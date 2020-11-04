X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lowndes
Colquitt County
Colquitt County
Collins Hill
Lowndes
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Colquitt County
Milton
Collins Hill
East Coweta
Colquitt County
North Cobb
Archer
Milton
Denmark
Collins Hill
Parkview
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
21
72.79
3-3
Newton
Reg 1, #2
3
100.71
5-0
Colquitt County
Reg 2, #4
36
58.35
6-2
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
6
85.08
6-1
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
25
71.10
6-2
North Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
8
84.73
4-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
33
61.26
1-6
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
9
84.36
5-1
Milton
Reg 7, #3
40
52.86
3-5
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
28
68.33
3-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
27
70.63
2-3
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
5
87.01
6-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
18
75.18
2-4
Tift County
Reg 4, #2
14
79.90
5-2
Parkview
Reg 3, #4
30
66.42
2-5
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
12
82.14
6-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Lowndes
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Roswell
Norcross
Walton
Lowndes
Newnan
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Gainesville
Reg 8, #3
17
76.66
3-4
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
10
83.51
6-0
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
22
71.86
4-3
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
4
91.07
8-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
20
73.84
3-5
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
19
74.06
3-4
Walton
Reg 4, #4
16
78.80
6-1
Brookwood
Reg 1, #1
1
105.05
6-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #3
15
78.99
4-2
Hillgrove
Reg 2, #2
11
82.42
7-0
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
26
70.98
4-4
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
2
101.03
7-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
13
82.00
7-1
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
7
84.79
5-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
41
47.81
5-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
24
71.48
5-2
Gainesville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA6-0105.051,000,0004.39930,315833,303642,486445,0971.25
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA7-0101.031,000,0004.15913,923837,753425,383244,9573.08
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA5-0100.711,000,0004.09870,390731,406529,216244,6533.09
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA8-091.071,000,0002.91717,612174,83471,98820,63947.45
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA6-287.011,000,0003.23761,476492,679128,95920,24448.40
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA6-185.08999,6832.17147,16275,44534,3744,440224.23
Archer7 - AAAAAAA4-384.73999,9822.46474,59675,57328,8544,072244.58
Milton5 - AAAAAAA5-184.36997,9712.24391,32866,20423,7593,126318.90
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA5-384.79998,3592.33546,067107,78916,9333,124319.10
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA7-082.42999,8622.32336,690157,88827,3652,801356.02
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-083.51998,2742.22360,15358,58920,4752,344425.62
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA6-182.14999,8412.19279,413127,84721,3882,152463.68
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA7-182.00999,8511.84272,01048,6198,0279461,056.08
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA5-279.90937,1511.72211,94475,4069,5017331,363.26
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-278.99950,5191.5762,07520,8273,3122643,786.88
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-178.80645,9390.9066,98222,6242,6981855,404.41
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-475.181,000,0001.3170,10817,4961,1595318,866.92
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA3-476.66995,2181.3563,9926,3616233429,410.76
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-573.84999,9981.4218,9374,1242802934,481.76
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA5-271.48990,0681.79128,54713,7386762539,999.00
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-371.86954,0631.59103,77412,6006772245,453.55
Walton3 - AAAAAAA3-474.06889,7321.2924,0015,1803311855,554.56
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-271.10679,4820.9638,1096,6313481662,499.00
Newton4 - AAAAAAA3-372.79790,3870.8614,5292,9882348124,999.00
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA3-368.33963,9341.6685,1597,7502467142,856.14
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA2-370.63928,2831.1049,0647,4483126166,665.67
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-470.981,000,0001.1526,2234,7232103333,332.33
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-271.54626,5230.6910,8981,9331221999,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA1-467.11595,1780.708,367998341999,999.00
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-566.42551,5320.647,65087822--
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-265.98251,0050.282,8712545--
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-661.26534,8290.561,676282--
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA3-364.44157,6680.1760451--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-552.86962,0791.051,72551---
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-258.35999,9291.0535610---
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-756.2464,9220.0721310---
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-558.4710,6990.01473---
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA5-247.81798,4170.843482---
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-660.5613,3560.01372---
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-257.80471,5940.496031---
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-541.89236,9290.2423----
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-457.583,7800.003----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-521.332,5930.00-----
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-642.963700.00-----
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-625.42-0.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAALowndes576,561411,98010,5429171,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County418,130558,99422,4893871,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County5,13525,715543,208425,9421,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County1743,311423,761572,7541,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAANewnan545,671430,30517,3016,585999,862138
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta438,812395,369164,916744999,841159
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern14,913170,482716,20798,396999,9982
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook6043,832101,550893,943999,92971
2 - AAAAAAACampbell-1226332370999,630
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb783,854186,13422,5877,108999,683317
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove186,979229,728394,133139,679950,51949,481
3 - AAAAAAAWalton16,659450,598288,868133,607889,732110,268
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta10,61745,874118,893376,148551,532448,468
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison1,68587,241171,570334,682595,178404,822
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding2064253,9498,77613,356986,644
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson965,75933,1745954721,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood25,647170,082201,328248,882645,939354,061
4 - AAAAAAANewton7,85658,636356,687367,208790,387209,613
4 - AAAAAAAParkview673669,633222,21644,629937,15162,849
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett6568,475219,174338,809626,523373,477
5 - AAAAAAARoswell448,654393,125123,36533,130998,2741,726
5 - AAAAAAAMilton439,698304,914237,61015,749997,9712,029
5 - AAAAAAACherokee104,644268,743439,591186,873999,851149
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta6,99732,970198,358689,958928,28371,717
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock72489949,45010,699989,301
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah--8264,84064,922935,078
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville399,378253,857233,887102,946990,0689,932
6 - AAAAAAADenmark329,090297,251235,999101,594963,93436,066
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth260,814239,198213,533240,518954,06345,937
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth10,590191,386238,784238,722679,482320,518
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth12818,30871,420161,149251,005748,995
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central--6,377151,291157,668842,332
6 - AAAAAAALambert---3,7803,780996,220
7 - AAAAAAANorcross725,452274,178370-1,000,000-
