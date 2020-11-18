X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12

The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
Collins Hill
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Cherokee
Collins Hill
East Coweta
Lowndes
North Cobb
Archer
Cherokee
Denmark
Collins Hill
Brookwood
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
12
81.09
6-2
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
3
97.95
7-1
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
37
62.16
6-3
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
6
87.65
8-1
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
30
69.99
5-4
Gainesville
Reg 7, #2
10
84.32
6-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
34
63.10
4-3
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 5, #1
9
84.93
8-1
Cherokee
Reg 7, #3
39
56.26
3-5
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
24
73.05
5-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
16
78.71
6-2
Roswell
Reg 8, #1
5
89.52
8-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
18
76.63
5-5
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
13
80.82
7-2
Brookwood
Reg 3, #4
27
70.50
2-5
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
11
81.60
7-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Milton
Norcross
Walton
Colquitt County
Newnan
Grayson
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
15
79.61
4-5
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
8
85.70
7-1
Milton
Reg 6, #4
25
71.44
5-3
South Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
4
89.76
9-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
23
73.40
3-5
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
19
76.27
5-4
Walton
Reg 4, #4
22
73.48
5-4
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
1
109.81
7-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
21
75.20
4-4
Hillgrove
Reg 2, #2
14
80.57
9-0
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
28
70.25
2-6
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
2
102.48
9-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
17
76.72
3-4
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
7
85.76
6-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
41
52.32
5-4
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
20
75.51
6-3
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA7-0109.811,000,0004.59981,494928,602689,880609,6080.64
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA9-0102.481,000,0004.10942,277877,062289,288220,2013.54
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA7-197.951,000,0003.67712,604573,353449,860112,7787.87
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA8-289.521,000,0003.42752,841582,306248,44227,79034.98
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA9-089.761,000,0002.72638,301102,05845,0138,400118.05
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA8-187.651,000,0002.47269,539157,35289,3548,192121.07
Milton5 - AAAAAAA7-185.701,000,0002.37419,69980,16838,0323,078323.89
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-184.931,000,0002.34406,50777,21135,6502,589385.25
Archer7 - AAAAAAA6-384.321,000,0002.39425,61769,06728,2771,998499.50
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA6-385.761,000,0002.47605,35877,3525,1081,707584.82
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA7-181.601,000,0002.23302,471117,38325,4871,314760.04
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-080.571,000,0002.07216,88979,78215,0327381,354.01
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA6-281.091,000,0001.80236,90579,78716,0097061,415.43
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA7-280.82768,2671.20127,68741,7818,3263602,776.78
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-278.71898,7341.22103,30439,5785,7501965,101.04
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-576.631,000,0001.49128,94130,5603,5009110,988.01
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-375.511,000,0002.24246,27632,7842,8638711,493.25
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA4-579.611,000,0001.3883,1343,1355125318,866.92
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA5-373.051,000,0002.13170,72127,4772,0814223,808.52
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-476.721,000,0001.33113,7817,4133682835,713.29
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-475.20873,3381.1632,3137,1656052245,453.55
Walton3 - AAAAAAA5-476.271,000,0001.6810,3572,2241381471,427.57
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-573.401,000,0001.334,553677593333,332.33
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-473.48578,7470.592,162331393333,332.33
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-371.44725,7370.8212,924435571999,999.00
Newton4 - AAAAAAA3-570.95652,9860.661,545189231999,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA2-570.50992,9201.2024,6043,406180--
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA5-469.99985,5801.0913,08339646--
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-670.251,000,0001.022,8444846--
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-766.83108,4300.122,0301625--
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-370.03139,4670.161,989915--
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-363.101,000,0001.053,269543--
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-765.9625,3120.03389332--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-556.26778,1370.851,35173---
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-662.62101,2660.1058344---
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-362.161,000,0001.0539614---
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA5-452.32928,9470.987196---
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-465.01149,2160.165095---
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA3-645.47292,7120.3034----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-633.262040.00-----
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-562.64-------
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-861.08-------
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-954.17-------
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-844.86-------
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-724.47-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAALowndes-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County---1,000,0001,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta575,969424,031--1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAANewnan424,031575,969--1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern--827,790172,2101,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook--172,210827,7901,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAACampbell-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAWalton-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove--589,398283,940873,338126,662
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison--410,602582,318992,9207,080
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta---108,430108,430891,570
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding---25,31225,312974,688
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson1,000,000---1,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAAParkview-649,212349,3151,4731,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood-350,788185,461232,018768,267231,733
4 - AAAAAAANewton--291,063361,923652,986347,014
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett--174,161404,586578,747421,253
5 - AAAAAAACherokee520,638450,82728,535-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAAMilton479,362520,638--1,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAARoswell-28,53531,297838,902898,734101,266
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta--940,16859,8321,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock---101,266101,266898,734
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth619,150380,850--1,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAADenmark380,850619,150--1,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville--544,374441,206985,58014,420
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth--330,566395,171725,737274,263
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth--125,06014,407139,467860,533
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central---149,216149,216850,784
6 - AAAAAAALambert-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAAANorcross701,946298,054--1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher298,054701,946--1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek--761,25116,886778,137221,863
