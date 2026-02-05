5 wrestlers claim 4th individual state championships in 4 years

215 pounds
First: Ronan An, North Cobb (22-0) def. Aidan Buck, Camden County (9-1) Fall 1:00
Third: Bryant Nagel, Mountain View (48-9) def. Davis Nicholson, Walton (38-21) Fall 1:18
Fifth: Ulyssias Wondwossen, North Gwinnett (37-7) def. Cyrus McCoy, Newton (8-4) Dec. 6-1
285 pounds
First: Grey Richardson, Buford (51-4) def. Wesley Rakestraw, North Paulding (8-2) Fall 5:20
Third: Tim Hyrbu, West Forsyth (31-2) def. Joseph Schulze, Camden County (8-3) Inj. 2:44
Fifth: Madden Fredenburg, North Cobb (37-4) def. Reader Warner, Valdosta (38-19) Dec. 1-0
Class 4A
Team standings
- Woodland-Cartersville 218.5
- Cass 193
- Ola 157.5
- Jones County 87.5
- Harris County 83.5
106 pounds
First: Jannaco Searcy, Maynard Jackson (21-1) def. Jack Dupree, North Oconee (47-5) Dec. 8-4
Third: Cayden Bagely, Woodland-Cartersville (28-5) def. Jamie Lewis, Harris County (47-20) TF-1.5 5:04 17-2
Fifth: Brandon Lalbehari, Cass (27-10) def. Bahram Naimi, Clarkston (7-4) Fall 3:00
113 pounds
First: Tye Daniel, Ola (41-6) def. Bryan Ruiz, Southeast Whitfield (36-6) Fall 2:59
Third: Jordan Maxwell, Ware County (51-6) def. Jair Flores, Cartersville (8-3) Fall 1:20
Fifth: Kamari Rivers-Childs, Southwest DeKalb (9-3) def. Hunter McCleskey, Jones County (23-11) TF-1.5 3:09 19-3
120 pounds
First: Ashton Akins, Locust Grove (39-6) def. Hayden Trimm, Cass (32-4) Dec. 9-5
Third: Chase Rust, Harris County (39-12) def. Jayden Mateo, Stockbridge (8-5) Dec. 11-9
Fifth: Brodie Drake, Madison County (36-7) def. Chase Bonelli, Hampton (17-8) M. Forfeit
126 pounds
First: Colt Mitchell, Central-Carrollton (51-5) def. Adrian Zapata, Woodland-Cartersville (32-5) MD 13-4
Third: Noah Van Name, Walnut Grove (40-14) def. Nate Davis, Allatoona (45-12) Dec. 5-2
Fifth: Keith Wheeler, Perry (33-10) def. Rodrigo Reyes, Ware County (33-14) Dec. 12-6
132 pounds
First: Gabriel Easey, Ola (38-8) def. Grant Albright, Allatoona (44-9) Fall 2:43
Third: Nathen Hernandez, Dalton (9-2) def. Thomas Singleton, Perry (42-11) Fall 5:46
Fifth: Darryl Wildgoose, Hampton (15-5) def. Ben Tomasello, St Pius (43-7) M. Forfeit
138 pounds
First: Rowdy Duck, Cass (31-2) def. Noah Cates, Woodland-Cartersville (24-7) Fall 4:25
Third: Keegan Dawkins, Walnut Grove (45-3) def. AJ West, Benedictine Military (57-7) Dec. 7-4
Fifth: Jayden Leak, Wayne County (44-11) def. Forest Briesacher, Marist (49-10) TB-1 2-1
144 pounds
First: Luka Jensen, Cass (33-4) def. Dylan Couey, Woodland-Cartersville (19-6) Dec. 10-6
Third: Carson Kimbrough, Ola (45-11) def. Noah Pieterick, Jones County (36-7) TB-1 7-6
Fifth: Meco Favors, St Pius (44-12) def. Jaden McKelvin, Ware County (48-10) Dec. 8-5
150 pounds
First: Jin Davis, Northview (16-0) def. Graham Dawkins, Walnut Grove (48-4) Dec. 4-3
Third: Jonathan Sandberg, Allatoona (54-5) def. Anderson Becker, Ola (34-12) MD 12-2
Fifth: Grayson Doomes, Wayne County (46-7) def. Aaron Bennett, Ware County (44-15) Fall 2:57
157 pounds
First: David Jewell, Cass (30-4) def. Nathan Cates, Woodland-Cartersville (28-10) MD 10-2
Third: Samir Ross, Ola (40-12) def. Braiden Thomas, Cedartown (11-4) Dec. 17-10
