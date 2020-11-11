Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 11

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|114.41
|1,000,000
|4.80
|993,249
|968,558
|842,759
|748,038
|0.34
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|101.13
|1,000,000
|4.13
|817,731
|715,704
|625,723
|141,047
|6.09
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|100.08
|1,000,000
|3.94
|941,444
|861,758
|147,995
|89,731
|10.14
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|7-2
|86.96
|1,000,000
|3.40
|791,294
|575,197
|161,119
|9,137
|108.45
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|86.69
|1,000,000
|2.34
|194,413
|115,038
|65,325
|3,544
|281.17
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|88.27
|1,000,000
|2.68
|660,084
|63,720
|31,190
|3,475
|286.77
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|84.92
|1,000,000
|2.45
|493,803
|88,094
|39,980
|1,934
|516.06
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|83.38
|1,000,000
|2.39
|453,372
|48,850
|20,924
|960
|1,040.67
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|83.74
|1,000,000
|2.24
|512,182
|95,382
|8,751
|697
|1,433.72
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|79.82
|1,000,000
|2.15
|268,691
|107,430
|15,115
|403
|2,480.39
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|81.87
|1,000,000
|1.98
|344,722
|41,409
|9,699
|362
|2,761.43
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|78.25
|1,000,000
|1.90
|268,521
|87,519
|10,193
|214
|4,671.90
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|77.73
|1,000,000
|2.01
|218,943
|76,366
|8,620
|183
|5,463.48
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.67
|989,808
|1.85
|237,184
|22,473
|4,128
|161
|6,210.18
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|77.21
|612,549
|0.85
|67,877
|20,513
|2,321
|36
|27,776.78
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|74.84
|967,661
|1.43
|58,851
|14,966
|982
|22
|45,453.55
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|73.49
|1,000,000
|1.48
|121,661
|27,245
|1,767
|18
|55,554.56
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|77.74
|997,451
|1.46
|101,447
|5,198
|623
|12
|83,332.33
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.65
|997,542
|1.88
|148,165
|16,040
|684
|9
|111,110.11
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|72.18
|931,044
|1.40
|12,556
|2,575
|127
|5
|199,999.00
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|70.48
|983,953
|1.16
|54,819
|12,779
|586
|4
|249,999.00
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|68.96
|1,000,000
|1.86
|110,586
|13,702
|514
|3
|333,332.33
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|70.57
|841,578
|1.19
|47,907
|9,246
|511
|2
|499,999.00
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|67.45
|992,138
|1.34
|38,930
|4,487
|160
|1
|999,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.55
|996,413
|1.30
|22,785
|3,443
|128
|1
|999,999.00
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|70.60
|1,000,000
|1.40
|5,218
|1,035
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|70.10
|617,919
|0.63
|1,083
|134
|14
|-
|-
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|68.49
|769,532
|0.78
|1,634
|255
|10
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|68.45
|1,000,000
|1.02
|4,100
|670
|4
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|53.53
|854,318
|0.95
|2,049
|86
|1
|-
|-
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|61.83
|91,212
|0.10
|969
|73
|1
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|58.01
|1,000,000
|1.04
|172
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|57.96
|492,601
|0.51
|733
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|58.93
|20,680
|0.02
|107
|16
|-
|-
|-
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|59.87
|13,670
|0.01
|102
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|60.16
|509,948
|0.53
|1,359
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|48.59
|924,766
|0.98
|575
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-8
|52.60
|5,559
|0.01
|9
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.30
|121,576
|0.13
|515
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|61.72
|47,166
|0.05
|144
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|40.79
|196,168
|0.20
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|29.83
|24,748
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|59.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|41.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|20.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|-
|975,001
|24,999
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|24,999
|975,001
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|511,599
|364,580
|123,680
|141
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|480,316
|507,707
|11,977
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|8,085
|127,599
|726,505
|137,811
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|114
|137,838
|862,048
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|999,286
|679
|35
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|434
|607,442
|227,347
|95,821
|931,044
|68,956
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|160
|255,409
|297,554
|443,290
|996,413
|3,587
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|120
|656
|10,346
|80,090
|91,212
|908,788
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|135,814
|464,532
|367,315
|967,661
|32,339
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|-
|-
|186
|13,484
|13,670
|986,330
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|996,491
|3,508
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|3,509
|293
|360,805
|404,925
|769,532
|230,468
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|784,323
|212,338
|3,339
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|-
|211,876
|184,801
|215,872
|612,549
|387,451
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|-
|242,055
|375,864
|617,919
|382,081
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|646,408
|140,868
|212,716
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|271,297
|136,753
|591,950
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|82,295
|714,108
|89,682
|103,723
|989,808
|10,192
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|-
|7,427
|105,535
|870,991
|983,953
|16,047
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|844
|117
|19,719
|20,680
|979,320
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|-
|5,559
|5,559
|994,441
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|499,987
|212,064
|243,838
|41,653
|997,542
|2,458
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|384,667
|386,898
|184,027
|44,408
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|93,209
|180,206
|336,219
|382,504
|992,138
|7,862
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|22,137
|220,832
|229,929
|368,680
|841,578
|158,422
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|5,987
|115,589
|121,576
|878,424
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|47,166
|47,166
|952,834
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|682,671
|317,329
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|317,329
|676,659
|6,012
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|6,012
|184,600
|734,154
|924,766
|75,234
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|794,396
|59,922
|854,318
|145,682
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|11,929
|184,239
|196,168
|803,832
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|3,063
|21,685
|24,748
|975,252
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|925,497
|66,551
|7,952
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|61,805
|923,738
|8,180
|6,277
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|12,698
|7,107
|927,503
|50,143
|997,451
|2,549
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|2,604
|19,493
|487,851
|509,948
|490,052
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|-
|36,872
|455,729
|492,601
|507,399
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|93.59
|1,000,000
|4.39
|930,605
|827,676
|686,842
|420,335
|1.38
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|93.14
|1,000,000
|4.38
|927,797
|825,260
|683,342
|401,359
|1.49
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|86.04
|1,000,000
|3.59
|813,441
|618,784
|245,023
|97,557
|9.25
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|80.96
|1,000,000
|2.96
|765,662
|188,191
|91,778
|25,308
