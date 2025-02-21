Pace Academy hires former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon as football coach

Since 2023, Weatherspoon has been the head athletic trainer and football coach at Legacy Sports Complex.

”My goal is to build a football program that reflects Pace’s high academic standards — one that is demanding, disciplined and character-driven," Weatherspoon said in a statement from the school. “More than just developing great players, I want to help shape great young men.”

Weatherspoon will replace Nick Bach, who resigned in December to pursue other opportunities after three seasons. Pace Academy was 4-6 last season, its fewest victories since 2009. The school has been middling while often playing in a higher class than its enrollment since its 2015 Class 2A championship under another former NFL player, Chris Slade.

“Coach Weatherspoon comes to Pace with the highest praise from former teammates, coaches and leaders within the Falcons organization,” Pace head of school Fred Assaf said in a statement from the school. “His passion for the game is undeniable, but what truly sets him apart is his deep commitment to community and his dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes who become prepared, confident citizens of the world.”