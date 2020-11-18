Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes Collins Hill Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Cherokee Collins Hill East Coweta Lowndes North Cobb Archer Cherokee Denmark Collins Hill Brookwood East Coweta Reg 4, #3 12 81.09 6-2 Parkview Reg 1, #2 3 97.95 7-1 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 37 62.16 6-3 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 6 87.65 8-1 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 30 69.99 5-4 Gainesville Reg 7, #2 10 84.32 6-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 34 63.10 4-3 Peachtree Ridge Reg 5, #1 9 84.93 8-1 Cherokee Reg 7, #3 39 56.26 3-5 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 24 73.05 5-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 16 78.71 6-2 Roswell Reg 8, #1 5 89.52 8-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 18 76.63 5-5 Camden County Reg 4, #2 13 80.82 7-2 Brookwood Reg 3, #4 27 70.50 2-5 Harrison Reg 2, #1 11 81.60 7-1 East Coweta Norcross Colquitt County Grayson North Gwinnett Milton Norcross Walton Colquitt County Newnan Grayson North Gwinnett West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 15 79.61 4-5 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 8 85.70 7-1 Milton Reg 6, #4 25 71.44 5-3 South Forsyth Reg 7, #1 4 89.76 9-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 23 73.40 3-5 McEachern Reg 3, #2 19 76.27 5-4 Walton Reg 4, #4 22 73.48 5-4 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 1 109.81 7-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 21 75.20 4-4 Hillgrove Reg 2, #2 14 80.57 9-0 Newnan Reg 1, #4 28 70.25 2-6 Tift County Reg 4, #1 2 102.48 9-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 17 76.72 3-4 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 7 85.76 6-3 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 41 52.32 5-4 Duluth Reg 6, #1 20 75.51 6-3 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 7-0 109.81 1,000,000 4.59 981,494 928,602 689,880 609,608 0.64 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 9-0 102.48 1,000,000 4.10 942,277 877,062 289,288 220,201 3.54 Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 7-1 97.95 1,000,000 3.67 712,604 573,353 449,860 112,778 7.87 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 8-2 89.52 1,000,000 3.42 752,841 582,306 248,442 27,790 34.98 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 9-0 89.76 1,000,000 2.72 638,301 102,058 45,013 8,400 118.05 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 8-1 87.65 1,000,000 2.47 269,539 157,352 89,354 8,192 121.07 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 7-1 85.70 1,000,000 2.37 419,699 80,168 38,032 3,078 323.89 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 8-1 84.93 1,000,000 2.34 406,507 77,211 35,650 2,589 385.25 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 6-3 84.32 1,000,000 2.39 425,617 69,067 28,277 1,998 499.50 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 6-3 85.76 1,000,000 2.47 605,358 77,352 5,108 1,707 584.82 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 7-1 81.60 1,000,000 2.23 302,471 117,383 25,487 1,314 760.04 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 9-0 80.57 1,000,000 2.07 216,889 79,782 15,032 738 1,354.01 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 6-2 81.09 1,000,000 1.80 236,905 79,787 16,009 706 1,415.43 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 7-2 80.82 768,267 1.20 127,687 41,781 8,326 360 2,776.78 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 6-2 78.71 898,734 1.22 103,304 39,578 5,750 196 5,101.04 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 5-5 76.63 1,000,000 1.49 128,941 30,560 3,500 91 10,988.01 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 6-3 75.51 1,000,000 2.24 246,276 32,784 2,863 87 11,493.25 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 4-5 79.61 1,000,000 1.38 83,134 3,135 512 53 18,866.92 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 5-3 73.05 1,000,000 2.13 170,721 27,477 2,081 42 23,808.52 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 3-4 76.72 1,000,000 1.33 113,781 7,413 368 28 35,713.29 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 4-4 75.20 873,338 1.16 32,313 7,165 605 22 45,453.55 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 5-4 76.27 1,000,000 1.68 10,357 2,224 138 14 71,427.57 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 3-5 73.40 1,000,000 1.33 4,553 677 59 3 333,332.33 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 5-4 73.48 578,747 0.59 2,162 331 39 3 333,332.33 South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 5-3 71.44 725,737 0.82 12,924 435 57 1 999,999.00 Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 3-5 70.95 652,986 0.66 1,545 189 23 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 2-5 70.50 992,920 1.20 24,604 3,406 180 - - Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 5-4 69.99 985,580 1.09 13,083 396 46 - - Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 2-6 70.25 1,000,000 1.02 2,844 484 6 - - Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 2-7 66.83 108,430 0.12 2,030 162 5 - - North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 6-3 70.03 139,467 0.16 1,989 91 5 - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 4-3 63.10 1,000,000 1.05 3,269 54 3 - - North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 2-7 65.96 25,312 0.03 389 33 2 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 3-5 56.26 778,137 0.85 1,351 73 - - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 3-6 62.62 101,266 0.10 583 44 - - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 6-3 62.16 1,000,000 1.05 396 14 - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 5-4 52.32 928,947 0.98 719 6 - - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 4-4 65.01 149,216 0.16 509 5 - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 3-6 45.47 292,712 0.30 34 - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 1-6 33.26 204 0.00 - - - - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 5-5 62.64 - - - - - - - Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-8 61.08 - - - - - - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-9 54.17 - - - - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 2-8 44.86 - - - - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 1-7 24.47 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 575,969 424,031 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 424,031 575,969 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern - - 827,790 172,210 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - - 172,210 827,790 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAAA Walton - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove - - 589,398 283,940 873,338 126,662 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison - - 410,602 582,318 992,920 7,080 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta - - - 108,430 108,430 891,570 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding - - - 25,312 25,312 974,688 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview - 649,212 349,315 1,473 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood - 350,788 185,461 232,018 768,267 231,733 4 - AAAAAAA Newton - - 291,063 361,923 652,986 347,014 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett - - 174,161 404,586 578,747 421,253 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 520,638 450,827 28,535 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 479,362 520,638 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell - 28,535 31,297 838,902 898,734 101,266 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta - - 940,168 59,832 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock - - - 101,266 101,266 898,734 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 619,150 380,850 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 380,850 619,150 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville - - 544,374 441,206 985,580 14,420 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth - - 330,566 395,171 725,737 274,263 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth - - 125,060 14,407 139,467 860,533 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - 149,216 149,216 850,784 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 701,946 298,054 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 298,054 701,946 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 761,251 16,886 778,137 221,863 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth - - 221,863 707,084 928,947 71,053 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery - - 16,886 275,826 292,712 707,288 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - - - 204 204 999,796 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek - - 903,473 96,527 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - - 96,527 903,473 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Buford Valdosta Buford Lee County Westlake First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Valdosta Evans Creekview Carrollton Kell Buford Hughes Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 13 74.37 7-2 Lovejoy Reg 1, #2 2 89.09 5-3 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 35 56.29 4-5 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 