High School Sports
High School Sports

Marietta football coach resigns; won historic 2019 state title

Marietta head coach Richard Morgan reacts to a official's call in the second half of play Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Harrison High School. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Daniel Varnado

Daniel Varnado

Marietta head coach Richard Morgan reacts to a official's call in the second half of play Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Harrison High School. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Daniel Varnado)
By
21 minutes ago

Richard Morgan, the coach who led Marietta to a Class 7A championship in 2019, announced he was stepping down Wednesday.

GPB Sports commentator Matt Stewart was the first to report the news on social media.

Morgan came to Marietta in 2016 from Virginia’s Oscar Smith High, which Morgan made nationally prominent while winning two state championships.

Marietta reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in 23 years in Morgan’s second season and won a state championship two years later with one of the Georgia’s most talented teams in history. B.J. Ojulari and Kimani Vidal from that team are playing in the NFL. The star player was tight end Arik Gilbert, who was the AJC’s all-classification player of the year.

Marietta beat Lowndes 17-9 in the 2019 championship game, giving Marietta or any Cobb County-based team its first state title since 1967.

Marietta struggled over the next five seasons, going 20-36 overall and 2-8 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Dennis Hicken/Focus Sports Photo

Georgia State women build around pair of all-Sun Belt players
Placeholder Image

Jamie Spaar for the AJC

Georgia State staying the course during losing streak
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things learned from No. 2 Georgia’s win over Florida
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football injury update: The latest on Trevor Etienne’s status
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Carver-Atlanta High School Athletics

Carver-Atlanta on track after tragic 2023 season
Middle Georgia high school football coach resigns
Q&A: Columbia coach says ‘don’t let the record fool you’ about region-winning team
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?