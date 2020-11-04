Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10

Class AAAAAAA

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lowndes Colquitt County Colquitt County Collins Hill Lowndes Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Colquitt County Milton Collins Hill East Coweta Colquitt County North Cobb Archer Milton Denmark Collins Hill Parkview East Coweta Reg 4, #3 21 72.79 3-3 Newton Reg 1, #2 3 100.71 5-0 Colquitt County Reg 2, #4 36 58.35 6-2 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 6 85.08 6-1 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 25 71.10 6-2 North Forsyth Reg 7, #2 8 84.73 4-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 33 61.26 1-6 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 9 84.36 5-1 Milton Reg 7, #3 40 52.86 3-5 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 28 68.33 3-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 27 70.63 2-3 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 5 87.01 6-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 18 75.18 2-4 Tift County Reg 4, #2 14 79.90 5-2 Parkview Reg 3, #4 30 66.42 2-5 Marietta Reg 2, #1 12 82.14 6-1 East Coweta Norcross Lowndes Grayson North Gwinnett Roswell Norcross Walton Lowndes Newnan Grayson North Gwinnett Gainesville Reg 8, #3 17 76.66 3-4 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 10 83.51 6-0 Roswell Reg 6, #4 22 71.86 4-3 West Forsyth Reg 7, #1 4 91.07 8-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 20 73.84 3-5 McEachern Reg 3, #2 19 74.06 3-4 Walton Reg 4, #4 16 78.80 6-1 Brookwood Reg 1, #1 1 105.05 6-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #3 15 78.99 4-2 Hillgrove Reg 2, #2 11 82.42 7-0 Newnan Reg 1, #4 26 70.98 4-4 Camden County Reg 4, #1 2 101.03 7-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 13 82.00 7-1 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 7 84.79 5-3 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 41 47.81 5-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 24 71.48 5-2 Gainesville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 6-0 105.05 1,000,000 4.39 930,315 833,303 642,486 445,097 1.25 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 7-0 101.03 1,000,000 4.15 913,923 837,753 425,383 244,957 3.08 Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 5-0 100.71 1,000,000 4.09 870,390 731,406 529,216 244,653 3.09 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 8-0 91.07 1,000,000 2.91 717,612 174,834 71,988 20,639 47.45 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 6-2 87.01 1,000,000 3.23 761,476 492,679 128,959 20,244 48.40 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 6-1 85.08 999,683 2.17 147,162 75,445 34,374 4,440 224.23 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 4-3 84.73 999,982 2.46 474,596 75,573 28,854 4,072 244.58 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 5-1 84.36 997,971 2.24 391,328 66,204 23,759 3,126 318.90 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 5-3 84.79 998,359 2.33 546,067 107,789 16,933 3,124 319.10 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 7-0 82.42 999,862 2.32 336,690 157,888 27,365 2,801 356.02 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 6-0 83.51 998,274 2.22 360,153 58,589 20,475 2,344 425.62 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 6-1 82.14 999,841 2.19 279,413 127,847 21,388 2,152 463.68 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 7-1 82.00 999,851 1.84 272,010 48,619 8,027 946 1,056.08 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 5-2 79.90 937,151 1.72 211,944 75,406 9,501 733 1,363.26 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 4-2 78.99 950,519 1.57 62,075 20,827 3,312 264 3,786.88 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 6-1 78.80 645,939 0.90 66,982 22,624 2,698 185 5,404.41 Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 2-4 75.18 1,000,000 1.31 70,108 17,496 1,159 53 18,866.92 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 3-4 76.66 995,218 1.35 63,992 6,361 623 34 29,410.76 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 3-5 73.84 999,998 1.42 18,937 4,124 280 29 34,481.76 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 5-2 71.48 990,068 1.79 128,547 13,738 676 25 39,999.00 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-3 71.86 954,063 1.59 103,774 12,600 677 22 45,453.55 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 3-4 74.06 889,732 1.29 24,001 5,180 331 18 55,554.56 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 6-2 71.10 679,482 0.96 38,109 6,631 348 16 62,499.00 Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 3-3 72.79 790,387 0.86 14,529 2,988 234 8 124,999.00 Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 3-3 68.33 963,934 1.66 85,159 7,750 246 7 142,856.14 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 2-3 70.63 928,283 1.10 49,064 7,448 312 6 166,665.67 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 4-4 70.98 1,000,000 1.15 26,223 4,723 210 3 333,332.33 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 5-2 71.54 626,523 0.69 10,898 1,933 122 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 1-4 67.11 595,178 0.70 8,367 998 34 1 999,999.00 Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 2-5 66.42 551,532 0.64 7,650 878 22 - - South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-2 65.98 251,005 0.28 2,871 254 5 - - Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-6 61.26 534,829 0.56 1,676 28 2 - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 3-3 64.44 157,668 0.17 604 5 1 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 3-5 52.86 962,079 1.05 1,725 51 - - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 6-2 58.35 999,929 1.05 356 10 - - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-7 56.24 64,922 0.07 213 10 - - - Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 2-5 58.47 10,699 0.01 47 3 - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 5-2 47.81 798,417 0.84 348 2 - - - North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-6 60.56 13,356 0.01 37 2 - - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-2 57.80 471,594 0.49 603 1 - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 2-5 41.89 236,929 0.24 23 - - - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 4-4 57.58 3,780 0.00 3 - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 0-5 21.33 2,593 0.00 - - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 2-6 42.96 370 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 1-6 25.42 - 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes 576,561 411,980 10,542 917 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 418,130 558,994 22,489 387 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County 5,135 25,715 543,208 425,942 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County 174 3,311 423,761 572,754 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 545,671 430,305 17,301 6,585 999,862 138 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 438,812 395,369 164,916 744 999,841 159 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 14,913 170,482 716,207 98,396 999,998 2 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 604 3,832 101,550 893,943 999,929 71 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell - 12 26 332 370 999,630 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 783,854 186,134 22,587 7,108 999,683 317 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove 186,979 229,728 394,133 139,679 950,519 49,481 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 16,659 450,598 288,868 133,607 889,732 110,268 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 10,617 45,874 118,893 376,148 551,532 448,468 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 1,685 87,241 171,570 334,682 595,178 404,822 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding 206 425 3,949 8,776 13,356 986,644 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 965,759 33,174 595 472 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood 25,647 170,082 201,328 248,882 645,939 354,061 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 7,856 58,636 356,687 367,208 790,387 209,613 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview 673 669,633 222,216 44,629 937,151 62,849 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 65 68,475 219,174 338,809 626,523 373,477 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 448,654 393,125 123,365 33,130 998,274 1,726 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 439,698 304,914 237,610 15,749 997,971 2,029 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 104,644 268,743 439,591 186,873 999,851 149 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta 6,997 32,970 198,358 689,958 928,283 71,717 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock 7 248 994 9,450 10,699 989,301 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah - - 82 64,840 64,922 935,078 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 399,378 253,857 233,887 102,946 990,068 9,932 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 329,090 297,251 235,999 101,594 963,934 36,066 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 260,814 239,198 213,533 240,518 954,063 45,937 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 10,590 191,386 238,784 238,722 679,482 320,518 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth 128 18,308 71,420 161,149 251,005 748,995 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - 6,377 151,291 157,668 842,332 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert - - - 3,780 3,780 996,220 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 725,452 274,178 370 - 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 274,520 723,087 2,369 6 999,982 18 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth 28 1,877 15,591 780,921 798,417 201,583 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - 18 859,392 102,669 962,079 37,921 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery - 840 122,271 113,818 236,929 763,071 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody - - 7 2,586 2,593 997,407 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 924,521 60,335 10,413 4,731 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 57,841 918,702 13,527 8,289 998,359 1,641 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 16,125 15,307 904,584 59,202 995,218 4,782 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,504 3,581 28,220 501,524 534,829 465,171 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 9 2,075 43,256 426,254 471,594 528,406

