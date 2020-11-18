Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|109.81
|1,000,000
|4.59
|981,494
|928,602
|689,880
|609,608
|0.64
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|102.48
|1,000,000
|4.10
|942,277
|877,062
|289,288
|220,201
|3.54
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|97.95
|1,000,000
|3.67
|712,604
|573,353
|449,860
|112,778
|7.87
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-2
|89.52
|1,000,000
|3.42
|752,841
|582,306
|248,442
|27,790
|34.98
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|89.76
|1,000,000
|2.72
|638,301
|102,058
|45,013
|8,400
|118.05
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|87.65
|1,000,000
|2.47
|269,539
|157,352
|89,354
|8,192
|121.07
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|85.70
|1,000,000
|2.37
|419,699
|80,168
|38,032
|3,078
|323.89
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|84.93
|1,000,000
|2.34
|406,507
|77,211
|35,650
|2,589
|385.25
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|84.32
|1,000,000
|2.39
|425,617
|69,067
|28,277
|1,998
|499.50
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|85.76
|1,000,000
|2.47
|605,358
|77,352
|5,108
|1,707
|584.82
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|81.60
|1,000,000
|2.23
|302,471
|117,383
|25,487
|1,314
|760.04
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|80.57
|1,000,000
|2.07
|216,889
|79,782
|15,032
|738
|1,354.01
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|81.09
|1,000,000
|1.80
|236,905
|79,787
|16,009
|706
|1,415.43
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|7-2
|80.82
|768,267
|1.20
|127,687
|41,781
|8,326
|360
|2,776.78
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|78.71
|898,734
|1.22
|103,304
|39,578
|5,750
|196
|5,101.04
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|76.63
|1,000,000
|1.49
|128,941
|30,560
|3,500
|91
|10,988.01
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|75.51
|1,000,000
|2.24
|246,276
|32,784
|2,863
|87
|11,493.25
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|79.61
|1,000,000
|1.38
|83,134
|3,135
|512
|53
|18,866.92
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|73.05
|1,000,000
|2.13
|170,721
|27,477
|2,081
|42
|23,808.52
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|76.72
|1,000,000
|1.33
|113,781
|7,413
|368
|28
|35,713.29
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|75.20
|873,338
|1.16
|32,313
|7,165
|605
|22
|45,453.55
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|76.27
|1,000,000
|1.68
|10,357
|2,224
|138
|14
|71,427.57
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|73.40
|1,000,000
|1.33
|4,553
|677
|59
|3
|333,332.33
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|73.48
|578,747
|0.59
|2,162
|331
|39
|3
|333,332.33
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.44
|725,737
|0.82
|12,924
|435
|57
|1
|999,999.00
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|70.95
|652,986
|0.66
|1,545
|189
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|70.50
|992,920
|1.20
|24,604
|3,406
|180
|-
|-
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|69.99
|985,580
|1.09
|13,083
|396
|46
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|70.25
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,844
|484
|6
|-
|-
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|66.83
|108,430
|0.12
|2,030
|162
|5
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|70.03
|139,467
|0.16
|1,989
|91
|5
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.10
|1,000,000
|1.05
|3,269
|54
|3
|-
|-
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|65.96
|25,312
|0.03
|389
|33
|2
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|56.26
|778,137
|0.85
|1,351
|73
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|62.62
|101,266
|0.10
|583
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|62.16
|1,000,000
|1.05
|396
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|52.32
|928,947
|0.98
|719
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.01
|149,216
|0.16
|509
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|45.47
|292,712
|0.30
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|33.26
|204
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|62.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-8
|61.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-9
|54.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|44.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|24.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|575,969
|424,031
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|424,031
|575,969
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|-
|-
|827,790
|172,210
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|-
|172,210
|827,790
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|-
|589,398
|283,940
|873,338
|126,662
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|-
|-
|410,602
|582,318
|992,920
|7,080
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|-
|-
|-
|108,430
|108,430
|891,570
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|25,312
|25,312
|974,688
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|649,212
|349,315
|1,473
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|-
|350,788
|185,461
|232,018
|768,267
|231,733
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|-
|-
|291,063
|361,923
|652,986
|347,014
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|-
|174,161
|404,586
|578,747
|421,253
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|520,638
|450,827
|28,535
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|479,362
|520,638
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|-
|28,535
|31,297
|838,902
|898,734
|101,266
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|-
|-
|940,168
|59,832
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|101,266
|101,266
|898,734
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|619,150
|380,850
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|380,850
|619,150
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|-
|-
|544,374
|441,206
|985,580
|14,420
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|330,566
|395,171
|725,737
|274,263
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|-
|-
|125,060
|14,407
|139,467
|860,533
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|149,216
|149,216
|850,784
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|701,946
|298,054
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|298,054
|701,946
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|761,251
|16,886
|778,137
|221,863
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|221,863
|707,084
|928,947
|71,053
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|16,886
|275,826
|292,712
|707,288
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|-
|204
|204
|999,796
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|-
|-
|903,473
|96,527
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|-
|96,527
