Trion girls soccer completes comeback for first title behind senior’s 2 goals

THOMASTON — Allie Hudgins felt the pressure and the heat mount as her team trailed Irwin County late in the second half of the Class A Division II state championship.
The forward was frustrated, too. She had just squandered Trion’s best chance to tie the game, sending an uncontested shot right at Irwin County’s goalkeeper.
“I was just devastated,” Hudgins said. “I couldn’t breathe because I was so upset.”
But just like she had all season, Hudgins gave herself another chance five minutes later. She bounced a strong shot across the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands and into the left side of the net, tying the game at 1-1.
“That gave me more confidence that we were back in the game,” Hudgins said. “I could feel the energy change also with all of us.”
The heat didn’t change, though, and Hudgins started to feel lightheaded. Trion coach Marcia Thompson, who led the program to its first state championship on Friday, had to pull Hudgins out of the game for the first time in her career.
“I just reminded her you don’t have to do it all, but normally, she doesn’t try to do it all,” Thompson said.
Hudgins might not have done it all, but she did deliver the biggest goal in program history with 10 minutes left. The speedy forward was about to rip off another breakaway when an Irwin County defender dragged her down, inciting an indirect free kick.
Hudgins threaded a low shot between Irwin County’s defensive wall and the left goal post, taking the 2-1 lead for good.
“It was just amazing,” Hudgins said. “It felt unreal, perfect. Like a movie.”
Trion’s last two seasons under Thompson have been its best. The Bulldogs reached the semifinals for the first time in 2025 and won their first championship game on Friday.
“These kids are going to play with all they’ve got, like Allie, the MVP, who was about to pass out,” Thompson said.