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Valdosta Valdosta Buford Lee County Lovejoy First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Valdosta Evans Creekview Carrollton Sprayberry Buford Houston County Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 16 70.85 6-1 Hughes Reg 1, #2 2 91.61 4-2 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 32 56.89 2-5 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 34 55.72 5-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 19 68.68 4-2 Kell Reg 7, #2 17 70.53 5-2 Creekview Reg 8, #4 21 67.32 4-2 Lanier Reg 5, #1 7 79.63 4-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 25 60.90 3-3 Johns Creek Reg 6, #2 20 68.20 4-3 Sprayberry Reg 5, #4 15 71.04 5-2 Alexander Reg 8, #1 3 85.06 5-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 6 81.18 5-3 Houston County Reg 4, #2 10 74.54 5-1 Westlake Reg 3, #4 54 29.50 1-6 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 4 84.12 7-1 Richmond Hill River Ridge Lee County Lovejoy Allatoona Rome River Ridge Glynn Academy Lee County Brunswick Lovejoy Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 30 58.11 4-4 Habersham Central Reg 5, #2 14 71.76 4-3 Rome Reg 6, #4 35 53.98 3-3 Pope Reg 7, #1 13 72.11 7-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 23 63.82 5-3 Glynn Academy Reg 3, #2 44 44.76 1-5 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 22 65.17 2-1 Tucker Reg 1, #1 1 97.31 6-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 52 37.42 1-6 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #2 18 69.46 5-3 Brunswick Reg 1, #4 12 72.62 3-5 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 5 81.71 6-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #3 11 72.90 6-1 Douglas County Reg 8, #2 9 74.60 4-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 29 58.63 3-3 Riverwood Reg 6, #1 8 76.64 6-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 6-1 97.31 1,000,000 4.66 964,000 911,015 812,481 612,243 0.63 Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 4-2 91.61 1,000,000 4.06 860,186 731,395 544,832 230,445 3.34 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 5-1 85.06 999,925 3.23 752,310 434,464 175,271 52,573 18.02 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 7-1 84.12 1,000,000 3.19 644,975 390,415 156,411 42,718 22.41 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 6-0 81.71 999,092 2.41 442,154 287,678 66,346 18,833 52.10 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 4-1 79.63 997,722 2.83 690,474 188,926 72,311 14,063 70.11 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 5-3 81.18 1,000,000 2.24 356,656 200,360 53,681 11,518 85.82 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 6-0 76.64 1,000,000 2.71 506,603 261,353 37,750 7,423 133.72 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 4-2 74.60 999,815 2.09 322,197 127,058 15,383 2,327 428.74 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 5-1 74.54 993,367 1.65 185,281 83,523 11,325 1,799 554.86 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 7-0 72.11 997,083 2.38 461,501 38,593 13,854 1,745 572.07 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 6-1 72.90 972,080 1.86 289,428 45,129 8,677 1,093 913.91 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 3-5 72.62 1,000,000 1.53 151,518 52,993 4,618 654 1,528.05 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 4-3 71.76 981,378 1.70 218,237 33,578 5,236 616 1,622.38 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 5-3 69.46 999,962 2.32 256,851 78,403 5,103 517 1,933.24 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 5-2 71.04 935,641 1.50 173,712 27,194 3,893 406 2,462.05 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 5-2 70.53 999,883 1.84 193,302 25,243 3,896 342 2,922.98 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 6-1 70.85 996,766 1.20 60,797 21,372 3,214 295 3,388.83 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 4-2 68.68 999,750 1.79 148,873 26,649 2,430 202 4,949.50 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 4-3 68.20 999,262 1.68 118,739 13,351 1,435 98 10,203.08 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 5-3 63.82 999,796 1.87 34,877 6,973 673 33 30,302.03 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 2-1 65.17 985,369 1.06 20,055 4,719 502 33 30,302.03 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 4-2 67.32 643,196 0.80 50,620 3,919 441 20 49,999.00 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 3-3 60.90 880,728 1.13 29,447 1,664 106 3 333,332.33 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 2-5 56.89 928,417 1.50 9,647 997 44 1 999,999.00 Evans 3 - AAAAAA 5-2 55.72 1,000,000 1.48 12,284 1,391 42 - - Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 4-4 58.11 895,335 1.01 17,251 376 17 - - Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 3-4 58.82 445,115 0.52 5,745 405 7 - - Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 3-3 58.63 281,913 0.31 2,816 296 7 - - Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 2-5 57.92 304,236 0.39 5,851 190 6 - - Pope 6 - AAAAAA 3-3 53.98 990,194 1.09 8,706 113 4 - - South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-4 60.33 71,989 0.08 1,007 72 2 - - Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 2-5 55.88 388,406 0.42 2,189 147 1 - - East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 4-3 61.71 13,949 0.01 226 7 1 - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 1-5 44.76 1,000,000 1.14 604 19 - - - Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 2-4 52.41 146,138 0.14 527 11 - - - Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-5 58.85 12,946 0.01 126 6 - - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 3-4 53.88 14,295 0.01 63 2 - - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-3 52.22 19,357 0.02 19 1 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-6 37.42 1,000,000 1.02 69 - - - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 1-6 29.50 1,000,000 1.00 4 - - - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 2-5 38.76 47,337 0.05 13 - - - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-7 39.93 20,081 0.02 9 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-6 50.52 11,355 0.01 22 - - - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-4 37.74 6,049 0.01 - - - - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 2-4 48.72 6,845 0.01 5 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 2-5 49.57 6,088 0.01 15 - - - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 2-5 46.61 4,706 0.01 8 - - - - Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-5 40.49 4,407 0.00 1 - - - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-6 38.31 27 0.00 - - - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 2-6 40.22 - 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3 - AAAAAA 2-1 50.93 - - - - - - - Rockdale County 3 - AAAAAA 0-2 41.72 - - - - - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 0-7 31.57 - - - - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-6 21.63 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-5 18.42 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 750,478 240,022 6,668 2,832 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 242,933 578,682 172,177 6,208 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County 4,266 172,062 629,316 194,356 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 2,323 9,234 191,839 796,604 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 975,355 22,708 1,936 1 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 24,389 38,938 605,978 330,491 999,796 204 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 256 937,986 61,477 243 999,962 38 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro - 135 330,465 597,817 928,417 71,583 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County - 233 122 46,982 47,337 952,663 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham - - - 20,081 20,081 979,919 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute - - 22 4,385 4,407 995,593 3 - AAAAAA Evans 853,263 146,737 - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 146,735 705,558 147,511 196 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 2 147,501 585,413 267,084 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown - 204 267,076 732,720 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 615,160 291,513 79,781 12,638 999,092 908 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 316,602 455,483 157,033 64,249 993,367 6,633 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 52,435 146,153 479,904 318,274 996,766 3,234 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 15,795 106,607 281,963 581,004 985,369 14,631 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta 8 244 948 18,157 19,357 980,643 4 - AAAAAA Morrow - - 371 5,678 6,049 993,951 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 743,297 192,404 43,703 18,318 997,722 2,278 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 125,765 341,254 292,891 212,170 972,080 27,920 5 - AAAAAA Alexander 96,959 156,984 261,148 420,550 935,641 64,359 5 - AAAAAA Rome 33,979 309,019 390,267 248,113 981,378 18,622 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding - 52 8,977 62,960 71,989 928,011 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County - 287 2,525 11,483 14,295 985,705 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding - - 377 13,572 13,949 986,051 5 - AAAAAA Dalton - - 112 12,834 12,946 987,054 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 859,828 130,603 9,374 195 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAAAA Kell 132,406 449,171 414,127 4,046 999,750 250 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 7,708 415,070 504,976 71,508 999,262 738 6 - AAAAAA Pope 58 5,156 71,513 913,467 990,194 9,806 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - - 6,088 6,088 993,912 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler - - 10 4,696 4,706 995,294 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 901,521 48,002 30,591 16,969 997,083 2,917 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 51,579 767,543 178,231 2,530 999,883 117 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 46,128 166,977 458,321 209,302 880,728 119,272 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge 738 14,099 275,036 155,242 445,115 554,885 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah 34 3,377 39,568 345,427 388,406 611,594 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood - - 17,834 264,079 281,913 718,087 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee - 2 417 6,426 6,845 993,155 7 - AAAAAA Centennial - - 2 25 27 999,973 8 - AAAAAA Buford 814,509 175,364 9,967 85 999,925 75 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 185,456 798,657 14,730 972 999,815 185 8 - AAAAAA Lanier 32 10,300 117,022 515,842 643,196 356,804 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh - 13,522 149,049 141,665 304,236 695,764 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central - 1,768 693,319 200,248 895,335 104,665 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 3 216 14,028 131,891 146,138 853,862 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 173 1,885 9,297 11,355 988,645

