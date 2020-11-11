X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 11

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
Collins Hill
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Milton
Collins Hill
East Coweta
Lowndes
North Cobb
Archer
Milton
North Forsyth
Collins Hill
Parkview
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
24
70.10
5-3
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #2
2
101.13
6-1
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
37
58.01
6-3
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
6
86.69
7-1
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
20
71.65
5-3
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
9
83.38
5-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
33
60.16
1-7
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
7
84.92
6-1
Milton
Reg 7, #3
39
53.53
3-5
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
22
70.57
6-2
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
23
70.48
2-4
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
5
86.96
7-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
18
73.49
5-4
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
13
78.25
6-2
Parkview
Reg 3, #4
26
68.55
2-4
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
12
79.82
7-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Roswell
Norcross
Walton
Colquitt County
Newnan
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Denmark
Reg 8, #3
14
77.74
4-4
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
11
80.67
6-1
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
29
67.45
5-3
Gainesville
Reg 7, #1
4
88.27
9-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
21
70.60
3-5
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
19
72.18
4-4
Walton
Reg 4, #4
27
68.49
3-4
Newton
Reg 1, #1
1
114.41
6-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
17
74.84
4-3
Hillgrove
Reg 2, #2
15
77.73
8-0
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
28
68.45
2-5
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
3
100.08
8-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
10
81.87
8-1
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
8
83.74
6-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
41
48.59
5-3
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
25
68.96
4-3
Denmark

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA6-0114.411,000,0004.80993,249968,558842,759748,0380.34
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA6-1101.131,000,0004.13817,731715,704625,723141,0476.09
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA8-0100.081,000,0003.94941,444861,758147,99589,73110.14
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA7-286.961,000,0003.40791,294575,197161,1199,137108.45
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA7-186.691,000,0002.34194,413115,03865,3253,544281.17
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA9-088.271,000,0002.68660,08463,72031,1903,475286.77
Milton5 - AAAAAAA6-184.921,000,0002.45493,80388,09439,9801,934516.06
Archer7 - AAAAAAA5-383.381,000,0002.39453,37248,85020,9249601,040.67
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA6-383.741,000,0002.24512,18295,3828,7516971,433.72
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA7-179.821,000,0002.15268,691107,43015,1154032,480.39
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-181.871,000,0001.98344,72241,4099,6993622,761.43
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA6-278.251,000,0001.90268,52187,51910,1932144,671.90
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA8-077.731,000,0002.01218,94376,3668,6201835,463.48
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-180.67989,8081.85237,18422,4734,1281616,210.18
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-277.21612,5490.8567,87720,5132,3213627,776.78
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-374.84967,6611.4358,85114,9669822245,453.55
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-473.491,000,0001.48121,66127,2451,7671855,554.56
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA4-477.74997,4511.46101,4475,1986231283,332.33
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-371.65997,5421.88148,16516,0406849111,110.11
Walton3 - AAAAAAA4-472.18931,0441.4012,5562,5751275199,999.00
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA2-470.48983,9531.1654,81912,7795864249,999.00
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA4-368.961,000,0001.86110,58613,7025143333,332.33
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-270.57841,5781.1947,9079,2465112499,999.00
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA5-367.45992,1381.3438,9304,4871601999,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA2-468.55996,4131.3022,7853,4431281999,999.00
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-570.601,000,0001.405,2181,035441999,999.00
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-370.10617,9190.631,08313414--
Newton4 - AAAAAAA3-468.49769,5320.781,63425510--
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-568.451,000,0001.024,1006704--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-553.53854,3180.952,049861--
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-661.8391,2120.10969731--
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-358.011,000,0001.0417281--
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-357.96492,6010.5173351--
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-558.9320,6800.0210716---
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-759.8713,6700.0110210---
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-760.16509,9480.531,3599---
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA5-348.59924,7660.985754---
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-852.605,5590.0192---
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-363.30121,5760.135151---
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA3-461.7247,1660.05144----
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-640.79196,1680.2014----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-529.8324,7480.02-----
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-459.46-------
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-741.45-------
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-720.97-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAALowndes-975,00124,999-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County-24,999975,001-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County---1,000,0001,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta511,599364,580123,6801411,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAANewnan480,316507,70711,977-1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern8,085127,599726,505137,8111,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook-114137,838862,0481,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAACampbell-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb999,28667935-1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAWalton434607,442227,34795,821931,04468,956
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison160255,409297,554443,290996,4133,587
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta12065610,34680,09091,212908,788
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove-135,814464,532367,315967,66132,339
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding--18613,48413,670986,330
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson996,4913,5081-1,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAANewton3,509293360,805404,925769,532230,468
4 - AAAAAAAParkview-784,323212,3383,3391,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood-211,876184,801215,872612,549387,451
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett--242,055375,864617,919382,081
5 - AAAAAAAMilton646,408140,868212,71681,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAACherokee271,297136,753591,950-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAARoswell82,295714,10889,682103,723989,80810,192
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta-7,427105,535870,991983,95316,047
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock-84411719,71920,680979,320
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah---5,5595,559994,441
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth499,987212,064243,83841,653997,5422,458
6 - AAAAAAADenmark384,667386,898184,02744,4081,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville93,209180,206336,219382,504992,1387,862
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth22,137220,832229,929368,680841,578158,422
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth--5,987115,589121,576878,424
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central---47,16647,166952,834
