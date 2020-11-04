Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|105.05
|1,000,000
|4.39
|930,315
|833,303
|642,486
|445,097
|1.25
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|101.03
|1,000,000
|4.15
|913,923
|837,753
|425,383
|244,957
|3.08
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|100.71
|1,000,000
|4.09
|870,390
|731,406
|529,216
|244,653
|3.09
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|91.07
|1,000,000
|2.91
|717,612
|174,834
|71,988
|20,639
|47.45
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|87.01
|1,000,000
|3.23
|761,476
|492,679
|128,959
|20,244
|48.40
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|85.08
|999,683
|2.17
|147,162
|75,445
|34,374
|4,440
|224.23
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|84.73
|999,982
|2.46
|474,596
|75,573
|28,854
|4,072
|244.58
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.36
|997,971
|2.24
|391,328
|66,204
|23,759
|3,126
|318.90
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|84.79
|998,359
|2.33
|546,067
|107,789
|16,933
|3,124
|319.10
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|82.42
|999,862
|2.32
|336,690
|157,888
|27,365
|2,801
|356.02
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|83.51
|998,274
|2.22
|360,153
|58,589
|20,475
|2,344
|425.62
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.14
|999,841
|2.19
|279,413
|127,847
|21,388
|2,152
|463.68
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|82.00
|999,851
|1.84
|272,010
|48,619
|8,027
|946
|1,056.08
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|79.90
|937,151
|1.72
|211,944
|75,406
|9,501
|733
|1,363.26
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|78.99
|950,519
|1.57
|62,075
|20,827
|3,312
|264
|3,786.88
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|78.80
|645,939
|0.90
|66,982
|22,624
|2,698
|185
|5,404.41
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|75.18
|1,000,000
|1.31
|70,108
|17,496
|1,159
|53
|18,866.92
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|76.66
|995,218
|1.35
|63,992
|6,361
|623
|34
|29,410.76
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|73.84
|999,998
|1.42
|18,937
|4,124
|280
|29
|34,481.76
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.48
|990,068
|1.79
|128,547
|13,738
|676
|25
|39,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|71.86
|954,063
|1.59
|103,774
|12,600
|677
|22
|45,453.55
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|74.06
|889,732
|1.29
|24,001
|5,180
|331
|18
|55,554.56
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.10
|679,482
|0.96
|38,109
|6,631
|348
|16
|62,499.00
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.79
|790,387
|0.86
|14,529
|2,988
|234
|8
|124,999.00
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|68.33
|963,934
|1.66
|85,159
|7,750
|246
|7
|142,856.14
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|70.63
|928,283
|1.10
|49,064
|7,448
|312
|6
|166,665.67
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|70.98
|1,000,000
|1.15
|26,223
|4,723
|210
|3
|333,332.33
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.54
|626,523
|0.69
|10,898
|1,933
|122
|1
|999,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|67.11
|595,178
|0.70
|8,367
|998
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.42
|551,532
|0.64
|7,650
|878
|22
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|65.98
|251,005
|0.28
|2,871
|254
|5
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|61.26
|534,829
|0.56
|1,676
|28
|2
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|64.44
|157,668
|0.17
|604
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|52.86
|962,079
|1.05
|1,725
|51
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|58.35
|999,929
|1.05
|356
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-7
|56.24
|64,922
|0.07
|213
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|58.47
|10,699
|0.01
|47
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|47.81
|798,417
|0.84
|348
|2
|-
|-
|-
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|60.56
|13,356
|0.01
|37
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|57.80
|471,594
|0.49
|603
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|41.89
|236,929
|0.24
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|57.58
|3,780
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-5
|21.33
|2,593
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|42.96
|370
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|25.42
|-
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|576,561
|411,980
|10,542
|917
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|418,130
|558,994
|22,489
|387
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|5,135
|25,715
|543,208
|425,942
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|174
|3,311
|423,761
|572,754
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|545,671
|430,305
|17,301
|6,585
|999,862
|138
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|438,812
|395,369
|164,916
|744
|999,841
|159
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|14,913
|170,482
|716,207
|98,396
|999,998
|2
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|604
|3,832
|101,550
|893,943
|999,929
|71
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|12
|26
|332
|370
|999,630
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|783,854
|186,134
|22,587
|7,108
|999,683
|317
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|186,979
|229,728
|394,133
|139,679
|950,519
|49,481
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|16,659
|450,598
|288,868
|133,607
|889,732
|110,268
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|10,617
|45,874
|118,893
|376,148
|551,532
|448,468
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|1,685
|87,241
|171,570
|334,682
|595,178
|404,822
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|206
|425
|3,949
|8,776
|13,356
|986,644
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|965,759
|33,174
|595
|472
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|25,647
|170,082
|201,328
|248,882
|645,939
|354,061
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|7,856
|58,636
|356,687
|367,208
|790,387
|209,613
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|673
|669,633
|222,216
|44,629
|937,151
|62,849
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|65
|68,475
|219,174
|338,809
|626,523
|373,477
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|448,654
|393,125
|123,365
|33,130
|998,274
|1,726
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|439,698
|304,914
|237,610
|15,749
|997,971
|2,029
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|104,644
|268,743
|439,591
|186,873
|999,851
|149
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|6,997
|32,970
|198,358
|689,958
|928,283
|71,717
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|7
|248
|994
|9,450
|10,699
|989,301
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|82
|64,840
|64,922
|935,078
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|399,378
|253,857
|233,887
|102,946
|990,068
|9,932
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|329,090
|297,251
|235,999
|101,594
|963,934
|36,066
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|260,814
|239,198
|213,533
|240,518
|954,063
|45,937
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|10,590
|191,386
|238,784
|238,722
|679,482
|320,518
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|128
|18,308
|71,420
|161,149
|251,005
|748,995
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|6,377
|151,291
|157,668
|842,332
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|-
|-
|-
|3,780
|3,780
|996,220
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|725,452
|274,178
|370
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|274,520
|723,087
|2,369
|6
|999,982
|18
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|28
|1,877
|15,591
|780,921
|798,417
|201,583
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|18
|859,392
|102,669
|962,079
|37,921
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|840
|122,271
|113,818
|236,929
|763,071
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|-
|7
|2,586
|2,593
|997,407
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|924,521
|60,335
|10,413
|4,731
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|57,841
|918,702
|13,527
|8,289
|998,359
|1,641
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|16,125
|15,307
|904,584
|59,202
|995,218
|4,782
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,504
|3,581
|28,220
|501,524
|534,829
|465,171
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|9
|2,075
|43,256
|426,254
|471,594
|528,406
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|97.31
|1,000,000
|4.66
|964,000
|911,015
|812,481
|612,243
|0.63
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|91.61
|1,000,000
|4.06
|860,186
|731,395
|544,832
|230,445
|3.34
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|85.06
|999,925
|3.23
|752,310
|434,464
|175,271
|52,573
|18.02
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|84.12
|1,000,000
|3.19
|644,975
|390,415
|156,411
|42,718
|22.41
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|81.71
|999,092
|2.41
|442,154
|287,678