30 60.41 7-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 21 67.99 4-4 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 17 71.97 6-2 Creekview Reg 8, #4 28 62.00 5-4 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 7 79.37 5-2 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 26 63.88 4-3 Johns Creek Reg 6, #2 18 71.25 5-3 Kell Reg 5, #4 14 74.34 7-2 Douglas County Reg 8, #1 3 87.88 7-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 12 75.85 4-6 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #2 8 78.01 8-1 Hughes Reg 3, #4 51 36.87 2-7 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 5 80.73 8-2 Richmond Hill Rome Lee County Westlake Allatoona Rome River Ridge Brunswick Lee County Glynn Academy Westlake Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 27 62.25 3-6 Shiloh Reg 5, #2 9 76.98 6-3 Rome Reg 6, #4 37 54.48 4-3 Pope Reg 7, #1 15 73.84 8-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 20 69.47 6-3 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 41 51.28 2-5 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 23 65.75 3-3 Tucker Reg 1, #1 1 96.01 8-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 47 41.01 2-7 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #2 19 70.77 6-3 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #4 10 76.49 5-5 Houston County Reg 4, #1 4 81.03 7-1 Westlake Reg 5, #3 16 73.01 6-3 Alexander Reg 8, #2 11 76.33 6-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 32 60.23 3-6 Sequoyah Reg 6, #1 6 80.14 8-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 8-1 96.01 1,000,000 4.64 961,981 903,131 796,087 606,858 0.65 Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 5-3 89.09 1,000,000 3.88 861,905 691,020 434,617 169,441 4.90 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 7-1 87.88 1,000,000 3.52 763,431 571,401 317,328 119,954 7.34 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 8-2 80.73 1,000,000 3.04 646,179 284,987 111,616 23,779 41.05 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 7-1 81.03 1,000,000 2.60 549,132 310,380 59,737 21,159 46.26 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 8-0 80.14 1,000,000 2.90 578,379 338,291 60,570 19,984 49.04 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 5-2 79.37 1,000,000 2.57 566,625 195,995 73,613 13,867 71.11 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 6-3 76.98 1,000,000 2.56 556,834 91,473 33,240 6,503 152.78 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 8-1 78.01 1,000,000 1.95 232,394 80,025 23,785 4,046 246.16 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 6-2 76.33 1,000,000 2.04 273,595 120,816 19,261 3,641 273.65 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 8-0 73.84 1,000,000 2.45 476,716 39,874 14,059 2,775 359.36 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 5-5 76.49 1,000,000 1.61 205,226 77,041 8,375 2,113 472.26 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 7-2 74.34 1,000,000 1.66 206,622 34,834 7,419 1,241 804.80 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 4-6 75.85 1,000,000 1.56 125,640 36,568 8,440 1,163 858.85 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 7-2 74.37 959,749 1.21 94,327 38,845 9,283 1,069 934.45 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 6-2 71.97 1,000,000 1.84 185,619 33,257 6,290 598 1,671.24 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 6-3 70.77 1,000,000 2.23 219,783 56,383 4,434 591 1,691.05 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 5-3 71.25 1,000,000 1.87 122,730 31,555 5,284 440 2,271.73 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 6-3 73.01 747,739 1.08 71,197 24,802 2,017 350 2,856.14 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 6-3 69.47 1,000,000 1.96 62,761 16,497 2,175 284 3,520.13 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 4-4 67.99 1,000,000 1.49 91,584 9,342 1,239 74 13,512.51 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 3-3 65.75 947,176 0.97 7,677 1,659 238 31 32,257.06 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 4-3 63.88 1,000,000 1.31 32,506 3,220 265 12 83,332.33 Evans 3 - AAAAAA 7-2 60.41 1,000,000 1.57 23,339 3,593 256 9 111,110.11 Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 5-4 62.00 872,620 0.99 21,993 831 81 5 199,999.00 Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 5-4 63.88 248,204 0.31 4,964 579 35 4 249,999.00 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 4-4 65.87 219,660 0.26 11,388 938 106 3 333,332.33 South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 5-4 65.68 252,261 0.28 6,108 829 53 3 333,332.33 Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 3-6 62.25 479,732 0.55 12,874 299 38 3 333,332.33 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 4-5 56.29 1,000,000 1.43 7,515 586 25 - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 4-5 59.81 427,988 0.47 6,525 278 12 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 3-6 60.23 751,796 0.81 4,930 494 10 - - Pope 6 - AAAAAA 4-3 54.48 1,000,000 1.08 5,380 57 6 - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 2-5 51.28 1,000,000 1.20 1,718 95 5 - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 3-4 56.06 93,075 0.09 294 24 1 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 2-7 41.01 1,000,000 1.02 116 1 - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 2-7 36.87 1,000,000 1.00 13 - - - - East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 4-5 61.22 - - - - - - - Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 2-6 60.30 - - - - - - - Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-5 56.86 - - - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 3-5 54.30 - - - - - - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 3-6 51.90 - - - - - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 2-6 51.30 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 2-2 49.67 - - - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-9 49.20 - - - - - - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 3-6 44.24 - - - - - - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 3-6 43.33 - - - - - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 2-7 41.33 - - - - - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-7 40.58 - - - - - - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-9 39.83 - - - - - - - Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-7 39.73 - - - - - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-6 36.27 - - - - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 1-8 34.22 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-4 33.00 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-7 16.96 - - - - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-8 15.75 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 975,544 24,456 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 24,456 809,919 - 165,625 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick - 165,625 834,375 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro - - 165,625 834,375 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Evans 787,506 212,494 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 212,494 787,506 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAA Hughes - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy - - 938,402 21,347 959,749 40,251 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta - - 49,479 43,596 93,075 906,925 4 - AAAAAA Tucker - - 12,119 935,057 947,176 52,824 4 - AAAAAA Morrow - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 692,748 862 75,237 231,153 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAA Rome 306,382 690,989 2,629 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 870 308,149 174,395 516,586 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAA Alexander - - 747,739 - 747,739 252,261 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding - - - 252,261 252,261 747,739 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Dalton - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Kell - 999,214 786 - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Pope - 786 59,384 939,830 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry - - 939,830 60,170 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAA Creekview - 764,641 189,226 46,133 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek - 235,359 615,519 149,122 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge - - 195,255 52,949 248,204 751,796 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah - - - 751,796 751,796 248,204 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAA Centennial - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAAA Buford 833,389 166,611 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 166,611 833,389 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central - - 510,410 362,210 872,620 127,380 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh - - 465,950 13,782 479,732 520,268 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow - - 23,640 404,348 427,988 572,012 8 - AAAAAA Lanier - - - 219,660 219,660 780,340 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Jones County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Creekside Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 14 66.39 6-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 2 90.27 7-1 Ware County Reg 2, #4 31 52.57 4-5 Whitewater Reg 3, #1 16 65.13 5-2 Creekside Reg 