|903,473
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|96.01
|1,000,000
|4.64
|961,981
|903,131
|796,087
|606,858
|0.65
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|89.09
|1,000,000
|3.88
|861,905
|691,020
|434,617
|169,441
|4.90
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|87.88
|1,000,000
|3.52
|763,431
|571,401
|317,328
|119,954
|7.34
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-2
|80.73
|1,000,000
|3.04
|646,179
|284,987
|111,616
|23,779
|41.05
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|81.03
|1,000,000
|2.60
|549,132
|310,380
|59,737
|21,159
|46.26
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|8-0
|80.14
|1,000,000
|2.90
|578,379
|338,291
|60,570
|19,984
|49.04
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|79.37
|1,000,000
|2.57
|566,625
|195,995
|73,613
|13,867
|71.11
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|76.98
|1,000,000
|2.56
|556,834
|91,473
|33,240
|6,503
|152.78
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|78.01
|1,000,000
|1.95
|232,394
|80,025
|23,785
|4,046
|246.16
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|76.33
|1,000,000
|2.04
|273,595
|120,816
|19,261
|3,641
|273.65
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|8-0
|73.84
|1,000,000
|2.45
|476,716
|39,874
|14,059
|2,775
|359.36
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|76.49
|1,000,000
|1.61
|205,226
|77,041
|8,375
|2,113
|472.26
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|74.34
|1,000,000
|1.66
|206,622
|34,834
|7,419
|1,241
|804.80
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|75.85
|1,000,000
|1.56
|125,640
|36,568
|8,440
|1,163
|858.85
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|74.37
|959,749
|1.21
|94,327
|38,845
|9,283
|1,069
|934.45
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|71.97
|1,000,000
|1.84
|185,619
|33,257
|6,290
|598
|1,671.24
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|70.77
|1,000,000
|2.23
|219,783
|56,383
|4,434
|591
|1,691.05
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|71.25
|1,000,000
|1.87
|122,730
|31,555
|5,284
|440
|2,271.73
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|73.01
|747,739
|1.08
|71,197
|24,802
|2,017
|350
|2,856.14
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|69.47
|1,000,000
|1.96
|62,761
|16,497
|2,175
|284
|3,520.13
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|67.99
|1,000,000
|1.49
|91,584
|9,342
|1,239
|74
|13,512.51
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|65.75
|947,176
|0.97
|7,677
|1,659
|238
|31
|32,257.06
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|63.88
|1,000,000
|1.31
|32,506
|3,220
|265
|12
|83,332.33
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|60.41
|1,000,000
|1.57
|23,339
|3,593
|256
|9
|111,110.11
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|62.00
|872,620
|0.99
|21,993
|831
|81
|5
|199,999.00
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|63.88
|248,204
|0.31
|4,964
|579
|35
|4
|249,999.00
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|65.87
|219,660
|0.26
|11,388
|938
|106
|3
|333,332.33
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|65.68
|252,261
|0.28
|6,108
|829
|53
|3
|333,332.33
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|62.25
|479,732
|0.55
|12,874
|299
|38
|3
|333,332.33
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|56.29
|1,000,000
|1.43
|7,515
|586
|25
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|59.81
|427,988
|0.47
|6,525
|278
|12
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|60.23
|751,796
|0.81
|4,930
|494
|10
|-
|-
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|54.48
|1,000,000
|1.08
|5,380
|57
|6
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|51.28
|1,000,000
|1.20
|1,718
|95
|5
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|56.06
|93,075
|0.09
|294
|24
|1
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|41.01
|1,000,000
|1.02
|116
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|36.87
|1,000,000
|1.00
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|61.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|60.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|56.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|51.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|51.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|49.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|41.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|40.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-9
|39.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|39.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|36.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-8
|34.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|33.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|16.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-8
|15.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|975,544
|24,456
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|24,456
|809,919
|-
|165,625
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|-
|165,625
|834,375
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|-
|-
|165,625
|834,375
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|787,506
|212,494
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|212,494
|787,506
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|-
|-
|938,402
|21,347
|959,749
|40,251
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|-
|-
|49,479
|43,596
|93,075
|906,925
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|-
|-
|12,119
|935,057
|947,176
|52,824
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|692,748
|862
|75,237
|231,153
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|306,382
|690,989
|2,629
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|870
|308,149
|174,395
|516,586
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|747,739
|-
|747,739
|252,261
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|252,261
|252,261
|747,739
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|-
|999,214
|786
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|786
|59,384
|939,830
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|-
|939,830
|60,170
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|-
|764,641
|189,226
|46,133
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|235,359
|615,519
|149,122
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|-
|-
|195,255
|52,949
|248,204
|751,796
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|-
|-
|-
|751,796
|751,796
|248,204
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|833,389
|166,611
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|166,611
|833,389
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|-
|510,410
|362,210
|872,620
|127,380
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|-
|465,950
|13,782
|479,732
|520,268
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|-
|23,640
|404,348
|427,988
|572,012
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|-
|-
|219,660
|219,660
|780,340
