5 wrestlers claim 4th individual state championships in 4 years

Camden County's boys team wins 12th straight traditional championship. Woodland and East Jackson boys, Lumpkin County girls also earn titles.

Camden County’s boys team won its 12th straight traditional wrestling state championship Saturday night at the Arena at Southlake in Morrow. Woodland-Cartersville’s boys, East Jackson’s boys and Lumpkin County’s girls also claimed team titles. Camden County’s star wrestler, Ryder Wilder, and Mill Creek’s Antonio Mills joined an exclusive list of four-time boys state champions. And three others — Lumpkin County’s Greta Garbuzovas, Lovett’s Elle Kaufmann and North Forsyth’s Artemis Eaton — became the first girls to win four straight championships.

RELATED Fourth state title within grasp of elite Camden County wrestler Camden County’s latest title came in 6A, the highest class. Joining Wilder (190 pounds) as an individual champion were Brock Weaver (157) and Hunter Prosen (150). Camden’s streak is the second longest in GHSA traditional wrestling history to Jefferson’s 18 from 2001 to 2018. Wilder, who has signed with Northwestern, saw just 1 minute, 55 seconds of live action in his four tournament matches this week. All were pins. Harrison’s David Rudd survived the longest against him, going 1:01 in the final. Mills, an Ohio State signee, won at 132 pounds and finished 45-0 this season. His brothers, Teequavious Mills and Ariah Mills, won at 120 and 113. Wilder and Antonio Mills are the 53rd and 54th boys wrestlers in the tournament’s 66-year history to win four championships in four years. Dallas Russell of Class 3A champion Jefferson became the 52nd on Thursday.

The four-time girls champions each won their first titles as freshmen in 2023, the first year the GHSA sanctioned girls wrestling as a championship sport.

Garbuzovas has won the 140-pound division each year. She was 45-0 this season. She has lost only one high school match, as a sophomore. Eaton has won at 100, 115 (twice) and 130. Kaufmann has won at 130, 135 (twice) and 155. Lumpkin County’s girls, a 3A school competing in an all-classification tournament, won the team title for the second year in a row. Faith Jones also won at 235 pounds. Nora Garbuzovas, Greta’s twin sister, was the 135-pound runner-up to unbeaten Ella Hughes of Jefferson and finished her season 45-1. Woodland won for the fifth time, in Class 4A, and for the first time since 2021. John Gill won at 215. Five others reached the finals. The runner-up was Cass, Woodland’s Bartow County rival. East Jackson’s boys won, in Class 2A, for the first time in history. The Eagles had eight top-six finishers, one champion (Mason Smith at 126) and one runner-up (Brody Buckley at 113).

RELATED Senior Greta Garbuzovas has lost just one match in a career that started with a recreation department flyer at age 7. Boy Class 6A Team standings Camden County 296 Buford 151 Walton 119.5 West Forsyth 82.5 Valdosta 81 106 pounds First: Derik Kiefer, West Forsyth (53-1) def. Yeredy Pineda, Mountain View (48-1) MD 10-0 Third: Brighton Prine, Valdosta (35-5) def. Clayton Newton, Camden County (9-3) SV-1 9-6

Fifth: Jude Pruitt, Peachtree Ridge (35-8) def. Hudson McFate, Etowah (8-5) Dec. 7-1 113 pounds First: Ariah Mills, Buford (46-0) def. Jayme Jones, Camden County (9-1) TF-1.5 1:59 21-6 Third: Michael Densmore, Valdosta (30-4) def. Jayden Ramone, East Coweta (58-7) Fall 1:34 Fifth: Daniel Uranga, Carrollton (8-5) def. James Indorf, North Gwinnett (24-12) Dec. 9-4

120 pounds First: Teequavious Mills, Mill Creek (42-1) def. Isaac Jung, West Forsyth (51-5) Dec. 5-2 Third: Chris Metz, Buford (41-10) def. Jayden Buehler, Camden County (8-4) Dec. 6-0 Fifth: Alessandro Vitello, Richmond Hill (15-3) def. Kaloeb Ritter, Tift County (9-6) MD 13-4 126 pounds

First: Nicolas Owens, North Gwinnett (21-0) def. Marquavious Lane, Valdosta (48-3) MD 18-6 Third: Grant Dait, South Forsyth (38-8) def. Kellan Lukas, Tift County (11-4) Dec. 8-5 Fifth: Elijah Hattaway, Camden County (7-4) def. Jeremiah Toe, Archer (31-15) MD 8-0 132 pounds First: Antonio Mills, Mill Creek (45-0) def. Isaac Santos, Camden County (9-1) TF-1.5 2:59 21-5

Third: Peyton Nicholson, Etowah (10-2) def. Michael Rytov, Denmark (43-13) Dec. 10-4 Fifth: Quinn Jenkins, Buford (34-17) def. Santiago Alvarez Bonilla, Mountain View (40-11) MD 19-10 138 pounds First: DJ Clarke, Buford (53-2) def. Cane Smolarsky, Camden County (9-1) Dec. 14-7 Third: Joseph Cox, Parkview (43-4) def. Anand Yarram, Denmark (41-12) MD 13-4

Fifth: Britton Marshall, Colquitt County (38-13) def. Josh Pacheco, Richmond Hill (16-8) Dec. 15-10 144 pounds First: Nathaniel Park, Walton (58-2) def. Brandon Higgins, Camden County (9-1) Dec. 4-2 Third: Nilon Thomas, South Gwinnett (9-2) def. Jackson Lane, North Paulding (7-4) Fall 2:10 Fifth: Connor Harrell, McEachern (34-8) def. Owen Adun, Duluth (28-6) Fall 0:29

150 pounds First: Hunter Prosen, Camden County (10-0) def. Trey Gregory, Buford (52-9) MD 9-1 Third: Mihai Necula, Walton (57-4) def. Jackson Rogers, Brookwood (37-9) MD 14-2 Fifth: Caleb Irwin, Cherokee (31-13) def. Connor Stephens, Carrollton (7-3) Forfeit 157 pounds

First: Brock Weaver, Camden County (10-0) def. Victor Smith, Grovetown (93-2) MD 13-0 Third: Adam Cox, Parkview (43-5) def. Brandon Whiteford, Walton (45-10) TF-1.5 3:57 19-2 Fifth: Jacob Funes, North Cobb (35-11) def. Zane Bovenizer, West Forsyth (40-13) MFFL 165 pounds First: Jake Rheaume, Walton (39-0) def. Henry Marsden, Denmark (48-4) Dec. 11-5

Third: Jayce Salvemini, Harrison (40-5) def. Javon Bateman, Tift County (8-3) Dec. 8-4 Fifth: Julian Dailey, Camden County (12-4) def. Callum McCormack, Buford (48-12) MD 10-2 175 pounds First: Demetrius Heywood, Hillgrove (43-3) def. Wisdom Iheanacho, South Cobb (48-3) Dec. 4-1 Third: Brian Wright, Camden County (10-1) def. Xavier Antoine, Chapel Hill (8-3) Fall 1:42

Fifth: Jack Gea, Buford (38-17) def. Wesley Jackson, North Atlanta (39-10) Fall 3:26 190 pounds First: Ryder Wilder, Camden County (10-0) def. David Rudd, Harrison (40-2) Fall 1:01 Third: Imhotep Henderson, Archer (40-9) def. Miguel Contreras, Osborne (10-4) UTB 6-5 Fifth: Peyton Banks, Peachtree Ridge (22-7) def. Jack Baizakov, South Forsyth (41-10) Dec. 16-13