7 - AAAAAAAArcher274,520723,0872,3696999,98218
7 - AAAAAAADuluth281,87715,591780,921798,417201,583
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek-18859,392102,669962,07937,921
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery-840122,271113,818236,929763,071
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody--72,5862,593997,407
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill924,52160,33510,4134,7311,000,000-
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett57,841918,70213,5278,289998,3591,641
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek16,12515,307904,58459,202995,2184,782
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View1,5043,58128,220501,524534,829465,171
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge92,07543,256426,254471,594528,406

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Valdosta
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Lovejoy
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
Evans
Creekview
Carrollton
Sprayberry
Buford
Houston County
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
16
70.85
6-1
Hughes
Reg 1, #2
2
91.61
4-2
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
32
56.89
2-5
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
34
55.72
5-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
19
68.68
4-2
Kell
Reg 7, #2
17
70.53
5-2
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
21
67.32
4-2
Lanier
Reg 5, #1
7
79.63
4-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
25
60.90
3-3
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #2
20
68.20
4-3
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
15
71.04
5-2
Alexander
Reg 8, #1
3
85.06
5-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
6
81.18
5-3
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
10
74.54
5-1
Westlake
Reg 3, #4
54
29.50
1-6
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
4
84.12
7-1
Richmond Hill
River Ridge
Lee County
Lovejoy
Allatoona
Rome
River Ridge
Glynn Academy
Lee County
Brunswick
Lovejoy
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
30
58.11
4-4
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #2
14
71.76
4-3
Rome
Reg 6, #4
35
53.98
3-3
Pope
Reg 7, #1
13
72.11
7-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
23
63.82
5-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 3, #2
44
44.76
1-5
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
22
65.17
2-1
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
1
97.31
6-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
52
37.42
1-6
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #2
18
69.46
5-3
Brunswick
Reg 1, #4
12
72.62
3-5
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
5
81.71
6-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #3
11
72.90
6-1
Douglas County
Reg 8, #2
9
74.60
4-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
29
58.63
3-3
Riverwood
Reg 6, #1
8
76.64
6-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1 - AAAAAA6-197.311,000,0004.66964,000911,015812,481612,2430.63
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA4-291.611,000,0004.06860,186731,395544,832230,4453.34
Buford8 - AAAAAA5-185.06999,9253.23752,310434,464175,27152,57318.02
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA7-184.121,000,0003.19644,975390,415156,41142,71822.41
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA6-081.71999,0922.41442,154287,67866,34618,83352.10
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA4-179.63997,7222.83690,474188,92672,31114,06370.11
Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-381.181,000,0002.24356,656200,36053,68111,51885.82
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA6-076.641,000,0002.71506,603261,35337,7507,423133.72
Dacula8 - AAAAAA4-274.60999,8152.09322,197127,05815,3832,327428.74
Westlake4 - AAAAAA5-174.54993,3671.65185,28183,52311,3251,799554.86
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA7-072.11997,0832.38461,50138,59313,8541,745572.07
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA6-172.90972,0801.86289,42845,1298,6771,093913.91
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA3-572.621,000,0001.53151,51852,9934,6186541,528.05
Rome5 - AAAAAA4-371.76981,3781.70218,23733,5785,2366161,622.38
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA5-369.46999,9622.32256,85178,4035,1035171,933.24
Alexander5 - AAAAAA5-271.04935,6411.50173,71227,1943,8934062,462.05
Creekview7 - AAAAAA5-270.53999,8831.84193,30225,2433,8963422,922.98
Hughes4 - AAAAAA6-170.85996,7661.2060,79721,3723,2142953,388.83
Kell6 - AAAAAA4-268.68999,7501.79148,87326,6492,4302024,949.50
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-368.20999,2621.68118,73913,3511,4359810,203.08
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA5-363.82999,7961.8734,8776,9736733330,302.03
Tucker4 - AAAAAA2-165.17985,3691.0620,0554,7195023330,302.03
Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-267.32643,1960.8050,6203,9194412049,999.00
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA3-360.90880,7281.1329,4471,6641063333,332.33
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA2-556.89928,4171.509,647997441999,999.00
Evans3 - AAAAAA5-255.721,000,0001.4812,2841,39142--
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA4-458.11895,3351.0117,25137617--
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA3-458.82445,1150.525,7454057--
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-358.63281,9130.312,8162967--
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-557.92304,2360.395,8511906--
Pope6 - AAAAAA3-353.98990,1941.098,7061134--
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-460.3371,9890.081,007722--
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA2-555.88388,4060.422,1891471--
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-361.7113,9490.0122671--
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA1-544.761,000,0001.1460419---
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA2-452.41146,1380.1452711---
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-558.8512,9460.011266---
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-453.8814,2950.01632---
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-352.2219,3570.02191---
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-637.421,000,0001.0269----
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-629.501,000,0001.004----
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-538.7647,3370.0513----
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-739.9320,0810.029----
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-650.5211,3550.0122----
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-437.746,0490.01-----
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-448.726,8450.015----
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA2-549.576,0880.0115----
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-546.614,7060.018----
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-540.494,4070.001----
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-638.31270.00-----
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-640.22-0.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA2-150.93-------
Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA0-241.72-------
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-731.57-------
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-621.63-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-518.42-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAALee County750,478240,0226,6682,8321,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAValdosta242,933578,682172,1776,2081,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County4,266172,062629,316194,3561,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)2,3239,234191,839796,6041,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill975,35522,7081,93611,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy24,38938,938605,978330,491999,796204
2 - AAAAAABrunswick256937,98661,477243999,96238
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro-135330,465597,817928,41771,583
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County-23312246,98247,337952,663
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham---20,08120,081979,919
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute--224,3854,407995,593
3 - AAAAAAEvans853,263146,737--1,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy146,735705,558147,5111961,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)2147,501585,413267,0841,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown-204267,076732,7201,000,000-
3 - AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAALovejoy615,160291,51379,78112,638999,092908
4 - AAAAAAWestlake316,602455,483157,03364,249993,3676,633
4 - AAAAAAHughes52,435146,153479,904318,274996,7663,234
4 - AAAAAATucker15,795106,607281,963581,004985,36914,631
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta824494818,15719,357980,643
4 - AAAAAAMorrow--3715,6786,049993,951
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton743,297192,40443,70318,318997,7222,278
