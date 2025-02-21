High School Sports
High School Sports

Pace Academy hires former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon as football coach

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (56) tackles Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88) during the first half in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (56) tackles Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88) during the first half in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
By
1 hour ago

Pace Academy announced former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon as its head football coach Friday.

Weatherspoon was a 2010 first-round NFL draft pick who played six seasons with Falcons and one with the Cardinals. He started 44 of his 67 NFL games.

Weatherspoon has worked with youth, middle school and high school teams primarily as a community coach since his retirement after the 2017 season.

Since 2023, Weatherspoon has been the head athletic trainer and football coach at Legacy Sports Complex.

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was announced as Pace Academy's football coach on Feb. 21, 2025.

Credit: Pace Academy

icon to expand image

Credit: Pace Academy

”My goal is to build a football program that reflects Pace’s high academic standards — one that is demanding, disciplined and character-driven," Weatherspoon said in a statement from the school. “More than just developing great players, I want to help shape great young men.”

Weatherspoon will replace Nick Bach, who resigned in December to pursue other opportunities after three seasons. Pace Academy was 4-6 last season, its fewest victories since 2009. The school has been middling while often playing in a higher class than its enrollment since its 2015 Class 2A championship under another former NFL player, Chris Slade.

“Coach Weatherspoon comes to Pace with the highest praise from former teammates, coaches and leaders within the Falcons organization,” Pace head of school Fred Assaf said in a statement from the school. “His passion for the game is undeniable, but what truly sets him apart is his deep commitment to community and his dedication to developing well-rounded student-athletes who become prepared, confident citizens of the world.”

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

September 11, 2016 ATLANTA: Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins catches a touchdown pass past Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon for a 24-13 lead during the third quarter in an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton /ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Former Falcons standout Sean Weatherspoon named Pace Academy’s head football coach

55m ago

Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a ...

Falcons’ Zac Robinson makes list of difference-makers under 40 in NFL

Robinson, 38, was hired a year ago as the Falcons' offensive coordinator.

The Latest

Footballs are shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Union County, Cedar Shoals hire football coaches

1h ago

Buford girls stick with ‘controlled chaos’ approach to chase championships

Boys first-round recap: Sprayberry, Peach County upset 4th-ranked teams; Habersham, Mt. Zion win historic games

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.