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|6-2
|94.07
|1,000,000
|4.27
|966,430
|688,813
|630,100
|440,557
|1.27
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|7-1
|90.27
|1,000,000
|3.97
|916,718
|626,146
|479,448
|233,748
|3.28
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|5-0
|87.95
|1,000,000
|3.57
|953,058
|332,260
|292,689
|152,655
|5.55
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|8-1
|85.83
|1,000,000
|3.54
|889,079
|393,121
|267,253
|94,569
|9.57
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|7-2
|84.59
|1,000,000
|3.16
|670,149
|478,768
|184,269
|59,498
|15.81
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|7-3
|76.09
|1,000,000
|2.86
|637,505
|235,606
|41,195
|6,450
|154.04
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|6-3
|73.02
|1,000,000
|2.12
|357,616
|285,070
|28,168
|4,437
|224.38
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|8-1
|72.98
|1,000,000
|2.43
|290,422
|147,315
|25,294
|2,945
|338.56
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|8-1
|72.21
|1,000,000
|1.71
|215,162
|152,547
|14,973
|2,036
|490.16
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-6
|70.00
|1,000,000
|1.85
|263,965
|187,623
|10,657
|1,233
|810.03
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|69.62
|1,000,000
|2.38
|351,664
|90,269
|10,922
|862
|1,159.09
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|65.29
|1,000,000
|2.39
|502,489
|171,650
|5,345
|369
|2,709.03
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|7-1
|69.81
|1,000,000
|1.96
|109,675
|14,592
|4,222
|354
|2,823.86
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|6-4
|62.40
|1,000,000
|2.07
|176,400
|101,929
|2,195
|108
|9,258.26
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-3
|66.39
|1,000,000
|1.12
|37,686
|11,140
|866
|69
|14,491.75
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|5-2
|65.13
|1,000,000
|1.81
|46,214
|5,125
|1,022
|57
|17,542.86
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|6-0
|62.79
|1,000,000
|1.72
|31,786
|1,479
|302
|22
|45,453.55
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|6-3
|62.26
|1,000,000
|1.69
|23,501
|1,777
|314
|10
|99,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|3-3
|56.15
|1,000,000
|1.49
|176,885
|26,761
|228
|10
|99,999.00
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|4-3
|55.03
|767,784
|1.03
|62,662
|9,440
|116
|4
|249,999.00
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-3
|61.88
|1,000,000
|1.42
|9,406
|483
|101
|2
|499,999.00
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|54.69
|1,000,000
|1.36
|73,642
|9,923
|90
|2
|499,999.00
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|5-4
|59.67
|682,854
|0.69
|2,669
|104
|24
|2
|499,999.00
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|4-5
|58.29
|995,422
|1.21
|6,142
|218
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-3
|53.38
|1,000,000
|1.45
|102,693
|13,447
|96
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|6-2
|54.67
|1,000,000
|1.24
|20,551
|6,981
|56
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-9
|50.37
|996,228
|1.50
|79,607
|6,138
|32
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|52.57
|1,000,000
|1.17
|1,982
|43
|5
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-3
|54.90
|317,146
|0.32
|398
|8
|3
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-4
|45.56
|763,329
|0.90
|17,499
|1,002
|2
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-5
|51.76
|597,787
|0.65
|2,860
|67
|1
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|44.27
|334,330
|0.35
|488
|77
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|3-6
|49.53
|998,091
|1.01
|1,512
|41
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|48.56
|402,213
|0.43
|933
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-3
|47.17
|3,772
|0.01
|170
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-4
|47.02
|665,670
|0.69
|243
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|2-6
|44.61
|470,796
|0.47
|139
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-6
|42.44
|4,578
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-5
|75.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|59.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-7
|53.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|3-6
|52.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-6
|46.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|2-5
|45.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-6
|44.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-7
|44.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|5-1
|43.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-9
|40.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|37.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|2-7
|34.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-6
|32.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|30.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-9
|28.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|13.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-9
|9.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|6.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|2-2
|-25.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|898,568
|8,887
|92,545
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|92,545
|820,313
|-
|87,142
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|8,887
|170,800
|820,313
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|-
|-
|87,142
|912,858
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|-
|-
|791,436
|208,564
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|208,564
|791,436
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|629,989
|370,011
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|370,011
|629,989
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|-
|812,124
|187,876
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|187,876
|146,454
|334,330
|665,670
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|665,670
|665,670
|334,330
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|654,542
|192,886
|152,572
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|308,855
|675,714
|15,431
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|36,603
|131,400
|831,997
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|682,854
|682,854
|317,146
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|317,146
|317,146
|682,854
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|740,425
|259,575
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|259,575
|740,425
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|-
|-
|597,787
|597,787
|402,213
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|-
|402,213
|402,213
|597,787
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|493,736
|238,580
|267,684
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|267,684
|261,520
|1,756
|232,369
|763,329
|236,671
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|238,580
|267,684
|-
|261,520
|767,784
|232,216
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|230,460
|498,191
|269,440
|998,091
|1,909
