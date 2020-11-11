Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 11

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes Collins Hill Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Milton Collins Hill East Coweta Lowndes North Cobb Archer Milton North Forsyth Collins Hill Parkview East Coweta Reg 4, #3 24 70.10 5-3 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #2 2 101.13 6-1 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 37 58.01 6-3 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 6 86.69 7-1 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 20 71.65 5-3 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 9 83.38 5-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 33 60.16 1-7 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 7 84.92 6-1 Milton Reg 7, #3 39 53.53 3-5 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 22 70.57 6-2 North Forsyth Reg 5, #4 23 70.48 2-4 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 5 86.96 7-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 18 73.49 5-4 Camden County Reg 4, #2 13 78.25 6-2 Parkview Reg 3, #4 26 68.55 2-4 Harrison Reg 2, #1 12 79.82 7-1 East Coweta Norcross Colquitt County Grayson North Gwinnett Roswell Norcross Walton Colquitt County Newnan Grayson North Gwinnett Denmark Reg 8, #3 14 77.74 4-4 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 11 80.67 6-1 Roswell Reg 6, #4 29 67.45 5-3 Gainesville Reg 7, #1 4 88.27 9-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 21 70.60 3-5 McEachern Reg 3, #2 19 72.18 4-4 Walton Reg 4, #4 27 68.49 3-4 Newton Reg 1, #1 1 114.41 6-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 17 74.84 4-3 Hillgrove Reg 2, #2 15 77.73 8-0 Newnan Reg 1, #4 28 68.45 2-5 Tift County Reg 4, #1 3 100.08 8-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 10 81.87 8-1 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 8 83.74 6-3 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 41 48.59 5-3 Duluth Reg 6, #1 25 68.96 4-3 Denmark

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 6-0 114.41 1,000,000 4.80 993,249 968,558 842,759 748,038 0.34 Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 6-1 101.13 1,000,000 4.13 817,731 715,704 625,723 141,047 6.09 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 8-0 100.08 1,000,000 3.94 941,444 861,758 147,995 89,731 10.14 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 7-2 86.96 1,000,000 3.40 791,294 575,197 161,119 9,137 108.45 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 7-1 86.69 1,000,000 2.34 194,413 115,038 65,325 3,544 281.17 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 9-0 88.27 1,000,000 2.68 660,084 63,720 31,190 3,475 286.77 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 6-1 84.92 1,000,000 2.45 493,803 88,094 39,980 1,934 516.06 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 5-3 83.38 1,000,000 2.39 453,372 48,850 20,924 960 1,040.67 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 6-3 83.74 1,000,000 2.24 512,182 95,382 8,751 697 1,433.72 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 7-1 79.82 1,000,000 2.15 268,691 107,430 15,115 403 2,480.39 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 8-1 81.87 1,000,000 1.98 344,722 41,409 9,699 362 2,761.43 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 6-2 78.25 1,000,000 1.90 268,521 87,519 10,193 214 4,671.90 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 8-0 77.73 1,000,000 2.01 218,943 76,366 8,620 183 5,463.48 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 6-1 80.67 989,808 1.85 237,184 22,473 4,128 161 6,210.18 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 6-2 77.21 612,549 0.85 67,877 20,513 2,321 36 27,776.78 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 4-3 74.84 967,661 1.43 58,851 14,966 982 22 45,453.55 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 5-4 73.49 1,000,000 1.48 121,661 27,245 1,767 18 55,554.56 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 4-4 77.74 997,451 1.46 101,447 5,198 623 12 83,332.33 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 5-3 71.65 997,542 1.88 148,165 16,040 684 9 111,110.11 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 4-4 72.18 931,044 1.40 12,556 2,575 127 5 199,999.00 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 2-4 70.48 983,953 1.16 54,819 12,779 586 4 249,999.00 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 4-3 68.96 1,000,000 1.86 110,586 13,702 514 3 333,332.33 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 6-2 70.57 841,578 1.19 47,907 9,246 511 2 499,999.00 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 5-3 67.45 992,138 1.34 38,930 4,487 160 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 2-4 68.55 996,413 1.30 22,785 3,443 128 1 999,999.00 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 3-5 70.60 1,000,000 1.40 5,218 1,035 44 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 5-3 70.10 617,919 0.63 1,083 134 14 - - Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 3-4 68.49 769,532 0.78 1,634 255 10 - - Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 2-5 68.45 1,000,000 1.02 4,100 670 4 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 3-5 53.53 854,318 0.95 2,049 86 1 - - Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 2-6 61.83 91,212 0.10 969 73 1 - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 6-3 58.01 1,000,000 1.04 172 8 1 - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-3 57.96 492,601 0.51 733 5 1 - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 3-5 58.93 20,680 0.02 107 16 - - - North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-7 59.87 13,670 0.01 102 10 - - - Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-7 60.16 509,948 0.53 1,359 9 - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 5-3 48.59 924,766 0.98 575 4 - - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-8 52.60 5,559 0.01 9 2 - - - South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-3 63.30 121,576 0.13 515 1 - - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 3-4 61.72 47,166 0.05 144 - - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 2-6 40.79 196,168 0.20 14 - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 1-5 29.83 24,748 0.02 - - - - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 5-4 59.46 - - - - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 2-7 41.45 - - - - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 1-7 20.97 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes - 975,001 24,999 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County - 24,999 975,001 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 511,599 364,580 123,680 141 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 480,316 507,707 11,977 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 8,085 127,599 726,505 137,811 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - 114 137,838 862,048 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 999,286 679 35 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 434 607,442 227,347 95,821 931,044 68,956 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 160 255,409 297,554 443,290 996,413 3,587 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 120 656 10,346 80,090 91,212 908,788 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove - 135,814 464,532 367,315 967,661 32,339 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding - - 186 13,484 13,670 986,330 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 996,491 3,508 1 - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 3,509 293 360,805 404,925 769,532 230,468 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview - 784,323 212,338 3,339 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood - 211,876 184,801 215,872 612,549 387,451 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett - - 242,055 375,864 617,919 382,081 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 646,408 140,868 212,716 8 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 271,297 136,753 591,950 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 82,295 714,108 89,682 103,723 989,808 10,192 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta - 7,427 105,535 870,991 983,953 16,047 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock - 844 117 19,719 20,680 979,320 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah - - - 5,559 5,559 994,441 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 499,987 212,064 243,838 41,653 997,542 2,458 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 384,667 386,898 184,027 44,408 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 93,209 180,206 336,219 382,504 992,138 7,862 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 22,137 220,832 229,929 368,680 841,578 158,422 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth - - 5,987 115,589 121,576 878,424 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - 47,166 47,166 952,834 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 682,671 317,329 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 317,329 676,659 6,012 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth - 6,012 184,600 734,154 924,766 75,234 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 794,396 59,922 854,318 145,682 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery - - 11,929 184,239 196,168 803,832 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - - 3,063 21,685 24,748 975,252 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 925,497 66,551 7,952 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 61,805 923,738 8,180 6,277 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 12,698 7,107 927,503 50,143 997,451 2,549 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View - 2,604 19,493 487,851 509,948 490,052 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - - 36,872 455,729 492,601 507,399

