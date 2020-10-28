Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 9

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lowndes Colquitt County Lowndes North Gwinnett Colquitt County Brookwood First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Roswell North Gwinnett Newnan Lowndes Hillgrove Archer Roswell South Forsyth North Gwinnett Parkview Newnan Reg 4, #3 3 98.44 6-0 Grayson Reg 1, #2 1 108.91 5-0 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 36 56.64 5-2 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 17 77.92 3-2 Hillgrove Reg 6, #3 33 64.00 3-2 Forsyth Central Reg 7, #2 7 84.65 3-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 32 64.78 1-5 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 9 84.46 6-0 Roswell Reg 7, #3 40 51.75 2-5 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 25 69.63 4-1 South Forsyth Reg 5, #4 12 80.99 6-1 Cherokee Reg 8, #1 6 87.67 5-2 North Gwinnett Reg 1, #3 20 71.84 2-3 Tift County Reg 4, #2 13 80.09 5-1 Parkview Reg 3, #4 28 68.67 2-4 Marietta Reg 2, #1 15 79.89 6-0 Newnan Norcross Colquitt County Brookwood Mill Creek Milton Norcross North Cobb Colquitt County Walton Brookwood Mill Creek Denmark Reg 8, #3 11 82.07 5-2 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 8 84.47 5-1 Milton Reg 6, #4 23 70.51 5-2 North Forsyth Reg 7, #1 4 91.55 7-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 14 80.08 6-1 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 10 83.79 5-1 North Cobb Reg 4, #4 22 71.12 4-2 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 2 103.44 4-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 18 76.13 3-3 Walton Reg 2, #2 19 73.64 3-4 McEachern Reg 1, #4 24 69.82 4-3 Camden County Reg 4, #1 5 88.02 6-0 Brookwood Reg 5, #3 26 69.62 2-3 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 16 79.52 2-4 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 41 44.83 4-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 27 69.28 3-3 Denmark

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 5-0 108.91 1,000,000 4.57 951,105 879,103 762,774 560,647 0.78 Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-0 103.44 1,000,000 4.24 889,792 774,003 622,107 274,750 2.64 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 6-0 98.44 999,927 3.86 873,264 765,385 275,796 111,910 7.94 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 7-0 91.55 1,000,000 2.87 712,525 137,000 69,946 17,060 57.62 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 5-2 87.67 999,538 3.04 749,135 382,486 80,446 12,576 78.52 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 6-0 88.02 991,222 2.59 519,847 326,280 62,653 9,998 99.02 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 3-3 84.65 999,992 2.43 468,674 58,897 22,553 2,786 357.94 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 6-0 84.46 998,997 2.21 373,504 57,115 18,908 2,259 441.67 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 5-1 84.47 998,544 2.20 385,362 64,507 18,204 2,160 461.96 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 5-1 83.79 994,999 2.02 102,362 49,259 16,133 1,700 587.24 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 5-2 82.07 999,333 2.17 430,429 129,621 15,846 1,574 634.32 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 6-1 80.08 999,848 1.94 170,513 74,990 8,045 647 1,544.60 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 6-1 80.99 988,043 1.79 266,503 51,780 5,511 527 1,896.53 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 6-0 79.89 999,433 1.91 159,749 69,431 7,119 493 2,027.40 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 5-1 80.09 995,650 1.39 119,744 48,123 5,599 404 2,474.25 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 2-4 79.52 987,095 1.58 171,640 24,734 2,202 201 4,974.12 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 3-2 77.92 871,516 1.41 56,664 20,321 1,908 153 6,534.95 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 3-3 76.13 940,903 1.55 36,280 10,503 1,331 77 12,986.01 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 3-4 73.64 999,892 1.50 41,982 12,034 728 28 35,713.29 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 3-3 71.27 767,937 1.34 100,061 12,749 499 15 66,665.67 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 3-3 69.28 963,703 1.78 128,028 13,164 406 10 99,999.00 Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 2-3 71.84 1,000,000 1.14 30,779 7,007 263 8 124,999.00 South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-1 69.63 623,204 0.94 46,109 5,436 185 4 249,999.00 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 5-2 70.51 596,553 0.88 43,139 5,642 219 3 333,332.33 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 4-2 71.12 717,393 0.76 8,750 1,647 81 3 333,332.33 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 2-3 69.62 902,651 1.09 54,794 6,355 189 2 499,999.00 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-3 69.82 1,000,000 1.10 20,737 3,956 108 2 499,999.00 Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 2-4 68.67 738,310 0.95 13,498 2,200 79 2 499,999.00 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 4-2 67.36 766,312 1.19 54,835 5,051 133 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 0-4 65.32 320,469 0.38 3,295 429 9 - - Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-5 64.78 719,488 0.79 7,715 312 9 - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 3-2 64.00 273,605 0.32 4,120 262 7 - - Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 2-3 65.24 295,808 0.30 478 47 2 - - North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-5 62.94 133,803 0.15 928 85 1 - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-6 56.40 103,021 0.11 553 18 1 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 2-5 51.75 962,062 1.05 2,177 48 - - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 5-2 56.64 885,100 0.93 233 13 - - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 2-5 56.89 8,744 0.01 53 4 - - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-1 56.19 294,546 0.30 337 2 - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 4-2 44.83 809,680 0.84 272 1 - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 2-4 39.25 204,970 0.21 22 - - - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 4-3 56.32 8,686 0.01 13 - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 2-5 41.42 115,727 0.12 - - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 0-4 26.14 23,115 0.02 - - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 1-5 23.54 181 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes 612,725 383,543 3,582 150 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 386,584 598,838 13,780 798 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County 428 11,390 502,286 485,896 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County 263 6,229 480,352 513,156 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 443,085 350,023 205,511 1,229 999,848 152 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 401,232 372,791 206,738 18,672 999,433 567 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 154,956 272,555 507,513 64,868 999,892 108 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 721 4,563 79,213 800,603 885,100 114,900 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell 6 68 1,025 114,628 115,727 884,273 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 612,287 243,608 109,124 29,980 994,999 5,001 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 239,507 416,681 196,095 88,620 940,903 59,097 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove 108,592 179,838 377,862 205,224 871,516 128,484 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 35,736 115,262 204,148 383,164 738,310 261,690 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 2,478 34,571 82,995 200,425 320,469 679,531 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding 1,400 10,040 29,776 92,587 133,803 866,197 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 737,642 231,875 29,327 1,083 999,927 73 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood 224,412 522,841 199,055 44,914 991,222 8,778 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview 37,085 207,319 604,004 147,242 995,650 4,350 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 646 35,033 156,569 525,145 717,393 282,607 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 215 2,932 11,045 281,616 295,808 704,192 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 476,815 394,521 103,583 24,078 998,997 1,003 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 434,299 323,787 227,119 13,339 998,544 1,456 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 83,021 252,156 462,751 190,115 988,043 11,957 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta 5,859 29,264 194,939 672,589 902,651 97,349 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock 6 188 809 7,741 8,744 991,256 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah - 84 10,799 92,138 103,021 896,979 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 445,720 245,478 176,568 95,937 963,703 36,297 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 245,873 200,258 177,137 144,669 767,937 232,063 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 169,988 196,787 208,253 191,284 766,312 233,688 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth 89,445 153,048 189,306 191,405 623,204 376,796 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 44,541 170,489 167,899 213,624 596,553 403,447 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 4,433 33,602 79,102 156,468 273,605 726,395 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert - 338 1,735 6,613 8,686 991,314 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 731,259 268,427 313 1 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 268,713 729,460 1,813 6 999,992 8 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth 27 1,481 24,121 784,051 809,680 190,320 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery 1 623 96,448 107,898 204,970 795,030 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - 9 875,051 87,002 962,062 37,938 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - - 2,254 20,861 23,115 976,885 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 181 181 999,819 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 707,883 272,921 11,361 7,373 999,538 462 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 273,034 443,913 235,397 46,989 999,333 667 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 11,796 255,875 615,895 103,529 987,095 12,905 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View 7,209 26,347 120,571 565,361 719,488 280,512 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 78 944 16,776 276,748 294,546 705,454

