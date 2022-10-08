Suwanee Lambert pours it on Cumming Forsyth Central

Suwanee Lambert unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cumming Forsyth Central 40-14 Friday during this Georgia football game.
The Longhorns fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Longhorns’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.
