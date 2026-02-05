AJC Varsity

5 wrestlers claim 4th individual state championships in 4 years

Camden County’s boys team wins 12th straight traditional championship. Woodland and East Jackson boys, Lumpkin County girls also earn titles.
The GHSA logo is shown on a wrestling mat during the round of 16 at the GHSA Traditional Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Arena at Southlake in Morrow. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
12 minutes ago

Camden County’s boys team won its 12th straight traditional wrestling state championship Saturday night at the Arena at Southlake in Morrow. Woodland-Cartersville’s boys, East Jackson’s boys and Lumpkin County’s girls also claimed team titles.

Camden County’s star wrestler, Ryder Wilder, and Mill Creek’s Antonio Mills joined an exclusive list of four-time boys state champions. And three others — Lumpkin County’s Greta Garbuzovas, Lovett’s Elle Kaufmann and North Forsyth’s Artemis Eaton — became the first girls to win four straight championships.

Camden County’s latest title came in 6A, the highest class. Joining Wilder (190 pounds) as an individual champion were Brock Weaver (157) and Hunter Prosen (150). Camden’s streak is the second longest in GHSA traditional wrestling history to Jefferson’s 18 from 2001 to 2018.

Wilder, who has signed with Northwestern, saw just 1 minute, 55 seconds of live action in his four tournament matches this week. All were pins. Harrison’s David Rudd survived the longest against him, going 1:01 in the final.

Mills, an Ohio State signee, won at 132 pounds and finished 45-0 this season. His brothers, Teequavious Mills and Ariah Mills, won at 120 and 113.

Wilder and Antonio Mills are the 53rd and 54th boys wrestlers in the tournament’s 66-year history to win four championships in four years. Dallas Russell of Class 3A champion Jefferson became the 52nd on Thursday.

The four-time girls champions each won their first titles as freshmen in 2023, the first year the GHSA sanctioned girls wrestling as a championship sport.

Garbuzovas has won the 140-pound division each year. She was 45-0 this season. She has lost only one high school match, as a sophomore.

Eaton has won at 100, 115 (twice) and 130. Kaufmann has won at 130, 135 (twice) and 155.

Lumpkin County’s girls, a 3A school competing in an all-classification tournament, won the team title for the second year in a row. Faith Jones also won at 235 pounds. Nora Garbuzovas, Greta’s twin sister, was the 135-pound runner-up to unbeaten Ella Hughes of Jefferson and finished her season 45-1.

Woodland won for the fifth time, in Class 4A, and for the first time since 2021. John Gill won at 215. Five others reached the finals. The runner-up was Cass, Woodland’s Bartow County rival.

East Jackson’s boys won, in Class 2A, for the first time in history. The Eagles had eight top-six finishers, one champion (Mason Smith at 126) and one runner-up (Brody Buckley at 113).

Boy

Class 6A

Team standings

  1. Camden County 296
  2. Buford 151
  3. Walton 119.5
  4. West Forsyth 82.5
  5. Valdosta 81

106 pounds

First: Derik Kiefer, West Forsyth (53-1) def. Yeredy Pineda, Mountain View (48-1) MD 10-0

Third: Brighton Prine, Valdosta (35-5) def. Clayton Newton, Camden County (9-3) SV-1 9-6

Fifth: Jude Pruitt, Peachtree Ridge (35-8) def. Hudson McFate, Etowah (8-5) Dec. 7-1

113 pounds

First: Ariah Mills, Buford (46-0) def. Jayme Jones, Camden County (9-1) TF-1.5 1:59 21-6

Third: Michael Densmore, Valdosta (30-4) def. Jayden Ramone, East Coweta (58-7) Fall 1:34

Fifth: Daniel Uranga, Carrollton (8-5) def. James Indorf, North Gwinnett (24-12) Dec. 9-4

120 pounds

First: Teequavious Mills, Mill Creek (42-1) def. Isaac Jung, West Forsyth (51-5) Dec. 5-2

Third: Chris Metz, Buford (41-10) def. Jayden Buehler, Camden County (8-4) Dec. 6-0

Fifth: Alessandro Vitello, Richmond Hill (15-3) def. Kaloeb Ritter, Tift County (9-6) MD 13-4

126 pounds

First: Nicolas Owens, North Gwinnett (21-0) def. Marquavious Lane, Valdosta (48-3) MD 18-6