|66,346
|18,833
|52.10
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|79.63
|997,722
|2.83
|690,474
|188,926
|72,311
|14,063
|70.11
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|81.18
|1,000,000
|2.24
|356,656
|200,360
|53,681
|11,518
|85.82
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|76.64
|1,000,000
|2.71
|506,603
|261,353
|37,750
|7,423
|133.72
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|74.60
|999,815
|2.09
|322,197
|127,058
|15,383
|2,327
|428.74
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|74.54
|993,367
|1.65
|185,281
|83,523
|11,325
|1,799
|554.86
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-0
|72.11
|997,083
|2.38
|461,501
|38,593
|13,854
|1,745
|572.07
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|72.90
|972,080
|1.86
|289,428
|45,129
|8,677
|1,093
|913.91
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|72.62
|1,000,000
|1.53
|151,518
|52,993
|4,618
|654
|1,528.05
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|71.76
|981,378
|1.70
|218,237
|33,578
|5,236
|616
|1,622.38
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|69.46
|999,962
|2.32
|256,851
|78,403
|5,103
|517
|1,933.24
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|71.04
|935,641
|1.50
|173,712
|27,194
|3,893
|406
|2,462.05
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.53
|999,883
|1.84
|193,302
|25,243
|3,896
|342
|2,922.98
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|70.85
|996,766
|1.20
|60,797
|21,372
|3,214
|295
|3,388.83
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|68.68
|999,750
|1.79
|148,873
|26,649
|2,430
|202
|4,949.50
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|68.20
|999,262
|1.68
|118,739
|13,351
|1,435
|98
|10,203.08
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|63.82
|999,796
|1.87
|34,877
|6,973
|673
|33
|30,302.03
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.17
|985,369
|1.06
|20,055
|4,719
|502
|33
|30,302.03
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.32
|643,196
|0.80
|50,620
|3,919
|441
|20
|49,999.00
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|60.90
|880,728
|1.13
|29,447
|1,664
|106
|3
|333,332.33
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|56.89
|928,417
|1.50
|9,647
|997
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.72
|1,000,000
|1.48
|12,284
|1,391
|42
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|58.11
|895,335
|1.01
|17,251
|376
|17
|-
|-
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.82
|445,115
|0.52
|5,745
|405
|7
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|58.63
|281,913
|0.31
|2,816
|296
|7
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|57.92
|304,236
|0.39
|5,851
|190
|6
|-
|-
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.98
|990,194
|1.09
|8,706
|113
|4
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|60.33
|71,989
|0.08
|1,007
|72
|2
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|55.88
|388,406
|0.42
|2,189
|147
|1
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|61.71
|13,949
|0.01
|226
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|44.76
|1,000,000
|1.14
|604
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|52.41
|146,138
|0.14
|527
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|58.85
|12,946
|0.01
|126
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.88
|14,295
|0.01
|63
|2
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.22
|19,357
|0.02
|19
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|37.42
|1,000,000
|1.02
|69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|29.50
|1,000,000
|1.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|38.76
|47,337
|0.05
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|39.93
|20,081
|0.02
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|50.52
|11,355
|0.01
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.74
|6,049
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|48.72
|6,845
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|49.57
|6,088
|0.01
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|46.61
|4,706
|0.01
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|40.49
|4,407
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|38.31
|27
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|40.22
|-
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|50.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|41.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|31.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|21.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|18.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|750,478
|240,022
|6,668
|2,832
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|242,933
|578,682
|172,177
|6,208
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|4,266
|172,062
|629,316
|194,356
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2,323
|9,234
|191,839
|796,604
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|975,355
|22,708
|1,936
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|24,389
|38,938
|605,978
|330,491
|999,796
|204
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|256
|937,986
|61,477
|243
|999,962
|38
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|-
|135
|330,465
|597,817
|928,417
|71,583
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|-
|233
|122
|46,982
|47,337
|952,663
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|20,081
|20,081
|979,919
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|22
|4,385
|4,407
|995,593
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|853,263
|146,737
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|146,735
|705,558
|147,511
|196
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2
|147,501
|585,413
|267,084
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|204
|267,076
|732,720
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|615,160
|291,513
|79,781
|12,638
|999,092
|908
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|316,602
|455,483
|157,033
|64,249
|993,367
|6,633
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|52,435
|146,153
|479,904
|318,274
|996,766
|3,234
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|15,795
|106,607
|281,963
|581,004
|985,369
|14,631
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|8
|244
|948
|18,157
|19,357
|980,643
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|371
|5,678
|6,049
|993,951
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|743,297
|192,404
|43,703
|18,318
|997,722
|2,278
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|125,765
|341,254
|292,891
|212,170
|972,080
|27,920
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|96,959
|156,984
|261,148
|420,550
|935,641
|64,359
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|33,979
|309,019
|390,267
|248,113
|981,378
|18,622
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|52
|8,977
|62,960
|71,989
|928,011
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|287
|2,525
|11,483
|14,295
|985,705
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|377
|13,572
|13,949
|986,051
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|112
|12,834
|12,946
|987,054
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|859,828
|130,603
|9,374
|195
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|132,406
|449,171
|414,127
|4,046
|999,750
|250
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|7,708
|415,070
|504,976
|71,508
|999,262
|738
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|58
|5,156
|71,513
|913,467
|990,194
|9,806
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|6,088
|6,088
|993,912
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|-
|10
|4,696
|4,706
|995,294
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|901,521
|48,002
|30,591
|16,969
|997,083
|2,917
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|51,579
|767,543
|178,231
|2,530
|999,883
|117
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|46,128
|166,977
|458,321
|209,302
|880,728
|119,272
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|738
|14,099
|275,036
|155,242
|445,115
|554,885
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|34
|3,377
|39,568
|345,427
|388,406
|611,594
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|17,834
|264,079
|281,913
|718,087
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|2
|417
|6,426
|6,845
|993,155
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|-
|2
|25
|27
|999,973
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|814,509
|175,364
|9,967
|85
|999,925
|75
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|185,456
|798,657
|14,730
|972
|999,815
|185
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|32
|10,300
|117,022
|515,842
|643,196
|356,804
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|13,522
|149,049
|141,665
|304,236
|695,764
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|1,768
|693,319
|200,248
|895,335
|104,665
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|3
|216
|14,028
|131,891
|146,138
|853,862
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|173
|1,885
|9,297
|11,355
|988,645
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|5-2
|94.46
|998,470
|4.38
|965,595
|750,109
|688,396
|490,753
|1.04
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|6-1
|90.05
|988,032
|4.07
|906,525
