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-4
|37.73
|186,973
|0.19
|320
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.31
|563,887
|0.57
|218
|2
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|28.66
|224,485
|0.23
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|30.74
|266,661
|0.27
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|12.72
|6,827
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|1-5
|33.21
|4,284
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-6
|26.44
|1,221
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-7
|13.55
|2,306
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|30.02
|1,189
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|2-5
|26.65
|415
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-4
|15.47
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|9.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-7
|5.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-6
|0.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|873,674
|116,383
|6,765
|3,082
|999,904
|96
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|113,299
|463,304
|370,342
|47,482
|994,427
|5,573
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|7,298
|379,419
|482,351
|123,360
|992,428
|7,572
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|5,729
|39,906
|131,593
|596,706
|773,934
|226,066
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|-
|94
|1,832
|183,609
|185,535
|814,465
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|-
|894
|7,117
|45,761
|53,772
|946,228
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|597,043
|333,519
|63,771
|5,541
|999,874
|126
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|350,344
|473,686
|123,071
|49,314
|996,415
|3,585
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|46,909
|123,217
|491,058
|338,604
|999,788
|212
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|5,704
|69,578
|321,480
|602,442
|999,204
|796
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|588
|3,696
|4,284
|995,716
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|29
|386
|415
|999,585
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|3
|17
|20
|999,980
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|-
|615,584
|363,937
|20,479
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|366,518
|365,178
|268,304
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|17,898
|270,885
|711,217
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|658,264
|250,377
|68,840
|18,672
|996,153
|3,847
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|252,057
|242,111
|223,757
|200,705
|918,630
|81,370
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|61,628
|316,343
|372,981
|236,319
|987,271
|12,729
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|26,984
|182,643
|316,740
|411,871
|938,238
|61,762
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|1,014
|8,167
|15,269
|107,007
|131,457
|868,543
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|53
|357
|2,359
|24,293
|27,062
|972,938
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|2
|54
|1,133
|1,189
|998,811
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|513,151
|325,641
|145,127
|16,052
|999,971
|29
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|300,056
|346,524
|282,971
|64,137
|993,688
|6,312
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|186,452
|285,888
|377,871
|98,791
|949,002
|50,998
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|341
|39,491
|98,109
|425,946
|563,887
|436,113
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|1,713
|67,766
|197,182
|266,661
|733,339
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|743
|28,131
|195,611
|224,485
|775,515
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|25
|2,281
|2,306
|997,694
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|953,468
|45,037
|950
|535
|999,990
|10
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|44,031
|470,494
|402,112
|75,133
|991,770
|8,230
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|1,275
|457,293
|448,083
|82,552
|989,203
|10,797
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|1,211
|26,206
|95,488
|764,348
|887,253
|112,747
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|14
|953
|48,941
|72,111
|122,019
|877,981
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|1
|17
|4,426
|5,321
|9,765
|990,235
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|805,716
|161,478
|21,949
|9,396
|998,539
|1,461
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|126,208
|216,916
|441,496
|84,634
|869,254
|130,746
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|46,188
|224,743
|141,473
|194,662
|607,066
|392,934
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|12,915
|78,177
|132,642
|319,824
|543,558
|456,442
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|4,547
|2,280
|-
|-
|6,827
|993,173
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|4,186
|301,840
|222,062
|259,695
|787,783
|212,217
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|240
|14,566
|40,378
|131,789
|186,973
|813,027
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|975,245
|17,903
|6,832
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|20,381
|822,896
|131,882
|17,320
|992,479
|7,521
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|2,816
|13,036
|392,555
|490,823
|899,230
|100,770
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|1,543
|29,789
|80,669
|191,749
|303,750
|696,250
