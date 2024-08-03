Thomasville Thomas County routs Valdosta Lowndes

Thomasville Thomas County recorded a big victory over Valdosta Lowndes 31-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 2.
The Yellow Jackets opened a giant 28-3 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.
Valdosta Lowndes clawed to within 31-10 through the third quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