6, #3 29 53.38 6-3 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #2 4 85.83 8-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 23 58.29 4-5 Loganville Reg 5, #1 12 69.81 7-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 6 76.09 7-3 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 25 55.03 4-3 New Manchester Reg 5, #4 33 51.76 2-5 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 13 69.62 7-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 5 84.59 7-2 Coffee Reg 4, #2 10 72.21 8-1 Ola Reg 3, #4 38 47.02 4-4 Tri-Cities Reg 2, #1 9 72.98 8-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Jones County Eastside Decatur Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Griffin Jones County Eastside Hiram Reg 8, #3 27 54.69 7-2 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 17 62.79 6-0 Decatur Reg 6, #4 35 49.53 3-6 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #1 3 87.95 5-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 20 61.88 6-3 Harris County Reg 3, #2 19 62.26 6-3 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 21 59.67 5-4 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 1 94.07 6-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 28 54.67 6-2 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 18 62.40 6-4 Griffin Reg 1, #4 11 70.00 3-6 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 8 73.02 6-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 24 56.15 3-3 Southwest DeKalb Reg 8, #2 15 65.29 7-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 34 50.37 1-9 Hiram Reg 6, #1 41 45.56 4-4 Villa Rica

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 6-2 94.07 1,000,000 4.27 966,430 688,813 630,100 440,557 1.27 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 7-1 90.27 1,000,000 3.97 916,718 626,146 479,448 233,748 3.28 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 5-0 87.95 1,000,000 3.57 953,058 332,260 292,689 152,655 5.55 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 8-1 85.83 1,000,000 3.54 889,079 393,121 267,253 94,569 9.57 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 7-2 84.59 1,000,000 3.16 670,149 478,768 184,269 59,498 15.81 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 7-3 76.09 1,000,000 2.86 637,505 235,606 41,195 6,450 154.04 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 6-3 73.02 1,000,000 2.12 357,616 285,070 28,168 4,437 224.38 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 8-1 72.98 1,000,000 2.43 290,422 147,315 25,294 2,945 338.56 Ola 4 - AAAAA 8-1 72.21 1,000,000 1.71 215,162 152,547 14,973 2,036 490.16 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 3-6 70.00 1,000,000 1.85 263,965 187,623 10,657 1,233 810.03 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 7-2 69.62 1,000,000 2.38 351,664 90,269 10,922 862 1,159.09 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 7-2 65.29 1,000,000 2.39 502,489 171,650 5,345 369 2,709.03 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 7-1 69.81 1,000,000 1.96 109,675 14,592 4,222 354 2,823.86 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 6-4 62.40 1,000,000 2.07 176,400 101,929 2,195 108 9,258.26 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 6-3 66.39 1,000,000 1.12 37,686 11,140 866 69 14,491.75 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 5-2 65.13 1,000,000 1.81 46,214 5,125 1,022 57 17,542.86 Decatur 5 - AAAAA 6-0 62.79 1,000,000 1.72 31,786 1,479 302 22 45,453.55 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 6-3 62.26 1,000,000 1.69 23,501 1,777 314 10 99,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 3-3 56.15 1,000,000 1.49 176,885 26,761 228 10 99,999.00 New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 4-3 55.03 767,784 1.03 62,662 9,440 116 4 249,999.00 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 6-3 61.88 1,000,000 1.42 9,406 483 101 2 499,999.00 Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 7-2 54.69 1,000,000 1.36 73,642 9,923 90 2 499,999.00 Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 5-4 59.67 682,854 0.69 2,669 104 24 2 499,999.00 Loganville 8 - AAAAA 4-5 58.29 995,422 1.21 6,142 218 12 1 999,999.00 Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 6-3 53.38 1,000,000 1.45 102,693 13,447 96 - - Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 6-2 54.67 1,000,000 1.24 20,551 6,981 56 - - Hiram 7 - AAAAA 1-9 50.37 996,228 1.50 79,607 6,138 32 - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 4-5 52.57 1,000,000 1.17 1,982 43 5 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 6-3 54.90 317,146 0.32 398 8 3 - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 4-4 45.56 763,329 0.90 17,499 1,002 2 - - M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 2-5 51.76 597,787 0.65 2,860 67 1 - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 4-5 44.27 334,330 0.35 488 77 - - - Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 3-6 49.53 998,091 1.01 1,512 41 - - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 3-4 48.56 402,213 0.43 933 19 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 4-3 47.17 3,772 0.01 170 10 - - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 4-4 47.02 665,670 0.69 243 7 - - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 2-6 44.61 470,796 0.47 139 1 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 3-6 42.44 4,578 0.00 - - - - - Veterans 1 - AAAAA 4-5 75.08 - - - - - - - Cass 7 - AAAAA 6-4 59.20 - - - - - - - Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 2-7 53.36 - - - - - - - Northgate 2 - AAAAA 3-6 52.27 - - - - - - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 3-6 46.39 - - - - - - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 2-5 45.98 - - - - - - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 3-6 44.50 - - - - - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 2-7 44.43 - - - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 5-1 43.44 - - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-9 40.83 - - - - - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 4-5 39.28 - - - - - - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 2-6 37.72 - - - - - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 2-7 34.78 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 1-6 32.35 - - - - - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 1-9 30.69 - - - - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-9 28.88 - - - - - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-7 13.76 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-9 9.36 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-9 6.87 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 2-2 -25.35 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 898,568 8,887 92,545 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAA Ware County 92,545 820,313 - 87,142 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAA Coffee 8,887 170,800 820,313 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAA Wayne County - - 87,142 912,858 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAA Veterans - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAA Griffin - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAA Harris County - - 791,436 208,564 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAA Whitewater - - 208,564 791,436 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAA Northgate - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAA McIntosh - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAA Creekside 629,989 370,011 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 370,011 629,989 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro - - 812,124 187,876 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill - - 187,876 146,454 334,330 665,670 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - 665,670 665,670 334,330 3 - AAAAA Banneker - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAA Jones County 654,542 192,886 152,572 - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Ola 308,855 675,714 15,431 - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 36,603 131,400 831,997 - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Union Grove - - - 682,854 682,854 317,146 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - 317,146 317,146 682,854 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 740,425 259,575 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAA Decatur 259,575 740,425 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAA M.L. King - - - 597,787 597,787 402,213 5 - AAAAA Lithonia - - - 402,213 402,213 597,787 5 - AAAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 493,736 238,580 267,684 - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 267,684 261,520 1,756 232,369 763,329 236,671 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 238,580 267,684 - 261,520 767,784 232,216 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs - 230,460 498,191 269,440 998,091 1,909 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson - 1,756 232,369 236,671 470,796 529,204 6 - AAAAA Grady - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Cartersville - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Calhoun - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Hiram - - - 996,228 996,228 3,772 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - 3,772 3,772 996,228 7 - AAAAA Cass - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAA Eastside - 756,383 243,617 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier - 243,617 756,383 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAA Loganville - - - 995,422 995,422 4,578 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove - - - 4,578 4,578 995,422 8 - AAAAA Jackson County - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Stephenson Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Benedictine Stephenson Riverdale Hapeville Charter Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 15 57.97 4-4 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 10 63.48 3-4 Cairo Reg 2, #4 35 43.91 6-3 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 4 74.77 6-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 9 64.17 4-2 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 22 53.30 6-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 20 54.40 1-6 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 24 53.17 5-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 32 48.26 5-4 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 8 66.66 3-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 40 37.27 1-5 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 1 85.65 7-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 18 56.96 3-5 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 14 60.67 4-0 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 26 51.85 3-3 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 7 67.48 7-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist North Oconee Cedartown Islands Bainbridge Hardaway Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 11 62.20 4-5 North Oconee Reg 5, #2 33 45.84 7-2 Fayette County Reg 6, #4 23 53.26 2-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 5 70.75 6-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 28 50.83 6-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 13 61.48 6-0 Islands Reg 4, #4 21 53.87 4-4 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 3 75.43 6-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 17 57.02 5-1 New Hampstead Reg 2, #2 16 57.76 7-2 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 25 52.28 1-3 Westover Reg 4, #1 12 62.14 5-4 Perry Reg 5, #3 36 42.46 6-3 Luella Reg 8, #2 6 69.23 7-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 19 55.94 5-3 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #1 2 83.90 7-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8 - AAAA 7-0 85.65 1,000,000 4.52 931,761 864,167 721,805 467,786 1.14 Marist 6 - AAAA 7-0 83.90 1,000,000 4.33 869,412 830,646 654,832 355,877 1.81 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 6-2 74.77 1,000,000 3.73 831,135 717,758 204,053 71,281 13.03 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 6-3 75.43 1,000,000 3.54 828,400 577,596 202,348 65,258 14.32 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 6-2 70.75 1,000,000 3.04 723,441 316,716 80,033 17,901 54.86 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 7-2 69.23 1,000,000 2.23 140,806 100,295 36,227 7,061 140.62 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 7-0 67.48 1,000,000 2.67 663,823 87,689 34,910 6,647 149.44 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 3-3 66.66 1,000,000 2.03 69,394 36,812 12,950 2,329 428.37 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 4-2 64.17 1,000,000 2.58 628,143 150,453 15,354 2,160 461.96 Cairo 1 - AAAA 3-4 63.48 1,000,000 1.98 138,972 85,919 8,382 1,129 884.74 Perry 4 - AAAA 5-4 62.14 1,000,000 2.24 430,733 39,098 9,131 946 1,056.08 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 4-5 62.20 1,000,000 2.16 231,033 48,139 5,195 513 1,948.32 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 4-0 60.67 1,000,000 2.07 336,728 25,118 5,187 450 2,221.22 Islands 3 - AAAA 6-0 61.48 1,000,000 1.98 132,994 39,773 4,086 347 2,880.84 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 7-2 57.76 1,000,000 1.67 183,908 12,112 1,429 84 11,903.76 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 5-1 57.02 1,000,000 1.67 187,140 8,581 1,008 57 17,542.86 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 4-4 57.97 1,000,000 1.25 33,365 11,059 671 47 21,275.60 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 3-5 56.96 1,000,000 1.42 87,679 3,037 492 47 21,275.60 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 1-6 54.40 915,170 1.56 130,746 12,035 450 32 31,249.00 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 5-2 53.17 1,000,000 1.56 121,338 12,335 507 22 45,453.55 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 4-4 53.87 1,000,000 1.13 15,074 3,199 134 8 124,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 6-2 53.30 1,000,000 1.34 104,313 9,326 309 5 199,999.00 Westover 1 - AAAA 1-3 52.28 987,949 1.26 64,545 1,665 127 5 199,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 2-4 53.26 898,286 1.00 21,084 1,895 91 4 249,999.00 Troup 2 - AAAA 6-3 50.83 1,000,000 1.27 31,947 1,495 69 2 499,999.00 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 5-3 55.94 859,467 0.88 3,405 1,228 130 1 999,999.00 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 3-3 51.85 1,000,000 1.16 30,963 586 59 1 999,999.00 Fayette County 5 - AAAA 7-2 45.84 1,000,000 1.20 17,767 775 14 - - Madison County 8 - AAAA 3-6 48.38 59,889 0.09 3,321 151 8 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 5-4 48.26 1,000,000 1.07 1,097 78 5 - - LaGrange 2 - AAAA 6-3 43.91 1,000,000 1.03 2,450 162 2 - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 3-4 49.19 101,714 0.11 1,028 52 1 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 1-5 37.27 804,202 0.81 40 3 1 - - Luella 5 - AAAA 6-3 42.46 1,000,000 1.04 1,033 39 - - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 3-5 37.25 140,533 0.15 626 4 - - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 4-3 39.09 24,941 0.03 212 3 - - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-3 44.14 12,051 0.01 144 1 - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 2-7 28.70 166,389 0.17 - - - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-8 24.42 29,409 0.03 - - - - - Howard 4 - AAAA 2-4 51.46 - - - - - - - Mays 6 - AAAA 3-6 50.60 - - - - - - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-4 40.55 - - - - - - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 1-7 37.66 - - - - - - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 1-8 36.49 - - - - - - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 3-6 31.06 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-9 29.90 - - - - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 1-7 29.36 - - - - - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 3-6 29.25 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-3 19.61 - - - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 2-7 17.70 - - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-7 17.21 - - - - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-8 14.73 - - - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 1-9 11.41 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-9 2.14 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAA Cairo - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central - - 982,948 17,052 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAA Westover - - 17,052 970,897 987,949 12,051 1 - AAAA Monroe - - - 12,051 12,051 987,949 1 - AAAA Dougherty - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 940,911 54,913 4,176 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Troup 59,089 168,337 772,574 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Hardaway - 734,870 144,370 120,760 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA LaGrange - 41,880 78,880 879,240 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Columbus - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Shaw - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Spencer - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Islands - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Perry 589,929 410,071 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Baldwin 410,071 589,929 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA West Laurens - - 580,935 419,065 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) - - 419,065 580,935 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Spalding - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAA Rutland - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAA Howard - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAA Riverdale 758,419 - 241,581 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Fayette County 241,581 758,419 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Luella - 241,581 758,419 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 804,202 804,202 195,798 5 - AAAA Hampton - - - 166,389 166,389 833,611 5 - AAAA McDonough - - - 29,409 29,409 970,591 5 - AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAA Marist 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Stephenson - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain - - - 898,286 898,286 101,714 6 - AAAA Miller Grove - - - 101,714 101,714 898,286 6 - AAAA Mays - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAA Cedartown 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield - 859,467 131,152 9,381 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAA Pickens - 131,152 9,381 - 140,533 859,467 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) - 