Big second-half comeback not enough for Georgia State in OT loss

Georgia State Panthers guard Jelani Hamilton (10), who had 28 points in Thursday's loss to James Madison, dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kennesaw State at VyStar Arena, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Kennesaw. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Panthers rallied from 15 points down to force overtime but still lost to James Madison on a late basket.

With 15:36 to play, the Panthers found themselves trailing 54-39, but they proceeded to go on a 19-2 run in less than seven minutes to take a 58-56 lead.

After coming back from a 15-point deficit in the second half, Georgia State just didn’t have enough to get a victory, as it fell to host James Madison Thursday night in overtime, 81-79.

And after falling behind 70-66 with two minutes to play in regulation, a pair of baskets by Micah Tucker got Georgia State even, forcing overtime.

But Cliff Davis scored seven of his season-high 26 points in overtime, including the game-winning layup with eight seconds left to break a 79-79 tie and help James Madison get the victory.

Davis had five steals for the Dukes (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Justin McBride added 22 points and nine rebounds, and Gabe Newhof had 11 points.

Jelani Hamilton finished with 28 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 6-7). Georgia State also got 20 points, five assists and two steals from Micah Tucker.