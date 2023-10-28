Warner Robins Hou County collects victory over Tifton Tift County

The first quarter gave Warner Robins Hou County a 10-0 lead over Tifton Tift County.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Tifton Tift County fought back in the third quarter to make it 19-14.

The Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins Hou County and Tifton Tift County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Warner Robins Hou County.