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Valdosta Valdosta Richmond Hill Lee County Dacula First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Valdosta Glynn Academy Allatoona Carrollton Cambridge Buford Lovejoy Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 18 69.34 5-1 Hughes Reg 1, #2 2 93.25 3-2 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 24 61.91 4-3 Glynn Academy Reg 3, #1 33 52.78 4-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 11 72.79 5-0 Allatoona Reg 7, #2 19 68.63 4-2 Creekview Reg 8, #4 27 58.50 2-4 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 7 77.87 4-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 29 56.21 2-3 Cambridge Reg 6, #2 34 52.77 3-3 Pope Reg 5, #4 13 71.54 6-1 Douglas County Reg 8, #1 4 82.96 4-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 15 70.20 3-4 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #2 5 82.57 6-0 Lovejoy Reg 3, #4 48 38.42 1-5 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #1 3 83.13 6-1 Richmond Hill Lanier Lee County Houston County Dacula Lanier River Ridge Statesboro Lee County Brunswick Houston County Dacula Sprayberry Reg 8, #3 9 74.36 4-1 Lanier Reg 5, #2 16 69.69 5-2 Alexander Reg 6, #4 14 70.22 3-2 Kell Reg 7, #1 12 71.72 6-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 31 55.60 1-5 Statesboro Reg 3, #2 47 39.64 0-5 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 22 64.69 2-1 Tucker Reg 1, #1 1 96.41 5-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 53 32.20 1-5 Grovetown Reg 2, #2 20 67.32 5-2 Brunswick Reg 1, #4 6 78.83 5-2 Houston County Reg 4, #1 10 74.22 5-1 Westlake Reg 5, #3 17 69.41 4-3 Rome Reg 8, #2 8 77.86 4-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 35 52.57 0-5 Sequoyah Reg 6, #1 21 66.52 4-2 Sprayberry

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 5-1 96.41 1,000,000 4.57 950,169 884,255 767,036 530,304 0.89 Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 3-2 93.25 1,000,000 4.28 901,271 802,787 642,174 326,601 2.06 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 6-1 83.13 1,000,000 3.17 624,549 412,721 139,699 39,557 24.28 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 4-1 82.96 999,800 3.02 700,528 362,559 119,556 34,735 27.79 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 6-0 82.57 999,036 2.67 520,274 362,188 98,324 29,559 32.83 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 4-1 77.87 999,496 2.64 624,083 148,804 54,593 10,288 96.20 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 4-2 77.86 999,530 2.54 530,562 225,595 44,893 9,223 107.42 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 5-2 78.83 1,000,000 2.12 326,670 182,295 43,996 8,718 113.71 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 4-1 74.36 984,942 1.94 332,953 64,777 14,112 2,195 454.58 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 5-1 74.22 994,695 1.71 202,781 95,001 14,320 2,174 458.98 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 5-0 72.79 998,678 2.21 308,996 105,277 13,911 1,857 537.50 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 6-0 71.72 999,299 2.23 366,308 38,894 11,847 1,470 679.27 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 6-1 71.54 944,403 1.61 223,114 36,506 6,548 797 1,253.71 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 3-2 70.22 996,408 1.90 206,236 45,589 5,245 507 1,971.39 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 5-2 69.69 921,714 1.39 149,953 24,825 3,327 344 2,905.98 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 5-2 67.32 999,822 2.26 218,747 62,940 4,407 326 3,066.48 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 3-4 70.20 1,000,000 1.43 118,838 38,594 3,415 323 3,094.98 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 5-1 69.34 996,176 1.18 57,027 19,745 3,130 288 3,471.22 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 4-3 69.41 960,487 1.40 134,765 21,648 2,734 256 3,905.25 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 4-2 68.63 985,253 1.70 158,777 20,029 2,808 239 4,183.10 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 4-2 66.52 992,807 1.67 128,935 20,488 1,710 135 7,406.41 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 3-2 64.30 986,073 1.52 95,101 7,591 792 40 24,999.00 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 2-1 64.69 983,692 1.07 25,278 6,190 697 33 30,302.03 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 4-3 61.91 980,886 1.86 33,870 6,451 558 26 38,460.54 Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-2 59.75 467,990 0.57 10,468 1,102 36 3 333,332.33 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 1-5 55.60 844,280 1.43 10,468 1,083 60 1 999,999.00 Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 2-4 58.50 572,582 0.65 13,872 564 22 1 999,999.00 Evans 3 - AAAAAA 4-2 52.78 1,000,000 1.45 9,381 939 32 - - Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 2-3 56.21 330,974 0.38 3,927 248 6 - - Pope 6 - AAAAAA 3-3 52.77 789,402 0.89 6,194 131 6 - - South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-4 59.05 87,917 0.10 1,249 68 2 - - Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 3-4 50.96 241,290 0.25 1,228 16 2 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 0-5 52.57 103,386 0.11 467 25 1 - - Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-5 57.66 14,623 0.02 138 11 1 - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 3-3 54.28 68,677 0.07 468 23 - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 2-3 52.07 127,013 0.14 556 22 - - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 2-4 49.76 133,963 0.14 497 7 - - - Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-6 51.11 67,893 0.07 314 7 - - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 0-5 39.64 1,000,000 1.07 280 1 - - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 2-4 39.82 96,821 0.12 80 1 - - - Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-4 41.59 64,340 0.08 57 1 - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 1-5 32.20 1,000,000 1.01 30 1 - - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-3 50.48 18,724 0.02 24 1 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 2-4 45.15 215,461 0.23 291 - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-5 38.42 1,000,000 1.05 202 - - - - East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-3 55.90 2,683 0.00 14 - - - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 2-5 45.25 7,217 0.01 6 - - - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-6 37.49 13,851 0.02 4 - - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-4 36.29 7,677 0.01 - - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-5 22.52 26 0.00 - - - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-5 37.87 12 0.00 - - - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 1-6 36.46 1 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 1-1 48.16 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-1 46.93 - - - - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 0-6 28.88 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-4 17.69 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 628,647 318,357 46,172 6,824 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 336,699 524,035 123,700 15,566 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County 31,116 139,229 619,644 210,011 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 3,538 18,379 210,484 767,599 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 868,256 118,531 13,204 9 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 113,438 839,450 45,824 1,110 999,822 178 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 18,306 39,699 605,777 317,104 980,886 19,114 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro - 374 321,679 522,227 844,280 155,720 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County - 1,130 12,066 83,625 96,821 903,179 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute - 816 1,449 62,075 64,340 935,660 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham - - 1 13,850 13,851 986,149 3 - AAAAAA Evans 795,397 173,708 27,511 3,384 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 101,887 391,211 308,887 198,015 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 99,331 289,935 339,392 271,342 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown 3,385 145,146 324,210 527,259 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 625,285 286,024 68,520 19,207 999,036 964 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 306,586 494,668 143,299 50,142 994,695 5,305 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 35,381 120,822 508,070 331,903 996,176 3,824 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 32,743 98,318 279,127 573,504 983,692 16,308 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta 5 166 505 18,048 18,724 981,276 4 - AAAAAA Morrow - 2 479 7,196 7,677 992,323 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 725,958 208,236 47,385 17,917 999,496 504 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 140,127 344,234 266,545 193,497 944,403 55,597 5 - AAAAAA Alexander 105,816 164,754 285,870 365,274 921,714 78,286 5 - AAAAAA Rome 28,086 277,946 374,125 280,330 960,487 39,513 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County 13 4,705 13,779 50,180 68,677 931,323 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding - 125 12,121 75,671 87,917 912,083 5 - AAAAAA Dalton - - 98 14,525 14,623 985,377 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding - - 77 2,606 2,683 997,317 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 547,455 313,008 110,712 27,503 998,678 1,322 6 - AAAAAA Kell 236,824 367,857 346,352 45,375 996,408 3,592 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 207,634 289,979 411,894 83,300 992,807 7,193 6 - AAAAAA Pope 8,087 29,150 120,905 631,260 789,402 210,598 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 6 9,271 206,184 215,461 784,539 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler - - 866 6,351 7,217 992,783 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - - 26 26 999,974 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter - - - 1 1 999,999 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 722,737 198,330 69,662 8,570 999,299 701 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 181,709 270,359 434,051 99,954 986,073 13,927 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 92,069 500,127 311,338 81,719 985,253 14,747 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge 3,406 11,189 83,781 232,598 330,974 669,026 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood 68 18,492 83,778 365,652 467,990 532,010 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah 9 334 4,349 98,694 103,386 896,614 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee 2 1,168 13,039 112,804 127,013 872,987 7 - AAAAAA Centennial - 1 2 9 12 999,988 8 - AAAAAA Buford 584,228 276,387 132,456 6,729 999,800 200 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 325,051 550,390 121,585 2,504 999,530 470 8 - AAAAAA Lanier 90,013 161,881 611,767 121,281 984,942 15,058 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh 704 10,988 85,941 474,949 572,582 427,418 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 4 230 16,615 117,114 133,963 866,037 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central - 113 31,425 209,752 241,290 758,710 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 11 211 67,671 67,893 932,107

