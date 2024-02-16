Newnan Heritage overwhelms Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Columbus Brookstone from start to finish for a 72-40 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 15.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
The Hawks opened a tight 33-19 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.
Newnan Heritage charged to a 50-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks held on with a 22-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Newnan Heritage faced off against Perry The Westfield and Newnan Heritage took on Columbus Brookstone on Feb. 6 at Columbus Brookstone School.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.