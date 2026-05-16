AJC Varsity

Trion girls soccer completes comeback for first title behind senior’s 2 goals

Trion downs Irwin County, 2-1, to take the Class A Division II state championship.
Trion's girls soccer team won its first state title, completing a 2-1 comeback win over Irwin County in the Class A Division II championship on Friday, May 15, at Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)
Trion's girls soccer team won its first state title, completing a 2-1 comeback win over Irwin County in the Class A Division II championship on Friday, May 15, at Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

THOMASTON — Allie Hudgins felt the pressure and the heat mount as her team trailed Irwin County late in the second half of the Class A Division II state championship.

The forward was frustrated, too. She had just squandered Trion’s best chance to tie the game, sending an uncontested shot right at Irwin County’s goalkeeper.

“I was just devastated,” Hudgins said. “I couldn’t breathe because I was so upset.”

But just like she had all season, Hudgins gave herself another chance five minutes later. She bounced a strong shot across the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands and into the left side of the net, tying the game at 1-1.

“That gave me more confidence that we were back in the game,” Hudgins said. “I could feel the energy change also with all of us.”

The heat didn’t change, though, and Hudgins started to feel lightheaded. Trion coach Marcia Thompson, who led the program to its first state championship on Friday, had to pull Hudgins out of the game for the first time in her career.

“I just reminded her you don’t have to do it all, but normally, she doesn’t try to do it all,” Thompson said.

Hudgins might not have done it all, but she did deliver the biggest goal in program history with 10 minutes left. The speedy forward was about to rip off another breakaway when an Irwin County defender dragged her down, inciting an indirect free kick.

Hudgins threaded a low shot between Irwin County’s defensive wall and the left goal post, taking the 2-1 lead for good.

“It was just amazing,” Hudgins said. “It felt unreal, perfect. Like a movie.”

Trion’s last two seasons under Thompson have been its best. The Bulldogs reached the semifinals for the first time in 2025 and won their first championship game on Friday.

“These kids are going to play with all they’ve got, like Allie, the MVP, who was about to pass out,” Thompson said.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

GHSA Soccer finals at Duluth High School
AJC VARSITY

2026 GHSA soccer state championships: Full list of winners, scores

AJC VARSITY

GHSA track Day 4 results: Oconee boys, North Hall girls win 1st-ever state titles

AJC VARSITY

She won a state championship. Then her twin brother matched it 2 hours later.

Keep Reading

West Forsyth rallies to reclaim girls’ soccer state title

Jefferson avenges 2025 championship loss, claims first girls soccer title

Thomasville soccer completes state championship sweep as boys avenge 2025 loss

Featured

Discipline Divide

The discipline divide: Students examine why schools punish Black girls more

UPDATE

Man charged with murder in Beltline stabbing has criminal history, records show

2h ago

One of Atlanta’s tallest towers snags tenant after being empty for years