Super start fuels Kennesaw North Cobb Christian’s victory over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian opened with a 20-7 advantage over Blue Ridge Fannin County through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Eagles and the Rebels were both scoreless.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian jumped to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rebels’ 20-6 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Tallapoosa Haralson County.

