Cumming South Forsyth manhandles Suwanee Lambert

Suwanee Lambert got no credit and no consideration from Cumming South Forsyth, which slammed the door 54-29 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.
Cumming South Forsyth jumped in front of Suwanee Lambert 17-2 to begin the second quarter.
The War Eagles opened a towering 22-6 gap over the Longhorns at the intermission.
Cumming South Forsyth jumped to a 42-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Longhorns outpointed the War Eagles 14-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
