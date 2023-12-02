Thomasville Thomas County squeezes past Atlanta Marist

Thomasville Thomas County posted a narrow 13-7 win over Atlanta Marist on Dec. 1 in Georgia football.
Thomasville Thomas County jumped in front of Atlanta Marist 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the War Eagles climbed back to within 13-7.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on Nov. 17, Atlanta Marist faced off against Brunswick and Thomasville Thomas County took on Jonesboro on Nov. 17 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.