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Valdosta Lee County Valdosta Buford Lee County Allatoona First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Valdosta Evans Creekview Carrollton Sprayberry Buford Houston County Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 8 76.41 7-1 Lovejoy Reg 1, #2 1 93.59 5-2 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 35 53.35 3-5 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 33 55.13 6-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 21 66.62 4-3 Kell Reg 7, #2 16 69.00 6-2 Creekview Reg 8, #4 22 65.91 4-3 Lanier Reg 5, #1 4 80.96 5-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 26 59.88 4-4 Cambridge Reg 6, #2 17 68.27 4-3 Sprayberry Reg 5, #4 20 67.39 5-3 Alexander Reg 8, #1 3 86.04 6-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 7 77.72 5-4 Houston County Reg 4, #2 10 74.40 7-1 Hughes Reg 3, #4 49 33.39 1-7 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #1 5 78.35 7-2 Richmond Hill Rome Lee County Westlake Allatoona Rome River Ridge Brunswick Lee County Glynn Academy Westlake Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 28 58.56 4-4 Habersham Central Reg 5, #2 12 73.12 5-3 Rome Reg 6, #4 38 51.29 3-3 Pope Reg 7, #1 14 71.51 8-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 19 67.82 5-3 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 41 47.02 2-5 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 23 65.15 3-2 Tucker Reg 1, #1 2 93.14 7-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 51 33.23 2-6 Grovetown Reg 2, #2 18 68.17 6-3 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #4 15 71.33 3-6 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 11 73.52 6-1 Westlake Reg 5, #3 13 72.62 7-1 Douglas County Reg 8, #2 9 75.06 5-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 25 60.05 4-3 Johns Creek Reg 6, #1 6 78.32 7-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 5-2 93.59 1,000,000 4.39 930,605 827,676 686,842 420,335 1.38 Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 7-1 93.14 1,000,000 4.38 927,797 825,260 683,342 401,359 1.49 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 6-1 86.04 1,000,000 3.59 813,441 618,784 245,023 97,557 9.25 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 5-1 80.96 1,000,000 2.96 765,662 188,191 91,778 25,308 38.51 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 7-0 78.32 1,000,000 2.96 565,149 385,309 79,650 18,282 53.70 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 7-2 78.35 1,000,000 2.94 622,230 260,206 59,622 13,221 74.64 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 5-4 77.72 1,000,000 2.00 294,764 118,814 21,191 4,556 218.49 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 7-1 76.41 988,335 1.77 256,265 114,518 22,609 4,330 229.95 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 5-2 75.06 1,000,000 2.13 306,406 160,867 24,262 3,968 251.02 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 8-0 71.51 1,000,000 2.40 450,516 44,971 16,244 2,031 491.37 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 6-1 73.52 1,000,000 1.73 240,440 92,103 13,606 2,028 492.10 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 5-3 73.12 1,000,000 2.00 311,209 55,470 13,360 1,943 513.67 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 7-1 74.40 999,911 1.59 161,946 57,158 10,569 1,669 598.16 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 7-1 72.62 1,000,000 1.96 302,832 51,382 11,468 1,579 632.31 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 3-6 71.33 1,000,000 1.60 175,109 48,932 4,879 580 1,723.14 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 6-3 68.17 1,000,000 2.31 273,961 64,287 5,227 429 2,330.00 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 5-3 67.82 999,967 2.02 87,248 24,054 3,948 324 3,085.42 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 6-2 69.00 1,000,000 1.74 136,287 13,847 2,153 204 4,900.96 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 4-3 68.27 1,000,000 1.73 111,239 17,200 1,641 136 7,351.94 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 4-3 66.62 1,000,000 1.65 89,009 11,651 989 65 15,383.62 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 5-3 67.39 764,840 0.91 40,878 8,614 599 50 19,999.00 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 3-2 65.15 992,628 1.06 17,753 3,954 526 24 41,665.67 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 4-3 65.91 586,947 0.71 33,950 1,692 226 17 58,822.53 South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 4-4 62.33 234,967 0.25 4,867 588 19 2 499,999.00 Pope 6 - AAAAAA 3-3 51.29 993,917 1.07 5,398 61 6 2 499,999.00 Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 4-4 58.56 947,029 1.07 21,241 491 49 1 999,999.00 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 4-3 60.05 838,832 1.06 23,173 1,594 95 - - Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 4-4 59.88 769,205 0.94 12,772 1,248 36 - - Evans 3 - AAAAAA 6-2 55.13 1,000,000 1.50 7,202 642 29 - - Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 3-5 53.35 902,288 1.34 3,747 234 5 - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 4-4 56.56 297,632 0.32 2,771 46 5 - - Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 2-6 56.43 168,392 0.18 2,144 35 2 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 2-6 54.73 373,594 0.39 965 78 - - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 2-5 47.02 1,000,000 1.18 833 31 - - - Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-4 55.75 16,121 0.02 52 10 - - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-4 52.19 19,037 0.02 26 2 - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 2-6 33.23 1,000,000 1.01 38 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 3-5 51.39 6,083 0.01 37 - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-7 33.39 1,000,000 1.01 27 - - - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 3-5 36.74 97,745 0.11 9 - - - - East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 4-4 59.63 193 0.00 2 - - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 2-5 48.55 2,248 0.00 - - - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-5 33.28 89 0.00 - - - - - Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-6 55.78 - - - - - - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 3-5 50.23 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 2-1 46.20 - - - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-7 45.22 - - - - - - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 2-6 40.47 - - - - - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 2-6 38.49 - - - - - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-7 36.47 - - - - - - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-8 34.78 - - - - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 1-7 32.87 - - - - - - - Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-6 30.71 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-3 28.37 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-6 14.14 - - - - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-7 13.53 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 528,745 471,255 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 471,255 528,745 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County - - 721,283 278,717 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - 278,717 721,283 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 975,988 21,847 2,165 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 21,452 818,011 15,904 144,633 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 2,560 160,110 835,981 1,316 999,967 33 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro - 32 144,646 757,610 902,288 97,712 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County - - 1,304 96,441 97,745 902,255 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Evans 762,425 237,575 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 237,575 762,425 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown - - 537,623 462,377 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - 462,377 537,623 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 508,958 176,496 200,288 114,258 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 350,675 223,392 386,137 28,131 988,335 11,665 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 113,192 541,920 185,556 159,243 999,911 89 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 27,175 58,192 221,381 685,880 992,628 7,372 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta - - 6,638 12,399 19,037 980,963 4 - AAAAAA Morrow - - - 89 89 999,911 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 865,558 110,902 8,061 15,479 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 112,939 393,258 443,881 49,922 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAA Rome 21,503 493,805 478,717 5,975 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAAA Alexander - 2,035 69,341 693,464 764,840 235,160 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding - - - 234,967 234,967 765,033 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding - - - 193 193 999,807 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Dalton - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 999,742 3 255 - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 132 507,834 467,258 24,776 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Kell 123 491,244 477,819 30,814 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Pope 3 919 54,668 938,327 993,917 6,083 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - - 6,083 6,083 993,917 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 920,952 42,916 13,302 22,830 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 49,355 155,394 305,419 328,664 838,832 161,168 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 29,693 750,360 191,447 28,500 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge - 51,330 489,832 228,043 769,205 