5 - AAAAAADouglas County125,765341,254292,891212,170972,08027,920
5 - AAAAAAAlexander96,959156,984261,148420,550935,64164,359
5 - AAAAAARome33,979309,019390,267248,113981,37818,622
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding-528,97762,96071,989928,011
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County-2872,52511,48314,295985,705
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding--37713,57213,949986,051
5 - AAAAAADalton--11212,83412,946987,054
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona859,828130,6039,3741951,000,000-
6 - AAAAAAKell132,406449,171414,1274,046999,750250
6 - AAAAAASprayberry7,708415,070504,97671,508999,262738
6 - AAAAAAPope585,15671,513913,467990,1949,806
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain---6,0886,088993,912
6 - AAAAAAWheeler--104,6964,706995,294
6 - AAAAAALassiter-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge901,52148,00230,59116,969997,0832,917
7 - AAAAAACreekview51,579767,543178,2312,530999,883117
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek46,128166,977458,321209,302880,728119,272
7 - AAAAAACambridge73814,099275,036155,242445,115554,885
7 - AAAAAASequoyah343,37739,568345,427388,406611,594
7 - AAAAAARiverwood--17,834264,079281,913718,087
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee-24176,4266,845993,155
7 - AAAAAACentennial--22527999,973
8 - AAAAAABuford814,509175,3649,96785999,92575
8 - AAAAAADacula185,456798,65714,730972999,815185
8 - AAAAAALanier3210,300117,022515,842643,196356,804
8 - AAAAAAShiloh-13,522149,049141,665304,236695,764
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central-1,768693,319200,248895,335104,665
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow321614,028131,891146,138853,862
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett-1731,8859,29711,355988,645

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Jones County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
14
65.88
4-3
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
2
90.05
6-1
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
23
57.44
3-4
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
17
61.84
3-2
Creekside
Reg 6, #3
42
43.62
1-6
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
5
80.79
6-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
29
55.13
3-4
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
12
68.38
5-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
7
75.01
6-2
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
28
55.21
4-3
New Manchester
Reg 5, #4
41
44.03
1-4
Lithonia
Reg 8, #1
13
67.43
6-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
4
83.90
6-2
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
11
70.89
6-1
Ola
Reg 3, #4
35
48.30
4-2
Tri-Cities
Reg 2, #1
8
72.71
6-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Jones County
Eastside
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Harris County
Jones County
Eastside
Hiram
Reg 8, #3
31
51.25
5-2
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
27
55.28
3-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 6, #4
33
49.43
5-3
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #1
3
87.14
3-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
22
57.79
4-4
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
18
60.19
3-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
19
58.99
6-1
Woodland (Stockbridge)
Reg 1, #1
1
94.46
5-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
24
56.37
5-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
15
65.84
5-2
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
10
71.31
3-5
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
9
72.31
4-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
26
55.37
4-0
Decatur
Reg 8, #2
16
61.90
5-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
30
52.12
1-7
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
32
49.96
2-5
Lithia Springs

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA5-294.46998,4704.38965,595750,109688,396490,7531.04
Ware County1 - AAAAA6-190.05988,0324.07906,525693,613538,814255,3192.92
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA3-087.14999,9993.61949,576369,044294,584137,7256.26
Coffee1 - AAAAA6-283.90965,3583.05647,857468,153174,10456,14716.81
Cartersville7 - AAAAA6-180.791,000,0003.25842,649283,621139,15537,57125.62
Calhoun7 - AAAAA6-275.01994,7702.83652,925202,63242,7656,514152.52
Jones County4 - AAAAA4-372.311,000,0002.06328,602272,30928,5324,486221.92
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA6-172.71999,9992.43297,760148,86429,3093,597277.01
Veterans1 - AAAAA4-376.39230,7900.59113,60181,02513,1872,809355.00
Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-571.31817,3501.64251,007187,22214,9752,044488.24
Ola4 - AAAAA6-170.89999,2781.49139,92688,7469,6141,150868.57
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA6-267.431,000,0002.35317,45671,5198,5296091,641.04
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA5-168.381,000,0002.13204,88430,5737,0055421,844.02
Harris County2 - AAAAA5-265.84987,5511.97160,353111,1304,5673962,524.25
Eastside8 - AAAAA5-261.90988,0372.23436,606112,7692,8661596,288.31
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA4-365.88988,1521.1242,13515,0941,2949210,868.57
Creekside3 - AAAAA3-261.84998,4601.6548,05917,6637783627,776.78
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA3-360.19999,7771.5833,90210,6533962441,665.67
Griffin2 - AAAAA4-457.79951,1811.4125,82710,6301858124,999.00
Hiram7 - AAAAA1-752.12945,3611.56130,35911,862984249,999.00
Northgate2 - AAAAA3-457.44754,1431.059,7202,172604249,999.00
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA3-255.28998,9791.59114,34814,6111613333,332.33
New Manchester6 - AAAAA4-355.21957,5031.2272,12510,5631632499,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-158.99686,6410.695,365628442499,999.00
Decatur5 - AAAAA4-055.37997,6851.60101,99812,8241651999,999.00
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA5-056.37996,9101.4320,4956,3561101999,999.00
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA2-549.96984,2431.3173,7416,734511999,999.00
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA5-251.25801,6911.0943,7053,975251999,999.00
Loganville8 - AAAAA3-455.13811,0231.029,46357219--
Cass7 - AAAAA6-258.1842,3200.089,2231,21317--
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA5-349.43796,6190.9326,7792,25314--
Union Grove4 - AAAAA3-458.26259,4380.281,3136612--
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-444.91662,8920.728,8634374--
Whitewater2 - AAAAA3-449.06307,0670.37781761--
M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-445.83443,2530.471,168271--
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-248.30575,0720.61811129---
Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-443.34192,1210.211,15050---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-444.48188,3630.211,38642---
Banneker3 - AAAAA1-447.43398,9550.4120912---
Lithonia5 - AAAAA1-444.03456,8900.486279---
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-239.9417,5500.022867---
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-555.5064,5720.061567---
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA1-643.62594,3790.604313---
Northview5 - AAAAA2-437.45103,1780.112473---
Apalachee8 - AAAAA1-637.8018,7650.025----
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA3-438.4730,6220.031----
Grady6 - AAAAA1-728.994,3610.00-----
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-446.271,9190.00-----
Drew3 - AAAAA1-632.602040.00-----
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-438.79590.00-----
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-427.62150.00-----
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-77.133------
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-738.85-------
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-828.56-------
Chamblee5 - AAAAA3-127.31-------
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-712.98-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-81.46-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA1-2-38.48-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins838,86680,52263,85915,223998,4701,530
1 - AAAAAWare County104,623734,959121,03027,420988,03211,968
1 - AAAAACoffee45,844129,675711,59178,248965,35834,642
1 - AAAAAWayne County6,68123,46549,706737,498817,350182,650
1 - AAAAAVeterans3,98631,37953,814141,611230,790769,210
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill998,2641,61011510999,9991
2 - AAAAAWhitewater1,08912,08351,284242,611307,067692,933
2 - AAAAAHarris County510696,802239,23551,004987,55112,449
2 - AAAAAGriffin136241,115418,562291,368951,18148,819
2 - AAAAANorthgate148,390290,804414,948754,143245,857
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)---5959999,941
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAACreekside391,381310,055279,01518,009998,4601,540
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy357,343344,460237,86160,113999,777223
3 - AAAAAJonesboro251,238325,865394,64925,158996,9103,090
