Strong start sends Warner Robins over Waycross Ware County

After jumping in front early, Warner Robins held off Waycross Ware County squad for a 23-21 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Warner Robins High on Nov. 17.
Last season, Waycross Ware County and Warner Robins squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Warner Robins faced off against Locust Grove and Waycross Ware County took on Douglas Coffee on Nov. 3 at Waycross Ware County High School.
