Strong start sends Warner Robins over Waycross Ware County

By Sports Bot
23 minutes ago

After jumping in front early, Warner Robins held off Waycross Ware County squad for a 23-21 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Warner Robins High on Nov. 17.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Warner Robins squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Warner Robins faced off against Locust Grove and Waycross Ware County took on Douglas Coffee on Nov. 3 at Waycross Ware County High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