230,795 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah - - - 373,594 373,594 626,406 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood - - - 16,121 16,121 983,879 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee - - - 2,248 2,248 997,752 7 - AAAAAA Centennial - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAAA Buford 820,560 178,847 593 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 179,440 820,560 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow - 593 25,001 272,038 297,632 702,368 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central - - 830,550 116,479 947,029 52,971 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh - - 108,253 60,139 168,392 831,608 8 - AAAAAA Lanier - - 35,603 551,344 586,947 413,053 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Jones County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Creekside Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 14 64.82 5-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 2 88.35 6-1 Ware County Reg 2, #4 28 51.35 3-5 Northgate Reg 3, #1 17 60.26 4-2 Creekside Reg 6, #3 34 46.05 2-6 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #2 5 78.99 7-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 24 53.76 3-5 Loganville Reg 5, #1 12 67.13 6-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 6 74.56 7-2 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 38 42.50 4-4 Villa Rica Reg 5, #4 36 44.47 1-5 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 13 66.66 7-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 4 83.17 7-2 Coffee Reg 4, #2 9 70.04 7-1 Ola Reg 3, #4 33 46.66 2-4 Banneker Reg 2, #1 8 70.56 7-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Jones County Eastside Decatur Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Harris County Jones County Eastside Chapel Hill Reg 8, #3 29 50.84 6-2 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 20 56.45 5-0 Decatur Reg 6, #4 26 52.83 4-3 New Manchester Reg 7, #1 3 86.12 4-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 19 58.03 5-4 Griffin Reg 3, #2 18 58.29 5-3 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 21 55.72 4-4 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 1 93.55 6-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 27 52.34 6-1 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 16 61.34 6-2 Harris County Reg 1, #4 11 69.18 3-6 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 10 69.58 5-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 23 53.89 3-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 8, #2 15 61.88 6-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 31 50.26 1-8 Hiram Reg 6, #1 32 50.14 6-3 Chapel Hill

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 6-2 93.55 1,000,000 4.38 973,870 733,453 684,152 498,875 1.00 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 6-1 88.35 987,613 4.11 909,521 721,693 549,672 242,973 3.12 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 4-0 86.12 1,000,000 3.59 970,284 327,920 296,082 148,093 5.75 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 7-2 83.17 1,000,000 3.27 711,480 505,628 210,597 65,622 14.24 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 7-1 78.99 1,000,000 3.19 801,986 291,095 117,643 26,611 36.58 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 7-2 74.56 1,000,000 2.91 691,583 201,451 50,025 7,635 129.98 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 5-3 69.58 1,000,000 1.93 298,342 234,454 18,791 2,527 394.73 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 7-1 70.56 1,000,000 2.33 244,960 107,234 19,340 2,079 480.00 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 3-6 69.18 989,451 2.03 327,525 250,427 15,671 2,020 494.05 Ola 4 - AAAAA 7-1 70.04 1,000,000 1.69 210,679 151,766 13,786 1,775 562.38 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 7-2 66.66 1,000,000 2.30 276,280 58,574 7,342 506 1,975.28 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 6-1 67.13 1,000,000 2.14 218,540 28,391 6,127 475 2,104.26 Veterans 1 - AAAAA 4-4 73.90 22,936 0.06 11,804 8,429 1,257 305 3,277.69 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 6-2 61.88 999,770 2.36 480,203 159,414 4,053 212 4,715.98 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 5-3 64.82 1,000,000 1.13 42,472 15,628 1,366 109 9,173.31 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 6-2 61.34 991,755 1.82 111,057 65,761 1,691 104 9,614.38 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 4-2 60.26 1,000,000 1.72 49,194 18,566 783 31 32,257.06 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 5-4 58.03 1,000,000 1.64 59,463 29,789 524 20 49,999.00 Decatur 5 - AAAAA 5-0 56.45 1,000,000 1.67 104,424 18,974 267 10 99,999.00 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 5-3 58.29 1,000,000 1.67 23,536 3,757 270 7 142,856.14 New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 4-3 52.83 946,795 1.32 95,571 15,346 147 4 249,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 3-2 53.89 999,815 1.53 112,531 17,693 184 3 333,332.33 Hiram 7 - AAAAA 1-8 50.26 982,211 1.53 104,741 11,048 63 3 333,332.33 Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 6-3 50.14 1,000,000 1.40 87,399 10,904 55 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 6-1 52.34 999,807 1.31 20,530 6,878 56 - - Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 6-2 50.84 878,662 1.19 41,588 4,960 31 - - Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 4-4 55.72 488,252 0.49 1,535 39 10 - - Loganville 8 - AAAAA 3-5 53.76 838,016 1.02 7,480 185 8 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 6-2 53.47 441,326 0.44 853 24 5 - - Northgate 2 - AAAAA 3-5 51.35 616,858 0.77 2,162 119 2 - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 4-4 42.50 684,771 0.72 3,820 199 - - - Cass 7 - AAAAA 6-3 54.73 2,912 0.01 548 99 - - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 3-5 45.84 391,387 0.45 466 41 - - - Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 2-6 46.05 961,948 0.98 1,518 24 - - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 2-4 46.66 835,980 0.87 452 15 - - - M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 1-5 44.47 480,923 0.51 620 8 - - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 2-4 42.07 452,788 0.47 344 4 - - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 2-6 41.28 406,486 0.41 122 2 - - - Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 2-6 50.67 70,422 0.07 60 2 - - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 4-3 43.80 137,153 0.14 38 2 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 3-5 39.78 25,337 0.03 18 2 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 3-3 37.10 14,877 0.02 117 1 - - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 2-5 35.06 66,474 0.07 72 1 - - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 3-5 42.22 133,222 0.14 119 - - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 2-6 42.10 124,993 0.13 92 - - - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 3-5 33.33 27,060 0.03 1 - - - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 3-5 42.44 - - - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 4-1 37.14 - - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-8 37.03 - - - - - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 4-5 35.69 - - - - - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 1-7 28.28 - - - - - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 1-8 27.09 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 1-5 26.64 - - - - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-8 25.12 - - - - - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-7 7.23 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-8 6.25 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-9 3.59 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 1-2 -32.52 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 808,052 104,694 87,254 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAA Ware County 130,204 744,369 84,020 29,020 987,613 12,387 1 - AAAAA Coffee 61,744 145,224 789,440 3,592 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAA Veterans - 5,434 2,516 14,986 22,936 977,064 1 - AAAAA Wayne County - 279 36,770 952,402 989,451 10,549 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 999,965 35 - - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAA Harris County 19 547,211 403,932 40,593 991,755 8,245 2 - AAAAA Griffin 16 446,252 543,023 10,709 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAA Whitewater - 6,502 37,840 347,045 391,387 608,613 2 - AAAAA Northgate - - 15,205 601,653 616,858 383,142 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAAA McIntosh - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 537,465 436,900 25,635 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAA Creekside 436,900 326,342 236,758 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 25,635 236,758 728,611 8,803 999,807 193 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill - - 7,663 19,397 27,060 972,940 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities - - 1,333 135,820 137,153 862,847 3 - AAAAA Banneker - - - 835,980 835,980 164,020 3 - AAAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAA Jones County 620,038 182,750 181,587 15,625 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Ola 338,730 643,787 17,461 22 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 41,232 173,451 784,154 1,163 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - 12 16,798 424,516 441,326 558,674 4 - AAAAA Union Grove - - - 488,252 488,252 511,748 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge - - - 70,422 70,422 929,578 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 860,953 134,033 5,014 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAA Decatur 132,118 500,173 367,709 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 6,929 365,794 616,323 10,769 999,815 185 5 - AAAAA Northview - - 10,954 