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Coffee Coffee Cartersville Warner Robins Veterans First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Coffee Calhoun Cartersville Starr's Mill Coffee Northgate Calhoun St. Pius X Cartersville Clarke Central Ola Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 13 65.19 3-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 4 81.54 5-2 Coffee Reg 2, #4 24 55.87 2-4 Northgate Reg 3, #1 26 53.91 4-0 Jonesboro Reg 6, #3 32 49.77 2-4 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #2 7 73.50 5-2 Calhoun Reg 8, #4 39 43.80 3-4 Walnut Grove Reg 5, #1 12 67.90 5-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 5 80.79 6-1 Cartersville Reg 6, #2 28 50.34 5-2 Chapel Hill Reg 5, #4 34 49.06 3-0 Decatur Reg 8, #1 14 65.11 5-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 8 71.59 3-4 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 9 71.51 6-0 Ola Reg 3, #4 18 58.63 1-2 Creekside Reg 2, #1 10 70.78 5-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Veterans New Manchester Eastside Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Harris County Veterans Greenbrier New Manchester Reg 8, #3 20 57.82 5-2 Eastside Reg 5, #2 25 54.69 2-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 6, #4 48 38.74 0-6 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 3 87.33 3-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 19 58.55 4-3 Griffin Reg 3, #2 17 61.56 2-3 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 22 56.13 2-4 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 1 92.92 4-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 33 49.11 4-0 Tri-Cities Reg 2, #2 15 64.12 4-2 Harris County Reg 1, #4 6 74.88 4-3 Veterans Reg 4, #1 11 70.31 3-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 36 47.69 1-3 M.L. King Reg 8, #2 29 50.22 5-1 Greenbrier Reg 7, #4 40 43.63 0-7 Hiram Reg 6, #1 27 51.78 3-3 New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 4-2 92.92 993,008 4.27 946,913 723,971 635,970 424,013 1.36 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 6-0 90.16 994,011 4.11 926,748 670,511 558,643 293,768 2.40 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 3-0 87.33 999,964 3.71 954,140 421,014 338,917 167,376 4.97 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 6-1 80.79 999,889 3.31 852,565 306,502 166,001 49,352 19.26 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 5-2 81.54 884,812 2.71 578,454 426,742 128,259 41,112 23.32 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 5-2 73.50 996,565 2.93 691,114 264,699 43,334 7,185 138.18 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 5-1 70.78 999,872 2.43 318,771 175,791 26,850 3,586 277.86 Ola 4 - AAAAA 6-0 71.51 999,474 1.86 266,942 187,612 23,064 3,517 283.33 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 3-4 71.59 862,490 1.81 301,156 188,388 21,356 3,120 319.51 Veterans 1 - AAAAA 4-3 74.88 265,679 0.64 121,729 81,605 13,313 2,710 368.00 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 3-3 70.31 999,383 1.65 203,277 130,997 15,165 2,054 485.85 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 5-1 67.90 999,994 2.17 208,870 33,048 8,540 772 1,294.34 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 5-2 65.11 1,000,000 2.35 347,693 88,153 8,167 608 1,643.74 Cass 7 - AAAAA 6-1 62.90 934,831 2.25 464,171 114,009 4,406 325 3,075.92 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 4-2 64.12 981,085 1.90 129,452 69,910 3,395 246 4,064.04 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 3-3 65.19 929,188 1.08 46,341 13,656 1,457 123 8,129.08 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 2-3 61.56 998,224 1.69 49,781 12,046 1,082 56 17,856.14 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 5-2 57.82 966,365 1.86 207,542 38,000 806 35 28,570.43 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 4-3 58.55 965,632 1.57 47,218 16,604 480 19 52,630.58 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 1-2 58.63 923,417 1.37 28,176 7,985 317 12 83,332.33 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 2-2 54.69 980,418 1.59 56,737 6,137 127 5 199,999.00 Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 2-4 49.77 997,153 1.20 54,876 5,038 56 2 499,999.00 Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 5-2 50.34 982,617 1.14 39,029 3,633 38 2 499,999.00 Northgate 2 - AAAAA 2-4 55.87 619,852 0.88 8,681 1,322 46 1 999,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 5-1 56.66 595,392 0.61 4,633 432 45 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 4-0 53.91 931,001 1.24 12,937 2,690 61 - - Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 5-1 50.22 755,895 1.08 33,943 2,733 29 - - New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 3-3 51.78 968,482 1.07 22,216 1,956 28 - - Decatur 5 - AAAAA 3-0 49.06 890,501 1.21 30,245 2,052 18 - - M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 1-3 47.69 624,937 0.76 15,609 911 7 - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 4-0 49.11 789,615 0.92 3,857 587 7 - - Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 2-4 56.13 216,289 0.22 1,074 37 6 - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 3-3 46.13 601,169 0.74 9,005 488 4 - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 3-4 50.05 430,126 0.54 2,054 189 2 - - Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 2-4 55.98 220,369 0.23 1,270 65 2 - - Loganville 8 - AAAAA 2-4 49.91 390,528 0.47 2,682 129 1 - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 0-4 39.50 106,650 0.11 253 4 1 - - Hiram 7 - AAAAA 0-7 43.63 62,366 0.08 3,669 140 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 3-4 43.80 271,784 0.31 1,872 73 - - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 2-3 41.52 397,368 0.45 2,660 69 - - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 0-3 45.18 271,689 0.29 451 49 - - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 3-4 40.50 671,444 0.68 788 13 - - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 2-4 40.55 71,260 0.07 38 4 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 3-1 39.15 6,385 0.01 154 3 - - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 0-6 38.74 367,554 0.37 165 2 - - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 3-3 48.26 39,801 0.04 44 1 - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 1-4 34.39 14,782 0.02 2 - - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 0-6 34.72 14,259 0.01 2 - - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 4-3 38.79 3,413 0.00 1 - - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 1-6 28.28 12,750 0.01 - - - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 1-3 28.82 132 0.00 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-6 40.03 104 0.00 - - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-7 28.43 20 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-6 10.25 12 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 2-1 29.16 - - - - - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-6 4.31 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-7 3.85 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 1-2 -39.77 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 562,530 313,479 92,897 24,102 993,008 6,992 1 - AAAAA Ware County 394,257 492,978 86,757 20,019 994,011 5,989 1 - AAAAA Coffee 24,190 110,283 531,928 218,411 884,812 115,188 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 14,878 56,307 206,626 584,679 862,490 137,510 1 - AAAAA Veterans 4,145 26,953 81,792 152,789 265,679 734,321 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 871,075 99,332 26,449 3,016 999,872 128 2 - AAAAA Griffin 88,462 300,681 387,027 189,462 965,632 34,368 2 - AAAAA Harris County 37,860 547,024 326,704 69,497 981,085 18,915 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 2,546 16,977 68,169 342,434 430,126 569,874 2 - AAAAA Northgate 55 35,942 190,683 393,172 619,852 380,148 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 2 44 968 2,399 3,413 996,587 2 - AAAAA McIntosh - - - 20 20 999,980 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 568,792 251,805 135,025 42,602 998,224 1,776 3 - AAAAA Creekside 191,385 309,946 252,757 169,329 923,417 76,583 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 169,898 272,315 291,801 196,987 931,001 68,999 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 69,813 153,334 242,526 323,942 789,615 210,385 3 - AAAAA Banneker 77 10,301 62,734 198,577 271,689 728,311 3 - AAAAA Drew 20 188 2,095 12,479 14,782 985,218 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 15 2,111 13,062 56,072 71,260 928,740 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - - 12 12 999,988 4 - AAAAA Ola 539,958 410,959 45,952 2,605 999,474 526 4 - AAAAA Jones County 422,174 342,333 199,240 35,636 999,383 617 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 35,626 204,861 495,418 193,283 929,188 70,812 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 2,028 33,030 195,911 364,423 595,392 404,608 