6 - AAAAAAALambert-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAAANorcross682,671317,329--1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher317,329676,6596,012-1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAADuluth-6,012184,600734,154924,76675,234
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek--794,39659,922854,318145,682
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery--11,929184,239196,168803,832
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody--3,06321,68524,748975,252
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill925,49766,5517,952-1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett61,805923,7388,1806,2771,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek12,6987,107927,50350,143997,4512,549
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View-2,60419,493487,851509,948490,052
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge--36,872455,729492,601507,399

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Valdosta
Lee County
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Allatoona
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Evans
Creekview
Carrollton
Sprayberry
Buford
Houston County
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
8
76.41
7-1
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #2
1
93.59
5-2
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
35
53.35
3-5
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
33
55.13
6-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
21
66.62
4-3
Kell
Reg 7, #2
16
69.00
6-2
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
22
65.91
4-3
Lanier
Reg 5, #1
4
80.96
5-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
26
59.88
4-4
Cambridge
Reg 6, #2
17
68.27
4-3
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
20
67.39
5-3
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
3
86.04
6-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
7
77.72
5-4
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
10
74.40
7-1
Hughes
Reg 3, #4
49
33.39
1-7
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #1
5
78.35
7-2
Richmond Hill
Rome
Lee County
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
River Ridge
Brunswick
Lee County
Glynn Academy
Westlake
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
28
58.56
4-4
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #2
12
73.12
5-3
Rome
Reg 6, #4
38
51.29
3-3
Pope
Reg 7, #1
14
71.51
8-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
19
67.82
5-3
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
41
47.02
2-5
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
23
65.15
3-2
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
2
93.14
7-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
51
33.23
2-6
Grovetown
Reg 2, #2
18
68.17
6-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #4
15
71.33
3-6
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
11
73.52
6-1
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
13
72.62
7-1
Douglas County
Reg 8, #2
9
75.06
5-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
25
60.05
4-3
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #1
6
78.32
7-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA5-293.591,000,0004.39930,605827,676686,842420,3351.38
Lee County1 - AAAAAA7-193.141,000,0004.38927,797825,260683,342401,3591.49
Buford8 - AAAAAA6-186.041,000,0003.59813,441618,784245,02397,5579.25
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA5-180.961,000,0002.96765,662188,19191,77825,30838.51
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA7-078.321,000,0002.96565,149385,30979,65018,28253.70
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA7-278.351,000,0002.94622,230260,20659,62213,22174.64
Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-477.721,000,0002.00294,764118,81421,1914,556218.49
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA7-176.41988,3351.77256,265114,51822,6094,330229.95
Dacula8 - AAAAAA5-275.061,000,0002.13306,406160,86724,2623,968251.02
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA8-071.511,000,0002.40450,51644,97116,2442,031491.37
Westlake4 - AAAAAA6-173.521,000,0001.73240,44092,10313,6062,028492.10
Rome5 - AAAAAA5-373.121,000,0002.00311,20955,47013,3601,943513.67
Hughes4 - AAAAAA7-174.40999,9111.59161,94657,15810,5691,669598.16
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-172.621,000,0001.96302,83251,38211,4681,579632.31
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA3-671.331,000,0001.60175,10948,9324,8795801,723.14
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA6-368.171,000,0002.31273,96164,2875,2274292,330.00
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA5-367.82999,9672.0287,24824,0543,9483243,085.42
Creekview7 - AAAAAA6-269.001,000,0001.74136,28713,8472,1532044,900.96
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-368.271,000,0001.73111,23917,2001,6411367,351.94
Kell6 - AAAAAA4-366.621,000,0001.6589,00911,6519896515,383.62
Alexander5 - AAAAAA5-367.39764,8400.9140,8788,6145995019,999.00
Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-265.15992,6281.0617,7533,9545262441,665.67
Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-365.91586,9470.7133,9501,6922261758,822.53
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-462.33234,9670.254,867588192499,999.00
Pope6 - AAAAAA3-351.29993,9171.075,3986162499,999.00
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA4-458.56947,0291.0721,241491491999,999.00
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-360.05838,8321.0623,1731,59495--
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA4-459.88769,2050.9412,7721,24836--
Evans3 - AAAAAA6-255.131,000,0001.507,20264229--
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA3-553.35902,2881.343,7472345--
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA4-456.56297,6320.322,771465--
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-656.43168,3920.182,144352--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA2-654.73373,5940.3996578---
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-547.021,000,0001.1883331---
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-455.7516,1210.025210---
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-452.1919,0370.02262---
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-633.231,000,0001.0138----
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA3-551.396,0830.0137----
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-733.391,000,0001.0127----
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-536.7497,7450.119----
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-459.631930.002----
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-548.552,2480.00-----
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-533.28890.00-----
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-655.78-------
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-550.23-------
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA2-146.20-------
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-745.22-------
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-640.47-------
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-638.49-------
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-736.47-------
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-834.78-------
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-732.87-------
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-630.71-------
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-328.37-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-614.14-------
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-713.53-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAALee County528,745471,255--1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAValdosta471,255528,745--1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County--721,283278,7171,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)--278,717721,2831,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill975,98821,8472,165-1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy21,452818,01115,904144,6331,000,000-
2 - AAAAAABrunswick2,560160,110835,9811,316999,96733
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro-32144,646757,610902,28897,712
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County--1,30496,44197,745902,255
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAEvans762,425237,575--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy237,575762,425--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown--537,623462,3771,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)--462,377537,6231,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAAWestlake508,958176,496200,288114,2581,000,000-
4 - AAAAAALovejoy350,675223,392386,13728,131988,33511,665
4 - AAAAAAHughes113,192541,920185,556159,243999,91189
4 - AAAAAATucker27,17558,192221,381685,880992,6287,372
