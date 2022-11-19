ajc logo
Warner Robins races in front to lap Columbus Northside

Sports
By Sports Bot
42 minutes ago

Warner Robins wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 38-7 victory over Columbus Northside during this Georgia football game.

Warner Robins drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Northside after the first quarter.

The Demons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Warner Robins roared to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on November 4, Warner Robins squared off with Locust Grove in a football game. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