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|1,756
|232,369
|236,671
|470,796
|529,204
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|-
|-
|996,228
|996,228
|3,772
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|3,772
|3,772
|996,228
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|-
|756,383
|243,617
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|243,617
|756,383
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|-
|995,422
|995,422
|4,578
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|-
|4,578
|4,578
|995,422
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|7-0
|85.65
|1,000,000
|4.52
|931,761
|864,167
|721,805
|467,786
|1.14
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|7-0
|83.90
|1,000,000
|4.33
|869,412
|830,646
|654,832
|355,877
|1.81
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|74.77
|1,000,000
|3.73
|831,135
|717,758
|204,053
|71,281
|13.03
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|6-3
|75.43
|1,000,000
|3.54
|828,400
|577,596
|202,348
|65,258
|14.32
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|70.75
|1,000,000
|3.04
|723,441
|316,716
|80,033
|17,901
|54.86
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|7-2
|69.23
|1,000,000
|2.23
|140,806
|100,295
|36,227
|7,061
|140.62
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|7-0
|67.48
|1,000,000
|2.67
|663,823
|87,689
|34,910
|6,647
|149.44
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|3-3
|66.66
|1,000,000
|2.03
|69,394
|36,812
|12,950
|2,329
|428.37
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-2
|64.17
|1,000,000
|2.58
|628,143
|150,453
|15,354
|2,160
|461.96
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|3-4
|63.48
|1,000,000
|1.98
|138,972
|85,919
|8,382
|1,129
|884.74
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|5-4
|62.14
|1,000,000
|2.24
|430,733
|39,098
|9,131
|946
|1,056.08
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|4-5
|62.20
|1,000,000
|2.16
|231,033
|48,139
|5,195
|513
|1,948.32
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|4-0
|60.67
|1,000,000
|2.07
|336,728
|25,118
|5,187
|450
|2,221.22
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|6-0
|61.48
|1,000,000
|1.98
|132,994
|39,773
|4,086
|347
|2,880.84
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-2
|57.76
|1,000,000
|1.67
|183,908
|12,112
|1,429
|84
|11,903.76
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|5-1
|57.02
|1,000,000
|1.67
|187,140
|8,581
|1,008
|57
|17,542.86
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|4-4
|57.97
|1,000,000
|1.25
|33,365
|11,059
|671
|47
|21,275.60
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-5
|56.96
|1,000,000
|1.42
|87,679
|3,037
|492
|47
|21,275.60
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-6
|54.40
|915,170
|1.56
|130,746
|12,035
|450
|32
|31,249.00
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|5-2
|53.17
|1,000,000
|1.56
|121,338
|12,335
|507
|22
|45,453.55
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-4
|53.87
|1,000,000
|1.13
|15,074
|3,199
|134
|8
|124,999.00
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|53.30
|1,000,000
|1.34
|104,313
|9,326
|309
|5
|199,999.00
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|52.28
|987,949
|1.26
|64,545
|1,665
|127
|5
|199,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-4
|53.26
|898,286
|1.00
|21,084
|1,895
|91
|4
|249,999.00
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-3
|50.83
|1,000,000
|1.27
|31,947
|1,495
|69
|2
|499,999.00
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-3
|55.94
|859,467
|0.88
|3,405
|1,228
|130
|1
|999,999.00
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|3-3
|51.85
|1,000,000
|1.16
|30,963
|586
|59
|1
|999,999.00
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-2
|45.84
|1,000,000
|1.20
|17,767
|775
|14
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-6
|48.38
|59,889
|0.09
|3,321
|151
|8
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|48.26
|1,000,000
|1.07
|1,097
|78
|5
|-
|-
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|6-3
|43.91
|1,000,000
|1.03
|2,450
|162
|2
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|49.19
|101,714
|0.11
|1,028
|52
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|37.27
|804,202
|0.81
|40
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-3
|42.46
|1,000,000
|1.04
|1,033
|39
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-5
|37.25
|140,533
|0.15
|626
|4
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-3
|39.09
|24,941
|0.03
|212
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|44.14
|12,051
|0.01
|144
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|2-7
|28.70
|166,389
|0.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-8
|24.42
|29,409
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-4
|51.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-6
|50.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|40.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|37.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-8
|36.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-6
|31.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-9
|29.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|29.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|3-6
|29.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|19.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|17.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|17.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-8
|14.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|11.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|2.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|-
|-
|982,948
|17,052
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|-
|-
|17,052
|970,897
|987,949
|12,051
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|12,051
|12,051
|987,949
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|940,911
|54,913
|4,176
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|59,089
|168,337
|772,574
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|734,870
|144,370
|120,760
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|-
|41,880
|78,880
|879,240
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|589,929
|410,071
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|410,071
|589,929
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|580,935
|419,065
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|419,065
|580,935
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|758,419
|-
|241,581
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|241,581
|758,419
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|-
|241,581
|758,419
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|804,202
|804,202
|195,798
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|166,389
|166,389
|833,611
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|29,409
|29,409
|970,591
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|898,286
|898,286
|101,714
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|-
|-
|-
|101,714
|101,714
|898,286