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge 198 8,351 43,444 168,376 220,369 779,631 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove 16 447 6,334 33,004 39,801 960,199 4 - AAAAA Union Grove - 19 13,699 202,571 216,289 783,711 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - 2 102 104 999,896 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 950,083 43,688 4,132 2,091 999,994 6 5 - AAAAA Decatur 33,015 250,054 367,873 239,559 890,501 109,499 5 - AAAAA M.L. King 10,035 41,864 222,540 350,498 624,937 375,063 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 6,747 617,550 283,001 73,120 980,418 19,582 5 - AAAAA Northview 120 46,805 111,818 238,625 397,368 602,632 5 - AAAAA Lithonia - 39 10,634 95,977 106,650 893,350 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain - - 2 130 132 999,868 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 553,503 286,493 115,800 41,357 997,153 2,847 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 326,735 329,569 256,391 69,922 982,617 17,383 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 102,358 313,030 397,328 155,766 968,482 31,518 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 17,216 54,498 156,352 443,378 671,444 328,556 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 159 16,067 72,047 279,281 367,554 632,446 6 - AAAAA Grady 29 343 2,082 10,296 12,750 987,250 6 - AAAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 678,174 298,519 19,309 3,962 999,964 36 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 303,858 497,362 196,467 2,202 999,889 111 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 15,885 198,764 586,140 195,776 996,565 3,435 7 - AAAAA Cass 2,083 5,314 197,064 730,370 934,831 65,169 7 - AAAAA Hiram - 17 471 61,878 62,366 937,634 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 24 549 5,812 6,385 993,615 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 946,673 41,898 7,302 4,127 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier 41,317 197,616 329,944 187,018 755,895 244,105 8 - AAAAA Eastside 11,074 624,311 253,421 77,559 966,365 33,635 8 - AAAAA Jackson County 540 99,192 218,917 282,520 601,169 398,831 8 - AAAAA Loganville 396 7,944 110,557 271,631 390,528 609,472 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove - 29,030 78,579 164,175 271,784 728,216 8 - AAAAA Apalachee - 9 1,280 12,970 14,259 985,741 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Stephenson Jefferson Hardaway Thomas County Central Benedictine Stephenson Luella Hapeville Charter Jefferson West Laurens Hardaway Reg 4, #3 14 58.31 2-4 Perry Reg 1, #2 15 57.82 3-3 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #4 32 45.28 4-2 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 3 76.53 5-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 9 62.40 3-0 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 18 54.51 4-2 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #4 37 40.70 4-1 East Hall Reg 5, #1 30 45.88 5-2 Luella Reg 7, #3 23 51.16 4-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 7 63.29 1-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 31 45.81 2-2 Riverdale Reg 8, #1 1 86.71 6-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 12 58.93 1-4 Cairo Reg 4, #2 11 59.12 3-3 West Laurens Reg 3, #4 22 51.53 2-2 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 13 58.48 5-1 Hardaway Cedartown Bainbridge Baldwin Marist Flowery Branch Cedartown Carver (Columbus) Bainbridge Islands Baldwin Cedar Shoals Marist Reg 8, #3 5 67.04 4-2 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #2 33 44.06 5-1 Fayette County Reg 6, #4 28 47.35 2-2 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 6 66.14 4-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 8 62.93 5-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #2 20 54.18 4-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #4 16 56.18 2-3 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 4 73.31 3-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 21 53.76 4-0 Islands Reg 2, #2 25 50.24 4-3 Troup Reg 1, #4 26 49.11 1-2 Westover Reg 4, #1 10 61.11 3-0 Baldwin Reg 5, #3 44 30.74 1-5 Hampton Reg 8, #2 17 54.52 1-4 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #4 39 37.73 2-4 Pickens Reg 6, #1 2 81.86 4-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8 - AAAA 6-0 86.71 1,000,000 4.57 941,079 905,223 729,999 527,572 0.90 Marist 6 - AAAA 4-0 81.86 999,990 4.27 850,193 797,154 637,391 289,335 2.46 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 5-2 76.53 1,000,000 3.83 861,018 768,507 228,155 104,939 8.53 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 3-3 73.31 999,904 3.46 766,314 590,032 216,220 54,788 17.25 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 4-2 66.14 998,539 2.84 674,260 277,572 62,431 8,470 117.06 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 4-2 67.04 992,479 2.33 218,475 127,997 45,954 6,667 148.99 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 5-0 62.93 999,874 2.35 489,102 54,813 14,804 1,982 503.54 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 1-3 63.29 989,203 2.12 311,167 73,913 9,444 1,477 676.05 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 3-0 61.11 996,153 2.25 442,665 54,705 15,784 1,396 715.33 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 3-0 62.40 991,770 2.09 285,499 71,113 10,877 1,384 721.54 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 5-1 58.48 996,415 1.99 305,459 27,706 5,196 420 2,379.95 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 3-3 59.12 987,271 1.63 164,646 27,345 3,429 324 3,085.42 Perry 4 - AAAA 2-4 58.31 918,630 1.62 205,420 26,642 4,529 311 3,214.43 Cairo 1 - AAAA 1-4 58.93 992,428 1.67 157,095 21,372 2,458 252 3,967.25 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 3-3 57.82 994,427 1.67 146,946 34,103 3,476 247 4,047.58 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 2-3 56.18 938,238 1.33 88,425 16,277 1,377 85 11,763.71 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 2-5 54.43 899,230 1.76 191,927 24,657 1,467 77 12,986.01 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 1-4 54.52 788,212 1.53 148,681 21,864 1,598 73 13,697.63 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 4-2 54.51 869,254 1.27 103,385 16,165 1,291 71 14,083.51 Islands 3 - AAAA 4-0 53.76 1,000,000 1.64 102,455 19,207 1,556 46 21,738.13 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 4-0 54.18 1,000,000 1.56 106,707 13,957 1,237 43 23,254.81 Troup 2 - AAAA 4-3 50.24 999,788 1.31 43,452 5,553 307 7 142,856.14 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 4-2 51.16 787,783 0.98 51,558 4,034 190 7 142,856.14 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 2-2 51.53 1,000,000 1.32 67,161 2,245 211 6 166,665.67 Westover 1 - AAAA 1-2 49.11 773,934 0.96 35,801 1,269 94 5 199,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 2-2 47.35 887,253 1.08 46,057 3,701 133 4 249,999.00 Luella 5 - AAAA 5-2 45.88 999,971 1.37 57,216 3,277 87 4 249,999.00 Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 4-3 48.52 607,066 0.75 36,324 2,897 107 3 333,332.33 Howard 4 - AAAA 2-3 50.66 131,457 0.15 4,464 766 38 2 499,999.00 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 2-2 45.81 949,002 1.18 28,688 2,062 58 1 999,999.00 Fayette County 5 - AAAA 5-1 44.06 993,688 1.24 30,723 1,685 50 1 999,999.00 LaGrange 2 - AAAA 4-2 45.28 999,204 1.12 10,857 1,088 38 1 999,999.00 Mays 6 - AAAA 3-4 47.32 122,019 0.16 10,131 609 6 - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 1-5 41.47 543,558 0.57 4,324 164 4 - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 4-1 40.70 303,750 0.42 9,094 276 2 - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 1-3 36.89 9,765 0.01 149 4 1 - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-3 36.28 53,772 0.06 177 1 1 - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-3 40.91 185,535 0.20 1,743 21 - - - Madison County 8 - AAAA 1-5 41.11 15,108 0.02 507 11 - - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 1-5 39.30 27,062 0.03 92 6 - - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 2-4 37.73 186,973 0.19 320 4 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-4 33.31 563,887 0.57 218 2 - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-5 28.66 224,485 0.23 5 1 - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 1-5 30.74 266,661 0.27 17 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-6 12.72 6,827 0.01 2 - - - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 1-5 33.21 4,284 0.00 1 - - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-6 26.44 1,221 0.00 1 - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-7 13.55 2,306 0.00 - - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 1-5 30.02 1,189 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 2-5 26.65 415 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 2-4 15.47 20 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-3 9.54 - - - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 0-7 5.65 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-6 0.09 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 873,674 116,383 6,765 3,082 999,904 96 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 113,299 463,304 370,342 47,482 994,427 5,573 1 - AAAA Cairo 7,298 379,419 482,351 123,360 992,428 7,572 1 - AAAA Westover 5,729 39,906 131,593 596,706 773,934 226,066 1 - AAAA Monroe - 94 1,832 183,609 185,535 814,465 1 - AAAA Dougherty - 894 7,117 45,761 53,772 946,228 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 597,043 333,519 63,771 5,541 999,874 126 2 - AAAA Hardaway 350,344 473,686 123,071 49,314 996,415 3,585 2 - AAAA Troup 46,909 123,217 491,058 338,604 999,788 212 2 - AAAA LaGrange 5,704 69,578 321,480 602,442 999,204 796 2 - AAAA Shaw - - 588 3,696 4,284 995,716 2 - AAAA Columbus - - 29 386 415 999,585 2 - AAAA Jordan - - 3 17 20 999,980 2 - AAAA Spencer - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Islands - 615,584 363,937 20,479 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead - 366,518 365,178 268,304 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins - 17,898 270,885 711,217 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Baldwin 658,264 250,377 68,840 18,672 996,153 3,847 4 - AAAA Perry 252,057 242,111 223,757 200,705 918,630 81,370 4 - AAAA West Laurens 61,628 316,343 372,981 236,319 987,271 12,729 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) 