Temple crushes Roberta Crawford County

Temple darted in front of Roberta Crawford County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-13 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Temple roared to a 55-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Roberta Crawford County and Temple played in a 38-29 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.