GHSA basketball state tournament semifinal schedule

Holy Innocents' Episcopal players celebrate their victory over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate during Region 5AA Championship game at Therrell High School, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Holy Innocents' Episcopal won 56-46 over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday at four neutral sites: Georgia State University (classes 6A and 5A), Akins Ford Arena in Athens (4A and 3A-A Private), Legacy Arena in Douglasville (3A and 2A) and Fort Valley State University (A Division I and A Division II).

Thirty-two boys teams and 32 girls teams will be seeking a spot in the state championship games when the Georgia High School Association basketball tournament semifinals are played this weekend.

Nine defending state champions will be among the teams playing this week. The 2025 boys champions are Wheeler (Class 6A), Tri-Cities (5A), Butler (2A) and Holy Innocents’ (3A-A Private). The defending girls champions are Grayson (6A), River Ridge (5A), Hardaway (2A), Wilcox County (A Division II) and Holy Innocents’ (3A-A Private).

Holy Innocents’ is one of three schools with both its boys team and girls team still alive. The others are Hillgrove of Class 6A and Washington-Wilkes of A Division II.

The championship games will be played Wednesday through Saturday next week.

Here is the schedule for the semifinals.