55,520 66,474 933,526 5 - AAAAA M.L. King - - - 480,923 480,923 519,077 5 - AAAAA Lithonia - - - 452,788 452,788 547,212 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 523,093 476,907 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 404,966 14,893 174,956 351,980 946,795 53,205 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 71,941 363,032 217,745 32,053 684,771 315,229 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs - 145,168 570,356 246,424 961,948 38,052 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson - - 36,943 369,543 406,486 593,514 6 - AAAAA Grady - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 999,984 16 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 10 593,551 406,439 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 6 406,433 593,561 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Hiram - - - 982,211 982,211 17,789 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - 14,877 14,877 985,123 7 - AAAAA Cass - - - 2,912 2,912 997,088 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAA Eastside - 816,011 182,248 1,511 999,770 230 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier - 183,548 610,080 85,034 878,662 121,338 8 - AAAAA Jackson County - 231 39,556 93,435 133,222 866,778 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove - 210 6,783 18,344 25,337 974,663 8 - AAAAA Loganville - - 143,515 694,501 838,016 161,984 8 - AAAAA Apalachee - - 17,818 107,175 124,993 875,007 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Hapeville Charter Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Benedictine Hapeville Charter Cedar Shoals Stephenson Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 17 53.90 3-4 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 9 61.65 2-4 Cairo Reg 2, #4 34 41.43 6-2 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 3 74.34 6-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 8 62.20 2-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #2 23 49.76 6-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 21 50.62 1-6 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 26 48.12 4-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 18 52.15 5-2 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #2 7 62.40 4-1 Stephenson Reg 5, #4 43 27.62 2-6 Hampton Reg 8, #1 1 85.58 7-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 16 54.51 3-4 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 13 58.68 4-0 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 25 48.57 3-2 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 10 60.61 6-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist North Oconee Cedartown Islands Bainbridge Hardaway Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 12 59.54 4-5 North Oconee Reg 5, #2 33 41.49 6-2 Luella Reg 6, #4 20 50.74 2-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 6 66.75 5-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 27 48.09 4-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 14 58.17 5-0 Islands Reg 4, #4 19 51.71 2-4 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 4 73.82 5-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 22 50.19 4-1 New Hampstead Reg 2, #2 15 56.88 7-1 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 24 48.74 1-3 Westover Reg 4, #1 11 60.06 4-4 Perry Reg 5, #3 37 37.96 6-2 Fayette County Reg 8, #2 5 67.51 6-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 31 44.09 4-4 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #1 2 81.18 6-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8 - AAAA 7-0 85.58 1,000,000 4.64 956,272 921,272 765,312 547,439 0.83 Marist 6 - AAAA 6-0 81.18 1,000,000 4.30 863,244 817,705 622,257 285,489 2.50 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 6-2 74.34 1,000,000 3.78 848,894 750,458 204,518 80,130 11.48 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 5-3 73.82 1,000,000 3.65 842,042 623,641 234,905 64,195 14.58 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 5-2 66.75 1,000,000 2.83 647,315 247,194 57,382 8,355 118.69 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 6-2 67.51 1,000,000 2.31 169,269 123,674 47,850 7,394 134.24 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 4-1 62.40 1,000,000 2.28 360,850 86,465 10,608 1,519 657.33 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 2-3 62.20 1,000,000 2.20 332,733 79,521 9,754 1,381 723.11 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 6-0 60.61 1,000,000 2.31 461,078 39,888 9,122 933 1,070.81 Cairo 1 - AAAA 2-4 61.65 999,961 1.98 142,250 76,383 7,018 898 1,112.59 Perry 4 - AAAA 4-4 60.06 1,000,000 2.30 482,468 43,158 10,037 855 1,168.59 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 4-5 59.54 1,000,000 2.20 266,846 53,911 5,814 468 2,135.75 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 4-0 58.68 1,000,000 2.16 410,282 29,580 6,015 422 2,368.67 Islands 3 - AAAA 5-0 58.17 1,000,000 1.95 120,628 37,859 3,758 221 4,523.89 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 7-1 56.88 1,000,000 2.02 312,596 19,798 3,226 189 5,290.01 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 3-4 54.51 999,670 1.48 132,145 6,974 760 44 22,726.27 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 3-4 53.90 996,969 1.21 22,715 6,853 340 18 55,554.56 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 2-4 51.71 948,461 1.08 15,269 3,326 144 14 71,427.57 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 5-2 52.15 939,404 1.20 48,712 4,712 206 8 124,999.00 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 1-6 50.62 602,773 1.07 91,642 6,014 177 6 166,665.67 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 4-2 48.12 1,000,000 1.54 99,411 6,288 176 6 166,665.67 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 6-2 49.76 981,914 1.27 93,253 6,163 165 6 166,665.67 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 4-1 50.19 1,000,000 1.34 72,253 1,669 131 4 249,999.00 Westover 1 - AAAA 1-3 48.74 988,495 1.23 53,283 1,205 102 2 499,999.00 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 3-2 48.57 1,000,000 1.28 52,373 981 58 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 2-4 50.74 857,951 0.98 24,469 2,098 94 1 999,999.00 Troup 2 - AAAA 4-3 48.09 1,000,000 1.23 28,105 1,634 53 1 999,999.00 Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 3-3 46.98 142,049 0.19 13,550 572 7 - - Luella 5 - AAAA 6-2 41.49 1,000,000 1.18 16,493 470 5 - - LaGrange 2 - AAAA 6-2 41.43 1,000,000 1.05 3,465 156 2 - - Fayette County 5 - AAAA 6-2 37.96 1,000,000 1.08 4,711 98 2 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 4-4 44.09 604,219 0.61 862 68 1 - - Howard 4 - AAAA 2-3 47.21 11,399 0.01 78 7 1 - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 4-2 39.05 361,575 0.48 8,337 152 - - - Madison County 8 - AAAA 2-6 43.06 35,652 0.05 1,742 52 - - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 3-4 33.43 345,416 0.35 225 1 - - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-3 40.09 9,336 0.01 68 - - - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 1-7 32.58 129,047 0.13 51 - - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 2-6 27.62 684,082 0.68 11 - - - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 1-7 31.48 42,507 0.04 6 - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-5 26.66 291,551 0.29 2 - - - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-3 36.04 2,538 0.00 2 - - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-7 21.31 24,367 0.02 - - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 1-5 25.42 664 0.00 - - - - - Mays 6 - AAAA 3-6 46.47 - - - - - - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 2-6 28.95 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-8 25.83 - - - - - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 2-6 25.64 - - - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 2-6 15.10 - - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-7 12.57 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-3 12.51 - - - - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-8 9.96 - - - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 1-8 7.80 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-8 -0.22 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 973,432 24,274 2,294 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 25,681 50,091 911,712 12,186 999,670 330 1 - AAAA Cairo 887 925,305 69,032 4,737 999,961 39 1 - AAAA Westover - 330 14,686 973,479 988,495 11,505 1 - AAAA Dougherty - - 2,276 262 2,538 997,462 1 - AAAA Monroe - - - 9,336 9,336 990,664 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 577,793 350,590 68,211 3,406 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Hardaway 375,188 485,966 102,723 36,123 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Troup 43,605 119,546 545,059 291,790 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA LaGrange 3,414 43,898 284,007 668,681 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Columbus - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Shaw - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Spencer - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Islands - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead - - 549,658 450,342 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins - - 450,342 549,658 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Perry 583,810 416,190 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Baldwin 416,190 583,810 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA West Laurens - - 609,554 387,415 996,969 3,031 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) - - 389,382 559,079 948,461 51,539 4 - AAAA Spalding - - 1,046 41,461 42,507 957,493 4 - AAAA Rutland - - 16 648 664 999,336 4 - AAAA Howard - - 2 11,397 11,399 988,601 5 - AAAA Riverdale 634,280 237,245 128,475 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Luella 236,837 530,762 232,401 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Fayette