Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 9

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lowndes
Colquitt County
Lowndes
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Brookwood
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Roswell
North Gwinnett
Newnan
Lowndes
Hillgrove
Archer
Roswell
South Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Newnan
Reg 4, #3
3
98.44
6-0
Grayson
Reg 1, #2
1
108.91
5-0
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
36
56.64
5-2
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
17
77.92
3-2
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #3
33
64.00
3-2
Forsyth Central
Reg 7, #2
7
84.65
3-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
32
64.78
1-5
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
9
84.46
6-0
Roswell
Reg 7, #3
40
51.75
2-5
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
25
69.63
4-1
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
12
80.99
6-1
Cherokee
Reg 8, #1
6
87.67
5-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 1, #3
20
71.84
2-3
Tift County
Reg 4, #2
13
80.09
5-1
Parkview
Reg 3, #4
28
68.67
2-4
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
15
79.89
6-0
Newnan
Norcross
Colquitt County
Brookwood
Mill Creek
Milton
Norcross
North Cobb
Colquitt County
Walton
Brookwood
Mill Creek
Denmark
Reg 8, #3
11
82.07
5-2
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
8
84.47
5-1
Milton
Reg 6, #4
23
70.51
5-2
North Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
4
91.55
7-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
14
80.08
6-1
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
10
83.79
5-1
North Cobb
Reg 4, #4
22
71.12
4-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
2
103.44
4-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
18
76.13
3-3
Walton
Reg 2, #2
19
73.64
3-4
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
24
69.82
4-3
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
5
88.02
6-0
Brookwood
Reg 5, #3
26
69.62
2-3
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
16
79.52
2-4
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
41
44.83
4-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
27
69.28
3-3
Denmark

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA5-0108.911,000,0004.57951,105879,103762,774560,6470.78
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA4-0103.441,000,0004.24889,792774,003622,107274,7502.64
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA6-098.44999,9273.86873,264765,385275,796111,9107.94
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA7-091.551,000,0002.87712,525137,00069,94617,06057.62
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA5-287.67999,5383.04749,135382,48680,44612,57678.52
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-088.02991,2222.59519,847326,28062,6539,99899.02
Archer7 - AAAAAAA3-384.65999,9922.43468,67458,89722,5532,786357.94
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-084.46998,9972.21373,50457,11518,9082,259441.67
Milton5 - AAAAAAA5-184.47998,5442.20385,36264,50718,2042,160461.96
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA5-183.79994,9992.02102,36249,25916,1331,700587.24
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA5-282.07999,3332.17430,429129,62115,8461,574634.32
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA6-180.08999,8481.94170,51374,9908,0456471,544.60
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA6-180.99988,0431.79266,50351,7805,5115271,896.53
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA6-079.89999,4331.91159,74969,4317,1194932,027.40
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA5-180.09995,6501.39119,74448,1235,5994042,474.25
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-479.52987,0951.58171,64024,7342,2022014,974.12
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA3-277.92871,5161.4156,66420,3211,9081536,534.95
Walton3 - AAAAAAA3-376.13940,9031.5536,28010,5031,3317712,986.01
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-473.64999,8921.5041,98212,0347282835,713.29
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA3-371.27767,9371.34100,06112,7494991566,665.67
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA3-369.28963,7031.78128,02813,1644061099,999.00
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-371.841,000,0001.1430,7797,0072638124,999.00
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-169.63623,2040.9446,1095,4361854249,999.00
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-270.51596,5530.8843,1395,6422193333,332.33
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-271.12717,3930.768,7501,647813333,332.33
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA2-369.62902,6511.0954,7946,3551892499,999.00
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-369.821,000,0001.1020,7373,9561082499,999.00
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-468.67738,3100.9513,4982,200792499,999.00
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA4-267.36766,3121.1954,8355,0511331999,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-465.32320,4690.383,2954299--
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-564.78719,4880.797,7153129--
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA3-264.00273,6050.324,1202627--
Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-365.24295,8080.30478472--
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-562.94133,8030.15928851--
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-656.40103,0210.11553181--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-551.75962,0621.052,17748---
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA5-256.64885,1000.9323313---
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-556.898,7440.01534---
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-156.19294,5460.303372---
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA4-244.83809,6800.842721---
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-439.25204,9700.2122----
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-356.328,6860.0113----
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-541.42115,7270.12-----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-426.1423,1150.02-----
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-523.541810.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAALowndes612,725383,5433,5821501,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County386,584598,83813,7807981,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County42811,390502,286485,8961,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County2636,229480,352513,1561,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta443,085350,023205,5111,229999,848152
2 - AAAAAAANewnan401,232372,791206,73818,672999,433567
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern154,956272,555507,51364,868999,892108
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook7214,56379,213800,603885,100114,900
2 - AAAAAAACampbell6681,025114,628115,727884,273
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb612,287243,608109,12429,980994,9995,001
3 - AAAAAAAWalton239,507416,681196,09588,620940,90359,097
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove108,592179,838377,862205,224871,516128,484
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta35,736115,262204,148383,164738,310261,690
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison2,47834,57182,995200,425320,469679,531
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding1,40010,04029,77692,587133,803866,197
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson737,642231,87529,3271,083999,92773
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood224,412522,841199,05544,914991,2228,778
4 - AAAAAAAParkview37,085207,319604,004147,242995,6504,350
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett64635,033156,569525,145717,393282,607
4 - AAAAAAANewton2152,93211,045281,616295,808704,192
5 - AAAAAAARoswell476,815394,521103,58324,078998,9971,003
5 - AAAAAAAMilton434,299323,787227,11913,339998,5441,456
5 - AAAAAAACherokee83,021252,156462,751190,115988,04311,957
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta5,85929,264194,939672,589902,65197,349
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock61888097,7418,744991,256
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah-8410,79992,138103,021896,979
6 - AAAAAAADenmark445,720245,478176,56895,937963,70336,297
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth245,873200,258177,137144,669767,937232,063
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville169,988196,787208,253191,284766,312233,688
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth89,445153,048189,306191,405623,204376,796
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth44,541170,489167,899213,624596,553403,447
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central4,43333,60279,102156,468273,605726,395
6 - AAAAAAALambert-3381,7356,6138,686991,314
7 - AAAAAAANorcross731,259268,42731311,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher268,713729,4601,8136999,9928
7 - AAAAAAADuluth271,48124,121784,051809,680190,320
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery162396,448107,898204,970795,030
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek-9875,05187,002962,06237,938