|38.51
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|7-0
|78.32
|1,000,000
|2.96
|565,149
|385,309
|79,650
|18,282
|53.70
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|78.35
|1,000,000
|2.94
|622,230
|260,206
|59,622
|13,221
|74.64
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|77.72
|1,000,000
|2.00
|294,764
|118,814
|21,191
|4,556
|218.49
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|76.41
|988,335
|1.77
|256,265
|114,518
|22,609
|4,330
|229.95
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|75.06
|1,000,000
|2.13
|306,406
|160,867
|24,262
|3,968
|251.02
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|8-0
|71.51
|1,000,000
|2.40
|450,516
|44,971
|16,244
|2,031
|491.37
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|73.52
|1,000,000
|1.73
|240,440
|92,103
|13,606
|2,028
|492.10
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|73.12
|1,000,000
|2.00
|311,209
|55,470
|13,360
|1,943
|513.67
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|74.40
|999,911
|1.59
|161,946
|57,158
|10,569
|1,669
|598.16
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|72.62
|1,000,000
|1.96
|302,832
|51,382
|11,468
|1,579
|632.31
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|71.33
|1,000,000
|1.60
|175,109
|48,932
|4,879
|580
|1,723.14
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|68.17
|1,000,000
|2.31
|273,961
|64,287
|5,227
|429
|2,330.00
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|67.82
|999,967
|2.02
|87,248
|24,054
|3,948
|324
|3,085.42
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.00
|1,000,000
|1.74
|136,287
|13,847
|2,153
|204
|4,900.96
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|68.27
|1,000,000
|1.73
|111,239
|17,200
|1,641
|136
|7,351.94
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.62
|1,000,000
|1.65
|89,009
|11,651
|989
|65
|15,383.62
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|67.39
|764,840
|0.91
|40,878
|8,614
|599
|50
|19,999.00
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.15
|992,628
|1.06
|17,753
|3,954
|526
|24
|41,665.67
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|65.91
|586,947
|0.71
|33,950
|1,692
|226
|17
|58,822.53
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|62.33
|234,967
|0.25
|4,867
|588
|19
|2
|499,999.00
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|51.29
|993,917
|1.07
|5,398
|61
|6
|2
|499,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|58.56
|947,029
|1.07
|21,241
|491
|49
|1
|999,999.00
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|60.05
|838,832
|1.06
|23,173
|1,594
|95
|-
|-
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.88
|769,205
|0.94
|12,772
|1,248
|36
|-
|-
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|55.13
|1,000,000
|1.50
|7,202
|642
|29
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|53.35
|902,288
|1.34
|3,747
|234
|5
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|56.56
|297,632
|0.32
|2,771
|46
|5
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|56.43
|168,392
|0.18
|2,144
|35
|2
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|54.73
|373,594
|0.39
|965
|78
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|47.02
|1,000,000
|1.18
|833
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.75
|16,121
|0.02
|52
|10
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|52.19
|19,037
|0.02
|26
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|33.23
|1,000,000
|1.01
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|51.39
|6,083
|0.01
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|33.39
|1,000,000
|1.01
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|36.74
|97,745
|0.11
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.63
|193
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.55
|2,248
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|33.28
|89
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|55.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|50.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|46.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|45.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|40.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|38.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|36.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|34.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|32.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|30.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|28.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|14.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|13.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|528,745
|471,255
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|471,255
|528,745
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|-
|-
|721,283
|278,717
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|278,717
|721,283
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|975,988
|21,847
|2,165
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|21,452
|818,011
|15,904
|144,633
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|2,560
|160,110
|835,981
|1,316
|999,967
|33
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|-
|32
|144,646
|757,610
|902,288
|97,712
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|-
|-
|1,304
|96,441
|97,745
|902,255
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|762,425
|237,575
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|237,575
|762,425
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|537,623
|462,377
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|462,377
|537,623
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|508,958
|176,496
|200,288
|114,258
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|350,675
|223,392
|386,137
|28,131
|988,335
|11,665
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|113,192
|541,920
|185,556
|159,243
|999,911
|89
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|27,175
|58,192
|221,381
|685,880
|992,628
|7,372
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|-
|-
|6,638
|12,399
|19,037
|980,963
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|89
|89
|999,911
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|865,558
|110,902
|8,061
|15,479
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|112,939
|393,258
|443,881
|49,922
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|21,503
|493,805
|478,717
|5,975
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|2,035
|69,341
|693,464
|764,840
|235,160
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|234,967
|234,967
|765,033
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|193
|193
|999,807
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|999,742
|3
|255
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|132
|507,834
|467,258
|24,776
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|123
|491,244
|477,819
|30,814
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|3
|919
|54,668
|938,327
|993,917
|6,083
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|6,083
|6,083
|993,917
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|920,952
|42,916
|13,302
|22,830
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|49,355
|155,394
|305,419
|328,664
|838,832
|161,168
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|29,693
|750,360
|191,447
|28,500
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|-
|51,330
|489,832
|228,043
|769,205
|230,795
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|-
|-
|-
|373,594
|373,594
|626,406
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|16,121
|16,121
|983,879
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|2,248
|2,248
|997,752
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|820,560
|178,847
|593
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|179,440
|820,560
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|593
|25,001
|272,038
|297,632
|702,368
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|-
|830,550
|116,479
|947,029
|52,971
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|-
|108,253
|60,139
|168,392
|831,608
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|-
|35,603
|551,344
|586,947
|413,053
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|6-2
|93.55
|1,000,000
|4.38
|973,870
|733,453
|684,152
|498,875
|1.00
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|6-1
|88.35
|987,613
|4.11
|909,521
|721,693
|549,672
|242,973
|3.12
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|4-0
|86.12
|1,000,000
|3.59
|970,284
|327,920