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta--6,63812,39919,037980,963
4 - AAAAAAMorrow---8989999,911
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton865,558110,9028,06115,4791,000,000-
5 - AAAAAADouglas County112,939393,258443,88149,9221,000,000-
5 - AAAAAARome21,503493,805478,7175,9751,000,000-
5 - AAAAAAAlexander-2,03569,341693,464764,840235,160
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding---234,967234,967765,033
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding---193193999,807
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAADalton-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona999,7423255-1,000,000-
6 - AAAAAASprayberry132507,834467,25824,7761,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAKell123491,244477,81930,8141,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAPope391954,668938,327993,9176,083
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain---6,0836,083993,917
6 - AAAAAAWheeler-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAALassiter-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge920,95242,91613,30222,8301,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek49,355155,394305,419328,664838,832161,168
7 - AAAAAACreekview29,693750,360191,44728,5001,000,000-
7 - AAAAAACambridge-51,330489,832228,043769,205230,795
7 - AAAAAASequoyah---373,594373,594626,406
7 - AAAAAARiverwood---16,12116,121983,879
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee---2,2482,248997,752
7 - AAAAAACentennial-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAABuford820,560178,847593-1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAADacula179,440820,560--1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow-59325,001272,038297,632702,368
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central--830,550116,479947,02952,971
8 - AAAAAAShiloh--108,25360,139168,392831,608
8 - AAAAAALanier--35,603551,344586,947413,053
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Jones County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
14
64.82
5-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
2
88.35
6-1
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
28
51.35
3-5
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
17
60.26
4-2
Creekside
Reg 6, #3
34
46.05
2-6
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #2
5
78.99
7-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
24
53.76
3-5
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
12
67.13
6-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
6
74.56
7-2
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
38
42.50
4-4
Villa Rica
Reg 5, #4
36
44.47
1-5
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
13
66.66
7-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
4
83.17
7-2
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
9
70.04
7-1
Ola
Reg 3, #4
33
46.66
2-4
Banneker
Reg 2, #1
8
70.56
7-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Jones County
Eastside
Decatur
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Harris County
Jones County
Eastside
Chapel Hill
Reg 8, #3
29
50.84
6-2
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
20
56.45
5-0
Decatur
Reg 6, #4
26
52.83
4-3
New Manchester
Reg 7, #1
3
86.12
4-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
19
58.03
5-4
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
18
58.29
5-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
21
55.72
4-4
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
1
93.55
6-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
27
52.34
6-1
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
16
61.34
6-2
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
11
69.18
3-6
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
10
69.58
5-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
23
53.89
3-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 8, #2
15
61.88
6-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
31
50.26
1-8
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
32
50.14
6-3
Chapel Hill

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA6-293.551,000,0004.38973,870733,453684,152498,8751.00
Ware County1 - AAAAA6-188.35987,6134.11909,521721,693549,672242,9733.12
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA4-086.121,000,0003.59970,284327,920296,082148,0935.75
Coffee1 - AAAAA7-283.171,000,0003.27711,480505,628210,59765,62214.24
Cartersville7 - AAAAA7-178.991,000,0003.19801,986291,095117,64326,61136.58
Calhoun7 - AAAAA7-274.561,000,0002.91691,583201,45150,0257,635129.98
Jones County4 - AAAAA5-369.581,000,0001.93298,342234,45418,7912,527394.73
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA7-170.561,000,0002.33244,960107,23419,3402,079480.00
Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-669.18989,4512.03327,525250,42715,6712,020494.05
Ola4 - AAAAA7-170.041,000,0001.69210,679151,76613,7861,775562.38
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA7-266.661,000,0002.30276,28058,5747,3425061,975.28
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA6-167.131,000,0002.14218,54028,3916,1274752,104.26
Veterans1 - AAAAA4-473.9022,9360.0611,8048,4291,2573053,277.69
Eastside8 - AAAAA6-261.88999,7702.36480,203159,4144,0532124,715.98
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA5-364.821,000,0001.1342,47215,6281,3661099,173.31
Harris County2 - AAAAA6-261.34991,7551.82111,05765,7611,6911049,614.38
Creekside3 - AAAAA4-260.261,000,0001.7249,19418,5667833132,257.06
Griffin2 - AAAAA5-458.031,000,0001.6459,46329,7895242049,999.00
Decatur5 - AAAAA5-056.451,000,0001.67104,42418,9742671099,999.00
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA5-358.291,000,0001.6723,5363,7572707142,856.14
New Manchester6 - AAAAA4-352.83946,7951.3295,57115,3461474249,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA3-253.89999,8151.53112,53117,6931843333,332.33
Hiram7 - AAAAA1-850.26982,2111.53104,74111,048633333,332.33
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-350.141,000,0001.4087,39910,904551999,999.00
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA6-152.34999,8071.3120,5306,87856--
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA6-250.84878,6621.1941,5884,96031--
Union Grove4 - AAAAA4-455.72488,2520.491,5353910--
Loganville8 - AAAAA3-553.76838,0161.027,4801858--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-253.47441,3260.44853245--
Northgate2 - AAAAA3-551.35616,8580.772,1621192--
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-442.50684,7710.723,820199---
Cass7 - AAAAA6-354.732,9120.0154899---
Whitewater2 - AAAAA3-545.84391,3870.4546641---
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA2-646.05961,9480.981,51824---
Banneker3 - AAAAA2-446.66835,9800.8745215---
M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-544.47480,9230.516208---
Lithonia5 - AAAAA2-442.07452,7880.473444---
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA2-641.28406,4860.411222---
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-650.6770,4220.07602---
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-343.80137,1530.14382---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-539.7825,3370.03182---
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-337.1014,8770.021171---
Northview5 - AAAAA2-535.0666,4740.07721---
Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-542.22133,2220.14119----
Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-642.10124,9930.1392----
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA3-533.3327,0600.031----
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-542.44-------
Chamblee5 - AAAAA4-137.14-------
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-837.03-------
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-535.69-------
Drew3 - AAAAA1-728.28-------
Grady6 - AAAAA1-827.09-------
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-526.64-------
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-825.12-------
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-77.23-------
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-86.25-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-93.59-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA1-2-32.52-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins808,052104,69487,254-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAAWare County130,204744,36984,02029,020987,61312,387
1 - AAAAACoffee61,744145,224789,4403,5921,000,000-
1 - AAAAAVeterans-5,4342,51614,98622,936977,064
1 - AAAAAWayne County-27936,770952,402989,45110,549
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill999,96535--1,000,000-
2 - AAAAAHarris County19547,211403,93240,593991,7558,245
2 - AAAAAGriffin16446,252543,02310,7091,000,000-
2 - AAAAAWhitewater-6,50237,840347,045391,387608,613
2 - AAAAANorthgate--15,205601,653616,858383,142
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy537,465436,90025,635-1,000,000-