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody--2,25420,86123,115976,885
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar---181181999,819
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett707,883272,92111,3617,373999,538462
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill273,034443,913235,39746,989999,333667
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek11,796255,875615,895103,529987,09512,905
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View7,20926,347120,571565,361719,488280,512
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge7894416,776276,748294,546705,454

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Valdosta
Valdosta
Richmond Hill
Lee County
Dacula
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Glynn Academy
Allatoona
Carrollton
Cambridge
Buford
Lovejoy
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
18
69.34
5-1
Hughes
Reg 1, #2
2
93.25
3-2
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
24
61.91
4-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 3, #1
33
52.78
4-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
11
72.79
5-0
Allatoona
Reg 7, #2
19
68.63
4-2
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
27
58.50
2-4
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
7
77.87
4-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
29
56.21
2-3
Cambridge
Reg 6, #2
34
52.77
3-3
Pope
Reg 5, #4
13
71.54
6-1
Douglas County
Reg 8, #1
4
82.96
4-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
15
70.20
3-4
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #2
5
82.57
6-0
Lovejoy
Reg 3, #4
48
38.42
1-5
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #1
3
83.13
6-1
Richmond Hill
Lanier
Lee County
Houston County
Dacula
Lanier
River Ridge
Statesboro
Lee County
Brunswick
Houston County
Dacula
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #3
9
74.36
4-1
Lanier
Reg 5, #2
16
69.69
5-2
Alexander
Reg 6, #4
14
70.22
3-2
Kell
Reg 7, #1
12
71.72
6-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
31
55.60
1-5
Statesboro
Reg 3, #2
47
39.64
0-5
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
22
64.69
2-1
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
1
96.41
5-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
53
32.20
1-5
Grovetown
Reg 2, #2
20
67.32
5-2
Brunswick
Reg 1, #4
6
78.83
5-2
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
10
74.22
5-1
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
17
69.41
4-3
Rome
Reg 8, #2
8
77.86
4-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
35
52.57
0-5
Sequoyah
Reg 6, #1
21
66.52
4-2
Sprayberry

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1 - AAAAAA5-196.411,000,0004.57950,169884,255767,036530,3040.89
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA3-293.251,000,0004.28901,271802,787642,174326,6012.06
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA6-183.131,000,0003.17624,549412,721139,69939,55724.28
Buford8 - AAAAAA4-182.96999,8003.02700,528362,559119,55634,73527.79
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA6-082.57999,0362.67520,274362,18898,32429,55932.83
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA4-177.87999,4962.64624,083148,80454,59310,28896.20
Dacula8 - AAAAAA4-277.86999,5302.54530,562225,59544,8939,223107.42
Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-278.831,000,0002.12326,670182,29543,9968,718113.71
Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-174.36984,9421.94332,95364,77714,1122,195454.58
Westlake4 - AAAAAA5-174.22994,6951.71202,78195,00114,3202,174458.98
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA5-072.79998,6782.21308,996105,27713,9111,857537.50
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA6-071.72999,2992.23366,30838,89411,8471,470679.27
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA6-171.54944,4031.61223,11436,5066,5487971,253.71
Kell6 - AAAAAA3-270.22996,4081.90206,23645,5895,2455071,971.39
Alexander5 - AAAAAA5-269.69921,7141.39149,95324,8253,3273442,905.98
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA5-267.32999,8222.26218,74762,9404,4073263,066.48
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA3-470.201,000,0001.43118,83838,5943,4153233,094.98
Hughes4 - AAAAAA5-169.34996,1761.1857,02719,7453,1302883,471.22
Rome5 - AAAAAA4-369.41960,4871.40134,76521,6482,7342563,905.25
Creekview7 - AAAAAA4-268.63985,2531.70158,77720,0292,8082394,183.10
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-266.52992,8071.67128,93520,4881,7101357,406.41
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA3-264.30986,0731.5295,1017,5917924024,999.00
Tucker4 - AAAAAA2-164.69983,6921.0725,2786,1906973330,302.03
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA4-361.91980,8861.8633,8706,4515582638,460.54
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-259.75467,9900.5710,4681,102363333,332.33
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA1-555.60844,2801.4310,4681,083601999,999.00
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-458.50572,5820.6513,872564221999,999.00
Evans3 - AAAAAA4-252.781,000,0001.459,38193932--
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA2-356.21330,9740.383,9272486--
Pope6 - AAAAAA3-352.77789,4020.896,1941316--
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-459.0587,9170.101,249682--
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA3-450.96241,2900.251,228162--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-552.57103,3860.11467251--
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-557.6614,6230.02138111--
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-354.2868,6770.0746823---
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-352.07127,0130.1455622---
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA2-449.76133,9630.144977---
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-651.1167,8930.073147---
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-539.641,000,0001.072801---
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-439.8296,8210.12801---
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-441.5964,3400.08571---
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-532.201,000,0001.01301---
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-350.4818,7240.02241---
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA2-445.15215,4610.23291----
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-538.421,000,0001.05202----
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-355.902,6830.0014----
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-545.257,2170.016----
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-637.4913,8510.024----
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-436.297,6770.01-----
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-522.52260.00-----
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-537.87120.00-----
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-636.4610.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA1-148.16-------
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-146.93-------
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-628.88-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-417.69-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAALee County628,647318,35746,1726,8241,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAValdosta336,699524,035123,70015,5661,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County31,116139,229619,644210,0111,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)3,53818,379210,484767,5991,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill868,256118,53113,20491,000,000-
2 - AAAAAABrunswick113,438839,45045,8241,110999,822178
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy18,30639,699605,777317,104980,88619,114
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro-374321,679522,227844,280155,720
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County-1,13012,06683,62596,821903,179
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute-8161,44962,07564,340935,660
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham--113,85013,851986,149
3 - AAAAAAEvans795,397173,70827,5113,3841,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy101,887391,211308,887198,0151,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)99,331289,935339,392271,3421,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown3,385145,146324,210527,2591,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAALovejoy625,285286,02468,52019,207999,036964
4 - AAAAAAWestlake306,586494,668143,29950,142994,6955,305
4 - AAAAAAHughes35,381120,822508,070331,903996,1763,824
4 - AAAAAATucker32,74398,318279,127573,504983,69216,308
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta516650518,04818,724981,276
4 - AAAAAAMorrow-24797,1967,677992,323
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton725,958208,23647,38517,917999,496504
5 - AAAAAADouglas County140,127344,234266,545193,497944,40355,597
5 - AAAAAAAlexander105,816164,754285,870365,274921,71478,286
5 - AAAAAARome28,086277,946374,125280,330960,48739,513
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County134,70513,77950,18068,677931,323
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding-12512,12175,67187,917912,083
5 - AAAAAADalton--9814,52514,623985,377
