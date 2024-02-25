North Charleston Cathedral rides to cruise-control win over Savannah Bethesda

North Charleston Cathedral handled Savannah Bethesda 74-43 in an impressive showing for a South Carolina boys basketball victory at North Charleston Cathedral Academy on Feb. 24.
Last season, North Charleston Cathedral and Savannah Bethesda faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at North Charleston Cathedral Academy.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep.