3 - AAAAACreekside436,900326,342236,758-1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAJonesboro25,635236,758728,6118,803999,807193
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill--7,66319,39727,060972,940
3 - AAAAATri-Cities--1,333135,820137,153862,847
3 - AAAAABanneker---835,980835,980164,020
3 - AAAAADrew-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAJones County620,038182,750181,58715,6251,000,000-
4 - AAAAAOla338,730643,78717,461221,000,000-
4 - AAAAADutchtown41,232173,451784,1541,1631,000,000-
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-1216,798424,516441,326558,674
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove---488,252488,252511,748
4 - AAAAAStockbridge---70,42270,422929,578
4 - AAAAALocust Grove-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X860,953134,0335,014-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAADecatur132,118500,173367,709-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb6,929365,794616,32310,769999,815185
5 - AAAAANorthview--10,95455,52066,474933,526
5 - AAAAAM.L. King---480,923480,923519,077
5 - AAAAALithonia---452,788452,788547,212
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill523,093476,907--1,000,000-
6 - AAAAANew Manchester404,96614,893174,956351,980946,79553,205
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica71,941363,032217,74532,053684,771315,229
6 - AAAAALithia Springs-145,168570,356246,424961,94838,052
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson--36,943369,543406,486593,514
6 - AAAAAGrady-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity999,98416--1,000,000-
7 - AAAAACartersville10593,551406,439-1,000,000-
7 - AAAAACalhoun6406,433593,561-1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAHiram---982,211982,21117,789
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)---14,87714,877985,123
7 - AAAAACass---2,9122,912997,088
8 - AAAAAClarke Central1,000,000---1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAEastside-816,011182,2481,511999,770230
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier-183,548610,08085,034878,662121,338
8 - AAAAAJackson County-23139,55693,435133,222866,778
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove-2106,78318,34425,337974,663
8 - AAAAALoganville--143,515694,501838,016161,984
8 - AAAAAApalachee--17,818107,175124,993875,007
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Benedictine
Hapeville Charter
Cedar Shoals
Stephenson
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
17
53.90
3-4
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
9
61.65
2-4
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
34
41.43
6-2
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
3
74.34
6-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
8
62.20
2-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #2
23
49.76
6-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
21
50.62
1-6
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
26
48.12
4-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
18
52.15
5-2
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #2
7
62.40
4-1
Stephenson
Reg 5, #4
43
27.62
2-6
Hampton
Reg 8, #1
1
85.58
7-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
16
54.51
3-4
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
13
58.68
4-0
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
25
48.57
3-2
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
10
60.61
6-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
North Oconee
Cedartown
Islands
Bainbridge
Hardaway
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
12
59.54
4-5
North Oconee
Reg 5, #2
33
41.49
6-2
Luella
Reg 6, #4
20
50.74
2-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
6
66.75
5-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
27
48.09
4-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
14
58.17
5-0
Islands
Reg 4, #4
19
51.71
2-4
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
4
73.82
5-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
22
50.19
4-1
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #2
15
56.88
7-1
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
24
48.74
1-3
Westover
Reg 4, #1
11
60.06
4-4
Perry
Reg 5, #3
37
37.96
6-2
Fayette County
Reg 8, #2
5
67.51
6-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
31
44.09
4-4
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #1
2
81.18
6-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8 - AAAA7-085.581,000,0004.64956,272921,272765,312547,4390.83
Marist6 - AAAA6-081.181,000,0004.30863,244817,705622,257285,4892.50
Benedictine3 - AAAA6-274.341,000,0003.78848,894750,458204,51880,13011.48
Bainbridge1 - AAAA5-373.821,000,0003.65842,042623,641234,90564,19514.58
Cedartown7 - AAAA5-266.751,000,0002.83647,315247,19457,3828,355118.69
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA6-267.511,000,0002.31169,269123,67447,8507,394134.24
Stephenson6 - AAAA4-162.401,000,0002.28360,85086,46510,6081,519657.33
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA2-362.201,000,0002.20332,73379,5219,7541,381723.11
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA6-060.611,000,0002.31461,07839,8889,1229331,070.81
Cairo1 - AAAA2-461.65999,9611.98142,25076,3837,0188981,112.59
Perry4 - AAAA4-460.061,000,0002.30482,46843,15810,0378551,168.59
North Oconee8 - AAAA4-559.541,000,0002.20266,84653,9115,8144682,135.75
Baldwin4 - AAAA4-058.681,000,0002.16410,28229,5806,0154222,368.67
Islands3 - AAAA5-058.171,000,0001.95120,62837,8593,7582214,523.89
Hardaway2 - AAAA7-156.881,000,0002.02312,59619,7983,2261895,290.01
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-454.51999,6701.48132,1456,9747604422,726.27
West Laurens4 - AAAA3-453.90996,9691.2122,7156,8533401855,554.56
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA2-451.71948,4611.0815,2693,3261441471,427.57
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-252.15939,4041.2048,7124,7122068124,999.00
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-650.62602,7731.0791,6426,0141776166,665.67
Riverdale5 - AAAA4-248.121,000,0001.5499,4116,2881766166,665.67
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA6-249.76981,9141.2793,2536,1631656166,665.67
New Hampstead3 - AAAA4-150.191,000,0001.3472,2531,6691314249,999.00
Westover1 - AAAA1-348.74988,4951.2353,2831,2051022499,999.00
Jenkins3 - AAAA3-248.571,000,0001.2852,373981582499,999.00
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-450.74857,9510.9824,4692,098941999,999.00
Troup2 - AAAA4-348.091,000,0001.2328,1051,634531999,999.00
Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-346.98142,0490.1913,5505727--
Luella5 - AAAA6-241.491,000,0001.1816,4934705--
LaGrange2 - AAAA6-241.431,000,0001.053,4651562--
Fayette County5 - AAAA6-237.961,000,0001.084,711982--
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA4-444.09604,2190.61862681--
Howard4 - AAAA2-347.2111,3990.017871--
East Hall8 - AAAA4-239.05361,5750.488,337152---
Madison County8 - AAAA2-643.0635,6520.051,74252---
Pickens7 - AAAA3-433.43345,4160.352251---
Monroe1 - AAAA0-340.099,3360.0168----
Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-732.58129,0470.1351----
Hampton5 - AAAA2-627.62684,0820.6811----
Spalding4 - AAAA1-731.4842,5070.046----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-526.66291,5510.292----
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-336.042,5380.002----
McDonough5 - AAAA1-721.3124,3670.02-----
Rutland4 - AAAA1-525.426640.00-----
Mays6 - AAAA3-646.47-------
Shaw2 - AAAA2-628.95-------
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-825.83-------
Columbus2 - AAAA2-625.64-------
Jordan2 - AAAA2-615.10-------
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-712.57-------
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-312.51-------
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-89.96-------
Spencer2 - AAAA1-87.80-------
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-8-0.22-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge973,43224,2742,294-1,000,000-
1 - AAAAThomas County Central25,68150,091911,71212,186999,670330
1 - AAAACairo887925,30569,0324,737999,96139
1 - AAAAWestover-33014,686973,479988,49511,505
1 - AAAADougherty--2,2762622,538997,462
1 - AAAAMonroe---9,3369,336990,664
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)577,793350,59068,2113,4061,000,000-
2 - AAAAHardaway375,188485,966102,72336,1231,000,000-
2 - AAAATroup43,605119,546545,059291,7901,000,000-
2 - AAAALaGrange3,41443,898284,007668,6811,000,000-
2 - AAAAColumbus-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAShaw-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAJordan-----1,000,000
2 - AAAASpencer-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAKendrick-----1,000,000
3 - AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAAAIslands-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead--549,658450,3421,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins--450,342549,6581,000,000-