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding--772,6062,683997,317
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona547,455313,008110,71227,503998,6781,322
6 - AAAAAAKell236,824367,857346,35245,375996,4083,592
6 - AAAAAASprayberry207,634289,979411,89483,300992,8077,193
6 - AAAAAAPope8,08729,150120,905631,260789,402210,598
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-69,271206,184215,461784,539
6 - AAAAAAWheeler--8666,3517,217992,783
6 - AAAAAAOsborne---2626999,974
6 - AAAAAALassiter---11999,999
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge722,737198,33069,6628,570999,299701
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek181,709270,359434,05199,954986,07313,927
7 - AAAAAACreekview92,069500,127311,33881,719985,25314,747
7 - AAAAAACambridge3,40611,18983,781232,598330,974669,026
7 - AAAAAARiverwood6818,49283,778365,652467,990532,010
7 - AAAAAASequoyah93344,34998,694103,386896,614
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee21,16813,039112,804127,013872,987
7 - AAAAAACentennial-12912999,988
8 - AAAAAABuford584,228276,387132,4566,729999,800200
8 - AAAAAADacula325,051550,390121,5852,504999,530470
8 - AAAAAALanier90,013161,881611,767121,281984,94215,058
8 - AAAAAAShiloh70410,98885,941474,949572,582427,418
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow423016,615117,114133,963866,037
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central-11331,425209,752241,290758,710
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett-1121167,67167,893932,107

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Coffee
Coffee
Cartersville
Warner Robins
Veterans
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Coffee
Calhoun
Cartersville
Starr's Mill
Coffee
Northgate
Calhoun
St. Pius X
Cartersville
Clarke Central
Ola
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
13
65.19
3-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
4
81.54
5-2
Coffee
Reg 2, #4
24
55.87
2-4
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
26
53.91
4-0
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #3
32
49.77
2-4
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #2
7
73.50
5-2
Calhoun
Reg 8, #4
39
43.80
3-4
Walnut Grove
Reg 5, #1
12
67.90
5-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
5
80.79
6-1
Cartersville
Reg 6, #2
28
50.34
5-2
Chapel Hill
Reg 5, #4
34
49.06
3-0
Decatur
Reg 8, #1
14
65.11
5-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
8
71.59
3-4
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
9
71.51
6-0
Ola
Reg 3, #4
18
58.63
1-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #1
10
70.78
5-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Veterans
New Manchester
Eastside
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Harris County
Veterans
Greenbrier
New Manchester
Reg 8, #3
20
57.82
5-2
Eastside
Reg 5, #2
25
54.69
2-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 6, #4
48
38.74
0-6
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
87.33
3-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
19
58.55
4-3
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
17
61.56
2-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
22
56.13
2-4
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
1
92.92
4-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
33
49.11
4-0
Tri-Cities
Reg 2, #2
15
64.12
4-2
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
6
74.88
4-3
Veterans
Reg 4, #1
11
70.31
3-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
36
47.69
1-3
M.L. King
Reg 8, #2
29
50.22
5-1
Greenbrier
Reg 7, #4
40
43.63
0-7
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
27
51.78
3-3
New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA4-292.92993,0084.27946,913723,971635,970424,0131.36
Ware County1 - AAAAA6-090.16994,0114.11926,748670,511558,643293,7682.40
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA3-087.33999,9643.71954,140421,014338,917167,3764.97
Cartersville7 - AAAAA6-180.79999,8893.31852,565306,502166,00149,35219.26
Coffee1 - AAAAA5-281.54884,8122.71578,454426,742128,25941,11223.32
Calhoun7 - AAAAA5-273.50996,5652.93691,114264,69943,3347,185138.18
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA5-170.78999,8722.43318,771175,79126,8503,586277.86
Ola4 - AAAAA6-071.51999,4741.86266,942187,61223,0643,517283.33
Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-471.59862,4901.81301,156188,38821,3563,120319.51
Veterans1 - AAAAA4-374.88265,6790.64121,72981,60513,3132,710368.00
Jones County4 - AAAAA3-370.31999,3831.65203,277130,99715,1652,054485.85
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA5-167.90999,9942.17208,87033,0488,5407721,294.34
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA5-265.111,000,0002.35347,69388,1538,1676081,643.74
Cass7 - AAAAA6-162.90934,8312.25464,171114,0094,4063253,075.92
Harris County2 - AAAAA4-264.12981,0851.90129,45269,9103,3952464,064.04
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA3-365.19929,1881.0846,34113,6561,4571238,129.08
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA2-361.56998,2241.6949,78112,0461,0825617,856.14
Eastside8 - AAAAA5-257.82966,3651.86207,54238,0008063528,570.43
Griffin2 - AAAAA4-358.55965,6321.5747,21816,6044801952,630.58
Creekside3 - AAAAA1-258.63923,4171.3728,1767,9853171283,332.33
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA2-254.69980,4181.5956,7376,1371275199,999.00
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA2-449.77997,1531.2054,8765,038562499,999.00
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA5-250.34982,6171.1439,0293,633382499,999.00
Northgate2 - AAAAA2-455.87619,8520.888,6811,322461999,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA5-156.66595,3920.614,633432451999,999.00
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA4-053.91931,0011.2412,9372,69061--
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA5-150.22755,8951.0833,9432,73329--
New Manchester6 - AAAAA3-351.78968,4821.0722,2161,95628--
Decatur5 - AAAAA3-049.06890,5011.2130,2452,05218--
M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-347.69624,9370.7615,6099117--
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-049.11789,6150.923,8575877--
Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-456.13216,2890.221,074376--
Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-346.13601,1690.749,0054884--
Whitewater2 - AAAAA3-450.05430,1260.542,0541892--
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-455.98220,3690.231,270652--
Loganville8 - AAAAA2-449.91390,5280.472,6821291--
Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-439.50106,6500.1125341--
Hiram7 - AAAAA0-743.6362,3660.083,669140---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-443.80271,7840.311,87273---
Northview5 - AAAAA2-341.52397,3680.452,66069---
Banneker3 - AAAAA0-345.18271,6890.2945149---
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA3-440.50671,4440.6878813---
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA2-440.5571,2600.07384---
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-139.156,3850.011543---
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-638.74367,5540.371652---
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-348.2639,8010.04441---
Drew3 - AAAAA1-434.3914,7820.022----
Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-634.7214,2590.012----
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-338.793,4130.001----
Grady6 - AAAAA1-628.2812,7500.01-----
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-328.821320.00-----
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-640.031040.00-----
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-728.43200.00-----
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-610.25120.00-----
Chamblee5 - AAAAA2-129.16-------
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-64.31-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-73.85-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA1-2-39.77-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins562,530313,47992,89724,102993,0086,992
1 - AAAAAWare County394,257492,97886,75720,019994,0115,989
1 - AAAAACoffee24,190110,283531,928218,411884,812115,188
1 - AAAAAWayne County14,87856,307206,626584,679862,490137,510
1 - AAAAAVeterans4,14526,95381,792152,789265,679734,321
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill871,07599,33226,4493,016999,872128
2 - AAAAAGriffin88,462300,681387,027189,462965,63234,368
2 - AAAAAHarris County37,860547,024326,70469,497981,08518,915
2 - AAAAAWhitewater2,54616,97768,169342,434430,126569,874
2 - AAAAANorthgate5535,942190,683393,172619,852380,148
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)2449682,3993,413996,587
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh---2020999,980
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy568,792251,805135,02542,602998,2241,776
3 - AAAAACreekside191,385309,946252,757169,329923,41776,583
3 - AAAAAJonesboro169,898272,315291,801196,987931,00168,999
3 - AAAAATri-Cities69,813153,334242,526323,942789,615210,385
3 - AAAAABanneker7710,30162,734198,577271,689728,311
3 - AAAAADrew201882,09512,47914,782985,218
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill152,11113,06256,07271,260928,740
3 - AAAAAForest Park---1212999,988
4 - AAAAAOla539,958410,95945,9522,605999,474526