7 - AAAAAAADuluth--221,863707,084928,94771,053
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery--16,886275,826292,712707,288
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody---204204999,796
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek--903,47396,5271,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge--96,527903,4731,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View-----1,000,000

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Buford
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Westlake
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Evans
Creekview
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Hughes
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
13
74.37
7-2
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #2
2
89.09
5-3
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
35
56.29
4-5
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
30
60.41
7-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
21
67.99
4-4
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
17
71.97
6-2
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
28
62.00
5-4
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
7
79.37
5-2
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
26
63.88
4-3
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #2
18
71.25
5-3
Kell
Reg 5, #4
14
74.34
7-2
Douglas County
Reg 8, #1
3
87.88
7-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
12
75.85
4-6
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #2
8
78.01
8-1
Hughes
Reg 3, #4
51
36.87
2-7
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
5
80.73
8-2
Richmond Hill
Rome
Lee County
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
River Ridge
Brunswick
Lee County
Glynn Academy
Westlake
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
27
62.25
3-6
Shiloh
Reg 5, #2
9
76.98
6-3
Rome
Reg 6, #4
37
54.48
4-3
Pope
Reg 7, #1
15
73.84
8-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
20
69.47
6-3
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
41
51.28
2-5
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
23
65.75
3-3
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
1
96.01
8-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
47
41.01
2-7
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #2
19
70.77
6-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #4
10
76.49
5-5
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
4
81.03
7-1
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
16
73.01
6-3
Alexander
Reg 8, #2
11
76.33
6-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
32
60.23
3-6
Sequoyah
Reg 6, #1
6
80.14
8-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1 - AAAAAA8-196.011,000,0004.64961,981903,131796,087606,8580.65
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA5-389.091,000,0003.88861,905691,020434,617169,4414.90
Buford8 - AAAAAA7-187.881,000,0003.52763,431571,401317,328119,9547.34
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA8-280.731,000,0003.04646,179284,987111,61623,77941.05
Westlake4 - AAAAAA7-181.031,000,0002.60549,132310,38059,73721,15946.26
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA8-080.141,000,0002.90578,379338,29160,57019,98449.04
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA5-279.371,000,0002.57566,625195,99573,61313,86771.11
Rome5 - AAAAAA6-376.981,000,0002.56556,83491,47333,2406,503152.78
Hughes4 - AAAAAA8-178.011,000,0001.95232,39480,02523,7854,046246.16
Dacula8 - AAAAAA6-276.331,000,0002.04273,595120,81619,2613,641273.65
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA8-073.841,000,0002.45476,71639,87414,0592,775359.36
Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-576.491,000,0001.61205,22677,0418,3752,113472.26
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-274.341,000,0001.66206,62234,8347,4191,241804.80
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-675.851,000,0001.56125,64036,5688,4401,163858.85
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA7-274.37959,7491.2194,32738,8459,2831,069934.45
Creekview7 - AAAAAA6-271.971,000,0001.84185,61933,2576,2905981,671.24
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA6-370.771,000,0002.23219,78356,3834,4345911,691.05
Kell6 - AAAAAA5-371.251,000,0001.87122,73031,5555,2844402,271.73
Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-373.01747,7391.0871,19724,8022,0173502,856.14
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA6-369.471,000,0001.9662,76116,4972,1752843,520.13
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-467.991,000,0001.4991,5849,3421,2397413,512.51
Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-365.75947,1760.977,6771,6592383132,257.06
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-363.881,000,0001.3132,5063,2202651283,332.33
Evans3 - AAAAAA7-260.411,000,0001.5723,3393,5932569111,110.11
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA5-462.00872,6200.9921,993831815199,999.00
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA5-463.88248,2040.314,964579354249,999.00
Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-465.87219,6600.2611,3889381063333,332.33
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-465.68252,2610.286,108829533333,332.33
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-662.25479,7320.5512,874299383333,332.33
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-556.291,000,0001.437,51558625--
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA4-559.81427,9880.476,52527812--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA3-660.23751,7960.814,93049410--
Pope6 - AAAAAA4-354.481,000,0001.085,380576--
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-551.281,000,0001.201,718955--
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-456.0693,0750.09294241--
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-741.011,000,0001.021161---
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-736.871,000,0001.0013----
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-561.22-------
Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-660.30-------
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-556.86-------
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA3-554.30-------
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-651.90-------
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-651.30-------
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA2-249.67-------
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-949.20-------
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-644.24-------
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-643.33-------
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-741.33-------
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-740.58-------
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-939.83-------
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-739.73-------
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-636.27-------
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-834.22-------
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-433.00-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-716.96-------
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-815.75-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAALee County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAValdosta-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)--1,000,000-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County---1,000,0001,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill975,54424,456--1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy24,456809,919-165,6251,000,000-
2 - AAAAAABrunswick-165,625834,375-1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro--165,625834,3751,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAEvans787,506212,494--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy212,494787,506--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)--1,000,000-1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown---1,000,0001,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAAWestlake1,000,000---1,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAHughes-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4 - AAAAAALovejoy--938,40221,347959,74940,251
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta--49,47943,59693,075906,925
4 - AAAAAATucker--12,119935,057947,17652,824
4 - AAAAAAMorrow-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton692,74886275,237231,1531,000,000-
