Braves send pair of pitchers to minor-league camp

Atlanta Braves pitcher Garrett Baumann throws during a batting practice session in February. Baumann has been reassigned to minor-league camp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Right-handers Garrett Baumann and Owen Murphy were the two players reassigned. Baumann pitched in two games this spring and had a 4.50 ERA over four innings. Murphy allowed one earned run in two games across four innings.

The Braves sent two of their promising young pitchers to minor-league camp, the club announced Wednesday.

The No. 6 overall Braves prospect, according to MLB.com, Murphy is a former first-round draft pick by the Braves in 2022. The 22-year-old has yet to pitch above Advanced-A ball.

Baumann, a 6-foot-8, 21-year-old, was selected by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft. He made 23 starts for Advanced-A Rome in 2025.

Also on Wednesday, the Braves optioned right-handed pitcher Rolddy Muñoz to Triple-A Gwinnett. Muñoz has been with the organization since 2019 and made his MLB debut in September when he appeared in three games.

The Braves now have 59 active players on their spring training roster.