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Jones County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Creekside Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 14 65.88 4-3 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 2 90.05 6-1 Ware County Reg 2, #4 23 57.44 3-4 Northgate Reg 3, #1 17 61.84 3-2 Creekside Reg 6, #3 42 43.62 1-6 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #2 5 80.79 6-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 29 55.13 3-4 Loganville Reg 5, #1 12 68.38 5-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 7 75.01 6-2 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 28 55.21 4-3 New Manchester Reg 5, #4 41 44.03 1-4 Lithonia Reg 8, #1 13 67.43 6-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 4 83.90 6-2 Coffee Reg 4, #2 11 70.89 6-1 Ola Reg 3, #4 35 48.30 4-2 Tri-Cities Reg 2, #1 8 72.71 6-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Jones County Eastside Southwest DeKalb Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Harris County Jones County Eastside Hiram Reg 8, #3 31 51.25 5-2 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 27 55.28 3-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 6, #4 33 49.43 5-3 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #1 3 87.14 3-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 22 57.79 4-4 Griffin Reg 3, #2 18 60.19 3-3 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 19 58.99 6-1 Woodland (Stockbridge) Reg 1, #1 1 94.46 5-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 24 56.37 5-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 15 65.84 5-2 Harris County Reg 1, #4 10 71.31 3-5 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 9 72.31 4-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 26 55.37 4-0 Decatur Reg 8, #2 16 61.90 5-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 30 52.12 1-7 Hiram Reg 6, #1 32 49.96 2-5 Lithia Springs

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 5-2 94.46 998,470 4.38 965,595 750,109 688,396 490,753 1.04 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 6-1 90.05 988,032 4.07 906,525 693,613 538,814 255,319 2.92 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 3-0 87.14 999,999 3.61 949,576 369,044 294,584 137,725 6.26 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 6-2 83.90 965,358 3.05 647,857 468,153 174,104 56,147 16.81 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 6-1 80.79 1,000,000 3.25 842,649 283,621 139,155 37,571 25.62 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 6-2 75.01 994,770 2.83 652,925 202,632 42,765 6,514 152.52 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 4-3 72.31 1,000,000 2.06 328,602 272,309 28,532 4,486 221.92 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 6-1 72.71 999,999 2.43 297,760 148,864 29,309 3,597 277.01 Veterans 1 - AAAAA 4-3 76.39 230,790 0.59 113,601 81,025 13,187 2,809 355.00 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 3-5 71.31 817,350 1.64 251,007 187,222 14,975 2,044 488.24 Ola 4 - AAAAA 6-1 70.89 999,278 1.49 139,926 88,746 9,614 1,150 868.57 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 6-2 67.43 1,000,000 2.35 317,456 71,519 8,529 609 1,641.04 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 5-1 68.38 1,000,000 2.13 204,884 30,573 7,005 542 1,844.02 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 5-2 65.84 987,551 1.97 160,353 111,130 4,567 396 2,524.25 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 5-2 61.90 988,037 2.23 436,606 112,769 2,866 159 6,288.31 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 4-3 65.88 988,152 1.12 42,135 15,094 1,294 92 10,868.57 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 3-2 61.84 998,460 1.65 48,059 17,663 778 36 27,776.78 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 3-3 60.19 999,777 1.58 33,902 10,653 396 24 41,665.67 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 4-4 57.79 951,181 1.41 25,827 10,630 185 8 124,999.00 Hiram 7 - AAAAA 1-7 52.12 945,361 1.56 130,359 11,862 98 4 249,999.00 Northgate 2 - AAAAA 3-4 57.44 754,143 1.05 9,720 2,172 60 4 249,999.00 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 3-2 55.28 998,979 1.59 114,348 14,611 161 3 333,332.33 New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 4-3 55.21 957,503 1.22 72,125 10,563 163 2 499,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 6-1 58.99 686,641 0.69 5,365 628 44 2 499,999.00 Decatur 5 - AAAAA 4-0 55.37 997,685 1.60 101,998 12,824 165 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 5-0 56.37 996,910 1.43 20,495 6,356 110 1 999,999.00 Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 2-5 49.96 984,243 1.31 73,741 6,734 51 1 999,999.00 Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 5-2 51.25 801,691 1.09 43,705 3,975 25 1 999,999.00 Loganville 8 - AAAAA 3-4 55.13 811,023 1.02 9,463 572 19 - - Cass 7 - AAAAA 6-2 58.18 42,320 0.08 9,223 1,213 17 - - Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 5-3 49.43 796,619 0.93 26,779 2,253 14 - - Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 3-4 58.26 259,438 0.28 1,313 66 12 - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 4-4 44.91 662,892 0.72 8,863 437 4 - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 3-4 49.06 307,067 0.37 781 76 1 - - M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 1-4 45.83 443,253 0.47 1,168 27 1 - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 4-2 48.30 575,072 0.61 811 129 - - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 3-4 43.34 192,121 0.21 1,150 50 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 3-4 44.48 188,363 0.21 1,386 42 - - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 1-4 47.43 398,955 0.41 209 12 - - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 1-4 44.03 456,890 0.48 627 9 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 3-2 39.94 17,550 0.02 286 7 - - - Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 2-5 55.50 64,572 0.06 156 7 - - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 1-6 43.62 594,379 0.60 431 3 - - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 2-4 37.45 103,178 0.11 247 3 - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 1-6 37.80 18,765 0.02 5 - - - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 3-4 38.47 30,622 0.03 1 - - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 1-7 28.99 4,361 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 3-4 46.27 1,919 0.00 - - - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 1-6 32.60 204 0.00 - - - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 4-4 38.79 59 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 1-4 27.62 15 0.00 - - - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-7 7.13 3 - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-7 38.85 - - - - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-8 28.56 - - - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 3-1 27.31 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-7 12.98 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-8 1.46 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 1-2 -38.48 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 838,866 80,522 63,859 15,223 998,470 1,530 1 - AAAAA Ware County 104,623 734,959 121,030 27,420 988,032 11,968 1 - AAAAA Coffee 45,844 129,675 711,591 78,248 965,358 34,642 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 6,681 23,465 49,706 737,498 817,350 182,650 1 - AAAAA Veterans 3,986 31,379 53,814 141,611 230,790 769,210 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 998,264 1,610 115 10 999,999 1 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 1,089 12,083 51,284 242,611 307,067 692,933 2 - AAAAA Harris County 510 696,802 239,235 51,004 987,551 12,449 2 - AAAAA Griffin 136 241,115 418,562 291,368 951,181 48,819 2 - AAAAA Northgate 1 48,390 290,804 414,948 754,143 245,857 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) - - - 59 59 999,941 2 - AAAAA McIntosh - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAAA Creekside 391,381 310,055 279,015 18,009 998,460 1,540 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 357,343 344,460 237,861 60,113 999,777 223 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 251,238 325,865 394,649 25,158 996,910 3,090 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 37 19,237 79,723 476,075 575,072 424,928 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 1 379 5,194 25,048 30,622 969,378 3 - AAAAA Banneker - 4 3,557 395,394 398,955 601,045 3 - AAAAA Drew - - 1 203 204 999,796 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AAAAA Jones County 743,528 135,321 92,841 28,310 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAA Ola 190,561 750,605 54,924 3,188 999,278 722 