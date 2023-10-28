Tallapoosa Haralson County crushes Chatsworth Murray County

Defense ruled the first quarter as Tallapoosa Haralson County and Chatsworth Murray County were both scoreless.

The Rebels registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Tallapoosa Haralson County roared to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-14 edge.

Last season, Tallapoosa Haralson County and Chatsworth Murray County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chatsworth Murray County faced off against Rockmart and Tallapoosa Haralson County took on Rome Model on Oct. 13 at Rome Model High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.