County 128,883 231,993 639,124 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Hampton - - - 684,082 684,082 315,918 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 291,551 291,551 708,449 5 - AAAA McDonough - - - 24,367 24,367 975,633 5 - AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAA Marist 999,881 113 6 - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Stephenson 59 505,974 493,288 679 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 57 493,231 439,270 67,442 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Miller Grove 3 682 67,436 73,928 142,049 857,951 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain - - - 857,951 857,951 142,049 6 - AAAA Mays - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAA Cedartown 991,821 314 3,333 4,532 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 7,669 248,126 650,757 32,852 939,404 60,596 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 432 699,684 165,436 116,362 981,914 18,086 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 57 10,812 39,650 553,700 604,219 395,781 7 - AAAA Pickens 21 34,910 106,954 203,531 345,416 654,584 7 - AAAA Ridgeland - 6,154 33,870 89,023 129,047 870,953 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAA Jefferson 951,995 5,903 42,100 2 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 46,359 941,530 11,469 642 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA North Oconee 1,646 42,203 945,856 10,295 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA East Hall - 10,364 575 350,636 361,575 638,425 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals - - - 602,773 602,773 397,227 8 - AAAA Madison County - - - 35,652 35,652 964,348 8 - AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Appling County Cedar Grove Oconee County Appling County Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Pierce County Cedar Grove Oconee County Peach County Pierce County Mary Persons Dawson County Cedar Grove North Murray Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 18 57.10 3-3 Burke County Reg 1, #2 6 75.73 6-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #4 23 50.53 4-4 Mary Persons Reg 3, #1 33 40.97 4-3 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 32 42.40 5-3 Ringgold Reg 7, #2 21 53.15 4-4 Dawson County Reg 8, #4 22 52.31 7-1 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 1 91.60 5-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 30 46.71 5-3 North Hall Reg 6, #2 24 49.15 5-2 North Murray Reg 5, #4 11 64.25 4-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 2 82.76 8-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 51 23.43 1-7 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 10 64.47 7-2 Thomson Reg 3, #4 42 32.73 2-3 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 5 76.33 6-1 Peach County Greater Atlanta Christian Appling County Crisp County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Cherokee Bluff Central (Macon) Appling County Crisp County Richmond Academy Carver (Atlanta) Rockmart Reg 8, #3 16 57.71 6-2 Monroe Area Reg 5, #2 7 74.91 6-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 31 45.91 5-3 Adairsville Reg 7, #1 17 57.48 8-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 2, #3 19 55.92 6-1 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 38 36.62 2-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 25 48.31 4-4 Morgan County Reg 1, #1 3 80.30 7-0 Appling County Reg 3, #3 27 48.07 4-1 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 4 77.64 7-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 52 18.00 1-8 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 15 58.14 7-1 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 9 68.01 3-4 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 14 59.56 2-4 Hart County Reg 7, #4 13 59.79 6-2 White County Reg 6, #1 8 68.26 7-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 5-0 91.60 1,000,000 4.54 988,481 871,337 690,360 585,758 0.71 Oconee County 8 - AAA 8-0 82.76 1,000,000 3.73 918,850 661,142 210,010 135,658 6.37 Appling County 1 - AAA 7-0 80.30 1,000,000 3.79 923,893 536,539 358,012 111,078 8.00 Crisp County 2 - AAA 7-1 77.64 1,000,000 3.77 858,888 623,810 300,292 71,486 12.99 Pierce County 1 - AAA 6-1 75.73 1,000,000 3.20 877,956 262,660 131,838 32,167 30.09 Peach County 2 - AAA 6-1 76.33 1,000,000 3.25 851,463 327,569 70,224 28,399 34.21 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 6-1 74.91 1,000,000 3.13 767,380 309,555 154,079 28,070 34.63 Rockmart 6 - AAA 7-1 68.26 1,000,000 2.40 423,122 154,871 42,192 4,052 245.79 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 3-4 68.01 1,000,000 2.36 454,634 125,208 31,433 2,818 353.86 Thomson 4 - AAA 7-2 64.47 1,000,000 1.93 160,354 17,656 987 183 5,463.48 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 7-1 58.14 1,000,000 2.13 140,214 33,405 3,506 89 11,234.96 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 8-0 57.48 1,000,000 1.96 143,474 14,740 2,102 51 19,606.84 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 4-3 64.25 506,333 0.59 36,345 7,550 286 40 24,999.00 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 6-1 55.92 1,000,000 1.98 75,103 12,956 1,052 38 26,314.79 Hart County 8 - AAA 2-4 59.56 991,724 1.27 70,612 10,685 1,213 35 28,570.43 White County 7 - AAA 6-2 59.79 999,853 1.36 62,413 10,040 979 31 32,257.06 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 6-2 57.71 1,000,000 1.19 53,816 5,862 558 19 52,630.58 Burke County 4 - AAA 3-3 57.10 999,511 1.44 65,108 6,990 620 15 66,665.67 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 2-4 60.18 493,667 0.54 20,271 2,883 82 10 99,999.00 Dawson County 7 - AAA 4-4 53.15 1,000,000 1.74 23,370 1,701 101 3 333,332.33 Franklin County 8 - AAA 7-1 52.31 1,000,000 1.04 10,424 678 32 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 4-1 48.07 1,000,000 1.04 7,356 622 14 - - North Murray 6 - AAA 5-2 49.15 997,202 1.46 9,856 473 6 - - North Hall 7 - AAA 5-3 46.71 1,000,000 1.51 8,662 312 6 - - Morgan County 4 - AAA 4-4 48.31 812,414 0.83 5,324 257 5 - - Mary Persons 2 - AAA 4-4 50.53 554,314 0.98 17,940 174 5 - - Adairsville 6 - AAA 5-3 45.91 899,925 1.19 6,387 181 3 - - Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-3 36.62 1,000,000 1.09 644 24 2 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 5-3 42.40 721,859 0.86 1,616 33 1 - - Jackson 2 - AAA 3-4 48.10 297,319 0.50 6,621 39 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 4-3 40.97 1,000,000 1.30 5,812 23 - - - Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 4-4 47.63 148,367 0.25 3,097 11 - - - Harlem 4 - AAA 2-6 40.78 172,375 0.17 166 8 - - - Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-3 54.82 8,071 0.01 42 3 - - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 4-4 36.57 381,014 0.42 245 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 2-3 32.73 755,848 0.76 48 1 - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 2-4 36.69 15,700 0.02 3 1 - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 1-7 23.43 894,558 0.90 6 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 1-8 18.00 1,000,000 1.00 3 - - - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-4 23.50 244,152 0.24 1 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-9 10.38 105,442 0.11 - - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-6 27.84 205 0.00 - - - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 3-5 28.85 147 0.00 - - - - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-5 46.98 - - - - - - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-7 37.20 - - - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 1-3 36.69 - - - - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 2-3 34.26 - - - - - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 3-6 34.10 - - - - - - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 3-5 32.07 - - - - - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 1-6 28.37 - - - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 3-6 27.79 - - - - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 2-7 26.29 - - - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 1-7 23.93 - - - - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 1-4 14.14 - - - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-5 3.07 - - - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-9 1.31 - - - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-8 -12.36 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Appling County 674,371 325,621 8 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Pierce County 325,629 673,635 736 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Tattnall County - 736 861,223 32,599 894,558 105,442 1 - AAA Brantley County - 8 58,690 941,302 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Long County - - 79,343 26,099 105,442 894,558 2 - AAA Peach County 937,728 43,707 18,565 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Crisp County 54,361 882,357 63,282 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 7,911 73,936 918,153 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Mary Persons - - - 554,314 554,314 445,686 2 - AAA Jackson - - - 297,319 297,319 702,681 2 - AAA Upson-Lee - - - 148,367 148,367 851,633 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAA Pike County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Liberty County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Windsor Forest - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - 755,848 755,848 244,152 3 - AAA Beach - - - 244,152 244,152 755,848 3 - AAA Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 857,573 101,217 41,190 20 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Burke County 142,207 189,407 485,672 182,225 999,511 489 4 - AAA Thomson 220 709,363 290,417 - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Morgan County - 13 182,209 630,192 812,414 187,586 4 - AAA Harlem - - 512 171,863 172,375 827,625 4 - AAA Hephzibah - - - 15,700 