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 60,522 93,491 583,401 250,738 988,152 11,848 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 5,389 20,529 257,230 403,493 686,641 313,359 4 - AAAAA Union Grove - 4 9,666 249,768 259,438 740,562 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge - 24 1,805 62,743 64,572 935,428 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove - 26 133 1,760 1,919 998,081 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 899,352 92,189 6,952 1,507 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAAA Decatur 90,440 447,969 450,011 9,265 997,685 2,315 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 10,208 456,193 514,890 17,688 998,979 1,021 5 - AAAAA Lithonia - - 691 456,199 456,890 543,110 5 - AAAAA M.L. King - 701 5,936 436,616 443,253 556,747 5 - AAAAA Northview - 2,948 21,520 78,710 103,178 896,822 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain - - - 15 15 999,985 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 482,117 240,654 133,818 127,654 984,243 15,757 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 219,099 333,219 252,500 152,685 957,503 42,497 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 176,065 311,388 130,346 178,820 796,619 203,381 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 122,432 61,260 280,656 198,544 662,892 337,108 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 287 53,479 202,677 337,936 594,379 405,621 6 - AAAAA Grady - - 3 4,358 4,361 995,639 6 - AAAAA North Springs - - - 3 3 999,997 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 999,737 150 86 26 999,999 1 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 171 617,768 381,737 324 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 87 382,053 587,366 25,264 994,770 5,230 7 - AAAAA Hiram - 20 7,958 937,383 945,361 54,639 7 - AAAAA Cass 5 9 22,553 19,753 42,320 957,680 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - 300 17,250 17,550 982,450 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 999,987 4 9 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAAA Eastside 10 766,640 192,475 28,912 988,037 11,963 8 - AAAAA Loganville 3 7,417 250,594 553,009 811,023 188,977 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier - 193,726 417,267 190,698 801,691 198,309 8 - AAAAA Jackson County - 16,172 44,698 131,251 192,121 807,879 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove - 16,037 92,982 79,344 188,363 811,637 8 - AAAAA Apalachee - 4 1,975 16,786 18,765 981,235 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Hapeville Charter Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Thomas County Central Benedictine Hapeville Charter North Oconee Stephenson Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 16 56.71 3-4 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 14 58.53 3-3 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #4 33 45.20 5-2 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 3 76.07 6-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 8 63.97 1-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #2 22 52.88 5-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 15 57.37 3-5 North Oconee Reg 5, #1 31 46.38 6-2 Luella Reg 7, #3 20 55.08 4-2 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #2 7 64.53 4-0 Stephenson Reg 5, #4 43 33.40 0-4 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 1 86.98 6-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 12 60.47 1-4 Cairo Reg 4, #2 11 60.68 3-0 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 23 52.64 2-2 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 9 63.19 5-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist Cedar Shoals Cedartown Islands Bainbridge Hardaway Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 18 55.34 1-5 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #2 29 49.75 3-2 Riverdale Reg 6, #4 24 51.96 2-3 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 6 67.98 5-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 25 51.42 4-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 21 54.85 4-0 Islands Reg 4, #4 17 56.09 2-3 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 4 74.62 4-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 19 55.28 4-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #2 13 60.05 6-1 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 28 50.15 1-2 Westover Reg 4, #1 10 62.36 3-4 Perry Reg 5, #3 37 40.33 5-2 Fayette County Reg 8, #2 5 69.02 5-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 38 39.67 1-6 Ridgeland Reg 6, #1 2 82.00 5-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8 - AAAA 6-0 86.98 1,000,000 4.66 936,264 880,658 842,399 624,947 0.60 Marist 6 - AAAA 5-0 82.00 999,999 3.98 815,368 664,175 515,511 225,192 3.44 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 4-3 74.62 999,912 3.68 860,435 646,951 247,787 67,478 13.82 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 6-2 76.07 1,000,000 2.93 708,685 231,622 144,639 46,013 20.73 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 5-2 67.98 1,000,000 2.96 719,185 309,332 77,147 12,152 81.29 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 5-2 69.02 999,333 2.31 192,660 99,463 45,312 7,811 127.02 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 4-0 64.53 1,000,000 2.31 300,147 180,289 26,938 4,527 219.90 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 1-3 63.97 985,327 2.23 322,753 188,042 22,250 3,784 263.27 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 5-0 63.19 999,880 1.92 320,027 34,931 15,184 2,276 438.37 Perry 4 - AAAA 3-4 62.36 987,281 2.08 294,193 42,036 11,566 1,318 757.73 Cairo 1 - AAAA 1-4 60.47 994,044 1.91 279,904 107,299 9,216 1,021 978.43 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 3-0 60.68 999,741 1.98 258,284 24,289 7,448 806 1,239.69 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 3-3 58.53 994,749 1.88 271,246 103,314 7,544 632 1,581.28 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 6-1 60.05 1,000,000 1.70 213,277 23,195 5,989 625 1,599.00 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 3-5 57.37 996,285 2.04 221,955 72,369 3,644 271 3,689.04 Islands 3 - AAAA 4-0 54.85 1,000,000 2.01 222,063 87,820 4,128 266 3,758.40 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 4-0 55.28 1,000,000 1.83 175,374 60,075 3,118 237 4,218.41 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 3-4 56.71 915,877 1.38 136,767 52,536 2,564 196 5,101.04 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 1-5 55.34 814,730 1.56 143,668 39,699 1,840 136 7,351.94 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 2-3 56.09 905,641 1.20 97,603 32,003 1,568 101 9,899.99 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 5-2 52.88 975,579 1.35 104,611 36,553 1,187 74 13,512.51 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 4-2 55.08 914,382 1.20 51,222 19,635 1,000 68 14,704.88 Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 2-3 51.96 958,497 1.20 65,645 13,636 397 18 55,554.56 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 2-2 52.64 1,000,000 1.40 62,858 5,895 426 17 58,822.53 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 3-2 49.75 996,572 1.42 71,904 18,774 518 13 76,922.08 Troup 2 - AAAA 4-3 51.42 999,974 1.39 53,330 9,893 341 13 76,922.08 Westover 1 - AAAA 1-2 50.15 762,121 0.92 19,779 1,983 82 4 249,999.00 Luella 5 - AAAA 6-2 46.38 1,000,000 1.32 41,751 8,154 176 3 333,332.33 Howard 4 - AAAA 2-3 50.27 180,716 0.17 4,174 751 25 1 999,999.00 LaGrange 2 - AAAA 5-2 45.20 999,814 1.22 21,081 3,058 37 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 4-4 47.58 340,753 0.35 1,166 230 7 - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 2-3 45.86 38,733 0.05 1,769 296 5 - - Mays 6 - AAAA 3-5 50.60 17,444 0.02 673 91 4 - - Fayette County 5 - AAAA 5-2 40.33 994,326 1.06 4,339 459 1 - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 4-2 38.19 166,521 0.21 2,253 175 1 - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 1-6 39.67 635,996 0.65 1,513 148 1 - - Madison County 8 - AAAA 2-5 43.56 23,131 0.03 940 139 - - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-3 42.59 196,964 0.21 692 10 - - - Spalding 4 - AAAA 2-5 40.85 9,660 0.04 157 8 - - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 2-4 34.20 127,924 0.13 76 6 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-4 33.40 608,742 0.62 130 4 - - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-3 37.75 52,210 0.05 71 4 - - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 2-5 31.93 391,467 0.39 8 - - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 1-6 24.68 7,148 0.01 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 1-6 13.82 5,366 0.01 - - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-8 13.60 1,745 0.00 - - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 1-5 31.53 1,084 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 2-5 28.09 320 0.00 - - - - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 1-6 33.70 12 0.00 - - - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-7 24.92 - - - - - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 2-5 16.20 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-3 14.38 - - - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 1-7 7.27 - - - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-7 -4.57 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 884,134 106,935 5,978 2,865 999,912 88 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 104,271 457,318 387,924 45,236 994,749 5,251 1 - AAAA Cairo 6,751 398,231 479,590 109,472 994,044 5,956 1 - AAAA Westover 4,843 36,664 118,572 602,042 762,121 237,879 1 - AAAA Monroe 1 84 1,449 195,430 196,964 803,036 1 - AAAA Dougherty - 768 6,487 44,955 52,210 947,790 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 557,965 361,979 74,780 5,156 999,880 120 2 - AAAA Hardaway 390,433 459,670 109,181 40,716 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAA Troup 46,395 126,540 519,405 307,634 999,974 26 2 - AAAA LaGrange 5,207 51,811 296,609 646,187 999,814 186 2 - AAAA Columbus - - 25 295 320 999,680 2 - AAAA Shaw - - - 12 12 999,988 2 - AAAA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Spencer - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - AAAA Kendrick - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAAA Islands - 617,077 364,313 18,610 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead - 366,574 368,350 265,076 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins - 16,349 267,337 716,314 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA Perry 485,881 371,842 101,414 28,144 987,281 12,719 4 - AAAA Baldwin 430,630 488,599 76,177 4,335 999,741 259 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) 83,353 95,045 326,614 400,629 905,641 94,359 4 - AAAA West Laurens 136 44,344 474,941 396,456 915,877 84,123 4 - AAAA Howard - 99 19,772 160,845 180,716 819,284 4 - AAAA Spalding - 71 1,046 8,543 9,660 990,340 4 - AAAA Rutland - - 36 1,048 1,084 998,916 5 - AAAA Riverdale 472,343 336,498 145,473 42,258 996,572 3,428 5 - AAAA Luella 411,529 428,890 145,421 14,160 1,000,000 - 5 - AAAA Fayette County 113,800 169,986 554,645 155,895 994,326 5,674 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 2,328 60,446 129,651 416,317 608,742 391,258 5 - AAAA Hampton - 4,180 24,793 362,494 391,467 608,533 5 - AAAA McDonough - - 17 7,131 7,148 992,852 5 - AAAA North Clayton - - - 1,745 1,745 998,255 6 - AAAA Marist 939,562 59,423 1,000 14 999,999 1 6 - AAAA Stephenson 59,382 519,971 387,798 32,849 1,000,000 - 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 1,053 396,488 447,607 140,179 985,327 14,673 6 - AAAA Miller Grove 3 153 15,154 23,423 38,733 961,267 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain - 23,965 147,867 786,665 958,497 41,503 6 - AAAA Mays - - 574 16,870 17,444 982,556 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAAA Cedartown 983,357 5,309 3,985 7,349 1,000,000 - 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 12,054 215,163 621,023 66,142 914,382 85,618 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield 3,295 2,071 - - 5,366 994,634 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 1,108 669,979 183,792 120,700 975,579 24,421 7 - AAAA Ridgeland 126 85,260 80,913 469,697 635,996 364,004 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 48 11,165 61,511 268,029 340,753 659,247 7 - AAAA Pickens 12 11,053 48,776 68,083 127,924 872,076 8 - AAAA Jefferson 966,437 19,388 14,171 4 1,000,000 - 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 32,640 957,803 8,322 568 999,333 667 8 - AAAA North Oconee 923 14,661 514,120 466,581 996,285 3,715 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals - 414 462,839 351,477 814,730 185,270 8 - AAAA East Hall - 7,677 133 158,711 166,521 833,479 8 - AAAA Madison County - 57 415 22,659 23,131 976,869 8 - AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Appling County Cedar Grove Oconee County Appling County Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Pierce County Cedar Grove Oconee County Peach County Pierce County Upson-Lee North Murray Cedar Grove White County Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 16 59.19 2-3 Burke County Reg 1, #2 6 76.68 5-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #4 22 52.87 4-3 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 34 44.39 4-2 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 23 51.12 4-2 North Murray Reg 7, #2 31 48.17 5-3 North Hall Reg 8, #4 21 53.50 6-1 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 1 93.01 4-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 14 61.02 5-2 White County Reg 6, #2 26 50.26 5-2 Adairsville Reg 5, #4 9 67.44 2-4 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 2 84.45 7-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 51 22.48 1-7 Brantley County Reg 4, #2 12 64.02 6-2 Thomson Reg 3, #4 44 31.87 2-2 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 5 77.57 5-1 Peach County Greater Atlanta Christian Appling County Crisp County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Dawson County Central (Macon) Appling County Crisp County Richmond Academy Sandy Creek Rockmart Reg 8, #3 15 59.48 6-1 Monroe Area Reg 5, #2 7 76.56 6-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 35 42.72 4-3 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 19 56.71 4-3 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 18 58.00 5-1 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 32 46.68 2-2 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 24 50.80 3-4 Morgan County Reg 1, #1 3 82.78 7-0 Appling County Reg 3, #3 30 48.62 3-1 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 4 80.57 6-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 52 22.36 0-7 Tattnall County Reg 4, #1 17 58.90 7-1 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 10 64.75 2-3 Sandy Creek Reg 8, #2 13 61.18 2-4 Hart County Reg 7, #4 25 50.80 7-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #1 8 67.56 6-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 4-0 93.01 999,999 4.54 987,152 874,627 688,318 566,037 0.77 Oconee County 8 - AAA 7-0 84.45 999,976 3.67 896,007 644,494 211,884 130,196 6.68 Appling County 1 - AAA 7-0 82.78 1,000,000 3.86 931,085 573,490 384,361 127,531 6.84 Crisp County 2 - AAA 6-1 80.57 1,000,000 3.93 888,368 699,727 342,926 92,753 9.78 Peach County 2 - AAA 5-1 77.57 999,920 3.29 869,884 348,320 73,190 28,050 34.65 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 6-1 76.56 999,985 3.17 825,413 299,776 144,528 27,301 35.63 Pierce County 1 - AAA 5-1 76.68 999,999 3.12 874,281 224,347 103,301 24,650 39.57 Rockmart 6 - AAA 6-1 67.56 999,641 2.48 472,975 137,191 29,505 2,214 450.67 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 2-4 67.44 990,607 1.76 268,413 57,400 9,776 755 1,323.50 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 2-3 64.75 703,150 1.11 123,353 22,652 2,624 155 6,450.61 Thomson 4 - AAA 6-2 64.02 999,533 1.89 128,401 13,855 630 84 11,903.76 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 7-1 58.90 1,000,000 2.11 113,508 32,514 3,043 79 12,657.23 Hart County 8 - AAA 2-4 61.18 947,774 1.34 108,197 15,602 1,659 46 21,738.13 Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 5-1 58.00 1,000,000 1.87 76,061 15,071 1,238 40 24,999.00 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 6-1 59.48 998,490 1.25 76,397 8,492 793 28 35,713.29 Burke County 4 - AAA 2-3 59.19 986,054 1.43 65,177 8,656 653 22 45,453.55 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 4-2 64.58 306,259 0.36 19,947 3,566 139 22 45,453.55 White County 7 - AAA 5-2 61.02 979,451 1.61 67,770 9,498 598 19 52,630.58 Dawson County 7 - AAA 4-3 56.71 1,000,000 1.86 78,706 6,304 650 13 76,922.08 Franklin County 8 - AAA 6-1 53.50 869,645 0.90 9,330 514 36 3 333,332.33 Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 7-0 50.80 998,991 1.40 21,512 1,034 53 1 999,999.00 Adairsville 6 - AAA 5-2 50.26 897,533 1.27 12,164 661 20 1 999,999.00 North Hall 7 - AAA 5-3 48.17 1,000,000 1.45 13,922 494 20 - - Stephens County 8 - AAA 4-3 55.94 182,145 0.19 3,147 204 19 - - Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 3-1 48.62 998,661 1.36 13,347 336 11 - - Morgan County 4 - AAA 3-4 50.80 829,330 0.85 6,390 283 9 - - North Murray 6 - AAA 4-2 51.12 985,197 1.40 9,990 456 7 - - Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 4-3 52.87 512,718 0.86 16,906 162 6 - - Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 4-2 44.39 1,000,000 1.27 6,539 89 1 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 4-3 46.15 456,796 0.58 3,368 71 1 - - Jackson 2 - AAA 3-3 50.23 290,533 0.47 6,199 46 1 - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 4-3 42.72 660,537 0.79 2,230 36 - - - Mary Persons 2 - AAA 3-4 49.41 196,746 0.30 3,529 29 - - - Harlem 4 - AAA 2-5 41.99 150,393 0.15 140 2 - - - Beach 3 - AAA 1-3 29.89 474,031 0.99 61 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 2-2 31.87 527,301 1.00 87 - - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 2-3 38.31 34,690 0.04 19 - - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 1-7 22.48 949,872 0.96 10 - - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 0-7 22.36 812,910 0.82 8 - - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 3-4 33.92 21,550 0.02 7 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-8 11.99 237,219 0.24 - - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 1-4 16.64 - 0.02 - - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-5 5.09 7 0.00 - - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-5 28.74 1,970 0.00 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 1-6 32.40 235 0.00 - - - - - Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-6 40.89 83 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 3-5 31.17 61 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 2-6 29.96 8 0.00 - - - - - Liberty County 3 - AAA 2-2 46.68 1,000,000 - - - - - - Douglass 5 - AAA 0-5 49.46 - - - - - - - Salem 5 - AAA 1-2 41.77 - - - - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 2-3 36.58 - - - - - - - Sonoraville 6 - AAA 2-5 33.03 - - - - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 1-6 26.54 - - - - - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 0-6 26.16 - - - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-8 7.81 - - - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-7 -6.92 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Appling County 723,648 276,314 38 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AAA Pierce County 276,352 723,333 314 - 999,999 1 1 - AAA Brantley County - 40 583,872 365,960 949,872 50,128 1 - AAA Tattnall County - 303 374,990 437,617 812,910 187,090 1 - AAA Long County - 10 40,786 196,423 237,219 762,781 2 - AAA Peach County 927,567 47,850 22,677 1,826 999,920 80 2 - AAA Crisp County 62,732 872,573 64,675 20 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 9,701 79,407 909,204 1,688 1,000,000 - 2 - AAA Upson-Lee - 132 2,252 510,334 512,718 487,282 2 - AAA Jackson - 38 1,192 289,303 290,533 709,467 2 - AAA Mary Persons - - - 196,746 196,746 803,254 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter - - - 83 83 999,917 2 - AAA Pike County - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3 - AAA Windsor Forest - - 948,681 49,980 998,661 1,339 3 - AAA Beach - - 48,930 425,101 474,031 525,969 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 2,389 524,912 527,301 472,699 3 - AAA Savannah - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - AAA