5 - AAAAAARome306,382690,9892,629-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAAADouglas County870308,149174,395516,5861,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAAlexander--747,739-747,739252,261
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding---252,261252,261747,739
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAADalton-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAKell-999,214786-1,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAPope-78659,384939,8301,000,000-
6 - AAAAAASprayberry--939,83060,1701,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAWheeler-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAALassiter-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAACreekview-764,641189,22646,1331,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek-235,359615,519149,1221,000,000-
7 - AAAAAACambridge--195,25552,949248,204751,796
7 - AAAAAASequoyah---751,796751,796248,204
7 - AAAAAARiverwood-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAACentennial-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAABuford833,389166,611--1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAADacula166,611833,389--1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central--510,410362,210872,620127,380
8 - AAAAAAShiloh--465,95013,782479,732520,268
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow--23,640404,348427,988572,012
8 - AAAAAALanier---219,660219,660780,340
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Jones County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
14
66.39
6-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
2
90.27
7-1
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
31
52.57
4-5
Whitewater
Reg 3, #1
16
65.13
5-2
Creekside
Reg 6, #3
29
53.38
6-3
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #2
4
85.83
8-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
23
58.29
4-5
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
12
69.81
7-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
6
76.09
7-3
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
25
55.03
4-3
New Manchester
Reg 5, #4
33
51.76
2-5
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
13
69.62
7-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
5
84.59
7-2
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
10
72.21
8-1
Ola
Reg 3, #4
38
47.02
4-4
Tri-Cities
Reg 2, #1
9
72.98
8-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Jones County
Eastside
Decatur
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Griffin
Jones County
Eastside
Hiram
Reg 8, #3
27
54.69
7-2
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
17
62.79
6-0
Decatur
Reg 6, #4
35
49.53
3-6
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #1
3
87.95
5-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
20
61.88
6-3
Harris County
Reg 3, #2
19
62.26
6-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
21
59.67
5-4
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
1
94.07
6-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
28
54.67
6-2
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
18
62.40
6-4
Griffin
Reg 1, #4
11
70.00
3-6
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
8
73.02
6-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
24
56.15
3-3
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 8, #2
15
65.29
7-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
34
50.37
1-9
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
41
45.56
4-4
Villa Rica

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA6-294.071,000,0004.27966,430688,813630,100440,5571.27
Ware County1 - AAAAA7-190.271,000,0003.97916,718626,146479,448233,7483.28
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA5-087.951,000,0003.57953,058332,260292,689152,6555.55
Cartersville7 - AAAAA8-185.831,000,0003.54889,079393,121267,25394,5699.57
Coffee1 - AAAAA7-284.591,000,0003.16670,149478,768184,26959,49815.81
Calhoun7 - AAAAA7-376.091,000,0002.86637,505235,60641,1956,450154.04
Jones County4 - AAAAA6-373.021,000,0002.12357,616285,07028,1684,437224.38
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA8-172.981,000,0002.43290,422147,31525,2942,945338.56
Ola4 - AAAAA8-172.211,000,0001.71215,162152,54714,9732,036490.16
Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-670.001,000,0001.85263,965187,62310,6571,233810.03
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA7-269.621,000,0002.38351,66490,26910,9228621,159.09
Eastside8 - AAAAA7-265.291,000,0002.39502,489171,6505,3453692,709.03
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA7-169.811,000,0001.96109,67514,5924,2223542,823.86
Griffin2 - AAAAA6-462.401,000,0002.07176,400101,9292,1951089,258.26
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-366.391,000,0001.1237,68611,1408666914,491.75
Creekside3 - AAAAA5-265.131,000,0001.8146,2145,1251,0225717,542.86
Decatur5 - AAAAA6-062.791,000,0001.7231,7861,4793022245,453.55
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA6-362.261,000,0001.6923,5011,7773141099,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA3-356.151,000,0001.49176,88526,7612281099,999.00
New Manchester6 - AAAAA4-355.03767,7841.0362,6629,4401164249,999.00
Harris County2 - AAAAA6-361.881,000,0001.429,4064831012499,999.00
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-254.691,000,0001.3673,6429,923902499,999.00
Union Grove4 - AAAAA5-459.67682,8540.692,669104242499,999.00
Loganville8 - AAAAA4-558.29995,4221.216,142218121999,999.00
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-353.381,000,0001.45102,69313,44796--
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA6-254.671,000,0001.2420,5516,98156--
Hiram7 - AAAAA1-950.37996,2281.5079,6076,13832--
Whitewater2 - AAAAA4-552.571,000,0001.171,982435--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-354.90317,1460.3239883--
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-445.56763,3290.9017,4991,0022--
M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-551.76597,7870.652,860671--
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-544.27334,3300.3548877---
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA3-649.53998,0911.011,51241---
Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-448.56402,2130.4393319---
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-347.173,7720.0117010---
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-447.02665,6700.692437---
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA2-644.61470,7960.471391---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-642.444,5780.00-----
Veterans1 - AAAAA4-575.08-------
Cass7 - AAAAA6-459.20-------
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-753.36-------
Northgate2 - AAAAA3-652.27-------
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-646.39-------
Banneker3 - AAAAA2-545.98-------
Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-644.50-------
Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-744.43-------
Chamblee5 - AAAAA5-143.44-------
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-940.83-------
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-539.28-------
Northview5 - AAAAA2-637.72-------
Drew3 - AAAAA2-734.78-------
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-632.35-------
Grady6 - AAAAA1-930.69-------
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-928.88-------
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-713.76-------
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-99.36-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-96.87-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA2-2-25.35-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins898,5688,88792,545-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAWare County92,545820,313-87,1421,000,000-
1 - AAAAACoffee8,887170,800820,313-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAWayne County--87,142912,8581,000,000-
1 - AAAAAVeterans-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill1,000,000---1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAGriffin-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAHarris County--791,436208,5641,000,000-
2 - AAAAAWhitewater--208,564791,4361,000,000-
2 - AAAAANorthgate-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAACreekside629,989370,011--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy370,011629,989--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAJonesboro--812,124187,8761,000,000-
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill--187,876146,454334,330665,670
3 - AAAAATri-Cities---665,670665,670334,330
3 - AAAAABanneker-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAADrew-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAJones County654,542192,886152,572-1,000,000-