26,984 182,643 316,740 411,871 938,238 61,762 4 - AAAA Howard 1,014 8,167 15,269 107,007 131,457 868,543 4 - AAAA Spalding 53 357 2,359 24,293 27,062 972,938 4 - AAAA Rutland - 2 54 1,133 1,189 998,811 5 - AAAA Luella 513,151 325,641 145,127 16,052 999,971 29 5 - AAAA Fayette County 300,056 346,524 282,971 64,137 993,688 6,312 5 - AAAA Riverdale 186,452 285,888 377,871 98,791 949,002 50,998 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 341 39,491 98,109 425,946 563,887 436,113 5 - AAAA Hampton - 1,713 67,766 197,182 266,661 733,339 5 - AAAA McDonough - 743 28,131 195,611 224,485 775,515 5 - AAAA North Clayton - - 25 2,281 2,306 997,694 6 - AAAA Marist 953,468 45,037 950 535 999,990 10 6 - AAAA Stephenson 44,031 470,494 402,112 75,133 991,770 8,230 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 1,275 457,293 448,083 82,552 989,203 10,797 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain 1,211 26,206 95,488 764,348 887,253 112,747 6 - AAAA Mays 14 953 48,941 72,111 122,019 877,981 6 - AAAA Miller Grove 1 17 4,426 5,321 9,765 990,235 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAA Cedartown 805,716 161,478 21,949 9,396 998,539 1,461 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 126,208 216,916 441,496 84,634 869,254 130,746 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 46,188 224,743 141,473 194,662 607,066 392,934 7 - AAAA Ridgeland 12,915 78,177 132,642 319,824 543,558 456,442 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield 4,547 2,280 - - 6,827 993,173 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 4,186 301,840 222,062 259,695 787,783 212,217 7 - AAAA Pickens 240 14,566 40,378 131,789 186,973 813,027 8 - AAAA Jefferson 975,245 17,903 6,832 20 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 20,381 822,896 131,882 17,320 992,479 7,521 8 - AAAA North Oconee 2,816 13,036 392,555 490,823 899,230 100,770 8 - AAAA East Hall 1,543 29,789 80,669 191,749 303,750 696,250 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals 14 116,328 386,975 284,895 788,212 211,788 8 - AAAA Madison County 1 48 1,081 13,978 15,108 984,892 8 - AAAA Chestatee - - 6 1,215 1,221 998,779

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Appling County Cedar Grove Oconee County Appling County Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Pierce County Cedar Grove Oconee County Peach County Pierce County Upson-Lee White County Cedar Grove Cherokee Bluff Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 12 63.00 2-2 Burke County Reg 1, #2 7 76.23 5-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #4 22 52.74 4-3 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 35 43.60 4-2 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 28 49.67 4-2 Adairsville Reg 7, #2 15 59.62 5-2 White County Reg 8, #4 21 54.18 6-1 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 1 93.22 4-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 25 51.18 6-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #2 36 42.46 3-3 LaFayette Reg 5, #4 10 65.09 2-2 Sandy Creek Reg 8, #1 2 82.90 7-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 52 19.78 0-7 Brantley County Reg 4, #2 14 60.11 5-2 Thomson Reg 3, #4 30 47.48 3-1 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #1 6 76.61 5-1 Peach County Greater Atlanta Christian Appling County Crisp County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Dawson County Central (Macon) Appling County Crisp County Richmond Academy Carver (Atlanta) Rockmart Reg 8, #3 13 60.75 2-4 Hart County Reg 5, #2 5 76.75 5-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 32 46.62 4-3 Ringgold Reg 7, #1 16 59.27 3-3 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 18 58.44 5-1 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 33 46.46 2-2 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 26 50.43 3-3 Morgan County Reg 1, #1 3 81.57 6-0 Appling County Reg 3, #3 49 28.28 1-3 Beach Reg 2, #2 4 78.95 5-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 51 21.88 0-6 Tattnall County Reg 4, #1 19 56.29 6-1 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 8 66.67 2-4 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 17 58.63 6-1 Monroe Area Reg 7, #4 31 46.89 4-3 North Hall Reg 6, #1 9 66.12 5-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 4-0 93.22 999,995 4.57 984,698 876,280 715,356 602,640 0.66 Appling County 1 - AAA 6-0 81.57 1,000,000 3.78 910,411 539,995 366,987 116,714 7.57 Oconee County 8 - AAA 7-0 82.90 999,936 3.54 863,568 605,825 181,903 109,030 8.17 Crisp County 2 - AAA 5-1 78.95 999,939 3.74 833,326 625,094 300,408 74,128 12.49 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 5-1 76.75 998,358 3.12 761,158 323,767 168,881 34,169 28.27 Peach County 2 - AAA 5-1 76.61 999,870 3.33 877,644 378,380 77,811 29,741 32.62 Pierce County 1 - AAA 5-1 76.23 999,999 3.13 856,188 238,506 119,869 28,894 33.61 Rockmart 6 - AAA 5-1 66.12 999,382 2.41 419,102 132,400 28,829 2,174 458.98 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 2-4 66.67 949,795 1.77 286,372 69,615 13,546 1,143 873.89 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 2-2 65.09 786,895 1.33 183,901 40,144 6,502 476 2,099.84 Burke County 4 - AAA 2-2 63.00 997,316 2.02 173,596 52,183 7,975 456 2,191.98 Hart County 8 - AAA 2-4 60.75 944,322 1.33 109,488 19,002 2,312 102 9,802.92 Dawson County 7 - AAA 3-3 59.27 999,576 1.98 143,184 17,324 2,908 95 10,525.32 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 5-1 58.44 999,988 1.90 97,283 22,123 2,275 72 13,887.89 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 6-1 56.29 999,972 1.93 93,435 17,566 1,369 43 23,254.81 Thomson 4 - AAA 5-2 60.11 980,823 1.50 90,876 10,490 913 32 31,249.00 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 3-2 64.55 263,814 0.32 22,865 4,858 225 31 32,257.06 White County 7 - AAA 5-2 59.62 950,922 1.56 60,683 9,174 626 29 34,481.76 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 6-1 58.63 998,028 1.24 73,714 9,585 958 27 37,036.04 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 6-0 51.18 996,081 1.46 26,516 1,675 83 1 999,999.00 Morgan County 4 - AAA 3-3 50.43 813,887 0.89 9,261 822 41 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-2 46.46 1,000,000 1.21 4,929 393 17 1 999,999.00 Mary Persons 2 - AAA 3-4 50.24 204,109 0.34 5,955 63 4 1 999,999.00 Franklin County 8 - AAA 6-1 54.18 879,109 0.93 14,570 1,160 85 - - North Murray 6 - AAA 3-2 51.25 973,521 1.42 15,381 937 26 - - Adairsville 6 - AAA 4-2 49.67 850,617 1.19 13,382 788 25 - - Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-3 54.64 174,412 0.18 2,890 218 23 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 3-1 47.48 998,183 1.04 6,085 564 10 - - North Hall 7 - AAA 4-3 46.89 932,264 1.30 11,099 422 9 - - Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 4-3 52.74 464,326 0.81 19,398 249 8 - - Jackson 2 - AAA 3-2 51.20 331,662 0.56 11,435 160 8 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 4-3 46.62 563,667 0.71 5,057 127 6 - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 3-3 42.46 598,005 0.71 2,237 55 1 - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 4-2 43.60 1,000,000 1.33 9,883 50 1 - - Harlem 4 - AAA 2-5 41.20 178,637 0.18 180 4 - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 3-3 36.90 120,449 0.13 116 1 - - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-5 48.95 1,002 0.00 14 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 2-2 30.93 558,229 0.56 51 - - - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-3 28.28 443,364 0.44 29 - - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 1-3 36.68 29,341 0.03 15 - - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 0-6 21.88 787,213 0.79 13 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 0-7 19.78 744,227 0.75 7 - - - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 2-4 35.80 8,797 0.01 3 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 1-5 33.08 5,000 0.01 2 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-7 13.41 468,561 0.47 - - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-5 30.85 4,193 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 2-5 30.08 708 0.00 - - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 1-5 26.82 603 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 3-4 32.09 408 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-4 9.56 224 0.00 - - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 2-2 33.01 141 0.00 - - - - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-6 40.45 106 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-7 8.22 24 0.00 - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 1-1 44.51 - - - - - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 0-5 29.86 - - - - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 0-4 14.68 - - - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-6 -6.46 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Appling County 694,964 304,922 114 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Pierce County 305,035 694,436 528 - 999,999 1 1 - AAA Tattnall County 1 543 441,491 345,178 787,213 212,787 1 - AAA Brantley County - 49 386,687 357,491 744,227 255,773 1 - AAA Long County - 50 171,180 297,331 468,561 531,439 2 - AAA Peach County 912,551 56,875 28,046 2,398 999,870 130 2 - AAA Crisp County 70,128 841,176 84,968 3,667 999,939 61 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 16,809 100,680 876,958 5,541 999,988 12 2 - AAA Jackson 510 1,080 7,604 322,468 331,662 668,338 2 - AAA Upson-Lee 2 189 2,414 461,721 464,326 535,674 2 - AAA Mary Persons - - 10 204,099 204,109 795,891 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter - - - 106 106 999,894 2 - AAA Pike County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Liberty County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Windsor Forest - - 949,658 48,525 998,183 1,817 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 3,049 555,180 558,229 441,771 3 - AAA Beach - - 47,151 396,213 443,364 556,636 3 - AAA Groves - - 142 82 224 999,776 3 - AAA Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAA Burke County 466,032 300,243 186,647 44,394 997,316 2,684 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 427,376 391,909 122,721 57,966 999,972 28 4 - AAA Thomson 81,759 280,353 568,098 50,613 980,823 19,177 4 - AAA Morgan County 24,830 26,564 104,234 658,259 813,887 186,113 4 - AAA Harlem 3 445 14,664 163,525 178,637 821,363 