3 - AAAAATri-Cities3719,23779,723476,075575,072424,928
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill13795,19425,04830,622969,378
3 - AAAAABanneker-43,557395,394398,955601,045
3 - AAAAADrew--1203204999,796
3 - AAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4 - AAAAAJones County743,528135,32192,84128,3101,000,000-
4 - AAAAAOla190,561750,60554,9243,188999,278722
4 - AAAAADutchtown60,52293,491583,401250,738988,15211,848
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)5,38920,529257,230403,493686,641313,359
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove-49,666249,768259,438740,562
4 - AAAAAStockbridge-241,80562,74364,572935,428
4 - AAAAALocust Grove-261331,7601,919998,081
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X899,35292,1896,9521,5071,000,000-
5 - AAAAADecatur90,440447,969450,0119,265997,6852,315
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb10,208456,193514,89017,688998,9791,021
5 - AAAAALithonia--691456,199456,890543,110
5 - AAAAAM.L. King-7015,936436,616443,253556,747
5 - AAAAANorthview-2,94821,52078,710103,178896,822
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain---1515999,985
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAALithia Springs482,117240,654133,818127,654984,24315,757
6 - AAAAANew Manchester219,099333,219252,500152,685957,50342,497
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill176,065311,388130,346178,820796,619203,381
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica122,43261,260280,656198,544662,892337,108
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson28753,479202,677337,936594,379405,621
6 - AAAAAGrady--34,3584,361995,639
6 - AAAAANorth Springs---33999,997
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity999,7371508626999,9991
7 - AAAAACartersville171617,768381,7373241,000,000-
7 - AAAAACalhoun87382,053587,36625,264994,7705,230
7 - AAAAAHiram-207,958937,383945,36154,639
7 - AAAAACass5922,55319,75342,320957,680
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)--30017,25017,550982,450
8 - AAAAAClarke Central999,98749-1,000,000-
8 - AAAAAEastside10766,640192,47528,912988,03711,963
8 - AAAAALoganville37,417250,594553,009811,023188,977
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier-193,726417,267190,698801,691198,309
8 - AAAAAJackson County-16,17244,698131,251192,121807,879
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove-16,03792,98279,344188,363811,637
8 - AAAAAApalachee-41,97516,78618,765981,235
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Thomas County Central
Benedictine
Hapeville Charter
North Oconee
Stephenson
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
16
56.71
3-4
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
14
58.53
3-3
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #4
33
45.20
5-2
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
3
76.07
6-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
8
63.97
1-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #2
22
52.88
5-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
15
57.37
3-5
North Oconee
Reg 5, #1
31
46.38
6-2
Luella
Reg 7, #3
20
55.08
4-2
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #2
7
64.53
4-0
Stephenson
Reg 5, #4
43
33.40
0-4
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
1
86.98
6-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
12
60.47
1-4
Cairo
Reg 4, #2
11
60.68
3-0
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
23
52.64
2-2
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
9
63.19
5-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
Cedar Shoals
Cedartown
Islands
Bainbridge
Hardaway
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
18
55.34
1-5
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #2
29
49.75
3-2
Riverdale
Reg 6, #4
24
51.96
2-3
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
6
67.98
5-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
25
51.42
4-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
21
54.85
4-0
Islands
Reg 4, #4
17
56.09
2-3
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
4
74.62
4-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
19
55.28
4-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #2
13
60.05
6-1
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
28
50.15
1-2
Westover
Reg 4, #1
10
62.36
3-4
Perry
Reg 5, #3
37
40.33
5-2
Fayette County
Reg 8, #2
5
69.02
5-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
38
39.67
1-6
Ridgeland
Reg 6, #1
2
82.00
5-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8 - AAAA6-086.981,000,0004.66936,264880,658842,399624,9470.60
Marist6 - AAAA5-082.00999,9993.98815,368664,175515,511225,1923.44
Bainbridge1 - AAAA4-374.62999,9123.68860,435646,951247,78767,47813.82
Benedictine3 - AAAA6-276.071,000,0002.93708,685231,622144,63946,01320.73
Cedartown7 - AAAA5-267.981,000,0002.96719,185309,33277,14712,15281.29
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA5-269.02999,3332.31192,66099,46345,3127,811127.02
Stephenson6 - AAAA4-064.531,000,0002.31300,147180,28926,9384,527219.90
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-363.97985,3272.23322,753188,04222,2503,784263.27
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA5-063.19999,8801.92320,02734,93115,1842,276438.37
Perry4 - AAAA3-462.36987,2812.08294,19342,03611,5661,318757.73
Cairo1 - AAAA1-460.47994,0441.91279,904107,2999,2161,021978.43
Baldwin4 - AAAA3-060.68999,7411.98258,28424,2897,4488061,239.69
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-358.53994,7491.88271,246103,3147,5446321,581.28
Hardaway2 - AAAA6-160.051,000,0001.70213,27723,1955,9896251,599.00
North Oconee8 - AAAA3-557.37996,2852.04221,95572,3693,6442713,689.04
Islands3 - AAAA4-054.851,000,0002.01222,06387,8204,1282663,758.40
New Hampstead3 - AAAA4-055.281,000,0001.83175,37460,0753,1182374,218.41
West Laurens4 - AAAA3-456.71915,8771.38136,76752,5362,5641965,101.04
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-555.34814,7301.56143,66839,6991,8401367,351.94
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA2-356.09905,6411.2097,60332,0031,5681019,899.99
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA5-252.88975,5791.35104,61136,5531,1877413,512.51
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA4-255.08914,3821.2051,22219,6351,0006814,704.88
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-351.96958,4971.2065,64513,6363971855,554.56
Jenkins3 - AAAA2-252.641,000,0001.4062,8585,8954261758,822.53
Riverdale5 - AAAA3-249.75996,5721.4271,90418,7745181376,922.08
Troup2 - AAAA4-351.42999,9741.3953,3309,8933411376,922.08
Westover1 - AAAA1-250.15762,1210.9219,7791,983824249,999.00
Luella5 - AAAA6-246.381,000,0001.3241,7518,1541763333,332.33
Howard4 - AAAA2-350.27180,7160.174,174751251999,999.00
LaGrange2 - AAAA5-245.20999,8141.2221,0813,05837--
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA4-447.58340,7530.351,1662307--
Miller Grove6 - AAAA2-345.8638,7330.051,7692965--
Mays6 - AAAA3-550.6017,4440.02673914--
Fayette County5 - AAAA5-240.33994,3261.064,3394591--
East Hall8 - AAAA4-238.19166,5210.212,2531751--
Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-639.67635,9960.651,5131481--
Madison County8 - AAAA2-543.5623,1310.03940139---
Monroe1 - AAAA0-342.59196,9640.2169210---
Spalding4 - AAAA2-540.859,6600.041578---
Pickens7 - AAAA2-434.20127,9240.13766---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-433.40608,7420.621304---
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-337.7552,2100.05714---
Hampton5 - AAAA2-531.93391,4670.398----
McDonough5 - AAAA1-624.687,1480.01-----
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-613.825,3660.01-----
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-813.601,7450.00-----
Rutland4 - AAAA1-531.531,0840.00-----
Columbus2 - AAAA2-528.093200.00-----
Shaw2 - AAAA1-633.70120.00-----
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-724.92-------
Jordan2 - AAAA2-516.20-------
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-314.38-------
Spencer2 - AAAA1-77.27-------
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-7-4.57-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge884,134106,9355,9782,865999,91288
1 - AAAAThomas County Central104,271457,318387,92445,236994,7495,251
1 - AAAACairo6,751398,231479,590109,472994,0445,956
1 - AAAAWestover4,84336,664118,572602,042762,121237,879
1 - AAAAMonroe1841,449195,430196,964803,036
1 - AAAADougherty-7686,48744,95552,210947,790
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)557,965361,97974,7805,156999,880120
2 - AAAAHardaway390,433459,670109,18140,7161,000,000-
2 - AAAATroup46,395126,540519,405307,634999,97426
2 - AAAALaGrange5,20751,811296,609646,187999,814186
2 - AAAAColumbus--25295320999,680
2 - AAAAShaw---1212999,988
2 - AAAAJordan-----1,000,000
2 - AAAASpencer-----1,000,000
2 - AAAAKendrick-----1,000,000
3 - AAAAIslands-617,077364,31318,6101,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead-366,574368,350265,0761,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins-16,349267,337716,3141,000,000-
3 - AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
4 - AAAAPerry485,881371,842101,41428,144987,28112,719