4 - AAAAPerry583,810416,190--1,000,000-
4 - AAAABaldwin416,190583,810--1,000,000-
4 - AAAAWest Laurens--609,554387,415996,9693,031
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)--389,382559,079948,46151,539
4 - AAAASpalding--1,04641,46142,507957,493
4 - AAAARutland--16648664999,336
4 - AAAAHoward--211,39711,399988,601
5 - AAAARiverdale634,280237,245128,475-1,000,000-
5 - AAAALuella236,837530,762232,401-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAFayette County128,883231,993639,124-1,000,000-
5 - AAAAHampton---684,082684,082315,918
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)---291,551291,551708,449
5 - AAAAMcDonough---24,36724,367975,633
5 - AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAMarist999,8811136-1,000,000-
6 - AAAAStephenson59505,974493,2886791,000,000-
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter57493,231439,27067,4421,000,000-
6 - AAAAMiller Grove368267,43673,928142,049857,951
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain---857,951857,951142,049
6 - AAAAMays-----1,000,000
6 - AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
7 - AAAACedartown991,8213143,3334,5321,000,000-
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)7,669248,126650,75732,852939,40460,596
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield432699,684165,436116,362981,91418,086
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)5710,81239,650553,700604,219395,781
7 - AAAAPickens2134,910106,954203,531345,416654,584
7 - AAAARidgeland-6,15433,87089,023129,047870,953
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAJefferson951,9955,90342,10021,000,000-
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch46,359941,53011,4696421,000,000-
8 - AAAANorth Oconee1,64642,203945,85610,2951,000,000-
8 - AAAAEast Hall-10,364575350,636361,575638,425
8 - AAAACedar Shoals---602,773602,773397,227
8 - AAAAMadison County---35,65235,652964,348
8 - AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Appling County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Appling County
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Peach County
Pierce County
Mary Persons
Dawson County
Cedar Grove
North Murray
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
18
57.10
3-3
Burke County
Reg 1, #2
6
75.73
6-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #4
23
50.53
4-4
Mary Persons
Reg 3, #1
33
40.97
4-3
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
32
42.40
5-3
Ringgold
Reg 7, #2
21
53.15
4-4
Dawson County
Reg 8, #4
22
52.31
7-1
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
1
91.60
5-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
30
46.71
5-3
North Hall
Reg 6, #2
24
49.15
5-2
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
11
64.25
4-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
2
82.76
8-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
51
23.43
1-7
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
10
64.47
7-2
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
42
32.73
2-3
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
5
76.33
6-1
Peach County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Appling County
Crisp County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Cherokee Bluff
Central (Macon)
Appling County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Carver (Atlanta)
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
16
57.71
6-2
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #2
7
74.91
6-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
31
45.91
5-3
Adairsville
Reg 7, #1
17
57.48
8-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 2, #3
19
55.92
6-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
38
36.62
2-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
25
48.31
4-4
Morgan County
Reg 1, #1
3
80.30
7-0
Appling County
Reg 3, #3
27
48.07
4-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
4
77.64
7-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
52
18.00
1-8
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
15
58.14
7-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
9
68.01
3-4
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
14
59.56
2-4
Hart County
Reg 7, #4
13
59.79
6-2
White County
Reg 6, #1
8
68.26
7-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA5-091.601,000,0004.54988,481871,337690,360585,7580.71
Oconee County8 - AAA8-082.761,000,0003.73918,850661,142210,010135,6586.37
Appling County1 - AAA7-080.301,000,0003.79923,893536,539358,012111,0788.00
Crisp County2 - AAA7-177.641,000,0003.77858,888623,810300,29271,48612.99
Pierce County1 - AAA6-175.731,000,0003.20877,956262,660131,83832,16730.09
Peach County2 - AAA6-176.331,000,0003.25851,463327,56970,22428,39934.21
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA6-174.911,000,0003.13767,380309,555154,07928,07034.63
Rockmart6 - AAA7-168.261,000,0002.40423,122154,87142,1924,052245.79
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-468.011,000,0002.36454,634125,20831,4332,818353.86
Thomson4 - AAA7-264.471,000,0001.93160,35417,6569871835,463.48
Richmond Academy4 - AAA7-158.141,000,0002.13140,21433,4053,5068911,234.96
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA8-057.481,000,0001.96143,47414,7402,1025119,606.84
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-364.25506,3330.5936,3457,5502864024,999.00
Central (Macon)2 - AAA6-155.921,000,0001.9875,10312,9561,0523826,314.79
Hart County8 - AAA2-459.56991,7241.2770,61210,6851,2133528,570.43
White County7 - AAA6-259.79999,8531.3662,41310,0409793132,257.06
Monroe Area8 - AAA6-257.711,000,0001.1953,8165,8625581952,630.58
Burke County4 - AAA3-357.10999,5111.4465,1086,9906201566,665.67
Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-460.18493,6670.5420,2712,883821099,999.00
Dawson County7 - AAA4-453.151,000,0001.7423,3701,7011013333,332.33
Franklin County8 - AAA7-152.311,000,0001.0410,42467832--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA4-148.071,000,0001.047,35662214--
North Murray6 - AAA5-249.15997,2021.469,8564736--
North Hall7 - AAA5-346.711,000,0001.518,6623126--
Morgan County4 - AAA4-448.31812,4140.835,3242575--
Mary Persons2 - AAA4-450.53554,3140.9817,9401745--
Adairsville6 - AAA5-345.91899,9251.196,3871813--
Liberty County3 - AAA2-336.621,000,0001.09644242--
Ringgold6 - AAA5-342.40721,8590.861,616331--
Jackson2 - AAA3-448.10297,3190.506,62139---
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-340.971,000,0001.305,81223---
Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-447.63148,3670.253,09711---
Harlem4 - AAA2-640.78172,3750.171668---
Stephens County8 - AAA4-354.828,0710.01423---
LaFayette6 - AAA4-436.57381,0140.422451---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-332.73755,8480.76481---
Hephzibah4 - AAA2-436.6915,7000.0231---
Tattnall County1 - AAA1-723.43894,5580.906----
Brantley County1 - AAA1-818.001,000,0001.003----
Beach3 - AAA1-423.50244,1520.241----
Long County1 - AAA0-910.38105,4420.11-----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-627.842050.00-----
Gilmer7 - AAA3-528.851470.00-----
Douglass5 - AAA0-546.98-------
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-737.20-------
Salem5 - AAA1-336.69-------
Redan5 - AAA2-334.26-------
West Hall7 - AAA3-634.10-------
Sonoraville6 - AAA3-532.07-------
Pike County2 - AAA1-628.37-------
Murray County6 - AAA3-627.79-------
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-726.29-------
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-723.93-------
Savannah3 - AAA1-414.14-------
Groves3 - AAA0-53.07-------
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-91.31-------
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-8-12.36-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAppling County674,371325,6218-1,000,000-
1 - AAAPierce County325,629673,635736-1,000,000-
1 - AAATattnall County-736861,22332,599894,558105,442
1 - AAABrantley County-858,690941,3021,000,000-
1 - AAALong County--79,34326,099105,442894,558
2 - AAAPeach County937,72843,70718,565-1,000,000-
2 - AAACrisp County54,361882,35763,282-1,000,000-
2 - AAACentral (Macon)7,91173,936918,153-1,000,000-
2 - AAAMary Persons---554,314554,314445,686
2 - AAAJackson---297,319297,319702,681
2 - AAAUpson-Lee---148,367148,367851,633
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter-----1,000,000
2 - AAAPike County-----1,000,000
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAALiberty County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3 - AAAWindsor Forest--1,000,000-1,000,000-
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)---755,848755,848244,152
3 - AAABeach---244,152244,152755,848
3 - AAASavannah-----1,000,000
3 - AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4 - AAARichmond Academy857,573101,21741,190201,000,000-
4 - AAABurke County142,207189,407485,672182,225999,511489
4 - AAAThomson220709,363290,417-1,000,000-
4 - AAAMorgan County-13182,209630,192812,414187,586