|296,082
|148,093
|5.75
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|7-2
|83.17
|1,000,000
|3.27
|711,480
|505,628
|210,597
|65,622
|14.24
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|7-1
|78.99
|1,000,000
|3.19
|801,986
|291,095
|117,643
|26,611
|36.58
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|7-2
|74.56
|1,000,000
|2.91
|691,583
|201,451
|50,025
|7,635
|129.98
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|5-3
|69.58
|1,000,000
|1.93
|298,342
|234,454
|18,791
|2,527
|394.73
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|7-1
|70.56
|1,000,000
|2.33
|244,960
|107,234
|19,340
|2,079
|480.00
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-6
|69.18
|989,451
|2.03
|327,525
|250,427
|15,671
|2,020
|494.05
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|7-1
|70.04
|1,000,000
|1.69
|210,679
|151,766
|13,786
|1,775
|562.38
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|66.66
|1,000,000
|2.30
|276,280
|58,574
|7,342
|506
|1,975.28
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|6-1
|67.13
|1,000,000
|2.14
|218,540
|28,391
|6,127
|475
|2,104.26
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-4
|73.90
|22,936
|0.06
|11,804
|8,429
|1,257
|305
|3,277.69
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|6-2
|61.88
|999,770
|2.36
|480,203
|159,414
|4,053
|212
|4,715.98
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|5-3
|64.82
|1,000,000
|1.13
|42,472
|15,628
|1,366
|109
|9,173.31
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-2
|61.34
|991,755
|1.82
|111,057
|65,761
|1,691
|104
|9,614.38
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|4-2
|60.26
|1,000,000
|1.72
|49,194
|18,566
|783
|31
|32,257.06
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|5-4
|58.03
|1,000,000
|1.64
|59,463
|29,789
|524
|20
|49,999.00
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|5-0
|56.45
|1,000,000
|1.67
|104,424
|18,974
|267
|10
|99,999.00
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|5-3
|58.29
|1,000,000
|1.67
|23,536
|3,757
|270
|7
|142,856.14
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|4-3
|52.83
|946,795
|1.32
|95,571
|15,346
|147
|4
|249,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|3-2
|53.89
|999,815
|1.53
|112,531
|17,693
|184
|3
|333,332.33
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-8
|50.26
|982,211
|1.53
|104,741
|11,048
|63
|3
|333,332.33
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-3
|50.14
|1,000,000
|1.40
|87,399
|10,904
|55
|1
|999,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|6-1
|52.34
|999,807
|1.31
|20,530
|6,878
|56
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|6-2
|50.84
|878,662
|1.19
|41,588
|4,960
|31
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|4-4
|55.72
|488,252
|0.49
|1,535
|39
|10
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|3-5
|53.76
|838,016
|1.02
|7,480
|185
|8
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-2
|53.47
|441,326
|0.44
|853
|24
|5
|-
|-
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|3-5
|51.35
|616,858
|0.77
|2,162
|119
|2
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-4
|42.50
|684,771
|0.72
|3,820
|199
|-
|-
|-
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-3
|54.73
|2,912
|0.01
|548
|99
|-
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|3-5
|45.84
|391,387
|0.45
|466
|41
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|2-6
|46.05
|961,948
|0.98
|1,518
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|2-4
|46.66
|835,980
|0.87
|452
|15
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-5
|44.47
|480,923
|0.51
|620
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|2-4
|42.07
|452,788
|0.47
|344
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|2-6
|41.28
|406,486
|0.41
|122
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-6
|50.67
|70,422
|0.07
|60
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-3
|43.80
|137,153
|0.14
|38
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-5
|39.78
|25,337
|0.03
|18
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-3
|37.10
|14,877
|0.02
|117
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-5
|35.06
|66,474
|0.07
|72
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.22
|133,222
|0.14
|119
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-6
|42.10
|124,993
|0.13
|92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|33.33
|27,060
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|4-1
|37.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-8
|37.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|35.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-7
|28.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-8
|27.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-5
|26.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-8
|25.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|7.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-8
|6.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|3.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|-32.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|808,052
|104,694
|87,254
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|130,204
|744,369
|84,020
|29,020
|987,613
|12,387
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|61,744
|145,224
|789,440
|3,592
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|5,434
|2,516
|14,986
|22,936
|977,064
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|-
|279
|36,770
|952,402
|989,451
|10,549
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|999,965
|35
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|19
|547,211
|403,932
|40,593
|991,755
|8,245
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|16
|446,252
|543,023
|10,709
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|6,502
|37,840
|347,045
|391,387
|608,613
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|-
|-
|15,205
|601,653
|616,858
|383,142
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|537,465
|436,900
|25,635
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|436,900
|326,342
|236,758
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|25,635
|236,758
|728,611
|8,803
|999,807
|193
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|7,663
|19,397
|27,060
|972,940
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|1,333
|135,820
|137,153
|862,847
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|835,980
|835,980
|164,020
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|620,038
|182,750
|181,587
|15,625
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|338,730
|643,787
|17,461
|22
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|41,232
|173,451
|784,154
|1,163
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|12
|16,798
|424,516
|441,326
|558,674
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|488,252
|488,252
|511,748
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|-
|-
|-
|70,422
|70,422
|929,578
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|860,953
|134,033
|5,014
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|132,118
|500,173
|367,709
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|6,929
|365,794
|616,323
|10,769
|999,815
|185
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|10,954
|55,520
|66,474
|933,526
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|-
|-
|480,923
|480,923
|519,077
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|-
|452,788
|452,788
|547,212
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|523,093
|476,907
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|404,966
|14,893
|174,956
|351,980
|946,795
|53,205
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|71,941
|363,032
|217,745
|32,053
|684,771
|315,229
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|145,168
|570,356
|246,424
|961,948
|38,052
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|36,943
|369,543
|406,486
|593,514
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|999,984
|16
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|10
|593,551
|406,439
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|6
|406,433
|593,561
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|-
|-
|982,211
|982,211
|17,789
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|14,877
|14,877
|985,123
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|-
|-
|2,912
|2,912
|997,088
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|-
|816,011
|182,248
|1,511
|999,770
|230
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|183,548