Groves - - - 7 7 999,993 3 - AAA Liberty County - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 845,329 114,169 40,458 44 1,000,000 - 4 - AAA Burke County 154,023 169,040 476,062 186,929 986,054 13,946 4 - AAA Thomson 648 713,738 281,733 3,414 999,533 467 4 - AAA Morgan County - 495 191,860 636,975 829,330 170,670 4 - AAA Harlem - 1,272 5,169 143,952 150,393 849,607 4 - AAA Hephzibah - 1,286 4,718 28,686 34,690 965,310 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 999,008 680 310 1 999,999 1 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 795 875,957 122,676 557 999,985 15 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) 104 120,014 460,325 410,164 990,607 9,393 5 - AAA Sandy Creek 93 3,349 411,970 287,738 703,150 296,850 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) - - 4,719 301,540 306,259 693,741 5 - AAA Douglass - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Redan - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Rockmart 923,008 63,808 6,909 5,916 999,641 359 6 - AAA Adairsville 63,042 410,248 330,638 93,605 897,533 102,467 6 - AAA North Murray 6,950 433,010 435,440 109,797 985,197 14,803 6 - AAA LaFayette 6,228 85,917 144,058 424,334 660,537 339,463 6 - AAA Ringgold 772 7,017 82,955 366,052 456,796 543,204 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - - 235 235 999,765 6 - AAA Murray County - - - 61 61 999,939 6 - AAA Sonoraville - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AAA Dawson County 575,263 329,016 88,252 7,469 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA North Hall 229,772 314,386 323,590 132,252 1,000,000 - 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 194,965 192,460 174,710 436,856 998,991 1,009 7 - AAA White County - 164,138 413,139 402,174 979,451 20,549 7 - AAA Gilmer - - 309 21,241 21,550 978,450 7 - AAA West Hall - - - 8 8 999,992 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - AAA Oconee County 959,769 38,161 1,425 621 999,976 24 8 - AAA Monroe Area 33,893 305,944 475,277 183,376 998,490 1,510 8 - AAA Franklin County 4,786 48,980 189,153 626,726 869,645 130,355 8 - AAA Hart County 1,549 605,510 272,310 68,405 947,774 52,226 8 - AAA Stephens County 3 1,402 61,643 119,097 182,145 817,855 8 - AAA East Jackson - 3 192 1,775 1,970 998,030

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Rabun County Callaway Rabun County Fitzgerald Lovett First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Cook Thomasville Northeast Pace Academy Callaway South Atlanta Rabun County Cook Vidalia Reg 4, #3 35 33.93 5-3 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 3 69.95 5-3 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 22 52.59 5-2 Toombs County Reg 3, #1 9 58.77 5-1 Northeast Reg 6, #3 18 54.73 4-2 Pace Academy Reg 7, #2 25 49.46 3-4 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 45 23.84 1-6 Banks County Reg 5, #1 4 69.59 5-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 29 42.04 4-3 Model Reg 6, #2 27 47.90 4-3 South Atlanta Reg 5, #4 23 50.95 4-3 Heard County Reg 8, #1 2 72.17 6-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 7 59.38 5-3 Cook Reg 4, #2 20 54.13 4-2 Jefferson County Reg 3, #4 13 55.84 3-3 Dodge County Reg 2, #1 12 56.27 4-2 Vidalia Haralson County Fitzgerald Putnam County Lovett Haralson County Fannin County Bleckley County Fitzgerald Washington County Putnam County Temple Lovett Reg 8, #3 33 39.59 3-3 Union County Reg 5, #2 5 64.36 6-0 Haralson County Reg 6, #4 26 48.13 5-2 Washington Reg 7, #1 10 58.47 6-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 17 55.19 6-1 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #2 6 60.61 6-2 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 43 26.62 3-4 Laney Reg 1, #1 1 81.31 8-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 11 56.50 4-3 Washington County Reg 2, #2 19 54.41 4-3 Swainsboro Reg 1, #4 15 55.66 4-2 Early County Reg 4, #1 14 55.78 7-0 Putnam County Reg 5, #3 16 55.47 5-3 Temple Reg 8, #2 28 43.26 2-4 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 42 28.46 2-5 Dade County Reg 6, #1 8 59.14 5-2 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1 - AA 8-0 81.31 1,000,000 4.55 950,383 843,103 760,581 611,934 0.63 Rabun County 8 - AA 6-1 72.17 1,000,000 3.94 856,679 747,469 424,880 168,215 4.94 Thomasville 1 - AA 5-3 69.95 1,000,000 3.58 802,565 491,409 295,321 89,323 10.20 Callaway 5 - AA 5-0 69.59 997,588 3.42 842,570 391,406 215,746 76,230 12.12 Haralson County 5 - AA 6-0 64.36 986,157 2.93 691,699 232,669 96,671 23,596 41.38 Lovett 6 - AA 5-2 59.14 999,990 2.95 583,901 357,378 56,125 9,811 100.93 Bleckley County 3 - AA 6-2 60.61 999,999 1.96 175,804 77,342 20,597 3,897 255.61 Fannin County 7 - AA 6-0 58.47 999,986 2.20 336,721 42,786 21,944 3,524 282.77 Cook 1 - AA 5-3 59.38 968,300 1.99 332,811 99,081 16,431 2,662 374.66 Northeast 3 - AA 5-1 58.77 998,412 1.92 163,776 58,763 14,184 2,063 483.73 Putnam County 4 - AA 7-0 55.78 1,000,000 1.92 274,665 98,155 11,958 1,488 671.04 Vidalia 2 - AA 4-2 56.27 986,110 1.83 252,488 68,516 10,648 1,242 804.15 Washington County 3 - AA 4-3 56.50 987,043 1.75 186,835 60,894 7,605 1,045 955.94 Temple 5 - AA 5-3 55.47 902,893 1.69 210,728 77,116 8,398 977 1,022.54 Dodge County 3 - AA 3-3 55.84 999,389 1.72 176,661 44,961 5,719 687 1,454.60 Early County 1 - AA 4-2 55.66 793,389 1.38 166,511 49,158 5,097 606 1,649.17 Jefferson County 4 - AA 4-2 54.13 999,893 1.72 205,478 56,062 6,058 598 1,671.24 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 6-1 55.19 995,025 1.59 129,497 44,632 5,169 578 1,729.10 Pace Academy 6 - AA 4-2 54.73 983,950 1.78 119,291 32,286 4,822 475 2,104.26 Swainsboro 2 - AA 4-3 54.41 999,813 1.56 121,157 34,556 4,202 435 2,297.85 Bremen 5 - AA 4-3 53.57 686,859 1.18 125,008 37,837 3,659 363 2,753.82 Toombs County 2 - AA 5-2 52.59 958,207 1.30 41,545 8,440 1,051 66 15,150.52 South Atlanta 6 - AA 4-3 47.90 985,211 1.67 65,100 15,712 1,058 58 17,240.38 Heard County 5 - AA 4-3 50.95 426,503 0.60 40,908 10,245 821 56 17,856.14 Pepperell 7 - AA 3-4 49.46 997,971 1.52 46,695 6,937 659 33 30,302.03 Worth County 1 - AA 3-5 49.59 238,227 0.34 19,264 4,054 234 24 41,665.67 Washington 6 - AA 5-2 48.13 714,240 0.95 23,771 1,390 165 9 111,110.11 Elbert County 8 - AA 2-4 43.26 1,000,000 1.24 32,588 5,741 151 4 249,999.00 Model 7 - AA 4-3 42.04 969,903 1.22 12,568 1,310 29 1 999,999.00 Columbia 6 - AA 3-1 41.24 309,383 0.36 4,398 398 9 - - Union County 8 - AA 3-3 39.59 1,000,000 1.06 5,674 108 6 - - Chattooga 7 - AA 2-4 33.36 346,378 0.37 905 46 1 - - Bacon County 2 - AA 4-4 40.37 26,453 0.03 31 5 1 - - Dade County 7 - AA 2-5 28.46 423,011 0.43 396 15 - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 2-5 29.02 261,391 0.27 252 12 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 5-3 33.93 993,636 1.00 455 6 - - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-6 23.84 1,000,000 1.00 134 2 - - - Lamar County 3 - AA 3-5 39.95 3,182 0.00 30 - - - - Monticello 3 - AA 2-5 31.57 11,975 0.01 19 - - - - Laney 4 - AA 3-4 26.62 511,674 0.51 16 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 2-2 34.71 7,040 0.01 13 - - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 3-3 32.14 34,392 0.03 6 - - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 2-5 22.82 494,797 0.49 3 - - - - Coosa 7 - AA 3-4 25.84 1,360 0.00 1 - - - - Towers 6 - AA 1-3 22.95 186 0.00 - - - - - Berrien 1 - AA 2-6 28.93 84 0.00 - - - - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-6 28.90 - - - - - - - Southwest 3 - AA 1-5 23.23 - - - - - - - Butler 4 - AA 2-4 17.80 - - - - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-5 14.88 - - - - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-5 5.22 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-6 3.05 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 739,196 250,199 10,604 1 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Thomasville 260,618 739,176 206 - 1,000,000 - 1 - AA Cook 186 10,623 677,164 280,327 968,300 31,700 1 - AA Early County - 2 282,582 510,805 793,389 206,611 1 - AA Worth County - - 29,444 208,783 238,227 761,773 1 - AA Berrien - - - 84 84 999,916 2 - AA Vidalia 617,267 250,668 57,908 60,267 986,110 13,890 2 - AA Swainsboro 201,454 294,340 290,973 213,046 999,813 187 2 - AA Jeff Davis 92,419 398,673 410,039 93,894 995,025 4,975 2 - AA Toombs County 88,850 56,111 238,880 574,366 958,207 41,793 2 - AA East Laurens 10 208 2,156 32,018 34,392 965,608 2 - AA Bacon County - - 44 26,409 26,453 973,547 3 - AA Northeast 755,885 101,356 115,081 26,090 998,412 1,588 3 - AA Dodge County 130,755 89,771 237,487 541,376 999,389 611 3 - AA Bleckley County 99,521 587,664 217,611 95,203 999,999 1 3 - AA Washington County 13,832 221,189 429,420 322,602 987,043 12,957 3 - AA Monticello 7 20 324 11,624 11,975 988,025 3 - AA Lamar County - - 77 3,105 3,182 996,818 3 - AA Southwest - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Putnam County 619,177 380,174 649 - 1,000,000 - 4 - AA Jefferson County 380,317 575,193 42,113 2,270 999,893 107 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 506 41,975 857,921 93,234 993,636 6,364 4 - AA Laney - 2,545 10,961 498,168 511,674 488,326 4 - AA Oglethorpe County - 113 88,356 406,328 494,797 505,203 4 - AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - AA Butler - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AA Callaway 575,468 328,504 78,015 15,601 997,588 2,412 5 - AA Haralson County 378,666 447,743 127,066 32,682 986,157 13,843 5 - AA Temple 30,407 93,639 423,748 355,099 902,893 97,107 5 - AA Bremen 10,816 96,213 279,514 300,316 686,859 313,141 5 - AA Heard County 4,643 33,901 91,657 296,302 426,503 573,497 6 - AA Lovett 901,174 37,555 61,222 39 999,990 10 6 - AA South Atlanta 59,149 626,952 242,856 56,254 985,211 14,789 6 - AA Pace Academy 29,438 301,918 421,350 231,244 983,950 16,050 6 - AA Columbia 10,239 21,295 36,340 241,509 309,383 690,617 6 - AA Washington - 12,255 237,103 464,882 714,240 285,760 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 25 1,125 5,890 7,040 992,960 6 - AA Towers - - 4 182 186 999,814 6 - AA Therrell - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AA McNair - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - AA Fannin County 997,060 2,478 393 55 999,986 14 7 - AA Pepperell 