4 - AAAAAOla308,855675,71415,431-1,000,000-
4 - AAAAADutchtown36,603131,400831,997-1,000,000-
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove---682,854682,854317,146
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)---317,146317,146682,854
4 - AAAAAStockbridge-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAALocust Grove-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X740,425259,575--1,000,000-
5 - AAAAADecatur259,575740,425--1,000,000-
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb--1,000,000-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAAM.L. King---597,787597,787402,213
5 - AAAAALithonia---402,213402,213597,787
5 - AAAAANorthview-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill493,736238,580267,684-1,000,000-
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica267,684261,5201,756232,369763,329236,671
6 - AAAAANew Manchester238,580267,684-261,520767,784232,216
6 - AAAAALithia Springs-230,460498,191269,440998,0911,909
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson-1,756232,369236,671470,796529,204
6 - AAAAAGrady-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity1,000,000---1,000,000-
7 - AAAAACartersville-1,000,000--1,000,000-
7 - AAAAACalhoun--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAHiram---996,228996,2283,772
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)---3,7723,772996,228
7 - AAAAACass-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAClarke Central1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAEastside-756,383243,617-1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier-243,617756,383-1,000,000-
8 - AAAAALoganville---995,422995,4224,578
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove---4,5784,578995,422
8 - AAAAAJackson County-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Stephenson
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Benedictine
Stephenson
Riverdale
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
15
57.97
4-4
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
10
63.48
3-4
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
35
43.91
6-3
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
4
74.77
6-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
9
64.17
4-2
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
22
53.30
6-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
20
54.40
1-6
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
24
53.17
5-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
32
48.26
5-4
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
8
66.66
3-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
40
37.27
1-5
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
1
85.65
7-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
18
56.96
3-5
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
14
60.67
4-0
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
26
51.85
3-3
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
7
67.48
7-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
North Oconee
Cedartown
Islands
Bainbridge
Hardaway
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
11
62.20
4-5
North Oconee
Reg 5, #2
33
45.84
7-2
Fayette County
Reg 6, #4
23
53.26
2-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
5
70.75
6-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
28
50.83
6-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
13
61.48
6-0
Islands
Reg 4, #4
21
53.87
4-4
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
3
75.43
6-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
17
57.02
5-1
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #2
16
57.76
7-2
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
25
52.28
1-3
Westover
Reg 4, #1
12
62.14
5-4
Perry
Reg 5, #3
36
42.46
6-3
Luella
Reg 8, #2
6
69.23
7-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
19
55.94
5-3
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #1
2
83.90
7-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8 - AAAA7-085.651,000,0004.52931,761864,167721,805467,7861.14
Marist6 - AAAA7-083.901,000,0004.33869,412830,646654,832355,8771.81
Benedictine3 - AAAA6-274.771,000,0003.73831,135717,758204,05371,28113.03
Bainbridge1 - AAAA6-375.431,000,0003.54828,400577,596202,34865,25814.32
Cedartown7 - AAAA6-270.751,000,0003.04723,441316,71680,03317,90154.86
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA7-269.231,000,0002.23140,806100,29536,2277,061140.62
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA7-067.481,000,0002.67663,82387,68934,9106,647149.44
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA3-366.661,000,0002.0369,39436,81212,9502,329428.37
Stephenson6 - AAAA4-264.171,000,0002.58628,143150,45315,3542,160461.96
Cairo1 - AAAA3-463.481,000,0001.98138,97285,9198,3821,129884.74
Perry4 - AAAA5-462.141,000,0002.24430,73339,0989,1319461,056.08
North Oconee8 - AAAA4-562.201,000,0002.16231,03348,1395,1955131,948.32
Baldwin4 - AAAA4-060.671,000,0002.07336,72825,1185,1874502,221.22
Islands3 - AAAA6-061.481,000,0001.98132,99439,7734,0863472,880.84
Hardaway2 - AAAA7-257.761,000,0001.67183,90812,1121,4298411,903.76
New Hampstead3 - AAAA5-157.021,000,0001.67187,1408,5811,0085717,542.86
West Laurens4 - AAAA4-457.971,000,0001.2533,36511,0596714721,275.60
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-556.961,000,0001.4287,6793,0374924721,275.60
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-654.40915,1701.56130,74612,0354503231,249.00
Riverdale5 - AAAA5-253.171,000,0001.56121,33812,3355072245,453.55
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-453.871,000,0001.1315,0743,1991348124,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA6-253.301,000,0001.34104,3139,3263095199,999.00
Westover1 - AAAA1-352.28987,9491.2664,5451,6651275199,999.00
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-453.26898,2861.0021,0841,895914249,999.00
Troup2 - AAAA6-350.831,000,0001.2731,9471,495692499,999.00
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-355.94859,4670.883,4051,2281301999,999.00
Jenkins3 - AAAA3-351.851,000,0001.1630,963586591999,999.00
Fayette County5 - AAAA7-245.841,000,0001.2017,76777514--
Madison County8 - AAAA3-648.3859,8890.093,3211518--
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-448.261,000,0001.071,097785--
LaGrange2 - AAAA6-343.911,000,0001.032,4501622--
Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-449.19101,7140.111,028521--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA1-537.27804,2020.814031--
Luella5 - AAAA6-342.461,000,0001.041,03339---
Pickens7 - AAAA3-537.25140,5330.156264---
East Hall8 - AAAA4-339.0924,9410.032123---
Monroe1 - AAAA0-344.1412,0510.011441---
Hampton5 - AAAA2-728.70166,3890.17-----
McDonough5 - AAAA1-824.4229,4090.03-----
Howard4 - AAAA2-451.46-------
Mays6 - AAAA3-650.60-------
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-440.55-------
Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-737.66-------
Spalding4 - AAAA1-836.49-------
Shaw2 - AAAA3-631.06-------
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-929.90-------
Rutland4 - AAAA1-729.36-------
Columbus2 - AAAA3-629.25-------
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-319.61-------
Jordan2 - AAAA2-717.70-------
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-717.21-------
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-814.73-------
Spencer2 - AAAA1-911.41-------
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-92.14-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - AAAACairo-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1 - AAAAThomas County Central--982,94817,0521,000,000-
1 - AAAAWestover--17,052970,897987,94912,051
1 - AAAAMonroe---12,05112,051987,949
1 - AAAADougherty-----1,000,000
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)940,91154,9134,176-1,000,000-
2 - AAAATroup59,089168,337772,574-1,000,000-
2 - AAAAHardaway-734,870144,370120,7601,000,000-
2 - AAAALaGrange-41,88078,880879,2401,000,000-
2 - AAAAColumbus-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAShaw-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAJordan-----1,000,000
2 - AAAASpencer-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAKendrick-----1,000,000
3 - AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAAAIslands-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead--1,000,000-1,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins---1,000,0001,000,000-
4 - AAAAPerry589,929410,071--1,000,000-
4 - AAAABaldwin410,071589,929--1,000,000-
4 - AAAAWest Laurens--580,935419,0651,000,000-
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)--419,065580,9351,000,000-