|693,613
|538,814
|255,319
|2.92
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|87.14
|999,999
|3.61
|949,576
|369,044
|294,584
|137,725
|6.26
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|6-2
|83.90
|965,358
|3.05
|647,857
|468,153
|174,104
|56,147
|16.81
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|6-1
|80.79
|1,000,000
|3.25
|842,649
|283,621
|139,155
|37,571
|25.62
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|6-2
|75.01
|994,770
|2.83
|652,925
|202,632
|42,765
|6,514
|152.52
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|4-3
|72.31
|1,000,000
|2.06
|328,602
|272,309
|28,532
|4,486
|221.92
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|6-1
|72.71
|999,999
|2.43
|297,760
|148,864
|29,309
|3,597
|277.01
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-3
|76.39
|230,790
|0.59
|113,601
|81,025
|13,187
|2,809
|355.00
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-5
|71.31
|817,350
|1.64
|251,007
|187,222
|14,975
|2,044
|488.24
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|6-1
|70.89
|999,278
|1.49
|139,926
|88,746
|9,614
|1,150
|868.57
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|6-2
|67.43
|1,000,000
|2.35
|317,456
|71,519
|8,529
|609
|1,641.04
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|5-1
|68.38
|1,000,000
|2.13
|204,884
|30,573
|7,005
|542
|1,844.02
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|5-2
|65.84
|987,551
|1.97
|160,353
|111,130
|4,567
|396
|2,524.25
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|61.90
|988,037
|2.23
|436,606
|112,769
|2,866
|159
|6,288.31
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|4-3
|65.88
|988,152
|1.12
|42,135
|15,094
|1,294
|92
|10,868.57
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|3-2
|61.84
|998,460
|1.65
|48,059
|17,663
|778
|36
|27,776.78
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|3-3
|60.19
|999,777
|1.58
|33,902
|10,653
|396
|24
|41,665.67
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|4-4
|57.79
|951,181
|1.41
|25,827
|10,630
|185
|8
|124,999.00
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-7
|52.12
|945,361
|1.56
|130,359
|11,862
|98
|4
|249,999.00
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|3-4
|57.44
|754,143
|1.05
|9,720
|2,172
|60
|4
|249,999.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|3-2
|55.28
|998,979
|1.59
|114,348
|14,611
|161
|3
|333,332.33
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|4-3
|55.21
|957,503
|1.22
|72,125
|10,563
|163
|2
|499,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-1
|58.99
|686,641
|0.69
|5,365
|628
|44
|2
|499,999.00
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|4-0
|55.37
|997,685
|1.60
|101,998
|12,824
|165
|1
|999,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|5-0
|56.37
|996,910
|1.43
|20,495
|6,356
|110
|1
|999,999.00
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|2-5
|49.96
|984,243
|1.31
|73,741
|6,734
|51
|1
|999,999.00
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|51.25
|801,691
|1.09
|43,705
|3,975
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|55.13
|811,023
|1.02
|9,463
|572
|19
|-
|-
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-2
|58.18
|42,320
|0.08
|9,223
|1,213
|17
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|5-3
|49.43
|796,619
|0.93
|26,779
|2,253
|14
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-4
|58.26
|259,438
|0.28
|1,313
|66
|12
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-4
|44.91
|662,892
|0.72
|8,863
|437
|4
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|3-4
|49.06
|307,067
|0.37
|781
|76
|1
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-4
|45.83
|443,253
|0.47
|1,168
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-2
|48.30
|575,072
|0.61
|811
|129
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|43.34
|192,121
|0.21
|1,150
|50
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|44.48
|188,363
|0.21
|1,386
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|1-4
|47.43
|398,955
|0.41
|209
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|1-4
|44.03
|456,890
|0.48
|627
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-2
|39.94
|17,550
|0.02
|286
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-5
|55.50
|64,572
|0.06
|156
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|1-6
|43.62
|594,379
|0.60
|431
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-4
|37.45
|103,178
|0.11
|247
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|1-6
|37.80
|18,765
|0.02
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|3-4
|38.47
|30,622
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-7
|28.99
|4,361
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-4
|46.27
|1,919
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-6
|32.60
|204
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-4
|38.79
|59
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-4
|27.62
|15
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|7.13
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-7
|38.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-8
|28.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|3-1
|27.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-7
|12.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-8
|1.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|-38.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|838,866
|80,522
|63,859
|15,223
|998,470
|1,530
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|104,623
|734,959
|121,030
|27,420
|988,032
|11,968
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|45,844
|129,675
|711,591
|78,248
|965,358
|34,642
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|6,681
|23,465
|49,706
|737,498
|817,350
|182,650
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|3,986
|31,379
|53,814
|141,611
|230,790
|769,210
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|998,264
|1,610
|115
|10
|999,999
|1
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|1,089
|12,083
|51,284
|242,611
|307,067
|692,933
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|510
|696,802
|239,235
|51,004
|987,551
|12,449
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|136
|241,115
|418,562
|291,368
|951,181
|48,819
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|1
|48,390
|290,804
|414,948
|754,143
|245,857
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|-
|59
|59
|999,941
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|391,381
|310,055
|279,015
|18,009
|998,460
|1,540
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|357,343
|344,460
|237,861
|60,113
|999,777
|223
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|251,238
|325,865
|394,649
|25,158
|996,910
|3,090
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|37
|19,237
|79,723
|476,075
|575,072
|424,928
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1
|379
|5,194
|25,048
|30,622
|969,378
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|4
|3,557
|395,394
|398,955
|601,045
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|1
|203
|204
|999,796
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|743,528
|135,321
|92,841
|28,310
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|190,561
|750,605
|54,924
|3,188
|999,278
|722
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|60,522
|93,491
|583,401
|250,738
|988,152
|11,848
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5,389
|20,529
|257,230
|403,493
|686,641
|313,359
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|4
|9,666
|249,768
|259,438
|740,562
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|-
|24
|1,805
|62,743
|64,572
|935,428
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|26
|133
|1,760
|1,919
|998,081
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|899,352
|92,189
|6,952
|1,507
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|90,440
|447,969
|450,011
|9,265
|997,685
|2,315
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|10,208
|456,193
|514,890
|17,688
|998,979
|1,021
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|691
|456,199
|456,890
|543,110
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|701
|5,936
|436,616
|443,253
|556,747
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|2,948
|21,520
|78,710
|103,178
|896,822
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|15
|15
|999,985
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|482,117
|240,654
|133,818
|127,654
|984,243
|15,757
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|219,099
|333,219
|252,500
|152,685
|957,503
|42,497
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|176,065
|311,388
|130,346
|178,820
|796,619
|203,381
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|122,432
|61,260
|280,656
|198,544
|662,892
|337,108
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|287
|53,479
|202,677
|337,936
|594,379
|405,621
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|-
|-
|3
|4,358
|4,361
|995,639
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|999,737
|150
|86
|26
|999,999
|1
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|171
|617,768
|381,737
|324
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|87
|382,053
|587,366
|25,264
|994,770
|5,230
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|20
|7,958
|937,383
|945,361
|54,639