Fifth: Matthew Adams, Walnut Grove (44-5) def. Jake Martin, Central-Carrollton (37-18) MD 22-12
165 pounds
First: Arrie Martin, Jones County (39-3) def. Ethan Harrington, Cass (39-7) MD 9-0
Third: Easton Boren, Harris County (54-5) def. Christian Papcun, Ola (30-11) TF-1.5 3:30 21-5
Fifth: Skylar Pizzutiello, Woodland-Cartersville (24-10) def. Gunter Fore, Ware County (10-3) M. Forfeit
175 pounds
First: Bo Davis, Blessed Trinity Catholic (32-2) def. Mason Tompkins, Cass (17-3) Dec. 7-3
Third: Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch (25-4) def. Paul Lanier, Woodland-Cartersville (18-4) Dec. 11-5
Fifth: Jacob Skinner, Jones County (24-7) def. Jamorrie Cole, Eastside (13-6) Fall 5:51
190 pounds
First: Xander Dossett, Ola (48-1) def. Owen Jones, Woodland-Cartersville (31-4) TF-1.5 3:34 21-6
Third: Gavin Massingill, Dalton (9-3) def. Cadieu Dunlap, Eastside (35-14) Dec. 4-3
Fifth: Walker Thomas, Cambridge (50-8) def. Ethan Shepard, Flowery Branch (18-15) TF-1.5 4:00 15-0
215 pounds
First: John Gill, Woodland-Cartersville (29-1) def. Codey Dean, Cass (25-7) Fall 1:11
Third: Luke Thompson, Jones County (41-5) def. Josian Hernandez, Dalton (10-4) Dec. 8-1
Fifth: Maverick Armour, Tucker (37-6) def. Jude Wiseman, Locust Grove (39-8) Dec. 11-6
285 pounds
First: Joe Ruberte, North Oconee (49-2) def. Wesley Sappington, Harris County (47-12) Fall 3:38
Third: Alex Miller, Allatoona (48-6) def. Will Thomas, Woodland-Cartersville (20-14) Dec. 7-1
Fifth: Jayden Thomasson, Central-Carrollton (47-7) def. Bradley Gallup, Hiram (34-8) Forfeit
Class 2A
Team standings
- East Jackson 170
- Franklin County 150
- Columbus 141
- Coahulla Creek 133.5
- Rockmart 131
106 pounds
First: Bryson Thornton, Appling County (33-3) def. Colt Carroll, Franklin County (35-11) Dec. 15-8
Third: Gavin Allerding, Ringgold (40-14) def. Gabriel Hernandez, Murray County (46-18) Fall 2:00
Fifth: Anthony Gaines-Shavers, Columbus (42-10) def. Kannon Chambers, Rockmart (38-12) Fall 5:13
113 pounds
First: Eli Bowman, Rockmart (36-0) def. Brody Buckley, East Jackson (21-13) Fall 3:25
Third: Preston Giles, Coahulla Creek (41-10) def. Colton Bullard, Cook (8-4) Dec. 6-0
Fifth: Caleb Porter, North Murray (7-4) def. Christian Fleming, Hart County (40-12) Dec. 13-7
120 pounds
First: Hayes Kennedy, Lovett (29-3) def. Eli Flowers, Union County (46-5) Dec. 6-5
Third: Sam Williams, Franklin County (47-16) def. Chaz Graham, Rockmart (42-9) TF-1.5 5:55 15-0
Fifth: Hayden Green, Murray County (50-15) def. Angel Rodriguez, East Jackson (36-17) Dec. 4-3
126 pounds
First: Mason Smith, East Jackson (43-6) def. Luke Mealer, Sonoraville (35-9) Dec. 12-5
Third: Brandon Locke, North Murray (9-1) def. Justin Ford, Jordan (36-5) Fall 2:56
Fifth: Ja`Caden Wheeler, Hart County (29-16) def. Domingo Sanchez Ramos, Murray County (50-17) MD 19-8
132 pounds
First: Cedric Montgomery, Columbus (58-4) def. Drake Goff, Coahulla Creek (44-8) MD 11-1
Third: Kaydon Roberts, Franklin County (21-5) def. Thomas Gary, Union County (39-11) Fall 3:59
Fifth: Talon Medrano, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (28-20) def. Major Chambers, Rockmart (24-5) Forfeit
138 pounds
First: Xavier Mance, Lovett (33-5) def. Brody Eaton, Ringgold (32-16) MD 17-6
Third: Amadou Dieye, Redan (21-4) def. Sawyer Johnson, Rockmart (41-11) Dec. 8-2