1,435 666,257 307,445 22,834 997,971 2,029 7 - AA Chattooga 936 16,343 95,005 234,094 346,378 653,622 7 - AA Model 553 312,858 520,945 135,547 969,903 30,097 7 - AA Dade County 16 198 10,756 412,041 423,011 576,989 7 - AA Gordon Central - 1,866 65,379 194,146 261,391 738,609 7 - AA Coosa - - 77 1,283 1,360 998,640 8 - AA Rabun County 964,224 34,958 818 - 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County 34,655 952,827 10,528 1,990 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 1,121 3,941 950,760 44,178 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County - 8,274 37,894 953,832 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Metter Irwin County Chattahoochee County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Washington-Wilkes Irwin County Johnson County Metter B.E.S.T. Academy Macon County Gordon Lee Washington-Wilkes Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 14 50.58 6-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #2 19 45.75 2-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 5 58.36 6-2 Turner County Reg 3, #1 2 69.79 7-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 27 39.95 3-2 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 35 33.79 4-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 39 29.39 2-5 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 7 57.54 6-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 45 19.94 5-3 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 15 47.95 6-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 17 47.22 3-3 Marion County Reg 8, #1 9 57.48 5-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 1, #3 37 29.86 2-5 Miller County Reg 4, #2 6 57.62 6-2 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 21 44.80 3-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #1 1 74.69 5-2 Irwin County Chattahoochee County Clinch County Brooks County Commerce Chattahoochee County Hancock Central Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Commerce Bowdon Reg 8, #3 25 41.99 4-2 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 10 56.87 6-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 6, #4 36 32.05 6-1 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 26 40.90 3-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 8 57.49 4-2 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 12 53.14 4-3 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 29 38.73 4-3 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 13 52.52 3-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 28 38.96 4-3 Screven County Reg 2, #2 3 68.97 6-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 42 23.21 3-4 Seminole County Reg 4, #1 4 64.63 6-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 16 47.69 5-2 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 11 55.14 6-1 Commerce Reg 7, #4 47 18.06 1-4 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 20 45.35 3-4 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2 - A Public 5-2 74.69 999,827 4.28 883,590 819,280 598,879 461,959 1.16 Metter 3 - A Public 7-0 69.79 1,000,000 3.58 782,019 652,833 301,805 193,551 4.17 Brooks County 2 - A Public 6-1 68.97 987,060 3.40 612,069 523,956 392,363 170,970 4.85 Dublin 4 - A Public 6-1 64.63 1,000,000 3.22 512,767 431,601 292,299 93,651 9.68 Macon County 5 - A Public 6-1 57.54 1,000,000 3.10 816,151 295,359 76,361 17,651 55.65 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 6-0 56.87 999,995 3.03 778,975 297,453 77,120 15,337 64.20 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 5-0 57.48 999,829 2.59 627,197 146,585 53,663 12,002 82.32 Turner County 2 - A Public 6-2 58.36 888,831 1.71 223,836 132,870 39,943 8,174 121.34 Clinch County 2 - A Public 4-2 57.49 785,347 1.56 213,528 120,162 34,194 6,320 157.23 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 6-2 57.62 1,000,000 2.19 126,482 75,456 20,997 6,307 157.55 Commerce 8 - A Public 6-1 55.14 999,465 2.42 558,025 107,370 35,384 6,251 158.97 Pelham 1 - A Public 3-1 52.52 1,000,000 2.43 346,066 171,430 39,604 4,334 229.73 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 4-3 53.14 999,937 1.61 169,878 80,386 16,849 1,904 524.21 Johnson County 4 - A Public 6-1 50.58 998,942 1.75 76,508 27,377 4,347 556 1,797.56 Bowdon 6 - A Public 3-4 45.35 999,795 2.32 326,899 30,467 6,369 327 3,057.10 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 6-1 47.95 991,258 2.20 270,590 20,864 2,739 322 3,104.59 Taylor County 5 - A Public 5-2 47.69 999,956 1.45 150,793 12,134 2,218 150 6,665.67 Marion County 5 - A Public 3-3 47.22 903,337 1.27 123,240 8,943 1,563 91 10,988.01 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 3-0 40.90 999,999 1.90 134,068 21,130 1,682 57 17,542.86 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 2-3 45.75 999,892 1.41 24,051 5,432 323 40 24,999.00 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 4-2 41.99 991,042 1.26 82,238 8,370 707 25 39,999.00 Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 3-3 44.80 945,035 0.98 4,193 1,105 81 8 124,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 3-2 39.95 926,611 1.66 85,135 4,098 256 6 166,665.67 Charlton County 2 - A Public 3-3 42.58 259,522 0.30 7,869 1,576 95 4 249,999.00 Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-3 46.15 79,230 0.08 1,527 338 21 1 999,999.00 Schley County 5 - A Public 4-3 43.80 71,447 0.09 4,804 167 17 1 999,999.00 Warren County 7 - A Public 4-2 33.79 994,100 1.36 20,278 476 2 1 999,999.00 Screven County 3 - A Public 4-3 38.96 935,954 0.99 5,309 950 58 - - Montgomery County 4 - A Public 4-3 38.73 479,358 0.55 5,846 788 32 - - Wheeler County 4 - A Public 5-3 37.28 429,137 0.48 3,647 463 22 - - Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 6-1 32.05 697,871 0.94 11,894 370 4 - - Trion 6 - A Public 2-5 29.21 344,978 0.43 3,060 64 1 - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 2-5 29.39 780,632 0.81 4,826 56 1 - - Manchester 5 - A Public 3-5 38.56 25,264 0.03 683 16 1 - - Dooly County 4 - A Public 1-3 35.10 89,524 0.10 452 44 - - - Miller County 1 - A Public 2-5 29.86 844,579 0.86 166 15 - - - Claxton 3 - A Public 2-4 38.13 88,911 0.09 76 7 - - - Telfair County 4 - A Public 4-4 38.61 3,012 0.00 39 5 - - - Terrell County 1 - A Public 3-2 25.48 531,911 0.54 54 3 - - - Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 1-4 18.06 973,396 1.01 431 1 - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 5-3 19.94 942,357 0.99 688 - - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 3-4 23.21 623,554 0.63 24 - - - - Towns County 8 - A Public 2-4 14.12 129,869 0.13 13 - - - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 2-3 13.59 39,487 0.04 7 - - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 1-5 10.00 99,163 0.10 4 - - - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 2-5 22.60 30,163 0.03 2 - - - - Atkinson County 2 - A Public 3-5 42.13 183 0.00 2 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 2-4 6.38 87,274 0.09 1 - - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-8 -6.31 2,874 0.00 - - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 1-6 2.15 64 0.00 - - - - - Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-5 29.40 27 0.00 - - - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 1-6 19.40 1 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-6 23.15 - - - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-7 12.56 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-4 1.17 - - - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-5 -0.07 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-6 -1.49 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 3-6 -2.74 - - - - - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-3 -8.64 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 3-5 -9.80 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-4 -42.92 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 993,726 5,400 771 103 1,000,000 - 1 - A Public Seminole County 4,202 13,825 136,017 469,510 623,554 376,446 1 - A Public Terrell County 1,348 49,316 136,543 344,704 531,911 468,089 1 - A Public Mitchell County 724 931,364 66,874 930 999,892 108 1 - A Public Miller County - 95 659,792 184,692 844,579 155,421 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay - - 3 61 64 999,936 1 - A Public Calhoun County - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Irwin County 929,497 49,296 11,241 9,793 999,827 173 2 - A Public Turner County 37,759 182,135 249,073 419,864 888,831 111,169 2 - A Public Clinch County 18,085 141,784 349,401 276,077 785,347 214,653 2 - A Public Brooks County 14,533 625,329 279,687 67,511 987,060 12,940 2 - A Public Charlton County 126 1,456 107,013 150,927 259,522 740,478 2 - A Public Lanier County - - 3,585 75,645 79,230 920,770 2 - A Public Atkinson County - - - 183 183 999,817 3 - A Public Metter 999,276 326 396 2 1,000,000 - 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 662 830,076 168,483 716 999,937 63 3 - A Public Screven County 61 168,834 735,104 31,955 935,954 64,046 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute 1 417 83,027 861,590 945,035 54,965 3 - A Public Claxton - 5 6,293 82,613 88,911 911,089 3 - A Public Jenkins County - 342 6,697 23,124 30,163 969,837 3 - A Public Portal - - - - - 1,000,000 3 - A Public Bryan County - - - - - 1,000,000 4 - A Public Dublin 909,557 13,743 76,558 142 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Johnson County 75,234 13,996 894,356 15,356 998,942 1,058 4 - A Public Wilcox County 15,209 972,261 12,530 - 1,000,000 - 4 - A Public Montgomery County - - 537 478,821 479,358 520,642 4 - A Public Wheeler County - - 2,318 426,819 429,137 570,863 4 - A Public Dooly County - - 13,700 75,824 89,524 910,476 4 - A Public Telfair County - - - 3,012 3,012 996,988 4 - A Public Hawkinsville - - 1 26 27 999,973 4 - A Public Treutlen - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - A Public Macon County 574,672 425,328 - - 1,000,000 - 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 425,328 573,806 494 367 999,995 5 5 - A Public Taylor County - 514 584,921 414,521 999,956 44 5 - A Public Marion County - 352 414,211 488,774 903,337 96,663 5 - A Public Schley County - - 374 71,073 71,447 928,553 5 - A Public Manchester - - - 25,264 25,264 974,736 5 - A Public Greenville - - - 1 1 999,999 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Bowdon 862,185 79,233 39,185 19,192 999,795 205 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 65,812 205,100 448,224 207,475 926,611 73,389 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 59,082 673,764 236,771 21,641 991,258 8,742 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 12,905 18,668 225,510 440,788 697,871 302,129 6 - A Public Trion 10 23,137 48,512 273,319 344,978 655,022 6 - A Public Armuchee 6 98 1,798 37,585 39,487 960,513 7 - A Public Hancock Central 993,277 6,520 132 70 999,999 1 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 6,016 57,402 168,725 741,253 973,396 26,604 7 - A Public Warren County 560 799,442 159,745 34,353 994,100 5,900 7 - A Public Georgia Military College 77 132,393 660,278 149,609 942,357 57,643 7 - A Public ACE Charter 70 4,243 11,120 71,841 87,274 912,726 7 - A Public Crawford County - - - 2,874 2,874 997,126 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 525,156 333,040 138,610 3,023 999,829 171 8 - A Public Commerce 448,252 440,419 101,806 8,988 999,465 535 8 - A Public Lincoln County 26,559 207,326 726,266 30,891 991,042 8,958 8 - A Public Towns County 29 609 1,745 127,486 129,869 870,131 8 - A Public Greene County 4 392 5,904 92,863 99,163 900,837 8 - A Public Social Circle - 18,214 25,669 736,749 780,632 219,368