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|5
|9
|22,553
|19,753
|42,320
|957,680
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|300
|17,250
|17,550
|982,450
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|999,987
|4
|9
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|10
|766,640
|192,475
|28,912
|988,037
|11,963
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|3
|7,417
|250,594
|553,009
|811,023
|188,977
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|193,726
|417,267
|190,698
|801,691
|198,309
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|16,172
|44,698
|131,251
|192,121
|807,879
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|16,037
|92,982
|79,344
|188,363
|811,637
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|4
|1,975
|16,786
|18,765
|981,235
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|6-0
|86.98
|1,000,000
|4.66
|936,264
|880,658
|842,399
|624,947
|0.60
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|5-0
|82.00
|999,999
|3.98
|815,368
|664,175
|515,511
|225,192
|3.44
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|4-3
|74.62
|999,912
|3.68
|860,435
|646,951
|247,787
|67,478
|13.82
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|76.07
|1,000,000
|2.93
|708,685
|231,622
|144,639
|46,013
|20.73
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|67.98
|1,000,000
|2.96
|719,185
|309,332
|77,147
|12,152
|81.29
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|5-2
|69.02
|999,333
|2.31
|192,660
|99,463
|45,312
|7,811
|127.02
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-0
|64.53
|1,000,000
|2.31
|300,147
|180,289
|26,938
|4,527
|219.90
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|63.97
|985,327
|2.23
|322,753
|188,042
|22,250
|3,784
|263.27
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|5-0
|63.19
|999,880
|1.92
|320,027
|34,931
|15,184
|2,276
|438.37
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|62.36
|987,281
|2.08
|294,193
|42,036
|11,566
|1,318
|757.73
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|1-4
|60.47
|994,044
|1.91
|279,904
|107,299
|9,216
|1,021
|978.43
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|3-0
|60.68
|999,741
|1.98
|258,284
|24,289
|7,448
|806
|1,239.69
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-3
|58.53
|994,749
|1.88
|271,246
|103,314
|7,544
|632
|1,581.28
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|6-1
|60.05
|1,000,000
|1.70
|213,277
|23,195
|5,989
|625
|1,599.00
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|3-5
|57.37
|996,285
|2.04
|221,955
|72,369
|3,644
|271
|3,689.04
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|54.85
|1,000,000
|2.01
|222,063
|87,820
|4,128
|266
|3,758.40
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|55.28
|1,000,000
|1.83
|175,374
|60,075
|3,118
|237
|4,218.41
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|56.71
|915,877
|1.38
|136,767
|52,536
|2,564
|196
|5,101.04
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-5
|55.34
|814,730
|1.56
|143,668
|39,699
|1,840
|136
|7,351.94
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|56.09
|905,641
|1.20
|97,603
|32,003
|1,568
|101
|9,899.99
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|52.88
|975,579
|1.35
|104,611
|36,553
|1,187
|74
|13,512.51
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|55.08
|914,382
|1.20
|51,222
|19,635
|1,000
|68
|14,704.88
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|51.96
|958,497
|1.20
|65,645
|13,636
|397
|18
|55,554.56
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|2-2
|52.64
|1,000,000
|1.40
|62,858
|5,895
|426
|17
|58,822.53
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|3-2
|49.75
|996,572
|1.42
|71,904
|18,774
|518
|13
|76,922.08
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|4-3
|51.42
|999,974
|1.39
|53,330
|9,893
|341
|13
|76,922.08
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|50.15
|762,121
|0.92
|19,779
|1,983
|82
|4
|249,999.00
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|46.38
|1,000,000
|1.32
|41,751
|8,154
|176
|3
|333,332.33
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|50.27
|180,716
|0.17
|4,174
|751
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|5-2
|45.20
|999,814
|1.22
|21,081
|3,058
|37
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|4-4
|47.58
|340,753
|0.35
|1,166
|230
|7
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|45.86
|38,733
|0.05
|1,769
|296
|5
|-
|-
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|50.60
|17,444
|0.02
|673
|91
|4
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|5-2
|40.33
|994,326
|1.06
|4,339
|459
|1
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-2
|38.19
|166,521
|0.21
|2,253
|175
|1
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|39.67
|635,996
|0.65
|1,513
|148
|1
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|2-5
|43.56
|23,131
|0.03
|940
|139
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|42.59
|196,964
|0.21
|692
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|2-5
|40.85
|9,660
|0.04
|157
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-4
|34.20
|127,924
|0.13
|76
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.40
|608,742
|0.62
|130
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|37.75
|52,210
|0.05
|71
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|2-5
|31.93
|391,467
|0.39
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-6
|24.68
|7,148
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|13.82
|5,366
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-8
|13.60
|1,745
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|31.53
|1,084
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|2-5
|28.09
|320
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|1-6
|33.70
|12
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-7
|24.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-5
|16.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|14.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-7
|7.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-7
|-4.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|884,134
|106,935
|5,978
|2,865
|999,912
|88
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|104,271
|457,318
|387,924
|45,236
|994,749
|5,251
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|6,751
|398,231
|479,590
|109,472
|994,044
|5,956
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|4,843
|36,664
|118,572
|602,042
|762,121
|237,879
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|1
|84
|1,449
|195,430
|196,964
|803,036
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|-
|768
|6,487
|44,955
|52,210
|947,790
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|557,965
|361,979
|74,780
|5,156
|999,880
|120
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|390,433
|459,670
|109,181
|40,716
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|46,395
|126,540
|519,405
|307,634
|999,974
|26
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|5,207
|51,811
|296,609
|646,187
|999,814
|186
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|25
|295
|320
|999,680
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|12
|12
|999,988
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|-
|617,077
|364,313
|18,610
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|366,574
|368,350
|265,076
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|-
|16,349
|267,337
|716,314
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|485,881
|371,842
|101,414
|28,144
|987,281
|12,719
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|430,630
|488,599
|76,177
|4,335
|999,741
|259
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|83,353
|95,045
|326,614
|400,629
|905,641
|94,359
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|136
|44,344
|474,941
|396,456
|915,877
|84,123
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|-
|99
|19,772
|160,845
|180,716
|819,284
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|-
|71
|1,046
|8,543
|9,660
|990,340
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|36
|1,048
|1,084
|998,916
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|472,343
|336,498
|145,473
|42,258
|996,572
|3,428
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|411,529
|428,890
|145,421
|14,160
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|113,800
|169,986
|554,645
|155,895
|994,326
|5,674
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|2,328
|60,446
|129,651
|416,317
|608,742
|391,258
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|4,180
|24,793
|362,494
|391,467
|608,533
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|17
|7,131
|7,148
|992,852
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|1,745
|1,745
|998,255
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|939,562
|59,423
|1,000
|14
|999,999
|1
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|59,382
|519,971
|387,798
|32,849
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|1,053
|396,488
|447,607
|140,179
|985,327
|14,673
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|3
|153
|15,154
|23,423
|38,733
|961,267
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|23,965
|147,867
|786,665
|958,497
|41,503
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|-
|-
|574
|16,870
|17,444
|982,556
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|983,357