4 - AAA Hephzibah - 486 3,636 25,219 29,341 970,659 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - - 24 24 999,976 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 995,411 4,275 307 2 999,995 5 5 - AAA Sandy Creek 3,710 108,167 314,449 360,569 786,895 213,105 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 754 716,997 232,500 48,107 998,358 1,642 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) 125 170,560 446,278 332,832 949,795 50,205 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) - 1 6,331 257,482 263,814 736,186 5 - AAA Douglass - - 127 875 1,002 998,998 5 - AAA Redan - - 8 133 141 999,859 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 924,144 56,997 11,580 6,661 999,382 618 6 - AAA Adairsville 54,648 331,014 304,234 160,721 850,617 149,383 6 - AAA North Murray 12,115 510,422 354,855 96,129 973,521 26,479 6 - AAA LaFayette 6,603 86,653 169,358 335,391 598,005 401,995 6 - AAA Ringgold 2,490 14,489 155,238 391,450 563,667 436,333 6 - AAA Sonoraville - 1 3,591 5,205 8,797 991,203 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 423 1,106 3,471 5,000 995,000 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek - - 7 596 603 999,397 6 - AAA Murray County - 1 31 376 408 999,592 7 - AAA Dawson County 680,737 257,882 55,895 5,062 999,576 424 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 179,641 245,681 236,547 334,212 996,081 3,919 7 - AAA North Hall 139,622 288,528 315,260 188,854 932,264 67,736 7 - AAA White County - 205,967 375,243 369,712 950,922 49,078 7 - AAA Gilmer - 1,942 17,030 101,477 120,449 879,551 7 - AAA West Hall - - 25 683 708 999,292 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAA Oconee County 952,867 43,944 2,094 1,031 999,936 64 8 - AAA Monroe Area 36,851 291,348 454,689 215,140 998,028 1,972 8 - AAA Franklin County 7,856 55,724 220,948 594,581 879,109 120,891 8 - AAA Hart County 2,407 607,325 267,447 67,143 944,322 55,678 8 - AAA Stephens County 19 1,652 54,403 118,338 174,412 825,588 8 - AAA East Jackson - 7 419 3,767 4,193 995,807

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Thomasville Fitzgerald Rabun County Thomasville Lovett First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Fitzgerald Callaway Rabun County Cook Fitzgerald Washington County Fannin County Callaway Pace Academy Rabun County Cook Vidalia Reg 4, #3 37 31.04 4-3 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 1 79.81 7-0 Fitzgerald Reg 2, #4 23 49.12 5-1 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #1 16 54.23 3-3 Washington County Reg 6, #3 31 40.19 3-1 Columbia Reg 7, #2 17 54.21 5-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #4 44 26.06 1-6 Banks County Reg 5, #1 3 69.30 4-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 27 46.76 2-4 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 13 54.78 3-2 Pace Academy Reg 5, #4 11 55.66 5-2 Temple Reg 8, #1 2 71.17 6-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 6 61.56 5-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 9 56.15 7-0 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 20 52.37 4-1 Northeast Reg 2, #1 14 54.54 3-2 Vidalia Bremen Thomasville Toombs County Lovett Bremen South Atlanta Bleckley County Thomasville Toombs County Jefferson County Haralson County Lovett Reg 8, #3 32 39.02 1-4 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 21 51.32 4-2 Bremen Reg 6, #4 25 47.56 4-3 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 30 42.51 4-2 Model Reg 2, #3 18 53.09 3-3 Swainsboro Reg 3, #2 5 63.17 6-1 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 38 30.31 3-3 Laney Reg 1, #1 4 67.00 4-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #3 12 55.20 2-3 Dodge County Reg 2, #2 10 55.92 5-1 Toombs County Reg 1, #4 15 54.28 3-2 Early County Reg 4, #1 19 52.72 3-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 7 59.37 5-0 Haralson County Reg 8, #2 28 45.46 3-2 Union County Reg 7, #4 33 38.80 2-3 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 8 58.88 4-2 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1 - AA 7-0 79.81 999,947 4.54 940,060 846,476 758,771 606,618 0.65 Rabun County 8 - AA 6-1 71.17 1,000,000 3.82 836,534 680,421 411,800 167,207 4.98 Callaway 5 - AA 4-0 69.30 995,095 3.53 846,465 471,572 256,505 98,882 9.11 Thomasville 1 - AA 4-3 67.00 999,966 3.23 682,646 392,369 214,971 61,431 15.28 Bleckley County 3 - AA 6-1 63.17 999,986 2.38 319,839 167,628 67,373 15,900 61.89 Lovett 6 - AA 4-2 58.88 999,866 2.85 546,315 340,277 62,755 13,090 75.39 Cook 1 - AA 5-2 61.56 984,068 2.44 471,759 183,314 56,759 11,660 84.76 Haralson County 5 - AA 5-0 59.37 963,868 2.46 527,031 152,297 47,861 9,147 108.33 Putnam County 4 - AA 7-0 56.15 999,999 1.99 313,093 126,856 19,532 3,096 322.00 Temple 5 - AA 5-2 55.66 952,495 2.08 355,352 102,896 19,496 2,719 366.78 Toombs County 2 - AA 5-1 55.92 990,988 1.82 206,239 67,887 12,229 1,741 573.38 Fannin County 7 - AA 5-0 54.21 999,261 2.03 278,763 32,987 12,498 1,577 633.12 Vidalia 2 - AA 3-2 54.54 982,118 1.80 203,639 61,166 9,687 1,259 793.28 Dodge County 3 - AA 2-3 55.20 911,151 1.58 134,779 44,722 7,582 1,063 939.73 Pace Academy 6 - AA 3-2 54.78 954,291 1.84 162,778 40,378 8,000 980 1,019.41 Washington County 3 - AA 3-3 54.23 947,811 1.60 139,499 41,542 6,002 741 1,348.53 Early County 1 - AA 3-2 54.28 729,433 1.26 149,482 46,239 5,113 657 1,521.07 Jefferson County 4 - AA 3-2 52.72 999,859 1.59 172,006 47,044 5,804 605 1,651.89 Swainsboro 2 - AA 3-3 53.09 951,551 1.52 112,994 33,051 4,699 525 1,903.76 Northeast 3 - AA 4-1 52.37 908,795 1.47 93,357 26,677 3,759 405 2,468.14 Bremen 5 - AA 4-2 51.32 628,249 1.06 116,714 28,272 3,318 330 3,029.30 Heard County 5 - AA 4-3 49.99 460,293 0.62 40,919 10,615 1,024 89 11,234.96 South Atlanta 6 - AA 4-3 47.56 992,659 1.70 75,073 16,503 1,421 82 12,194.12 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 5-1 49.12 962,027 1.24 31,664 6,899 772 60 16,665.67 Union County 8 - AA 3-2 45.46 1,000,000 1.31 57,605 11,764 688 41 24,389.24 Pepperell 7 - AA 2-4 46.76 957,106 1.36 45,187 6,847 587 38 26,314.79 Washington 6 - AA 4-2 47.03 776,236 1.12 50,103 2,930 471 27 37,036.04 Worth County 1 - AA 3-4 48.45 279,758 0.39 23,881 5,245 306 26 38,460.54 Model 7 - AA 4-2 42.51 977,942 1.27 26,593 2,416 131 4 249,999.00 Elbert County 8 - AA 1-4 39.02 1,000,000 1.11 15,569 904 29 - - Chattooga 7 - AA 2-3 38.80 917,626 1.07 11,518 970 21 - - Lamar County 3 - AA 3-4 42.97 196,211 0.24 4,101 366 19 - - Columbia 6 - AA 3-1 40.19 270,555 0.34 6,710 412 15 - - Bacon County 2 - AA 4-3 38.17 79,571 0.09 264 26 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 4-3 31.04 861,881 0.87 305 12 1 - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-6 26.06 1,000,000 1.01 612 7 - - - Monticello 3 - AA 2-5 33.16 36,022 0.04 94 5 - - - Laney 4 - AA 3-3 30.31 829,637 0.84 272 4 - - - Coosa 7 - AA 3-3 29.97 49,138 0.05 95 2 - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 1-4 24.50 76,323 0.08 33 1 - - - Dade County 7 - AA 1-5 20.97 22,604 0.02 7 1 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 2-2 33.04 6,281 0.01 24 - - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 3-2 29.74 33,745 0.03 11 - - - - Berrien 1 - AA 2-5 28.45 6,828 0.01 11 - - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 1-5 21.79 307,165 0.31 5 - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-4 14.42 1,458 0.00 - - - - - Towers 6 - AA 1-2 21.72 83 0.00 - - - - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-5 27.92 29 0.00 - - - - - Southwest 3 - AA 1-4 26.08 24 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-5 4.87 1 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4 - AA 2-4 18.69 - - - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-4 4.58 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 778,797 193,379 27,164 607 999,947 53 1 - AA Thomasville 183,510 577,503 235,609 3,344 999,966 34 1 - AA Cook 37,693 225,810 555,258 165,307 984,068 15,932 1 - AA Early County - 3,013 164,668 561,752 729,433 270,567 1 - AA Worth County - 286 17,163 262,309 279,758 720,242 1 - AA Berrien - 9 138 6,681 6,828 993,172 2 - AA Vidalia 423,813 345,518 180,525 32,262 982,118 17,882 2 - AA Toombs County 349,866 293,355 211,020 136,747 990,988 9,012 2 - AA Swainsboro 190,810 253,411 302,919 204,411 951,551 48,449 2 - AA Jeff Davis 35,210 101,374 293,345 532,098 962,027 37,973 2 - AA Bacon County 194 5,626 8,857 64,894 79,571 920,429 2 - AA East Laurens 107 716 3,334 29,588 33,745 966,255 3 - AA Bleckley County 751,276 189,981 43,700 15,029 999,986 14 3 - AA Northeast 144,621 301,119 289,266 173,789 908,795 91,205 3 - AA Washington County 76,753 179,198 329,107 362,753 947,811 52,189 3 - AA Dodge County 27,327 310,256 304,207 269,361 911,151 88,849 3 - AA Monticello 13 671 4,879 30,459 36,022 963,978 3 - AA Lamar County 10 18,775 28,840 148,586 196,211 803,789 3 - AA Southwest - - 1 23 24 999,976 4 - AA Putnam County 657,654 341,067 1,276 2 999,999 1 4 - AA Jefferson County 341,409 596,415 56,490 5,545 999,859 141 4 - AA Laney 703 35,985 429,856 363,093 829,637 170,363 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 234 26,387 426,705 408,555 861,881 138,119 4 - AA Oglethorpe County - 146 85,670 221,349 307,165 692,835 4 - AA Josey - - 3 1,455 1,458 998,542 4 - AA Glenn Hills - - - 1 1 999,999 4 - AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AA Callaway 579,946 245,013 143,589 26,547 995,095 4,905 5 - AA Haralson County 234,731 407,326 167,454 154,357 963,868 36,132 5 - AA Temple 141,943 243,280 357,302 209,970 952,495 47,505 5 - AA Bremen 38,028 88,619 227,393 274,209 628,249 371,751 5 - AA Heard County 5,352 15,762 104,262 334,917 460,293 539,707 6 - AA Lovett 900,326 43,012 55,950 578 999,866 134 6 - AA South Atlanta 63,929 642,845 244,577 41,308 992,659 7,341 6 - AA Pace Academy 22,284 294,768 436,867 200,372 954,291 45,709 6 - AA Columbia 13,458 8,477 37,365 211,255 270,555 729,445 6 - AA Washington 2 10,472 224,151 541,611 776,236 223,764 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 1 426 1,084 4,770 6,281 993,719 6 - AA Towers - - 6 77 83 999,917 6 - AA Therrell - - - 29 29 999,971 6 - AA McNair - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AA Fannin County 827,603 136,200 25,279 10,179 999,261 739 7 - AA Model 97,878 305,378 353,712 220,974 977,942 22,058 7 - AA Chattooga 48,292 123,224 266,435 479,675 917,626 82,374 7 - AA Pepperell 26,137 431,635 333,809 165,525 957,106 42,894 7 - AA Coosa 56 