4 - AAAABaldwin430,630488,59976,1774,335999,741259
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)83,35395,045326,614400,629905,64194,359
4 - AAAAWest Laurens13644,344474,941396,456915,87784,123
4 - AAAAHoward-9919,772160,845180,716819,284
4 - AAAASpalding-711,0468,5439,660990,340
4 - AAAARutland--361,0481,084998,916
5 - AAAARiverdale472,343336,498145,47342,258996,5723,428
5 - AAAALuella411,529428,890145,42114,1601,000,000-
5 - AAAAFayette County113,800169,986554,645155,895994,3265,674
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)2,32860,446129,651416,317608,742391,258
5 - AAAAHampton-4,18024,793362,494391,467608,533
5 - AAAAMcDonough--177,1317,148992,852
5 - AAAANorth Clayton---1,7451,745998,255
6 - AAAAMarist939,56259,4231,00014999,9991
6 - AAAAStephenson59,382519,971387,79832,8491,000,000-
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter1,053396,488447,607140,179985,32714,673
6 - AAAAMiller Grove315315,15423,42338,733961,267
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain-23,965147,867786,665958,49741,503
6 - AAAAMays--57416,87017,444982,556
6 - AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
7 - AAAACedartown983,3575,3093,9857,3491,000,000-
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)12,054215,163621,02366,142914,38285,618
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield3,2952,071--5,366994,634
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield1,108669,979183,792120,700975,57924,421
7 - AAAARidgeland12685,26080,913469,697635,996364,004
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)4811,16561,511268,029340,753659,247
7 - AAAAPickens1211,05348,77668,083127,924872,076
8 - AAAAJefferson966,43719,38814,17141,000,000-
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch32,640957,8038,322568999,333667
8 - AAAANorth Oconee92314,661514,120466,581996,2853,715
8 - AAAACedar Shoals-414462,839351,477814,730185,270
8 - AAAAEast Hall-7,677133158,711166,521833,479
8 - AAAAMadison County-5741522,65923,131976,869
8 - AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Appling County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Appling County
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Peach County
Pierce County
Upson-Lee
North Murray
Cedar Grove
White County
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
16
59.19
2-3
Burke County
Reg 1, #2
6
76.68
5-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #4
22
52.87
4-3
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
34
44.39
4-2
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
23
51.12
4-2
North Murray
Reg 7, #2
31
48.17
5-3
North Hall
Reg 8, #4
21
53.50
6-1
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
1
93.01
4-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
14
61.02
5-2
White County
Reg 6, #2
26
50.26
5-2
Adairsville
Reg 5, #4
9
67.44
2-4
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
2
84.45
7-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
51
22.48
1-7
Brantley County
Reg 4, #2
12
64.02
6-2
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
44
31.87
2-2
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
5
77.57
5-1
Peach County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Appling County
Crisp County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County
Central (Macon)
Appling County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Sandy Creek
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
15
59.48
6-1
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #2
7
76.56
6-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
35
42.72
4-3
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
19
56.71
4-3
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
18
58.00
5-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
32
46.68
2-2
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
24
50.80
3-4
Morgan County
Reg 1, #1
3
82.78
7-0
Appling County
Reg 3, #3
30
48.62
3-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
4
80.57
6-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
52
22.36
0-7
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #1
17
58.90
7-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
10
64.75
2-3
Sandy Creek
Reg 8, #2
13
61.18
2-4
Hart County
Reg 7, #4
25
50.80
7-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #1
8
67.56
6-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA4-093.01999,9994.54987,152874,627688,318566,0370.77
Oconee County8 - AAA7-084.45999,9763.67896,007644,494211,884130,1966.68
Appling County1 - AAA7-082.781,000,0003.86931,085573,490384,361127,5316.84
Crisp County2 - AAA6-180.571,000,0003.93888,368699,727342,92692,7539.78
Peach County2 - AAA5-177.57999,9203.29869,884348,32073,19028,05034.65
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA6-176.56999,9853.17825,413299,776144,52827,30135.63
Pierce County1 - AAA5-176.68999,9993.12874,281224,347103,30124,65039.57
Rockmart6 - AAA6-167.56999,6412.48472,975137,19129,5052,214450.67
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-467.44990,6071.76268,41357,4009,7767551,323.50
Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-364.75703,1501.11123,35322,6522,6241556,450.61
Thomson4 - AAA6-264.02999,5331.89128,40113,8556308411,903.76
Richmond Academy4 - AAA7-158.901,000,0002.11113,50832,5143,0437912,657.23
Hart County8 - AAA2-461.18947,7741.34108,19715,6021,6594621,738.13
Central (Macon)2 - AAA5-158.001,000,0001.8776,06115,0711,2384024,999.00
Monroe Area8 - AAA6-159.48998,4901.2576,3978,4927932835,713.29
Burke County4 - AAA2-359.19986,0541.4365,1778,6566532245,453.55
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-264.58306,2590.3619,9473,5661392245,453.55
White County7 - AAA5-261.02979,4511.6167,7709,4985981952,630.58
Dawson County7 - AAA4-356.711,000,0001.8678,7066,3046501376,922.08
Franklin County8 - AAA6-153.50869,6450.909,330514363333,332.33
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA7-050.80998,9911.4021,5121,034531999,999.00
Adairsville6 - AAA5-250.26897,5331.2712,164661201999,999.00
North Hall7 - AAA5-348.171,000,0001.4513,92249420--
Stephens County8 - AAA4-355.94182,1450.193,14720419--
Windsor Forest3 - AAA3-148.62998,6611.3613,34733611--
Morgan County4 - AAA3-450.80829,3300.856,3902839--
North Murray6 - AAA4-251.12985,1971.409,9904567--
Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-352.87512,7180.8616,9061626--
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-244.391,000,0001.276,539891--
Ringgold6 - AAA4-346.15456,7960.583,368711--
Jackson2 - AAA3-350.23290,5330.476,199461--
LaFayette6 - AAA4-342.72660,5370.792,23036---
Mary Persons2 - AAA3-449.41196,7460.303,52929---
Harlem4 - AAA2-541.99150,3930.151402---
Beach3 - AAA1-329.89474,0310.99611---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-231.87527,3011.0087----
Hephzibah4 - AAA2-338.3134,6900.0419----
Brantley County1 - AAA1-722.48949,8720.9610----
Tattnall County1 - AAA0-722.36812,9100.828----
Gilmer7 - AAA3-433.9221,5500.027----
Long County1 - AAA0-811.99237,2190.24-----
Savannah3 - AAA1-416.64-0.02-----
Groves3 - AAA0-55.0970.00-----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-528.741,9700.00-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-632.402350.00-----
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-640.89830.00-----
Murray County6 - AAA3-531.17610.00-----
West Hall7 - AAA2-629.9680.00-----
Liberty County3 - AAA2-246.681,000,000------
Douglass5 - AAA0-549.46-------
Salem5 - AAA1-241.77-------
Redan5 - AAA2-336.58-------
Sonoraville6 - AAA2-533.03-------
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-626.54-------
Pike County2 - AAA0-626.16-------
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-87.81-------
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-7-6.92-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAppling County723,648276,31438-1,000,000-
1 - AAAPierce County276,352723,333314-999,9991
1 - AAABrantley County-40583,872365,960949,87250,128
1 - AAATattnall County-303374,990437,617812,910187,090
1 - AAALong County-1040,786196,423237,219762,781
2 - AAAPeach County927,56747,85022,6771,826999,92080
2 - AAACrisp County62,732872,57364,675201,000,000-
2 - AAACentral (Macon)9,70179,407909,2041,6881,000,000-
2 - AAAUpson-Lee-1322,252510,334512,718487,282
2 - AAAJackson-381,192289,303290,533709,467
2 - AAAMary Persons---196,746196,746803,254
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter---8383999,917
2 - AAAPike County-----1,000,000
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch1,000,000---1,000,000-
3 - AAAWindsor Forest--948,68149,980998,6611,339
3 - AAABeach--48,930425,101474,031525,969
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)--2,389524,912527,301472,699
3 - AAASavannah-----1,000,000
3 - AAAGroves---77999,993
3 - AAALiberty County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4 - AAARichmond Academy845,329114,16940,458441,000,000-
4 - AAABurke County154,023169,040476,062186,929986,05413,946
4 - AAAThomson648713,738281,7333,414999,533467
4 - AAAMorgan County-495191,860636,975829,330170,670
4 - AAAHarlem-1,2725,169143,952150,393849,607
4 - AAAHephzibah-1,2864,71828,68634,690965,310