Third: Grant Dait, South Forsyth (38-8) def. Kellan Lukas, Tift County (11-4) Dec. 8-5

Fifth: Elijah Hattaway, Camden County (7-4) def. Jeremiah Toe, Archer (31-15) MD 8-0

132 pounds

First: Antonio Mills, Mill Creek (45-0) def. Isaac Santos, Camden County (9-1) TF-1.5 2:59 21-5

Third: Peyton Nicholson, Etowah (10-2) def. Michael Rytov, Denmark (43-13) Dec. 10-4

Fifth: Quinn Jenkins, Buford (34-17) def. Santiago Alvarez Bonilla, Mountain View (40-11) MD 19-10

138 pounds

First: DJ Clarke, Buford (53-2) def. Cane Smolarsky, Camden County (9-1) Dec. 14-7

Third: Joseph Cox, Parkview (43-4) def. Anand Yarram, Denmark (41-12) MD 13-4

Fifth: Britton Marshall, Colquitt County (38-13) def. Josh Pacheco, Richmond Hill (16-8) Dec. 15-10

144 pounds

First: Nathaniel Park, Walton (58-2) def. Brandon Higgins, Camden County (9-1) Dec. 4-2

Third: Nilon Thomas, South Gwinnett (9-2) def. Jackson Lane, North Paulding (7-4) Fall 2:10

Fifth: Connor Harrell, McEachern (34-8) def. Owen Adun, Duluth (28-6) Fall 0:29

150 pounds

First: Hunter Prosen, Camden County (10-0) def. Trey Gregory, Buford (52-9) MD 9-1

Third: Mihai Necula, Walton (57-4) def. Jackson Rogers, Brookwood (37-9) MD 14-2

Fifth: Caleb Irwin, Cherokee (31-13) def. Connor Stephens, Carrollton (7-3) Forfeit

157 pounds

First: Brock Weaver, Camden County (10-0) def. Victor Smith, Grovetown (93-2) MD 13-0

Third: Adam Cox, Parkview (43-5) def. Brandon Whiteford, Walton (45-10) TF-1.5 3:57 19-2

Fifth: Jacob Funes, North Cobb (35-11) def. Zane Bovenizer, West Forsyth (40-13) MFFL

165 pounds

First: Jake Rheaume, Walton (39-0) def. Henry Marsden, Denmark (48-4) Dec. 11-5

Third: Jayce Salvemini, Harrison (40-5) def. Javon Bateman, Tift County (8-3) Dec. 8-4

Fifth: Julian Dailey, Camden County (12-4) def. Callum McCormack, Buford (48-12) MD 10-2

175 pounds

First: Demetrius Heywood, Hillgrove (43-3) def. Wisdom Iheanacho, South Cobb (48-3) Dec. 4-1

Third: Brian Wright, Camden County (10-1) def. Xavier Antoine, Chapel Hill (8-3) Fall 1:42

Fifth: Jack Gea, Buford (38-17) def. Wesley Jackson, North Atlanta (39-10) Fall 3:26

190 pounds

First: Ryder Wilder, Camden County (10-0) def. David Rudd, Harrison (40-2) Fall 1:01

Third: Imhotep Henderson, Archer (40-9) def. Miguel Contreras, Osborne (10-4) UTB 6-5

Fifth: Peyton Banks, Peachtree Ridge (22-7) def. Jack Baizakov, South Forsyth (41-10) Dec. 16-13

215 pounds

First: Ronan An, North Cobb (22-0) def. Aidan Buck, Camden County (9-1) Fall 1:00

Third: Bryant Nagel, Mountain View (48-9) def. Davis Nicholson, Walton (38-21) Fall 1:18

Fifth: Ulyssias Wondwossen, North Gwinnett (37-7) def. Cyrus McCoy, Newton (8-4) Dec. 6-1

285 pounds

First: Grey Richardson, Buford (51-4) def. Wesley Rakestraw, North Paulding (8-2) Fall 5:20

Third: Tim Hyrbu, West Forsyth (31-2) def. Joseph Schulze, Camden County (8-3) Inj. 2:44

Fifth: Madden Fredenburg, North Cobb (37-4) def. Reader Warner, Valdosta (38-19) Dec. 1-0