4 - AAAASpalding-----1,000,000
4 - AAAARutland-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAHoward-----1,000,000
5 - AAAARiverdale758,419-241,581-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAFayette County241,581758,419--1,000,000-
5 - AAAALuella-241,581758,419-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)---804,202804,202195,798
5 - AAAAHampton---166,389166,389833,611
5 - AAAAMcDonough---29,40929,409970,591
5 - AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAMarist1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6 - AAAAStephenson--1,000,000-1,000,000-
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain---898,286898,286101,714
6 - AAAAMiller Grove---101,714101,714898,286
6 - AAAAMays-----1,000,000
6 - AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
7 - AAAACedartown1,000,000---1,000,000-
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield-859,467131,1529,3811,000,000-
7 - AAAAPickens-131,1529,381-140,533859,467
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)-9,381859,467131,1521,000,000-
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)---859,467859,467140,533
7 - AAAARidgeland-----1,000,000
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAJefferson990,3732419,386-1,000,000-
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch9,386965,43225,182-1,000,000-
8 - AAAANorth Oconee24134,327965,432-1,000,000-
8 - AAAACedar Shoals---915,170915,17084,830
8 - AAAAMadison County---59,88959,889940,111
8 - AAAAEast Hall---24,94124,941975,059
8 - AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Appling County
Cedar Grove
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Pierce County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Peach County
Pierce County
Jackson
Dawson County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Adairsville
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
20
57.31
5-4
Morgan County
Reg 1, #2
7
76.56
7-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #4
23
53.61
4-4
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
32
46.98
5-3
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
28
51.49
5-3
North Murray
Reg 7, #2
21
57.10
5-4
Dawson County
Reg 8, #4
24
52.97
7-2
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
6
77.87
7-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #3
31
49.44
5-4
North Hall
Reg 6, #2
27
51.87
6-3
Adairsville
Reg 5, #4
11
66.89
4-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
2
83.57
8-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
49
27.27
1-8
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
10
66.98
7-2
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
40
37.79
3-3
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
4
78.89
7-1
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Appling County
Crisp County
Cedar Grove
Carver (Atlanta)
Cherokee Bluff
Central (Macon)
Appling County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Cedar Grove
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
17
61.20
3-4
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
9
68.61
3-5
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #4
37
41.23
4-4
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
16
61.49
9-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 2, #3
18
59.41
6-2
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
33
46.23
2-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
22
56.38
3-4
Burke County
Reg 1, #1
5
78.72
7-0
Appling County
Reg 3, #3
29
51.00
5-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
3
79.00
8-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
52
23.30
1-8
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
14
62.89
8-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
1
90.40
5-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 8, #2
13
63.20
7-2
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #4
15
62.61
6-2
White County
Reg 6, #1
8
71.47
7-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA5-090.401,000,0004.16883,938713,996595,507458,3941.18
Oconee County8 - AAA8-083.571,000,0003.82888,877606,643420,905190,9904.24
Appling County1 - AAA7-078.721,000,0003.72900,794647,411220,57991,6079.92
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA7-177.871,000,0003.66925,256550,778220,78068,72813.55
Peach County2 - AAA7-178.891,000,0003.36830,056344,937191,08165,32914.31
Crisp County2 - AAA8-179.001,000,0003.21840,770246,698142,58563,89714.65
Pierce County1 - AAA7-176.561,000,0003.49881,305521,408155,98751,61818.37
Rockmart6 - AAA7-171.471,000,0001.9499,43539,44816,3494,114242.07
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-568.611,000,0002.39503,020139,37417,5853,408292.43
Thomson4 - AAA7-266.981,000,0002.19162,70424,9395,1316071,646.45
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-366.89995,5471.1978,50516,1563,0733692,709.03
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA9-061.491,000,0002.33349,50461,3714,0223522,839.91
Richmond Academy4 - AAA8-162.891,000,0002.18167,11811,3722,5462603,845.15
Monroe Area8 - AAA7-263.201,000,0001.2785,33215,3241,0851208,332.33
Central (Macon)2 - AAA6-259.411,000,0001.9390,82126,3431,1389011,110.11
Hart County8 - AAA3-461.201,000,0001.2266,77810,1506355717,542.86
White County7 - AAA6-262.611,000,0001.238,8181,3972432638,460.54
Morgan County4 - AAA5-457.311,000,0001.1144,6264,4972131376,922.08
Dawson County7 - AAA5-457.101,000,0001.7649,8825,7962601283,332.33
Burke County4 - AAA3-456.381,000,0001.0823,5655,2271528124,999.00
Jackson2 - AAA4-453.61541,4870.9221,0411,427311999,999.00
Franklin County8 - AAA7-252.971,000,0001.0514,9801,06929--
North Murray6 - AAA5-351.491,000,0001.3617,4281,13624--
Adairsville6 - AAA6-351.871,000,0001.5514,82369222--
North Hall7 - AAA5-449.441,000,0001.4411,32253011--
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA5-346.981,000,0001.3914,4115999--
Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-550.79263,5850.426,5673388--
Mary Persons2 - AAA4-552.68194,9280.326,5894116--
Liberty County3 - AAA2-346.231,000,0001.195,0114364--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA5-151.001,000,0001.034,52661---
LaFayette6 - AAA4-441.23969,3631.051,98431---
Ringgold6 - AAA5-444.5030,6370.031165---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-337.791,000,0001.0087----
Tattnall County1 - AAA1-827.27775,8370.785----
Brantley County1 - AAA1-823.301,000,0001.003----
Redan5 - AAA2-336.614,4530.002----
Long County1 - AAA0-915.79224,1630.221----
Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-464.50-------
Stephens County8 - AAA4-357.85-------
Douglass5 - AAA0-552.17-------
Hephzibah4 - AAA3-445.08-------
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-741.75-------
Harlem4 - AAA2-740.81-------
Sonoraville6 - AAA4-539.20-------
Salem5 - AAA1-437.00-------
West Hall7 - AAA3-636.95-------
Pike County2 - AAA1-732.71-------
Murray County6 - AAA4-632.40-------
Gilmer7 - AAA3-532.18-------
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-730.21-------
East Jackson8 - AAA1-730.20-------
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-826.88-------
Beach3 - AAA1-524.01-------
Savannah3 - AAA1-517.30-------
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-107.93-------
Groves3 - AAA0-66.56-------
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-9-5.18-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAppling County610,359389,641--1,000,000-
1 - AAAPierce County389,641610,359--1,000,000-
1 - AAATattnall County--775,837-775,837224,163
1 - AAABrantley County--224,163775,8371,000,000-
1 - AAALong County---224,163224,163775,837
2 - AAAPeach County931,95545,08122,964-1,000,000-
2 - AAACrisp County67,178932,712110-1,000,000-
2 - AAACentral (Macon)86722,207976,926-1,000,000-
2 - AAAJackson---541,487541,487458,513
2 - AAAUpson-Lee---263,585263,585736,415
2 - AAAMary Persons---194,928194,928805,072
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter-----1,000,000
2 - AAAPike County-----1,000,000
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAALiberty County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAWindsor Forest--1,000,000-1,000,000-
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)---1,000,0001,000,000-
3 - AAABeach-----1,000,000
3 - AAASavannah-----1,000,000
3 - AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4 - AAARichmond Academy1,000,000---1,000,000-
4 - AAAThomson-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4 - AAAMorgan County--974,03725,9631,000,000-
4 - AAABurke County--25,963974,0371,000,000-
4 - AAAHarlem-----1,000,000
4 - AAAHephzibah-----1,000,000
4 - AAACross Creek-----1,000,000