4 - AAACross Creek-----1,000,000
5 - AAACedar Grove999,0086803101999,9991
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian795875,957122,676557999,98515
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)104120,014460,325410,164990,6079,393
5 - AAASandy Creek933,349411,970287,738703,150296,850
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)--4,719301,540306,259693,741
5 - AAADouglass-----1,000,000
5 - AAARedan-----1,000,000
5 - AAASalem-----1,000,000
6 - AAARockmart923,00863,8086,9095,916999,641359
6 - AAAAdairsville63,042410,248330,63893,605897,533102,467
6 - AAANorth Murray6,950433,010435,440109,797985,19714,803
6 - AAALaFayette6,22885,917144,058424,334660,537339,463
6 - AAARinggold7727,01782,955366,052456,796543,204
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe---235235999,765
6 - AAAMurray County---6161999,939
6 - AAASonoraville-----1,000,000
6 - AAACoahulla Creek-----1,000,000
7 - AAADawson County575,263329,01688,2527,4691,000,000-
7 - AAANorth Hall229,772314,386323,590132,2521,000,000-
7 - AAACherokee Bluff194,965192,460174,710436,856998,9911,009
7 - AAAWhite County-164,138413,139402,174979,45120,549
7 - AAAGilmer--30921,24121,550978,450
7 - AAAWest Hall---88999,992
7 - AAALumpkin County-----1,000,000
8 - AAAOconee County959,76938,1611,425621999,97624
8 - AAAMonroe Area33,893305,944475,277183,376998,4901,510
8 - AAAFranklin County4,78648,980189,153626,726869,645130,355
8 - AAAHart County1,549605,510272,31068,405947,77452,226
8 - AAAStephens County31,40261,643119,097182,145817,855
8 - AAAEast Jackson-31921,7751,970998,030

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Callaway
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Lovett
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Cook
Thomasville
Northeast
Pace Academy
Callaway
South Atlanta
Rabun County
Cook
Vidalia
Reg 4, #3
35
33.93
5-3
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
3
69.95
5-3
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
22
52.59
5-2
Toombs County
Reg 3, #1
9
58.77
5-1
Northeast
Reg 6, #3
18
54.73
4-2
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #2
25
49.46
3-4
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
45
23.84
1-6
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
4
69.59
5-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
29
42.04
4-3
Model
Reg 6, #2
27
47.90
4-3
South Atlanta
Reg 5, #4
23
50.95
4-3
Heard County
Reg 8, #1
2
72.17
6-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
7
59.38
5-3
Cook
Reg 4, #2
20
54.13
4-2
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #4
13
55.84
3-3
Dodge County
Reg 2, #1
12
56.27
4-2
Vidalia
Haralson County
Fitzgerald
Putnam County
Lovett
Haralson County
Fannin County
Bleckley County
Fitzgerald
Washington County
Putnam County
Temple
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
33
39.59
3-3
Union County
Reg 5, #2
5
64.36
6-0
Haralson County
Reg 6, #4
26
48.13
5-2
Washington
Reg 7, #1
10
58.47
6-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
17
55.19
6-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #2
6
60.61
6-2
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
43
26.62
3-4
Laney
Reg 1, #1
1
81.31
8-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
11
56.50
4-3
Washington County
Reg 2, #2
19
54.41
4-3
Swainsboro
Reg 1, #4
15
55.66
4-2
Early County
Reg 4, #1
14
55.78
7-0
Putnam County
Reg 5, #3
16
55.47
5-3
Temple
Reg 8, #2
28
43.26
2-4
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
42
28.46
2-5
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
8
59.14
5-2
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1 - AA8-081.311,000,0004.55950,383843,103760,581611,9340.63
Rabun County8 - AA6-172.171,000,0003.94856,679747,469424,880168,2154.94
Thomasville1 - AA5-369.951,000,0003.58802,565491,409295,32189,32310.20
Callaway5 - AA5-069.59997,5883.42842,570391,406215,74676,23012.12
Haralson County5 - AA6-064.36986,1572.93691,699232,66996,67123,59641.38
Lovett6 - AA5-259.14999,9902.95583,901357,37856,1259,811100.93
Bleckley County3 - AA6-260.61999,9991.96175,80477,34220,5973,897255.61
Fannin County7 - AA6-058.47999,9862.20336,72142,78621,9443,524282.77
Cook1 - AA5-359.38968,3001.99332,81199,08116,4312,662374.66
Northeast3 - AA5-158.77998,4121.92163,77658,76314,1842,063483.73
Putnam County4 - AA7-055.781,000,0001.92274,66598,15511,9581,488671.04
Vidalia2 - AA4-256.27986,1101.83252,48868,51610,6481,242804.15
Washington County3 - AA4-356.50987,0431.75186,83560,8947,6051,045955.94
Temple5 - AA5-355.47902,8931.69210,72877,1168,3989771,022.54
Dodge County3 - AA3-355.84999,3891.72176,66144,9615,7196871,454.60
Early County1 - AA4-255.66793,3891.38166,51149,1585,0976061,649.17
Jefferson County4 - AA4-254.13999,8931.72205,47856,0626,0585981,671.24
Jeff Davis2 - AA6-155.19995,0251.59129,49744,6325,1695781,729.10
Pace Academy6 - AA4-254.73983,9501.78119,29132,2864,8224752,104.26
Swainsboro2 - AA4-354.41999,8131.56121,15734,5564,2024352,297.85
Bremen5 - AA4-353.57686,8591.18125,00837,8373,6593632,753.82
Toombs County2 - AA5-252.59958,2071.3041,5458,4401,0516615,150.52
South Atlanta6 - AA4-347.90985,2111.6765,10015,7121,0585817,240.38
Heard County5 - AA4-350.95426,5030.6040,90810,2458215617,856.14
Pepperell7 - AA3-449.46997,9711.5246,6956,9376593330,302.03
Worth County1 - AA3-549.59238,2270.3419,2644,0542342441,665.67
Washington6 - AA5-248.13714,2400.9523,7711,3901659111,110.11
Elbert County8 - AA2-443.261,000,0001.2432,5885,7411514249,999.00
Model7 - AA4-342.04969,9031.2212,5681,310291999,999.00
Columbia6 - AA3-141.24309,3830.364,3983989--
Union County8 - AA3-339.591,000,0001.065,6741086--
Chattooga7 - AA2-433.36346,3780.37905461--
Bacon County2 - AA4-440.3726,4530.033151--
Dade County7 - AA2-528.46423,0110.4339615---
Gordon Central7 - AA2-529.02261,3910.2725212---
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA5-333.93993,6361.004556---
Banks County8 - AA1-623.841,000,0001.001342---
Lamar County3 - AA3-539.953,1820.0030----
Monticello3 - AA2-531.5711,9750.0119----
Laney4 - AA3-426.62511,6740.5116----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-234.717,0400.0113----
East Laurens2 - AA3-332.1434,3920.036----
Oglethorpe County4 - AA2-522.82494,7970.493----
Coosa7 - AA3-425.841,3600.001----
Towers6 - AA1-322.951860.00-----
Berrien1 - AA2-628.93840.00-----
Therrell6 - AA1-628.90-------
Southwest3 - AA1-523.23-------
Butler4 - AA2-417.80-------
Josey4 - AA1-514.88-------
McNair6 - AA0-55.22-------
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-63.05-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald739,196250,19910,60411,000,000-
1 - AAThomasville260,618739,176206-1,000,000-
1 - AACook18610,623677,164280,327968,30031,700
1 - AAEarly County-2282,582510,805793,389206,611
1 - AAWorth County--29,444208,783238,227761,773
1 - AABerrien---8484999,916
2 - AAVidalia617,267250,66857,90860,267986,11013,890
2 - AASwainsboro201,454294,340290,973213,046999,813187
2 - AAJeff Davis92,419398,673410,03993,894995,0254,975
2 - AAToombs County88,85056,111238,880574,366958,20741,793
2 - AAEast Laurens102082,15632,01834,392965,608
2 - AABacon County--4426,40926,453973,547
3 - AANortheast755,885101,356115,08126,090998,4121,588
3 - AADodge County130,75589,771237,487541,376999,389611
3 - AABleckley County99,521587,664217,61195,203999,9991
3 - AAWashington County13,832221,189429,420322,602987,04312,957
3 - AAMonticello72032411,62411,975988,025
3 - AALamar County--773,1053,182996,818
3 - AASouthwest-----1,000,000
4 - AAPutnam County619,177380,174649-1,000,000-
4 - AAJefferson County380,317575,19342,1132,270999,893107
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)50641,975857,92193,234993,6366,364
4 - AALaney-2,54510,961498,168511,674488,326
4 - AAOglethorpe County-11388,356406,328494,797505,203
4 - AAJosey-----1,000,000
4 - AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4 - AAButler-----1,000,000
5 - AACallaway575,468328,50478,01515,601997,5882,412
5 - AAHaralson County378,666447,743127,06632,682986,15713,843
5 - AATemple30,40793,639423,748355,099902,89397,107
5 - AABremen10,81696,213279,514300,316686,859313,141
5 - AAHeard County4,64333,90191,657296,302426,503573,497
6 - AALovett901,17437,55561,22239999,99010
6 - AASouth Atlanta59,149626,952242,85656,254985,21114,789
6 - AAPace Academy29,438301,918421,350231,244983,95016,050
6 - AAColumbia10,23921,29536,340241,509309,383690,617
6 - AAWashington-12,255237,103464,882714,240285,760
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-251,1255,8907,040992,960
6 - AATowers--4182186999,814
6 - AATherrell-----1,000,000
6 - AAMcNair-----1,000,000
7 - AAFannin County997,0602,47839355999,98614
7 - AAPepperell1,435666,257307,44522,834997,9712,029
7 - AAChattooga93616,34395,005234,094346,378653,622
7 - AAModel553312,858520,945135,547969,90330,097
7 - AADade County1619810,756412,041423,011576,989
7 - AAGordon Central-1,86665,379194,146261,391738,609
7 - AACoosa--771,2831,360998,640
8 - AARabun County964,22434,958818-1,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County34,655952,82710,5281,9901,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County1,1213,941950,76044,1781,000,000-