Class 4A

Team standings

  1. Woodland-Cartersville 218.5
  2. Cass 193
  3. Ola 157.5
  4. Jones County 87.5
  5. Harris County 83.5

106 pounds

First: Jannaco Searcy, Maynard Jackson (21-1) def. Jack Dupree, North Oconee (47-5) Dec. 8-4

Third: Cayden Bagely, Woodland-Cartersville (28-5) def. Jamie Lewis, Harris County (47-20) TF-1.5 5:04 17-2

Fifth: Brandon Lalbehari, Cass (27-10) def. Bahram Naimi, Clarkston (7-4) Fall 3:00

113 pounds

First: Tye Daniel, Ola (41-6) def. Bryan Ruiz, Southeast Whitfield (36-6) Fall 2:59

Third: Jordan Maxwell, Ware County (51-6) def. Jair Flores, Cartersville (8-3) Fall 1:20

Fifth: Kamari Rivers-Childs, Southwest DeKalb (9-3) def. Hunter McCleskey, Jones County (23-11) TF-1.5 3:09 19-3

120 pounds

First: Ashton Akins, Locust Grove (39-6) def. Hayden Trimm, Cass (32-4) Dec. 9-5

Third: Chase Rust, Harris County (39-12) def. Jayden Mateo, Stockbridge (8-5) Dec. 11-9

Fifth: Brodie Drake, Madison County (36-7) def. Chase Bonelli, Hampton (17-8) M. Forfeit

126 pounds

First: Colt Mitchell, Central-Carrollton (51-5) def. Adrian Zapata, Woodland-Cartersville (32-5) MD 13-4

Third: Noah Van Name, Walnut Grove (40-14) def. Nate Davis, Allatoona (45-12) Dec. 5-2

Fifth: Keith Wheeler, Perry (33-10) def. Rodrigo Reyes, Ware County (33-14) Dec. 12-6

132 pounds

First: Gabriel Easey, Ola (38-8) def. Grant Albright, Allatoona (44-9) Fall 2:43

Third: Nathen Hernandez, Dalton (9-2) def. Thomas Singleton, Perry (42-11) Fall 5:46

Fifth: Darryl Wildgoose, Hampton (15-5) def. Ben Tomasello, St Pius (43-7) M. Forfeit

138 pounds

First: Rowdy Duck, Cass (31-2) def. Noah Cates, Woodland-Cartersville (24-7) Fall 4:25

Third: Keegan Dawkins, Walnut Grove (45-3) def. AJ West, Benedictine Military (57-7) Dec. 7-4

Fifth: Jayden Leak, Wayne County (44-11) def. Forest Briesacher, Marist (49-10) TB-1 2-1

144 pounds

First: Luka Jensen, Cass (33-4) def. Dylan Couey, Woodland-Cartersville (19-6) Dec. 10-6

Third: Carson Kimbrough, Ola (45-11) def. Noah Pieterick, Jones County (36-7) TB-1 7-6

Fifth: Meco Favors, St Pius (44-12) def. Jaden McKelvin, Ware County (48-10) Dec. 8-5

150 pounds

First: Jin Davis, Northview (16-0) def. Graham Dawkins, Walnut Grove (48-4) Dec. 4-3

Third: Jonathan Sandberg, Allatoona (54-5) def. Anderson Becker, Ola (34-12) MD 12-2

Fifth: Grayson Doomes, Wayne County (46-7) def. Aaron Bennett, Ware County (44-15) Fall 2:57

157 pounds

First: David Jewell, Cass (30-4) def. Nathan Cates, Woodland-Cartersville (28-10) MD 10-2

Third: Samir Ross, Ola (40-12) def. Braiden Thomas, Cedartown (11-4) Dec. 17-10

Fifth: Matthew Adams, Walnut Grove (44-5) def. Jake Martin, Central-Carrollton (37-18) MD 22-12

165 pounds

First: Arrie Martin, Jones County (39-3) def. Ethan Harrington, Cass (39-7) MD 9-0

Third: Easton Boren, Harris County (54-5) def. Christian Papcun, Ola (30-11) TF-1.5 3:30 21-5

Fifth: Skylar Pizzutiello, Woodland-Cartersville (24-10) def. Gunter Fore, Ware County (10-3) M. Forfeit

175 pounds

First: Bo Davis, Blessed Trinity Catholic (32-2) def. Mason Tompkins, Cass (17-3) Dec. 7-3