4 - AAAAAJones County422,174342,333199,24035,636999,383617
4 - AAAAADutchtown35,626204,861495,418193,283929,18870,812
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)2,02833,030195,911364,423595,392404,608
4 - AAAAAStockbridge1988,35143,444168,376220,369779,631
4 - AAAAALocust Grove164476,33433,00439,801960,199
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove-1913,699202,571216,289783,711
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing--2102104999,896
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X950,08343,6884,1322,091999,9946
5 - AAAAADecatur33,015250,054367,873239,559890,501109,499
5 - AAAAAM.L. King10,03541,864222,540350,498624,937375,063
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb6,747617,550283,00173,120980,41819,582
5 - AAAAANorthview12046,805111,818238,625397,368602,632
5 - AAAAALithonia-3910,63495,977106,650893,350
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain--2130132999,868
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAALithia Springs553,503286,493115,80041,357997,1532,847
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill326,735329,569256,39169,922982,61717,383
6 - AAAAANew Manchester102,358313,030397,328155,766968,48231,518
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica17,21654,498156,352443,378671,444328,556
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson15916,06772,047279,281367,554632,446
6 - AAAAAGrady293432,08210,29612,750987,250
6 - AAAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity678,174298,51919,3093,962999,96436
7 - AAAAACartersville303,858497,362196,4672,202999,889111
7 - AAAAACalhoun15,885198,764586,140195,776996,5653,435
7 - AAAAACass2,0835,314197,064730,370934,83165,169
7 - AAAAAHiram-1747161,87862,366937,634
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-245495,8126,385993,615
8 - AAAAAClarke Central946,67341,8987,3024,1271,000,000-
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier41,317197,616329,944187,018755,895244,105
8 - AAAAAEastside11,074624,311253,42177,559966,36533,635
8 - AAAAAJackson County54099,192218,917282,520601,169398,831
8 - AAAAALoganville3967,944110,557271,631390,528609,472
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove-29,03078,579164,175271,784728,216
8 - AAAAAApalachee-91,28012,97014,259985,741
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Stephenson
Jefferson
Hardaway
Thomas County Central
Benedictine
Stephenson
Luella
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
West Laurens
Hardaway
Reg 4, #3
14
58.31
2-4
Perry
Reg 1, #2
15
57.82
3-3
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #4
32
45.28
4-2
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
3
76.53
5-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
9
62.40
3-0
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
18
54.51
4-2
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #4
37
40.70
4-1
East Hall
Reg 5, #1
30
45.88
5-2
Luella
Reg 7, #3
23
51.16
4-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
7
63.29
1-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
31
45.81
2-2
Riverdale
Reg 8, #1
1
86.71
6-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
12
58.93
1-4
Cairo
Reg 4, #2
11
59.12
3-3
West Laurens
Reg 3, #4
22
51.53
2-2
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
13
58.48
5-1
Hardaway
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Baldwin
Marist
Flowery Branch
Cedartown
Carver (Columbus)
Bainbridge
Islands
Baldwin
Cedar Shoals
Marist
Reg 8, #3
5
67.04
4-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #2
33
44.06
5-1
Fayette County
Reg 6, #4
28
47.35
2-2
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
6
66.14
4-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
8
62.93
5-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #2
20
54.18
4-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #4
16
56.18
2-3
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
4
73.31
3-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
21
53.76
4-0
Islands
Reg 2, #2
25
50.24
4-3
Troup
Reg 1, #4
26
49.11
1-2
Westover
Reg 4, #1
10
61.11
3-0
Baldwin
Reg 5, #3
44
30.74
1-5
Hampton
Reg 8, #2
17
54.52
1-4
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #4
39
37.73
2-4
Pickens
Reg 6, #1
2
81.86
4-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8 - AAAA6-086.711,000,0004.57941,079905,223729,999527,5720.90
Marist6 - AAAA4-081.86999,9904.27850,193797,154637,391289,3352.46
Benedictine3 - AAAA5-276.531,000,0003.83861,018768,507228,155104,9398.53
Bainbridge1 - AAAA3-373.31999,9043.46766,314590,032216,22054,78817.25
Cedartown7 - AAAA4-266.14998,5392.84674,260277,57262,4318,470117.06
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA4-267.04992,4792.33218,475127,99745,9546,667148.99
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA5-062.93999,8742.35489,10254,81314,8041,982503.54
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-363.29989,2032.12311,16773,9139,4441,477676.05
Baldwin4 - AAAA3-061.11996,1532.25442,66554,70515,7841,396715.33
Stephenson6 - AAAA3-062.40991,7702.09285,49971,11310,8771,384721.54
Hardaway2 - AAAA5-158.48996,4151.99305,45927,7065,1964202,379.95
West Laurens4 - AAAA3-359.12987,2711.63164,64627,3453,4293243,085.42
Perry4 - AAAA2-458.31918,6301.62205,42026,6424,5293113,214.43
Cairo1 - AAAA1-458.93992,4281.67157,09521,3722,4582523,967.25
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-357.82994,4271.67146,94634,1033,4762474,047.58
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA2-356.18938,2381.3388,42516,2771,3778511,763.71
North Oconee8 - AAAA2-554.43899,2301.76191,92724,6571,4677712,986.01
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-454.52788,2121.53148,68121,8641,5987313,697.63
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA4-254.51869,2541.27103,38516,1651,2917114,083.51
Islands3 - AAAA4-053.761,000,0001.64102,45519,2071,5564621,738.13
New Hampstead3 - AAAA4-054.181,000,0001.56106,70713,9571,2374323,254.81
Troup2 - AAAA4-350.24999,7881.3143,4525,5533077142,856.14
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-251.16787,7830.9851,5584,0341907142,856.14
Jenkins3 - AAAA2-251.531,000,0001.3267,1612,2452116166,665.67
Westover1 - AAAA1-249.11773,9340.9635,8011,269945199,999.00
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-247.35887,2531.0846,0573,7011334249,999.00
Luella5 - AAAA5-245.88999,9711.3757,2163,277874249,999.00
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA4-348.52607,0660.7536,3242,8971073333,332.33
Howard4 - AAAA2-350.66131,4570.154,464766382499,999.00
Riverdale5 - AAAA2-245.81949,0021.1828,6882,062581999,999.00
Fayette County5 - AAAA5-144.06993,6881.2430,7231,685501999,999.00
LaGrange2 - AAAA4-245.28999,2041.1210,8571,088381999,999.00
Mays6 - AAAA3-447.32122,0190.1610,1316096--
Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-541.47543,5580.574,3241644--
East Hall8 - AAAA4-140.70303,7500.429,0942762--
Miller Grove6 - AAAA1-336.899,7650.0114941--
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-336.2853,7720.0617711--
Monroe1 - AAAA0-340.91185,5350.201,74321---
Madison County8 - AAAA1-541.1115,1080.0250711---
Spalding4 - AAAA1-539.3027,0620.03926---
Pickens7 - AAAA2-437.73186,9730.193204---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-433.31563,8870.572182---
McDonough5 - AAAA1-528.66224,4850.2351---
Hampton5 - AAAA1-530.74266,6610.2717----
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-612.726,8270.012----
Shaw2 - AAAA1-533.214,2840.001----
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-626.441,2210.001----
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-713.552,3060.00-----
Rutland4 - AAAA1-530.021,1890.00-----
Columbus2 - AAAA2-526.654150.00-----
Jordan2 - AAAA2-415.47200.00-----
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-39.54-------
Spencer2 - AAAA0-75.65-------
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-60.09-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge873,674116,3836,7653,082999,90496
1 - AAAAThomas County Central113,299463,304370,34247,482994,4275,573
1 - AAAACairo7,298379,419482,351123,360992,4287,572
1 - AAAAWestover5,72939,906131,593596,706773,934226,066
1 - AAAAMonroe-941,832183,609185,535814,465
1 - AAAADougherty-8947,11745,76153,772946,228
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)597,043333,51963,7715,541999,874126
2 - AAAAHardaway350,344473,686123,07149,314996,4153,585
2 - AAAATroup46,909123,217491,058338,604999,788212
2 - AAAALaGrange5,70469,578321,480602,442999,204796
2 - AAAAShaw--5883,6964,284995,716
2 - AAAAColumbus--29386415999,585
2 - AAAAJordan--31720999,980
2 - AAAASpencer-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAKendrick-----1,000,000
3 - AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAAAIslands-615,584363,93720,4791,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead-366,518365,178268,3041,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins-17,898270,885711,2171,000,000-
4 - AAAABaldwin658,264250,37768,84018,672996,1533,847
4 - AAAAPerry252,057242,111223,757200,705918,63081,370
4 - AAAAWest Laurens61,628316,343372,981236,319987,27112,729
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)26,984182,643316,740411,871938,23861,762
4 - AAAAHoward1,0148,16715,269107,007131,457868,543
4 - AAAASpalding533572,35924,29327,062972,938
4 - AAAARutland-2541,1331,189998,811