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|14
|116,328
|386,975
|284,895
|788,212
|211,788
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|1
|48
|1,081
|13,978
|15,108
|984,892
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|6
|1,215
|1,221
|998,779
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|4-0
|93.22
|999,995
|4.57
|984,698
|876,280
|715,356
|602,640
|0.66
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|6-0
|81.57
|1,000,000
|3.78
|910,411
|539,995
|366,987
|116,714
|7.57
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|7-0
|82.90
|999,936
|3.54
|863,568
|605,825
|181,903
|109,030
|8.17
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|78.95
|999,939
|3.74
|833,326
|625,094
|300,408
|74,128
|12.49
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|5-1
|76.75
|998,358
|3.12
|761,158
|323,767
|168,881
|34,169
|28.27
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|76.61
|999,870
|3.33
|877,644
|378,380
|77,811
|29,741
|32.62
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|5-1
|76.23
|999,999
|3.13
|856,188
|238,506
|119,869
|28,894
|33.61
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|5-1
|66.12
|999,382
|2.41
|419,102
|132,400
|28,829
|2,174
|458.98
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|66.67
|949,795
|1.77
|286,372
|69,615
|13,546
|1,143
|873.89
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|65.09
|786,895
|1.33
|183,901
|40,144
|6,502
|476
|2,099.84
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|2-2
|63.00
|997,316
|2.02
|173,596
|52,183
|7,975
|456
|2,191.98
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-4
|60.75
|944,322
|1.33
|109,488
|19,002
|2,312
|102
|9,802.92
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|3-3
|59.27
|999,576
|1.98
|143,184
|17,324
|2,908
|95
|10,525.32
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|58.44
|999,988
|1.90
|97,283
|22,123
|2,275
|72
|13,887.89
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|6-1
|56.29
|999,972
|1.93
|93,435
|17,566
|1,369
|43
|23,254.81
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|5-2
|60.11
|980,823
|1.50
|90,876
|10,490
|913
|32
|31,249.00
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-2
|64.55
|263,814
|0.32
|22,865
|4,858
|225
|31
|32,257.06
|White County
|7 - AAA
|5-2
|59.62
|950,922
|1.56
|60,683
|9,174
|626
|29
|34,481.76
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|58.63
|998,028
|1.24
|73,714
|9,585
|958
|27
|37,036.04
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|6-0
|51.18
|996,081
|1.46
|26,516
|1,675
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|3-3
|50.43
|813,887
|0.89
|9,261
|822
|41
|1
|999,999.00
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|46.46
|1,000,000
|1.21
|4,929
|393
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|3-4
|50.24
|204,109
|0.34
|5,955
|63
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|54.18
|879,109
|0.93
|14,570
|1,160
|85
|-
|-
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|3-2
|51.25
|973,521
|1.42
|15,381
|937
|26
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|4-2
|49.67
|850,617
|1.19
|13,382
|788
|25
|-
|-
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|54.64
|174,412
|0.18
|2,890
|218
|23
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|3-1
|47.48
|998,183
|1.04
|6,085
|564
|10
|-
|-
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-3
|46.89
|932,264
|1.30
|11,099
|422
|9
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-3
|52.74
|464,326
|0.81
|19,398
|249
|8
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|3-2
|51.20
|331,662
|0.56
|11,435
|160
|8
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|4-3
|46.62
|563,667
|0.71
|5,057
|127
|6
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|3-3
|42.46
|598,005
|0.71
|2,237
|55
|1
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-2
|43.60
|1,000,000
|1.33
|9,883
|50
|1
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-5
|41.20
|178,637
|0.18
|180
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-3
|36.90
|120,449
|0.13
|116
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|48.95
|1,002
|0.00
|14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|30.93
|558,229
|0.56
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-3
|28.28
|443,364
|0.44
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-3
|36.68
|29,341
|0.03
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|21.88
|787,213
|0.79
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-7
|19.78
|744,227
|0.75
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-4
|35.80
|8,797
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-5
|33.08
|5,000
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-7
|13.41
|468,561
|0.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-5
|30.85
|4,193
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-5
|30.08
|708
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-5
|26.82
|603
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|3-4
|32.09
|408
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-4
|9.56
|224
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|33.01
|141
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-6
|40.45
|106
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-7
|8.22
|24
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|1-1
|44.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-5
|29.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-4
|14.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-6