Third: Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch (25-4) def. Paul Lanier, Woodland-Cartersville (18-4) Dec. 11-5

Fifth: Jacob Skinner, Jones County (24-7) def. Jamorrie Cole, Eastside (13-6) Fall 5:51

190 pounds

First: Xander Dossett, Ola (48-1) def. Owen Jones, Woodland-Cartersville (31-4) TF-1.5 3:34 21-6

Third: Gavin Massingill, Dalton (9-3) def. Cadieu Dunlap, Eastside (35-14) Dec. 4-3

Fifth: Walker Thomas, Cambridge (50-8) def. Ethan Shepard, Flowery Branch (18-15) TF-1.5 4:00 15-0

215 pounds

First: John Gill, Woodland-Cartersville (29-1) def. Codey Dean, Cass (25-7) Fall 1:11

Third: Luke Thompson, Jones County (41-5) def. Josian Hernandez, Dalton (10-4) Dec. 8-1

Fifth: Maverick Armour, Tucker (37-6) def. Jude Wiseman, Locust Grove (39-8) Dec. 11-6

285 pounds

First: Joe Ruberte, North Oconee (49-2) def. Wesley Sappington, Harris County (47-12) Fall 3:38

Third: Alex Miller, Allatoona (48-6) def. Will Thomas, Woodland-Cartersville (20-14) Dec. 7-1

Fifth: Jayden Thomasson, Central-Carrollton (47-7) def. Bradley Gallup, Hiram (34-8) Forfeit

Class 2A

Team standings

  1. East Jackson 170
  2. Franklin County 150
  3. Columbus 141
  4. Coahulla Creek 133.5
  5. Rockmart 131

106 pounds

First: Bryson Thornton, Appling County (33-3) def. Colt Carroll, Franklin County (35-11) Dec. 15-8

Third: Gavin Allerding, Ringgold (40-14) def. Gabriel Hernandez, Murray County (46-18) Fall 2:00

Fifth: Anthony Gaines-Shavers, Columbus (42-10) def. Kannon Chambers, Rockmart (38-12) Fall 5:13

113 pounds

First: Eli Bowman, Rockmart (36-0) def. Brody Buckley, East Jackson (21-13) Fall 3:25

Third: Preston Giles, Coahulla Creek (41-10) def. Colton Bullard, Cook (8-4) Dec. 6-0

Fifth: Caleb Porter, North Murray (7-4) def. Christian Fleming, Hart County (40-12) Dec. 13-7

120 pounds

First: Hayes Kennedy, Lovett (29-3) def. Eli Flowers, Union County (46-5) Dec. 6-5

Third: Sam Williams, Franklin County (47-16) def. Chaz Graham, Rockmart (42-9) TF-1.5 5:55 15-0

Fifth: Hayden Green, Murray County (50-15) def. Angel Rodriguez, East Jackson (36-17) Dec. 4-3

126 pounds

First: Mason Smith, East Jackson (43-6) def. Luke Mealer, Sonoraville (35-9) Dec. 12-5

Third: Brandon Locke, North Murray (9-1) def. Justin Ford, Jordan (36-5) Fall 2:56

Fifth: Ja`Caden Wheeler, Hart County (29-16) def. Domingo Sanchez Ramos, Murray County (50-17) MD 19-8

132 pounds

First: Cedric Montgomery, Columbus (58-4) def. Drake Goff, Coahulla Creek (44-8) MD 11-1

Third: Kaydon Roberts, Franklin County (21-5) def. Thomas Gary, Union County (39-11) Fall 3:59

Fifth: Talon Medrano, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (28-20) def. Major Chambers, Rockmart (24-5) Forfeit

138 pounds

First: Xavier Mance, Lovett (33-5) def. Brody Eaton, Ringgold (32-16) MD 17-6

Third: Amadou Dieye, Redan (21-4) def. Sawyer Johnson, Rockmart (41-11) Dec. 8-2

Fifth: Lachlen Behrndt, Morgan County (21-15) def. Harris Holley, Cook (8-4) Fall 1:08

144 pounds

First: Jariell Rivera, Kendrick (43-0) def. Danny Liddy, Coahulla Creek (46-6) Dec. 7-1

Third: Trey Silva, Franklin County (25-11) def. James Black, Lovett (20-8) Fall 2:32