5 - AAAALuella513,151325,641145,12716,052999,97129
5 - AAAAFayette County300,056346,524282,97164,137993,6886,312
5 - AAAARiverdale186,452285,888377,87198,791949,00250,998
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)34139,49198,109425,946563,887436,113
5 - AAAAHampton-1,71367,766197,182266,661733,339
5 - AAAAMcDonough-74328,131195,611224,485775,515
5 - AAAANorth Clayton--252,2812,306997,694
6 - AAAAMarist953,46845,037950535999,99010
6 - AAAAStephenson44,031470,494402,11275,133991,7708,230
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter1,275457,293448,08382,552989,20310,797
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain1,21126,20695,488764,348887,253112,747
6 - AAAAMays1495348,94172,111122,019877,981
6 - AAAAMiller Grove1174,4265,3219,765990,235
6 - AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
7 - AAAACedartown805,716161,47821,9499,396998,5391,461
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)126,208216,916441,49684,634869,254130,746
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)46,188224,743141,473194,662607,066392,934
7 - AAAARidgeland12,91578,177132,642319,824543,558456,442
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield4,5472,280--6,827993,173
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield4,186301,840222,062259,695787,783212,217
7 - AAAAPickens24014,56640,378131,789186,973813,027
8 - AAAAJefferson975,24517,9036,832201,000,000-
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch20,381822,896131,88217,320992,4797,521
8 - AAAANorth Oconee2,81613,036392,555490,823899,230100,770
8 - AAAAEast Hall1,54329,78980,669191,749303,750696,250
8 - AAAACedar Shoals14116,328386,975284,895788,212211,788
8 - AAAAMadison County1481,08113,97815,108984,892
8 - AAAAChestatee--61,2151,221998,779

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Appling County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Appling County
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Peach County
Pierce County
Upson-Lee
White County
Cedar Grove
Cherokee Bluff
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
12
63.00
2-2
Burke County
Reg 1, #2
7
76.23
5-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #4
22
52.74
4-3
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
35
43.60
4-2
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
28
49.67
4-2
Adairsville
Reg 7, #2
15
59.62
5-2
White County
Reg 8, #4
21
54.18
6-1
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
1
93.22
4-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
25
51.18
6-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #2
36
42.46
3-3
LaFayette
Reg 5, #4
10
65.09
2-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 8, #1
2
82.90
7-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
52
19.78
0-7
Brantley County
Reg 4, #2
14
60.11
5-2
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
30
47.48
3-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #1
6
76.61
5-1
Peach County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Appling County
Crisp County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County
Central (Macon)
Appling County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Carver (Atlanta)
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
13
60.75
2-4
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
5
76.75
5-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
32
46.62
4-3
Ringgold
Reg 7, #1
16
59.27
3-3
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
18
58.44
5-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
33
46.46
2-2
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
26
50.43
3-3
Morgan County
Reg 1, #1
3
81.57
6-0
Appling County
Reg 3, #3
49
28.28
1-3
Beach
Reg 2, #2
4
78.95
5-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
51
21.88
0-6
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #1
19
56.29
6-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
8
66.67
2-4
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
17
58.63
6-1
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #4
31
46.89
4-3
North Hall
Reg 6, #1
9
66.12
5-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA4-093.22999,9954.57984,698876,280715,356602,6400.66
Appling County1 - AAA6-081.571,000,0003.78910,411539,995366,987116,7147.57
Oconee County8 - AAA7-082.90999,9363.54863,568605,825181,903109,0308.17
Crisp County2 - AAA5-178.95999,9393.74833,326625,094300,40874,12812.49
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA5-176.75998,3583.12761,158323,767168,88134,16928.27
Peach County2 - AAA5-176.61999,8703.33877,644378,38077,81129,74132.62
Pierce County1 - AAA5-176.23999,9993.13856,188238,506119,86928,89433.61
Rockmart6 - AAA5-166.12999,3822.41419,102132,40028,8292,174458.98
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-466.67949,7951.77286,37269,61513,5461,143873.89
Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-265.09786,8951.33183,90140,1446,5024762,099.84
Burke County4 - AAA2-263.00997,3162.02173,59652,1837,9754562,191.98
Hart County8 - AAA2-460.75944,3221.33109,48819,0022,3121029,802.92
Dawson County7 - AAA3-359.27999,5761.98143,18417,3242,9089510,525.32
Central (Macon)2 - AAA5-158.44999,9881.9097,28322,1232,2757213,887.89
Richmond Academy4 - AAA6-156.29999,9721.9393,43517,5661,3694323,254.81
Thomson4 - AAA5-260.11980,8231.5090,87610,4909133231,249.00
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-264.55263,8140.3222,8654,8582253132,257.06
White County7 - AAA5-259.62950,9221.5660,6839,1746262934,481.76
Monroe Area8 - AAA6-158.63998,0281.2473,7149,5859582737,036.04
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA6-051.18996,0811.4626,5161,675831999,999.00
Morgan County4 - AAA3-350.43813,8870.899,261822411999,999.00
Liberty County3 - AAA2-246.461,000,0001.214,929393171999,999.00
Mary Persons2 - AAA3-450.24204,1090.345,9556341999,999.00
Franklin County8 - AAA6-154.18879,1090.9314,5701,16085--
North Murray6 - AAA3-251.25973,5211.4215,38193726--
Adairsville6 - AAA4-249.67850,6171.1913,38278825--
Stephens County8 - AAA4-354.64174,4120.182,89021823--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA3-147.48998,1831.046,08556410--
North Hall7 - AAA4-346.89932,2641.3011,0994229--
Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-352.74464,3260.8119,3982498--
Jackson2 - AAA3-251.20331,6620.5611,4351608--
Ringgold6 - AAA4-346.62563,6670.715,0571276--
LaFayette6 - AAA3-342.46598,0050.712,237551--
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-243.601,000,0001.339,883501--
Harlem4 - AAA2-541.20178,6370.181804---
Gilmer7 - AAA3-336.90120,4490.131161---
Douglass5 - AAA0-548.951,0020.00141---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-230.93558,2290.5651----
Beach3 - AAA1-328.28443,3640.4429----
Hephzibah4 - AAA1-336.6829,3410.0315----
Tattnall County1 - AAA0-621.88787,2130.7913----
Brantley County1 - AAA0-719.78744,2270.757----
Sonoraville6 - AAA2-435.808,7970.013----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-533.085,0000.012----
Long County1 - AAA0-713.41468,5610.47-----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-530.854,1930.00-----
West Hall7 - AAA2-530.087080.00-----
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-526.826030.00-----
Murray County6 - AAA3-432.094080.00-----
Groves3 - AAA0-49.562240.00-----
Redan5 - AAA2-233.011410.00-----
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-640.451060.00-----
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-78.22240.00-----
Salem5 - AAA1-144.51-------
Pike County2 - AAA0-529.86-------
Savannah3 - AAA0-414.68-------
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-6-6.46-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAppling County694,964304,922114-1,000,000-
1 - AAAPierce County305,035694,436528-999,9991
1 - AAATattnall County1543441,491345,178787,213212,787
1 - AAABrantley County-49386,687357,491744,227255,773
1 - AAALong County-50171,180297,331468,561531,439
2 - AAAPeach County912,55156,87528,0462,398999,870130
2 - AAACrisp County70,128841,17684,9683,667999,93961
2 - AAACentral (Macon)16,809100,680876,9585,541999,98812
2 - AAAJackson5101,0807,604322,468331,662668,338
2 - AAAUpson-Lee21892,414461,721464,326535,674
2 - AAAMary Persons--10204,099204,109795,891
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter---106106999,894
2 - AAAPike County-----1,000,000
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAALiberty County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAWindsor Forest--949,65848,525998,1831,817
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)--3,049555,180558,229441,771
3 - AAABeach--47,151396,213443,364556,636
3 - AAAGroves--14282224999,776
3 - AAASavannah-----1,000,000
4 - AAABurke County466,032300,243186,64744,394997,3162,684
4 - AAARichmond Academy427,376391,909122,72157,966999,97228
4 - AAAThomson81,759280,353568,09850,613980,82319,177
4 - AAAMorgan County24,83026,564104,234658,259813,887186,113
4 - AAAHarlem344514,664163,525178,637821,363
4 - AAAHephzibah-4863,63625,21929,341970,659
4 - AAACross Creek---2424999,976
5 - AAACedar Grove995,4114,2753072999,9955
5 - AAASandy Creek3,710108,167314,449360,569786,895213,105
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian754716,997232,50048,107998,3581,642
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)125170,560446,278332,832949,79550,205