9,381 859,467 131,152 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) - - - 859,467 859,467 140,533 7 - AAAA Ridgeland - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAA Jefferson 990,373 241 9,386 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 9,386 965,432 25,182 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA North Oconee 241 34,327 965,432 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals - - - 915,170 915,170 84,830 8 - AAAA Madison County - - - 59,889 59,889 940,111 8 - AAAA East Hall - - - 24,941 24,941 975,059 8 - AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Appling County Cedar Grove First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Pierce County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Peach County Pierce County Jackson Dawson County Greater Atlanta Christian Adairsville Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 20 57.31 5-4 Morgan County Reg 1, #2 7 76.56 7-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #4 23 53.61 4-4 Jackson Reg 3, #1 32 46.98 5-3 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 28 51.49 5-3 North Murray Reg 7, #2 21 57.10 5-4 Dawson County Reg 8, #4 24 52.97 7-2 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 6 77.87 7-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #3 31 49.44 5-4 North Hall Reg 6, #2 27 51.87 6-3 Adairsville Reg 5, #4 11 66.89 4-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 2 83.57 8-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 49 27.27 1-8 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 10 66.98 7-2 Thomson Reg 3, #4 40 37.79 3-3 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 4 78.89 7-1 Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Appling County Crisp County Cedar Grove Carver (Atlanta) Cherokee Bluff Central (Macon) Appling County Crisp County Richmond Academy Cedar Grove Rockmart Reg 8, #3 17 61.20 3-4 Hart County Reg 5, #2 9 68.61 3-5 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #4 37 41.23 4-4 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 16 61.49 9-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 2, #3 18 59.41 6-2 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 33 46.23 2-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 22 56.38 3-4 Burke County Reg 1, #1 5 78.72 7-0 Appling County Reg 3, #3 29 51.00 5-1 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 3 79.00 8-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 52 23.30 1-8 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 14 62.89 8-1 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 1 90.40 5-0 Cedar Grove Reg 8, #2 13 63.20 7-2 Monroe Area Reg 7, #4 15 62.61 6-2 White County Reg 6, #1 8 71.47 7-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 5-0 90.40 1,000,000 4.16 883,938 713,996 595,507 458,394 1.18 Oconee County 8 - AAA 8-0 83.57 1,000,000 3.82 888,877 606,643 420,905 190,990 4.24 Appling County 1 - AAA 7-0 78.72 1,000,000 3.72 900,794 647,411 220,579 91,607 9.92 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 7-1 77.87 1,000,000 3.66 925,256 550,778 220,780 68,728 13.55 Peach County 2 - AAA 7-1 78.89 1,000,000 3.36 830,056 344,937 191,081 65,329 14.31 Crisp County 2 - AAA 8-1 79.00 1,000,000 3.21 840,770 246,698 142,585 63,897 14.65 Pierce County 1 - AAA 7-1 76.56 1,000,000 3.49 881,305 521,408 155,987 51,618 18.37 Rockmart 6 - AAA 7-1 71.47 1,000,000 1.94 99,435 39,448 16,349 4,114 242.07 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 3-5 68.61 1,000,000 2.39 503,020 139,374 17,585 3,408 292.43 Thomson 4 - AAA 7-2 66.98 1,000,000 2.19 162,704 24,939 5,131 607 1,646.45 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 4-3 66.89 995,547 1.19 78,505 16,156 3,073 369 2,709.03 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 9-0 61.49 1,000,000 2.33 349,504 61,371 4,022 352 2,839.91 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 8-1 62.89 1,000,000 2.18 167,118 11,372 2,546 260 3,845.15 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 7-2 63.20 1,000,000 1.27 85,332 15,324 1,085 120 8,332.33 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 6-2 59.41 1,000,000 1.93 90,821 26,343 1,138 90 11,110.11 Hart County 8 - AAA 3-4 61.20 1,000,000 1.22 66,778 10,150 635 57 17,542.86 White County 7 - AAA 6-2 62.61 1,000,000 1.23 8,818 1,397 243 26 38,460.54 Morgan County 4 - AAA 5-4 57.31 1,000,000 1.11 44,626 4,497 213 13 76,922.08 Dawson County 7 - AAA 5-4 57.10 1,000,000 1.76 49,882 5,796 260 12 83,332.33 Burke County 4 - AAA 3-4 56.38 1,000,000 1.08 23,565 5,227 152 8 124,999.00 Jackson 2 - AAA 4-4 53.61 541,487 0.92 21,041 1,427 31 1 999,999.00 Franklin County 8 - AAA 7-2 52.97 1,000,000 1.05 14,980 1,069 29 - - North Murray 6 - AAA 5-3 51.49 1,000,000 1.36 17,428 1,136 24 - - Adairsville 6 - AAA 6-3 51.87 1,000,000 1.55 14,823 692 22 - - North Hall 7 - AAA 5-4 49.44 1,000,000 1.44 11,322 530 11 - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 5-3 46.98 1,000,000 1.39 14,411 599 9 - - Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 4-5 50.79 263,585 0.42 6,567 338 8 - - Mary Persons 2 - AAA 4-5 52.68 194,928 0.32 6,589 411 6 - - Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-3 46.23 1,000,000 1.19 5,011 436 4 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 5-1 51.00 1,000,000 1.03 4,526 61 - - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 4-4 41.23 969,363 1.05 1,984 31 - - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 5-4 44.50 30,637 0.03 116 5 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 3-3 37.79 1,000,000 1.00 87 - - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 1-8 27.27 775,837 0.78 5 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 1-8 23.30 1,000,000 1.00 3 - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 2-3 36.61 4,453 0.00 2 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-9 15.79 224,163 0.22 1 - - - - Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 2-4 64.50 - - - - - - - Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-3 57.85 - - - - - - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-5 52.17 - - - - - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 3-4 45.08 - - - - - - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 1-7 41.75 - - - - - - - Harlem 4 - AAA 2-7 40.81 - - - - - - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 4-5 39.20 - - - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 1-4 37.00 - - - - - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 3-6 36.95 - - - - - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 1-7 32.71 - - - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 4-6 32.40 - - - - - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 3-5 32.18 - - - - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 2-7 30.21 - - - - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-7 30.20 - - - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 1-8 26.88 - - - - - - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-5 24.01 - - - - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 1-5 17.30 - - - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-10 7.93 - - - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-6 6.56 - - - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-9 -5.18 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Appling County 610,359 389,641 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Pierce County 389,641 610,359 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Tattnall County - - 775,837 - 775,837 224,163 1 - AAA Brantley County - - 224,163 775,837 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Long County - - - 224,163 224,163 775,837 2 - AAA Peach County 931,955 45,081 22,964 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Crisp County 67,178 932,712 110 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 867 22,207 976,926 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Jackson - - - 541,487 541,487 458,513 2 - AAA Upson-Lee - - - 263,585 263,585 736,415 2 - AAA Mary Persons - - - 194,928 194,928 805,072 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAA Pike County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Liberty County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Windsor Forest - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Thomson - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Morgan County - - 974,037 25,963 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Burke County - - 25,963 974,037 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Harlem - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAA Hephzibah - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAA Cedar Grove - - 995,547 4,453 1,000,000 - 5 - AAA Redan - - 4,453 - 4,453 995,547 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) - - - 995,547 995,547 4,453 5 - AAA Sandy Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Douglass - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAA Adairsville - 950,404 47,713 1,883 1,000,000 - 6 - AAA North Murray - 40,147 770,691 189,162 1,000,000 - 6 - AAA LaFayette - 9,449 180,072 779,842 969,363 30,637 6 - AAA Ringgold - - 1,524 29,113 30,637 969,363 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Murray County - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Sonoraville - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA Dawson County - 682,819 317,181 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA North Hall - 317,181 682,819 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA White County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA Gilmer - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAA West Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAA Oconee County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Monroe Area - 517,366 482,634 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Hart County - 482,634 517,366 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Franklin County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Stephens County - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAA East Jackson - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Rabun County Thomasville Rabun County Fitzgerald Jefferson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Haralson County Rabun County Vidalia Thomasville Northeast Pace Academy Haralson County South Atlanta Rabun County Early County Vidalia Reg 4, #3 34 37.22 5-4 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 3 70.85 6-4 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 23 53.43 4-5 Swainsboro Reg 3, #1 15 58.37 6-2 Northeast Reg 6, #3 18 57.71 5-2 Pace Academy Reg 7, #2 24 52.13 5-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 45 26.73 1-8 Banks County Reg 5, #1 5 63.91 7-1 Haralson County Reg 7, #3 31 44.53 5-4 Model Reg 6, #2 25 50.23 5-3 South Atlanta Reg 5, #4 21 55.14 5-4 Bremen Reg 8, #1 2 73.24 9-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 10 60.28 6-2 Early County Reg 4, #2 22 54.28 8-1 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 11 60.13 6-3 Bleckley County Reg 2, #1 12 60.11 6-2 Vidalia Callaway Fitzgerald Jefferson County Lovett Callaway Fannin County Dodge County Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Jefferson County Heard County Lovett Reg 8, #3 33 42.89 3-5 Union County Reg 5, #2 4 67.48 6-1 Callaway Reg 6, #4 26 49.71 6-2 Washington Reg 7, #1 13 59.80 7-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 16 57.95 6-3 Toombs County Reg 3, #2 6 63.71 5-3 Dodge County Reg 4, #4 41 31.15 4-4 Laney Reg 1, #1 1 80.88 9-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 14 59.17 5-4 Washington County Reg 2, #2 9 60.40 8-1 Jeff Davis Reg 1, #4 19 56.66 5-4 Cook Reg 4, #1 7 62.90 6-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 17 57.85 6-3 Heard County Reg 8, #2 28 45.85 2-5 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 36 34.34 3-7 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 8 62.09 6-2 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1 - AA 9-0 80.88 1,000,000 4.54 928,462 840,891 771,744 599,064 0.67 Rabun County 8 - AA 9-1 73.24 1,000,000 3.94 838,813 719,757 493,030 193,148 4.18 Thomasville 1 - AA 6-4 70.85 1,000,000 3.65 803,523 572,321 286,107 96,304 9.38 Callaway 5 - AA 6-1 67.48 1,000,000 3.03 716,008 238,659 107,842 37,755 25.49 Haralson County 5 - AA 7-1 63.91 1,000,000 2.67 593,364 219,111 78,063 16,627 59.14 Lovett 6 - AA 6-2 62.09 1,000,000 3.03 653,020 363,436 54,202 15,164 64.95 Jefferson County 4 - AA 6-2 62.90 1,000,000 2.48 457,878 257,344 41,301 12,328 80.12 Dodge County 3 - AA 5-3 63.71 1,000,000 1.91 102,085 54,887 24,288 6,537 151.98 Vidalia 2 - AA 6-2 60.11 1,000,000 1.98 327,987 79,946 25,644 3,701 269.20 Fannin County 7 - AA 7-0 59.80 1,000,000 2.19 343,928 33,186 15,342 3,428 290.72 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 8-1 60.40 1,000,000 1.98 265,288 122,067 13,755 3,238 307.83 Early County 1 - AA 6-2 60.28 1,000,000 2.05 319,516 69,764 19,003 2,890 345.02 Heard County 5 - AA 6-3 57.85 1,000,000 2.34 381,295 98,360 14,556 2,258 441.87 Bleckley County 3 - AA 6-3 60.13 1,000,000 1.76 234,498 51,967 13,387 2,010 496.51 Northeast 3 - AA 6-2 58.37 1,000,000 1.85 123,032 50,057 12,225 1,561 639.61 Washington County 3 - AA 5-4 59.17 1,000,000 1.67 177,320 70,657 6,984 1,454 686.76 Pace Academy 6 - AA 5-2 57.71 992,956 1.90 169,518 42,374 8,950 999 1,000.00 Cook 1 - AA 5-4 56.66 1,000,000 1.41 99,970 32,987 2,406 420 2,379.95 Bremen 5 - AA 5-4 55.14 1,000,000 1.37 89,677 27,400 3,147 365 2,738.73 Toombs County 2 - AA 6-3 57.95 1,000,000 1.34 15,025 4,937 1,699 322 3,104.59 Putnam County 4 - AA 8-1 54.28 1,000,000 1.50 117,543 15,851 2,671 199 5,024.13 Pepperell 7 - AA 5-4 52.13 1,000,000 1.54 82,597 10,395 1,263 85 11,763.71 Swainsboro 2 - AA 4-5 53.43 1,000,000 1.32 27,112 6,498 834 69 14,491.75 South Atlanta 6 - AA 5-3 50.23 1,000,000 1.72 55,583 11,406 1,279 65 15,383.62 Washington 6 - AA 6-2 49.71 990,378 1.22 30,950 904 132 7 142,856.14 Elbert County 8 - AA 2-5 45.85 1,000,000 1.23 24,413 3,257 77 1 999,999.00 Columbia 6 - AA 3-2 43.16 16,666 0.02 123 2 1 1 999,999.00 Model 7 - AA 5-4 44.53 1,000,000 1.23 10,935 1,394 64 - - Union County 8 - AA 3-5 42.89 1,000,000 1.07 8,237 106 3 - - Chattooga 7 - AA 3-7 34.34 778,859 0.80 1,209 30 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 5-4 37.22 995,648 1.01 743 40 - - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-8 26.73 1,000,000 1.01 203 3 - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 3-6 32.25 207,637 0.22 119 3 - - - Laney 4 - AA 4-4 31.15 859,565 0.86 15 2 - - - Dade County 7 - AA 2-7 26.68 13,504 0.01 8 1 - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 3-6 24.38 144,787 0.14 3 - - - - Temple 5 - AA 5-5 55.48 - - - - - - - Worth County 1 - AA 4-6 48.15 - - - - - - - Bacon County 2 - AA 5-5 45.45 - - - - - - - Lamar County 3 - AA 4-5 44.78 - - - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 2-3 35.65 - - - - - - - Monticello 3 - AA 2-7 33.86 - - - - - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 3-5 32.88 - - - - - - - Berrien 1 - AA 2-8 31.98 - - - - - - - Therrell 6 - AA 2-6 31.13 - - - - - - - Southwest 3 - AA 1-5 30.59 - - - - - - - Coosa 7 - AA 4-4 29.13 - - - - - - - Butler 4 - AA 4-4 24.97 - - - - - - - Towers 6 - AA 1-5 22.82 - - - - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-7 13.92 - - - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-5 8.40 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-8 -0.41 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Thomasville - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Early County - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Cook - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Worth County - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - AA Berrien - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AA Vidalia 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AA Jeff Davis - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AA Toombs County - - 986,739 13,261 1,000,000 - 2 - AA Swainsboro - - 13,261 986,739 1,000,000 - 2 - AA East Laurens - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AA Bacon County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AA Northeast 818,289 181,711 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AA Dodge County 181,711 818,289 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AA Washington County - - 952,662 47,338 1,000,000 - 3 - AA Bleckley County - - 47,338 952,662 1,000,000 - 3 - AA Lamar County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AA Monticello - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AA Southwest - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Jefferson County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AA Putnam County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) - - 963,126 32,522 995,648 4,352 4 - AA Oglethorpe County - - 33,945 110,842 144,787 855,213 4 - AA Laney - - 2,929 856,636 859,565 140,435 4 - AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AA Haralson County 568,673 163,354 13,041 254,932 1,000,000 - 5 - AA Callaway 229,067 593,098 177,835 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AA Heard County 202,260 229,067 568,673 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AA Bremen - 14,481 240,451 745,068 1,000,000 - 5 - AA Temple - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA Lovett 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AA South Atlanta - 720,374 279,626 - 1,000,000 - 6 - AA Pace Academy - 279,626 672,510 40,820 992,956 7,044 6 - AA Washington - - 47,630 942,748 990,378 9,622 6 - AA Columbia - - 234 16,432 16,666 983,334 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA Towers - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA Therrell - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA McNair - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AA Fannin County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AA Pepperell - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AA Model - - 792,363 207,637 1,000,000 - 7 - AA Gordon Central - - 207,637 - 207,637 792,363 7 - AA Chattooga - - - 778,859 778,859 221,141 7 - AA Dade County - - - 13,504 13,504 986,496 7 - AA Coosa - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AA Rabun County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County - 991,498 7,415 1,087 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County - 8,502 40,558 950,940 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County - - 952,027 47,973 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Metter Metter Irwin County Chattahoochee County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Irwin County Johnson County Metter Warren County Macon County Gordon Lee Commerce Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 15 50.88 7-2 