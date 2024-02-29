Newnan Heritage posts win at St. Simons Island Frederica’s expense

Newnan Heritage notched a win against St. Simons Island Frederica 60-50 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Newnan Heritage on Feb. 28.

Newnan Heritage opened with a 13-9 advantage over St. Simons Island Frederica through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a thin 29-18 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 45-34.

The Knights rallied with a 16-15 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