4 - AAAHarlem--512171,863172,375827,625
4 - AAAHephzibah---15,70015,700984,300
4 - AAACross Creek-----1,000,000
5 - AAACedar Grove986,67013,330--1,000,000-
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian13,330721,313265,335221,000,000-
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)-265,357734,643-1,000,000-
5 - AAASandy Creek--22493,645493,667506,333
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)---506,333506,333493,667
5 - AAADouglass-----1,000,000
5 - AAARedan-----1,000,000
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart978,96621,034--1,000,000-
6 - AAANorth Murray21,034569,791341,72764,650997,2022,798
6 - AAAAdairsville-402,282122,174375,469899,925100,075
6 - AAALaFayette-4,625150,812225,577381,014618,986
6 - AAARinggold-2,268385,287334,304721,859278,141
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-----1,000,000
6 - AAAMurray County-----1,000,000
6 - AAASonoraville-----1,000,000
6 - AAACoahulla Creek-----1,000,000
7 - AAACherokee Bluff816,62157,15038,42287,8071,000,000-
7 - AAADawson County106,704565,216328,055251,000,000-
7 - AAANorth Hall76,675365,005558,320-1,000,000-
7 - AAAWhite County-12,62975,203912,021999,853147
7 - AAAGilmer---147147999,853
7 - AAAWest Hall-----1,000,000
7 - AAALumpkin County-----1,000,000
8 - AAAOconee County985,65714,343--1,000,000-
8 - AAAFranklin County7,467122,866185,274684,3931,000,000-
8 - AAAMonroe Area6,876281,766530,637180,7211,000,000-
8 - AAAHart County-581,025284,089126,610991,7248,276
8 - AAAStephens County---8,0718,071991,929
8 - AAAEast Jackson---205205999,795

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Thomasville
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Vidalia
Thomasville
Northeast
Pepperell
Callaway
Pace Academy
Rabun County
Early County
Vidalia
Reg 4, #3
34
31.96
5-3
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
3
69.08
5-4
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
19
52.41
4-4
Swainsboro
Reg 3, #1
16
53.89
5-2
Northeast
Reg 6, #3
25
45.37
4-3
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #2
24
47.53
4-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
45
22.76
1-8
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
4
66.72
5-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
31
37.96
4-4
Model
Reg 6, #2
17
53.17
5-2
Pace Academy
Reg 5, #4
22
51.60
5-4
Temple
Reg 8, #1
2
70.96
8-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
10
57.53
5-2
Early County
Reg 4, #2
23
49.62
7-1
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
13
55.94
4-3
Dodge County
Reg 2, #1
11
56.38
5-2
Vidalia
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
Lovett
Haralson County
Fannin County
Washington County
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Jefferson County
Bremen
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
32
37.85
3-4
Union County
Reg 5, #2
12
55.96
6-1
Haralson County
Reg 6, #4
27
44.89
6-2
Washington
Reg 7, #1
8
57.56
7-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
21
51.70
5-3
Toombs County
Reg 3, #2
6
57.85
5-3
Washington County
Reg 4, #4
43
24.90
3-4
Laney
Reg 1, #1
1
80.52
9-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
14
55.73
6-3
Bleckley County
Reg 2, #2
7
57.60
7-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 1, #4
15
54.72
5-4
Cook
Reg 4, #1
5
61.62
5-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
18
52.60
5-3
Bremen
Reg 8, #2
29
41.15
2-5
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
36
31.15
3-5
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
9
57.54
6-2
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1 - AA9-080.521,000,0004.73964,276912,902857,842689,9650.45
Rabun County8 - AA8-170.961,000,0003.94837,334731,699464,575147,1005.80
Thomasville1 - AA5-469.081,000,0003.64845,897527,811272,94375,46212.25
Callaway5 - AA5-066.72995,9123.47874,839420,363204,72950,48518.81
Jefferson County4 - AA5-261.621,000,0002.63501,451344,83346,42614,21669.34
Lovett6 - AA6-257.541,000,0002.79542,304261,84427,7235,132193.86
Fannin County7 - AA7-057.561,000,0002.41527,01639,09919,4974,158239.50
Jeff Davis2 - AA7-157.601,000,0001.91216,406112,85110,7992,088477.93
Washington County3 - AA5-357.85999,6341.80118,24259,8759,5391,878531.48
Early County1 - AA5-257.53925,6692.00344,74072,43816,1141,766565.25
Vidalia2 - AA5-256.381,000,0001.96313,81670,76116,4721,701586.89
Haralson County5 - AA6-155.96826,4261.75297,98573,86711,7641,477676.05
Bleckley County3 - AA6-355.731,000,0001.68178,91460,5236,0528131,229.01
Pace Academy6 - AA5-253.17995,3632.09237,63975,7647,1547981,252.13
Dodge County3 - AA4-355.941,000,0001.76162,09038,3308,2837921,261.63
Cook1 - AA5-454.72997,2381.42106,35746,3012,8004622,163.50
Northeast3 - AA5-253.89994,2461.6572,00318,8024,1744512,216.29
Bremen5 - AA5-352.60949,3181.77216,49045,8263,6884282,335.45
Heard County5 - AA5-352.02719,5801.56228,58528,6743,5804002,499.00
Swainsboro2 - AA4-452.411,000,0001.4445,64413,0421,5101556,450.61
Toombs County2 - AA5-351.70972,6521.3421,2225,0268348212,194.12
Temple5 - AA5-451.60508,7640.7048,39111,4509727712,986.01
Putnam County4 - AA7-149.621,000,0001.45103,62011,3561,2886415,624.00
Pepperell7 - AA4-447.53999,9441.6770,3777,0197203132,257.06
South Atlanta6 - AA4-345.37962,1291.4738,8024,1053141099,999.00
Washington6 - AA6-244.89834,5611.0831,2611,4231276166,665.67
Elbert County8 - AA2-541.151,000,0001.2429,3513,067462499,999.00
Worth County1 - AA4-545.0177,0930.114,749322151999,999.00
Model7 - AA4-437.96959,0011.086,27146712--
Union County8 - AA3-437.851,000,0001.1110,375935--
Columbia6 - AA3-236.43205,6820.221,325141--
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA5-331.96995,7111.00411121--
Bacon County2 - AA5-441.4526,5210.039681--
Chattooga7 - AA3-531.15628,3180.661,28731---
Banks County8 - AA1-822.761,000,0001.012112---
Dade County7 - AA2-623.52283,5070.29107----
Lamar County3 - AA4-539.475,7540.0158----
Gordon Central7 - AA2-626.39128,6160.1346----
Laney4 - AA3-424.90521,2710.526----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-231.652,2650.004----
Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-520.81483,0180.481----
East Laurens2 - AA3-427.828270.001----
Coosa7 - AA4-424.926140.00-----
Monticello3 - AA2-627.493660.00-----
Berrien1 - AA2-728.50-------
Therrell6 - AA1-625.28-------
Southwest3 - AA1-520.92-------
Towers6 - AA1-419.78-------
Butler4 - AA3-418.94-------
Josey4 - AA1-67.90-------
McNair6 - AA0-52.10-------
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-7-4.18-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald1,000,000---1,000,000-
1 - AAThomasville-1,000,000--1,000,000-
1 - AAEarly County--923,0002,669925,66974,331
1 - AAWorth County--69,3547,73977,093922,907
1 - AACook--7,646989,592997,2382,762
1 - AABerrien-----1,000,000
2 - AAVidalia914,45632,05739,12414,3631,000,000-
2 - AAJeff Davis53,362809,620137,018-1,000,000-
2 - AASwainsboro32,182141,646331,124495,0481,000,000-
2 - AAToombs County-16,677492,733463,242972,65227,348
2 - AAEast Laurens--1826827999,173
2 - AABacon County---26,52126,521973,479
3 - AANortheast487,691395,3711,327109,857994,2465,754
3 - AADodge County396,539112,00911,155480,2971,000,000-
3 - AAWashington County115,770488,922385,3569,586999,634366
3 - AABleckley County-3,698602,106394,1961,000,000-
3 - AALamar County--565,6985,754994,246
3 - AAMonticello---366366999,634
3 - AASouthwest-----1,000,000
4 - AAJefferson County999,205613741081,000,000-
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)5975,112896,20393,799995,7114,289
4 - AAPutnam County198994,2665,53331,000,000-
4 - AAOglethorpe County-991,278391,731483,018516,982
4 - AALaney--6,912514,359521,271478,729
4 - AAJosey-----1,000,000
4 - AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4 - AAButler-----1,000,000
5 - AACallaway789,317154,90029,29022,405995,9124,088
5 - AAHaralson County126,437201,115244,513254,361826,426173,574
5 - AAHeard County65,701399,802208,05646,021719,580280,420
5 - AABremen16,506206,515432,727293,570949,31850,682
5 - AATemple2,03937,66885,414383,643508,764491,236
6 - AALovett733,701266,299--1,000,000-
6 - AAPace Academy266,299459,73357,321212,010995,3634,637
6 - AASouth Atlanta-191,663769,3011,165962,12937,871
6 - AAWashington-82,284142,490609,787834,561165,439
6 - AAColumbia-2130,888174,773205,682794,318
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate---2,2652,265997,735
6 - AATowers-----1,000,000
6 - AATherrell-----1,000,000
6 - AAMcNair-----1,000,000
7 - AAFannin County999,837163--1,000,000-
7 - AAPepperell163968,48027,4023,899999,94456
7 - AAChattooga-27,238244,175356,905628,318371,682
7 - AAModel-4,119644,759310,123959,00140,999
7 - AAGordon Central--83,24145,375128,616871,384
7 - AADade County--419283,088283,507716,493
7 - AACoosa--4610614999,386
8 - AARabun County999,023977--1,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County97710,744934,69153,5881,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County-978,28919,4522,2591,000,000-