15,700 984,300 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 986,670 13,330 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 13,330 721,313 265,335 22 1,000,000 - 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) - 265,357 734,643 - 1,000,000 - 5 - AAA Sandy Creek - - 22 493,645 493,667 506,333 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) - - - 506,333 506,333 493,667 5 - AAA Douglass - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Redan - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 978,966 21,034 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AAA North Murray 21,034 569,791 341,727 64,650 997,202 2,798 6 - AAA Adairsville - 402,282 122,174 375,469 899,925 100,075 6 - AAA LaFayette - 4,625 150,812 225,577 381,014 618,986 6 - AAA Ringgold - 2,268 385,287 334,304 721,859 278,141 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Murray County - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Sonoraville - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 816,621 57,150 38,422 87,807 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA Dawson County 106,704 565,216 328,055 25 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA North Hall 76,675 365,005 558,320 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA White County - 12,629 75,203 912,021 999,853 147 7 - AAA Gilmer - - - 147 147 999,853 7 - AAA West Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAA Oconee County 985,657 14,343 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Franklin County 7,467 122,866 185,274 684,393 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Monroe Area 6,876 281,766 530,637 180,721 1,000,000 - 8 - AAA Hart County - 581,025 284,089 126,610 991,724 8,276 8 - AAA Stephens County - - - 8,071 8,071 991,929 8 - AAA East Jackson - - - 205 205 999,795

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Rabun County Thomasville Rabun County Fitzgerald Jefferson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Vidalia Thomasville Northeast Pepperell Callaway Pace Academy Rabun County Early County Vidalia Reg 4, #3 34 31.96 5-3 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 3 69.08 5-4 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 19 52.41 4-4 Swainsboro Reg 3, #1 16 53.89 5-2 Northeast Reg 6, #3 25 45.37 4-3 South Atlanta Reg 7, #2 24 47.53 4-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 45 22.76 1-8 Banks County Reg 5, #1 4 66.72 5-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 31 37.96 4-4 Model Reg 6, #2 17 53.17 5-2 Pace Academy Reg 5, #4 22 51.60 5-4 Temple Reg 8, #1 2 70.96 8-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 10 57.53 5-2 Early County Reg 4, #2 23 49.62 7-1 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 13 55.94 4-3 Dodge County Reg 2, #1 11 56.38 5-2 Vidalia Fannin County Fitzgerald Jefferson County Lovett Haralson County Fannin County Washington County Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Jefferson County Bremen Lovett Reg 8, #3 32 37.85 3-4 Union County Reg 5, #2 12 55.96 6-1 Haralson County Reg 6, #4 27 44.89 6-2 Washington Reg 7, #1 8 57.56 7-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 21 51.70 5-3 Toombs County Reg 3, #2 6 57.85 5-3 Washington County Reg 4, #4 43 24.90 3-4 Laney Reg 1, #1 1 80.52 9-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 14 55.73 6-3 Bleckley County Reg 2, #2 7 57.60 7-1 Jeff Davis Reg 1, #4 15 54.72 5-4 Cook Reg 4, #1 5 61.62 5-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 18 52.60 5-3 Bremen Reg 8, #2 29 41.15 2-5 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 36 31.15 3-5 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 9 57.54 6-2 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1 - AA 9-0 80.52 1,000,000 4.73 964,276 912,902 857,842 689,965 0.45 Rabun County 8 - AA 8-1 70.96 1,000,000 3.94 837,334 731,699 464,575 147,100 5.80 Thomasville 1 - AA 5-4 69.08 1,000,000 3.64 845,897 527,811 272,943 75,462 12.25 Callaway 5 - AA 5-0 66.72 995,912 3.47 874,839 420,363 204,729 50,485 18.81 Jefferson County 4 - AA 5-2 61.62 1,000,000 2.63 501,451 344,833 46,426 14,216 69.34 Lovett 6 - AA 6-2 57.54 1,000,000 2.79 542,304 261,844 27,723 5,132 193.86 Fannin County 7 - AA 7-0 57.56 1,000,000 2.41 527,016 39,099 19,497 4,158 239.50 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 7-1 57.60 1,000,000 1.91 216,406 112,851 10,799 2,088 477.93 Washington County 3 - AA 5-3 57.85 999,634 1.80 118,242 59,875 9,539 1,878 531.48 Early County 1 - AA 5-2 57.53 925,669 2.00 344,740 72,438 16,114 1,766 565.25 Vidalia 2 - AA 5-2 56.38 1,000,000 1.96 313,816 70,761 16,472 1,701 586.89 Haralson County 5 - AA 6-1 55.96 826,426 1.75 297,985 73,867 11,764 1,477 676.05 Bleckley County 3 - AA 6-3 55.73 1,000,000 1.68 178,914 60,523 6,052 813 1,229.01 Pace Academy 6 - AA 5-2 53.17 995,363 2.09 237,639 75,764 7,154 798 1,252.13 Dodge County 3 - AA 4-3 55.94 1,000,000 1.76 162,090 38,330 8,283 792 1,261.63 Cook 1 - AA 5-4 54.72 997,238 1.42 106,357 46,301 2,800 462 2,163.50 Northeast 3 - AA 5-2 53.89 994,246 1.65 72,003 18,802 4,174 451 2,216.29 Bremen 5 - AA 5-3 52.60 949,318 1.77 216,490 45,826 3,688 428 2,335.45 Heard County 5 - AA 5-3 52.02 719,580 1.56 228,585 28,674 3,580 400 2,499.00 Swainsboro 2 - AA 4-4 52.41 1,000,000 1.44 45,644 13,042 1,510 155 6,450.61 Toombs County 2 - AA 5-3 51.70 972,652 1.34 21,222 5,026 834 82 12,194.12 Temple 5 - AA 5-4 51.60 508,764 0.70 48,391 11,450 972 77 12,986.01 Putnam County 4 - AA 7-1 49.62 1,000,000 1.45 103,620 11,356 1,288 64 15,624.00 Pepperell 7 - AA 4-4 47.53 999,944 1.67 70,377 7,019 720 31 32,257.06 South Atlanta 6 - AA 4-3 45.37 962,129 1.47 38,802 4,105 314 10 99,999.00 Washington 6 - AA 6-2 44.89 834,561 1.08 31,261 1,423 127 6 166,665.67 Elbert County 8 - AA 2-5 41.15 1,000,000 1.24 29,351 3,067 46 2 499,999.00 Worth County 1 - AA 4-5 45.01 77,093 0.11 4,749 322 15 1 999,999.00 Model 7 - AA 4-4 37.96 959,001 1.08 6,271 467 12 - - Union County 8 - AA 3-4 37.85 1,000,000 1.11 10,375 93 5 - - Columbia 6 - AA 3-2 36.43 205,682 0.22 1,325 14 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 5-3 31.96 995,711 1.00 411 12 1 - - Bacon County 2 - AA 5-4 41.45 26,521 0.03 96 8 1 - - Chattooga 7 - AA 3-5 31.15 628,318 0.66 1,287 31 - - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-8 22.76 1,000,000 1.01 211 2 - - - Dade County 7 - AA 2-6 23.52 283,507 0.29 107 - - - - Lamar County 3 - AA 4-5 39.47 5,754 0.01 58 - - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 2-6 26.39 128,616 0.13 46 - - - - Laney 4 - AA 3-4 24.90 521,271 0.52 6 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 2-2 31.65 2,265 0.00 4 - - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 3-5 20.81 483,018 0.48 1 - - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 3-4 27.82 827 0.00 1 - - - - Coosa 7 - AA 4-4 24.92 614 0.00 - - - - - Monticello 3 - AA 2-6 27.49 366 0.00 - - - - - Berrien 1 - AA 2-7 28.50 - - - - - - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-6 25.28 - - - - - - - Southwest 3 - AA 1-5 20.92 - - - - - - - Towers 6 - AA 1-4 19.78 - - - - - - - Butler 4 - AA 3-4 18.94 - - - - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-6 7.90 - - - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-5 2.10 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-7 -4.18 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Thomasville - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Early County - - 923,000 2,669 925,669 74,331 1 - AA Worth County - - 69,354 7,739 77,093 922,907 1 - AA Cook - - 7,646 989,592 997,238 2,762 1 - AA Berrien - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AA Vidalia 914,456 32,057 39,124 14,363 1,000,000 - 2 - AA Jeff Davis 53,362 809,620 137,018 - 1,000,000 - 2 - AA Swainsboro 32,182 141,646 331,124 495,048 1,000,000 - 2 - AA Toombs County - 16,677 492,733 463,242 972,652 27,348 2 - AA East Laurens - - 1 826 827 999,173 2 - AA Bacon County - - - 26,521 26,521 973,479 3 - AA Northeast 487,691 395,371 1,327 109,857 994,246 5,754 3 - AA Dodge County 396,539 112,009 11,155 480,297 1,000,000 - 3 - AA Washington County 115,770 488,922 385,356 9,586 999,634 366 3 - AA Bleckley County - 3,698 602,106 394,196 1,000,000 - 3 - AA Lamar County - - 56 5,698 5,754 994,246 3 - AA Monticello - - - 366 366 999,634 3 - AA Southwest - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Jefferson County 999,205 613 74 108 1,000,000 - 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 597 5,112 896,203 93,799 995,711 4,289 4 - AA Putnam County 198 994,266 5,533 3 1,000,000 - 4 - AA Oglethorpe County - 9 91,278 391,731 483,018 516,982 4 - AA Laney - - 6,912 514,359 521,271 478,729 4 - AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AA Callaway 789,317 154,900 29,290 22,405 995,912 4,088 5 - AA Haralson County 126,437 201,115 244,513 254,361 826,426 173,574 5 - AA Heard County 65,701 399,802 208,056 46,021 719,580 280,420 5 - AA Bremen 16,506 206,515 432,727 293,570 949,318 50,682 5 - AA Temple 2,039 37,668 85,414 383,643 508,764 491,236 6 - AA Lovett 733,701 266,299 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - AA Pace Academy 266,299 459,733 57,321 212,010 995,363 4,637 6 - AA South Atlanta - 191,663 769,301 1,165 962,129 37,871 6 - AA Washington - 82,284 142,490 609,787 834,561 165,439 6 - AA Columbia - 21 30,888 174,773 205,682 794,318 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - - 2,265 2,265 997,735 6 - AA Towers - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA Therrell - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA McNair - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AA Fannin County 999,837 163 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - AA Pepperell 163 968,480 27,402 3,899 999,944 56 7 - AA Chattooga - 27,238 244,175 356,905 628,318 371,682 7 - AA Model - 4,119 644,759 310,123 959,001 40,999 7 - AA Gordon Central - - 83,241 45,375 128,616 871,384 7 - AA Dade County - - 419 283,088 283,507 716,493 7 - AA Coosa - - 4 610 614 999,386 8 - AA Rabun County 999,023 977 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 977 10,744 934,691 53,588 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County - 978,289 19,452 2,259 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County - 9,990 45,857 944,153 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Metter Irwin County Macon County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Chattahoochee County Washington-Wilkes Irwin County Johnson County Metter Warren County Chattahoochee County Gordon Lee Washington-Wilkes Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 15 45.73 6-2 Johnson County Reg 1, #2 20 42.25 3-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 8 55.81 6-2 Turner County Reg 3, #1 3 69.06 8-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 31 35.68 3-3 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 32 34.91 5-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 39 27.27 2-6 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 5 58.48 7-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #3 47 12.69 5-4 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 18 44.05 7-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 17 45.34 3-3 Marion County Reg 8, #1 7 56.02 6-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 1, #3 36 29.13 2-5 Miller County Reg 4, #2 10 54.63 7-2 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 37 28.78 3-5 Jenkins County Reg 2, #1 1 71.70 6-2 Irwin County Macon County Clinch County Brooks County Commerce Macon County Hancock Central Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Commerce Bowdon Reg 8, #3 21 41.51 4-3 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 6 56.19 7-1 Macon County Reg 6, #4 38 27.71 6-2 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 22 40.74 4-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 9 55.41 4-3 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 12 52.21 5-3 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 30 36.02 5-3 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 13 49.67 4-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 33 34.77 4-4 Screven County Reg 2, #2 2 69.16 7-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 42 25.72 3-3 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 4 64.15 7-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 14 46.25 5-2 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 11 52.29 7-1 Commerce Reg 7, #4 48 11.57 2-4 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 19 43.09 4-4 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2 - A Public 6-2 71.70 1,000,000 4.25 895,832 820,464 548,293 381,080 1.62 Brooks County 2 - A Public 7-1 69.16 1,000,000 3.62 638,982 568,440 456,742 228,233 3.38 Metter 3 - A Public 8-0 69.06 1,000,000 3.72 831,644 679,188 342,843 213,908 3.67 Dublin 4 - A Public 7-1 64.15 1,000,000 3.13 459,779 397,231 282,508 100,338 8.97 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 7-0 58.48 1,000,000 3.30 872,532 378,560 108,226 28,655 33.90 Macon County 5 - A Public 7-1 56.19 1,000,000 3.15 826,975 327,138 79,495 16,726 58.79 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 6-0 56.02 1,000,000 2.66 673,838 130,196 45,274 10,242 96.64 Clinch County 2 - A Public 4-3 55.41 870,177 1.62 238,062 116,916 26,068 4,723 210.73 Turner County 2 - A Public 6-2 55.81 908,822 1.58 190,673 100,557 23,769 4,660 213.59 Commerce 8 - A Public 7-1 52.29 1,000,000 2.29 507,847 79,784 22,783 3,222 309.37 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 7-2 54.63 1,000,000 2.13 101,885 57,824 12,337 3,176 313.86 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 5-3 52.21 1,000,000 1.79 241,865 108,152 19,338 2,409 414.11 Pelham 1 - A Public 4-1 49.67 1,000,000 2.34 321,267 132,225 21,157 1,971 506.36 Bowdon 6 - A Public 4-4 43.09 1,000,000 2.32 314,983 19,629 3,832 167 5,987.02 Taylor County 5 - A Public 5-2 46.25 1,000,000 1.43 150,676 9,653 1,742 147 6,801.72 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 7-1 44.05 999,944 2.21 239,347 11,576 922 82 12,194.12 Marion County 5 - A Public 3-3 45.34 981,421 1.35 124,940 7,197 1,050 73 13,697.63 Johnson County 4 - A Public 6-2 45.73 998,857 1.63 44,916 9,759 696 70 14,284.71 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 4-0 40.74 1,000,000 2.00 143,621 28,234 1,913 68 14,704.88 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 4-3 41.51 996,535 1.22 71,742 9,882 705 30 33,332.33 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 3-3 42.25 1,000,000 1.46 20,490 3,106 194 17 58,822.53 Warren County 7 - A Public 5-2 34.91 998,935 1.59 33,117 1,095 27 2 499,999.00 Charlton County 2 - A Public 3-4 39.81 217,856 0.24 5,008 784 28 1 999,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 3-3 35.68 896,585 1.35 29,305 1,157 28 - - Montgomery County 4 - A Public 5-3 36.02 528,831 0.61 5,722 691 18 - - Screven County 3 - A Public 4-4 34.77 992,369 1.01 749 106 5 - - Dooly County 4 - A Public 3-3 33.84 271,477 0.32 1,628 135 2 - - Schley County 5 - A Public 4-4 39.16 11,212 0.01 463 10 2 - - Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 6-2 27.71 660,713 0.78 3,442 105 1 - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 3-5 28.78 981,252 0.99 181 12 1 - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 4-4 36.35 7,685 0.01 90 8 1 - - Wheeler County 4 - A Public 5-4 32.20 193,150 0.21 911 59 - - - Trion 6 - A Public 3-5 26.63 439,481 0.54 3,154 48 - - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 2-6 27.27 802,096 0.82 3,558 47 - - - Miller County 1 - A Public 2-5 29.13 832,461 0.86 145 11 - - - Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 3-4 37.85 18,384 0.02 22 8 - - - Manchester 5 - A Public 3-6 37.35 7,367 0.01 213 5 - - - Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-4 40.73 3,145 0.00 20 3 - - - Terrell County 1 - A Public 3-3 25.72 588,423 0.60 96 2 - - - Claxton 3 - A Public 2-4 36.60 7,995 0.01 5 2 - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 3-4 22.03 579,116 0.58 28 1 - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 5-4 12.69 885,836 0.90 114 - - - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 2-4 11.57 995,253 1.01 103 - - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 3-4 13.00 200,628 0.20 26 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 2-5 3.99 119,976 0.12 3 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 2-4 10.55 3,277 0.00 1 - - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 1-6 1.24 741 0.00 - - - - - Atkinson County 2 - A Public 4-5 45.46 - - - - - - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-6 27.16 - - - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-7 19.73 - - - - - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 2-6 17.06 - - - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-7 11.26 - - - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 1-7 1.74 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-5 1.47 - - - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-6 1.24 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 4-5 -5.40 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-7 -8.33 - - - - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-3 -9.17 - - - - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-9 -11.74 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 3-7 -12.07 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-4 -51.34 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 995,982 4,018 - - 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Seminole County 4,018 16,015 116,576 442,507 579,116 420,884 1 - A Public Mitchell County - 903,768 95,512 720 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Terrell County - 76,199 133,331 378,893 588,423 411,577 1 - A Public Miller County - - 654,581 177,880 832,461 167,539 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Calhoun County - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Irwin County 957,356 23,582 5,782 13,280 1,000,000 - 2 - A Public Turner County 26,666 144,090 214,942 523,124 908,822 91,178 2 - A Public Brooks County 15,978 797,719 164,974 21,329 1,000,000 - 2 - A Public Clinch County - 34,609 520,310 315,258 870,177 129,823 2 - A Public Charlton County - - 93,992 123,864 217,856 782,144 2 - A Public Lanier County - - - 3,145 3,145 996,855 2 - A Public Atkinson County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - A Public Metter 999,707 293 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 293 973,209 26,498 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Public Jenkins County - 15,484 344,329 621,439 981,252 18,748 3 - A Public Screven County - 11,014 621,305 360,050 992,369 7,631 3 - A Public Claxton - - 7,868 127 7,995 992,005 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute - - - 18,384 18,384 981,616 3 - A Public Portal - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - A Public Bryan County - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Dublin 999,207 793 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Wilcox County 793 999,207 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Johnson County - - 919,170 79,687 998,857 1,143 4 - A Public Dooly County - - 78,897 192,580 271,477 728,523 4 - A Public Montgomery County - - 1,933 526,898 528,831 471,169 4 - A Public Wheeler County - - - 193,150 193,150 806,850 4 - A Public Telfair County - - - 7,685 7,685 992,315 4 - A Public Hawkinsville - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Treutlen - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 528,493 471,507 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Macon County 471,507 528,493 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Taylor County - - 584,044 415,956 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Marion County - - 415,956 565,465 981,421 18,579 5 - A Public Schley County - - - 11,212 11,212 988,788 5 - A Public Manchester - - - 7,367 7,367 992,633 5 - A Public Greenville - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Bowdon 995,555 1,494 2,951 - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 4,015 928,928 57,026 9,975 999,944 56 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 430 27,108 697,595 171,452 896,585 103,415 6 - A Public Trion - 42,264 85,110 312,107 439,481 560,519 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) - 198 157,165 503,350 660,713 339,287 6 - A Public Armuchee - 8 153 3,116 3,277 996,723 7 - A Public Hancock Central 998,731 1,260 9 - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 1,253 15,702 241,852 736,446 995,253 4,747 7 - A Public Warren County 16 977,229 21,390 300 998,935 1,065 7 - A Public ACE Charter - 4,752 9,021 106,203 119,976 880,024 7 - A Public Georgia Military College - 1,057 727,728 157,051 885,836 114,164 7 - A Public Crawford County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 650,098 348,601 1,114 187 1,000,000 - 8 - A Public Commerce 349,833 531,449 118,649 69 1,000,000 - 8 - A Public Towns County 69 1,114 818 198,627 200,628 799,372 8 - A Public Lincoln County - 118,836 876,483 1,216 996,535 3,465 8 - A Public Social Circle - - 2,828 799,268 802,096 197,904 8 - A Public Greene County - - 108 633 741 999,259