588 5,713 42,781 49,138 950,862 7 - AA Gordon Central 34 2,943 14,507 58,839 76,323 923,677 7 - AA Dade County - 32 545 22,027 22,604 977,396 8 - AA Rabun County 961,278 36,880 1,760 82 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 30,149 709,628 253,360 6,863 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County 8,458 247,781 621,298 122,463 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County 115 5,711 123,582 870,592 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Metter Irwin County Washington-Wilkes Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Irwin County Mitchell County Metter B.E.S.T. Academy Macon County Gordon Lee Commerce Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 29 39.29 5-2 Wheeler County Reg 1, #2 17 46.03 1-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 8 55.82 3-2 Clinch County Reg 3, #1 4 63.81 6-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 30 37.61 2-2 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 35 32.38 4-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 39 28.49 2-5 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 5 56.54 5-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 46 17.69 4-3 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 15 46.39 6-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 19 44.31 3-3 Marion County Reg 8, #1 9 55.17 6-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 42 22.76 3-3 Seminole County Reg 4, #2 6 56.25 5-2 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 21 41.82 2-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #1 1 73.53 5-2 Irwin County Washington-Wilkes Turner County Brooks County Chattahoochee County Washington-Wilkes Hancock Central Turner County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Chattahoochee County Bowdon Reg 8, #3 7 56.13 5-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #2 13 48.17 5-1 Taylor County Reg 6, #4 38 29.53 6-1 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 26 39.89 3-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 10 54.91 5-2 Turner County Reg 3, #2 12 51.72 4-2 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 16 46.04 5-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #1 11 51.73 3-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 31 37.36 3-3 Screven County Reg 2, #2 2 68.44 6-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 40 27.78 2-5 Miller County Reg 4, #1 3 64.53 5-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 14 47.74 5-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 8, #2 24 40.17 4-2 Lincoln County Reg 7, #4 47 16.54 1-4 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 20 43.63 3-4 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2 - A Public 5-2 73.53 999,868 4.36 885,575 814,111 677,727 504,826 0.98 Brooks County 2 - A Public 6-1 68.44 996,304 3.44 593,840 524,728 406,514 195,607 4.11 Dublin 4 - A Public 5-1 64.53 999,978 3.26 517,103 437,133 313,072 119,657 7.36 Metter 3 - A Public 6-0 63.81 999,836 3.20 690,280 531,376 196,247 91,209 9.96 Macon County 5 - A Public 5-1 56.54 999,981 3.30 864,213 398,336 88,875 25,953 37.53 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 5-0 56.13 999,766 2.62 637,974 148,746 62,883 15,432 63.80 Commerce 8 - A Public 6-1 55.17 999,556 2.55 611,795 125,422 52,469 11,906 82.99 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 5-2 56.25 999,978 2.18 122,282 70,883 28,029 8,300 119.48 Clinch County 2 - A Public 3-2 55.82 712,297 1.45 206,542 131,703 32,554 6,949 142.91 Pelham 1 - A Public 3-1 51.73 1,000,000 2.39 325,625 215,126 46,999 6,689 148.50 Turner County 2 - A Public 5-2 54.91 828,396 1.57 207,095 123,136 27,183 5,554 179.05 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 4-2 51.72 999,783 1.79 226,171 127,473 23,090 3,505 284.31 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 5-0 47.74 951,649 1.95 370,132 89,709 12,266 1,411 707.72 Taylor County 5 - A Public 5-1 48.17 999,948 1.86 313,493 71,167 11,386 1,260 792.65 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 6-1 46.39 991,964 2.21 269,579 25,065 3,839 475 2,104.26 Bowdon 6 - A Public 3-4 43.63 999,688 2.29 304,412 24,831 5,750 379 2,637.52 Johnson County 4 - A Public 5-1 46.04 923,858 1.45 75,369 24,090 2,240 251 3,983.06 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 1-3 46.03 995,809 1.66 91,962 25,984 2,062 248 4,031.26 Marion County 5 - A Public 3-3 44.31 955,146 1.32 121,252 11,950 1,553 129 7,750.94 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 3-0 39.89 1,000,000 2.02 234,472 39,319 2,887 126 7,935.51 Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-2 45.91 274,166 0.35 20,193 7,037 602 55 18,180.82 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 4-2 40.17 983,171 1.38 124,695 14,905 923 44 22,726.27 Montgomery County 4 - A Public 4-2 39.71 423,635 0.52 9,228 2,504 119 9 111,110.11 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 2-2 37.61 773,023 1.35 72,769 5,400 238 8 124,999.00 Wheeler County 4 - A Public 5-2 39.29 545,910 0.69 12,681 2,800 146 7 142,856.14 Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 2-3 41.82 598,258 0.62 2,383 646 73 2 499,999.00 Charlton County 2 - A Public 3-3 40.66 144,780 0.17 4,746 1,129 63 2 499,999.00 Schley County 5 - A Public 3-3 41.36 91,694 0.11 6,622 268 43 2 499,999.00 Warren County 7 - A Public 4-2 32.38 990,882 1.42 30,717 1,781 33 2 499,999.00 Claxton 3 - A Public 2-3 39.66 469,516 0.49 1,281 275 31 2 499,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 6-1 29.53 638,999 0.86 14,866 576 11 1 999,999.00 Screven County 3 - A Public 3-3 37.36 899,951 0.95 4,464 1,108 63 - - Dooly County 4 - A Public 1-2 37.16 104,870 0.13 1,603 311 13 - - Trion 6 - A Public 2-4 29.64 554,164 0.76 13,637 444 9 - - Atkinson County 2 - A Public 3-4 40.04 44,189 0.05 1,145 222 6 - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 2-5 28.49 745,963 0.78 7,873 278 2 - - Miller County 1 - A Public 2-5 27.78 821,655 0.84 155 7 - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 3-3 22.76 662,650 0.67 137 6 - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 4-3 17.69 974,989 1.03 863 5 - - - Terrell County 1 - A Public 3-2 24.25 519,866 0.53 123 5 - - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 3-4 36.07 1,357 0.00 14 3 - - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 1-4 16.54 814,192 0.85 487 1 - - - Manchester 5 - A Public 2-5 35.92 1,441 0.00 46 1 - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 2-4 13.25 130,245 0.13 53 - - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 0-5 12.08 141,299 0.14 35 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 2-3 12.15 42,162 0.04 15 - - - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-5 29.63 414 0.00 2 - - - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 1-5 21.94 32,219 0.03 1 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 2-4 4.68 219,850 0.22 - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-6 12.20 324 0.00 - - - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 1-5 19.09 141 0.00 - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-4 3.37 113 0.00 - - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-7 -9.12 87 0.00 - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 0-6 -1.27 20 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-5 22.70 - - - - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-2 1.57 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-4 0.67 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 3-5 -1.89 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-6 -3.58 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 3-5 -10.78 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-3 -47.79 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 990,721 8,259 884 136 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Seminole County 7,293 58,719 153,671 442,967 662,650 337,350 1 - A Public Terrell County 1,216 42,966 143,965 331,719 519,866 480,134 1 - A Public Mitchell County 770 889,959 101,747 3,333 995,809 4,191 1 - A Public Miller County - 97 599,732 221,826 821,655 178,345 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay - - 1 19 20 999,980 1 - A Public Calhoun County - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Irwin County 955,805 30,419 8,225 5,419 999,868 132 2 - A Public Turner County 17,256 114,642 307,590 388,908 828,396 171,604 2 - A Public Clinch County 14,144 96,692 364,944 236,517 712,297 287,703 2 - A Public Brooks County 12,588 749,018 204,112 30,586 996,304 3,696 2 - A Public Charlton County 192 7,083 39,276 98,229 144,780 855,220 2 - A Public Lanier County 15 2,134 70,361 201,656 274,166 725,834 2 - A Public Atkinson County - 12 5,492 38,685 44,189 955,811 3 - A Public Metter 780,385 207,320 11,059 1,072 999,836 164 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 217,730 656,460 123,088 2,505 999,783 217 3 - A Public Screven County 1,726 123,746 563,461 211,018 899,951 100,049 3 - A Public Claxton 155 4,560 213,549 251,252 469,516 530,484 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute 4 7,572 80,626 510,056 598,258 401,742 3 - A Public Jenkins County - 342 8,205 23,672 32,219 967,781 3 - A Public Portal - - 3 321 324 999,676 3 - A Public Bryan County - - 9 104 113 999,887 4 - A Public Dublin 960,776 13,112 24,485 1,605 999,978 22 4 - A Public Johnson County 28,511 9,627 644,638 241,082 923,858 76,142 4 - A Public Wilcox County 10,702 970,533 18,124 619 999,978 22 4 - A Public Montgomery County 9 531 50,780 372,315 423,635 576,365 4 - A Public Dooly County 2 5,490 33,558 65,820 104,870 895,130 4 - A Public Wheeler County - 707 228,392 316,811 545,910 454,090 4 - A Public Telfair County - - 22 1,335 1,357 998,643 4 - A Public Hawkinsville - - 1 413 414 999,586 4 - A Public Treutlen - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Macon County 845,025 143,282 11,638 36 999,981 19 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 141,398 384,626 328,765 96,860 951,649 48,351 5 - A Public Taylor County 13,571 384,821 385,641 215,915 999,948 52 5 - A Public Marion County 6 87,271 230,062 637,807 955,146 44,854 5 - A Public Schley County - - 43,872 47,822 91,694 908,306 5 - A Public Manchester - - 11 1,430 1,441 998,559 5 - A Public Greenville - - 11 130 141 999,859 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Bowdon 888,207 66,485 34,471 10,525 999,688 312 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 52,924 703,420 203,961 31,659 991,964 8,036 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 46,096 148,412 357,769 220,746 773,023 226,977 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 11,512 22,091 234,607 370,789 638,999 361,001 6 - A Public Trion 1,247 59,411 166,926 326,580 554,164 445,836 6 - A Public Armuchee 14 181 2,266 39,701 42,162 957,838 7 - A Public Hancock Central 953,483 45,692 770 55 1,000,000 - 7 - A Public Warren County 34,867 762,379 159,029 34,607 990,882 9,118 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 6,408 60,044 90,509 657,231 814,192 185,808 7 - A Public Georgia Military College 5,240 125,544 643,548 200,657 974,989 25,011 7 - A Public ACE Charter 2 6,341 106,144 107,363 219,850 780,150 7 - A Public Crawford County - - - 87 87 999,913 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Commerce 490,661 418,649 83,059 7,187 999,556 444 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 486,421 372,357 137,450 3,538 999,766 234 8 - A Public Lincoln County 22,874 191,559 736,376 32,362 983,171 16,829 8 - A Public Towns County 29 759 2,392 127,065 130,245 869,755 8 - A Public Greene County 15 979 13,444 126,861 141,299 858,701 8 - A Public Social Circle - 15,697 27,279 702,987 745,963 254,037

