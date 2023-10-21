Warrenton Briarwood defeats Martinez Augusta Prep

The first quarter gave Warrenton Briarwood a 14-0 lead over Martinez Augusta Prep.

The Buccaneers’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Warrenton Briarwood jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Warrenton Briarwood and Martinez Augusta Prep faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Warrenton Briarwood Academy High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Martinez Augusta Prep squared off with Greensboro Lake Oconee in a football game.