Fifth: Carter Woodall, Cook (7-3) def. Hagen Sharp, Rockmart (27-3) Forfeit

150 pounds

First: Josh Baughcum, Franklin County (46-6) def. Patrick Smyth, Lovett (33-5) MD 15-3

Third: Ryan Lampe, East Jackson (30-16) def. King Campbell, Hart County (31-9) Dec. 10-5

Fifth: Garrett Krous, Stephens County (34-9) def. Kanen Mitchell, Ringgold (7-5) Fall 1:44

157 pounds

First: Paxon Legatt, Union County (51-0) def. Tristian Slone, East Jackson (32-15) MD 13-3

Third: Tyler Bowden, Miller Grove (16-4) def. Gavin Reedy, Columbus (47-22) MD 12-1

Fifth: Carter Fowler, Stephens County (36-13) def. Finn Ferrero, Holy Innocents’ (23-16) Dec. 6-1

165 pounds

First: Gabriel Jacobus, Columbus (54-3) def. Noah Gross, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (43-6) MD 11-0

Third: Zane Puff, Franklin County (33-8) def. Knox Pierce, Hart County (25-9) Fall 3:09

Fifth: Kole Smith, East Jackson (27-6) def. Aldo Lopez, Coahulla Creek (31-16) TF-1.5 4:00 18-3

175 pounds

First: Kevin Kilpatrick, Union County (22-2) def. Jonas Watkins, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (27-4) TF-1.5 4:55 19-3

Third: Luke Jones, Ringgold (43-10) def. Evan Reed, East Jackson (38-12) Dec. 14-11

Fifth: Ryan Miller, Columbus (50-7) def. Harrison Carnine, Cook (7-4) TF-1.5 2:28 17-2

190 pounds

First: Demond Hutchins, Miller Grove (40-0) def. Kaleo Willcoxson, Morgan County (23-4) MD 13-3

Third: Tamorris Johnson, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (9-2) def. A`Kevias Gamble, Glenn Hills (23-9) MD 11-2

Fifth: Jake Gravitt, Rockmart (41-10) def. Noah Oliver, Columbus (50-13) Fall 0:39

215 pounds

First: Ethan Secoy, Columbus (62-1) def. Thomas Dougherty, Holy Innocents’ (31-8) TF-1.5 3:53 18-3

Third: Jay`lynn Everett, Pierce County (42-9) def. Noah Cash, Pike County (46-6) Dec. 10-6

Fifth: Emer Jacinto, East Jackson (12-6) def. Jit Ward, Morgan County (21-10) Dec. 11-8

285 pounds

First: Chevy Joyce, Coahulla Creek (46-2) def. Paul Jenkins, East Jackson (30-9) Dec. 7-0

Third: Kyle Terrell, Cook (10-2) def. Jamari Mundy, Morgan County (26-8) Fall 5:05

Fifth: Tevin Mackfield, Callaway (35-11) def. Colton Chappell, Rockmart (43-10) M. Forfeit

Girls

Team standings

  1. Lumpkin County 123.5
  2. Carrollton 60.5
  3. Jefferson 57
  4. Mill Creek 56.4
  5. Camden County 48

100 pounds

First: Jaylee Long, Adairsville (21-3) def. Emma Thomas, Mill Creek (35-1) MD 10-2

Third: Harley Nash, Veterans (39-8) def. Sophia Gonzalez, North Atlanta (33-2) MD 8-0

Fifth: Paris Watts, Lee County (43-2) def. Amiyah Rice, New Manchester (24-6) TF-1.5 4:10 17-0

105 pounds

First: Breanna Higgins, Camden County (17-0) def. Maria Aguado, Alpharetta (9-2) MD 11-2

Third: Carleigh Rau, Pickens (29-4) def. Kori Holsomback, Central-Carrollton (37-6) MD 12-3

Fifth: Natalie Lippstreau, Wheeler (32-3) def. Kaydee Jackson, Rockmart (38-5) Inj. 0:02

110 pounds

First: Aumunique Mills, Mill Creek (33-0) def. Jasmine Villegas, Toombs County (40-2) Fall 3:21

Third: Bentley Burke, Central-Carrollton (42-6) def. Jayden Altman, Pierce County (53-4) Fall 1:34

Fifth: Elise Haueter, Carrollton (51-9) def. Ariyanna Klinger, Morgan County (26-10) Fall 3:33