|-6.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|694,964
|304,922
|114
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|305,035
|694,436
|528
|-
|999,999
|1
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|1
|543
|441,491
|345,178
|787,213
|212,787
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|-
|49
|386,687
|357,491
|744,227
|255,773
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|-
|50
|171,180
|297,331
|468,561
|531,439
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|912,551
|56,875
|28,046
|2,398
|999,870
|130
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|70,128
|841,176
|84,968
|3,667
|999,939
|61
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|16,809
|100,680
|876,958
|5,541
|999,988
|12
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|510
|1,080
|7,604
|322,468
|331,662
|668,338
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|2
|189
|2,414
|461,721
|464,326
|535,674
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|10
|204,099
|204,109
|795,891
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|-
|-
|-
|106
|106
|999,894
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|949,658
|48,525
|998,183
|1,817
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|3,049
|555,180
|558,229
|441,771
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|47,151
|396,213
|443,364
|556,636
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|142
|82
|224
|999,776
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|466,032
|300,243
|186,647
|44,394
|997,316
|2,684
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|427,376
|391,909
|122,721
|57,966
|999,972
|28
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|81,759
|280,353
|568,098
|50,613
|980,823
|19,177
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|24,830
|26,564
|104,234
|658,259
|813,887
|186,113
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|3
|445
|14,664
|163,525
|178,637
|821,363
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|486
|3,636
|25,219
|29,341
|970,659
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|24
|24
|999,976
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|995,411
|4,275
|307
|2
|999,995
|5
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|3,710
|108,167
|314,449
|360,569
|786,895
|213,105
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|754
|716,997
|232,500
|48,107
|998,358
|1,642
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|125
|170,560
|446,278
|332,832
|949,795
|50,205
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|1
|6,331
|257,482
|263,814
|736,186
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|-
|-
|127
|875
|1,002
|998,998
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|8
|133
|141
|999,859
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|924,144
|56,997
|11,580
|6,661
|999,382
|618
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|54,648
|331,014
|304,234
|160,721
|850,617
|149,383
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|12,115
|510,422
|354,855
|96,129
|973,521
|26,479
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|6,603
|86,653
|169,358
|335,391
|598,005
|401,995
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|2,490
|14,489
|155,238
|391,450
|563,667
|436,333
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|1
|3,591
|5,205
|8,797
|991,203
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|423
|1,106
|3,471
|5,000
|995,000
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|7
|596
|603
|999,397
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|1
|31
|376
|408
|999,592
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|680,737
|257,882
|55,895
|5,062
|999,576
|424
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|179,641
|245,681
|236,547
|334,212
|996,081
|3,919
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|139,622
|288,528
|315,260
|188,854
|932,264
|67,736
|7 - AAA
|White County
|-
|205,967
|375,243
|369,712
|950,922
|49,078
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|1,942
|17,030
|101,477
|120,449
|879,551
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|25
|683
|708
|999,292
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|952,867
|43,944
|2,094
|1,031
|999,936
|64
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|36,851
|291,348
|454,689
|215,140
|998,028
|1,972
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|7,856
|55,724
|220,948
|594,581
|879,109
|120,891
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|2,407
|607,325
|267,447
|67,143
|944,322
|55,678
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|19
|1,652
|54,403
|118,338
|174,412
|825,588
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|-
|7
|419
|3,767
|4,193
|995,807
Class AA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|7-0
|79.81
|999,947
|4.54
|940,060
|846,476
|758,771
|606,618
|0.65
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|6-1
|71.17
|1,000,000
|3.82
|836,534
|680,421
|411,800
|167,207
|4.98
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|4-0
|69.30
|995,095
|3.53
|846,465
|471,572
|256,505
|98,882
|9.11
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|4-3
|67.00
|999,966
|3.23
|682,646
|392,369
|214,971
|61,431
|15.28
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-1
|63.17
|999,986
|2.38
|319,839
|167,628
|67,373
|15,900
|61.89
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|4-2
|58.88
|999,866
|2.85
|546,315
|340,277
|62,755