8 - AABanks County-8,27437,894953,8321,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Brooks County
Metter
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Washington-Wilkes
Irwin County
Johnson County
Metter
B.E.S.T. Academy
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Washington-Wilkes
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
14
50.58
6-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #2
19
45.75
2-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
5
58.36
6-2
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
2
69.79
7-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
27
39.95
3-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
35
33.79
4-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
39
29.39
2-5
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
7
57.54
6-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
45
19.94
5-3
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
15
47.95
6-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
17
47.22
3-3
Marion County
Reg 8, #1
9
57.48
5-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #3
37
29.86
2-5
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
6
57.62
6-2
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
21
44.80
3-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #1
1
74.69
5-2
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Clinch County
Brooks County
Commerce
Chattahoochee County
Hancock Central
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Commerce
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
25
41.99
4-2
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
10
56.87
6-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 6, #4
36
32.05
6-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
26
40.90
3-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
8
57.49
4-2
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
12
53.14
4-3
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
29
38.73
4-3
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
13
52.52
3-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
28
38.96
4-3
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
3
68.97
6-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
42
23.21
3-4
Seminole County
Reg 4, #1
4
64.63
6-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
16
47.69
5-2
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
11
55.14
6-1
Commerce
Reg 7, #4
47
18.06
1-4
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
20
45.35
3-4
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2 - A Public5-274.69999,8274.28883,590819,280598,879461,9591.16
Metter3 - A Public7-069.791,000,0003.58782,019652,833301,805193,5514.17
Brooks County2 - A Public6-168.97987,0603.40612,069523,956392,363170,9704.85
Dublin4 - A Public6-164.631,000,0003.22512,767431,601292,29993,6519.68
Macon County5 - A Public6-157.541,000,0003.10816,151295,35976,36117,65155.65
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public6-056.87999,9953.03778,975297,45377,12015,33764.20
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public5-057.48999,8292.59627,197146,58553,66312,00282.32
Turner County2 - A Public6-258.36888,8311.71223,836132,87039,9438,174121.34
Clinch County2 - A Public4-257.49785,3471.56213,528120,16234,1946,320157.23
Wilcox County4 - A Public6-257.621,000,0002.19126,48275,45620,9976,307157.55
Commerce8 - A Public6-155.14999,4652.42558,025107,37035,3846,251158.97
Pelham1 - A Public3-152.521,000,0002.43346,066171,43039,6044,334229.73
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public4-353.14999,9371.61169,87880,38616,8491,904524.21
Johnson County4 - A Public6-150.58998,9421.7576,50827,3774,3475561,797.56
Bowdon6 - A Public3-445.35999,7952.32326,89930,4676,3693273,057.10
Gordon Lee6 - A Public6-147.95991,2582.20270,59020,8642,7393223,104.59
Taylor County5 - A Public5-247.69999,9561.45150,79312,1342,2181506,665.67
Marion County5 - A Public3-347.22903,3371.27123,2408,9431,5639110,988.01
Hancock Central7 - A Public3-040.90999,9991.90134,06821,1301,6825717,542.86
Mitchell County1 - A Public2-345.75999,8921.4124,0515,4323234024,999.00
Lincoln County8 - A Public4-241.99991,0421.2682,2388,3707072539,999.00
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public3-344.80945,0350.984,1931,105818124,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-239.95926,6111.6685,1354,0982566166,665.67
Charlton County2 - A Public3-342.58259,5220.307,8691,576954249,999.00
Lanier County2 - A Public3-346.1579,2300.081,527338211999,999.00
Schley County5 - A Public4-343.8071,4470.094,804167171999,999.00
Warren County7 - A Public4-233.79994,1001.3620,27847621999,999.00
Screven County3 - A Public4-338.96935,9540.995,30995058--
Montgomery County4 - A Public4-338.73479,3580.555,84678832--
Wheeler County4 - A Public5-337.28429,1370.483,64746322--
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-132.05697,8710.9411,8943704--
Trion6 - A Public2-529.21344,9780.433,060641--
Social Circle8 - A Public2-529.39780,6320.814,826561--
Manchester5 - A Public3-538.5625,2640.03683161--
Dooly County4 - A Public1-335.1089,5240.1045244---
Miller County1 - A Public2-529.86844,5790.8616615---
Claxton3 - A Public2-438.1388,9110.09767---
Telfair County4 - A Public4-438.613,0120.00395---
Terrell County1 - A Public3-225.48531,9110.54543---
Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-418.06973,3961.014311---
Georgia Military College7 - A Public5-319.94942,3570.99688----
Seminole County1 - A Public3-423.21623,5540.6324----
Towns County8 - A Public2-414.12129,8690.1313----
Armuchee6 - A Public2-313.5939,4870.047----
Greene County8 - A Public1-510.0099,1630.104----
Jenkins County3 - A Public2-522.6030,1630.032----
Atkinson County2 - A Public3-542.131830.002----
ACE Charter7 - A Public2-46.3887,2740.091----
Crawford County7 - A Public0-8-6.312,8740.00-----
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public1-62.15640.00-----
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-529.40270.00-----
Greenville5 - A Public1-619.4010.00-----
Treutlen4 - A Public1-623.15-------
Portal3 - A Public0-712.56-------
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-41.17-------
Bryan County3 - A Public0-5-0.07-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-6-1.49-------
Glascock County7 - A Public3-6-2.74-------
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-3-8.64-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public3-5-9.80-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-4-42.92-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham993,7265,4007711031,000,000-
1 - A PublicSeminole County4,20213,825136,017469,510623,554376,446
1 - A PublicTerrell County1,34849,316136,543344,704531,911468,089
1 - A PublicMitchell County724931,36466,874930999,892108
1 - A PublicMiller County-95659,792184,692844,579155,421
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay--36164999,936
1 - A PublicCalhoun County-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicIrwin County929,49749,29611,2419,793999,827173
2 - A PublicTurner County37,759182,135249,073419,864888,831111,169
2 - A PublicClinch County18,085141,784349,401276,077785,347214,653
2 - A PublicBrooks County14,533625,329279,68767,511987,06012,940
2 - A PublicCharlton County1261,456107,013150,927259,522740,478
2 - A PublicLanier County--3,58575,64579,230920,770
2 - A PublicAtkinson County---183183999,817
3 - A PublicMetter999,27632639621,000,000-
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy662830,076168,483716999,93763
3 - A PublicScreven County61168,834735,10431,955935,95464,046
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute141783,027861,590945,03554,965
3 - A PublicClaxton-56,29382,61388,911911,089
3 - A PublicJenkins County-3426,69723,12430,163969,837
3 - A PublicPortal-----1,000,000
3 - A PublicBryan County-----1,000,000
4 - A PublicDublin909,55713,74376,5581421,000,000-
4 - A PublicJohnson County75,23413,996894,35615,356998,9421,058
4 - A PublicWilcox County15,209972,26112,530-1,000,000-
4 - A PublicMontgomery County--537478,821479,358520,642
4 - A PublicWheeler County--2,318426,819429,137570,863
4 - A PublicDooly County--13,70075,82489,524910,476
4 - A PublicTelfair County---3,0123,012996,988
4 - A PublicHawkinsville--12627999,973
4 - A PublicTreutlen-----1,000,000
5 - A PublicMacon County574,672425,328--1,000,000-
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County425,328573,806494367999,9955
5 - A PublicTaylor County-514584,921414,521999,95644
5 - A PublicMarion County-352414,211488,774903,33796,663
5 - A PublicSchley County--37471,07371,447928,553
5 - A PublicManchester---25,26425,264974,736
5 - A PublicGreenville---11999,999
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicBowdon862,18579,23339,18519,192999,795205
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy65,812205,100448,224207,475926,61173,389
6 - A PublicGordon Lee59,082673,764236,77121,641991,2588,742
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)12,90518,668225,510440,788697,871302,129
6 - A PublicTrion1023,13748,512273,319344,978655,022
6 - A PublicArmuchee6981,79837,58539,487960,513
7 - A PublicHancock Central993,2776,52013270999,9991