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)-16,331257,482263,814736,186
5 - AAADouglass--1278751,002998,998
5 - AAARedan--8133141999,859
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart924,14456,99711,5806,661999,382618
6 - AAAAdairsville54,648331,014304,234160,721850,617149,383
6 - AAANorth Murray12,115510,422354,85596,129973,52126,479
6 - AAALaFayette6,60386,653169,358335,391598,005401,995
6 - AAARinggold2,49014,489155,238391,450563,667436,333
6 - AAASonoraville-13,5915,2058,797991,203
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-4231,1063,4715,000995,000
6 - AAACoahulla Creek--7596603999,397
6 - AAAMurray County-131376408999,592
7 - AAADawson County680,737257,88255,8955,062999,576424
7 - AAACherokee Bluff179,641245,681236,547334,212996,0813,919
7 - AAANorth Hall139,622288,528315,260188,854932,26467,736
7 - AAAWhite County-205,967375,243369,712950,92249,078
7 - AAAGilmer-1,94217,030101,477120,449879,551
7 - AAAWest Hall--25683708999,292
7 - AAALumpkin County-----1,000,000
8 - AAAOconee County952,86743,9442,0941,031999,93664
8 - AAAMonroe Area36,851291,348454,689215,140998,0281,972
8 - AAAFranklin County7,85655,724220,948594,581879,109120,891
8 - AAAHart County2,407607,325267,44767,143944,32255,678
8 - AAAStephens County191,65254,403118,338174,412825,588
8 - AAAEast Jackson-74193,7674,193995,807

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Thomasville
Lovett
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Rabun County
Cook
Fitzgerald
Washington County
Fannin County
Callaway
Pace Academy
Rabun County
Cook
Vidalia
Reg 4, #3
37
31.04
4-3
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
1
79.81
7-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 2, #4
23
49.12
5-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #1
16
54.23
3-3
Washington County
Reg 6, #3
31
40.19
3-1
Columbia
Reg 7, #2
17
54.21
5-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #4
44
26.06
1-6
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
3
69.30
4-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
27
46.76
2-4
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
13
54.78
3-2
Pace Academy
Reg 5, #4
11
55.66
5-2
Temple
Reg 8, #1
2
71.17
6-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
6
61.56
5-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
9
56.15
7-0
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
20
52.37
4-1
Northeast
Reg 2, #1
14
54.54
3-2
Vidalia
Bremen
Thomasville
Toombs County
Lovett
Bremen
South Atlanta
Bleckley County
Thomasville
Toombs County
Jefferson County
Haralson County
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
32
39.02
1-4
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
21
51.32
4-2
Bremen
Reg 6, #4
25
47.56
4-3
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
30
42.51
4-2
Model
Reg 2, #3
18
53.09
3-3
Swainsboro
Reg 3, #2
5
63.17
6-1
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
38
30.31
3-3
Laney
Reg 1, #1
4
67.00
4-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #3
12
55.20
2-3
Dodge County
Reg 2, #2
10
55.92
5-1
Toombs County
Reg 1, #4
15
54.28
3-2
Early County
Reg 4, #1
19
52.72
3-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
7
59.37
5-0
Haralson County
Reg 8, #2
28
45.46
3-2
Union County
Reg 7, #4
33
38.80
2-3
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
8
58.88
4-2
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1 - AA7-079.81999,9474.54940,060846,476758,771606,6180.65
Rabun County8 - AA6-171.171,000,0003.82836,534680,421411,800167,2074.98
Callaway5 - AA4-069.30995,0953.53846,465471,572256,50598,8829.11
Thomasville1 - AA4-367.00999,9663.23682,646392,369214,97161,43115.28
Bleckley County3 - AA6-163.17999,9862.38319,839167,62867,37315,90061.89
Lovett6 - AA4-258.88999,8662.85546,315340,27762,75513,09075.39
Cook1 - AA5-261.56984,0682.44471,759183,31456,75911,66084.76
Haralson County5 - AA5-059.37963,8682.46527,031152,29747,8619,147108.33
Putnam County4 - AA7-056.15999,9991.99313,093126,85619,5323,096322.00
Temple5 - AA5-255.66952,4952.08355,352102,89619,4962,719366.78
Toombs County2 - AA5-155.92990,9881.82206,23967,88712,2291,741573.38
Fannin County7 - AA5-054.21999,2612.03278,76332,98712,4981,577633.12
Vidalia2 - AA3-254.54982,1181.80203,63961,1669,6871,259793.28
Dodge County3 - AA2-355.20911,1511.58134,77944,7227,5821,063939.73
Pace Academy6 - AA3-254.78954,2911.84162,77840,3788,0009801,019.41
Washington County3 - AA3-354.23947,8111.60139,49941,5426,0027411,348.53
Early County1 - AA3-254.28729,4331.26149,48246,2395,1136571,521.07
Jefferson County4 - AA3-252.72999,8591.59172,00647,0445,8046051,651.89
Swainsboro2 - AA3-353.09951,5511.52112,99433,0514,6995251,903.76
Northeast3 - AA4-152.37908,7951.4793,35726,6773,7594052,468.14
Bremen5 - AA4-251.32628,2491.06116,71428,2723,3183303,029.30
Heard County5 - AA4-349.99460,2930.6240,91910,6151,0248911,234.96
South Atlanta6 - AA4-347.56992,6591.7075,07316,5031,4218212,194.12
Jeff Davis2 - AA5-149.12962,0271.2431,6646,8997726016,665.67
Union County8 - AA3-245.461,000,0001.3157,60511,7646884124,389.24
Pepperell7 - AA2-446.76957,1061.3645,1876,8475873826,314.79
Washington6 - AA4-247.03776,2361.1250,1032,9304712737,036.04
Worth County1 - AA3-448.45279,7580.3923,8815,2453062638,460.54
Model7 - AA4-242.51977,9421.2726,5932,4161314249,999.00
Elbert County8 - AA1-439.021,000,0001.1115,56990429--
Chattooga7 - AA2-338.80917,6261.0711,51897021--
Lamar County3 - AA3-442.97196,2110.244,10136619--
Columbia6 - AA3-140.19270,5550.346,71041215--
Bacon County2 - AA4-338.1779,5710.09264261--
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA4-331.04861,8810.87305121--
Banks County8 - AA1-626.061,000,0001.016127---
Monticello3 - AA2-533.1636,0220.04945---
Laney4 - AA3-330.31829,6370.842724---
Coosa7 - AA3-329.9749,1380.05952---
Gordon Central7 - AA1-424.5076,3230.08331---
Dade County7 - AA1-520.9722,6040.0271---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-233.046,2810.0124----
East Laurens2 - AA3-229.7433,7450.0311----
Berrien1 - AA2-528.456,8280.0111----
Oglethorpe County4 - AA1-521.79307,1650.315----
Josey4 - AA1-414.421,4580.00-----
Towers6 - AA1-221.72830.00-----
Therrell6 - AA1-527.92290.00-----
Southwest3 - AA1-426.08240.00-----
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-54.8710.00-----
Butler4 - AA2-418.69-------
McNair6 - AA0-44.58-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald778,797193,37927,164607999,94753
1 - AAThomasville183,510577,503235,6093,344999,96634
1 - AACook37,693225,810555,258165,307984,06815,932
1 - AAEarly County-3,013164,668561,752729,433270,567
1 - AAWorth County-28617,163262,309279,758720,242
1 - AABerrien-91386,6816,828993,172
2 - AAVidalia423,813345,518180,52532,262982,11817,882
2 - AAToombs County349,866293,355211,020136,747990,9889,012
2 - AASwainsboro190,810253,411302,919204,411951,55148,449
2 - AAJeff Davis35,210101,374293,345532,098962,02737,973
2 - AABacon County1945,6268,85764,89479,571920,429
2 - AAEast Laurens1077163,33429,58833,745966,255
3 - AABleckley County751,276189,98143,70015,029999,98614
3 - AANortheast144,621301,119289,266173,789908,79591,205
3 - AAWashington County76,753179,198329,107362,753947,81152,189
3 - AADodge County27,327310,256304,207269,361911,15188,849
3 - AAMonticello136714,87930,45936,022963,978
3 - AALamar County1018,77528,840148,586196,211803,789
3 - AASouthwest--12324999,976
4 - AAPutnam County657,654341,0671,2762999,9991
4 - AAJefferson County341,409596,41556,4905,545999,859141
4 - AALaney70335,985429,856363,093829,637170,363
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)23426,387426,705408,555861,881138,119
4 - AAOglethorpe County-14685,670221,349307,165692,835
4 - AAJosey--31,4551,458998,542
4 - AAGlenn Hills---11999,999
4 - AAButler-----1,000,000
5 - AACallaway579,946245,013143,58926,547995,0954,905
5 - AAHaralson County234,731407,326167,454154,357963,86836,132
5 - AATemple141,943243,280357,302209,970952,49547,505
5 - AABremen38,02888,619227,393274,209628,249371,751
5 - AAHeard County5,35215,762104,262334,917460,293539,707
6 - AALovett900,32643,01255,950578999,866134
6 - AASouth Atlanta63,929642,845244,57741,308992,6597,341
6 - AAPace Academy22,284294,768436,867200,372954,29145,709
6 - AAColumbia13,4588,47737,365211,255270,555729,445
6 - AAWashington210,472224,151541,611776,236223,764
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate14261,0844,7706,281993,719
6 - AATowers--67783999,917
6 - AATherrell---2929999,971
6 - AAMcNair-----1,000,000
7 - AAFannin County827,603136,20025,27910,179999,261739
7 - AAModel97,878305,378353,712220,974977,94222,058
7 - AAChattooga48,292123,224266,435479,675917,62682,374
7 - AAPepperell26,137431,635333,809165,525957,10642,894
7 - AACoosa565885,71342,78149,138950,862
7 - AAGordon Central342,94314,50758,83976,323923,677
7 - AADade County-3254522,02722,604977,396
8 - AARabun County961,27836,8801,760821,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County30,149709,628253,3606,8631,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County8,458247,781621,298122,4631,000,000-
8 - AABanks County1155,711123,582870,5921,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Brooks County
Metter
Irwin County
Washington-Wilkes
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Metter
B.E.S.T. Academy
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
29
39.29