|13,090
|75.39
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-2
|61.56
|984,068
|2.44
|471,759
|183,314
|56,759
|11,660
|84.76
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|5-0
|59.37
|963,868
|2.46
|527,031
|152,297
|47,861
|9,147
|108.33
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|7-0
|56.15
|999,999
|1.99
|313,093
|126,856
|19,532
|3,096
|322.00
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-2
|55.66
|952,495
|2.08
|355,352
|102,896
|19,496
|2,719
|366.78
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|5-1
|55.92
|990,988
|1.82
|206,239
|67,887
|12,229
|1,741
|573.38
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|5-0
|54.21
|999,261
|2.03
|278,763
|32,987
|12,498
|1,577
|633.12
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|3-2
|54.54
|982,118
|1.80
|203,639
|61,166
|9,687
|1,259
|793.28
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|2-3
|55.20
|911,151
|1.58
|134,779
|44,722
|7,582
|1,063
|939.73
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|3-2
|54.78
|954,291
|1.84
|162,778
|40,378
|8,000
|980
|1,019.41
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|54.23
|947,811
|1.60
|139,499
|41,542
|6,002
|741
|1,348.53
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-2
|54.28
|729,433
|1.26
|149,482
|46,239
|5,113
|657
|1,521.07
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|3-2
|52.72
|999,859
|1.59
|172,006
|47,044
|5,804
|605
|1,651.89
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|3-3
|53.09
|951,551
|1.52
|112,994
|33,051
|4,699
|525
|1,903.76
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|4-1
|52.37
|908,795
|1.47
|93,357
|26,677
|3,759
|405
|2,468.14
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|4-2
|51.32
|628,249
|1.06
|116,714
|28,272
|3,318
|330
|3,029.30
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-3
|49.99
|460,293
|0.62
|40,919
|10,615
|1,024
|89
|11,234.96
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|4-3
|47.56
|992,659
|1.70
|75,073
|16,503
|1,421
|82
|12,194.12
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|5-1
|49.12
|962,027
|1.24
|31,664
|6,899
|772
|60
|16,665.67
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-2
|45.46
|1,000,000
|1.31
|57,605
|11,764
|688
|41
|24,389.24
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|2-4
|46.76
|957,106
|1.36
|45,187
|6,847
|587
|38
|26,314.79
|Washington
|6 - AA
|4-2
|47.03
|776,236
|1.12
|50,103
|2,930
|471
|27
|37,036.04
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-4
|48.45
|279,758
|0.39
|23,881
|5,245
|306
|26
|38,460.54
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-2
|42.51
|977,942
|1.27
|26,593
|2,416
|131
|4
|249,999.00
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|39.02
|1,000,000
|1.11
|15,569
|904
|29
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|2-3
|38.80
|917,626
|1.07
|11,518
|970
|21
|-
|-
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|3-4
|42.97
|196,211
|0.24
|4,101
|366
|19
|-
|-
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-1
|40.19
|270,555
|0.34
|6,710
|412
|15
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-3
|38.17
|79,571
|0.09
|264
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|4-3
|31.04
|861,881
|0.87
|305
|12
|1
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-6
|26.06
|1,000,000
|1.01
|612
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-5
|33.16
|36,022
|0.04
|94
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|3-3
|30.31
|829,637
|0.84
|272
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-3
|29.97
|49,138
|0.05
|95
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-4
|24.50
|76,323
|0.08
|33
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-5
|20.97
|22,604
|0.02
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-2
|33.04
|6,281
|0.01
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-2
|29.74
|33,745
|0.03
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-5
|28.45
|6,828
|0.01
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|1-5
|21.79
|307,165
|0.31
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-4
|14.42
|1,458
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-2
|21.72
|83
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-5
|27.92
|29
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-4
|26.08
|24
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-5
|4.87
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-4
|18.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-4
|4.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|778,797
|193,379
|27,164
|607
|999,947
|53
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|183,510
|577,503
|235,609
|3,344
|999,966
|34
|1 - AA
|Cook
|37,693
|225,810
|555,258
|165,307
|984,068
|15,932
|1 - AA
|Early County
|-
|3,013
|164,668
|561,752
|729,433
|270,567
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|-
|286
|17,163
|262,309
|279,758
|720,242
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|-
|9
|138
|6,681
|6,828
|993,172
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|423,813
|345,518
|180,525
|32,262
|982,118
|17,882
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|349,866
|293,355
|211,020
|136,747
|990,988
|9,012
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|190,810
|253,411
|302,919
|204,411
|951,551
|48,449
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|35,210
|101,374
|293,345
|532,098
|962,027
|37,973
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|194
|5,626
|8,857
