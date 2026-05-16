AJC Varsity Trion girls soccer completes comeback for first title behind senior’s 2 goals Trion downs Irwin County, 2-1, to take the Class A Division II state championship. Trion's girls soccer team won its first state title, completing a 2-1 comeback win over Irwin County in the Class A Division II championship on Friday, May 15, at Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

THOMASTON — Allie Hudgins felt the pressure and the heat mount as her team trailed Irwin County late in the second half of the Class A Division II state championship. The forward was frustrated, too. She had just squandered Trion’s best chance to tie the game, sending an uncontested shot right at Irwin County’s goalkeeper.

“I was just devastated,” Hudgins said. “I couldn’t breathe because I was so upset.” But just like she had all season, Hudgins gave herself another chance five minutes later. She bounced a strong shot across the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands and into the left side of the net, tying the game at 1-1. “That gave me more confidence that we were back in the game,” Hudgins said. “I could feel the energy change also with all of us.” The heat didn’t change, though, and Hudgins started to feel lightheaded. Trion coach Marcia Thompson, who led the program to its first state championship on Friday, had to pull Hudgins out of the game for the first time in her career.

“I just reminded her you don’t have to do it all, but normally, she doesn’t try to do it all,” Thompson said.