Monroe Area secures a win over Ellijay Gilmer

Monroe Area grabbed a 42-24 victory at the expense of Ellijay Gilmer at Monroe Area High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Monroe Area faced off against Hartwell Hart County and Ellijay Gilmer took on Cleveland White County on Nov. 3 at Cleveland White County High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.