|64,894
|79,571
|920,429
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|107
|716
|3,334
|29,588
|33,745
|966,255
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|751,276
|189,981
|43,700
|15,029
|999,986
|14
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|144,621
|301,119
|289,266
|173,789
|908,795
|91,205
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|76,753
|179,198
|329,107
|362,753
|947,811
|52,189
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|27,327
|310,256
|304,207
|269,361
|911,151
|88,849
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|13
|671
|4,879
|30,459
|36,022
|963,978
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|10
|18,775
|28,840
|148,586
|196,211
|803,789
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|-
|-
|1
|23
|24
|999,976
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|657,654
|341,067
|1,276
|2
|999,999
|1
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|341,409
|596,415
|56,490
|5,545
|999,859
|141
|4 - AA
|Laney
|703
|35,985
|429,856
|363,093
|829,637
|170,363
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|234
|26,387
|426,705
|408,555
|861,881
|138,119
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|146
|85,670
|221,349
|307,165
|692,835
|4 - AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|3
|1,455
|1,458
|998,542
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4 - AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|579,946
|245,013
|143,589
|26,547
|995,095
|4,905
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|234,731
|407,326
|167,454
|154,357
|963,868
|36,132
|5 - AA
|Temple
|141,943
|243,280
|357,302
|209,970
|952,495
|47,505
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|38,028
|88,619
|227,393
|274,209
|628,249
|371,751
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|5,352
|15,762
|104,262
|334,917
|460,293
|539,707
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|900,326
|43,012
|55,950
|578
|999,866
|134
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|63,929
|642,845
|244,577
|41,308
|992,659
|7,341
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|22,284
|294,768
|436,867
|200,372
|954,291
|45,709
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|13,458
|8,477
|37,365
|211,255
|270,555
|729,445
|6 - AA
|Washington
|2
|10,472
|224,151
|541,611
|776,236
|223,764
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|1
|426
|1,084
|4,770
|6,281
|993,719
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|6
|77
|83
|999,917
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|29
|29
|999,971
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|827,603
|136,200
|25,279
|10,179
|999,261
|739
|7 - AA
|Model
|97,878
|305,378
|353,712
|220,974
|977,942
|22,058
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|48,292
|123,224
|266,435
|479,675
|917,626
|82,374
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|26,137
|431,635
|333,809
|165,525
|957,106
|42,894
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|56
|588
|5,713
|42,781
|49,138
|950,862
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|34
|2,943
|14,507
|58,839
|76,323
|923,677
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|-
|32
|545
|22,027
|22,604
|977,396
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|961,278
|36,880
|1,760
|82
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|30,149
|709,628
|253,360
|6,863
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|8,458
|247,781
|621,298
|122,463
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|115
|5,711
|123,582
|870,592
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|5-2
|73.53
|999,868
|4.36
|885,575
|814,111
|677,727
|504,826
|0.98
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|6-1
|68.44
|996,304
|3.44
|593,840
|524,728
|406,514
|195,607
|4.11
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|5-1
|64.53
|999,978
|3.26
|517,103
|437,133
|313,072
|119,657
|7.36
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|6-0
|63.81
|999,836
|3.20
|690,280
|531,376
|196,247
|91,209
|9.96
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|5-1
|56.54
|999,981
|3.30
|864,213
|398,336
|88,875
|25,953
|37.53
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|5-0
|56.13
|999,766
|2.62
|637,974
|148,746
|62,883
|15,432
|63.80
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|6-1
|55.17
|999,556
|2.55
|611,795
|125,422
|52,469
|11,906
|82.99
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|5-2
|56.25
|999,978
|2.18
|122,282
|70,883
|28,029
|8,300
|119.48
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|55.82
|712,297
|1.45
|206,542
|131,703
|32,554
|6,949
|142.91
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|3-1
|51.73
|1,000,000
|2.39
|325,625
|215,126
|46,999
|6,689
|148.50
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|5-2
|54.91
|828,396
|1.57
|207,095
|123,136
|27,183
|5,554
|179.05
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|4-2
|51.72
|999,783
|1.79
|226,171
|127,473
|23,090
|3,505
|284.31
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|5-0
|47.74
|951,649
|1.95
|370,132
|89,709
|12,266
|1,411
|707.72
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|5-1
|48.17
|999,948
|1.86
|313,493
|71,167
|11,386
|1,260
|792.65
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|46.39
|991,964
|2.21
|269,579
|25,065
|3,839
|475
|2,104.26
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|3-4
|43.63
|999,688
|2.29
|304,412
|24,831
|5,750
|379