5-2
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #2
17
46.03
1-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
8
55.82
3-2
Clinch County
Reg 3, #1
4
63.81
6-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
30
37.61
2-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
35
32.38
4-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
39
28.49
2-5
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
5
56.54
5-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
46
17.69
4-3
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
15
46.39
6-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
19
44.31
3-3
Marion County
Reg 8, #1
9
55.17
6-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
42
22.76
3-3
Seminole County
Reg 4, #2
6
56.25
5-2
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
21
41.82
2-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #1
1
73.53
5-2
Irwin County
Washington-Wilkes
Turner County
Brooks County
Chattahoochee County
Washington-Wilkes
Hancock Central
Turner County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Chattahoochee County
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
7
56.13
5-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #2
13
48.17
5-1
Taylor County
Reg 6, #4
38
29.53
6-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
26
39.89
3-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
10
54.91
5-2
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
12
51.72
4-2
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
16
46.04
5-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #1
11
51.73
3-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
31
37.36
3-3
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
2
68.44
6-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
40
27.78
2-5
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
3
64.53
5-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
14
47.74
5-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 8, #2
24
40.17
4-2
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #4
47
16.54
1-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
20
43.63
3-4
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2 - A Public5-273.53999,8684.36885,575814,111677,727504,8260.98
Brooks County2 - A Public6-168.44996,3043.44593,840524,728406,514195,6074.11
Dublin4 - A Public5-164.53999,9783.26517,103437,133313,072119,6577.36
Metter3 - A Public6-063.81999,8363.20690,280531,376196,24791,2099.96
Macon County5 - A Public5-156.54999,9813.30864,213398,33688,87525,95337.53
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public5-056.13999,7662.62637,974148,74662,88315,43263.80
Commerce8 - A Public6-155.17999,5562.55611,795125,42252,46911,90682.99
Wilcox County4 - A Public5-256.25999,9782.18122,28270,88328,0298,300119.48
Clinch County2 - A Public3-255.82712,2971.45206,542131,70332,5546,949142.91
Pelham1 - A Public3-151.731,000,0002.39325,625215,12646,9996,689148.50
Turner County2 - A Public5-254.91828,3961.57207,095123,13627,1835,554179.05
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public4-251.72999,7831.79226,171127,47323,0903,505284.31
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public5-047.74951,6491.95370,13289,70912,2661,411707.72
Taylor County5 - A Public5-148.17999,9481.86313,49371,16711,3861,260792.65
Gordon Lee6 - A Public6-146.39991,9642.21269,57925,0653,8394752,104.26
Bowdon6 - A Public3-443.63999,6882.29304,41224,8315,7503792,637.52
Johnson County4 - A Public5-146.04923,8581.4575,36924,0902,2402513,983.06
Mitchell County1 - A Public1-346.03995,8091.6691,96225,9842,0622484,031.26
Marion County5 - A Public3-344.31955,1461.32121,25211,9501,5531297,750.94
Hancock Central7 - A Public3-039.891,000,0002.02234,47239,3192,8871267,935.51
Lanier County2 - A Public3-245.91274,1660.3520,1937,0376025518,180.82
Lincoln County8 - A Public4-240.17983,1711.38124,69514,9059234422,726.27
Montgomery County4 - A Public4-239.71423,6350.529,2282,5041199111,110.11
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public2-237.61773,0231.3572,7695,4002388124,999.00
Wheeler County4 - A Public5-239.29545,9100.6912,6812,8001467142,856.14
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public2-341.82598,2580.622,383646732499,999.00
Charlton County2 - A Public3-340.66144,7800.174,7461,129632499,999.00
Schley County5 - A Public3-341.3691,6940.116,622268432499,999.00
Warren County7 - A Public4-232.38990,8821.4230,7171,781332499,999.00
Claxton3 - A Public2-339.66469,5160.491,281275312499,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-129.53638,9990.8614,866576111999,999.00
Screven County3 - A Public3-337.36899,9510.954,4641,10863--
Dooly County4 - A Public1-237.16104,8700.131,60331113--
Trion6 - A Public2-429.64554,1640.7613,6374449--
Atkinson County2 - A Public3-440.0444,1890.051,1452226--
Social Circle8 - A Public2-528.49745,9630.787,8732782--
Miller County1 - A Public2-527.78821,6550.841557---
Seminole County1 - A Public3-322.76662,6500.671376---
Georgia Military College7 - A Public4-317.69974,9891.038635---
Terrell County1 - A Public3-224.25519,8660.531235---
Telfair County4 - A Public3-436.071,3570.00143---
Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-416.54814,1920.854871---
Manchester5 - A Public2-535.921,4410.00461---
Towns County8 - A Public2-413.25130,2450.1353----
Greene County8 - A Public0-512.08141,2990.1435----
Armuchee6 - A Public2-312.1542,1620.0415----
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-529.634140.002----
Jenkins County3 - A Public1-521.9432,2190.031----
ACE Charter7 - A Public2-44.68219,8500.22-----
Portal3 - A Public0-612.203240.00-----
Greenville5 - A Public1-519.091410.00-----
Bryan County3 - A Public0-43.371130.00-----
Crawford County7 - A Public0-7-9.12870.00-----
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-6-1.27200.00-----
Treutlen4 - A Public1-522.70-------
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-21.57-------
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-40.67-------
Glascock County7 - A Public3-5-1.89-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-6-3.58-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public3-5-10.78-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-3-47.79-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham990,7218,2598841361,000,000-
1 - A PublicSeminole County7,29358,719153,671442,967662,650337,350
1 - A PublicTerrell County1,21642,966143,965331,719519,866480,134
1 - A PublicMitchell County770889,959101,7473,333995,8094,191
1 - A PublicMiller County-97599,732221,826821,655178,345
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay--11920999,980
1 - A PublicCalhoun County-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicIrwin County955,80530,4198,2255,419999,868132
2 - A PublicTurner County17,256114,642307,590388,908828,396171,604
2 - A PublicClinch County14,14496,692364,944236,517712,297287,703
2 - A PublicBrooks County12,588749,018204,11230,586996,3043,696
2 - A PublicCharlton County1927,08339,27698,229144,780855,220
2 - A PublicLanier County152,13470,361201,656274,166725,834
2 - A PublicAtkinson County-125,49238,68544,189955,811
3 - A PublicMetter780,385207,32011,0591,072999,836164
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy217,730656,460123,0882,505999,783217
3 - A PublicScreven County1,726123,746563,461211,018899,951100,049
3 - A PublicClaxton1554,560213,549251,252469,516530,484
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute47,57280,626510,056598,258401,742
3 - A PublicJenkins County-3428,20523,67232,219967,781
3 - A PublicPortal--3321324999,676
3 - A PublicBryan County--9104113999,887
4 - A PublicDublin960,77613,11224,4851,605999,97822
4 - A PublicJohnson County28,5119,627644,638241,082923,85876,142
4 - A PublicWilcox County10,702970,53318,124619999,97822
4 - A PublicMontgomery County953150,780372,315423,635576,365
4 - A PublicDooly County25,49033,55865,820104,870895,130
4 - A PublicWheeler County-707228,392316,811545,910454,090
4 - A PublicTelfair County--221,3351,357998,643
4 - A PublicHawkinsville--1413414999,586
4 - A PublicTreutlen-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicMacon County845,025143,28211,63836999,98119
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County141,398384,626328,76596,860951,64948,351
5 - A PublicTaylor County13,571384,821385,641215,915999,94852
5 - A PublicMarion County687,271230,062637,807955,14644,854
5 - A PublicSchley County--43,87247,82291,694908,306
5 - A PublicManchester--111,4301,441998,559
5 - A PublicGreenville--11130141999,859
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicBowdon888,20766,48534,47110,525999,688312
6 - A PublicGordon Lee52,924703,420203,96131,659991,9648,036
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy46,096148,412357,769220,746773,023226,977
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)11,51222,091234,607370,789638,999361,001
6 - A PublicTrion1,24759,411166,926326,580554,164445,836
6 - A PublicArmuchee141812,26639,70142,162957,838
7 - A PublicHancock Central953,48345,692770551,000,000-
7 - A PublicWarren County34,867762,379159,02934,607990,8829,118
7 - A PublicWilkinson County6,40860,04490,509657,231814,192185,808
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College5,240125,544643,548200,657974,98925,011
7 - A PublicACE Charter26,341106,144107,363219,850780,150