Fifth: Lachlen Behrndt, Morgan County (21-15) def. Harris Holley, Cook (8-4) Fall 1:08
144 pounds
First: Jariell Rivera, Kendrick (43-0) def. Danny Liddy, Coahulla Creek (46-6) Dec. 7-1
Third: Trey Silva, Franklin County (25-11) def. James Black, Lovett (20-8) Fall 2:32
Fifth: Carter Woodall, Cook (7-3) def. Hagen Sharp, Rockmart (27-3) Forfeit
150 pounds
First: Josh Baughcum, Franklin County (46-6) def. Patrick Smyth, Lovett (33-5) MD 15-3
Third: Ryan Lampe, East Jackson (30-16) def. King Campbell, Hart County (31-9) Dec. 10-5
Fifth: Garrett Krous, Stephens County (34-9) def. Kanen Mitchell, Ringgold (7-5) Fall 1:44
157 pounds
First: Paxon Legatt, Union County (51-0) def. Tristian Slone, East Jackson (32-15) MD 13-3
Third: Tyler Bowden, Miller Grove (16-4) def. Gavin Reedy, Columbus (47-22) MD 12-1
Fifth: Carter Fowler, Stephens County (36-13) def. Finn Ferrero, Holy Innocents’ (23-16) Dec. 6-1
165 pounds
First: Gabriel Jacobus, Columbus (54-3) def. Noah Gross, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (43-6) MD 11-0
Third: Zane Puff, Franklin County (33-8) def. Knox Pierce, Hart County (25-9) Fall 3:09
Fifth: Kole Smith, East Jackson (27-6) def. Aldo Lopez, Coahulla Creek (31-16) TF-1.5 4:00 18-3
175 pounds
First: Kevin Kilpatrick, Union County (22-2) def. Jonas Watkins, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (27-4) TF-1.5 4:55 19-3
Third: Luke Jones, Ringgold (43-10) def. Evan Reed, East Jackson (38-12) Dec. 14-11
Fifth: Ryan Miller, Columbus (50-7) def. Harrison Carnine, Cook (7-4) TF-1.5 2:28 17-2
190 pounds
First: Demond Hutchins, Miller Grove (40-0) def. Kaleo Willcoxson, Morgan County (23-4) MD 13-3
Third: Tamorris Johnson, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (9-2) def. A`Kevias Gamble, Glenn Hills (23-9) MD 11-2
Fifth: Jake Gravitt, Rockmart (41-10) def. Noah Oliver, Columbus (50-13) Fall 0:39
215 pounds
First: Ethan Secoy, Columbus (62-1) def. Thomas Dougherty, Holy Innocents’ (31-8) TF-1.5 3:53 18-3
Third: Jay`lynn Everett, Pierce County (42-9) def. Noah Cash, Pike County (46-6) Dec. 10-6
Fifth: Emer Jacinto, East Jackson (12-6) def. Jit Ward, Morgan County (21-10) Dec. 11-8
285 pounds
First: Chevy Joyce, Coahulla Creek (46-2) def. Paul Jenkins, East Jackson (30-9) Dec. 7-0
Third: Kyle Terrell, Cook (10-2) def. Jamari Mundy, Morgan County (26-8) Fall 5:05
Fifth: Tevin Mackfield, Callaway (35-11) def. Colton Chappell, Rockmart (43-10) M. Forfeit
Girls
Team standings
- Lumpkin County 123.5
- Carrollton 60.5
- Jefferson 57
- Mill Creek 56.4
- Camden County 48
100 pounds
First: Jaylee Long, Adairsville (21-3) def. Emma Thomas, Mill Creek (35-1) MD 10-2
Third: Harley Nash, Veterans (39-8) def. Sophia Gonzalez, North Atlanta (33-2) MD 8-0
Fifth: Paris Watts, Lee County (43-2) def. Amiyah Rice, New Manchester (24-6) TF-1.5 4:10 17-0
105 pounds
First: Breanna Higgins, Camden County (17-0) def. Maria Aguado, Alpharetta (9-2) MD 11-2
Third: Carleigh Rau, Pickens (29-4) def. Kori Holsomback, Central-Carrollton (37-6) MD 12-3
Fifth: Natalie Lippstreau, Wheeler (32-3) def. Kaydee Jackson, Rockmart (38-5) Inj. 0:02
110 pounds
First: Aumunique Mills, Mill Creek (33-0) def. Jasmine Villegas, Toombs County (40-2) Fall 3:21