|2,637.52
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|5-1
|46.04
|923,858
|1.45
|75,369
|24,090
|2,240
|251
|3,983.06
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|46.03
|995,809
|1.66
|91,962
|25,984
|2,062
|248
|4,031.26
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|44.31
|955,146
|1.32
|121,252
|11,950
|1,553
|129
|7,750.94
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|3-0
|39.89
|1,000,000
|2.02
|234,472
|39,319
|2,887
|126
|7,935.51
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-2
|45.91
|274,166
|0.35
|20,193
|7,037
|602
|55
|18,180.82
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|4-2
|40.17
|983,171
|1.38
|124,695
|14,905
|923
|44
|22,726.27
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|4-2
|39.71
|423,635
|0.52
|9,228
|2,504
|119
|9
|111,110.11
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|2-2
|37.61
|773,023
|1.35
|72,769
|5,400
|238
|8
|124,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-2
|39.29
|545,910
|0.69
|12,681
|2,800
|146
|7
|142,856.14
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|41.82
|598,258
|0.62
|2,383
|646
|73
|2
|499,999.00
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|40.66
|144,780
|0.17
|4,746
|1,129
|63
|2
|499,999.00
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|41.36
|91,694
|0.11
|6,622
|268
|43
|2
|499,999.00
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-2
|32.38
|990,882
|1.42
|30,717
|1,781
|33
|2
|499,999.00
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|39.66
|469,516
|0.49
|1,281
|275
|31
|2
|499,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|29.53
|638,999
|0.86
|14,866
|576
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|3-3
|37.36
|899,951
|0.95
|4,464
|1,108
|63
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|1-2
|37.16
|104,870
|0.13
|1,603
|311
|13
|-
|-
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|2-4
|29.64
|554,164
|0.76
|13,637
|444
|9
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-4
|40.04
|44,189
|0.05
|1,145
|222
|6
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-5
|28.49
|745,963
|0.78
|7,873
|278
|2
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|27.78
|821,655
|0.84
|155
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-3
|22.76
|662,650
|0.67
|137
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|4-3
|17.69
|974,989
|1.03
|863
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-2
|24.25
|519,866
|0.53
|123
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|3-4
|36.07
|1,357
|0.00
|14
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|16.54
|814,192
|0.85
|487
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|2-5
|35.92
|1,441
|0.00
|46
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-4
|13.25
|130,245
|0.13
|53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-5
|12.08
|141,299
|0.14
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|12.15
|42,162
|0.04
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-5
|29.63
|414
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|1-5
|21.94
|32,219
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|4.68
|219,850
|0.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-6
|12.20
|324
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-5
|19.09
|141
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|3.37
|113
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-7
|-9.12
|87
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-6
|-1.27
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-5
|22.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|1.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-4
|0.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|3-5
|-1.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-6
|-3.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|3-5
|-10.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|-47.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|990,721
|8,259
|884
|136
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|7,293
|58,719
|153,671
|442,967
|662,650
|337,350
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|1,216
|42,966
|143,965
|331,719
|519,866
|480,134
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|770
|889,959
|101,747
|3,333
|995,809
|4,191
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|-
|97
|599,732
|221,826
|821,655
|178,345
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|1
|19
|20
|999,980
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|955,805
|30,419
|8,225
|5,419
|999,868
|132
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|17,256
|114,642
|307,590
|388,908
|828,396
|171,604
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|14,144
|96,692
|364,944
|236,517
|712,297
|287,703
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|12,588
|749,018
|204,112
|30,586
|996,304
|3,696
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|192
|7,083
|39,276
|98,229
|144,780
|855,220
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|15
|2,134
|70,361
|201,656
|274,166
|725,834
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|-
|12
|5,492
|38,685
|44,189
|955,811
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|780,385
|207,320
|11,059
|1,072
|999,836
|164
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|217,730
|656,460
|123,088
|2,505
|999,783
|217
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|1,726
|123,746
|563,461
|211,018
|899,951
|100,049
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|155
