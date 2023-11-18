Statesboro Bulloch allows no points against Monroe George Walton

Statesboro Bulloch’s defense throttled Monroe George Walton, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 17.
Statesboro Bulloch jumped in front of Monroe George Walton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Gators’ offense pulled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Statesboro Bulloch stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Gators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Statesboro Bulloch faced off against Bellville Pinewood Christian and Monroe George Walton took on Bethlehem Christian on Nov. 3 at Bethlehem Christian Academy.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.