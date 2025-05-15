Oconee County girls extend GHSA’s longest soccer championship reign with 3A title

Freshman Maddie Cass jumped on a loose ball in the box just 50 seconds into the first overtime period and juked past the goalkeeper before tapping in a shot from five yards out for what proved to be the only score of the match.

The win also earned some redemption for Oconee County (17-6), which lost only two Region 8-3A games all season — but one of those was a 1-0 setback at Jefferson on March 21.

“We were hungry for this game,” senior midfielder Darby Boran said. “We really wanted a chance to play them again. We knew this would be a close game, and after we scored that goal in the first overtime period, I knew that we’d be able to defend that lead and hang on.”

Oconee County coach Judson Hamby said the intense, physical, tightly contested match is what his team expected from Jefferson (17-4).

“This was a great game between two great teams,” he said. “It was back and forth, and Jefferson gave us everything they had. They knew us well and they took some of our players and strategies out with their game plan. But wow, what heart and what fight our team had, both individually and as a group. This was a proper championship game to end the year.”

Hamby won five titles in 19 years at Parkview of Gwinnett County and now has won back-to-back championships at Oconee County. He said that despite his team’s young roster, which features just two seniors, his players have extensive playoff experience with three consecutive runs to the state title game.

“I think our girls know how to handle being in tight games like this,” Hamby said. “Even going into overtime, our team knew they could still find a way to win it. They are a very disciplined team with a lot of heart.”

The scoreless first half of Wednesday’s game featured just two shots on goal by Oconee County and three by Jefferson. Oconee County goalkeeper Alison Winters made all three saves, while Jefferson goalkeeper Ella Sellers made two.

In the second half, both teams continued to defend well. Jefferson managed just two shots on frame, both stopped by Winters, and Sellers made two more saves for Jefferson, including an amazing point-blank save of a shot by Cass with 19 minutes left in regulation. Cass had another good chance with an open look with six minutes left but pushed her attempt wide.

Oconee County made the most of its only scoring chance in overtime. Jefferson misplayed a pass deep in their end, and Cass quickly stole the ball, eluded Sellers in the box, and converted her shot with 9:10 left in the first extra period.

Oconee County clamped down defensively for the rest of the match, allowing just two shots on goal in the 20 minutes of overtime, with Winters collecting two more saves.

Two other programs, Aquinas and Fellowship Christian, entered this season as two-time defending champions. Both lost in the Class 3A-A private division.

Hamby was asked if winning state title games ever gets boring.

“Not at all,” he said. “It’s always special. Every year is a different experience and a different team. Our girls have really grown as the season has gone on, and I’m just so happy for them. Moments like this are always so much fun.”