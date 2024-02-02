Statesboro Bulloch barely beats Claxton

Statesboro Bulloch topped Claxton 47-46 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 1.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Statesboro Bulloch and Claxton settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.
The Gators opened a slim 18-15 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Statesboro Bulloch jumped to a 32-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Gators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 21-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.