|5,309
|3,985
|7,349
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|12,054
|215,163
|621,023
|66,142
|914,382
|85,618
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|3,295
|2,071
|-
|-
|5,366
|994,634
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|1,108
|669,979
|183,792
|120,700
|975,579
|24,421
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|126
|85,260
|80,913
|469,697
|635,996
|364,004
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|48
|11,165
|61,511
|268,029
|340,753
|659,247
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|12
|11,053
|48,776
|68,083
|127,924
|872,076
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|966,437
|19,388
|14,171
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|32,640
|957,803
|8,322
|568
|999,333
|667
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|923
|14,661
|514,120
|466,581
|996,285
|3,715
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|414
|462,839
|351,477
|814,730
|185,270
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|7,677
|133
|158,711
|166,521
|833,479
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|57
|415
|22,659
|23,131
|976,869
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|4-0
|93.01
|999,999
|4.54
|987,152
|874,627
|688,318
|566,037
|0.77
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|7-0
|84.45
|999,976
|3.67
|896,007
|644,494
|211,884
|130,196
|6.68
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-0
|82.78
|1,000,000
|3.86
|931,085
|573,490
|384,361
|127,531
|6.84
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|6-1
|80.57
|1,000,000
|3.93
|888,368
|699,727
|342,926
|92,753
|9.78
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|77.57
|999,920
|3.29
|869,884
|348,320
|73,190
|28,050
|34.65
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|6-1
|76.56
|999,985
|3.17
|825,413
|299,776
|144,528
|27,301
|35.63
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|5-1
|76.68
|999,999
|3.12
|874,281
|224,347
|103,301
|24,650
|39.57
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|6-1
|67.56
|999,641
|2.48
|472,975
|137,191
|29,505
|2,214
|450.67
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|67.44
|990,607
|1.76
|268,413
|57,400
|9,776
|755
|1,323.50
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|64.75
|703,150
|1.11
|123,353
|22,652
|2,624
|155
|6,450.61
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|6-2
|64.02
|999,533
|1.89
|128,401
|13,855
|630
|84
|11,903.76
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|7-1
|58.90
|1,000,000
|2.11
|113,508
|32,514
|3,043
|79
|12,657.23
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-4
|61.18
|947,774
|1.34
|108,197
|15,602
|1,659
|46
|21,738.13
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|58.00
|1,000,000
|1.87
|76,061
|15,071
|1,238
|40
|24,999.00
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|59.48
|998,490
|1.25
|76,397
|8,492
|793
|28
|35,713.29
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|2-3
|59.19
|986,054
|1.43
|65,177
|8,656
|653
|22
|45,453.55
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-2
|64.58
|306,259
|0.36
|19,947
|3,566
|139
|22
|45,453.55
|White County
|7 - AAA
|5-2
|61.02
|979,451
|1.61
|67,770
|9,498
|598
|19
|52,630.58
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|4-3
|56.71
|1,000,000
|1.86
|78,706
|6,304
|650
|13
|76,922.08
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|53.50
|869,645
|0.90
|9,330
|514
|36
|3
|333,332.33
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|7-0
|50.80
|998,991
|1.40
|21,512
|1,034
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|5-2
|50.26
|897,533
|1.27
|12,164
|661
|20
|1
|999,999.00
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|5-3
|48.17
|1,000,000
|1.45
|13,922
|494
|20
|-
|-
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|55.94
|182,145
|0.19
|3,147
|204
|19
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|3-1
|48.62
|998,661
|1.36
|13,347
|336
|11
|-
|-
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|3-4
|50.80
|829,330
|0.85
|6,390
|283
|9
|-
|-
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|4-2
|51.12
|985,197
|1.40
|9,990
|456
|7
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-3
|52.87
|512,718
|0.86
|16,906
|162
|6
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-2
|44.39
|1,000,000
|1.27
|6,539
|89
|1
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|4-3
|46.15
|456,796
|0.58
|3,368
|71
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|3-3
|50.23
|290,533
|0.47
|6,199
|46
|1
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-3
|42.72
|660,537
|0.79
|2,230
|36
|-
|-
|-
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|3-4
|49.41
|196,746
|0.30
|3,529
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-5
|41.99
|150,393
|0.15
|140
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-3
|29.89
|474,031
|0.99
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|31.87
|527,301
|1.00
|87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|2-3
|38.31
|34,690
|0.04
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-7
|22.48
|949,872
|0.96
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-7
|22.36
|812,910
|0.82
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-4
|33.92
|21,550
|0.02
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-8
|11.99
|237,219
|0.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-4
|16.64
|-
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-5
|5.09
|7
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-5
|28.74
|1,970
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-6
|32.40
|235
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-6
|40.89
|83
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|3-5
|31.17
|61
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-6
|29.96
|8
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|46.68
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|49.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5 - AAA
|1-2
|41.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|36.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-5
|33.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-6
|26.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-6
|26.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-8
|7.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-7
|-6.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|723,648
|276,314
|38
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|276,352
|723,333
|314
|-
|999,999
|1
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|-
|40
|583,872
|365,960
|949,872
|50,128
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|-
|303
|374,990
|437,617
|812,910
|187,090
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|-
|10
|40,786
|196,423
|237,219
|762,781
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|927,567
|47,850
|22,677
|1,826
|999,920
|80
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|62,732
|872,573
|64,675
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|9,701
|79,407
|909,204
|1,688
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|132
|2,252
|510,334
|512,718
|487,282
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|-
|38
|1,192
|289,303
|290,533
|709,467
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|-
|196,746
|196,746
|803,254
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|-
|-
|-
|83
|83
|999,917
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|948,681
|49,980
|998,661
|1,339
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|48,930
|425,101
|474,031
|525,969
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|2,389
|524,912
|527,301
|472,699
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|7
|7
|999,993
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|845,329
|114,169
|40,458
|44
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|154,023
|169,040
|476,062
|186,929
|986,054
|13,946
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|648
|713,738
|281,733
|3,414
|999,533
|467
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|-
|495
|191,860
|636,975
|829,330
|170,670
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|-
|1,272
|5,169
|143,952
|150,393
|849,607
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|1,286
|4,718
|28,686
|34,690
|965,310
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|999,008
|680
|310
|1
|999,999
|1
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|795
|875,957
|122,676
|557
|999,985
|15
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|104
|120,014
|460,325
|410,164
|990,607
|9,393
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|93
|3,349
|411,970
|287,738
|703,150
|296,850
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|4,719
|301,540
|306,259
|693,741
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|923,008
|63,808
|6,909
|5,916
|999,641
|359
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|63,042
|410,248
|330,638
|93,605
|897,533
|102,467
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|6,950
|433,010
|435,440
|109,797
|985,197
|14,803
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|6,228
|85,917
|144,058
|424,334
|660,537
|339,463
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|772
|7,017
|82,955
|366,052
|456,796
|543,204
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|-
|235
|235