|610,080
|85,034
|878,662
|121,338
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|231
|39,556
|93,435
|133,222
|866,778
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|210
|6,783
|18,344
|25,337
|974,663
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|143,515
|694,501
|838,016
|161,984
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|17,818
|107,175
|124,993
|875,007
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|7-0
|85.58
|1,000,000
|4.64
|956,272
|921,272
|765,312
|547,439
|0.83
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|6-0
|81.18
|1,000,000
|4.30
|863,244
|817,705
|622,257
|285,489
|2.50
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|74.34
|1,000,000
|3.78
|848,894
|750,458
|204,518
|80,130
|11.48
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|5-3
|73.82
|1,000,000
|3.65
|842,042
|623,641
|234,905
|64,195
|14.58
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|66.75
|1,000,000
|2.83
|647,315
|247,194
|57,382
|8,355
|118.69
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|6-2
|67.51
|1,000,000
|2.31
|169,269
|123,674
|47,850
|7,394
|134.24
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-1
|62.40
|1,000,000
|2.28
|360,850
|86,465
|10,608
|1,519
|657.33
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|62.20
|1,000,000
|2.20
|332,733
|79,521
|9,754
|1,381
|723.11
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|6-0
|60.61
|1,000,000
|2.31
|461,078
|39,888
|9,122
|933
|1,070.81
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|2-4
|61.65
|999,961
|1.98
|142,250
|76,383
|7,018
|898
|1,112.59
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|4-4
|60.06
|1,000,000
|2.30
|482,468
|43,158
|10,037
|855
|1,168.59
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|4-5
|59.54
|1,000,000
|2.20
|266,846
|53,911
|5,814
|468
|2,135.75
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|4-0
|58.68
|1,000,000
|2.16
|410,282
|29,580
|6,015
|422
|2,368.67
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|5-0
|58.17
|1,000,000
|1.95
|120,628
|37,859
|3,758
|221
|4,523.89
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-1
|56.88
|1,000,000
|2.02
|312,596
|19,798
|3,226
|189
|5,290.01
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-4
|54.51
|999,670
|1.48
|132,145
|6,974
|760
|44
|22,726.27
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|53.90
|996,969
|1.21
|22,715
|6,853
|340
|18
|55,554.56
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|2-4
|51.71
|948,461
|1.08
|15,269
|3,326
|144
|14
|71,427.57
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|52.15
|939,404
|1.20
|48,712
|4,712
|206
|8
|124,999.00
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-6
|50.62
|602,773
|1.07
|91,642
|6,014
|177
|6
|166,665.67
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|4-2
|48.12
|1,000,000
|1.54
|99,411
|6,288
|176
|6
|166,665.67
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|49.76
|981,914
|1.27
|93,253
|6,163
|165
|6
|166,665.67
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|4-1
|50.19
|1,000,000
|1.34
|72,253
|1,669
|131
|4
|249,999.00
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|48.74
|988,495
|1.23
|53,283
|1,205
|102
|2
|499,999.00
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|3-2
|48.57
|1,000,000
|1.28
|52,373
|981
|58
|2
|499,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-4
|50.74
|857,951
|0.98
|24,469
|2,098
|94
|1
|999,999.00
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|4-3
|48.09
|1,000,000
|1.23
|28,105
|1,634
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-3
|46.98
|142,049
|0.19
|13,550
|572
|7
|-
|-
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|41.49
|1,000,000
|1.18
|16,493
|470
|5
|-
|-
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|6-2
|41.43
|1,000,000
|1.05
|3,465
|156
|2
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|37.96
|1,000,000
|1.08
|4,711
|98
|2
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|4-4
|44.09
|604,219
|0.61
|862
|68
|1
|-
|-
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|47.21
|11,399
|0.01
|78
|7
|1
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-2
|39.05
|361,575
|0.48
|8,337
|152
|-
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|2-6
|43.06
|35,652
|0.05
|1,742
|52
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-4
|33.43
|345,416
|0.35
|225
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|40.09
|9,336
|0.01
|68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|32.58
|129,047
|0.13
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|27.62
|684,082
|0.68
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|31.48
|42,507
|0.04
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|26.66
|291,551
|0.29
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|36.04
|2,538
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-7
|21.31
|24,367
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|25.42
|664
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-6
|46.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|28.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-8
|25.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|25.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|15.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|12.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|12.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-8
|9.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-8
|7.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-8
|-0.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|973,432
|24,274
|2,294
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|25,681
|50,091
|911,712
|12,186
|999,670
|330
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|887
|925,305
|69,032
|4,737
|999,961
|39
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|-
|330
|14,686
|973,479
|988,495
|11,505
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|-
|-
|2,276
|262
|2,538
|997,462
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|9,336
|9,336
|990,664
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|577,793
|350,590
|68,211
|3,406
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|375,188
|485,966
|102,723
|36,123
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|43,605
|119,546
|545,059
|291,790
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|3,414
|43,898
|284,007
|668,681
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|-
|549,658
|450,342
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|-
|450,342
|549,658
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|583,810
|416,190
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|416,190
|583,810
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|609,554
|387,415
|996,969
|3,031
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|389,382
|559,079
|948,461
|51,539
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|1,046
|41,461
|42,507
|957,493
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|16
|648
|664
|999,336
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|2
|11,397
|11,399
|988,601
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|634,280
|237,245
|128,475
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|236,837
|530,762
|232,401
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|128,883
|231,993
|639,124
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|684,082
|684,082
|315,918
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|291,551
|291,551
|708,449
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|24,367
|24,367
|975,633
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|999,881
|113
|6
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|59
|505,974
|493,288
|679
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|57
|493,231
|439,270
|67,442
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|3
|682
|67,436
|73,928
|142,049
|857,951
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|857,951
|857,951
|142,049
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|991,821
|314
|3,333
|4,532
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|7,669
|248,126
|650,757
|32,852
|939,404
|60,596
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|432
|699,684
|165,436
|116,362
|981,914
|18,086
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|57
|10,812
|39,650
|553,700
|604,219
|395,781
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|21
|34,910
|106,954
|203,531
|345,416
|654,584
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|6,154
|33,870
|89,023
|129,047
|870,953