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|859,467
|131,152
|9,381
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|-
|131,152
|9,381
|-
|140,533
|859,467
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|-
|9,381
|859,467
|131,152
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|-
|-
|-
|859,467
|859,467
|140,533
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|990,373
|241
|9,386
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|9,386
|965,432
|25,182
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|241
|34,327
|965,432
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|-
|-
|915,170
|915,170
|84,830
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|-
|-
|59,889
|59,889
|940,111
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|24,941
|24,941
|975,059
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|90.40
|1,000,000
|4.16
|883,938
|713,996
|595,507
|458,394
|1.18
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|8-0
|83.57
|1,000,000
|3.82
|888,877
|606,643
|420,905
|190,990
|4.24
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-0
|78.72
|1,000,000
|3.72
|900,794
|647,411
|220,579
|91,607
|9.92
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|7-1
|77.87
|1,000,000
|3.66
|925,256
|550,778
|220,780
|68,728
|13.55
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|7-1
|78.89
|1,000,000
|3.36
|830,056
|344,937
|191,081
|65,329
|14.31
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|8-1
|79.00
|1,000,000
|3.21
|840,770
|246,698
|142,585
|63,897
|14.65
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|7-1
|76.56
|1,000,000
|3.49
|881,305
|521,408
|155,987
|51,618
|18.37
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|7-1
|71.47
|1,000,000
|1.94
|99,435
|39,448
|16,349
|4,114
|242.07
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-5
|68.61
|1,000,000
|2.39
|503,020
|139,374
|17,585
|3,408
|292.43
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|7-2
|66.98
|1,000,000
|2.19
|162,704
|24,939
|5,131
|607
|1,646.45
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-3
|66.89
|995,547
|1.19
|78,505
|16,156
|3,073
|369
|2,709.03
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|9-0
|61.49
|1,000,000
|2.33
|349,504
|61,371
|4,022
|352
|2,839.91
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|8-1
|62.89
|1,000,000
|2.18
|167,118
|11,372
|2,546
|260
|3,845.15
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|7-2
|63.20
|1,000,000
|1.27
|85,332
|15,324
|1,085
|120
|8,332.33
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|6-2
|59.41
|1,000,000
|1.93
|90,821
|26,343
|1,138
|90
|11,110.11
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-4
|61.20
|1,000,000
|1.22
|66,778
|10,150
|635
|57
|17,542.86
|White County
|7 - AAA
|6-2
|62.61
|1,000,000
|1.23
|8,818
|1,397
|243
|26
|38,460.54
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|5-4
|57.31
|1,000,000
|1.11
|44,626
|4,497
|213
|13
|76,922.08
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|5-4
|57.10
|1,000,000
|1.76
|49,882
|5,796
|260
|12
|83,332.33
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-4
|56.38
|1,000,000
|1.08
|23,565
|5,227
|152
|8
|124,999.00
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-4
|53.61
|541,487
|0.92
|21,041
|1,427
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-2
|52.97
|1,000,000
|1.05
|14,980
|1,069
|29
|-
|-
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|5-3
|51.49
|1,000,000
|1.36
|17,428
|1,136
|24
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-3
|51.87
|1,000,000
|1.55
|14,823
|692
|22
|-
|-
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|5-4
|49.44
|1,000,000
|1.44
|11,322
|530
|11
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|5-3
|46.98
|1,000,000
|1.39
|14,411
|599
|9
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|50.79
|263,585
|0.42
|6,567
|338
|8
|-
|-
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|52.68
|194,928
|0.32
|6,589
|411
|6
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|46.23
|1,000,000
|1.19
|5,011
|436
|4
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|5-1
|51.00
|1,000,000
|1.03
|4,526
|61
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-4
|41.23
|969,363
|1.05
|1,984
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-4
|44.50
|30,637
|0.03
|116
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-3
|37.79
|1,000,000
|1.00
|87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|27.27
|775,837
|0.78
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|23.30
|1,000,000
|1.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|36.61
|4,453
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-9
|15.79
|224,163
|0.22
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|64.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|57.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|52.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-4
|45.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|41.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-7
|40.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|4-5
|39.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|1-4
|37.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|36.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|32.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|32.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-5
|32.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-7
|30.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-7
|30.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|26.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-5
|24.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-5
|17.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|7.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-6
|6.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-9
|-5.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|610,359
|389,641
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|389,641
|610,359
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|-
|-
|775,837
|-
|775,837
|224,163
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|224,163
|775,837
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|-
|224,163
|224,163
|775,837
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|931,955
|45,081
|22,964
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|67,178
|932,712
|110
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|867
|22,207
|976,926
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|541,487
|541,487
|458,513
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|-
|-
|263,585
|263,585
|736,415
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|-
|194,928
|194,928
|805,072
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|-
|-
|974,037
|25,963
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|-
|-
|25,963
|974,037
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|-
|995,547
|4,453
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|4,453
|-
|4,453
|995,547
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|995,547
|995,547
|4,453