Johnson County Reg 1, #2 20 48.11 4-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 10 58.42 6-3 Turner County Reg 3, #1 2 70.47 9-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 32 38.42 3-4 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 31 39.14 6-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 41 31.03 3-6 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 8 60.83 7-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 47 18.42 5-4 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 18 48.39 8-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 16 49.75 3-4 Marion County Reg 8, #1 7 61.06 8-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 35 35.46 3-5 Miller County Reg 4, #2 9 59.09 7-2 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 36 35.10 4-5 Screven County Reg 2, #1 3 69.11 6-3 Irwin County Chattahoochee County Clinch County Brooks County Washington-Wilkes Chattahoochee County Hancock Central Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Bowdon Reg 8, #3 22 44.43 5-3 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 6 61.07 8-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 6, #4 37 34.34 7-2 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 24 43.39 5-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 5 62.01 5-3 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 13 54.31 5-3 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 25 43.28 6-3 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 12 54.84 5-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 34 36.69 4-5 Jenkins County Reg 2, #2 1 72.65 9-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 40 32.58 3-4 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 4 68.69 8-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 14 52.09 6-2 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 11 56.40 6-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #4 48 17.83 2-5 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 19 48.17 5-4 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County 2 - A Public 9-1 72.65 1,000,000 3.65 641,709 573,239 448,260 297,502 2.36 Metter 3 - A Public 9-0 70.47 1,000,000 3.45 738,302 574,149 351,768 204,033 3.90 Dublin 4 - A Public 8-1 68.69 1,000,000 3.29 504,656 446,461 348,138 176,316 4.67 Irwin County 2 - A Public 6-3 69.11 1,000,000 3.43 707,658 551,480 308,542 165,188 5.05 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 8-0 61.07 1,000,000 3.35 871,384 407,893 126,887 39,929 24.04 Macon County 5 - A Public 7-1 60.83 1,000,000 3.33 877,792 386,868 120,074 37,135 25.93 Clinch County 2 - A Public 5-3 62.01 993,220 2.50 434,614 254,899 82,087 26,704 36.45 Commerce 8 - A Public 8-1 61.06 1,000,000 2.85 711,176 224,719 79,239 26,208 37.16 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 7-2 59.09 1,000,000 2.26 180,024 91,994 24,892 7,164 138.59 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 6-1 56.40 1,000,000 2.24 471,434 72,195 29,904 5,853 169.85 Pelham 1 - A Public 5-1 54.84 1,000,000 2.37 348,451 154,902 30,282 5,333 186.51 Turner County 2 - A Public 6-3 58.42 1,000,000 1.56 177,907 79,549 22,301 5,126 194.08 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 5-3 54.31 1,000,000 1.55 155,719 61,975 10,518 1,748 571.08 Taylor County 5 - A Public 6-2 52.09 1,000,000 1.55 193,146 16,871 4,640 622 1,606.72 Bowdon 6 - A Public 5-4 48.17 1,000,000 2.35 336,921 24,131 5,752 511 1,955.95 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 8-1 48.39 1,000,000 2.20 203,827 16,809 1,703 185 5,404.41 Johnson County 4 - A Public 7-2 50.88 1,000,000 1.61 55,464 12,933 1,618 185 5,404.41 Marion County 5 - A Public 3-4 49.75 961,998 1.22 83,203 7,396 798 106 9,432.96 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 5-0 43.39 1,000,000 1.90 118,876 20,197 1,277 65 15,383.62 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 4-3 48.11 1,000,000 1.50 34,876 6,567 628 47 21,275.60 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 5-3 44.43 1,000,000 1.16 53,868 8,459 442 29 34,481.76 Montgomery County 4 - A Public 6-3 43.28 1,000,000 1.19 18,678 2,890 145 9 111,110.11 Warren County 7 - A Public 6-2 39.14 1,000,000 1.64 38,270 1,545 53 1 999,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 3-4 38.42 955,307 1.36 23,477 1,186 36 1 999,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 7-2 34.34 1,000,000 1.27 10,732 414 7 - - Manchester 5 - A Public 4-6 44.73 38,002 0.04 1,311 64 4 - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 4-5 36.69 1,000,000 1.02 753 71 3 - - Miller County 1 - A Public 3-5 35.46 1,000,000 1.04 558 34 1 - - Terrell County 1 - A Public 3-4 32.58 613,464 0.62 61 5 1 - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 3-6 31.03 942,939 0.96 4,216 66 - - - Screven County 3 - A Public 4-5 35.10 979,984 0.99 463 24 - - - Charlton County 2 - A Public 4-5 44.15 6,780 0.01 62 9 - - - Trion 6 - A Public 3-6 29.43 38,345 0.04 108 5 - - - Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 4-4 41.17 20,016 0.02 40 1 - - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 2-5 17.83 1,000,000 1.02 135 - - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 5-4 18.42 878,131 0.89 104 - - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 3-5 19.04 57,061 0.06 19 - - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 3-6 27.40 386,536 0.39 5 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 2-6 10.36 121,869 0.12 1 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 2-5 15.71 6,348 0.01 - - - - - Atkinson County 2 - A Public 4-5 48.72 - - - - - - - Schley County 5 - A Public 4-5 42.14 - - - - - - - Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-5 41.71 - - - - - - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 4-5 41.63 - - - - - - - Claxton 3 - A Public 2-5 40.76 - - - - - - - Dooly County 4 - A Public 3-4 38.10 - - - - - - - Wheeler County 4 - A Public 5-5 34.21 - - - - - - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 3-6 34.11 - - - - - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 2-7 22.77 - - - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-8 21.01 - - - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-7 14.32 - - - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 2-7 14.22 - - - - - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 1-7 9.30 - - - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-7 7.15 - - - - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-3 5.09 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-6 3.46 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 4-5 0.94 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-7 -1.77 - - - - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-9 -4.83 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 3-7 -4.95 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-4 -42.21 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Mitchell County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Miller County - - 945,075 54,925 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Terrell County - - 33,623 579,841 613,464 386,536 1 - A Public Seminole County - - 21,302 365,234 386,536 613,464 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Calhoun County - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Irwin County 758,347 - 21,108 220,545 1,000,000 - 2 - A Public Brooks County 241,653 758,347 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Public Clinch County - 220,545 736,865 35,810 993,220 6,780 2 - A Public Turner County - 21,108 242,027 736,865 1,000,000 - 2 - A Public Charlton County - - - 6,780 6,780 993,220 2 - A Public Lanier County - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Atkinson County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - A Public Metter 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy - 914,925 85,075 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Public Jenkins County - 85,075 914,925 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Public Screven County - - - 979,984 979,984 20,016 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute - - - 20,016 20,016 979,984 3 - A Public Claxton - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - A Public Portal - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - A Public Bryan County - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Dublin 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Wilcox County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Johnson County - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Montgomery County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Dooly County - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Wheeler County - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Telfair County - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Hawkinsville - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Treutlen - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Macon County 538,244 461,756 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 461,756 538,244 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Taylor County - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Marion County - - - 961,998 961,998 38,002 5 - A Public Manchester - - - 38,002 38,002 961,998 5 - A Public Schley County - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Greenville - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Bowdon 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Public Gordon Lee - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy - - 624,867 330,440 955,307 44,693 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) - - 375,133 624,867 1,000,000 - 6 - A Public Trion - - - 38,345 38,345 961,655 6 - A Public Armuchee - - - 6,348 6,348 993,652 7 - A Public Hancock Central 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Public Warren County - 978,577 21,423 - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Public Wilkinson County - 21,423 264,605 713,972 1,000,000 - 7 - A Public Georgia Military College - - 704,791 173,340 878,131 121,869 7 - A Public ACE Charter - - 9,181 112,688 121,869 878,131 7 - A Public Crawford County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Commerce 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes - 993,735 5,648 617 1,000,000 - 8 - A Public Towns County - 5,648 617 50,796 57,061 942,939 8 - A Public Lincoln County - 617 993,735 5,648 1,000,000 - 8 - A Public Social Circle - - - 942,939 942,939 57,061 8 - A Public Greene County - - - - - 1,000,000

