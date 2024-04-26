Sandersville Washington County takes down Eastman Dodge County

Sandersville Washington County handled Eastman Dodge County 10-1 in an impressive showing during this Georgia baseball game on April 25.

In recent action on April 17, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Fitzgerald and Sandersville Washington County took on Wrightsville Johnson County on April 12 at Wrightsville Johnson County High School.