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|950,404
|47,713
|1,883
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|-
|40,147
|770,691
|189,162
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|9,449
|180,072
|779,842
|969,363
|30,637
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|1,524
|29,113
|30,637
|969,363
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|682,819
|317,181
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|-
|317,181
|682,819
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|517,366
|482,634
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|-
|482,634
|517,366
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|9-0
|80.88
|1,000,000
|4.54
|928,462
|840,891
|771,744
|599,064
|0.67
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|9-1
|73.24
|1,000,000
|3.94
|838,813
|719,757
|493,030
|193,148
|4.18
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|6-4
|70.85
|1,000,000
|3.65
|803,523
|572,321
|286,107
|96,304
|9.38
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|6-1
|67.48
|1,000,000
|3.03
|716,008
|238,659
|107,842
|37,755
|25.49
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-1
|63.91
|1,000,000
|2.67
|593,364
|219,111
|78,063
|16,627
|59.14
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|6-2
|62.09
|1,000,000
|3.03
|653,020
|363,436
|54,202
|15,164
|64.95
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|6-2
|62.90
|1,000,000
|2.48
|457,878
|257,344
|41,301
|12,328
|80.12
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|5-3
|63.71
|1,000,000
|1.91
|102,085
|54,887
|24,288
|6,537
|151.98
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|6-2
|60.11
|1,000,000
|1.98
|327,987
|79,946
|25,644
|3,701
|269.20
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|7-0
|59.80
|1,000,000
|2.19
|343,928
|33,186
|15,342
|3,428
|290.72
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|8-1
|60.40
|1,000,000
|1.98
|265,288
|122,067
|13,755
|3,238
|307.83
|Early County
|1 - AA
|6-2
|60.28
|1,000,000
|2.05
|319,516
|69,764
|19,003
|2,890
|345.02
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|6-3
|57.85
|1,000,000
|2.34
|381,295
|98,360
|14,556
|2,258
|441.87
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-3
|60.13
|1,000,000
|1.76
|234,498
|51,967
|13,387
|2,010
|496.51
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|6-2
|58.37
|1,000,000
|1.85
|123,032
|50,057
|12,225
|1,561
|639.61
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|5-4
|59.17
|1,000,000
|1.67
|177,320
|70,657
|6,984
|1,454
|686.76
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|5-2
|57.71
|992,956
|1.90
|169,518
|42,374
|8,950
|999
|1,000.00
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-4
|56.66
|1,000,000
|1.41
|99,970
|32,987
|2,406
|420
|2,379.95
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|5-4
|55.14
|1,000,000
|1.37
|89,677
|27,400
|3,147
|365
|2,738.73
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|6-3
|57.95
|1,000,000
|1.34
|15,025
|4,937
|1,699
|322
|3,104.59
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|8-1
|54.28
|1,000,000
|1.50
|117,543
|15,851
|2,671
|199
|5,024.13
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-4
|52.13
|1,000,000
|1.54
|82,597
|10,395
|1,263
|85
|11,763.71
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-5
|53.43
|1,000,000
|1.32
|27,112
|6,498
|834
|69
|14,491.75
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|5-3
|50.23
|1,000,000
|1.72
|55,583
|11,406
|1,279
|65
|15,383.62
|Washington
|6 - AA
|6-2
|49.71
|990,378
|1.22
|30,950
|904
|132
|7
|142,856.14
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|2-5
|45.85
|1,000,000
|1.23
|24,413
|3,257
|77
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-2
|43.16
|16,666
|0.02
|123
|2
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Model
|7 - AA
|5-4
|44.53
|1,000,000
|1.23
|10,935
|1,394
|64
|-
|-
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-5
|42.89
|1,000,000
|1.07
|8,237
|106
|3
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-7
|34.34
|778,859
|0.80
|1,209
|30
|1
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|5-4
|37.22
|995,648
|1.01
|743
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-8
|26.73
|1,000,000
|1.01
|203
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-6
|32.25
|207,637
|0.22
|119
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-4
|31.15
|859,565
|0.86
|15
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-7
|26.68
|13,504
|0.01
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-6
|24.38
|144,787
|0.14
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|55.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|48.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|45.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-5
|44.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-3
|35.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-7
|33.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-5
|32.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|31.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|31.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|30.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|29.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-4
|24.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-5
|22.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-7
|13.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|8.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-8
|-0.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Early County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Cook
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|-
|-
|986,739
|13,261
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|-
|-
|13,261
|986,739
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|818,289
|181,711
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|181,711
|818,289
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|-
|-
|952,662
|47,338
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|-
|-
|47,338
|952,662
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|963,126
|32,522
|995,648
|4,352
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|33,945
|110,842
|144,787
|855,213
|4 - AA
|Laney
|-
|-
|2,929
|856,636
|859,565
|140,435
|4 - AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|568,673
|163,354
|13,041
|254,932
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|229,067
|593,098
|177,835
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|202,260
|229,067
|568,673
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|-
|14,481
|240,451
|745,068
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AA
|Temple
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|720,374
|279,626
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|-
|279,626
|672,510
|40,820
|992,956
|7,044
|6 - AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|47,630
|942,748
|990,378
|9,622
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|-
|-
|234
|16,432
|16,666
|983,334
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AA
|Model
|-
|-
|792,363
|207,637