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian1,000,000---1,000,000-
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5 - AAACedar Grove--995,5474,4531,000,000-
5 - AAARedan--4,453-4,453995,547
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)---995,547995,5474,453
5 - AAASandy Creek-----1,000,000
5 - AAADouglass-----1,000,000
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - AAAAdairsville-950,40447,7131,8831,000,000-
6 - AAANorth Murray-40,147770,691189,1621,000,000-
6 - AAALaFayette-9,449180,072779,842969,36330,637
6 - AAARinggold--1,52429,11330,637969,363
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-----1,000,000
6 - AAAMurray County-----1,000,000
6 - AAASonoraville-----1,000,000
6 - AAACoahulla Creek-----1,000,000
7 - AAACherokee Bluff1,000,000---1,000,000-
7 - AAADawson County-682,819317,181-1,000,000-
7 - AAANorth Hall-317,181682,819-1,000,000-
7 - AAAWhite County---1,000,0001,000,000-
7 - AAAGilmer-----1,000,000
7 - AAAWest Hall-----1,000,000
7 - AAALumpkin County-----1,000,000
8 - AAAOconee County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - AAAMonroe Area-517,366482,634-1,000,000-
8 - AAAHart County-482,634517,366-1,000,000-
8 - AAAFranklin County---1,000,0001,000,000-
8 - AAAStephens County-----1,000,000
8 - AAAEast Jackson-----1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Thomasville
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Haralson County
Rabun County
Vidalia
Thomasville
Northeast
Pace Academy
Haralson County
South Atlanta
Rabun County
Early County
Vidalia
Reg 4, #3
34
37.22
5-4
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
3
70.85
6-4
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
23
53.43
4-5
Swainsboro
Reg 3, #1
15
58.37
6-2
Northeast
Reg 6, #3
18
57.71
5-2
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #2
24
52.13
5-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
45
26.73
1-8
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
5
63.91
7-1
Haralson County
Reg 7, #3
31
44.53
5-4
Model
Reg 6, #2
25
50.23
5-3
South Atlanta
Reg 5, #4
21
55.14
5-4
Bremen
Reg 8, #1
2
73.24
9-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
10
60.28
6-2
Early County
Reg 4, #2
22
54.28
8-1
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
11
60.13
6-3
Bleckley County
Reg 2, #1
12
60.11
6-2
Vidalia
Callaway
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
Lovett
Callaway
Fannin County
Dodge County
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Jefferson County
Heard County
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
33
42.89
3-5
Union County
Reg 5, #2
4
67.48
6-1
Callaway
Reg 6, #4
26
49.71
6-2
Washington
Reg 7, #1
13
59.80
7-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
16
57.95
6-3
Toombs County
Reg 3, #2
6
63.71
5-3
Dodge County
Reg 4, #4
41
31.15
4-4
Laney
Reg 1, #1
1
80.88
9-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
14
59.17
5-4
Washington County
Reg 2, #2
9
60.40
8-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 1, #4
19
56.66
5-4
Cook
Reg 4, #1
7
62.90
6-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
17
57.85
6-3
Heard County
Reg 8, #2
28
45.85
2-5
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
36
34.34
3-7
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
8
62.09
6-2
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1 - AA9-080.881,000,0004.54928,462840,891771,744599,0640.67
Rabun County8 - AA9-173.241,000,0003.94838,813719,757493,030193,1484.18
Thomasville1 - AA6-470.851,000,0003.65803,523572,321286,10796,3049.38
Callaway5 - AA6-167.481,000,0003.03716,008238,659107,84237,75525.49
Haralson County5 - AA7-163.911,000,0002.67593,364219,11178,06316,62759.14
Lovett6 - AA6-262.091,000,0003.03653,020363,43654,20215,16464.95
Jefferson County4 - AA6-262.901,000,0002.48457,878257,34441,30112,32880.12
Dodge County3 - AA5-363.711,000,0001.91102,08554,88724,2886,537151.98
Vidalia2 - AA6-260.111,000,0001.98327,98779,94625,6443,701269.20
Fannin County7 - AA7-059.801,000,0002.19343,92833,18615,3423,428290.72
Jeff Davis2 - AA8-160.401,000,0001.98265,288122,06713,7553,238307.83
Early County1 - AA6-260.281,000,0002.05319,51669,76419,0032,890345.02
Heard County5 - AA6-357.851,000,0002.34381,29598,36014,5562,258441.87
Bleckley County3 - AA6-360.131,000,0001.76234,49851,96713,3872,010496.51
Northeast3 - AA6-258.371,000,0001.85123,03250,05712,2251,561639.61
Washington County3 - AA5-459.171,000,0001.67177,32070,6576,9841,454686.76
Pace Academy6 - AA5-257.71992,9561.90169,51842,3748,9509991,000.00
Cook1 - AA5-456.661,000,0001.4199,97032,9872,4064202,379.95
Bremen5 - AA5-455.141,000,0001.3789,67727,4003,1473652,738.73
Toombs County2 - AA6-357.951,000,0001.3415,0254,9371,6993223,104.59
Putnam County4 - AA8-154.281,000,0001.50117,54315,8512,6711995,024.13
Pepperell7 - AA5-452.131,000,0001.5482,59710,3951,2638511,763.71
Swainsboro2 - AA4-553.431,000,0001.3227,1126,4988346914,491.75
South Atlanta6 - AA5-350.231,000,0001.7255,58311,4061,2796515,383.62
Washington6 - AA6-249.71990,3781.2230,9509041327142,856.14
Elbert County8 - AA2-545.851,000,0001.2324,4133,257771999,999.00
Columbia6 - AA3-243.1616,6660.02123211999,999.00
Model7 - AA5-444.531,000,0001.2310,9351,39464--
Union County8 - AA3-542.891,000,0001.078,2371063--
Chattooga7 - AA3-734.34778,8590.801,209301--
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA5-437.22995,6481.0174340---
Banks County8 - AA1-826.731,000,0001.012033---
Gordon Central7 - AA3-632.25207,6370.221193---
Laney4 - AA4-431.15859,5650.86152---
Dade County7 - AA2-726.6813,5040.0181---
Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-624.38144,7870.143----
Temple5 - AA5-555.48-------
Worth County1 - AA4-648.15-------
Bacon County2 - AA5-545.45-------
Lamar County3 - AA4-544.78-------
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-335.65-------
Monticello3 - AA2-733.86-------
East Laurens2 - AA3-532.88-------
Berrien1 - AA2-831.98-------
Therrell6 - AA2-631.13-------
Southwest3 - AA1-530.59-------
Coosa7 - AA4-429.13-------
Butler4 - AA4-424.97-------
Towers6 - AA1-522.82-------
Josey4 - AA1-713.92-------
McNair6 - AA0-58.40-------
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-8-0.41-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - AAThomasville-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1 - AAEarly County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
1 - AACook---1,000,0001,000,000-
1 - AAWorth County-----1,000,000
1 - AABerrien-----1,000,000
2 - AAVidalia1,000,000---1,000,000-
2 - AAJeff Davis-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2 - AAToombs County--986,73913,2611,000,000-
2 - AASwainsboro--13,261986,7391,000,000-
2 - AAEast Laurens-----1,000,000
2 - AABacon County-----1,000,000
3 - AANortheast818,289181,711--1,000,000-
3 - AADodge County181,711818,289--1,000,000-
3 - AAWashington County--952,66247,3381,000,000-
3 - AABleckley County--47,338952,6621,000,000-
3 - AALamar County-----1,000,000
3 - AAMonticello-----1,000,000
3 - AASouthwest-----1,000,000
4 - AAJefferson County1,000,000---1,000,000-
4 - AAPutnam County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)--963,12632,522995,6484,352
4 - AAOglethorpe County--33,945110,842144,787855,213
4 - AALaney--2,929856,636859,565140,435
4 - AAJosey-----1,000,000
4 - AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4 - AAButler-----1,000,000
5 - AAHaralson County568,673163,35413,041254,9321,000,000-
5 - AACallaway229,067593,098177,835-1,000,000-
5 - AAHeard County202,260229,067568,673-1,000,000-
5 - AABremen-14,481240,451745,0681,000,000-
5 - AATemple-----1,000,000
6 - AALovett1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - AASouth Atlanta-720,374279,626-1,000,000-
6 - AAPace Academy-279,626672,51040,820992,9567,044
6 - AAWashington--47,630942,748990,3789,622
6 - AAColumbia--23416,43216,666983,334
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-----1,000,000
6 - AATowers-----1,000,000
6 - AATherrell-----1,000,000
6 - AAMcNair-----1,000,000
7 - AAFannin County1,000,000---1,000,000-
7 - AAPepperell-1,000,000--1,000,000-
7 - AAModel--792,363207,6371,000,000-
7 - AAGordon Central--207,637-207,637792,363
7 - AAChattooga---778,859778,859221,141
7 - AADade County---13,50413,504986,496
7 - AACoosa-----1,000,000
8 - AARabun County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County-991,4987,4151,0871,000,000-
8 - AABanks County-8,50240,558950,9401,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County--952,02747,9731,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Metter
Metter
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Irwin County
Johnson County
Metter
Warren County
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
15
50.88
7-2
Johnson County
