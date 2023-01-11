ajc logo
Cumming South Forsyth manhandles Suwanee Lambert

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Suwanee Lambert got no credit and no consideration from Cumming South Forsyth, which slammed the door 54-29 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

Cumming South Forsyth jumped in front of Suwanee Lambert 17-2 to begin the second quarter.

The War Eagles opened a towering 22-6 gap over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Cumming South Forsyth jumped to a 42-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns outpointed the War Eagles 14-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on January 6, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Alpharetta Denmark in a basketball game. For more, click here.