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|207,637
|-
|207,637
|792,363
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|778,859
|778,859
|221,141
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|-
|-
|-
|13,504
|13,504
|986,496
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|-
|991,498
|7,415
|1,087
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|-
|8,502
|40,558
|950,940
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|-
|-
|952,027
|47,973
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|9-1
|72.65
|1,000,000
|3.65
|641,709
|573,239
|448,260
|297,502
|2.36
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|9-0
|70.47
|1,000,000
|3.45
|738,302
|574,149
|351,768
|204,033
|3.90
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|8-1
|68.69
|1,000,000
|3.29
|504,656
|446,461
|348,138
|176,316
|4.67
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|6-3
|69.11
|1,000,000
|3.43
|707,658
|551,480
|308,542
|165,188
|5.05
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-0
|61.07
|1,000,000
|3.35
|871,384
|407,893
|126,887
|39,929
|24.04
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|7-1
|60.83
|1,000,000
|3.33
|877,792
|386,868
|120,074
|37,135
|25.93
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|5-3
|62.01
|993,220
|2.50
|434,614
|254,899
|82,087
|26,704
|36.45
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|8-1
|61.06
|1,000,000
|2.85
|711,176
|224,719
|79,239
|26,208
|37.16
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|7-2
|59.09
|1,000,000
|2.26
|180,024
|91,994
|24,892
|7,164
|138.59
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|6-1
|56.40
|1,000,000
|2.24
|471,434
|72,195
|29,904
|5,853
|169.85
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|5-1
|54.84
|1,000,000
|2.37
|348,451
|154,902
|30,282
|5,333
|186.51
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-3
|58.42
|1,000,000
|1.56
|177,907
|79,549
|22,301
|5,126
|194.08
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|5-3
|54.31
|1,000,000
|1.55
|155,719
|61,975
|10,518
|1,748
|571.08
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-2
|52.09
|1,000,000
|1.55
|193,146
|16,871
|4,640
|622
|1,606.72
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|5-4
|48.17
|1,000,000
|2.35
|336,921
|24,131
|5,752
|511
|1,955.95
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|8-1
|48.39
|1,000,000
|2.20
|203,827
|16,809
|1,703
|185
|5,404.41
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|7-2
|50.88
|1,000,000
|1.61
|55,464
|12,933
|1,618
|185
|5,404.41
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|49.75
|961,998
|1.22
|83,203
|7,396
|798
|106
|9,432.96
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|5-0
|43.39
|1,000,000
|1.90
|118,876
|20,197
|1,277
|65
|15,383.62
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|4-3
|48.11
|1,000,000
|1.50
|34,876
|6,567
|628
|47
|21,275.60
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|5-3
|44.43
|1,000,000
|1.16
|53,868
|8,459
|442
|29
|34,481.76
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-3
|43.28
|1,000,000
|1.19
|18,678
|2,890
|145
|9
|111,110.11
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|6-2
|39.14
|1,000,000
|1.64
|38,270
|1,545
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-4
|38.42
|955,307
|1.36
|23,477
|1,186
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|7-2
|34.34
|1,000,000
|1.27
|10,732
|414
|7
|-
|-
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-6
|44.73
|38,002
|0.04
|1,311
|64
|4
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|36.69
|1,000,000
|1.02
|753
|71
|3
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-5
|35.46
|1,000,000
|1.04
|558
|34
|1
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|32.58
|613,464
|0.62
|61
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|31.03
|942,939
|0.96
|4,216
|66
|-
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|35.10
|979,984
|0.99
|463
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-5
|44.15
|6,780
|0.01
|62
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|29.43
|38,345
|0.04
|108
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-4
|41.17
|20,016
|0.02
|40
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-5
|17.83
|1,000,000
|1.02
|135
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|5-4
|18.42
|878,131
|0.89
|104
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-5
|19.04
|57,061
|0.06
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-6
|27.40
|386,536
|0.39
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-6
|10.36
|121,869
|0.12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-5
|15.71
|6,348
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|4-5
|48.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|42.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-5
|41.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|4-5
|41.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-5
|40.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-4
|38.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|34.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-6
|34.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|22.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-8
|21.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|14.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|14.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-7
|9.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|7.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|5.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-6
|3.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|0.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-1.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-9
|-4.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|3-7
|-4.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-4
|-42.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|-
|-
|945,075
|54,925
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|-
|-
|33,623
|579,841
|613,464
|386,536
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|-
|-
|21,302
|365,234
|386,536
|613,464
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|758,347
|-
|21,108
|220,545
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|241,653
|758,347
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|-
|220,545
|736,865
|35,810
|993,220
|6,780
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|-
|21,108
|242,027
|736,865
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|-
|-
|-
|6,780
|6,780
|993,220
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|914,925
|85,075
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|-
|85,075
|914,925
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|-
|-
|-
|979,984
|979,984
|20,016
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|-
|-
|-
|20,016
|20,016
|979,984
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|538,244
|461,756
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|461,756
|538,244
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|-
|-
|-
|961,998
|961,998
|38,002
