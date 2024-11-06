Marietta football coach resigns; won historic 2019 state title

Richard Morgan, the coach who led Marietta to a Class 7A championship in 2019, announced he was stepping down Wednesday.
GPB Sports commentator Matt Stewart was the first to report the news on social media.
Morgan came to Marietta in 2016 from Virginia’s Oscar Smith High, which Morgan made nationally prominent while winning two state championships.
Marietta reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in 23 years in Morgan’s second season and won a state championship two years later with one of the Georgia’s most talented teams in history. B.J. Ojulari and Kimani Vidal from that team are playing in the NFL. The star player was tight end Arik Gilbert, who was the AJC’s all-classification player of the year.
Marietta beat Lowndes 17-9 in the 2019 championship game, giving Marietta or any Cobb County-based team its first state title since 1967.
Marietta struggled over the next five seasons, going 20-36 overall and 2-8 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