7 - A PublicCrawford County---8787999,913
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicCommerce490,661418,64983,0597,187999,556444
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes486,421372,357137,4503,538999,766234
8 - A PublicLincoln County22,874191,559736,37632,362983,17116,829
8 - A PublicTowns County297592,392127,065130,245869,755
8 - A PublicGreene County1597913,444126,861141,299858,701
8 - A PublicSocial Circle-15,69727,279702,987745,963254,037

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Christian Heritage
Prince Avenue Christian
North Cobb Christian
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Calvary Day
Christian Heritage
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Stratford Academy
Calvary Day
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Strong Rock Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
35
17.21
0-6
Heritage School
Reg 1, #2
17
45.92
3-2
Stratford Academy
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
13
50.03
4-3
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
30
26.23
2-2
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #2
5
59.61
5-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 8, #4
26
34.09
4-3
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
7
56.76
4-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
14
47.93
5-2
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
29
30.02
3-2
Lakeview Academy
Reg 5, #4
18
44.67
2-4
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #1
1
74.18
6-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
22
38.66
4-2
Strong Rock Christian
Reg 4, #2
25
35.40
3-3
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
10
55.76
7-0
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
3
69.98
3-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
North Cobb Christian
Savannah Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
North Cobb Christian
Savannah Christian
Mount de Sales
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
8
56.70
5-0
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
16
45.95
4-3
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 6, #4
21
41.42
3-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #1
6
58.00
5-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 2, #3
33
18.66
0-7
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
9
56.09
6-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 4, #4
24
35.46
5-0
Pacelli
Reg 1, #1
19
44.06
3-3
Mount de Sales
Reg 3, #3
23
36.43
2-3
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
15
46.46
4-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
20
42.89
3-3
First Presbyterian
Reg 4, #1
11
54.96
5-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
12
50.18
3-4
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #2
4
67.74
6-1
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
27
32.93
0-6
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
2
70.81
6-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private6-174.18999,9984.00900,559597,370534,163368,3601.71
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private6-070.811,000,0003.79698,081612,582494,319250,7682.99
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private3-369.981,000,0003.65929,719407,879343,090197,7564.06
Athens Academy8 - A Private6-167.74999,9192.93439,815363,064227,17397,0439.30
Christian Heritage7 - A Private5-159.61999,9852.96538,174368,34896,30024,92439.12
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private5-158.00999,7732.74462,621285,37360,29414,39668.46
Savannah Christian3 - A Private6-156.091,000,0002.57705,427304,12754,50011,36187.02
Aquinas3 - A Private7-055.761,000,0002.52695,402297,99651,14610,69992.47
Wesleyan5 - A Private4-256.76999,1642.36381,746229,99038,1699,244107.18
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private5-254.961,000,0002.52522,62091,97439,4466,367156.06
George Walton Academy8 - A Private5-056.70996,5332.08241,382134,81632,5776,113162.59
Calvary Day3 - A Private4-350.031,000,0002.07428,028107,47812,1541,387719.98
Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-450.18999,6201.48107,11944,7944,4416091,641.04
Darlington7 - A Private5-247.93994,6881.89121,63536,7363,1203352,984.07
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private4-346.461,000,0001.62162,53210,8152,2771845,433.78
Mount de Sales1 - A Private3-344.06977,0842.01200,38933,6102,3351337,517.80
Stratford Academy1 - A Private3-245.92897,8681.64123,64921,5571,5491267,935.51
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private4-345.95989,3671.3462,56720,4211,3051208,332.33
First Presbyterian1 - A Private3-342.89962,5661.73117,78016,4789464522,221.22
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-444.67952,8171.0518,3623,9092641952,630.58
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private3-341.42995,7521.2816,8392,5931704249,999.00
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-238.66798,3171.2245,3903,7721514249,999.00
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private2-336.431,000,0001.1022,7791,197341999,999.00
Brookstone4 - A Private3-335.401,000,0001.3320,1571,013311999,999.00
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-632.93893,3860.931,22911121999,999.00
Pacelli4 - A Private5-035.461,000,0001.3421,2881,10936--
Athens Christian8 - A Private4-334.09793,2720.876,2305935--
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private3-230.02999,9871.072,9171753--
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-431.26352,8660.423,45781---
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-226.23841,5850.8653723---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-718.661,000,0001.017946---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-424.23210,2780.221826---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-617.211,000,0001.045564---
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-525.3011,2990.0133----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-618.6259,0320.063----
St. Francis6 - A Private1-510.43162,6760.162----
Walker7 - A Private1-616.63112,1680.11-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales544,552246,189123,62662,717977,08422,916
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian240,048269,589266,041186,888962,56637,434
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian109,920168,004236,317284,076798,317201,683
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy98,745289,568302,462207,093897,868102,132
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square6,54026,14869,351250,827352,866647,134
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor1955022,2038,39911,299988,701
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian953,80846,063129-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy46,096927,18026,724-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian9626,757973,147-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas413,447327,422208,08651,0451,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian391,717355,746210,80641,7311,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day184,509289,465420,773105,2531,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day10,32727,367160,335801,9711,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)880,062105,16214,0387381,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli65,811417,808453,30063,0811,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone53,262458,352412,27376,1131,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School86518,678120,389860,0681,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan589,918258,811100,28250,153999,164836
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents203,505294,969322,088179,058999,620380
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian165,613413,711370,49839,545989,36710,633
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian40,95332,155205,296674,413952,81747,183
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian113541,83656,83159,032940,968
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian973,06022,3614,495841,000,000-
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian20,369634,279243,46997,635995,7524,248
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy6,208336,266641,45716,056999,98713
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian3495,65896,179739,399841,585158,415
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis141,43614,400146,826162,676837,324
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage563,912321,777102,72811,568999,98515
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian352,242432,800200,59814,133999,773227
7 - A PrivateDarlington82,708235,501646,50429,975994,6885,312
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian1,1379,81446,111836,324893,386106,614
7 - A PrivateWalker11084,059108,000112,168887,832
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian957,42641,586513473999,9982
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy41,322280,110659,30615,795996,5333,467
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy1,220676,195317,2125,292999,91981
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian291,99516,919774,329793,272206,728
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian31146,050204,111210,278789,722

