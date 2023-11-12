Thomson shuts out Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

A suffocating defense helped Thomson handle Hazlehurst Jeff Davis 40-0 on Nov. 11 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Thomson faced off against Augusta Westside and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Americus Sumter High School South on Nov. 3 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