|999,765
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|61
|61
|999,939
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|575,263
|329,016
|88,252
|7,469
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|229,772
|314,386
|323,590
|132,252
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|194,965
|192,460
|174,710
|436,856
|998,991
|1,009
|7 - AAA
|White County
|-
|164,138
|413,139
|402,174
|979,451
|20,549
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|309
|21,241
|21,550
|978,450
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|999,992
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|959,769
|38,161
|1,425
|621
|999,976
|24
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|33,893
|305,944
|475,277
|183,376
|998,490
|1,510
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|4,786
|48,980
|189,153
|626,726
|869,645
|130,355
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|1,549
|605,510
|272,310
|68,405
|947,774
|52,226
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|3
|1,402
|61,643
|119,097
|182,145
|817,855
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|-
|3
|192
|1,775
|1,970
|998,030
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|8-0
|81.31
|1,000,000
|4.55
|950,383
|843,103
|760,581
|611,934
|0.63
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|6-1
|72.17
|1,000,000
|3.94
|856,679
|747,469
|424,880
|168,215
|4.94
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|5-3
|69.95
|1,000,000
|3.58
|802,565
|491,409
|295,321
|89,323
|10.20
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|5-0
|69.59
|997,588
|3.42
|842,570
|391,406
|215,746
|76,230
|12.12
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|6-0
|64.36
|986,157
|2.93
|691,699
|232,669
|96,671
|23,596
|41.38
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|5-2
|59.14
|999,990
|2.95
|583,901
|357,378
|56,125
|9,811
|100.93
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-2
|60.61
|999,999
|1.96
|175,804
|77,342
|20,597
|3,897
|255.61
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|6-0
|58.47
|999,986
|2.20
|336,721
|42,786
|21,944
|3,524
|282.77
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-3
|59.38
|968,300
|1.99
|332,811
|99,081
|16,431
|2,662
|374.66
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|5-1
|58.77
|998,412
|1.92
|163,776
|58,763
|14,184
|2,063
|483.73
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|7-0
|55.78
|1,000,000
|1.92
|274,665
|98,155
|11,958
|1,488
|671.04
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|4-2
|56.27
|986,110
|1.83
|252,488
|68,516
|10,648
|1,242
|804.15
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|4-3
|56.50
|987,043
|1.75
|186,835
|60,894
|7,605
|1,045
|955.94
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-3
|55.47
|902,893
|1.69
|210,728
|77,116
|8,398
|977
|1,022.54
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|55.84
|999,389
|1.72
|176,661
|44,961
|5,719
|687
|1,454.60
|Early County
|1 - AA
|4-2
|55.66
|793,389
|1.38
|166,511
|49,158
|5,097
|606
|1,649.17
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|4-2
|54.13
|999,893
|1.72
|205,478
|56,062
|6,058
|598
|1,671.24
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|6-1
|55.19
|995,025
|1.59
|129,497
|44,632
|5,169
|578
|1,729.10
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|4-2
|54.73
|983,950
|1.78
|119,291
|32,286
|4,822
|475
|2,104.26
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-3
|54.41
|999,813
|1.56
|121,157
|34,556
|4,202
|435
|2,297.85
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|4-3
|53.57
|686,859
|1.18
|125,008
|37,837
|3,659
|363
|2,753.82
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|5-2
|52.59
|958,207
|1.30
|41,545
|8,440
|1,051
|66
|15,150.52
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|4-3
|47.90
|985,211
|1.67
|65,100
|15,712
|1,058
|58
|17,240.38
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-3
|50.95
|426,503
|0.60
|40,908
|10,245
|821
|56
|17,856.14
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|3-4
|49.46
|997,971
|1.52
|46,695
|6,937
|659
|33
|30,302.03
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-5
|49.59
|238,227
|0.34
|19,264
|4,054
|234
|24
|41,665.67
|Washington
|6 - AA
|5-2
|48.13
|714,240
|0.95
|23,771
|1,390
|165
|9
|111,110.11
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|2-4
|43.26
|1,000,000
|1.24
|32,588
|5,741
|151
|4
|249,999.00
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-3
|42.04
|969,903
|1.22
|12,568
|1,310
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-1
|41.24
|309,383
|0.36
|4,398
|398
|9
|-
|-
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-3
|39.59
|1,000,000
|1.06
|5,674
|108
|6
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|2-4
|33.36
|346,378
|0.37
|905
|46
|1
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-4
|40.37
|26,453
|0.03
|31
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-5
|28.46
|423,011
|0.43
|396
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|2-5
|29.02
|261,391
|0.27
|252
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|5-3
|33.93
|993,636
|1.00
|455
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-6
|23.84
|1,000,000
|1.00
|134
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|3-5
|39.95
|3,182
|0.00
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-5
|31.57
|11,975
|0.01
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|3-4
|26.62
|511,674
|0.51
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-2
|34.71
|7,040
|0.01
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-3
|32.14
|34,392
|0.03
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|2-5
|22.82
|494,797
|0.49
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-4
|25.84
|1,360
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-3
|22.95
|186
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-6
|28.93
|84
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-6
|28.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|23.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-4
|17.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-5
|14.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|5.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-6
|3.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|739,196
|250,199
|10,604
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|260,618
|739,176
|206
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AA
|Cook
|186
|10,623
|677,164
|280,327
|968,300
|31,700
|1 - AA
|Early County
|-
|2
|282,582
|510,805
|793,389
|206,611
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|-
|-
|29,444
|208,783
|238,227
|761,773
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|84
|84
|999,916
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|617,267
|250,668
|57,908
|60,267
|986,110
|13,890
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|201,454
|294,340
|290,973
|213,046
|999,813
|187
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|92,419
|398,673
|410,039
|93,894
|995,025
|4,975
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|88,850
|56,111
|238,880
|574,366
|958,207
|41,793
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|10
|208
|2,156
|32,018
|34,392
|965,608
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|-
|-
|44
|26,409
|26,453
|973,547
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|755,885
|101,356
|115,081
|26,090
|998,412
|1,588
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|130,755
|89,771
|237,487
|541,376
|999,389
|611
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|99,521
|587,664
|217,611
|95,203
|999,999
|1
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|13,832
|221,189
|429,420
|322,602
|987,043
|12,957
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|7
|20
|324
|11,624
|11,975
|988,025
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|-
|-
|77
|3,105
|3,182
|996,818
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|619,177
|380,174
|649
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|380,317
|575,193
|42,113
|2,270
|999,893
|107
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|506
|41,975
|857,921
|93,234
|993,636
|6,364
|4 - AA
|Laney
|-
|2,545
|10,961
|498,168
|511,674
|488,326
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|113
|88,356
|406,328
|494,797
|505,203
|4 - AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|575,468
|328,504
|78,015
|15,601
|997,588
|2,412
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|378,666
|447,743
|127,066
|32,682
|986,157
|13,843
|5 - AA
|Temple
|30,407
|93,639
|423,748
|355,099
|902,893
|97,107
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|10,816
|96,213
|279,514
|300,316
|686,859
|313,141
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|4,643
|33,901
|91,657
|296,302
|426,503
|573,497
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|901,174
|37,555
|61,222
|39
|999,990
|10
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|59,149
|626,952
|242,856
|56,254
|985,211
|14,789
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|29,438
|301,918
|421,350
|231,244
|983,950
|16,050
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|10,239
|21,295
|36,340
|241,509
|309,383
|690,617
|6 - AA
|Washington
|-
|12,255
|237,103
|464,882
|714,240
|285,760
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|25
|1,125
|5,890
|7,040
|992,960
