Newnan Heritage dominates Dawson Terrell

Newnan Heritage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-19 win over Dawson Terrell on Dec. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
Newnan Heritage opened with a 24-0 advantage over Dawson Terrell through the first quarter.
The Hawks fought to a 44-4 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Newnan Heritage jumped to a 54-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles enjoyed a 12-1 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