7 - A PublicWilkinson County6,01657,402168,725741,253973,39626,604
7 - A PublicWarren County560799,442159,74534,353994,1005,900
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College77132,393660,278149,609942,35757,643
7 - A PublicACE Charter704,24311,12071,84187,274912,726
7 - A PublicCrawford County---2,8742,874997,126
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes525,156333,040138,6103,023999,829171
8 - A PublicCommerce448,252440,419101,8068,988999,465535
8 - A PublicLincoln County26,559207,326726,26630,891991,0428,958
8 - A PublicTowns County296091,745127,486129,869870,131
8 - A PublicGreene County43925,90492,86399,163900,837
8 - A PublicSocial Circle-18,21425,669736,749780,632219,368

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Mount de Sales
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Stratford Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
25
35.10
3-4
Brookstone
Reg 1, #2
22
40.44
3-4
Mount de Sales
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
7
58.61
7-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
29
28.57
3-3
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
6
60.33
6-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
26
34.62
4-3
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
9
57.24
5-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
14
48.84
5-3
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
20
43.04
4-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
19
46.01
2-5
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #1
1
76.40
7-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
15
48.29
4-2
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #2
23
39.44
5-1
Pacelli
Reg 3, #4
11
52.23
7-1
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
3
69.44
4-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
First Presbyterian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
8
57.90
5-1
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
17
47.50
5-3
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 6, #4
31
27.56
2-3
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
5
61.60
6-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
33
22.40
1-7
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
12
51.56
4-4
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
36
15.95
0-7
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
18
47.36
4-3
First Presbyterian
Reg 3, #3
21
41.91
3-3
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
16
47.83
4-3
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
24
38.69
4-3
Strong Rock Christian
Reg 4, #1
10
55.50
5-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
13
50.92
3-4
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #2
4
68.75
6-1
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
27
34.29
0-6
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
2
74.08
7-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private7-176.401,000,0004.24939,300694,748626,358418,5201.39
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private7-074.081,000,0004.04759,350697,271593,293319,6882.13
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private4-369.441,000,0003.35886,571298,755237,681114,2627.75
Athens Academy8 - A Private6-168.75999,3992.77367,364309,860183,08873,40812.62
Christian Heritage7 - A Private6-161.601,000,0003.16614,580455,019109,49727,14835.84
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private6-160.33999,9942.88514,868341,16068,38215,66962.82
Savannah Christian3 - A Private7-158.611,000,0002.54830,945423,31265,47414,44568.23
Wesleyan5 - A Private5-257.24999,8742.33356,910205,14128,0095,512180.42
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private5-255.501,000,0002.56570,12875,93931,5334,322230.37
George Walton Academy8 - A Private5-157.90999,8142.04203,904132,73624,8584,197237.27
Aquinas3 - A Private7-152.231,000,0001.69290,50068,4807,1508501,175.47
Calvary Day3 - A Private4-451.561,000,0002.14393,80985,1778,8298211,217.03
Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-450.92999,9551.4486,93035,3712,8203013,321.26
First Presbyterian1 - A Private4-347.36995,9692.27327,30862,4484,4382703,702.70
Stratford Academy1 - A Private4-248.29949,1511.93209,62338,8262,8602124,715.98
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private4-347.831,000,0001.77205,10610,4342,0771486,755.76
Darlington7 - A Private5-348.84994,8111.7981,37023,4251,6731357,406.41
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-347.501,000,0001.3654,01818,6881,0926814,704.88
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-341.911,000,0001.45128,84811,7134289111,110.11
Mount de Sales1 - A Private3-440.44876,9611.4060,0124,8971204249,999.00
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private4-343.04997,6701.339,3161,3081203333,332.33
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-546.01965,4241.005,622702933333,332.33
Pacelli4 - A Private5-139.441,000,0001.4742,2871,790833333,332.33
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-338.69667,1960.9429,7041,600352499,999.00
Brookstone4 - A Private3-435.101,000,0001.3016,8475877--
Athens Christian8 - A Private4-334.62784,0460.843,6263012--
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-433.90498,6320.606,511136---
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-634.29915,5950.941,09584---
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private3-328.57999,9981.031,26655---
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-327.56861,3400.8838025---
Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-722.401,000,0001.031,4548---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-425.02216,7410.22983---
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-527.7612,0910.01611---
Heritage School4 - A Private0-715.951,000,0001.02286----
St. Francis6 - A Private1-510.55140,9920.142----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-718.2134,7470.031----
Walker7 - A Private1-716.6389,6000.09-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian620,659258,44876,42540,437995,9694,031
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy256,156261,828331,61099,557949,15150,849
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales70,564340,037257,506208,854876,961123,039
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian47,37495,573200,442323,807667,196332,804
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square4,74243,641131,348318,901498,632501,368
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor5054732,6698,44412,091987,909
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian947,39152,364245-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy52,444915,45532,101-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian16532,181967,654-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian754,609192,44133,34319,6071,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas134,704155,272196,133513,8911,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day73,024174,022468,323284,6311,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day37,663478,265302,201181,8711,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)853,222129,70916,5495201,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli109,273515,178351,11824,4311,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone37,175346,979538,39877,4481,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School3308,13493,935897,6011,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan650,009267,12378,6814,061999,874126
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents204,472259,621324,758211,104999,95545
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian145,519468,643385,7351031,000,000-
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian-4,608210,745750,071965,42434,576
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian-58134,66134,747965,253
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian983,96716,033--1,000,000-
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian16,033858,58137,37385,683997,6702,330
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis-1,58113,959125,452140,992859,008
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy-116,231863,40320,364999,9982
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian-7,57485,265768,501861,340138,660
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage612,854338,27242,5306,3441,000,000-
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian350,616469,981170,8358,562999,9946
7 - A PrivateDarlington35,536179,604748,96130,710994,8115,189
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian99412,13734,792867,672915,59584,405
7 - A PrivateWalker-62,88286,71289,600910,400
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian999,1508455-1,000,000-
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy811252,389731,54615,068999,814186
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian211668,738775,121784,046215,954
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian188,12362,674145,926216,741783,259
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy-738,477197,03763,885999,399601

Loren Maxwell