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|4
|182
|186
|999,814
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|997,060
|2,478
|393
|55
|999,986
|14
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|1,435
|666,257
|307,445
|22,834
|997,971
|2,029
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|936
|16,343
|95,005
|234,094
|346,378
|653,622
|7 - AA
|Model
|553
|312,858
|520,945
|135,547
|969,903
|30,097
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|16
|198
|10,756
|412,041
|423,011
|576,989
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|1,866
|65,379
|194,146
|261,391
|738,609
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|-
|-
|77
|1,283
|1,360
|998,640
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|964,224
|34,958
|818
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|34,655
|952,827
|10,528
|1,990
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|1,121
|3,941
|950,760
|44,178
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|-
|8,274
|37,894
|953,832
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|5-2
|74.69
|999,827
|4.28
|883,590
|819,280
|598,879
|461,959
|1.16
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|7-0
|69.79
|1,000,000
|3.58
|782,019
|652,833
|301,805
|193,551
|4.17
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|6-1
|68.97
|987,060
|3.40
|612,069
|523,956
|392,363
|170,970
|4.85
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|6-1
|64.63
|1,000,000
|3.22
|512,767
|431,601
|292,299
|93,651
|9.68
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|6-1
|57.54
|1,000,000
|3.10
|816,151
|295,359
|76,361
|17,651
|55.65
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|6-0
|56.87
|999,995
|3.03
|778,975
|297,453
|77,120
|15,337
|64.20
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|5-0
|57.48
|999,829
|2.59
|627,197
|146,585
|53,663
|12,002
|82.32
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-2
|58.36
|888,831
|1.71
|223,836
|132,870
|39,943
|8,174
|121.34
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|4-2
|57.49
|785,347
|1.56
|213,528
|120,162
|34,194
|6,320
|157.23
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|6-2
|57.62
|1,000,000
|2.19
|126,482
|75,456
|20,997
|6,307
|157.55
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|6-1
|55.14
|999,465
|2.42
|558,025
|107,370
|35,384
|6,251
|158.97
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|3-1
|52.52
|1,000,000
|2.43
|346,066
|171,430
|39,604
|4,334
|229.73
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|4-3
|53.14
|999,937
|1.61
|169,878
|80,386
|16,849
|1,904
|524.21
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|6-1
|50.58
|998,942
|1.75
|76,508
|27,377
|4,347
|556
|1,797.56
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|3-4
|45.35
|999,795
|2.32
|326,899
|30,467
|6,369
|327
|3,057.10
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|47.95
|991,258
|2.20
|270,590
|20,864
|2,739
|322
|3,104.59
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|5-2
|47.69
|999,956
|1.45
|150,793
|12,134
|2,218
|150
|6,665.67
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|47.22
|903,337
|1.27
|123,240
|8,943
|1,563
|91
|10,988.01
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|3-0
|40.90
|999,999
|1.90
|134,068
|21,130
|1,682
|57
|17,542.86
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|2-3
|45.75
|999,892
|1.41
|24,051
|5,432
|323
|40
|24,999.00
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|4-2
|41.99
|991,042
|1.26
|82,238
|8,370
|707
|25
|39,999.00
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|3-3
|44.80
|945,035
|0.98
|4,193
|1,105
|81
|8
|124,999.00
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-2
|39.95
|926,611
|1.66
|85,135
|4,098
|256
|6
|166,665.67
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|42.58
|259,522
|0.30
|7,869
|1,576
|95
|4
|249,999.00
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|46.15
|79,230
|0.08
|1,527
|338
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-3
|43.80
|71,447
|0.09
|4,804
|167
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-2
|33.79
|994,100
|1.36
|20,278
|476
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-3
|38.96
|935,954
|0.99
|5,309
|950
|58
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|4-3
|38.73
|479,358
|0.55
|5,846
|788
|32
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-3
|37.28
|429,137
|0.48
|3,647
|463
|22
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|32.05
|697,871
|0.94
|11,894
|370
|4
|-
|-
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|2-5
|29.21
|344,978
|0.43
|3,060
|64
|1
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-5
|29.39
|780,632
|0.81
|4,826
|56
|1
|-
|-
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|3-5
|38.56
|25,264
|0.03
|683
|16
|1
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|1-3
|35.10
|89,524
|0.10
|452
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|29.86
|844,579
|0.86
|166
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-4
|38.13
|88,911
|0.09
|76
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|4-4
|38.61
|3,012
|0.00
|39
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-2
|25.48
|531,911
|0.54
|54
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|18.06
|973,396
|1.01
|431
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|5-3
|19.94
|942,357
|0.99
|688
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|23.21
|623,554
|0.63
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-4
|14.12
|129,869
|0.13
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|13.59
|39,487
|0.04
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-5
|10.00
|99,163
|0.10
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|2-5
|22.60
|30,163
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-5
|42.13
|183
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|6.38
|87,274
|0.09
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-8
|-6.31
|2,874
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|1-6
|2.15
|64
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-5
|29.40
|27
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-6
|19.40
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-6
|23.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|12.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-4
|1.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-5
|-0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-6
|-1.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|3-6
|-2.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|-8.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|3-5
|-9.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-4
|-42.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|993,726
|5,400
|771
|103
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|4,202
|13,825
|136,017
|469,510
|623,554
|376,446
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|1,348
|49,316
|136,543
|344,704
|531,911
|468,089
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|724
|931,364
|66,874
|930
|999,892
|108
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|-
|95
|659,792
|184,692
|844,579
|155,421
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|3
|61
|64
|999,936
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|929,497
|49,296
|11,241
|9,793
|999,827
|173
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|37,759
|182,135
|249,073
|419,864
|888,831
|111,169
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|18,085
|141,784
|349,401
|276,077
|785,347
|214,653
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|14,533
|625,329
|279,687
|67,511
|987,060
|12,940
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|126
|1,456
|107,013
|150,927
|259,522
|740,478
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|-
|-
|3,585
|75,645
|79,230
|920,770
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|183
|183
|999,817
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|999,276
|326
|396
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|662
|830,076
|168,483
|716
|999,937
|63
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|61
|168,834
|735,104
|31,955
|935,954
|64,046
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|1
|417
|83,027
|861,590
|945,035
|54,965
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|-
|5
|6,293
|82,613
|88,911
|911,089
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|-
|342
|6,697
|23,124
|30,163
|969,837
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|909,557
|13,743
|76,558
|142
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|75,234
|13,996
|894,356
|15,356
|998,942
|1,058
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|15,209
|972,261
|12,530
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|537
|478,821
|479,358
|520,642
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|-
|-
|2,318
|426,819
|429,137
|570,863
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|-
|-
|13,700
|75,824
|89,524
|910,476
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|-
|3,012
|3,012
|996,988
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|-
|-
|1
|26
|27
|999,973
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|574,672
|425,328
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|425,328
|573,806
|494
|367
|999,995
|5
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|-
|514
