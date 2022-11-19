Warner Robins races in front to lap Columbus Northside

Warner Robins wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 38-7 victory over Columbus Northside during this Georgia football game.
Warner Robins drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Northside after the first quarter.
The Demons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Warner Robins roared to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