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Mount de Sales Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Stratford Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 25 35.10 3-4 Brookstone Reg 1, #2 22 40.44 3-4 Mount de Sales Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 7 58.61 7-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 29 28.57 3-3 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 6 60.33 6-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 26 34.62 4-3 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 9 57.24 5-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 14 48.84 5-3 Darlington Reg 6, #2 20 43.04 4-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 19 46.01 2-5 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #1 1 76.40 7-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 15 48.29 4-2 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #2 23 39.44 5-1 Pacelli Reg 3, #4 11 52.23 7-1 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 3 69.44 4-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy Christian Heritage Calvary Day First Presbyterian Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 8 57.90 5-1 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 17 47.50 5-3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 6, #4 31 27.56 2-3 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 5 61.60 6-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 33 22.40 1-7 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 12 51.56 4-4 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 36 15.95 0-7 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 18 47.36 4-3 First Presbyterian Reg 3, #3 21 41.91 3-3 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 16 47.83 4-3 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 24 38.69 4-3 Strong Rock Christian Reg 4, #1 10 55.50 5-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 13 50.92 3-4 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #2 4 68.75 6-1 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 27 34.29 0-6 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 2 74.08 7-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 7-1 76.40 1,000,000 4.24 939,300 694,748 626,358 418,520 1.39 Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 7-0 74.08 1,000,000 4.04 759,350 697,271 593,293 319,688 2.13 Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 4-3 69.44 1,000,000 3.35 886,571 298,755 237,681 114,262 7.75 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 6-1 68.75 999,399 2.77 367,364 309,860 183,088 73,408 12.62 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 6-1 61.60 1,000,000 3.16 614,580 455,019 109,497 27,148 35.84 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 6-1 60.33 999,994 2.88 514,868 341,160 68,382 15,669 62.82 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 7-1 58.61 1,000,000 2.54 830,945 423,312 65,474 14,445 68.23 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 5-2 57.24 999,874 2.33 356,910 205,141 28,009 5,512 180.42 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 5-2 55.50 1,000,000 2.56 570,128 75,939 31,533 4,322 230.37 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 5-1 57.90 999,814 2.04 203,904 132,736 24,858 4,197 237.27 Aquinas 3 - A Private 7-1 52.23 1,000,000 1.69 290,500 68,480 7,150 850 1,175.47 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 4-4 51.56 1,000,000 2.14 393,809 85,177 8,829 821 1,217.03 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 3-4 50.92 999,955 1.44 86,930 35,371 2,820 301 3,321.26 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 4-3 47.36 995,969 2.27 327,308 62,448 4,438 270 3,702.70 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 4-2 48.29 949,151 1.93 209,623 38,826 2,860 212 4,715.98 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 4-3 47.83 1,000,000 1.77 205,106 10,434 2,077 148 6,755.76 Darlington 7 - A Private 5-3 48.84 994,811 1.79 81,370 23,425 1,673 135 7,406.41 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 5-3 47.50 1,000,000 1.36 54,018 18,688 1,092 68 14,704.88 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 3-3 41.91 1,000,000 1.45 128,848 11,713 428 9 111,110.11 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 3-4 40.44 876,961 1.40 60,012 4,897 120 4 249,999.00 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 4-3 43.04 997,670 1.33 9,316 1,308 120 3 333,332.33 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-5 46.01 965,424 1.00 5,622 702 93 3 333,332.33 Pacelli 4 - A Private 5-1 39.44 1,000,000 1.47 42,287 1,790 83 3 333,332.33 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 4-3 38.69 667,196 0.94 29,704 1,600 35 2 499,999.00 Brookstone 4 - A Private 3-4 35.10 1,000,000 1.30 16,847 587 7 - - Athens Christian 8 - A Private 4-3 34.62 784,046 0.84 3,626 301 2 - - Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-4 33.90 498,632 0.60 6,511 136 - - - Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-6 34.29 915,595 0.94 1,095 84 - - - Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 3-3 28.57 999,998 1.03 1,266 55 - - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 2-3 27.56 861,340 0.88 380 25 - - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 1-7 22.40 1,000,000 1.03 1,454 8 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 2-4 25.02 216,741 0.22 98 3 - - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-5 27.76 12,091 0.01 61 1 - - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-7 15.95 1,000,000 1.02 286 - - - - St. Francis 6 - A Private 1-5 10.55 140,992 0.14 2 - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-7 18.21 34,747 0.03 1 - - - - Walker 7 - A Private 1-7 16.63 89,600 0.09 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 620,659 258,448 76,425 40,437 995,969 4,031 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 256,156 261,828 331,610 99,557 949,151 50,849 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 70,564 340,037 257,506 208,854 876,961 123,039 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian 47,374 95,573 200,442 323,807 667,196 332,804 1 - A Private Tattnall Square 4,742 43,641 131,348 318,901 498,632 501,368 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor 505 473 2,669 8,444 12,091 987,909 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 947,391 52,364 245 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 52,444 915,455 32,101 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 165 32,181 967,654 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 754,609 192,441 33,343 19,607 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas 134,704 155,272 196,133 513,891 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 73,024 174,022 468,323 284,631 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day 37,663 478,265 302,201 181,871 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 853,222 129,709 16,549 520 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 109,273 515,178 351,118 24,431 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 37,175 346,979 538,398 77,448 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 330 8,134 93,935 897,601 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 650,009 267,123 78,681 4,061 999,874 126 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 204,472 259,621 324,758 211,104 999,955 45 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 145,519 468,643 385,735 103 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Hebron Christian - 4,608 210,745 750,071 965,424 34,576 5 - A Private Providence Christian - 5 81 34,661 34,747 965,253 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 983,967 16,033 - - 1,000,000 - 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian 16,033 858,581 37,373 85,683 997,670 2,330 6 - A Private St. Francis - 1,581 13,959 125,452 140,992 859,008 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy - 116,231 863,403 20,364 999,998 2 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian - 7,574 85,265 768,501 861,340 138,660 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 612,854 338,272 42,530 6,344 1,000,000 - 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 350,616 469,981 170,835 8,562 999,994 6 7 - A Private Darlington 35,536 179,604 748,961 30,710 994,811 5,189 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian 994 12,137 34,792 867,672 915,595 84,405 7 - A Private Walker - 6 2,882 86,712 89,600 910,400 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 999,150 845 5 - 1,000,000 - 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 811 252,389 731,546 15,068 999,814 186 8 - A Private Athens Christian 21 166 8,738 775,121 784,046 215,954 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 18 8,123 62,674 145,926 216,741 783,259 8 - A Private Athens Academy - 738,477 197,037 63,885 999,399 601