As Masters week begins, an invitation to follow The AJC’s coverage

With a hankering for both a pimiento-cheese sandwich and a truly unique sporting event, I’m bound for Augusta National Golf Club.

It is nothing less than a gigantic privilege to be contributing columns this week to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s coverage of the Masters. I’m looking forward to being on site starting Monday as my colleagues and I deliver stories and images from this one-of-a-kind event that transcends golf and even sport.

If you’ve never been to the Masters, it truly is something else. The tournament field is world class, the grounds are magnificent, the history is palpable, and the sandwiches are dirt cheap.

We invite you to check in at the AJC’s Masters page throughout the week to read about the latest from the tournament from my talented colleagues Stan Awtrey, Jack Leo and Fletcher Page and to browse the images captured by our two excellent photographers, Hyosub Shin and Jason Getz.

Personally, I’m excited to try to bring you a perspective of the Masters that you won’t get anywhere else. It’s not an easy task at an event covered by hundreds of journalists from all over the world, but I am grateful to be able to take this challenge on. Part of my charge this week will be to post a daily diary each morning to offer you a behind-the-scenes look at the tournament.

Now, which way to the concession stand?

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