|584,921
|414,521
|999,956
|44
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|-
|352
|414,211
|488,774
|903,337
|96,663
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|-
|-
|374
|71,073
|71,447
|928,553
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|25,264
|25,264
|974,736
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|862,185
|79,233
|39,185
|19,192
|999,795
|205
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|65,812
|205,100
|448,224
|207,475
|926,611
|73,389
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|59,082
|673,764
|236,771
|21,641
|991,258
|8,742
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|12,905
|18,668
|225,510
|440,788
|697,871
|302,129
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|10
|23,137
|48,512
|273,319
|344,978
|655,022
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|6
|98
|1,798
|37,585
|39,487
|960,513
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|993,277
|6,520
|132
|70
|999,999
|1
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|6,016
|57,402
|168,725
|741,253
|973,396
|26,604
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|560
|799,442
|159,745
|34,353
|994,100
|5,900
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|77
|132,393
|660,278
|149,609
|942,357
|57,643
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|70
|4,243
|11,120
|71,841
|87,274
|912,726
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|-
|2,874
|2,874
|997,126
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|525,156
|333,040
|138,610
|3,023
|999,829
|171
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|448,252
|440,419
|101,806
|8,988
|999,465
|535
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|26,559
|207,326
|726,266
|30,891
|991,042
|8,958
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|29
|609
|1,745
|127,486
|129,869
|870,131
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|4
|392
|5,904
|92,863
|99,163
|900,837
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|-
|18,214
|25,669
|736,749
|780,632
|219,368
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|76.40
|1,000,000
|4.24
|939,300
|694,748
|626,358
|418,520
|1.39
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|7-0
|74.08
|1,000,000
|4.04
|759,350
|697,271
|593,293
|319,688
|2.13
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|69.44
|1,000,000
|3.35
|886,571
|298,755
|237,681
|114,262
|7.75
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|68.75
|999,399
|2.77
|367,364
|309,860
|183,088
|73,408
|12.62
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|61.60
|1,000,000
|3.16
|614,580
|455,019
|109,497
|27,148
|35.84
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|60.33
|999,994
|2.88
|514,868
|341,160
|68,382
|15,669
|62.82
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|7-1
|58.61
|1,000,000
|2.54
|830,945
|423,312
|65,474
|14,445
|68.23
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|5-2
|57.24
|999,874
|2.33
|356,910
|205,141
|28,009
|5,512
|180.42
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|5-2
|55.50
|1,000,000
|2.56
|570,128
|75,939
|31,533
|4,322
|230.37
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|5-1
|57.90
|999,814
|2.04
|203,904
|132,736
|24,858
|4,197
|237.27
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-1
|52.23
|1,000,000
|1.69
|290,500
|68,480
|7,150
|850
|1,175.47
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-4
|51.56
|1,000,000
|2.14
|393,809
|85,177
|8,829
|821
|1,217.03
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-4
|50.92
|999,955
|1.44
|86,930
|35,371
|2,820
|301
|3,321.26
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|4-3
|47.36
|995,969
|2.27
|327,308
|62,448
|4,438
|270
|3,702.70
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|4-2
|48.29
|949,151
|1.93
|209,623
|38,826
|2,860
|212
|4,715.98
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|47.83
|1,000,000
|1.77
|205,106
|10,434
|2,077
|148
|6,755.76
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|5-3
|48.84
|994,811
|1.79
|81,370
|23,425
|1,673
|135
|7,406.41
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-3
|47.50
|1,000,000
|1.36
|54,018
|18,688
|1,092
|68
|14,704.88
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-3
|41.91
|1,000,000
|1.45
|128,848
|11,713
|428
|9
|111,110.11
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|3-4
|40.44
|876,961
|1.40
|60,012
|4,897
|120
|4
|249,999.00
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|4-3
|43.04
|997,670
|1.33
|9,316
|1,308
|120
|3
|333,332.33
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-5
|46.01
|965,424
|1.00
|5,622
|702
|93
|3
|333,332.33
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|5-1
|39.44
|1,000,000
|1.47
|42,287
|1,790
|83
|3
|333,332.33
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-3
|38.69
|667,196
|0.94
|29,704
|1,600
|35
|2
|499,999.00
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-4
|35.10
|1,000,000
|1.30
|16,847
|587
|7
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-3
|34.62
|784,046
|0.84
|3,626
|301
|2
|-
|-
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-4
|33.90
|498,632
|0.60
|6,511
|136
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|34.29
|915,595
|0.94
|1,095
|84
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|28.57
|999,998
|1.03
|1,266
|55
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-3
|27.56
|861,340
|0.88
|380
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-7
|22.40
|1,000,000
|1.03
|1,454
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-4
|25.02
|216,741
|0.22
|98
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-5
|27.76
|12,091
|0.01
|61
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-7
|15.95
|1,000,000
|1.02
|286
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-5
|10.55
|140,992
|0.14
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-7
|18.21
|34,747
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|16.63
|89,600
|0.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|620,659
|258,448
|76,425
|40,437
|995,969
|4,031
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|256,156
|261,828
|331,610
|99,557
|949,151
|50,849
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|70,564
|340,037
|257,506
|208,854
|876,961
|123,039
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|47,374
|95,573
|200,442
|323,807
|667,196
|332,804
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|4,742
|43,641
|131,348
|318,901
|498,632
|501,368
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|505
|473
|2,669
|8,444
|12,091
|987,909
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|947,391
|52,364
|245
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|52,444
|915,455
|32,101
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|165
|32,181
|967,654
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|754,609
|192,441
|33,343
|19,607
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|134,704
|155,272
|196,133
|513,891
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|73,024
|174,022
|468,323
|284,631
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|37,663
|478,265
|302,201
|181,871
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|853,222
|129,709
|16,549
|520
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|109,273
|515,178
|351,118
|24,431
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|37,175
|346,979
|538,398
|77,448
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|330
|8,134
|93,935
|897,601
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|650,009
|267,123
|78,681
|4,061
|999,874
|126
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|204,472
|259,621
|324,758
|211,104
|999,955
|45
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|145,519
|468,643
|385,735
|103
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|-
|4,608
|210,745
|750,071
|965,424
|34,576
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|-
|5
|81
|34,661
|34,747
|965,253
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|983,967
|16,033
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|16,033
|858,581
|37,373
|85,683
|997,670
|2,330
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|-
|1,581
|13,959
|125,452
|140,992
|859,008
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|-
|116,231
|863,403
|20,364
|999,998
|2
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|7,574
|85,265
|768,501
|861,340
|138,660
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|612,854
|338,272
|42,530
|6,344
|1,000,000
|-
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|350,616
|469,981
|170,835
|8,562
|999,994
|6
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|35,536
|179,604
|748,961
|30,710
|994,811
|5,189
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|994
|12,137
|34,792
|867,672
|915,595
|84,405
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|-
|6
|2,882
|86,712
|89,600
|910,400
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|999,150
|845
|5
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|811
|252,389
|731,546
|15,068
|999,814
|186
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|21
|166
|8,738
|775,121
|784,046
|215,954
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|18
|8,123
|62,674
|145,926
|216,741
|783,259
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|-
|738,477
|197,037
|63,885
|999,399
|601
