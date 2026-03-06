13 teams are trying to reach GHSA basketball state finals for first time

Cambridge head coach David Akin reacts to a call during a basketball game at Cambridge High School, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Milton. Cambridge is making its first semifinal appearance since the school opened in north Fulton County in 2012. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

‘It’s a breath of fresh air for some people, not seeing the same people in the final four,’ said Cambridge boys coach David Akin.

‘It’s a breath of fresh air for some people, not seeing the same people in the final four,’ said Cambridge boys coach David Akin.

Six teams are in final fours for the first time, and seven are breaking droughts of more than 30 years. Thirteen teams can advance to championship games for the first time.

Half of last year’s state-winning basketball teams are still standing, but there’s still time for underdogs and history-makers in the state tournament with 32 semifinal games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“This has been pure joy for us because we’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said Cambridge boys coach David Akin, whose team is making its first semifinal appearance since the school opened in north Fulton County in 2012. “We don’t have the experience of it like Pace Academy (Cambridge’s opponent Friday in Athens) and other teams. And there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s a breath of fresh air for some people, not seeing the same people in the final four.”

The other first-time semifinal teams are Creekview’s girls, Heritage-Ringgold’s girls, Metter’s girls, KIPP Atlanta College’s boys and Rabun County’s boys. KIPP in Class 2A and Rabun in Class A Division I are ranked No. 1.

Seven schools are making their first semifinal appearances in more than 30 years. They are Harlem’s girls (first since 1969), Washington-Wilkes’ boys (1977), Fitzgerald’s boys (1988), Coffee’s boys and Bowdon’s boys (1993), Darlington’s boys and Walker’s boys (1994).

Thirteen of the 64 surviving teams are one victory from their first state championship games. In addition to the six first-time semifinal teams, they are girls teams from Campbell, Milton and East Laurens and boys teams from Chattahoochee County, Washington-Wilkes, Darlington and Walker.