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|951,995
|5,903
|42,100
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|46,359
|941,530
|11,469
|642
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,646
|42,203
|945,856
|10,295
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|10,364
|575
|350,636
|361,575
|638,425
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|-
|-
|602,773
|602,773
|397,227
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|-
|-
|35,652
|35,652
|964,348
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|91.60
|1,000,000
|4.54
|988,481
|871,337
|690,360
|585,758
|0.71
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|8-0
|82.76
|1,000,000
|3.73
|918,850
|661,142
|210,010
|135,658
|6.37
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-0
|80.30
|1,000,000
|3.79
|923,893
|536,539
|358,012
|111,078
|8.00
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|7-1
|77.64
|1,000,000
|3.77
|858,888
|623,810
|300,292
|71,486
|12.99
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|6-1
|75.73
|1,000,000
|3.20
|877,956
|262,660
|131,838
|32,167
|30.09
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|6-1
|76.33
|1,000,000
|3.25
|851,463
|327,569
|70,224
|28,399
|34.21
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|6-1
|74.91
|1,000,000
|3.13
|767,380
|309,555
|154,079
|28,070
|34.63
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|7-1
|68.26
|1,000,000
|2.40
|423,122
|154,871
|42,192
|4,052
|245.79
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-4
|68.01
|1,000,000
|2.36
|454,634
|125,208
|31,433
|2,818
|353.86
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|7-2
|64.47
|1,000,000
|1.93
|160,354
|17,656
|987
|183
|5,463.48
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|7-1
|58.14
|1,000,000
|2.13
|140,214
|33,405
|3,506
|89
|11,234.96
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|8-0
|57.48
|1,000,000
|1.96
|143,474
|14,740
|2,102
|51
|19,606.84
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-3
|64.25
|506,333
|0.59
|36,345
|7,550
|286
|40
|24,999.00
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|6-1
|55.92
|1,000,000
|1.98
|75,103
|12,956
|1,052
|38
|26,314.79
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-4
|59.56
|991,724
|1.27
|70,612
|10,685
|1,213
|35
|28,570.43
|White County
|7 - AAA
|6-2
|59.79
|999,853
|1.36
|62,413
|10,040
|979
|31
|32,257.06
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|6-2
|57.71
|1,000,000
|1.19
|53,816
|5,862
|558
|19
|52,630.58
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-3
|57.10
|999,511
|1.44
|65,108
|6,990
|620
|15
|66,665.67
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|60.18
|493,667
|0.54
|20,271
|2,883
|82
|10
|99,999.00
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|4-4
|53.15
|1,000,000
|1.74
|23,370
|1,701
|101
|3
|333,332.33
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-1
|52.31
|1,000,000
|1.04
|10,424
|678
|32
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|4-1
|48.07
|1,000,000
|1.04
|7,356
|622
|14
|-
|-
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|5-2
|49.15
|997,202
|1.46
|9,856
|473
|6
|-
|-
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|5-3
|46.71
|1,000,000
|1.51
|8,662
|312
|6
|-
|-
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|4-4
|48.31
|812,414
|0.83
|5,324
|257
|5
|-
|-
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-4
|50.53
|554,314
|0.98
|17,940
|174
|5
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|5-3
|45.91
|899,925
|1.19
|6,387
|181
|3
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|36.62
|1,000,000
|1.09
|644
|24
|2
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-3
|42.40
|721,859
|0.86
|1,616
|33
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|3-4
|48.10
|297,319
|0.50
|6,621
|39
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-3
|40.97
|1,000,000
|1.30
|5,812
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-4
|47.63
|148,367
|0.25
|3,097
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-6
|40.78
|172,375
|0.17
|166
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|54.82
|8,071
|0.01
|42
|3
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-4
|36.57
|381,014
|0.42
|245
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|32.73
|755,848
|0.76
|48
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|2-4
|36.69
|15,700
|0.02
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|1-7
|23.43
|894,558
|0.90
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|18.00
|1,000,000
|1.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-4
|23.50
|244,152
|0.24
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-9
|10.38
|105,442
|0.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-6
|27.84
|205
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-5
|28.85
|147
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|46.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-7
|37.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|1-3
|36.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|34.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|34.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|3-5
|32.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-6
|28.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|3-6
|27.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-7
|26.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-7
|23.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-4
|14.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-5
|3.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-9
|1.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-8
|-12.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|674,371
|325,621
|8
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|325,629
|673,635
|736
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|-
|736
|861,223
|32,599
|894,558
|105,442
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|-
|8
|58,690
|941,302
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|79,343
|26,099
|105,442
|894,558
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|937,728
|43,707
|18,565
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|54,361
|882,357
|63,282
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|7,911
|73,936
|918,153
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|-
|554,314
|554,314
|445,686
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|297,319
|297,319
|702,681
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|-
|-
|148,367
|148,367
|851,633
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|755,848
|755,848
|244,152
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|244,152
|244,152
|755,848
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|857,573
|101,217
|41,190
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|142,207
|189,407
|485,672
|182,225
|999,511
|489
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|220
|709,363
|290,417
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|-
|13
|182,209
|630,192
|812,414
|187,586
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|-
|-
|512
|171,863
|172,375
|827,625
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|-
|15,700
|15,700
|984,300
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|986,670
|13,330
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|13,330
|721,313
|265,335
|22
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|-
|265,357
|734,643
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|-
|-
|22
|493,645
|493,667
|506,333
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|506,333
|506,333
|493,667
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|978,966
|21,034
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|21,034
|569,791
|341,727
|64,650
|997,202
|2,798
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|402,282
|122,174
|375,469
|899,925
|100,075
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|4,625
|150,812
|225,577
|381,014
|618,986
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|-
|2,268
|385,287
|334,304
|721,859
|278,141
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|816,621
|57,150
|38,422
|87,807
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|106,704
|565,216
|328,055
|25
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|76,675
|365,005
|558,320
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|White County
|-
|12,629
|75,203
|912,021
|999,853
|147
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|-
|147
|147
|999,853
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|985,657
