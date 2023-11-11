Waycross Ware County defense stifles Decatur

Waycross Ware County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Decatur through the first quarter.

The Gators fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Gators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Waycross Ware County faced off against Statesboro and Decatur took on Chamblee Charter on Oct. 27 at Decatur High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.