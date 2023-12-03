Statesboro dominates Reidsville Tattnall County

Statesboro earned a convincing 61-31 win over Reidsville Tattnall County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.
Statesboro opened with a 21-4 advantage over Reidsville Tattnall County through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils’ shooting steamrolled in front for a 37-13 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Statesboro pulled to a 54-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