|14,343
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|7,467
|122,866
|185,274
|684,393
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|6,876
|281,766
|530,637
|180,721
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|-
|581,025
|284,089
|126,610
|991,724
|8,276
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|-
|-
|-
|8,071
|8,071
|991,929
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|205
|205
|999,795
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|9-0
|80.52
|1,000,000
|4.73
|964,276
|912,902
|857,842
|689,965
|0.45
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|8-1
|70.96
|1,000,000
|3.94
|837,334
|731,699
|464,575
|147,100
|5.80
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|5-4
|69.08
|1,000,000
|3.64
|845,897
|527,811
|272,943
|75,462
|12.25
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|5-0
|66.72
|995,912
|3.47
|874,839
|420,363
|204,729
|50,485
|18.81
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|5-2
|61.62
|1,000,000
|2.63
|501,451
|344,833
|46,426
|14,216
|69.34
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|6-2
|57.54
|1,000,000
|2.79
|542,304
|261,844
|27,723
|5,132
|193.86
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|7-0
|57.56
|1,000,000
|2.41
|527,016
|39,099
|19,497
|4,158
|239.50
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|7-1
|57.60
|1,000,000
|1.91
|216,406
|112,851
|10,799
|2,088
|477.93
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|5-3
|57.85
|999,634
|1.80
|118,242
|59,875
|9,539
|1,878
|531.48
|Early County
|1 - AA
|5-2
|57.53
|925,669
|2.00
|344,740
|72,438
|16,114
|1,766
|565.25
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|5-2
|56.38
|1,000,000
|1.96
|313,816
|70,761
|16,472
|1,701
|586.89
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|6-1
|55.96
|826,426
|1.75
|297,985
|73,867
|11,764
|1,477
|676.05
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-3
|55.73
|1,000,000
|1.68
|178,914
|60,523
|6,052
|813
|1,229.01
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|5-2
|53.17
|995,363
|2.09
|237,639
|75,764
|7,154
|798
|1,252.13
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|4-3
|55.94
|1,000,000
|1.76
|162,090
|38,330
|8,283
|792
|1,261.63
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-4
|54.72
|997,238
|1.42
|106,357
|46,301
|2,800
|462
|2,163.50
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|5-2
|53.89
|994,246
|1.65
|72,003
|18,802
|4,174
|451
|2,216.29
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|5-3
|52.60
|949,318
|1.77
|216,490
|45,826
|3,688
|428
|2,335.45
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|5-3
|52.02
|719,580
|1.56
|228,585
|28,674
|3,580
|400
|2,499.00
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-4
|52.41
|1,000,000
|1.44
|45,644
|13,042
|1,510
|155
|6,450.61
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|5-3
|51.70
|972,652
|1.34
|21,222
|5,026
|834
|82
|12,194.12
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-4
|51.60
|508,764
|0.70
|48,391
|11,450
|972
|77
|12,986.01
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|7-1
|49.62
|1,000,000
|1.45
|103,620
|11,356
|1,288
|64
|15,624.00
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|4-4
|47.53
|999,944
|1.67
|70,377
|7,019
|720
|31
|32,257.06
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|4-3
|45.37
|962,129
|1.47
|38,802
|4,105
|314
|10
|99,999.00
|Washington
|6 - AA
|6-2
|44.89
|834,561
|1.08
|31,261
|1,423
|127
|6
|166,665.67
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|2-5
|41.15
|1,000,000
|1.24
|29,351
|3,067
|46
|2
|499,999.00
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-5
|45.01
|77,093
|0.11
|4,749
|322
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-4
|37.96
|959,001
|1.08
|6,271
|467
|12
|-
|-
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-4
|37.85
|1,000,000
|1.11
|10,375
|93
|5
|-
|-
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-2
|36.43
|205,682
|0.22
|1,325
|14
|1
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|5-3
|31.96
|995,711
|1.00
|411
|12
|1
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-4
|41.45
|26,521
|0.03
|96
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-5
|31.15
|628,318
|0.66
|1,287
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-8
|22.76
|1,000,000
|1.01
|211
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-6
|23.52
|283,507
|0.29
|107
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-5
|39.47
|5,754
|0.01
|58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|2-6
|26.39
|128,616
|0.13
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|3-4
|24.90
|521,271
|0.52
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-2
|31.65
|2,265
|0.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-5
|20.81
|483,018
|0.48
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-4
|27.82
|827
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|24.92
|614
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-6
|27.49
|366
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-7
|28.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-6
|25.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|20.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-4
|19.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|3-4
|18.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-6
|7.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|2.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-7
|-4.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Early County
|-
|-
|923,000
|2,669
|925,669
|74,331
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|-
|-
|69,354
|7,739
|77,093
|922,907
|1 - AA
|Cook
|-
|-
|7,646
|989,592
|997,238
|2,762
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|914,456
|32,057
|39,124
|14,363
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|53,362
|809,620
|137,018
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|32,182
|141,646
|331,124
|495,048
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|-
|16,677
|492,733
|463,242
|972,652
|27,348
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|1
|826
|827
|999,173
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|-
|-
|-
|26,521
|26,521
|973,479
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|487,691
|395,371
|1,327
|109,857
|994,246
|5,754
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|396,539
|112,009
|11,155
|480,297
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|115,770
|488,922
|385,356
|9,586
|999,634
|366
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|-
|3,698
|602,106
|394,196
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|-
|-
|56
|5,698
|5,754
|994,246
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|-
|-
|-
|366
|366
|999,634
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|999,205
|613
|74
|108
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|597
|5,112
|896,203
|93,799
|995,711
|4,289
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|198
|994,266
|5,533
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|9
|91,278
|391,731
|483,018
|516,982
|4 - AA
|Laney
|-
|-
|6,912
|514,359
|521,271
|478,729
|4 - AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|789,317
|154,900
|29,290
|22,405
|995,912
|4,088
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|126,437
|201,115
|244,513
|254,361
|826,426
|173,574
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|65,701
|399,802
|208,056
|46,021
|719,580
|280,420
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|16,506
|206,515
|432,727
|293,570
|949,318
|50,682
|5 - AA
|Temple
|2,039
|37,668
|85,414
|383,643
|508,764
|491,236
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|733,701
|266,299
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|266,299
|459,733
|57,321
|212,010
|995,363
|4,637
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|191,663
|769,301
|1,165
|962,129
|37,871
|6 - AA
|Washington
|-
|82,284
|142,490
|609,787
|834,561
|165,439
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|-
|21
|30,888
|174,773
|205,682
|794,318
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|-
|2,265
|2,265
|997,735
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|999,837
|163
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|163
|968,480
|27,402
|3,899
|999,944
|56
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|-
|27,238
|244,175
|356,905
|628,318
|371,682
|7 - AA
|Model
|-
|4,119
|644,759
|310,123
|959,001
|40,999
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|83,241
|45,375
|128,616
|871,384