|4,560
|213,549
|251,252
|469,516
|530,484
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|4
|7,572
|80,626
|510,056
|598,258
|401,742
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|-
|342
|8,205
|23,672
|32,219
|967,781
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|-
|3
|321
|324
|999,676
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|9
|104
|113
|999,887
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|960,776
|13,112
|24,485
|1,605
|999,978
|22
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|28,511
|9,627
|644,638
|241,082
|923,858
|76,142
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|10,702
|970,533
|18,124
|619
|999,978
|22
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|9
|531
|50,780
|372,315
|423,635
|576,365
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|2
|5,490
|33,558
|65,820
|104,870
|895,130
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|-
|707
|228,392
|316,811
|545,910
|454,090
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|22
|1,335
|1,357
|998,643
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|-
|-
|1
|413
|414
|999,586
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|845,025
|143,282
|11,638
|36
|999,981
|19
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|141,398
|384,626
|328,765
|96,860
|951,649
|48,351
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|13,571
|384,821
|385,641
|215,915
|999,948
|52
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|6
|87,271
|230,062
|637,807
|955,146
|44,854
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|-
|-
|43,872
|47,822
|91,694
|908,306
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|-
|-
|11
|1,430
|1,441
|998,559
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|-
|-
|11
|130
|141
|999,859
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|888,207
|66,485
|34,471
|10,525
|999,688
|312
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|52,924
|703,420
|203,961
|31,659
|991,964
|8,036
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|46,096
|148,412
|357,769
|220,746
|773,023
|226,977
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|11,512
|22,091
|234,607
|370,789
|638,999
|361,001
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|1,247
|59,411
|166,926
|326,580
|554,164
|445,836
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|14
|181
|2,266
|39,701
|42,162
|957,838
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|953,483
|45,692
|770
|55
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|34,867
|762,379
|159,029
|34,607
|990,882
|9,118
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|6,408
|60,044
|90,509
|657,231
|814,192
|185,808
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|5,240
|125,544
|643,548
|200,657
|974,989
|25,011
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|2
|6,341
|106,144
|107,363
|219,850
|780,150
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|-
|87
|87
|999,913
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|490,661
|418,649
|83,059
|7,187
|999,556
|444
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|486,421
|372,357
|137,450
|3,538
|999,766
|234
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|22,874
|191,559
|736,376
|32,362
|983,171
|16,829
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|29
|759
|2,392
|127,065
|130,245
|869,755
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|15
|979
|13,444
|126,861
|141,299
|858,701
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|-
|15,697
|27,279
|702,987
|745,963
|254,037
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|74.18
|999,998
|4.00
|900,559
|597,370
|534,163
|368,360
|1.71
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-0
|70.81
|1,000,000
|3.79
|698,081
|612,582
|494,319
|250,768
|2.99
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|3-3
|69.98
|1,000,000
|3.65
|929,719
|407,879
|343,090
|197,756
|4.06
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|67.74
|999,919
|2.93
|439,815
|363,064
|227,173
|97,043
|9.30
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|5-1
|59.61
|999,985
|2.96
|538,174
|368,348
|96,300
|24,924
|39.12
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|5-1
|58.00
|999,773
|2.74
|462,621
|285,373
|60,294
|14,396
|68.46
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|6-1
|56.09
|1,000,000
|2.57
|705,427
|304,127
|54,500
|11,361
|87.02
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-0
|55.76
|1,000,000
|2.52
|695,402
|297,996
|51,146
|10,699
|92.47
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-2
|56.76
|999,164
|2.36
|381,746
|229,990
|38,169
|9,244
|107.18
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|5-2
|54.96
|1,000,000
|2.52
|522,620
|91,974
|39,446
|6,367
|156.06
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|5-0
|56.70
|996,533
|2.08
|241,382
|134,816
|32,577
|6,113
|162.59
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-3
|50.03
|1,000,000
|2.07
|428,028
|107,478
|12,154
|1,387
|719.98
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-4
|50.18
|999,620
|1.48
|107,119
|44,794
|4,441
|609
|1,641.04
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|5-2
|47.93
|994,688
|1.89
|121,635
|36,736
|3,120
|335
|2,984.07
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|46.46
|1,000,000
|1.62
|162,532
|10,815
|2,277
|184
|5,433.78
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|3-3
|44.06
|977,084
|2.01
|200,389
|33,610
|2,335
|133
|7,517.80
