Boys Basketball Roundup – December 5, 2023

Atlanta Hapeville Charter handled Clarkston 68-45 in an impressive showing on Dec. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

South Atlanta dominates Atlanta Therrell

South Atlanta recorded a big victory over Atlanta Therrell 60-36 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Augusta Cross Creek defeats Waynesboro Burke County

Augusta Cross Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-39 win over Waynesboro Burke County in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Augusta Cross Creek faced off against Augusta Butler.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian pushes over Westminster West-Oak

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian notched a win against Westminster West-Oak 70-54 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Columbus Brookstone carves slim margin over Columbus Jordan

Columbus Brookstone posted a narrow 68-60 win over Columbus Jordan in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Columbus Jordan faced off against Columbus Shaw.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff rides to cruise-control win over Gainesville East Forsyth

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gainesville East Forsyth 62-30 on Dec. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Gainesville North Hall earns solid win over Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville North Hall grabbed a 57-39 victory at the expense of Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain tacks win on North Atlanta

It was a tough night for North Atlanta which was overmatched by Lithonia Arabia Mountain in this 55-32 verdict.

McDonough Union Grove overwhelms McDonough Ola

McDonough Union Grove’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonough Ola 63-16 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan tops Dahlonega Lumpkin County

It was a tough night for Dahlonega Lumpkin County which was overmatched by Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in this 69-29 verdict.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off against Gainesville Chestatee.

Portal overcomes Statesboro in seat-squirming affair

Portal finally found a way to top Statesboro 60-56 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Statesboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-15 advantage over Portal as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 29-26 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Statesboro came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Portal 45-44.

It took a 16-11 rally, but the Panthers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Portal faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

Rome Armuchee carves slim margin over Cedartown

Rome Armuchee finally found a way to top Cedartown 43-39 in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Roswell squeezes past Alpharetta

Roswell finally found a way to top Alpharetta 58-55 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Alpharetta High on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Roswell faced off against Marietta Lassiter.

Savannah Memorial Day dominates Ridgeland Thomas Heyward in convincing showing

Savannah Memorial Day controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-36 win against Ridgeland Thomas Heyward in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Savannah Memorial Day faced off against Ridgeland Thomas Heyward and Savannah Memorial Day took on Ridgeland Thomas Heyward on Nov. 28 at Ridgeland Thomas Heyward Academy.

Suwanee Lambert claims victory against Cumming North Forsyth

Suwanee Lambert eventually beat Cumming North Forsyth 64-48 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Toccoa Stephens County carves slim margin over Elberton Elbert County

Toccoa Stephens County finally found a way to top Elberton Elbert County 67-62 at Toccoa Stephens County High on Dec. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

The last time Toccoa Stephens County and Elberton Elbert County played in a 75-53 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Oakwood West Hall and Elberton Elbert County took on Athens on Nov. 28 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

