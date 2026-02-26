AJC Varsity Loss of all-state guard doesn’t derail hopes for Creekside girls The Seminoles are in the second round, despite the early loss of four-star guard Cece Dennis. Creekside head coach Akennia Ellis and players celebrate after their win against Jackson Atlanta in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 39 minutes ago link copied

The Creekside girls began the season with a dream to defend their Class 4A championship. With eight regulars back from the 2024-25 team that went 32-0, it seemed like a legitimate goal — until their best player was injured in the second game and lost for the season. Despite the setback, the No. 4-ranked Seminoles enter the second round of the state tournament with resolve and high expectations of going back-to-back — even without their all-state leader.

Creekside has been without four-star C’India “Cece” Dennis, a 5-foot-6 junior, since the second game when she fell and tore her right ACL in a win against Class 3A No. 3 Sandy Creek. Dennis, ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the state by 247Sports, averaged 20.9 points, six rebounds, six assists and 3.8 steals last year and already had 73 points in the first two games this season. Dennis has already been offered scholarships by the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville, Ole Miss and Clemson, among dozens of others. GHSA girls basketbal Full list “The girls have been trying to find a new roles and new identities without her, because they’re so used to playing with her,” said coach Akennia Ellis, in her eighth season at the school. “They’ve been stepping it up and it’s worked out well, and I think we’re peaking at the right time.” Creekside (20-8) defeated Hiram 64-16 in the opener of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. The Seminoles will host Madison County (19-9) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round. Without Dennis, Creekside is relying heavily on a trio of guards — sophomore Maliha Harris (15.6 points) and juniors Sydnee Hunter (13.4 points) and Jacy Mitchell (12.2 points).

Creekside guard Jacy Mitchell attempts a shot during the second half against Jackson Atlanta during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“They’ve pretty much put the team on their back,” Ellis said. “We’ve had a lot of games where those three have put up double figures, and I’ve talked with my post players about being more involved because we have a lot of girls who can contribute.” The inside game is being carried by a pair of seniors — Kiana Harvey and Ryleigh Roberson. Harvey played well in the state championship last year and averages 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds. Roberson averages four rebounds. Seven remaining players were on last year’s championship team, which helped make the transition less traumatic in the wake of the Dennis injury. “They’ve all been here before, and they know what it takes,” Ellis said. “Everybody is able to contribute, and it’s time to start contributing. Our post players showed a lot of energy (against Hiram), boxing out, blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, contributing how they can. We’re just trying to build on that.” Creekside players celebrate their win against Jackson Atlanta in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz/AJC)