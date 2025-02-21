No. 1 Woodward Academy vs. No. 2 Milton boys among 40 second-round games matching top-10 teams

Boys basketball playoff scores, schedules

The most eye-catching second-round games, both involving boys teams, are No. 2 Milton at No. 1 Woodward Academy in Class 5A and No. 3 Kell at No. 1 Pace Academy in Class 4A.

Milton was ranked No. 1 most of this season but lost to a sub-.500 team, Lanier, in its region tournament. That forced Milton, a third-place region finisher, into the path of a region champion in this weekend’s round of 16.

That region champion happened to be Woodward Academy (24-4), a team with only one in-state loss, to third-ranked Tri-Cities, which Woodward has avenged twice now.

Kell also stumped its toe in region play, losing to surging Westminster. Kell is a two-time reigning state champion, winning Class 5A the past two seasons, but now faces Pace Academy, which has held the No. 1 ranking since preseason.

Other No. 1-ranked teams facing ranked threats are River Ridge’s girls against No. 7 Morrow in 5A, Banks County’s girls against No. 10 Washington County in A Division I and Wilcox County against No. 4 Taylor County in A Division II.

The second-round winners will advance to the quarterfinals to be played Tuesday and Wednesday. The semifinals are Feb. 28-March 1 at neutral sites. Finals are March 5-8 in Macon.

40 second-round games involving top-10 teams:

Girls games are usually Friday, with boys games Saturday, although the GHSA allows exceptions for Saturday doubleheaders when one school’s boys and girls both have home games.

GIRLS

Class 6A

No. 3 North Paulding at No. 8 Carrollton

No. 7 Newton at No. 6 Norcross

Class 5A

No. 7 Morrow at No. 1 River Ridge

No. 8 Tri-Cities at No. 4 Milton

No. 9 Creekview at No. 3 Woodward Academy

Clas 4A

No. 5 Warner Robins at No. 4 North Oconee

No. 9 Midtown at No. 7 Dalton

No. 10 Jackson-Atlanta at No. 3 Kell

Class 3A

No. 7 Sandy Creek at No. 2 Luella

No. 8 White County at No. 3 Baldwin

Class 2A

No. 8 Butler at No. 6 Josey

No. 10 Sumter County at No. 4 Thomson

Class A Division I

No. 6 Central-Macon at No. 3 Model

No. 9 Elbert County at No. 7 Vidalia

No. 10 Washington County at No. 1 Banks County

Class A Division II

No. 3 Bryan County at No. 2 Macon County

No. 4 Taylor County at No. 1 Wilcox County

No. 8 Charlton County at No. 5 Randolph-Clay

Class 3A-A private

No. 5 Mount Paran Christian at No. 7 Southwest Atlanta Christian

No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 6 Athens Academy

No. 10 Trinity Christian at No. 4 Galloway

BOYS

Class 6A

No. 4 Newton at No. 10 Peachtree Ridge

No. 6 Etowah at No. 8 Buford

No. 9 Pebblebrook at No. 7 Lambert

Class 5A

No. 2 Milton at No. 1 Woodward Academy

Class 4A

No. 3 Kell at No. 1 Pace Academy

No. 4 Southwest DeKalb at No. 9 McDonough

Class 3A

No. 5 Cross Creek at No. 6 East Hall

No. 7 Douglass at No. 10 Windsor Forest

Class 2A

No. 3 Columbia at No. 4 Butler

No. 2 KIPP Atlanta at No. 5 Morgan County

No. 6 South Atlanta at No. 8 Laney

Class A Division I

No. 3 BEST Academy at No. 4 Rabun County

No. 8 East Laurens at No. 5 Model

No. 9 Vidalia at No. 10 Worth County

Class A Division II

No. 2 McIntosh County Academy at No. 6 Taylor County

No. 4 Calhoun County at No. 5 Greene County

No. 10 Warren County at No. 3 Randolph-Clay

Class 3A-A private

No. 8 St. Francis at No. 7 Calvary Day

No. 10 Lovett at No. 9 Mount Paran Christian