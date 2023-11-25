Rockmart tops Lyons Toombs County

Rockmart earned a convincing 45-21 win over Lyons Toombs County on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.
Rockmart darted in front of Lyons Toombs County 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Yellowjackets’ offense thundered in front for a 24-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Yellowjackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 11, Rockmart faced off against Atlanta Washington and Lyons Toombs County took on Macon Southwest on Nov. 11 at Lyons Toombs County High School.