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|38,002
|38,002
|961,998
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|624,867
|330,440
|955,307
|44,693
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|-
|-
|375,133
|624,867
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|-
|-
|-
|38,345
|38,345
|961,655
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|6,348
|6,348
|993,652
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|-
|978,577
|21,423
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|-
|21,423
|264,605
|713,972
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|-
|-
|704,791
|173,340
|878,131
|121,869
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|-
|-
|9,181
|112,688
|121,869
|878,131
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|-
|993,735
|5,648
|617
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|-
|5,648
|617
|50,796
|57,061
|942,939
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|-
|617
|993,735
|5,648
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|-
|-
|-
|942,939
|942,939
|57,061
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|76.95
|1,000,000
|4.20
|946,006
|683,170
|600,775
|415,525
|1.41
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|8-0
|73.81
|1,000,000
|3.77
|659,613
|607,513
|519,222
|270,153
|2.70
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|5-3
|70.30
|1,000,000
|3.36
|896,701
|305,551
|232,705
|119,585
|7.36
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|8-1
|70.33
|1,000,000
|2.79
|336,814
|292,038
|224,577
|95,455
|9.48
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|7-1
|63.18
|1,000,000
|3.18
|639,727
|442,906
|111,713
|30,655
|31.62
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|8-1
|61.92
|1,000,000
|2.40
|810,921
|437,029
|82,055
|24,112
|40.47
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|61.41
|1,000,000
|3.03
|588,613
|380,214
|82,431
|19,376
|50.61
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|7-2
|60.64
|1,000,000
|2.58
|428,270
|238,972
|40,382
|10,345
|95.67
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-2
|59.88
|999,925
|2.08
|248,698
|164,244
|31,689
|6,044
|164.45
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|6-2
|56.54
|1,000,000
|2.54
|573,501
|80,469
|32,432
|4,631
|214.94
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|5-4
|54.35
|1,000,000
|2.33
|441,601
|117,894
|15,304
|1,716
|581.75
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|6-2
|52.70
|1,000,000
|2.26
|299,361
|79,228
|7,537
|779
|1,282.70
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-2
|52.69
|1,000,000
|1.64
|211,626
|41,562
|4,886
|473
|2,113.16
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|5-4
|49.93
|1,000,000
|2.21
|277,676
|57,560
|4,747
|353
|2,831.86
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|5-4
|51.28
|1,000,000
|1.91
|260,263
|16,034
|4,365
|351
|2,848.00
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-5
|53.02
|1,000,000
|1.26
|45,740
|19,315
|2,258
|227
|4,404.29
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-3
|50.52
|1,000,000
|1.36
|55,071
|17,582
|1,262
|106
|9,432.96
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|6-4
|50.67
|1,000,000
|1.54
|22,426
|2,684
|496
|49
|20,407.16
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|48.79
|1,000,000
|1.50
|17,111
|1,736
|256
|24
|41,665.67
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-4
|45.39
|1,000,000
|1.32
|94,165
|6,657
|373
|23
|43,477.26
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-5
|49.00
|1,000,000
|1.04
|6,631
|865
|155
|9
|111,110.11
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|5-4
|43.70
|1,000,000
|1.56
|66,287
|4,715
|265
|8
|124,999.00
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|4-5
|41.08
|1,000,000
|1.49
|31,757
|791
|70
|1
|999,999.00
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-5
|40.22
|1,000,000
|1.28
|22,940
|334
|22
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|41.20
|953,762
|0.97
|366
|67
|10
|-
|-
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|6-2
|39.22
|1,000,000
|1.20
|11,993
|559
|9
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-4
|38.78
|984,141
|1.06
|3,689
|257
|4
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-4
|31.17
|1,000,000
|1.02
|466
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|4-3
|31.27
|1,000,000
|1.02
|756
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-8
|25.20
|1,000,000
|1.02
|981
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-8
|19.14
|1,000,000
|1.02
|227
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-5
|26.37
|15,934
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-8
|18.59
|46,238
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-5
|37.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-7
|30.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-9
|21.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-7
|11.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|528,338
|338,320
|133,342
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|338,320
|632,662
|29,018
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|133,342
|25,324
|494,552
|346,782
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|-
|3,694
|343,088
|653,218
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|999,532
|378
|90
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|452
|999,548
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|16
|74
|999,910
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|920,761
|53,308
|25,931
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|79,239
|9,090
|695,129
|216,542
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|-
|665,641
|145,439
|188,920
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|-
|271,961
|133,501
|594,538
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|877,566
|8,808
|113,626
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|113,626
|814,778
|62,788
|8,808
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|8,808
|113,626
|814,778
|62,788
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|-
|62,788
|8,808
|928,404
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|807,065
|192,935
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|192,935
|339,835
|467,230
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|-
|467,230
|111,356
|421,414
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|-
|-
|421,414
|578,586
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|990,237
|9,763
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|-
|9,763
|990,237
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|509,799
|490,201
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|490,201
|509,799
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|-
|-
|953,762
|953,762
|46,238
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|46,238
|46,238
|953,762
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|-
|-
|984,066
|15,859
|999,925
|75
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|-
|-
|15,859
|75
|15,934
|984,066
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|75
|984,066
|984,141
|15,859