Third: Bentley Burke, Central-Carrollton (42-6) def. Jayden Altman, Pierce County (53-4) Fall 1:34
Fifth: Elise Haueter, Carrollton (51-9) def. Ariyanna Klinger, Morgan County (26-10) Fall 3:33
115 pounds
First: Delialah Betances, Lee County (37-0) def. Ruthie Ridings, Rockmart (32-4) Fall 1:46
Third: Sarah Vehar, Sequoyah (47-2) def. Reagan Fizer, McEachern (29-6) TF-1.5 3:48 15-0
Fifth: Maddison Jones, Shiloh (10-4) def. Emma Massa, Temple (33-8) Fall 0:56
120 pounds
First: Evey Hill, Troup (34-0) def. Michelle Kowalsky, Evans (39-2) Fall 3:45
Third: Kara Dover, North Hall (10-1) def. Valerie Bowman, Marietta (10-3) Dec. 12-5
Fifth: Kirsten Fenner, Walton (10-4) def. Rosie Lara, Morrow (31-7) Dec. 9-5
125 pounds
First: Shaniyah McDaniel, Grovetown (99-22) def. Zuri McCalpine-Ingram, Tucker (62-6) Fall 3:14
Third: Lillian Malloy, Pope (35-1) def. Rylynn Bridges, Cedartown (52-11) Fall 3:36
Fifth: Lyllian Warner, Dawson County (22-4) def. Calyssa Griffin, Parkview (25-8) Fall 0:41
130 pounds
First: Artemis Eaton, North Forsyth (45-0) def. Adison Steadman, Heritage-Catoosa (31-3) Fall 2:25
Third: Messiah Salem, Vidalia (37-9) def. Carson Wingo, McIntosh (30-12) Fall 4:39
Fifth: Caroline Cunningham, Lumpkin County (36-4) def. Hazel Beam, North Oconee (38-13) Fall 3:00
135 pounds
First: Ella Hughes, Jefferson (45-0) def. Nora Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County (45-1) Fall 3:38
Third: Sophie Brown, Houston County (20-2) def. Abelinda Tercero, Gilmer County (44-8) MD 16-7
Fifth: Trinity Sims, Columbus (30-2) def. Ri Clements, Tift County (35-8) Fall 5:14
140 pounds
First: Greta Garbuzovas, Lumpkin County (40-0) def. Jonae Smith, Villa Rica (22-5) TF-1.5 3:18 16-0
Third: Serenity Evans, Lithonia (20-4) def. Kate Martinez, North Cobb (29-7) Fall 0:57
Fifth: Mayah Owens, Newnan (35-6) def. Marley James, Hardaway (21-10) Forfeit
145 pounds
First: Savannah Chao, Cherokee (43-2) def. Leela Hendrix, Carrollton (48-10) Fall 2:51
Third: Jada Taylor, Union County (37-6) def. Brooklynn Hughes, South Effingham (39-6) Fall 2:23
Fifth: Quinlan Bryant, North Cobb (45-4) def. Kyra Barnum, Meadowcreek (33-7) Fall 4:53
155 pounds
First: Elle Kaufmann, Lovett (16-0) def. Bianca Barbarossi, West Forsyth (30-4) Fall 1:11
Third: Misty Carter, Coffee (32-2) def. Mattie Mendoza, Lumpkin County (35-6) Dec. 11-4
Fifth: Lila McLendon, Cedartown (59-11) def. Victoria Terry, South Gwinnett (28-9) Fall 0:59
170 pounds
First: Ariel Maicon, Creekview (10-0) def. Aurora Edwards, Brantley County (39-5) Fall 0:43
Third: Madison Cooley, Carrollton (57-4) def. Hannah Crowe, Franklin County (19-3) Fall 5:19
Fifth: Terra Burse, Southeast Whitfield (23-3) def. Princess Marshall, Stephenson (32-9) Fall 1:59
190 pounds
First: Beatrice Suomie, Jordan (38-0) def. Ava Catledge, Jefferson (39-5) Fall 3:02
Third: Zorah Lee, Meadowcreek (32-4) def. Lillian Stokes, Woodward Academy (52-9) Dec. 8-2
Fifth: Abby Andersen, Jackson County (47-7) def. Kamilah Nava, Seckinger (24-8) Fall 2:18
235 pounds
First: Faith Jones, Lumpkin County (37-3) def. Bianca Pennyman, McEachern (9-2) Dec. 8-7
Third: Payten Jefferson, Lambert (33-5) def. Pamela Dominguez-Vasquez, Heard County (24-2) Fall 5:30
Fifth: Jonalisa Ledoux, Wheeler (29-7) def. Alena Jones, Marietta (8-6) Fall 4:55