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Christian Heritage Prince Avenue Christian North Cobb Christian Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Calvary Day Christian Heritage Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Stratford Academy Calvary Day Christian Heritage Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Strong Rock Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 35 17.21 0-6 Heritage School Reg 1, #2 17 45.92 3-2 Stratford Academy Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 13 50.03 4-3 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 30 26.23 2-2 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #2 5 59.61 5-1 Christian Heritage Reg 8, #4 26 34.09 4-3 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 7 56.76 4-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 14 47.93 5-2 Darlington Reg 6, #2 29 30.02 3-2 Lakeview Academy Reg 5, #4 18 44.67 2-4 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #1 1 74.18 6-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 22 38.66 4-2 Strong Rock Christian Reg 4, #2 25 35.40 3-3 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 10 55.76 7-0 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 3 69.98 3-3 Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Savannah Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy North Cobb Christian Savannah Christian Mount de Sales Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 8 56.70 5-0 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 16 45.95 4-3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 6, #4 21 41.42 3-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #1 6 58.00 5-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 2, #3 33 18.66 0-7 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 9 56.09 6-1 Savannah Christian Reg 4, #4 24 35.46 5-0 Pacelli Reg 1, #1 19 44.06 3-3 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #3 23 36.43 2-3 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 15 46.46 4-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 20 42.89 3-3 First Presbyterian Reg 4, #1 11 54.96 5-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 12 50.18 3-4 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #2 4 67.74 6-1 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 27 32.93 0-6 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 2 70.81 6-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 6-1 74.18 999,998 4.00 900,559 597,370 534,163 368,360 1.71 Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 6-0 70.81 1,000,000 3.79 698,081 612,582 494,319 250,768 2.99 Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 3-3 69.98 1,000,000 3.65 929,719 407,879 343,090 197,756 4.06 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 6-1 67.74 999,919 2.93 439,815 363,064 227,173 97,043 9.30 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 5-1 59.61 999,985 2.96 538,174 368,348 96,300 24,924 39.12 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 5-1 58.00 999,773 2.74 462,621 285,373 60,294 14,396 68.46 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 6-1 56.09 1,000,000 2.57 705,427 304,127 54,500 11,361 87.02 Aquinas 3 - A Private 7-0 55.76 1,000,000 2.52 695,402 297,996 51,146 10,699 92.47 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 4-2 56.76 999,164 2.36 381,746 229,990 38,169 9,244 107.18 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 5-2 54.96 1,000,000 2.52 522,620 91,974 39,446 6,367 156.06 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 5-0 56.70 996,533 2.08 241,382 134,816 32,577 6,113 162.59 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 4-3 50.03 1,000,000 2.07 428,028 107,478 12,154 1,387 719.98 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 3-4 50.18 999,620 1.48 107,119 44,794 4,441 609 1,641.04 Darlington 7 - A Private 5-2 47.93 994,688 1.89 121,635 36,736 3,120 335 2,984.07 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 4-3 46.46 1,000,000 1.62 162,532 10,815 2,277 184 5,433.78 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 3-3 44.06 977,084 2.01 200,389 33,610 2,335 133 7,517.80 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 3-2 45.92 897,868 1.64 123,649 21,557 1,549 126 7,935.51 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 4-3 45.95 989,367 1.34 62,567 20,421 1,305 120 8,332.33 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 3-3 42.89 962,566 1.73 117,780 16,478 946 45 22,221.22 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-4 44.67 952,817 1.05 18,362 3,909 264 19 52,630.58 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 3-3 41.42 995,752 1.28 16,839 2,593 170 4 249,999.00 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 4-2 38.66 798,317 1.22 45,390 3,772 151 4 249,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 2-3 36.43 1,000,000 1.10 22,779 1,197 34 1 999,999.00 Brookstone 4 - A Private 3-3 35.40 1,000,000 1.33 20,157 1,013 31 1 999,999.00 Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-6 32.93 893,386 0.93 1,229 111 2 1 999,999.00 Pacelli 4 - A Private 5-0 35.46 1,000,000 1.34 21,288 1,109 36 - - Athens Christian 8 - A Private 4-3 34.09 793,272 0.87 6,230 593 5 - - Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 3-2 30.02 999,987 1.07 2,917 175 3 - - Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-4 31.26 352,866 0.42 3,457 81 - - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 2-2 26.23 841,585 0.86 537 23 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 0-7 18.66 1,000,000 1.01 794 6 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 2-4 24.23 210,278 0.22 182 6 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-6 17.21 1,000,000 1.04 556 4 - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-5 25.30 11,299 0.01 33 - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-6 18.62 59,032 0.06 3 - - - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-5 10.43 162,676 0.16 2 - - - - Walker 7 - A Private 1-6 16.63 112,168 0.11 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 544,552 246,189 123,626 62,717 977,084 22,916 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 240,048 269,589 266,041 186,888 962,566 37,434 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian 109,920 168,004 236,317 284,076 798,317 201,683 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 98,745 289,568 302,462 207,093 897,868 102,132 1 - A Private Tattnall Square 6,540 26,148 69,351 250,827 352,866 647,134 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor 195 502 2,203 8,399 11,299 988,701 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 953,808 46,063 129 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 46,096 927,180 26,724 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 96 26,757 973,147 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas 413,447 327,422 208,086 51,045 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 391,717 355,746 210,806 41,731 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day 184,509 289,465 420,773 105,253 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 10,327 27,367 160,335 801,971 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 880,062 105,162 14,038 738 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 65,811 417,808 453,300 63,081 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 53,262 458,352 412,273 76,113 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 865 18,678 120,389 860,068 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 589,918 258,811 100,282 50,153 999,164 836 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 203,505 294,969 322,088 179,058 999,620 380 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 165,613 413,711 370,498 39,545 989,367 10,633 5 - A Private Hebron Christian 40,953 32,155 205,296 674,413 952,817 47,183 5 - A Private Providence Christian 11 354 1,836 56,831 59,032 940,968 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 973,060 22,361 4,495 84 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian 20,369 634,279 243,469 97,635 995,752 4,248 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy 6,208 336,266 641,457 16,056 999,987 13 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian 349 5,658 96,179 739,399 841,585 158,415 6 - A Private St. Francis 14 1,436 14,400 146,826 162,676 837,324 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 563,912 321,777 102,728 11,568 999,985 15 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 352,242 432,800 200,598 14,133 999,773 227 7 - A Private Darlington 82,708 235,501 646,504 29,975 994,688 5,312 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian 1,137 9,814 46,111 836,324 893,386 106,614 7 - A Private Walker 1 108 4,059 108,000 112,168 887,832 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 957,426 41,586 513 473 999,998 2 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 41,322 280,110 659,306 15,795 996,533 3,467 8 - A Private Athens Academy 1,220 676,195 317,212 5,292 999,919 81 8 - A Private Athens Christian 29 1,995 16,919 774,329 793,272 206,728 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 3 114 6,050 204,111 210,278 789,722