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|-
|-
|419
|283,088
|283,507
|716,493
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|-
|-
|4
|610
|614
|999,386
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|999,023
|977
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|977
|10,744
|934,691
|53,588
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|-
|978,289
|19,452
|2,259
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|-
|9,990
|45,857
|944,153
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|6-2
|71.70
|1,000,000
|4.25
|895,832
|820,464
|548,293
|381,080
|1.62
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|7-1
|69.16
|1,000,000
|3.62
|638,982
|568,440
|456,742
|228,233
|3.38
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|8-0
|69.06
|1,000,000
|3.72
|831,644
|679,188
|342,843
|213,908
|3.67
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|7-1
|64.15
|1,000,000
|3.13
|459,779
|397,231
|282,508
|100,338
|8.97
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|7-0
|58.48
|1,000,000
|3.30
|872,532
|378,560
|108,226
|28,655
|33.90
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|7-1
|56.19
|1,000,000
|3.15
|826,975
|327,138
|79,495
|16,726
|58.79
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|6-0
|56.02
|1,000,000
|2.66
|673,838
|130,196
|45,274
|10,242
|96.64
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|4-3
|55.41
|870,177
|1.62
|238,062
|116,916
|26,068
|4,723
|210.73
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-2
|55.81
|908,822
|1.58
|190,673
|100,557
|23,769
|4,660
|213.59
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|7-1
|52.29
|1,000,000
|2.29
|507,847
|79,784
|22,783
|3,222
|309.37
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|7-2
|54.63
|1,000,000
|2.13
|101,885
|57,824
|12,337
|3,176
|313.86
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|5-3
|52.21
|1,000,000
|1.79
|241,865
|108,152
|19,338
|2,409
|414.11
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|4-1
|49.67
|1,000,000
|2.34
|321,267
|132,225
|21,157
|1,971
|506.36
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|4-4
|43.09
|1,000,000
|2.32
|314,983
|19,629
|3,832
|167
|5,987.02
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|5-2
|46.25
|1,000,000
|1.43
|150,676
|9,653
|1,742
|147
|6,801.72
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|7-1
|44.05
|999,944
|2.21
|239,347
|11,576
|922
|82
|12,194.12
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|45.34
|981,421
|1.35
|124,940
|7,197
|1,050
|73
|13,697.63
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|6-2
|45.73
|998,857
|1.63
|44,916
|9,759
|696
|70
|14,284.71
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|4-0
|40.74
|1,000,000
|2.00
|143,621
|28,234
|1,913
|68
|14,704.88
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|4-3
|41.51
|996,535
|1.22
|71,742
|9,882
|705
|30
|33,332.33
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|3-3
|42.25
|1,000,000
|1.46
|20,490
|3,106
|194
|17
|58,822.53
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|5-2
|34.91
|998,935
|1.59
|33,117
|1,095
|27
|2
|499,999.00
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-4
|39.81
|217,856
|0.24
|5,008
|784
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-3
|35.68
|896,585
|1.35
|29,305
|1,157
|28
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|5-3
|36.02
|528,831
|0.61
|5,722
|691
|18
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-4
|34.77
|992,369
|1.01
|749
|106
|5
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-3
|33.84
|271,477
|0.32
|1,628
|135
|2
|-
|-
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-4
|39.16
|11,212
|0.01
|463
|10
|2
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-2
|27.71
|660,713
|0.78
|3,442
|105
|1
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|3-5
|28.78
|981,252
|0.99
|181
|12
|1
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|4-4
|36.35
|7,685
|0.01
|90
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-4
|32.20
|193,150
|0.21
|911
|59
|-
|-
|-
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-5
|26.63
|439,481
|0.54
|3,154
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-6
|27.27
|802,096
|0.82
|3,558
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|29.13
|832,461
|0.86
|145
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|3-4
|37.85
|18,384
|0.02
|22
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|3-6
|37.35
|7,367
|0.01
|213
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-4
|40.73
|3,145
|0.00
|20
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-3
|25.72
|588,423
|0.60
|96
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-4
|36.60
|7,995
|0.01
|5
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|22.03
|579,116
|0.58
|28
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|5-4
|12.69
|885,836
|0.90
|114
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|11.57
|995,253
|1.01
|103
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-4
|13.00
|200,628
|0.20
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-5
|3.99
|119,976
|0.12
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-4
|10.55
|3,277
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-6
|1.24
|741
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|4-5
|45.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-6
|27.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-7
|19.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-6
|17.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|11.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|1-7
|1.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-5
|1.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-6
|1.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|-5.40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-8.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|-9.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-9
|-11.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|3-7
|-12.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-4
|-51.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|995,982
|4,018
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|4,018
|16,015
|116,576
|442,507
|579,116
|420,884
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|-
|903,768
|95,512
|720
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|-
|76,199
|133,331
|378,893
|588,423
|411,577
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|-
|-
|654,581
|177,880
|832,461
|167,539
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|957,356
|23,582
|5,782
|13,280
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|26,666
|144,090
|214,942
|523,124
|908,822
|91,178
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|15,978
|797,719
|164,974
|21,329
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|-
|34,609
|520,310
|315,258
|870,177
|129,823
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|-
|-
|93,992
|123,864
|217,856
|782,144
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|-
|-
|-
|3,145
|3,145
|996,855
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|999,707
|293
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|293
|973,209
|26,498
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|-
|15,484
|344,329
|621,439
|981,252
|18,748
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|-
|11,014
|621,305
|360,050
|992,369
|7,631
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|-
|-
|7,868
|127
|7,995
|992,005
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|-
|-
|-
|18,384
|18,384
|981,616
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|999,207
|793
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|793
|999,207
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|-
|-
|919,170
|79,687
|998,857
|1,143
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|-
|-
|78,897
|192,580
|271,477
|728,523
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|1,933
|526,898
|528,831
|471,169
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|-
|-
|-
|193,150
|193,150
|806,850
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|-
|7,685
|7,685
|992,315
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|528,493
|471,507
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|471,507
|528,493
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|584,044
|415,956
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|-
|-
|415,956
|565,465
|981,421
|18,579
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|-
|-
|-
|11,212
|11,212
|988,788
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|7,367