8 - AABanks County-9,99045,857944,1531,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Brooks County
Metter
Irwin County
Macon County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Chattahoochee County
Washington-Wilkes
Irwin County
Johnson County
Metter
Warren County
Chattahoochee County
Gordon Lee
Washington-Wilkes
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
15
45.73
6-2
Johnson County
Reg 1, #2
20
42.25
3-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
8
55.81
6-2
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
3
69.06
8-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
31
35.68
3-3
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
32
34.91
5-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
39
27.27
2-6
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
5
58.48
7-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 7, #3
47
12.69
5-4
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
18
44.05
7-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
17
45.34
3-3
Marion County
Reg 8, #1
7
56.02
6-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #3
36
29.13
2-5
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
10
54.63
7-2
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
37
28.78
3-5
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #1
1
71.70
6-2
Irwin County
Macon County
Clinch County
Brooks County
Commerce
Macon County
Hancock Central
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Commerce
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
21
41.51
4-3
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
6
56.19
7-1
Macon County
Reg 6, #4
38
27.71
6-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
22
40.74
4-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
9
55.41
4-3
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
12
52.21
5-3
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
30
36.02
5-3
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
13
49.67
4-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
33
34.77
4-4
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
2
69.16
7-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
42
25.72
3-3
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
4
64.15
7-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
14
46.25
5-2
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
11
52.29
7-1
Commerce
Reg 7, #4
48
11.57
2-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
19
43.09
4-4
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2 - A Public6-271.701,000,0004.25895,832820,464548,293381,0801.62
Brooks County2 - A Public7-169.161,000,0003.62638,982568,440456,742228,2333.38
Metter3 - A Public8-069.061,000,0003.72831,644679,188342,843213,9083.67
Dublin4 - A Public7-164.151,000,0003.13459,779397,231282,508100,3388.97
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public7-058.481,000,0003.30872,532378,560108,22628,65533.90
Macon County5 - A Public7-156.191,000,0003.15826,975327,13879,49516,72658.79
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public6-056.021,000,0002.66673,838130,19645,27410,24296.64
Clinch County2 - A Public4-355.41870,1771.62238,062116,91626,0684,723210.73
Turner County2 - A Public6-255.81908,8221.58190,673100,55723,7694,660213.59
Commerce8 - A Public7-152.291,000,0002.29507,84779,78422,7833,222309.37
Wilcox County4 - A Public7-254.631,000,0002.13101,88557,82412,3373,176313.86
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public5-352.211,000,0001.79241,865108,15219,3382,409414.11
Pelham1 - A Public4-149.671,000,0002.34321,267132,22521,1571,971506.36
Bowdon6 - A Public4-443.091,000,0002.32314,98319,6293,8321675,987.02
Taylor County5 - A Public5-246.251,000,0001.43150,6769,6531,7421476,801.72
Gordon Lee6 - A Public7-144.05999,9442.21239,34711,5769228212,194.12
Marion County5 - A Public3-345.34981,4211.35124,9407,1971,0507313,697.63
Johnson County4 - A Public6-245.73998,8571.6344,9169,7596967014,284.71
Hancock Central7 - A Public4-040.741,000,0002.00143,62128,2341,9136814,704.88
Lincoln County8 - A Public4-341.51996,5351.2271,7429,8827053033,332.33
Mitchell County1 - A Public3-342.251,000,0001.4620,4903,1061941758,822.53
Warren County7 - A Public5-234.91998,9351.5933,1171,095272499,999.00
Charlton County2 - A Public3-439.81217,8560.245,008784281999,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-335.68896,5851.3529,3051,15728--
Montgomery County4 - A Public5-336.02528,8310.615,72269118--
Screven County3 - A Public4-434.77992,3691.017491065--
Dooly County4 - A Public3-333.84271,4770.321,6281352--
Schley County5 - A Public4-439.1611,2120.01463102--
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-227.71660,7130.783,4421051--
Jenkins County3 - A Public3-528.78981,2520.99181121--
Telfair County4 - A Public4-436.357,6850.019081--
Wheeler County4 - A Public5-432.20193,1500.2191159---
Trion6 - A Public3-526.63439,4810.543,15448---
Social Circle8 - A Public2-627.27802,0960.823,55847---
Miller County1 - A Public2-529.13832,4610.8614511---
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public3-437.8518,3840.02228---
Manchester5 - A Public3-637.357,3670.012135---
Lanier County2 - A Public3-440.733,1450.00203---
Terrell County1 - A Public3-325.72588,4230.60962---
Claxton3 - A Public2-436.607,9950.0152---
Seminole County1 - A Public3-422.03579,1160.58281---
Georgia Military College7 - A Public5-412.69885,8360.90114----
Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-411.57995,2531.01103----
Towns County8 - A Public3-413.00200,6280.2026----
ACE Charter7 - A Public2-53.99119,9760.123----
Armuchee6 - A Public2-410.553,2770.001----
Greene County8 - A Public1-61.247410.00-----
Atkinson County2 - A Public4-545.46-------
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-627.16-------
Treutlen4 - A Public1-719.73-------
Greenville5 - A Public2-617.06-------
Portal3 - A Public0-711.26-------
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public1-71.74-------
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-51.47-------
Bryan County3 - A Public0-61.24-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public4-5-5.40-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-8.33-------
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-3-9.17-------
Crawford County7 - A Public0-9-11.74-------
Glascock County7 - A Public3-7-12.07-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-4-51.34-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham995,9824,018--1,000,000-
1 - A PublicSeminole County4,01816,015116,576442,507579,116420,884
1 - A PublicMitchell County-903,76895,5127201,000,000-
1 - A PublicTerrell County-76,199133,331378,893588,423411,577
1 - A PublicMiller County--654,581177,880832,461167,539
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicCalhoun County-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicIrwin County957,35623,5825,78213,2801,000,000-
2 - A PublicTurner County26,666144,090214,942523,124908,82291,178
2 - A PublicBrooks County15,978797,719164,97421,3291,000,000-
2 - A PublicClinch County-34,609520,310315,258870,177129,823
2 - A PublicCharlton County--93,992123,864217,856782,144
2 - A PublicLanier County---3,1453,145996,855
2 - A PublicAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3 - A PublicMetter999,707293--1,000,000-
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy293973,20926,498-1,000,000-
3 - A PublicJenkins County-15,484344,329621,439981,25218,748
3 - A PublicScreven County-11,014621,305360,050992,3697,631
3 - A PublicClaxton--7,8681277,995992,005
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute---18,38418,384981,616
3 - A PublicPortal-----1,000,000
3 - A PublicBryan County-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicDublin999,207793--1,000,000-
4 - A PublicWilcox County793999,207--1,000,000-
4 - A PublicJohnson County--919,17079,687998,8571,143
4 - A PublicDooly County--78,897192,580271,477728,523
4 - A PublicMontgomery County--1,933526,898528,831471,169
4 - A PublicWheeler County---193,150193,150806,850
4 - A PublicTelfair County---7,6857,685992,315
4 - A PublicHawkinsville-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicTreutlen-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County528,493471,507--1,000,000-
5 - A PublicMacon County471,507528,493--1,000,000-
5 - A PublicTaylor County--584,044415,9561,000,000-
5 - A PublicMarion County--415,956565,465981,42118,579
5 - A PublicSchley County---11,21211,212988,788
5 - A PublicManchester---7,3677,367992,633
5 - A PublicGreenville-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicBowdon995,5551,4942,951-1,000,000-
6 - A PublicGordon Lee4,015928,92857,0269,975999,94456
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy43027,108697,595171,452896,585103,415
6 - A PublicTrion-42,26485,110312,107439,481560,519
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)-198157,165503,350660,713339,287
6 - A PublicArmuchee-81533,1163,277996,723
7 - A PublicHancock Central998,7311,2609-1,000,000-
