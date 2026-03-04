Georgia Bulldogs Georgia closes out home schedule with a signature win Bulldogs upset No. 16 Alabama, 98-88, behind Catchings’ career-high 32 points. Georgia forward Kanon Catchings reacts after a 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Tuesday, March. 3, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

If there were any questions left as to Georgia’s chances to earn a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Tuesday should have answered them. Kanon Catchings scored a career-high 32 points and Georgia ended No. 16 Alabama’s eight-game winning streak with a 98-88 victory at Stegeman Coliseum.

Catchings ignited the Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) with 20 points before halftime, helping to lead them to their fourth win in five games. He was 7-of-13 from 3-point range and delivered a signature highlight with a behind-the-back pass to Somto Cyril for a thunderous slam. Heading into its final home game of the season, Georgia had likely done enough to clinch its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. But tacking a sixth Quad 1 win onto the resume surely sealed a berth in the 68-team field. The Bulldogs also reached the most regular-season victories since the 2001-02 team went 21-8 under Jim Harrick. Georgia, which entered the game No. 6 in the nation in scoring at 89.7 PPG, finished with its second-highest point total in an SEC game this season, topped only by the 104 points it scored in an overtime win over Auburn back on January 3.

The Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5) wasted a chance to bolster its seeding for the tournament, despite a spirited back-and-forth down the stretch as the teams traded 3 after 3. Labaron Philon Jr. led Alabama with 26 points.

Catchings, a transfer from BYU in his first season at Georgia, easily eclipsed is previous college best of 23 points. The Bulldogs never trailed after a 12-0 run in the first half, sparked by their defense and Catchings at the offensive end. Blue Cain turned a steal into a layup, Catchings dunked one off another steal, and a third steal by Jeremiah Wilkinson led to Catchings knocking down a 3-pointer. The sophomore forward scored eight straight points in the spurt, hitting another trey that was set up by an offensive rebound. Georgia led 50-43 at halftime after Catchings swished his fourth trey on the period just ahead of the buzzer. The frustration of Alabama coach Nate Oats boiled over when he was assessed a technical as his team was heading up court after a Georgia miss. Down the stretch, the thrilling game was marred by several delays because of a malfunctioning scoreboard.