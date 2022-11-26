Thomson knocks out victory beat against South Atlanta

Thomson pushed past South Atlanta for a 56-38 win for a Georgia high school football victory on November 25.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a modest 14-12 gap over the Hornets at halftime.
Thomson stormed to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-26 advantage in the frame.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com