Reg 1, #2
20
48.11
4-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
10
58.42
6-3
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
2
70.47
9-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
32
38.42
3-4
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
31
39.14
6-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
41
31.03
3-6
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
8
60.83
7-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
47
18.42
5-4
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
18
48.39
8-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
16
49.75
3-4
Marion County
Reg 8, #1
7
61.06
8-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
35
35.46
3-5
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
9
59.09
7-2
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
36
35.10
4-5
Screven County
Reg 2, #1
3
69.11
6-3
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Clinch County
Brooks County
Washington-Wilkes
Chattahoochee County
Hancock Central
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
22
44.43
5-3
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
6
61.07
8-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 6, #4
37
34.34
7-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
24
43.39
5-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
5
62.01
5-3
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
13
54.31
5-3
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
25
43.28
6-3
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
12
54.84
5-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
34
36.69
4-5
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #2
1
72.65
9-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
40
32.58
3-4
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
4
68.69
8-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
14
52.09
6-2
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
11
56.40
6-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
48
17.83
2-5
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
19
48.17
5-4
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County2 - A Public9-172.651,000,0003.65641,709573,239448,260297,5022.36
Metter3 - A Public9-070.471,000,0003.45738,302574,149351,768204,0333.90
Dublin4 - A Public8-168.691,000,0003.29504,656446,461348,138176,3164.67
Irwin County2 - A Public6-369.111,000,0003.43707,658551,480308,542165,1885.05
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-061.071,000,0003.35871,384407,893126,88739,92924.04
Macon County5 - A Public7-160.831,000,0003.33877,792386,868120,07437,13525.93
Clinch County2 - A Public5-362.01993,2202.50434,614254,89982,08726,70436.45
Commerce8 - A Public8-161.061,000,0002.85711,176224,71979,23926,20837.16
Wilcox County4 - A Public7-259.091,000,0002.26180,02491,99424,8927,164138.59
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public6-156.401,000,0002.24471,43472,19529,9045,853169.85
Pelham1 - A Public5-154.841,000,0002.37348,451154,90230,2825,333186.51
Turner County2 - A Public6-358.421,000,0001.56177,90779,54922,3015,126194.08
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public5-354.311,000,0001.55155,71961,97510,5181,748571.08
Taylor County5 - A Public6-252.091,000,0001.55193,14616,8714,6406221,606.72
Bowdon6 - A Public5-448.171,000,0002.35336,92124,1315,7525111,955.95
Gordon Lee6 - A Public8-148.391,000,0002.20203,82716,8091,7031855,404.41
Johnson County4 - A Public7-250.881,000,0001.6155,46412,9331,6181855,404.41
Marion County5 - A Public3-449.75961,9981.2283,2037,3967981069,432.96
Hancock Central7 - A Public5-043.391,000,0001.90118,87620,1971,2776515,383.62
Mitchell County1 - A Public4-348.111,000,0001.5034,8766,5676284721,275.60
Lincoln County8 - A Public5-344.431,000,0001.1653,8688,4594422934,481.76
Montgomery County4 - A Public6-343.281,000,0001.1918,6782,8901459111,110.11
Warren County7 - A Public6-239.141,000,0001.6438,2701,545531999,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-438.42955,3071.3623,4771,186361999,999.00
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public7-234.341,000,0001.2710,7324147--
Manchester5 - A Public4-644.7338,0020.041,311644--
Jenkins County3 - A Public4-536.691,000,0001.02753713--
Miller County1 - A Public3-535.461,000,0001.04558341--
Terrell County1 - A Public3-432.58613,4640.626151--
Social Circle8 - A Public3-631.03942,9390.964,21666---
Screven County3 - A Public4-535.10979,9840.9946324---
Charlton County2 - A Public4-544.156,7800.01629---
Trion6 - A Public3-629.4338,3450.041085---
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-441.1720,0160.02401---
Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-517.831,000,0001.02135----
Georgia Military College7 - A Public5-418.42878,1310.89104----
Towns County8 - A Public3-519.0457,0610.0619----
Seminole County1 - A Public3-627.40386,5360.395----
ACE Charter7 - A Public2-610.36121,8690.121----
Armuchee6 - A Public2-515.716,3480.01-----
Atkinson County2 - A Public4-548.72-------
Schley County5 - A Public4-542.14-------
Lanier County2 - A Public3-541.71-------
Telfair County4 - A Public4-541.63-------
Claxton3 - A Public2-540.76-------
Dooly County4 - A Public3-438.10-------
Wheeler County4 - A Public5-534.21-------
Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-634.11-------
Greenville5 - A Public2-722.77-------
Treutlen4 - A Public1-821.01-------
Portal3 - A Public0-714.32-------
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-714.22-------
Greene County8 - A Public1-79.30-------
Bryan County3 - A Public0-77.15-------
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-35.09-------
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-63.46-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public4-50.94-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-1.77-------
Crawford County7 - A Public0-9-4.83-------
Glascock County7 - A Public3-7-4.95-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-4-42.21-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - A PublicMitchell County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1 - A PublicMiller County--945,07554,9251,000,000-
1 - A PublicTerrell County--33,623579,841613,464386,536
1 - A PublicSeminole County--21,302365,234386,536613,464
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicCalhoun County-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicIrwin County758,347-21,108220,5451,000,000-
2 - A PublicBrooks County241,653758,347--1,000,000-
2 - A PublicClinch County-220,545736,86535,810993,2206,780
2 - A PublicTurner County-21,108242,027736,8651,000,000-
2 - A PublicCharlton County---6,7806,780993,220
2 - A PublicLanier County-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3 - A PublicMetter1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy-914,92585,075-1,000,000-
3 - A PublicJenkins County-85,075914,925-1,000,000-
3 - A PublicScreven County---979,984979,98420,016
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute---20,01620,016979,984
3 - A PublicClaxton-----1,000,000
3 - A PublicPortal-----1,000,000
3 - A PublicBryan County-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicDublin1,000,000---1,000,000-
4 - A PublicWilcox County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4 - A PublicJohnson County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
4 - A PublicMontgomery County---1,000,0001,000,000-
4 - A PublicDooly County-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicWheeler County-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicTelfair County-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicHawkinsville-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicTreutlen-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicMacon County538,244461,756--1,000,000-
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County461,756538,244--1,000,000-
5 - A PublicTaylor County--1,000,000-1,000,000-
5 - A PublicMarion County---961,998961,99838,002
5 - A PublicManchester---38,00238,002961,998
5 - A PublicSchley County-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicGreenville-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicBowdon1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - A PublicGordon Lee-1,000,000--1,000,000-
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy--624,867330,440955,30744,693
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)--375,133624,8671,000,000-
6 - A PublicTrion---38,34538,345961,655
6 - A PublicArmuchee---6,3486,348993,652
7 - A PublicHancock Central1,000,000---1,000,000-
7 - A PublicWarren County-978,57721,423-1,000,000-
7 - A PublicWilkinson County-21,423264,605713,9721,000,000-
