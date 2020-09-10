Laney, Williams lead Dream over Sky

Chennedy Carter had 16 points, Blake Dietrich scored 15 and Elizabeth Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which came into the night trailing Dallas by two games for the final playoff spot.

Courtney Vandersloot hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer to give Chicago (11-10) an 18-point lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter but the Dream (6-14) scored 26 of the next 34 points to make it 73-all heading into the fourth after Shekinna Stricklen hit a 3-pointer. Laney and Monique Billings made back-to-back layups midway through the fourth, sparking a 12-0 a run that gave Atlanta a 95-86 lead with two minutes left. The Sky missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts during that span.