7 - A PublicWilkinson County1,25315,702241,852736,446995,2534,747
7 - A PublicWarren County16977,22921,390300998,9351,065
7 - A PublicACE Charter-4,7529,021106,203119,976880,024
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College-1,057727,728157,051885,836114,164
7 - A PublicCrawford County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes650,098348,6011,1141871,000,000-
8 - A PublicCommerce349,833531,449118,649691,000,000-
8 - A PublicTowns County691,114818198,627200,628799,372
8 - A PublicLincoln County-118,836876,4831,216996,5353,465
8 - A PublicSocial Circle--2,828799,268802,096197,904
8 - A PublicGreene County--108633741999,259

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Mount de Sales
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Stratford Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
25
34.68
3-5
Brookstone
Reg 1, #2
21
39.97
4-4
Mount de Sales
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
7
59.76
8-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
29
27.68
3-3
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
5
61.32
7-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
26
33.15
4-4
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
9
55.26
6-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
15
46.83
5-4
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
20
43.66
4-4
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
19
44.54
2-5
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #1
2
74.02
7-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
16
46.79
5-2
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #2
23
37.70
6-1
Pacelli
Reg 3, #4
12
49.38
7-2
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
3
67.28
4-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
First Presbyterian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
8
56.43
6-1
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
13
49.36
3-4
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
30
26.85
3-3
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
6
60.25
6-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
33
20.26
1-8
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
11
50.65
5-4
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
35
13.55
0-8
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
14
47.05
5-3
First Presbyterian
Reg 3, #3
22
39.91
3-4
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
17
46.61
5-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
24
36.01
4-4
Strong Rock Christian
Reg 4, #1
10
52.70
6-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
18
45.87
5-3
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #2
4
65.39
7-1
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
27
33.01
0-6
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
1
75.24
8-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private8-075.241,000,0004.35843,664799,786706,349450,1661.22
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private7-174.021,000,0004.25954,200706,885609,747345,6151.89
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private4-367.281,000,0003.32881,909293,085214,72083,52310.97
Athens Academy8 - A Private7-165.39999,9762.51276,993229,019109,33140,09723.94
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private7-161.321,000,0003.24679,917468,529102,40127,44635.44
Savannah Christian3 - A Private8-159.761,000,0002.53893,846488,47596,33122,21544.01
Christian Heritage7 - A Private6-160.251,000,0003.16652,060436,78586,85221,11746.36
George Walton Academy8 - A Private6-156.43999,9621.99175,633117,11618,3473,349297.60
Wesleyan5 - A Private6-255.261,000,0002.15266,554126,03016,0912,541392.55
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private6-252.701,000,0002.50549,84448,31617,0442,087478.16
Calvary Day3 - A Private5-450.651,000,0002.30440,90495,7348,0988311,202.37
First Presbyterian1 - A Private5-347.051,000,0002.35359,03466,9304,3412763,622.19
Aquinas3 - A Private7-249.381,000,0001.69231,91438,0733,1812703,702.70
Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-449.361,000,0001.4472,64625,7551,8801456,895.55
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private5-346.611,000,0001.90259,7709,7372,0131307,691.31
Stratford Academy1 - A Private5-246.79998,5491.97167,25625,3311,5818611,626.91
Darlington7 - A Private5-446.83984,8051.5922,6552,9995164024,999.00
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-345.871,000,0001.3133,0548,7555223528,570.43
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private4-443.66999,3791.4312,9551,6911811471,427.57
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-439.911,000,0001.2878,3973,7551495199,999.00
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-544.54965,1851.016,533780995199,999.00
Mount de Sales1 - A Private4-439.97985,1971.6362,3644,5931474249,999.00
Pacelli4 - A Private6-137.701,000,0001.4237,2561,046573333,332.33
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-436.01564,3540.6815,20716510--
Brookstone4 - A Private3-534.681,000,0001.2915,5474158--
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-532.48450,1900.525,894482--
Athens Christian8 - A Private4-433.15795,1780.861,9781221--
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-633.01931,5690.94117101--
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-326.85999,7711.0130717---
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private3-327.681,000,0001.0267912---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-820.261,000,0001.027265---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-422.80204,8840.21541---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-813.551,000,0001.01128----
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-625.061,7100.004----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-816.7234,8150.031----
Walker7 - A Private1-713.3583,6260.08-----
St. Francis6 - A Private1-63.598500.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian736,593191,18333,54938,6751,000,000-
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy195,904295,460498,6378,548998,5491,451
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales67,503492,665312,291112,738985,19714,803
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square-15,48380,847353,860450,190549,810
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian-5,20974,128485,017564,354435,646
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor--5481,1621,710998,290
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian939,20560,581214-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy60,777939,108115-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian18311999,671-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian944,98938,11816,893-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day55,0116,118710,337228,5341,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day-661,506147,994190,5001,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas-294,258124,776580,9661,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)849,120121,65328,7994281,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli114,134498,297386,5171,0521,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone36,599379,421530,02253,9581,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School14762954,662944,5621,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan633,809297,64668,545-1,000,000-
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents197,041450,53895,122257,2991,000,000-
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian169,150251,816579,034-1,000,000-
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian--257,299707,886965,18534,815
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian---34,81534,815965,185
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian1,000,000---1,000,000-
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian-898,8529,82890,699999,379621
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy-97,067898,8524,0811,000,000-
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian-3,85291,289904,630999,771229
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis-22931590850999,150
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage509,891490,109--1,000,000-
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian490,109509,891--1,000,000-
7 - A PrivateDarlington--983,6931,112984,80515,195
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian--15,195916,374931,56968,431
7 - A PrivateWalker--1,11282,51483,626916,374
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian998,9331,067--1,000,000-
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy1,055277,468709,94011,499999,96238
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian126,67062,615135,587204,884795,116
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy-714,775226,54458,657999,97624
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian-20901794,257795,178204,822

