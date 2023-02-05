X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alma Bacon County barely beats Pelham

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 minutes ago

A tight-knit tilt turned in Alma Bacon County’s direction just enough to squeeze past Pelham 37-34 at Alma Bacon County High on February 4 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Alma Bacon County faced off against Ocilla Irwin County . For a full recap, click here. Pelham took on Quitman Brooks County on January 28 at Quitman Brooks County High School. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration 8h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat
6h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Worst-case projections for Braves still are really good

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Worst-case projections for Braves still are really good

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
The Latest
Gainesville North Hall hustles by Gainesville East Forsyth
23h ago
Cumming North Forsyth claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mt. Airy Habersham...
23h ago
Atlanta Marist gallops past Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
1h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top