Thomson knocks out victory beat against South Atlanta

Sports
By Sports Bot
45 minutes ago

Thomson pushed past South Atlanta for a 56-38 win for a Georgia high school football victory on November 25.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 14-12 gap over the Hornets at halftime.

Thomson stormed to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-26 advantage in the frame.

Recently on November 11, Thomson squared off with Reidsville Tattnall County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