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian North Cobb Christian Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian Wesleyan Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Stratford Academy Savannah Christian Christian Heritage Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Mount de Sales Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 26 39.22 6-2 Pacelli Reg 1, #2 13 52.70 6-2 Stratford Academy Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 6 61.92 8-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 29 31.27 4-3 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 7 61.41 6-1 Christian Heritage Reg 8, #4 27 38.78 5-4 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 8 60.64 7-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 16 50.67 6-4 Darlington Reg 6, #2 20 48.79 5-4 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 19 49.00 3-5 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #1 1 76.95 7-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 22 43.70 5-4 Mount de Sales Reg 4, #2 24 41.08 4-5 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 14 52.69 7-2 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 4 70.30 5-3 Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy North Cobb Christian Calvary Day First Presbyterian Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 9 59.88 6-2 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 12 53.02 3-5 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 30 31.17 3-4 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 5 63.18 7-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 2, #3 33 25.20 1-8 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 11 54.35 5-4 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 35 19.14 0-8 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 18 49.93 5-4 First Presbyterian Reg 3, #3 21 45.39 3-4 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 15 51.28 5-4 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 25 40.22 4-5 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #1 10 56.54 6-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 17 50.52 5-3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #2 3 70.33 8-1 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 23 41.20 0-6 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 2 73.81 8-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 7-1 76.95 1,000,000 4.20 946,006 683,170 600,775 415,525 1.41 Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 8-0 73.81 1,000,000 3.77 659,613 607,513 519,222 270,153 2.70 Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 5-3 70.30 1,000,000 3.36 896,701 305,551 232,705 119,585 7.36 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 8-1 70.33 1,000,000 2.79 336,814 292,038 224,577 95,455 9.48 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 7-1 63.18 1,000,000 3.18 639,727 442,906 111,713 30,655 31.62 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 8-1 61.92 1,000,000 2.40 810,921 437,029 82,055 24,112 40.47 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 6-1 61.41 1,000,000 3.03 588,613 380,214 82,431 19,376 50.61 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 7-2 60.64 1,000,000 2.58 428,270 238,972 40,382 10,345 95.67 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 6-2 59.88 999,925 2.08 248,698 164,244 31,689 6,044 164.45 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 6-2 56.54 1,000,000 2.54 573,501 80,469 32,432 4,631 214.94 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 5-4 54.35 1,000,000 2.33 441,601 117,894 15,304 1,716 581.75 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 6-2 52.70 1,000,000 2.26 299,361 79,228 7,537 779 1,282.70 Aquinas 3 - A Private 7-2 52.69 1,000,000 1.64 211,626 41,562 4,886 473 2,113.16 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 5-4 49.93 1,000,000 2.21 277,676 57,560 4,747 353 2,831.86 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 5-4 51.28 1,000,000 1.91 260,263 16,034 4,365 351 2,848.00 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 3-5 53.02 1,000,000 1.26 45,740 19,315 2,258 227 4,404.29 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 5-3 50.52 1,000,000 1.36 55,071 17,582 1,262 106 9,432.96 Darlington 7 - A Private 6-4 50.67 1,000,000 1.54 22,426 2,684 496 49 20,407.16 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 5-4 48.79 1,000,000 1.50 17,111 1,736 256 24 41,665.67 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 3-4 45.39 1,000,000 1.32 94,165 6,657 373 23 43,477.26 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 3-5 49.00 1,000,000 1.04 6,631 865 155 9 111,110.11 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 5-4 43.70 1,000,000 1.56 66,287 4,715 265 8 124,999.00 Brookstone 4 - A Private 4-5 41.08 1,000,000 1.49 31,757 791 70 1 999,999.00 Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 4-5 40.22 1,000,000 1.28 22,940 334 22 - - Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-6 41.20 953,762 0.97 366 67 10 - - Pacelli 4 - A Private 6-2 39.22 1,000,000 1.20 11,993 559 9 - - Athens Christian 8 - A Private 5-4 38.78 984,141 1.06 3,689 257 4 - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 3-4 31.17 1,000,000 1.02 466 22 - - - Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 4-3 31.27 1,000,000 1.02 756 18 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 1-8 25.20 1,000,000 1.02 981 13 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-8 19.14 1,000,000 1.02 227 1 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 2-5 26.37 15,934 0.02 3 - - - - Walker 7 - A Private 1-8 18.59 46,238 0.05 - - - - - Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 4-5 37.60 - - - - - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-7 30.64 - - - - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-9 21.81 - - - - - - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-7 11.58 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 528,338 338,320 133,342 - 1,000,000 - 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 338,320 632,662 29,018 - 1,000,000 - 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 133,342 25,324 494,552 346,782 1,000,000 - 1 - A Private Tattnall Square - 3,694 343,088 653,218 1,000,000 - 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 999,532 378 90 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 452 999,548 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 16 74 999,910 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 920,761 53,308 25,931 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 79,239 9,090 695,129 216,542 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day - 665,641 145,439 188,920 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas - 271,961 133,501 594,538 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 877,566 8,808 113,626 - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 113,626 814,778 62,788 8,808 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 8,808 113,626 814,778 62,788 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School - 62,788 8,808 928,404 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 807,065 192,935 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 192,935 339,835 467,230 - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Holy Innocents - 467,230 111,356 421,414 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Hebron Christian - - 421,414 578,586 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Providence Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian - 990,237 9,763 - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy - 9,763 990,237 - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private St. Francis - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 509,799 490,201 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 490,201 509,799 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Private Darlington - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian - - - 953,762 953,762 46,238 7 - A Private Walker - - - 46,238 46,238 953,762 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - A Private Athens Academy - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - A Private George Walton Academy - - 984,066 15,859 999,925 75 8 - A Private Loganville Christian - - 15,859 75 15,934 984,066 8 - A Private Athens Christian - - 75 984,066 984,141 15,859