115 pounds

First: Delialah Betances, Lee County (37-0) def. Ruthie Ridings, Rockmart (32-4) Fall 1:46

Third: Sarah Vehar, Sequoyah (47-2) def. Reagan Fizer, McEachern (29-6) TF-1.5 3:48 15-0

Fifth: Maddison Jones, Shiloh (10-4) def. Emma Massa, Temple (33-8) Fall 0:56

120 pounds

First: Evey Hill, Troup (34-0) def. Michelle Kowalsky, Evans (39-2) Fall 3:45

Third: Kara Dover, North Hall (10-1) def. Valerie Bowman, Marietta (10-3) Dec. 12-5

Fifth: Kirsten Fenner, Walton (10-4) def. Rosie Lara, Morrow (31-7) Dec. 9-5

125 pounds

First: Shaniyah McDaniel, Grovetown (99-22) def. Zuri McCalpine-Ingram, Tucker (62-6) Fall 3:14

Third: Lillian Malloy, Pope (35-1) def. Rylynn Bridges, Cedartown (52-11) Fall 3:36

Fifth: Lyllian Warner, Dawson County (22-4) def. Calyssa Griffin, Parkview (25-8) Fall 0:41

130 pounds

First: Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth (45-0) def. Adison Steadman, Heritage-Catoosa (31-3) Fall 2:25

Third: Messiah Salem, Vidalia (37-9) def. Carson Wingo, McIntosh (30-12) Fall 4:39

Fifth: Caroline Cunningham, Lumpkin County (36-4) def. Hazel Beam, North Oconee (38-13) Fall 3:00

135 pounds

First: Ella Hughes, Jefferson (45-0) def. Nora Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County (45-1) Fall 3:38

Third: Sophie Brown, Houston County (20-2) def. Abelinda Tercero, Gilmer County (44-8) MD 16-7

Fifth: Trinity Sims, Columbus (30-2) def. Ri Clements, Tift County (35-8) Fall 5:14

140 pounds

First: Greta Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County (40-0) def. Jonae Smith, Villa Rica (22-5) TF-1.5 3:18 16-0

Third: Serenity Evans, Lithonia (20-4) def. Kate Martinez, North Cobb (29-7) Fall 0:57

Fifth: Mayah Owens, Newnan (35-6) def. Marley James, Hardaway (21-10) Forfeit

145 pounds

First: Savannah Chao, Cherokee (43-2) def. Leela Hendrix, Carrollton (48-10) Fall 2:51

Third: Jada Taylor, Union County (37-6) def. Brooklynn Hughes, South Effingham (39-6) Fall 2:23

Fifth: Quinlan Bryant, North Cobb (45-4) def. Kyra Barnum, Meadowcreek (33-7) Fall 4:53

155 pounds

First: Elle Kaufmann, Lovett (16-0) def. Bianca Barbarossi, West Forsyth (30-4) Fall 1:11

Third: Misty Carter, Coffee (32-2) def. Mattie Mendoza, Lumpkin County (35-6) Dec. 11-4

Fifth: Lila McLendon, Cedartown (59-11) def. Victoria Terry, South Gwinnett (28-9) Fall 0:59

170 pounds

First: Ariel Maicon, Creekview (10-0) def. Aurora Edwards, Brantley County (39-5) Fall 0:43

Third: Madison Cooley, Carrollton (57-4) def. Hannah Crowe, Franklin County (19-3) Fall 5:19

Fifth: Terra Burse, Southeast Whitfield (23-3) def. Princess Marshall, Stephenson (32-9) Fall 1:59

190 pounds

First: Beatrice Suomie, Jordan (38-0) def. Ava Catledge, Jefferson (39-5) Fall 3:02

Third: Zorah Lee, Meadowcreek (32-4) def. Lillian Stokes, Woodward Academy (52-9) Dec. 8-2

Fifth: Abby Andersen, Jackson County (47-7) def. Kamilah Nava, Seckinger (24-8) Fall 2:18

235 pounds

First: Faith Jones, Lumpkin County (37-3) def. Bianca Pennyman, McEachern (9-2) Dec. 8-7

Third: Payten Jefferson, Lambert (33-5) def. Pamela Dominguez-Vasquez, Heard County (24-2) Fall 5:30

Fifth: Jonalisa Ledoux, Wheeler (29-7) def. Alena Jones, Marietta (8-6) Fall 4:55