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fellowship Christian Prince Avenue Christian North Cobb Christian Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Mount de Sales Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Stratford Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 25 34.68 3-5 Brookstone Reg 1, #2 21 39.97 4-4 Mount de Sales Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 7 59.76 8-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 29 27.68 3-3 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 5 61.32 7-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 26 33.15 4-4 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 9 55.26 6-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 15 46.83 5-4 Darlington Reg 6, #2 20 43.66 4-4 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 19 44.54 2-5 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #1 2 74.02 7-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 16 46.79 5-2 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #2 23 37.70 6-1 Pacelli Reg 3, #4 12 49.38 7-2 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 3 67.28 4-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy Christian Heritage Calvary Day First Presbyterian Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 8 56.43 6-1 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 13 49.36 3-4 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 30 26.85 3-3 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 6 60.25 6-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 33 20.26 1-8 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 11 50.65 5-4 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 35 13.55 0-8 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 14 47.05 5-3 First Presbyterian Reg 3, #3 22 39.91 3-4 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 17 46.61 5-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 24 36.01 4-4 Strong Rock Christian Reg 4, #1 10 52.70 6-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 18 45.87 5-3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #2 4 65.39 7-1 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 27 33.01 0-6 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 1 75.24 8-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 8-0 75.24 1,000,000 4.35 843,664 799,786 706,349 450,166 1.22 Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 7-1 74.02 1,000,000 4.25 954,200 706,885 609,747 345,615 1.89 Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 4-3 67.28 1,000,000 3.32 881,909 293,085 214,720 83,523 10.97 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 7-1 65.39 999,976 2.51 276,993 229,019 109,331 40,097 23.94 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 7-1 61.32 1,000,000 3.24 679,917 468,529 102,401 27,446 35.44 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 8-1 59.76 1,000,000 2.53 893,846 488,475 96,331 22,215 44.01 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 6-1 60.25 1,000,000 3.16 652,060 436,785 86,852 21,117 46.36 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 6-1 56.43 999,962 1.99 175,633 117,116 18,347 3,349 297.60 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 6-2 55.26 1,000,000 2.15 266,554 126,030 16,091 2,541 392.55 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 6-2 52.70 1,000,000 2.50 549,844 48,316 17,044 2,087 478.16 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 5-4 50.65 1,000,000 2.30 440,904 95,734 8,098 831 1,202.37 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 5-3 47.05 1,000,000 2.35 359,034 66,930 4,341 276 3,622.19 Aquinas 3 - A Private 7-2 49.38 1,000,000 1.69 231,914 38,073 3,181 270 3,702.70 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 3-4 49.36 1,000,000 1.44 72,646 25,755 1,880 145 6,895.55 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 5-3 46.61 1,000,000 1.90 259,770 9,737 2,013 130 7,691.31 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 5-2 46.79 998,549 1.97 167,256 25,331 1,581 86 11,626.91 Darlington 7 - A Private 5-4 46.83 984,805 1.59 22,655 2,999 516 40 24,999.00 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 5-3 45.87 1,000,000 1.31 33,054 8,755 522 35 28,570.43 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 4-4 43.66 999,379 1.43 12,955 1,691 181 14 71,427.57 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 3-4 39.91 1,000,000 1.28 78,397 3,755 149 5 199,999.00 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-5 44.54 965,185 1.01 6,533 780 99 5 199,999.00 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 4-4 39.97 985,197 1.63 62,364 4,593 147 4 249,999.00 Pacelli 4 - A Private 6-1 37.70 1,000,000 1.42 37,256 1,046 57 3 333,332.33 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 4-4 36.01 564,354 0.68 15,207 165 10 - - Brookstone 4 - A Private 3-5 34.68 1,000,000 1.29 15,547 415 8 - - Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-5 32.48 450,190 0.52 5,894 48 2 - - Athens Christian 8 - A Private 4-4 33.15 795,178 0.86 1,978 122 1 - - Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-6 33.01 931,569 0.94 117 10 1 - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 3-3 26.85 999,771 1.01 307 17 - - - Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 3-3 27.68 1,000,000 1.02 679 12 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 1-8 20.26 1,000,000 1.02 726 5 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 2-4 22.80 204,884 0.21 54 1 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-8 13.55 1,000,000 1.01 128 - - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-6 25.06 1,710 0.00 4 - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-8 16.72 34,815 0.03 1 - - - - Walker 7 - A Private 1-7 13.35 83,626 0.08 - - - - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-6 3.59 850 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 736,593 191,183 33,549 38,675 1,000,000 - 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 195,904 295,460 498,637 8,548 998,549 1,451 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 67,503 492,665 312,291 112,738 985,197 14,803 1 - A Private Tattnall Square - 15,483 80,847 353,860 450,190 549,810 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian - 5,209 74,128 485,017 564,354 435,646 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor - - 548 1,162 1,710 998,290 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 939,205 60,581 214 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 60,777 939,108 115 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 18 311 999,671 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 944,989 38,118 16,893 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 55,011 6,118 710,337 228,534 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day - 661,506 147,994 190,500 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas - 294,258 124,776 580,966 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 849,120 121,653 28,799 428 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 114,134 498,297 386,517 1,052 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 36,599 379,421 530,022 53,958 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 147 629 54,662 944,562 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 633,809 297,646 68,545 - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 197,041 450,538 95,122 257,299 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 169,150 251,816 579,034 - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Hebron Christian - - 257,299 707,886 965,185 34,815 5 - A Private Providence Christian - - - 34,815 34,815 965,185 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian - 898,852 9,828 90,699 999,379 621 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy - 97,067 898,852 4,081 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian - 3,852 91,289 904,630 999,771 229 6 - A Private St. Francis - 229 31 590 850 999,150 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 509,891 490,109 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 490,109 509,891 - - 1,000,000 - 7 - A Private Darlington - - 983,693 1,112 984,805 15,195 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian - - 15,195 916,374 931,569 68,431 7 - A Private Walker - - 1,112 82,514 83,626 916,374 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 998,933 1,067 - - 1,000,000 - 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 1,055 277,468 709,940 11,499 999,962 38 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 12 6,670 62,615 135,587 204,884 795,116 8 - A Private Athens Academy - 714,775 226,544 58,657 999,976 24 8 - A Private Athens Christian - 20 901 794,257 795,178 204,822