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|45.92
|897,868
|1.64
|123,649
|21,557
|1,549
|126
|7,935.51
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|4-3
|45.95
|989,367
|1.34
|62,567
|20,421
|1,305
|120
|8,332.33
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|3-3
|42.89
|962,566
|1.73
|117,780
|16,478
|946
|45
|22,221.22
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-4
|44.67
|952,817
|1.05
|18,362
|3,909
|264
|19
|52,630.58
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|41.42
|995,752
|1.28
|16,839
|2,593
|170
|4
|249,999.00
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-2
|38.66
|798,317
|1.22
|45,390
|3,772
|151
|4
|249,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|2-3
|36.43
|1,000,000
|1.10
|22,779
|1,197
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-3
|35.40
|1,000,000
|1.33
|20,157
|1,013
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|32.93
|893,386
|0.93
|1,229
|111
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|5-0
|35.46
|1,000,000
|1.34
|21,288
|1,109
|36
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-3
|34.09
|793,272
|0.87
|6,230
|593
|5
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|3-2
|30.02
|999,987
|1.07
|2,917
|175
|3
|-
|-
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-4
|31.26
|352,866
|0.42
|3,457
|81
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|26.23
|841,585
|0.86
|537
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-7
|18.66
|1,000,000
|1.01
|794
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-4
|24.23
|210,278
|0.22
|182
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-6
|17.21
|1,000,000
|1.04
|556
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-5
|25.30
|11,299
|0.01
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-6
|18.62
|59,032
|0.06
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-5
|10.43
|162,676
|0.16
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-6
|16.63
|112,168
|0.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|544,552
|246,189
|123,626
|62,717
|977,084
|22,916
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|240,048
|269,589
|266,041
|186,888
|962,566
|37,434
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|109,920
|168,004
|236,317
|284,076
|798,317
|201,683
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|98,745
|289,568
|302,462
|207,093
|897,868
|102,132
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|6,540
|26,148
|69,351
|250,827
|352,866
|647,134
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|195
|502
|2,203
|8,399
|11,299
|988,701
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|953,808
|46,063
|129
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|46,096
|927,180
|26,724
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|96
|26,757
|973,147
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|413,447
|327,422
|208,086
|51,045
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|391,717
|355,746
|210,806
|41,731
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|184,509
|289,465
|420,773
|105,253
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|10,327
|27,367
|160,335
|801,971
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|880,062
|105,162
|14,038
|738
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|65,811
|417,808
|453,300
|63,081
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|53,262
|458,352
|412,273
|76,113
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|865
|18,678
|120,389
|860,068
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|589,918
|258,811
|100,282
|50,153
|999,164
|836
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|203,505
|294,969
|322,088
|179,058
|999,620
|380
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|165,613
|413,711
|370,498
|39,545
|989,367
|10,633
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|40,953
|32,155
|205,296
|674,413
|952,817
|47,183
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|11
|354
|1,836
|56,831
|59,032
|940,968
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|973,060
|22,361
|4,495
|84
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|20,369
|634,279
|243,469
|97,635
|995,752
|4,248
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|6,208
|336,266
|641,457
|16,056
|999,987
|13
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|349
|5,658
|96,179
|739,399
|841,585
|158,415
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|14
|1,436
|14,400
|146,826
|162,676
|837,324
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|563,912
|321,777
|102,728
|11,568
|999,985
|15
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|352,242
|432,800
|200,598
|14,133
|999,773
|227
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|82,708
|235,501
|646,504
|29,975
|994,688
|5,312
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|1,137
|9,814
|46,111
|836,324
|893,386
|106,614
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|1
|108
|4,059
|108,000
|112,168
|887,832
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|957,426
|41,586
|513
|473
|999,998
|2
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|41,322
|280,110
|659,306
|15,795
|996,533
|3,467
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|1,220
|676,195
|317,212
|5,292
|999,919
|81
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|29
|1,995
|16,919
|774,329
|793,272
|206,728
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|3
|114
|6,050
|204,111
|210,278
|789,722
About the Author