|7,367
|992,633
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|995,555
|1,494
|2,951
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|4,015
|928,928
|57,026
|9,975
|999,944
|56
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|430
|27,108
|697,595
|171,452
|896,585
|103,415
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|-
|42,264
|85,110
|312,107
|439,481
|560,519
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|-
|198
|157,165
|503,350
|660,713
|339,287
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|-
|8
|153
|3,116
|3,277
|996,723
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|998,731
|1,260
|9
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|1,253
|15,702
|241,852
|736,446
|995,253
|4,747
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|16
|977,229
|21,390
|300
|998,935
|1,065
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|-
|4,752
|9,021
|106,203
|119,976
|880,024
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|-
|1,057
|727,728
|157,051
|885,836
|114,164
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|650,098
|348,601
|1,114
|187
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|349,833
|531,449
|118,649
|69
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|69
|1,114
|818
|198,627
|200,628
|799,372
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|-
|118,836
|876,483
|1,216
|996,535
|3,465
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|-
|-
|2,828
|799,268
|802,096
|197,904
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|-
|-
|108
|633
|741
|999,259
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|8-0
|75.24
|1,000,000
|4.35
|843,664
|799,786
|706,349
|450,166
|1.22
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|74.02
|1,000,000
|4.25
|954,200
|706,885
|609,747
|345,615
|1.89
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|67.28
|1,000,000
|3.32
|881,909
|293,085
|214,720
|83,523
|10.97
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|65.39
|999,976
|2.51
|276,993
|229,019
|109,331
|40,097
|23.94
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|7-1
|61.32
|1,000,000
|3.24
|679,917
|468,529
|102,401
|27,446
|35.44
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|8-1
|59.76
|1,000,000
|2.53
|893,846
|488,475
|96,331
|22,215
|44.01
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|60.25
|1,000,000
|3.16
|652,060
|436,785
|86,852
|21,117
|46.36
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|56.43
|999,962
|1.99
|175,633
|117,116
|18,347
|3,349
|297.60
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|6-2
|55.26
|1,000,000
|2.15
|266,554
|126,030
|16,091
|2,541
|392.55
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|6-2
|52.70
|1,000,000
|2.50
|549,844
|48,316
|17,044
|2,087
|478.16
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|5-4
|50.65
|1,000,000
|2.30
|440,904
|95,734
|8,098
|831
|1,202.37
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|5-3
|47.05
|1,000,000
|2.35
|359,034
|66,930
|4,341
|276
|3,622.19
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-2
|49.38
|1,000,000
|1.69
|231,914
|38,073
|3,181
|270
|3,702.70
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-4
|49.36
|1,000,000
|1.44
|72,646
|25,755
|1,880
|145
|6,895.55
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|5-3
|46.61
|1,000,000
|1.90
|259,770
|9,737
|2,013
|130
|7,691.31
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|5-2
|46.79
|998,549
|1.97
|167,256
|25,331
|1,581
|86
|11,626.91
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|5-4
|46.83
|984,805
|1.59
|22,655
|2,999
|516
|40
|24,999.00
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-3
|45.87
|1,000,000
|1.31
|33,054
|8,755
|522
|35
|28,570.43
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|4-4
|43.66
|999,379
|1.43
|12,955
|1,691
|181
|14
|71,427.57
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-4
|39.91
|1,000,000
|1.28
|78,397
|3,755
|149
|5
|199,999.00
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-5
|44.54
|965,185
|1.01
|6,533
|780
|99
|5
|199,999.00
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|4-4
|39.97
|985,197
|1.63
|62,364
|4,593
|147
|4
|249,999.00
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|6-1
|37.70
|1,000,000
|1.42
|37,256
|1,046
|57
|3
|333,332.33
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-4
|36.01
|564,354
|0.68
|15,207
|165
|10
|-
|-
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-5
|34.68
|1,000,000
|1.29
|15,547
|415
|8
|-
|-
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-5
|32.48
|450,190
|0.52
|5,894
|48
|2
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-4
|33.15
|795,178
|0.86
|1,978
|122
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|33.01
|931,569
|0.94
|117
|10
|1
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|26.85
|999,771
|1.01
|307
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|27.68
|1,000,000
|1.02
|679
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-8
|20.26
|1,000,000
|1.02
|726
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-4
|22.80
|204,884
|0.21
|54
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-8
|13.55
|1,000,000
|1.01
|128
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-6
|25.06
|1,710
|0.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-8
|16.72
|34,815
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|13.35
|83,626
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-6
|3.59
|850
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|736,593
|191,183
|33,549
|38,675
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|195,904
|295,460
|498,637
|8,548
|998,549
|1,451
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|67,503
|492,665
|312,291
|112,738
|985,197
|14,803
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|-
|15,483
|80,847
|353,860
|450,190
|549,810
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|-
|5,209
|74,128
|485,017
|564,354
|435,646
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|-
|-
|548
|1,162
|1,710
|998,290
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|939,205
|60,581
|214
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|60,777
|939,108
|115
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|18
|311
|999,671
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|944,989
|38,118
|16,893
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|55,011
|6,118
|710,337
|228,534
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|-
|661,506
|147,994
|190,500
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|-
|294,258
|124,776
|580,966
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|849,120
|121,653
|28,799
|428
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|114,134
|498,297
|386,517
|1,052
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|36,599
|379,421
|530,022
|53,958
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|147
|629
|54,662
|944,562
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|633,809
|297,646
|68,545
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|197,041
|450,538
|95,122
|257,299
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|169,150
|251,816
|579,034
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|-
|-
|257,299
|707,886
|965,185
|34,815
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|-
|34,815
|34,815
|965,185
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|898,852
|9,828
|90,699
|999,379
|621
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|-
|97,067
|898,852
|4,081
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|3,852
|91,289
|904,630
|999,771
|229
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|-
|229
|31
|590
|850
|999,150
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|509,891
|490,109
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|490,109
|509,891
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|-
|-
|983,693
|1,112
|984,805
|15,195
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|-
|15,195
|916,374
|931,569
|68,431
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|-
|-
|1,112
|82,514
|83,626
|916,374
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|998,933
|1,067
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|1,055
|277,468
|709,940
|11,499
|999,962
|38
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|12
|6,670
|62,615
|135,587
|204,884
|795,116
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|-
|714,775
|226,544
|58,657
|999,976
|24
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|-
|20
|901
|794,257
|795,178
|204,822
About the Author