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College--704,791173,340878,131121,869
7 - A PublicACE Charter--9,181112,688121,869878,131
7 - A PublicCrawford County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicCommerce1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes-993,7355,6486171,000,000-
8 - A PublicTowns County-5,64861750,79657,061942,939
8 - A PublicLincoln County-617993,7355,6481,000,000-
8 - A PublicSocial Circle---942,939942,93957,061
8 - A PublicGreene County-----1,000,000

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
North Cobb Christian
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Stratford Academy
Savannah Christian
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Mount de Sales
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
26
39.22
6-2
Pacelli
Reg 1, #2
13
52.70
6-2
Stratford Academy
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
6
61.92
8-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
29
31.27
4-3
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
7
61.41
6-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 8, #4
27
38.78
5-4
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
8
60.64
7-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
16
50.67
6-4
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
20
48.79
5-4
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
19
49.00
3-5
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #1
1
76.95
7-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
22
43.70
5-4
Mount de Sales
Reg 4, #2
24
41.08
4-5
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
14
52.69
7-2
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
4
70.30
5-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
North Cobb Christian
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
North Cobb Christian
Calvary Day
First Presbyterian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
9
59.88
6-2
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
12
53.02
3-5
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
30
31.17
3-4
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
5
63.18
7-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 2, #3
33
25.20
1-8
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
11
54.35
5-4
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
35
19.14
0-8
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
18
49.93
5-4
First Presbyterian
Reg 3, #3
21
45.39
3-4
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
15
51.28
5-4
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
25
40.22
4-5
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #1
10
56.54
6-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
17
50.52
5-3
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #2
3
70.33
8-1
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
23
41.20
0-6
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
2
73.81
8-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private7-176.951,000,0004.20946,006683,170600,775415,5251.41
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private8-073.811,000,0003.77659,613607,513519,222270,1532.70
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private5-370.301,000,0003.36896,701305,551232,705119,5857.36
Athens Academy8 - A Private8-170.331,000,0002.79336,814292,038224,57795,4559.48
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private7-163.181,000,0003.18639,727442,906111,71330,65531.62
Savannah Christian3 - A Private8-161.921,000,0002.40810,921437,02982,05524,11240.47
Christian Heritage7 - A Private6-161.411,000,0003.03588,613380,21482,43119,37650.61
Wesleyan5 - A Private7-260.641,000,0002.58428,270238,97240,38210,34595.67
George Walton Academy8 - A Private6-259.88999,9252.08248,698164,24431,6896,044164.45
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private6-256.541,000,0002.54573,50180,46932,4324,631214.94
Calvary Day3 - A Private5-454.351,000,0002.33441,601117,89415,3041,716581.75
Stratford Academy1 - A Private6-252.701,000,0002.26299,36179,2287,5377791,282.70
Aquinas3 - A Private7-252.691,000,0001.64211,62641,5624,8864732,113.16
First Presbyterian1 - A Private5-449.931,000,0002.21277,67657,5604,7473532,831.86
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private5-451.281,000,0001.91260,26316,0344,3653512,848.00
Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-553.021,000,0001.2645,74019,3152,2582274,404.29
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-350.521,000,0001.3655,07117,5821,2621069,432.96
Darlington7 - A Private6-450.671,000,0001.5422,4262,6844964920,407.16
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private5-448.791,000,0001.5017,1111,7362562441,665.67
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-445.391,000,0001.3294,1656,6573732343,477.26
Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-549.001,000,0001.046,6318651559111,110.11
Mount de Sales1 - A Private5-443.701,000,0001.5666,2874,7152658124,999.00
Brookstone4 - A Private4-541.081,000,0001.4931,757791701999,999.00
Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-540.221,000,0001.2822,94033422--
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-641.20953,7620.973666710--
Pacelli4 - A Private6-239.221,000,0001.2011,9935599--
Athens Christian8 - A Private5-438.78984,1411.063,6892574--
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-431.171,000,0001.0246622---
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private4-331.271,000,0001.0275618---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-825.201,000,0001.0298113---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-819.141,000,0001.022271---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-526.3715,9340.023----
Walker7 - A Private1-818.5946,2380.05-----
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-537.60-------
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-730.64-------
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-921.81-------
St. Francis6 - A Private1-711.58-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian528,338338,320133,342-1,000,000-
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy338,320632,66229,018-1,000,000-
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales133,34225,324494,552346,7821,000,000-
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square-3,694343,088653,2181,000,000-
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian-----1,000,000
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor-----1,000,000
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian999,53237890-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy452999,548--1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian1674999,910-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian920,76153,30825,931-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day79,2399,090695,129216,5421,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day-665,641145,439188,9201,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas-271,961133,501594,5381,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)877,5668,808113,626-1,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone113,626814,77862,7888,8081,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli8,808113,626814,77862,7881,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School-62,7888,808928,4041,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan807,065192,935--1,000,000-
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian192,935339,835467,230-1,000,000-
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents-467,230111,356421,4141,000,000-
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian--421,414578,5861,000,000-
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian-----1,000,000
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian-990,2379,763-1,000,000-
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy-9,763990,237-1,000,000-
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian---1,000,0001,000,000-
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis-----1,000,000
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian509,799490,201--1,000,000-
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage490,201509,799--1,000,000-
7 - A PrivateDarlington--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian---953,762953,76246,238
7 - A PrivateWalker---46,23846,238953,762
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy-1,000,000--1,000,000-
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy--984,06615,859999,92575
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian--15,8597515,934984,066
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian--75984,066984,14115,859

