As Masters week begins, an invitation to follow The AJC’s coverage

With a hankering for both a pimiento-cheese sandwich and a truly unique sporting event, I’m bound for Augusta National Golf Club.

It is nothing less than a gigantic privilege to be contributing columns this week to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s coverage of the Masters. I’m looking forward to being on site starting Monday as my colleagues and I deliver stories and images from this one-of-a-kind event that transcends golf and even sport.

If you’ve never been to the Masters, it truly is something else. The tournament field is world class, the grounds are magnificent, the history is palpable, and the sandwiches are dirt cheap.