GHSA basketball state tournament semifinal schedule
The semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday at four neutral sites.
Holy Innocents' Episcopal players celebrate their victory over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate during Region 5AA Championship game at Therrell High School, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Holy Innocents' Episcopal won 56-46 over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Thirty-two boys teams and 32 girls teams will be seeking a spot in the state championship games when the Georgia High School Association basketball tournament semifinals are played this weekend.
The semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday at four neutral sites: Georgia State University (classes 6A and 5A), Akins Ford Arena in Athens (4A and 3A-A Private), Legacy Arena in Douglasville (3A and 2A) and Fort Valley State University (A Division I and A Division II).
Nine defending state champions will be among the teams playing this week. The 2025 boys champions are Wheeler (Class 6A), Tri-Cities (5A), Butler (2A) and Holy Innocents’ (3A-A Private). The defending girls champions are Grayson (6A), River Ridge (5A), Hardaway (2A), Wilcox County (A Division II) and Holy Innocents’ (3A-A Private).
Holy Innocents’ is one of three schools with both its boys team and girls team still alive. The others are Hillgrove of Class 6A and Washington-Wilkes of A Division II.
The championship games will be played Wednesday through Saturday next week.
Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.
Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.